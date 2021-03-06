Safety first...or not.

Every year it seems there's one college player that polarizes BBI prior to the draft. This year that player appears to be Kyle Hamilton. Although there are several OT's and ER's whose pros and cons have also been debated, it's the positional value of drafting a Safety early in the 1st Round that places Hamilton at the top of the Polarization List in my view.
Hamilton figures prominently in the Need vs. BPA debate. Few would object if the Giants drafted an OT or ER in the 1st. Many wouldn't mind a CB or LB with one of their picks. But a Safety? Even one as highly rated as Hamilton? I don't know if the meltdown would be epic, but I think it would be substantial.
Anyway...if the Giants don't draft Hamilton, either because he's off the board when they're picking, or simply because they pass on him in favor of another player, I think they would be wise to consider history repeating itself by drafting a Safety at #36 (as they did with Xavier McKinney in 2020). It seems to me that there are several "Alphas" (hat tip, KSIXI) who should be available to the Giants should they choose to go in that direction. They may not be on Hamilton's level, but they'd still be good complements to McKinney, much better than what they have now, and the thought of a "dynamic duo" in the defensive backfield seems very enticing to me.
But with no blue chips in this particular draft to confuse anybody and Hamilton being a very dark red in my opinion because he is that good, he should be in the conversation with our picks.
Don't think he reaches us though...
Neither do I, but just because we miss out on him doesn't mean all is lost Safety-wise.
Julian Love is in his walk year. The Giants have one safety who’s a good bet to part of the future in McKinney.
But the Giants have been left with desperate needs. Safety, with McKinney, Ryan and Love, is one of the more talented units on the team. Yes, talent over need and all that. It’s just understandable why a pick like that would be controversial when in another year it might be widely celebrated.
I don't see a problem adding strength to a strength, but, honestly, Ryan and Love? Ryan could be a goner, and Love is decidedly not a guy who should prevent you from drafting a more talented Safety to pair with McKinney.
I agree. The goal is to create mismatches in football and the more you can create, the more opportunities you'll have to win football games.
I was lukewarm on adding a safety but now that we have Wink, i'm kind of open to anything. Hamilton will probably grade out better than every ER, or any ER left at 5/7 and i'd rather take the more talented player. But i won't get hung up on this too much, getting 2 really good players at those picks will help no matter where they play.
Yep. Our group of Safeties are fine but not some pillar of strength that are clear difference makers.
Hamilton would be a great addition and make a move away from Ryan very easy and likely needed anyway...
Julian Love is in his walk year. The Giants have one safety who’s a good bet to part of the future in McKinney.
I also thought Ryan slipped a bit at the end of last year. Was he trying to do too much, or was age catching up? Heady guy, leader, hard worker. But I think you can easily argue he is behind Love right now on the field and maybe should be considered a #4 safety.
BTW, I think Love is worthy of a new contract. He is not a great player, but good to very good and can play a decent CB if necessary.
I'd love to move on from Ryan if possible.
It just seemed like the amount of balls that Mckinney, Ryan, Love and the corners had their hands on and dropped last season was significant. Some of those drops led directly to losses too...
The Giants would be bonkers to pay Ryan 9.25M this year. They have until March 19 until his some or all of his salary is guaranteed, and I strongly suspect he’s cut before that date.
There’s not a position on this team aside from maybe RB that shouldn’t be upgraded.
I would say RT and OG. I would rate ILB below DE - close but at least they have Ojulari, Roche and Elerson - some building blocks.
Yes DB, is actually the strongest group in the team.
I don't even know who Raymond Johnson is actually.
Talent at the positions of Guard, Center, Right Tackle, Linebacker, and Tight End would give Defensive End a run for its money for lowest.
Running Back & QB not far behind those...
If they move on from Ryan and don't add a credible Safety in free agency then it will need to be addressed in this draft at some point that isn't too late.
Who are the names you think are worth taking at #36 as I only really know of Hamilton and Lewis Cine from Georgia?
If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.
I'd be really happy with this guy. I think Wink would be, too.
Back in 2004, the Giants needed an OT like Gallery or a QB like Eli or Big Ben.
But there was Sean Taylor....and I admit, I was damn tempted by him too.
Here we are again. No way should the Giants be thinking S in the 1st round. But this guy is so damn intriguing. My comparison is a 6'4" version of Will Hill (the football player, not Mr. Sour).
How does drafting one player, preclude them Giants from improving other positions?
They have 4 other top 100 picks and free agency.
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.
How does drafting one player, preclude them Giants from improving other positions?
They have 4 other top 100 picks and free agency.
Because we don’t need to “improve other positions”, which we certainly can. l believe we need to find two day one starters for the OL and a stud edge in this draft. Now you’re free to disagree but that’s what I was discussing the post you replied to.
Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.
(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.
This is correct. However, it’s much funnier around here when they draft an OL (or any other need position of need) in the 1st and they don’t pan out. Then we get to enjoy a decade of threads bitching about them taking an OL that didn’t deserve it. Then we get the added benefit of having every non Giants game thread ravaged with constant posts about awesome players on other teams from the same draft that the Giants passed on because they reached for a need pick. Good times!
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.
Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.
(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.
Which if you really read my post is exactly what I said. You take Hamilton you have to choose between getting enough OL to fix the OL or an edge to fix the hole we have there. But you don't get both. I'd prefer to get the OLs and the edge over a safety. But maybe that's just me.
I’m talking guys picked in the first round or are paid a high salary (OTC defines this as 11 - 23M a year).
If the Giants draft a safety and a defensive end at 5 and 7 — and they are successful, that has a carryover effect.
That frees up money being paid to Logan Ryan (who is not a good player, but paid a high salary) and alleviates the need to replace Austin Johnson with a mid range free agent.
If the Giants can go the UFA market and sign a good RT and mid range OC, that’s a great outcome.
I think I'll start one of these every day.
So, for those who are ok with taking him will you also be happy with an OL with say Peart at RT and Price at C or Roche holding down the strong side of the defense. If you get one you don’t get the other.
Just to play devil's advocate, taking Hamilton at 5 will not preclude the Giants from taking OL at 7 and 2nd round. If they take someone like Ekwonu or Cross at 7, and let's say Zion Johnson in the 2nd, you potentially have 2 OL starters right there.
(From left to right) AT, Bredeson/Lemieux, FA Center, Zion, Ekwonu/Cross could be the makings of a nice OL.
Which if you really read my post is exactly what I said. You take Hamilton you have to choose between getting enough OL to fix the OL or an edge to fix the hole we have there. But you don't get both. I'd prefer to get the OLs and the edge over a safety. But maybe that's just me.
You can sign FA OL and have plenty more high draft picks for OL. There are no edges to take at 5 or 7 - all of them are overrated and some are starting to fall in mocks
I think I'll start one of these every day.
If this thread stayed exactly on topic it would have been the first ever football thread in BBI history to do so…
I propose drafting a Safety in the 2nd Round, and it morphs into an argument over who the Giants should draft in the 1st.
I think I'll start one of these every day.
If this thread stayed exactly on topic it would have been the first ever football thread in BBI history to do so…
There is a bright side. It hasn't morphed into a referendum on Jones...yet.
Also don't think the dense is unusually high in your thread. BBI can bring it sometimes...
:-)
I cant really see a scenario where the Giants dont take an OL at 5 or 7 unless one isnt there. We have 4 open OL slots that cant be filled in FA alone with quality. You are going to take a flyer on a FA. I am OK with any of the top 10 guys with the 1 of the 2 picks in the 1st if we get an OT at 5 or 7.
Safety is not high on the Giants wish list in my opinion so if we dont get Hamilton in the 1st I dont see us hitting that position until the 4th at the earliest. We have starters at safety, we dont have starters at other spots and that needs to be addressed.
Schoen has also stated that he drafts for need. So again I think safety is down the need list a bit.
Also don't think the dense is unusually high in your thread. BBI can bring it sometimes...
:-)
I chose Safety for a couple of reasons. First, the debate over Hamilton. Second, in the last two drafts two very good Safeties have been drafted at #36, McKinney in 2020 and Jevon Holland (Miami) in 2021.
It's serendipity, man.
But I also think that pairing another dynamic Safety with McKinney would give Wink a ton of flexibility. Smart, fast, instinctive...not just a big hitter, but a "textbook" tackler, too. That's the kind of DB I hope the Giants draft, and I'd say the same about LB's.
So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.
How are they built?
Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx
It's been discussed in several threads, like this one. And there are other FA's who might be available for a reasonable price not mentioned in that particular thread. If you believe we need four starters, well, we're not going to draft them all. We're going to have to depend on one or two guys on the roster stepping up, in addition to whomever we sign in free agency.
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
How are they built?
Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx
They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.
It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.
They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.
Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.
If you want that, go visit KSIXI's thread. I started it to suggest that the Giants would be wise to draft a Safety at #36 in the event that they didn't get Hamilton. That pairing another "Alpha" with McKinney would be a wise move, and that there should be several there for the taking.
If they move on from Ryan and don't add a credible Safety in free agency then it will need to be addressed in this draft at some point that isn't too late.
Who are the names you think are worth taking at #36 as I only really know of Hamilton and Lewis Cine from Georgia?
Dalton Hill from Michigan and Pitre from Baylor are worthy of 36. Both very versatile
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.
They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.
Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.
I just don’t agree that we should “fix” blank this year and try to fix blank next year. It doesn’t work like that. We aren’t competing for a title either way this year.
The starting 22 on this team is sorely lacking in quality NFL talent (thank you Jerry and Dave) at multiple positions like OL, TE, DL, Edge and CB. A team needing baseline talent at so many positions just to be competitive does not have the luxury of drafting a unique player like Hamilton so high.
Last year, the Giants were in a position to draft Micah Parsons which was the obvious pick at the time. But Dave knew better. He traded down to the 20’s to pick a unique talent named Kadarius Toney who did nothing for them while Parsons tore it up for Dallas. Another win for Jerry at the Giants expense.
Let’s get the baseline talent in place first and hope we have a chance to draft a unique player somewhere down the road.
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
How are they built?
Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx
They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.
It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.
Mind boggling that you had to write a simple sentence or two about how teams are built in your opinion? If your viewpoint is so good make sure you detail things more clearly so a debate can at least occur.
Agree that you want strong lines up front. Do not agree that the early rounds of each Draft are the only ways to obtain that goal for OL & DL though. Have to build a better overall roster as well and cannot bypass top of the line talent just because you need a RT or Center. Have to smartly add in some free agents as well. That's how good teams do it.
OL should get a fair amount of investment imv from this draft but need to find a relatively modest piece or two from Free Agency. Create space by trading a few guys that are overpaid...they're are plenty on roster.
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
So, if the Giants got their RT-of-Choice at #5, then drafted a top-tier ER or WR at #7, they'll continue to suck ass if they draft a top-tier Safety at #36? They've still got plenty of picks left to double-down on OL, and adding another impact defender is never a bad thing.
They need impact defenders in their front 7. That’s where the focus should be along with the obvious OL. If they can’t trade down and get more picks, any holes in the secondary should be filled with late rounders and UDFA’s.
Fix the OL and front 7 on D this year, look at QB, WR, CB next year.
I just don’t agree that we should “fix” blank this year and try to fix blank next year. It doesn’t work like that. We aren’t competing for a title either way this year.
This draft lines up for the Giants to find quality players along the OL and front 7 on defense. So it can work that way if the priority is improving those units.
They will continue to suck ass. This isn’t how championship caliber teams are built.
How are they built?
Please don't leave any of them out if they all aren't the same. Thx
They’re built starting up front, and spare me the random two or three examples over the last 30 years.
It’s mind boggling this is even debatable on a Giants forum given how their teams were constructed whenever they were good.
Mind boggling that you had to write a simple sentence or two about how teams are built in your opinion? If your viewpoint is so good make sure you detail things more clearly so a debate can at least occur.
Agree that you want strong lines up front. Do not agree that the early rounds of each Draft are the only ways to obtain that goal for OL & DL though. Have to build a better overall roster as well and cannot bypass top of the line talent just because you need a RT or Center. Have to smartly add in some free agents as well. That's how good teams do it.
OL should get a fair amount of investment imv from this draft but need to find a relatively modest piece or two from Free Agency. Create space by trading a few guys that are overpaid...they're are plenty on roster.
This isn’t some philosophical debate about “BPA vs Need” in the draft. My opinion is based on the status of this team, where they’re picking, and the strength of this draft. They’re not going to be active in FA.