Safety first...or not.

Every year it seems there's one college player that polarizes BBI prior to the draft. This year that player appears to be Kyle Hamilton. Although there are several OT's and ER's whose pros and cons have also been debated, it's the positional value of drafting a Safety early in the 1st Round that places Hamilton at the top of the Polarization List in my view.



Hamilton figures prominently in the Need vs. BPA debate. Few would object if the Giants drafted an OT or ER in the 1st. Many wouldn't mind a CB or LB with one of their picks. But a Safety? Even one as highly rated as Hamilton? I don't know if the meltdown would be epic, but I think it would be substantial.



Anyway...if the Giants don't draft Hamilton, either because he's off the board when they're picking, or simply because they pass on him in favor of another player, I think they would be wise to consider history repeating itself by drafting a Safety at #36 (as they did with Xavier McKinney in 2020). It seems to me that there are several "Alphas" (hat tip, KSIXI) who should be available to the Giants should they choose to go in that direction. They may not be on Hamilton's level, but they'd still be good complements to McKinney, much better than what they have now, and the thought of a "dynamic duo" in the defensive backfield seems very enticing to me.

