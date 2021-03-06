Why not more conversation about Kenyon Green at #5 or #7?

Arguably, this team needs just as much help at the interior of the line as it does at the tackle spots.
Kenyon Green would have been a top 20 pick in last year's draft if he was eligible. He will turn 21 on March 15th.
6'4", 325 pounds. Two-time consensus All-American. 5-star recruit out of high school. Originally committed to LSU before decommitting and going to Texas A& M. Started from the day he stepped on campus. Has played both guard spots, and both tackle spots, but is probably a better guard. A plug-and-play starter from day 1 and can play in any scheme. Plays with a nasty streak. His father played guard at Grambling State.
He plays with great leverage and pad level. Good mobility and power. Athletic and violent hands. Probably a better run blocker than pass blocker, but is above average for both.
The best pro comparison is Packers guard Elgton Jenkins.
I think he is the safest player in the draft, but still has a ceiling he hasn't hit yet.
The Giants made the mistake of passing on Quenton Nelson in 2018. Will they make the same mistake twice?
Could he be an option at #5 or #7?
This is a very deep draft for OL
Green is not top 10 player. Just look at Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler big board who's well respected in NFL scouting.
Wouldn't surprise me at all if in 5 years we look back on the draft and say "Yeah, he is a guard, but he's easily one of the five best players from the class. He should have been drafted earlier."
Green is the best guard in this draft. He is a mauler and very versatile having played multiple positions on the OL last year for A&M. He is not even close to be compared to Nelson or Martin as a premier OG.
In this draft he is a top 15 player for sure just like Linderbaum.They fall in line after Ekwonu and Neal as OL prospects.
Green is worth a long look if Gmen orchestrate a slight move down into #10-15 territory...
And that’s the wrong way to look at it. If the guy is going to be a 10+ year starter for you then does it really matter if you pick him 7 or 27? If he fits and exactly what you want or need you take him and not care what a bunch of fans on a message board thinks. Maybe trade back and hope he’s there but that’s the real gamble in my opinion
Interesting he was playing Guard. The other game I watched was against Alabama and he was at RT and he made it look effortless.
Under normal circumstanced I would wait until round 2 and pray Zion Williams is around, but if they want to resolve this horrid OL situation with 5 and 7 I'm not going to complain. Hell they could get 8-10 years out of both first round OL players.
I would consider trading up to around 22 to get Lloyd since he provides impact both at MLB and edge. Give them our 2, one of our 3rds and maybe a 5th or 6th in 2023.
"Probably a better run blocker than pass blocker, but is above average for both."
Is good, but he is nowhere near quinten nelson good. You cant take an interior lineman in the top 10 unless they are all world in my opinion.
And that’s the wrong way to look at it. If the guy is going to be a 10+ year starter for you then does it really matter if you pick him 7 or 27? If he fits and exactly what you want or need you take him and not care what a bunch of fans on a message board thinks. Maybe trade back and hope he’s there but that’s the real gamble in my opinion
Yes it matters.
27 is cheaper, and in this case, would also result in gaining additional value to trade down. Green is not likely to be available at 27 though, so it's moot.
You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..
I agree Green isnt Nelson, but I disagree that not taking Nelson was a mistake. The Colts have won nothing with Nelson, no playoff wins, and with better coaching and much more talent on their teams. What the Giants did wrong was what they did AROUND Barkley - ie terrible OL, terrible drafting, terrible coaching. In fact, they had the right idea by taking a guard with pick 34 - but they drafted the wrong guy and gave him terrible coaching. If they pick a better guard at 34 than Will Hernandez, or signed a better guard in Free Agency, there are no complaints about not taking Nelson.
Buffalo took guard Wyatt Teller in the 5th round pick 166 - he was 2nd team all-pro in 2020 and 2021
You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..
A team that couldn't protect its QB or pressure opposing QB's had no business drafting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft. If the Giants weren't going to draft a QB there, they should have addressed one of those two issues first (for the record, I wanted Bradley Chubb), or traded down and still addressed one of those issues first. Drafting Barkley was the mistake.
Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong
Arguing that a better pick actually wasn't Guard Quenton Nelson now 4 years later is borderline lunacy. Nelson has been dominate at his position, a fixture on every All-Pro team since he stepped onto the field and is heading to a Hall of Fame career.
Nelson is a HOF guard, but so what. A 2000yd playmaker means more. The problem is what the Giants did around Barkley
As I said, Teller was a 5th round pick and he is an all pro guard, too. You can find guards later in the draft (Snee was a 2nd rounder and won Super Bowls - Nelson 6th overall hasnt even won a playoff game)
If the Giants had given Barkley competent coaching and a competent front office, the pick would look very different
Barkley's 2000 yards didn't get us dick (and he's given us less than dick ever since). This isn't the 1980's. Playmakers today are QB's, WR's, and TE's on offense, and pass-rushers and cover corners on defense. RB's are low men on the totem pole.
You say the Colts haven't won anything with Nelson? What have we won with Barkley? I'll tell you - we've been the worst team in the league for the past five years. We're #1! The Colts are #18.
Nelson is a HOF guard, but so what. A 2000yd playmaker means more. The problem is what the Giants did around Barkley
As I said, Teller was a 5th round pick and he is an all pro guard, too. You can find guards later in the draft (Snee was a 2nd rounder and won Super Bowls - Nelson 6th overall hasnt even won a playoff game)
If the Giants had given Barkley competent coaching and a competent front office, the pick would look very different
Good luck finding Hall of Fame Guards like Nelson late in any draft. Say it again slowly so you get it, Hall of Fame.
And if you're looking for a 2000-yard playmaker type at RB, his name is Jonathan Taylor who was picked in the second round at #41 overall by the Colts. Oh, and he happens to run behind Nelson.
That should about cover this topic.
And if the Giants had taken Teller in the 2nd round, they would have their all pro guard
You dont need all pro or HOF guards to win, but you do need playmakers
Klaatu - you repeat my point for me: the Giants havent won anything with Barkley, but the Colts havent won anything with Nelson. And finding a 2000yd playmaker is much harder than finding a capable guard. You dont need HOF guards to win, you just need capable guards
You can find capable Guards later in the Draft, not arguing that. We were discussing Nelson which is a different level.
No you don't "draft playmakers." That's a myth. Overall/ in general projected playmakers at RB can't be NFL playmakers without some type of talent that surrounds them.
There was very little that surrounded SB. And now he is hurt often. Usually an issue with RB's. It's why you don't draft RB's on a rebuilding team.
It's probably why you'll see Nelson get pay raises while Barkley won't. It's probably why you'll see many more Pro Bowls in Nelson's future and very few if any from SB.
You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC
No you don't "draft playmakers." That's a myth. Overall/ in general projected playmakers at RB can't be NFL playmakers without some type of talent that surrounds them.
There was very little that surrounded SB. And now he is hurt often. Usually an issue with RB's. It's why you don't draft RB's on a rebuilding team.
It's probably why you'll see Nelson get pay raises while Barkley won't. It's probably why you'll see many more Pro Bowls in Nelson's future and very few if any from SB.
I meant to add you draft playmakers when they can fit your team. Then yes you do!
But you don't need a RB playmaker I meant to say in 2nd overall pick when you can get that playmaker easier later on. It's not easy to find that 5th round perennial al-pro OL player.
Doesnt matter, though. Fact is there is a reason guards are not taken as high as playmakers. And it doesnt matter where that playermaker plays - 2000yds is 2000yds
Klaatu - you repeat my point for me: the Giants havent won anything with Barkley, but the Colts havent won anything with Nelson. And finding a 2000yd playmaker is much harder than finding a capable guard. You dont need HOF guards to win, you just need capable guards
You also need pass-rushers, which is why I would've chosen Chubb over Barkley or Nelson.
But you missed my point about what defines a playmaker on offense in today's NFL. QB, WR, TE. The best thing Barkley can do to help the offense is learn to freaking block. It's a cliché', but it happens to be true - the NFL is a passing league now. As many others have said, the RB position is fungible...quite possibly the most fungible position in the game. That's why RB has been devalued in the draft as well as free agency.
And please, spare me the "2,000 yards from scrimmage" stuff. That was four years ago. He hasn't come close since. His stats have steadily declined. And if you blame that on his supporting cast, well, kudos for using the Jones Defense.
If it doesn't matter than why did you try to use it to support your case, albeit incorrectly?
Playmakers matter, not disputing that. However, you continuing to suggest Barkley was a smarter pick at overall #2 versus future HOF Guard Quenton Nelson a few picks later is off the mark.
It's 4 years later and you even have the hindsight now as to why. You should use it if you don't want to believe me.
You think Nelson would have made a difference with the Giants? Would he have even made a pro bowl, let alone be all pro, with the crap OL around him if he was a Giant?
Having HOF guards arent as important as having playmakers. Thats why guards are not taken as high in the draft as playmakers
You can win Super Bowls without HOF guards, but you cannot win without playmakers
You can find good enough guards in other rounds. If the Giants had drafted Teller instead of Hernandez at 34 in the same draft, and given him better coaching than the Giants had, then they would have had Barkley AND their all pro guard, and this wouldnt be a discussion
This is a discussion soley because the Giants front office has been so awful since the Barkley pick. If they had been better, there is no discussion
Your gyration of commentary that Nelson wouldn't have even been a pro bowler, Teller was the better pick over Hernandez and coaching failed everybody isn't really compelling even as hypotheticals.
And the Giants Front Office hasn't been awful since the Barkley pick. They were awful before it and during the pick too.
People here have used it for the QB position, too. And its idiotic. You take playmakers when they are available. There are many more good guards available than 2000yd playmakers. Doesnt matter if the 2000yds comes from a RB or WR, its 2000yds of offense
This team's mistake is what they did after the Barkley pick. If the Giants had indeed rebuilt the OL properly, the Barkley pick wouldnt be a question. But you will never understand that, apparently
Why didn't he keep doing it?
Is he going to do it ever again?
Would Kenyon Green possibly turning into a star at Guard get him back to 2000 yards again?
Barkley got hurt, and his lines got worse, so did his coaches
Notice that both Barkley and Jones had their best year under Shurmur, the only decent offensive coach they have had. And the OL got worse and worse after that year
The fact is if the front office gave Barkley a better OL and better coaches, there would be no discussion. THAT is where the issue is, not the draft pick
The fact is guards and defensive tackles do not win you titles. Aaron Donald is proof of that. He needed the Rams to trade 20 draft picks to acquire 5 or 6 elite players in more important positions in order to win
You will clearly never understand this, and you have your right to your opinion. So there is nothing left to say
Answer these if you expect your argument to hold up.
HE doesn't play enough to keep doing 2000 yards. Injuries count.
Played only 1 game the next year, got hurt in the 1st quarter of game 2
His line got worse and worse each year, he was hurt, and Shurmur, sad to say, was miles better than his next coaches
If only we had known that running backs get hurt and have shorter shelve lives than other positions. And that maybe it should be part of the calculus when you are contemplating taking one at overall #2.
And maybe it's possible to find playmaking RBs later in the draft like some Guards, or even rotate them more often to reduce the reliance on any one of them.
Stay on point, this is about RBs. Are you suggesting the position of running back doesn't take on more missed games and a shorter career span versus other positions?
And let's even go back to where you started this - Barkley being the right pick and Nelson being the wrong pick.
Obviously Nelson has had a more productive first 4 years of his NFL career. Who would you bet will have a better next 4 years? Or how about the 4 years after that?
Let's take it even further...
If Schoen called up Indy later this year and said I will give Barkley for Nelson straight up, what would they say
Let's say Schoen even said he would pick up Barkley's entire $7M hit this year?
Let me know.
Nelson has been an all pro, and yet Indy hasnt even won a playoff game and missed the playoffs in half his seasons, so how impactful has he been?
If the Giants had competent front office people and had gotten real coaches and real OL for Barkley, there is no way in hell you would trade Barkley for Nelson. Barkley would still be racking up 1500+ yds per season
You don't read well. Yes, injury and career length are clear factors in picking any RB high, and at #2 overall they are immense.
And you keep bringing up playoff games for some reason as to why Nelson isn't worth it vs Barkley. Yet Barkley hasn't even gotten his team to achieve a winning record at any point, ever, at any time in his 4 years. I would drop this point if you had any sense whatsoever.
Barkley can't rack up 1500 yards every season, mostly because he keeps missing games and his explosive talents have deteriorated much like a lot of RBs do. Blame the FO, coaches all you want but none of them are tearing his ankle ligaments, ACL, MCL and whatever else he's injured.
Their blame is that they had flawed thinking that the NYG offense should have a RB as it's centerpiece. And you seem to agree with that flawed thinking and have displayed that here.
Nice try. See the link below. This is a chart of statistical data showing which position is hurt the most. RB is far ahead of other positions.
Ironically, the two Giants players you chose at their respective positions are among the lowest to be injured in the NFL.
That's in part why Nelson for a team completely rebuilding would've ben superior.
You realize Barkley has bene mostly hurt, right? You realize RB's are most injured, right? So it makes sense to draft a RB at the riskiest position in the NFL at number 2 whne your team is years away from winning?
https://www.thefalcoholic.com/2010/7/7/1467728/which-nfl-position-groups-suffer
Fact - if you dont have a HOF level QB, you need a really, really good RB or you aint winnning squat
Fact - you need playmakers to win more than you need a HOF guard. Also a fact that playmakers get hurt more, but that cant stop you from taking them or you will never win (see Cinc with Chase, and WR get hurt more now than RB)
Fact - the Giants did nothing to help Barkley. The OL got worse each year and so did the coaching.
It's the cliche thing to say the Barkley pick was wrong, but it wasnt wrong. What the front office did by not building the OL and by hiring crappy coaches is what was wrong. If they had built the OL and hired good coaches, Barkley would have been rolling along with big yardage numbers and everyone would be happy
Thanks for the discussion
And this with 4 years of hindsight to rely upon in taking a better stance in this thread. I wish you better luck in future posting.
Just because you are willing blindful that RB's get hurt more than any other position in the NFL for a team that hsould be under a major rebuild doesn't make you right.
Fact 1- is RBs get hurt more than nay other.
Fact 2- is - Giants sucked for those of us that knew it was obvious that they would.
Because you can't understand these points doesn't make you right/ It makes you willfully blind.
Which of the 2 points above was I wrong on? And which one were you right on?
You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC
Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong
Barkley's 2000 yards didn't get us dick (and he's given us less than dick ever since). This isn't the 1980's. Playmakers today are QB's, WR's, and TE's on offense, and pass-rushers and cover corners on defense. RB's are low men on the totem pole.
You say the Colts haven't won anything with Nelson? What have we won with Barkley? I'll tell you - we've been the worst team in the league for the past five years. We're #1! The Colts are #18.
On top of that, it's been discussed on here how those 2,000 yards were mostly empty calories to begin with.
Barkley was then, and is now, a gadget player.