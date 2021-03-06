for display only
Safety first...or not.

Klaatu : 2/25/2022 8:19 am
Every year it seems there's one college player that polarizes BBI prior to the draft. This year that player appears to be Kyle Hamilton. Although there are several OT's and ER's whose pros and cons have also been debated, it's the positional value of drafting a Safety early in the 1st Round that places Hamilton at the top of the Polarization List in my view.

Hamilton figures prominently in the Need vs. BPA debate. Few would object if the Giants drafted an OT or ER in the 1st. Many wouldn't mind a CB or LB with one of their picks. But a Safety? Even one as highly rated as Hamilton? I don't know if the meltdown would be epic, but I think it would be substantial.

Anyway...if the Giants don't draft Hamilton, either because he's off the board when they're picking, or simply because they pass on him in favor of another player, I think they would be wise to consider history repeating itself by drafting a Safety at #36 (as they did with Xavier McKinney in 2020). It seems to me that there are several "Alphas" (hat tip, KSIXI) who should be available to the Giants should they choose to go in that direction. They may not be on Hamilton's level, but they'd still be good complements to McKinney, much better than what they have now, and the thought of a "dynamic duo" in the defensive backfield seems very enticing to me.
I push the positional value argument all the time  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 8:58 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
although mostly with the running back debate for obvious reasons. Safety should clearly get dinged a bit versus some others on the value chart.

But with no blue chips in this particular draft to confuse anybody and Hamilton being a very dark red in my opinion because he is that good, he should be in the conversation with our picks.

Don't think he reaches us though...


Neither do I, but just because we miss out on him doesn't mean all is lost Safety-wise.
 
christian : 2/25/2022 8:58 am : link
Logan Ryan was terrible the second half of the season, is expensive, and the Giants have an opportunity to cut him and save a ton of money the next two years.

Julian Love is in his walk year. The Giants have one safety who’s a good bet to part of the future in McKinney.
RE: I don't know how good Hamilton is  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2022 9:03 am : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
BillT said:


Quote:


But the Giants have been left with desperate needs. Safety, with McKinney, Ryan and Love, is one of the more talented units on the team. Yes, talent over need and all that. It’s just understandable why a pick like that would be controversial when in another year it might be widely celebrated.



I don't see a problem adding strength to a strength, but, honestly, Ryan and Love? Ryan could be a goner, and Love is decidedly not a guy who should prevent you from drafting a more talented Safety to pair with McKinney.


I agree. The goal is to create mismatches in football and the more you can create, the more opportunities you'll have to win football games.

I was lukewarm on adding a safety but now that we have Wink, i'm kind of open to anything. Hamilton will probably grade out better than every ER, or any ER left at 5/7 and i'd rather take the more talented player. But i won't get hung up on this too much, getting 2 really good players at those picks will help no matter where they play.
RE: I don't know how good Hamilton is  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 9:03 am : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
BillT said:


Quote:


But the Giants have been left with desperate needs. Safety, with McKinney, Ryan and Love, is one of the more talented units on the team. Yes, talent over need and all that. It’s just understandable why a pick like that would be controversial when in another year it might be widely celebrated.



I don't see a problem adding strength to a strength, but, honestly, Ryan and Love? Ryan could be a goner, and Love is decidedly not a guy who should prevent you from drafting a more talented Safety to pair with McKinney.


Yep. Our group of Safeties are fine but not some pillar of strength that are clear difference makers.

Hamilton would be a great addition and make a move away from Ryan very easy and likely needed anyway...
…  
section125 : 2/25/2022 9:06 am : link
christian said:
Quote:
Logan Ryan was terrible the second half of the season, is expensive, and the Giants have an opportunity to cut him and save a ton of money the next two years.

Julian Love is in his walk year. The Giants have one safety who’s a good bet to part of the future in McKinney.


I also thought Ryan slipped a bit at the end of last year. Was he trying to do too much, or was age catching up? Heady guy, leader, hard worker. But I think you can easily argue he is behind Love right now on the field and maybe should be considered a #4 safety.
BTW, I think Love is worthy of a new contract. He is not a great player, but good to very good and can play a decent CB if necessary.
Love  
Toth029 : 2/25/2022 9:15 am : link
Fits Martindale's philosophy like a glove in my view. Can blitz, tackles well, covers a bit, and versatile. Definitely a guy to keep around.

I'd love to move on from Ryan if possible.
If Hamilton is the pick I hope his hands have more stick-um  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 9:18 am : link
than our other guys.

It just seemed like the amount of balls that Mckinney, Ryan, Love and the corners had their hands on and dropped last season was significant. Some of those drops led directly to losses too...
 
christian : 2/25/2022 9:20 am : link
I like Love in the role Ryan is now, flex safety who can slide over to corner.

The Giants would be bonkers to pay Ryan 9.25M this year. They have until March 19 until his some or all of his salary is guaranteed, and I strongly suspect he’s cut before that date.

There’s not a position on this team aside from maybe RB that shouldn’t be upgraded.
Hamilton is intriguing  
kdog77 : 2/25/2022 9:22 am : link
but he seems like another luxury pick with the glaring needs on both OL and DL. The draft is not an exact science but if Giants stand pat at 5 and 7 then I think they should take best OL or ER on the board b/c protecting the QB and getting to the QB are still more important to long term success IMHO.
 
christian : 2/25/2022 9:30 am : link
The lowest talent floor on the team right is right tackle and defensive end.

The Giants will start the league year with Peart and Raymond Johnson respectively at the top of the chart. Presumably these are both areas the Giants target in UGA as well.
…  
section125 : 2/25/2022 9:55 am : link
christian said:
Quote:
The lowest talent floor on the team right is right tackle and defensive end.

The Giants will start the league year with Peart and Raymond Johnson respectively at the top of the chart. Presumably these are both areas the Giants target in UGA as well.


I would say RT and OG. I would rate ILB below DE - close but at least they have Ojulari, Roche and Elerson - some building blocks.
Yes DB, is actually the strongest group in the team.
…  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 9:56 am : link
christian said:
Quote:
The lowest talent floor on the team right is right tackle and defensive end.

The Giants will start the league year with Peart and Raymond Johnson respectively at the top of the chart. Presumably these are both areas the Giants target in UGA as well.


I don't even know who Raymond Johnson is actually.

Talent at the positions of Guard, Center, Right Tackle, Linebacker, and Tight End would give Defensive End a run for its money for lowest.

Running Back & QB not far behind those...
All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
BillT : 2/25/2022 10:12 am : link
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.
I didn't start this thread as a referendum on Hamilton.  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 10:20 am : link
If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.
RE: I didn't start this thread as a referendum on Hamilton.  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 10:29 am : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.


If they move on from Ryan and don't add a credible Safety in free agency then it will need to be addressed in this draft at some point that isn't too late.

Who are the names you think are worth taking at #36 as I only really know of Hamilton and Lewis Cine from Georgia?
At #5 there will be a number of guys worthy of the pick  
PatersonPlank : 2/25/2022 10:36 am : link
Not just Hamilton. There will be 3 OL players, and 2 or 3 Edge players. These are undoubtably areas of more need than safety. Since all of these guys are worthy, and not a reach, I would prefer to pick an OL or Edge guy. Teams place guys in tiers, its not a straight line where a 92 is taken before a 91, one point in ratings doesn't really matter. All these will be together, and within that tier draft for need.
RE: I didn't start this thread as a referendum on Hamilton.  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 10:40 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Klaatu said:


Quote:


If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.



If they move on from Ryan and don't add a credible Safety in free agency then it will need to be addressed in this draft at some point that isn't too late.

Who are the names you think are worth taking at #36 as I only really know of Hamilton and Lewis Cine from Georgia?


I'd be really happy with this guy. I think Wink would be, too.
It's almost  
mittenedman : 2/25/2022 11:37 am : link
a Sean Taylor situation.

Back in 2004, the Giants needed an OT like Gallery or a QB like Eli or Big Ben.

But there was Sean Taylor....and I admit, I was damn tempted by him too.

Here we are again. No way should the Giants be thinking S in the 1st round. But this guy is so damn intriguing. My comparison is a 6'4" version of Will Hill (the football player, not Mr. Sour).
RE: All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
christian : 2/25/2022 11:42 am : link
BillT said:
Quote:
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.


How does drafting one player, preclude them Giants from improving other positions?

They have 4 other top 100 picks and free agency.
RE: RE: All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
BillT : 2/25/2022 12:02 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
BillT said:


Quote:


So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.



How does drafting one player, preclude them Giants from improving other positions?

They have 4 other top 100 picks and free agency.

Because we don’t need to “improve other positions”, which we certainly can. l believe we need to find two day one starters for the OL and a stud edge in this draft. Now you’re free to disagree but that’s what I was discussing the post you replied to.
I would be thrilled with Hamilton  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/25/2022 12:05 pm : link
We need a stud that we can build around. At this point it doesn't matter what side of the ball that guy comes from.
RE: All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
Section331 : 2/25/2022 12:32 pm : link
BillT said:
Quote:
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.


Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.

(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.
agreed  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2022 12:36 pm : link
the Draft doesn't end in round 1 and we need to be able to get contributions on the OL from non-1st rounders.
RE: agreed  
BigBlueShock : 2/25/2022 12:47 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the Draft doesn't end in round 1 and we need to be able to get contributions on the OL from non-1st rounders.

This is correct. However, it’s much funnier around here when they draft an OL (or any other need position of need) in the 1st and they don’t pan out. Then we get to enjoy a decade of threads bitching about them taking an OL that didn’t deserve it. Then we get the added benefit of having every non Giants game thread ravaged with constant posts about awesome players on other teams from the same draft that the Giants passed on because they reached for a need pick. Good times!

RE: RE: All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
BillT : 2/25/2022 12:53 pm : link
Section331 said:
Quote:
BillT said:


Quote:


So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.



Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.

(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.

Which if you really read my post is exactly what I said. You take Hamilton you have to choose between getting enough OL to fix the OL or an edge to fix the hole we have there. But you don't get both. I'd prefer to get the OLs and the edge over a safety. But maybe that's just me.
haha  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2022 12:54 pm : link
yup, that's certainly true. Like Becton's 4 total played games so far, all of which were all-Pro, Hall of Fame performances IIRC.
I'll defer to Wink  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2022 12:56 pm : link
on necessity of ER or DB - sounds like he covets DB's in abundance and will mix/match to generate a pass rush. And that's fine with me because ER costs a fortune and if you can generate a pass rush without it, why not?
 
christian : 2/25/2022 1:00 pm : link
At the risk of over simplifying, the Giants need their big resource players to succeed at a near 100% rate.

I’m talking guys picked in the first round or are paid a high salary (OTC defines this as 11 - 23M a year).

If the Giants draft a safety and a defensive end at 5 and 7 — and they are successful, that has a carryover effect.

That frees up money being paid to Logan Ryan (who is not a good player, but paid a high salary) and alleviates the need to replace Austin Johnson with a mid range free agent.

If the Giants can go the UFA market and sign a good RT and mid range OC, that’s a great outcome.
The amount of dense in this thread is incredible.  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 1:04 pm : link
I propose drafting a Safety in the 2nd Round, and it morphs into an argument over who the Giants should draft in the 1st.

I think I'll start one of these every day.
RE: RE: RE: All the arguments for Hamilton are fine with me  
Snablats : 2/25/2022 1:06 pm : link
BillT said:
Quote:
Section331 said:


Quote:


BillT said:


Quote:


So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.



Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.

(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.


Which if you really read my post is exactly what I said. You take Hamilton you have to choose between getting enough OL to fix the OL or an edge to fix the hole we have there. But you don't get both. I'd prefer to get the OLs and the edge over a safety. But maybe that's just me.

You can sign FA OL and have plenty more high draft picks for OL. There are no edges to take at 5 or 7 - all of them are overrated and some are starting to fall in mocks
RE: The amount of dense in this thread is incredible.  
BigBlueShock : 2/25/2022 1:31 pm : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
I propose drafting a Safety in the 2nd Round, and it morphs into an argument over who the Giants should draft in the 1st.

I think I'll start one of these every day.

If this thread stayed exactly on topic it would have been the first ever football thread in BBI history to do so…
RE: RE: The amount of dense in this thread is incredible.  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 1:35 pm : link
BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Klaatu said:


Quote:


I propose drafting a Safety in the 2nd Round, and it morphs into an argument over who the Giants should draft in the 1st.

I think I'll start one of these every day.


If this thread stayed exactly on topic it would have been the first ever football thread in BBI history to do so…


There is a bright side. It hasn't morphed into a referendum on Jones...yet.
I do like that Cook guy from Cincy...forgot about him  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 1:37 pm : link
He had a busy day against Bama in the semi-finals. Looks like Day 2 will have some decent choices at Safety if Gmen go in that direction.

Also don't think the dense is unusually high in your thread. BBI can bring it sometimes...

:-)





Safety isnt necessarily a need yet  
Rudy5757 : 2/25/2022 2:01 pm : link
We can kick the can down the road with so many other needs. I am not opposed to taking him if he is heads and shoulders above the rest. I would prefer that we get an OT and Edge in round 1 and probably an interior OL in round 2. Thats if the draft lines up.

I cant really see a scenario where the Giants dont take an OL at 5 or 7 unless one isnt there. We have 4 open OL slots that cant be filled in FA alone with quality. You are going to take a flyer on a FA. I am OK with any of the top 10 guys with the 1 of the 2 picks in the 1st if we get an OT at 5 or 7.

Safety is not high on the Giants wish list in my opinion so if we dont get Hamilton in the 1st I dont see us hitting that position until the 4th at the earliest. We have starters at safety, we dont have starters at other spots and that needs to be addressed.

Schoen has also stated that he drafts for need. So again I think safety is down the need list a bit.
If the Giants go this way  
WillVAB : 2/25/2022 2:05 pm : link
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
If they drafted Hamilton  
Costy16 : 2/25/2022 2:06 pm : link
The starting safeties are McKinney and Hamilton. Two young and low-cost players who would both be on rookie deals who are the starting back end of the defense. They are going to have to move on from Logan Ryan and that contract.
RE: I do like that Cook guy from Cincy...forgot about him  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 2:13 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
He had a busy day against Bama in the semi-finals. Looks like Day 2 will have some decent choices at Safety if Gmen go in that direction.

Also don't think the dense is unusually high in your thread. BBI can bring it sometimes...

:-)


I chose Safety for a couple of reasons. First, the debate over Hamilton. Second, in the last two drafts two very good Safeties have been drafted at #36, McKinney in 2020 and Jevon Holland (Miami) in 2021.



It's serendipity, man.

But I also think that pairing another dynamic Safety with McKinney would give Wink a ton of flexibility. Smart, fast, instinctive...not just a big hitter, but a "textbook" tackler, too. That's the kind of DB I hope the Giants draft, and I'd say the same about LB's.
OK, then. Let's sign a FA OT and maybe OG/OC, to improve the OL.  
BobR in Durham : 2/25/2022 2:35 pm : link
Easy to say, but exactly who would that be this year?
RE: If the Giants go this way  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 3:10 pm : link
WillVAB said:
Quote:
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.


So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.
RE: If the Giants go this way  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2022 3:15 pm : link
WillVAB said:
Quote:
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.


How are they built?

Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx
RE: OK, then. Let's sign a FA OT and maybe OG/OC, to improve the OL.  
Klaatu : 2/25/2022 3:24 pm : link
BobR in Durham said:
Quote:
Easy to say, but exactly who would that be this year?


It's been discussed in several threads, like this one. And there are other FA's who might be available for a reasonable price not mentioned in that particular thread. If you believe we need four starters, well, we're not going to draft them all. We're going to have to depend on one or two guys on the roster stepping up, in addition to whomever we sign in free agency.
RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
WillVAB : 2/26/2022 2:49 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
WillVAB said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



How are they built?

Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx


They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.

It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.
RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
WillVAB : 2/26/2022 2:53 am : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
WillVAB said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.


They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.

Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.
RE: RE: I didn't start this thread as a referendum on Hamilton.  
BigBluePuma : 2/26/2022 3:00 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Klaatu said:


Quote:


If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.



If they move on from Ryan and don't add a credible Safety in free agency then it will need to be addressed in this draft at some point that isn't too late.

Who are the names you think are worth taking at #36 as I only really know of Hamilton and Lewis Cine from Georgia?


Dalton Hill from Michigan and Pitre from Baylor are worthy of 36. Both very versatile
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
BigBluePuma : 2/26/2022 3:06 am : link
BigBluePuma said:
Quote:
Klaatu said:


Quote:


WillVAB said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.



They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.

Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.


I just don’t agree that we should “fix” blank this year and try to fix blank next year. It doesn’t work like that. We aren’t competing for a title either way this year.
Safety first?  
johnboyw : 2/26/2022 7:36 am : link
If the Giants had a solid roster meaning they had legit talent at most if not all starting positions, I could see them spending one of those first round picks on a unique talent like Hamilton. It would be great if they were in that position but they are clearly not.

The starting 22 on this team is sorely lacking in quality NFL talent (thank you Jerry and Dave) at multiple positions like OL, TE, DL, Edge and CB. A team needing baseline talent at so many positions just to be competitive does not have the luxury of drafting a unique player like Hamilton so high.

Last year, the Giants were in a position to draft Micah Parsons which was the obvious pick at the time. But Dave knew better. He traded down to the 20’s to pick a unique talent named Kadarius Toney who did nothing for them while Parsons tore it up for Dallas. Another win for Jerry at the Giants expense.

Let’s get the baseline talent in place first and hope we have a chance to draft a unique player somewhere down the road.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
Jimmy Googs : 2/26/2022 7:52 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
WillVAB said:


Quote:


Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



How are they built?

Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx



They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.

It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.


Mind boggling that you had to write a simple sentence or two about how teams are built in your opinion? If your viewpoint is so good make sure you detail things more clearly so a debate can at least occur.

Agree that you want strong lines up front. Do not agree that the early rounds of each Draft are the only ways to obtain that goal for OL & DL though. Have to build a better overall roster as well and cannot bypass top of the line talent just because you need a RT or Center. Have to smartly add in some free agents as well. That's how good teams do it.

OL should get a fair amount of investment imv from this draft but need to find a relatively modest piece or two from Free Agency. Create space by trading a few guys that are overpaid...they're are plenty on roster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
WillVAB : 2/26/2022 6:00 pm : link
BigBluePuma said:
Quote:
WillVAB said:


Quote:


Klaatu said:


Quote:


WillVAB said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.



They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.

Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.



I just don’t agree that we should “fix” blank this year and try to fix blank next year. It doesn’t work like that. We aren’t competing for a title either way this year.


This draft lines up for the Giants to find quality players along the OL and front 7 on defense. So it can work that way if the priority is improving those units.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants go this way  
WillVAB : 2/26/2022 6:09 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
WillVAB said:


Quote:


Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


WillVAB said:


Quote:


They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.



How are they built?

Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx



They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.

It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.



Mind boggling that you had to write a simple sentence or two about how teams are built in your opinion? If your viewpoint is so good make sure you detail things more clearly so a debate can at least occur.

Agree that you want strong lines up front. Do not agree that the early rounds of each Draft are the only ways to obtain that goal for OL & DL though. Have to build a better overall roster as well and cannot bypass top of the line talent just because you need a RT or Center. Have to smartly add in some free agents as well. That's how good teams do it.

OL should get a fair amount of investment imv from this draft but need to find a relatively modest piece or two from Free Agency. Create space by trading a few guys that are overpaid...they're are plenty on roster.


This isn’t some philosophical debate about “BPA vs Need” in the draft. My opinion is based on the status of this team, where they’re picking, and the strength of this draft. They’re not going to be active in FA.
Yeah whatever  
Jimmy Googs : 2/26/2022 8:04 pm : link
look forward to better...
