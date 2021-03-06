Why not more conversation about Kenyon Green at #5 or #7? Vin_Cuccs : 2/25/2022 9:27 pm

Arguably, this team needs just as much help at the interior of the line as it does at the tackle spots.



Kenyon Green would have been a top 20 pick in last year's draft if he was eligible. He will turn 21 on March 15th.



6'4", 325 pounds. Two-time consensus All-American. 5-star recruit out of high school. Originally committed to LSU before decommitting and going to Texas A& M. Started from the day he stepped on campus. Has played both guard spots, and both tackle spots, but is probably a better guard. A plug-and-play starter from day 1 and can play in any scheme. Plays with a nasty streak. His father played guard at Grambling State.



He plays with great leverage and pad level. Good mobility and power. Athletic and violent hands. Probably a better run blocker than pass blocker, but is above average for both.



The best pro comparison is Packers guard Elgton Jenkins.



I think he is the safest player in the draft, but still has a ceiling he hasn't hit yet.



The Giants made the mistake of passing on Quenton Nelson in 2018. Will they make the same mistake twice?



Could he be an option at #5 or #7?

