If Daniel Jones was in this year's draft

Plus this QB class is so weak, he might have been the top rated QB
Jones would never be rated ahead of Pickett.
I disagree. There are some who are not fans of Pickett. For example, those who don't like that he was Daniel Jones or worse in terms of performance prior to this year. Also, there are some who don't like his hand size and can he perform in foul weather with an NFL football.
Plus this QB class is so weak, he might have been the top rated QB
Jones would never be rated ahead of Pickett.
I disagree. There are some who are not fans of Pickett. For example, those who don't like that he was Daniel Jones or worse in terms of performance prior to this year. Also, there are some who don't like his hand size and can he perform in foul weather with an NFL football.
Pickett is a much better prospect than Jones. Among the many things he does better, right now, include reading the field, progression reading, throwing with anticipation, excellent ball placement. All things that Jones hasn't mastered heading into Year 4. As Cosell has observed he has the traits already to project him as an excellent QB in the NFL.
Jones was polarizing, but among other analysts, Mel Kiper loved him. I think Kiper would have had him as the number one QB in this draft, based on the comments about from last year's draft class. (Doesn't mean that Kiper was right in his evaluation, of course--I suspect that Jones isn't going to be a starter for very much longer.)
In practice, I think Jones would have been in that same tier as the top guys here (Willis/Corral/Pickett/Riddler), with different teams making different evaluations. So... somewhere between pick number 6 and the second round, depending on how the board shakes out. Link - ( New Window )
The last position we need in the first round is a QB
My opinion is we draft either 3 OL with the first three picks. Or throw in an edge rusher and go with 2 OL for me that is a best case scenario. Win the line of scrimmage and success will follow.
I disagree. We need talent everywhere except PK and LS. We also need guys who can play so stop gambling on tools/no tool box players. If we are going to draft someone early who won't play this year it better be because we think that player is better than what we can get next year at that position.
I think he'd go in the 2nd tier, however that shakes out.
Jones has a lot of the qualities that are easy to observe: size, speed, adequate arm, classic QB looks, politeness.
He is very bad at the qualities that are more difficult to observe: pocket sense, progression, seeing the field, anything that involves creativity and improvisation.
It seems that the Giants did a lot of their heavy lifting at the Senior Bowl. And Jones is a pretty ideal Senior Bowl QB. Based on those qualities, I think there someone would give him a shot in the 2nd round.
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
So in a league desperate for QBs - why isn't he #1 on everyone's board? It can't be just hand-size?
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
And every year prior to this he looked worse than Daniel Jones did at Duke. If Daniel Jones had 5 years of on field experience at Duke like Pickett had 5 years at Pittsburgh could he post the same numbers? Kenny Pickett turns 24 this June and is just under 1 year younger than Jones. By the time Jones had as much experience as Pickett he had 2 years in the NFL. Brandon Weeden was older college QB who posted some big time numbers at Oklahoma State. How did his career turn out?
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
And every year prior to this he looked worse than Daniel Jones did at Duke. If Daniel Jones had 5 years of on field experience at Duke like Pickett had 5 years at Pittsburgh could he post the same numbers? Kenny Pickett turns 24 this June and is just under 1 year younger than Jones. By the time Jones had as much experience as Pickett he had 2 years in the NFL. Brandon Weeden was older college QB who posted some big time numbers at Oklahoma State. How did his career turn out?
And you could say the same for Joe Burrow. So the argument that one extra year and an older QB means he won't successfully make the jump to the NFL is nonsense. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't is the best you can say. And Pickett's 2021 is a better year than Jones ever had at any level. Plus he exhibits isolated traits that Jones still doesn't possess.
have said none of the 2022 class would be ahead of Jones. I know that goes against what a number of people feel about Jones, but that is what has been stated. Admittedly, not a lot of so called experts have commented about this particular comparison….but is makes sense when you considr other teams like the Redskins were interested in him early in the draft.
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
And every year prior to this he looked worse than Daniel Jones did at Duke. If Daniel Jones had 5 years of on field experience at Duke like Pickett had 5 years at Pittsburgh could he post the same numbers? Kenny Pickett turns 24 this June and is just under 1 year younger than Jones. By the time Jones had as much experience as Pickett he had 2 years in the NFL. Brandon Weeden was older college QB who posted some big time numbers at Oklahoma State. How did his career turn out?
And you could say the same for Joe Burrow. So the argument that one extra year and an older QB means he won't successfully make the jump to the NFL is nonsense. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't is the best you can say. And Pickett's 2021 is a better year than Jones ever had at any level. Plus he exhibits isolated traits that Jones still doesn't possess.
How many times do I have to tell you that Pickett is nowhere close to Joe Burrow. In the year before his draft year Joe Burrow performed better than Pickett did in any year prior to this year. This was despite Pickett having 4 years of onfield experience (3 as a starter) whereas Burrow did that after redshirting one year and playing garbage time for the 2 subsequent years. Jones has exhibited isolated traits that Pickett has not demonstrated that he possesses. None of the QB's in this year's draft would have even sniffed the Top 5 QB's from last year (and I was not much of a fan of Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields) and Davis Mills would probably have been QB1 if he remained at Stanford and entered 2022 Draft.
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
So in a league desperate for QBs - why isn't he #1 on everyone's board? It can't be just hand-size?
I'm not saying there aren't valid concerns about the player, I'm just saying his tape isn't mediocre. Cosell projects him to be an excellent NFL QB, which is not what he said about Jones when he came out.
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
And every year prior to this he looked worse than Daniel Jones did at Duke. If Daniel Jones had 5 years of on field experience at Duke like Pickett had 5 years at Pittsburgh could he post the same numbers? Kenny Pickett turns 24 this June and is just under 1 year younger than Jones. By the time Jones had as much experience as Pickett he had 2 years in the NFL. Brandon Weeden was older college QB who posted some big time numbers at Oklahoma State. How did his career turn out?
And you could say the same for Joe Burrow. So the argument that one extra year and an older QB means he won't successfully make the jump to the NFL is nonsense. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't is the best you can say. And Pickett's 2021 is a better year than Jones ever had at any level. Plus he exhibits isolated traits that Jones still doesn't possess.
How many times do I have to tell you that Pickett is nowhere close to Joe Burrow. In the year before his draft year Joe Burrow performed better than Pickett did in any year prior to this year. This was despite Pickett having 4 years of onfield experience (3 as a starter) whereas Burrow did that after redshirting one year and playing garbage time for the 2 subsequent years. Jones has exhibited isolated traits that Pickett has not demonstrated that he possesses. None of the QB's in this year's draft would have even sniffed the Top 5 QB's from last year (and I was not much of a fan of Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields) and Davis Mills would probably have been QB1 if he remained at Stanford and entered 2022 Draft.
Nonsense. All I am saying is that disqualifying Pickett because he became great in his last year is a terrible argument. You probably would have doubted Burrow for the same reason.
Pickett didn't have a good year, he had a fantastic year, and I'd bet he would be in the mix with the top-5 from last season. I'd take him over Mac Jones, easily.
Weren't there reports that Judge was enamored with Pickett?
We all know that you are blinded by your hate for Jones, and expect nothing less from you.
Just enjoy the comedy that Producer, BW, and Go Terps post on a daily basis.
Still recall The Clowns BW and Go Terps pushing for Glennon over Jones.
Their "Comedy Hour" continues.
I completely agree. They never will admit when then say things that are ridiculous. Glennon is a nice guy my niece worked as a trainer with him at Fordham but even he believes he is not a starting QB in the NFL.
Both had very nondescript careers up until the season before they were drafted. Burrow was a bit better his first year at LSU, but it was average at best despite playing with some future NFL stars. Players I hope I don't have to name because I'm assuming we all know who they are...
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
So in a league desperate for QBs - why isn't he #1 on everyone's board? It can't be just hand-size?
Don't worry the BBI GM's will let you know why. Tom Freakin Brady was drafted in the 6th round. The NFL draft is a crap shoot. The players who are supposed to be stars dont always become them and those who no one expects much from do. It happens. I love going back and looking at mock drafts 5 years later and read the draft comments from the BBI GM's and see who is more accurate. Just because we have 5th and 7th picks so what, those picks need to become quality players. Pickett may turn out well, it will all be about who drafts him, his OL, skill players around him and how he is coached up. The elite need to be guided and let their talent shine through. Need to find those diamonds that other miss or we can get to 1st before someone else. Just wait until the draft and the hate some of our choices will get on here.
Pickett is a much better prospect than Jones. Among the many things he does better, right now, include reading the field, progression reading, throwing with anticipation, excellent ball placement. All things that Jones hasn't mastered heading into Year 4. As Cosell has observed he has the traits already to project him as an excellent QB in the NFL.
Pickett probably had a better offensive line at Pitt than Jones had last year.
If I was the coach or GM 4 yrs ago,with the OL that we have,I would not have drafted him..I would have went for a scrambling QB..Because he was going to need his legs,more then his arm..Now,if I had a decent OL right now,I would pick him with the 7th pick..Pick #5 I take the edge guy I really need..Only God knows how good or bad this kid really is..With a good OL,SB is going to look alot better,and so will DJ..Will it be good enough to take down the Cowgirls,and the Birds,and the Comicdoors from DC,heaven only knows !!??
I'm just trying to look at it as objectively as possible.
I am no DJ fan, but when I think about the process of how QBs get drafted and how I've seen GMs project college prospects - I believe that DJ would compare rather favorably to this year's crop...that's all.
Jones is not in the same class as either Willis or Corral as a prospect, and probably not Pickett either. Remember what Jones was when he was drafted...
- 0 star walk-on at Duke
- 0 time 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC
So Jones wasn't considered a talent out of high school, and he wasn't productive enough to be recognized as one of the best QBs in his college conference. And yet...#6 overall.
He owes half his contract to Eli and the other half to Cutcliffe.
Earth to Terps
Josh Allen?
Wasn't a talent out of HS. No offers, went to JC.
One offer out of JC, Wyoming.
One year second team Mountain West. Mountain West???
You liked Allen, no?
I did not. I saw a guy with a huge arm that I thought couldn't hit a barn. Obviously I was wrong. His success under Daboll is a reason I want to draft Willis - another rough diamond.
That aside, do you see anything in common between Jones and Allen?
One, their history pre NFL.
Two, maybe a year under Daboll benefits Jones too, no?
Physically, as players. Do they seem similarly talented to you?
No, Allen was more solidly built. Also, Allen knew where he wanted to go with the ball and could read defenses, but the question was whether he could accurately get the ball to the right read. Willis is at best a one read QB and was beat by simple Cover 2 schemes in college. I also like Allen's arm action a little better.
I'm just trying to look at it as objectively as possible.
I am no DJ fan, but when I think about the process of how QBs get drafted and how I've seen GMs project college prospects - I believe that DJ would compare rather favorably to this year's crop...that's all.
I appreciate your perspective. I think DJ was terribly overdrafted at the time. Of course some will swear that Denver would take him at #9. I personally doubt it. Many had 2nd and 3rd round grades on him.
To follow up what I wrote as I did not want to cram too much into one post, there are differences I see watching Willis's film now and looking at Allen's film in college.
Allen's film you can see him keeping his eyes downfield even when scrambling trying to make a big play. There are a large number of bad throws when he was scrambling, but that appears more from trusting his arm too much and throwing into windows that aren't there versus not reading a defense.
When I watch Willis's film, when he is scrambling I don't see him trying to scan the field. If his read isn't there he tucks and runs. There were a number of plays where had he scanned the field he had players open, but because it was not in his direct line of sight he didn't see it.
Allen's biggest faults were more teachable. You needed to get him to stop thinking like he had to do everything.
Willis you are basically trying to build up someone who should have been learning this stuff from when he stepped onto a college campus if not earlier.
He big issue was accuracy. He was not highly recruited out of high school and went the JC route before Wyoming.
I think the Bills felt very good about his ability to process and that they could correct the mechanical issues. 36 Wonderlic.
Willis will have his chance to impress teams with how he handles the mental side of the position. Both recognized and potential. I think they will also wonder why he could not get on the field much at Auburn.
Jones is not in the same class as either Willis or Corral as a prospect, and probably not Pickett either. Remember what Jones was when he was drafted...
- 0 star walk-on at Duke
- 0 time 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team All-ACC
So Jones wasn't considered a talent out of high school, and he wasn't productive enough to be recognized as one of the best QBs in his college conference. And yet...#6 overall.
He owes half his contract to Eli and the other half to Cutcliffe.
Earth to Terps
Josh Allen?
Wasn't a talent out of HS. No offers, went to JC.
One offer out of JC, Wyoming.
One year second team Mountain West. Mountain West???
You liked Allen, no?
I did not. I saw a guy with a huge arm that I thought couldn't hit a barn. Obviously I was wrong. His success under Daboll is a reason I want to draft Willis - another rough diamond.
That aside, do you see anything in common between Jones and Allen?
One, their history pre NFL.
Two, maybe a year under Daboll benefits Jones too, no?
Physically, as players. Do they seem similarly talented to you?
Not everybody throws a football 62 MPH. They both can run, though Allen runs it like a fullback. Not a long life expectency for fullbacks in the NFL though.
For 2022 you either identify and draft a QB who will be substantially better than Jones (does one actually exist this year?), you sign a once-rejected QB who likely will be no better than the Jones you want jettisoned or you ransom the future and go after one of the 30+ YOs that might shake loose for a boatload of picks (and let him run for his life behind our non-existent OL).
I'd let Daboll have a swing. I'd trust Schoen to think the process through and hope a lot of Beane wore off on him.
Sorry he isn't. Pickett has small hands
Jones would be the first quarterback taken in this weak class
Nope. Make sure you remember your assessment in December.
I posted Greg Cosell's updated review of the 6 QBs.
For him Pickett is number one. And based on Cosell's review of Pickett and of Jones when he came out, these two QBs couldn't be more different.
When Jones came out he said Jones would need defined reads to excel. We saw that under Shurmur's offense. When Shurmur's defined offense went away, Jones started failing. Pickett excels where Jones does not. He is a good ball distributor, with good ball placement, he reads the field well and is adept at progressions.
check out the video I posted.
Daniel Jones is a Giant because he looks like Eli Manning
& was coached by Cutliffe. And I'm half kidding when I say that, but I think it very well could be true.
I think this is a lot truer than you think. Mara loved Eli. His other son. His football son.
And I'm sure he and the others - DG, Shurmur, etc - were enamored with Jones because of Cutcliffe/Eli-like demeanor/Manning Camp/etc. They were smitten. And Mara, I believe, is going to do everything he can to make sure they exhaust every opportunity for Jones to prove he's the right guy.
Jones would be right behind Pickett and ahead of everyone else.
I’d love to see how Pickett reads the field with the D-Line crashing down on him after each snap. He’d probably be WAAAY better than DJ!
I think it’s revisionist history to say he was *only* drafted because he looked like Eli. He was over drafted and the QB situation should have been handled in 2020, but had the Giants not drafted Jones he’s probably still drafted in the 1st round. And I’m not a Jones fan.
I think it’s revisionist history to say he was *only* drafted because he looked like Eli. He was over drafted and the QB situation should have been handled in 2020, but had the Giants not drafted Jones he’s probably still drafted in the 1st round. And I’m not a Jones fan.
If I remember right the other rumored team was Denver, and they've been dreadful at QB evaluation.
Yeah Jones probably would have gone round 1 or 2, but it would have been for all those dumb Moneyball reasons: had a good coach, looks the part, can be face of the franchise, etc.
I think it’s revisionist history to say he was *only* drafted because he looked like Eli. He was over drafted and the QB situation should have been handled in 2020, but had the Giants not drafted Jones he’s probably still drafted in the 1st round. And I’m not a Jones fan.
Most mocks had Dwayne Haskins going in the first. I disliked his prospects immensely and said I would not waste a first-round pick on him.
If he’s a much better prospect than DJ than he’ll get draft in the top 8 for sure. We’ll see soon enough
Pickett's tape is not mediocre. I don't know where you guys are getting this. He threw 42 TDs for chrissakes and he was a Heisman finalist.
So in a league desperate for QBs - why isn't he #1 on everyone's board? It can't be just hand-size?
His tape was sub par for 4 years. He’s a super senior and obviously things clicked. I wonder if that would’ve happened with DJ?
He big issue was accuracy. He was not highly recruited out of high school and went the JC route before Wyoming.
I think the Bills felt very good about his ability to process and that they could correct the mechanical issues. 36 Wonderlic.
Willis will have his chance to impress teams with how he handles the mental side of the position. Both recognized and potential. I think they will also wonder why he could not get on the field much at Auburn.
The one interesting thing that Allen didn’t have coming out of college was a QB coach. He neither had one in jc or at Wyoming. Maybe that was the difference. It’s amazing what a “teacher” can do sometimes.
I think it’s revisionist history to say he was *only* drafted because he looked like Eli. He was over drafted and the QB situation should have been handled in 2020, but had the Giants not drafted Jones he’s probably still drafted in the 1st round. And I’m not a Jones fan.
Most mocks had Dwayne Haskins going in the first. I disliked his prospects immensely and said I would not waste a first-round pick on him.
Speaking of, didn’t he throw for 50 TD’s and was also a Heisman finalist?
QB evaluations are a crapshoot.
Anyone who watched Josh Allen play his rookie year
that isn't a Bills fan would have ever expected him to turn into a MVP type QB. His accuracy was as bad any NFL QB you will ever see that first year. The Bills coaches deserve a lot of credit for sticking with him and developing him. But Allen is a physical freak with a cannon arm. I don't think that his development curve is repeatable with many prospects. If you watched much of Zack Wilson this year that was Josh Allen as a rookie except Allen's about 3" taller and about 20 lbs heaver then Wilson.
If we're being honest and objective and going strictly by his college
years, I don't think much would be different. He was initially projected as an interesting prospect for the late first round or second round. He really gained traction after the week of Senior Bowl practices and games. Local and national media started attaching him to Giants rumors and the connection to the Mannings probably added to that.
This year would probably be similar. I don't see him going ahead of Pickett, but he could very likely have been one of the next couple of QBs taken. He'd probably end up mid first round. Depending on where he would have landed, who knows...???
