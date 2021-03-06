for display only
Why not more conversation about Kenyon Green at #5 or #7?

Vin_Cuccs : 2/25/2022 9:27 pm
Arguably, this team needs just as much help at the interior of the line as it does at the tackle spots.

Kenyon Green would have been a top 20 pick in last year's draft if he was eligible. He will turn 21 on March 15th.

6'4", 325 pounds. Two-time consensus All-American. 5-star recruit out of high school. Originally committed to LSU before decommitting and going to Texas A& M. Started from the day he stepped on campus. Has played both guard spots, and both tackle spots, but is probably a better guard. A plug-and-play starter from day 1 and can play in any scheme. Plays with a nasty streak. His father played guard at Grambling State.

He plays with great leverage and pad level. Good mobility and power. Athletic and violent hands. Probably a better run blocker than pass blocker, but is above average for both.

The best pro comparison is Packers guard Elgton Jenkins.

I think he is the safest player in the draft, but still has a ceiling he hasn't hit yet.

The Giants made the mistake of passing on Quenton Nelson in 2018. Will they make the same mistake twice?

Could he be an option at #5 or #7?
This guy  
Straw Hat : 2/25/2022 9:32 pm : link
Is good, but he is nowhere near quinten nelson good. You cant take an interior lineman in the top 10 unless they are all world in my opinion.
Green  
Archer : 2/25/2022 9:39 pm : link
Green is strictly a guard and I believe that he is behind Neal, Ikem, Cross, Linderbaum, and Penning.
This is a very deep draft for OL
Neal and Green  
Chip : 2/25/2022 9:49 pm : link
would certainly improve the team and solidify the right side if you put him next to Neal or Ikem. It would be a great improvement and would lead to more wins and certainly would help the QB stay healthy and be more productive.
No at 5 or 7  
Rave7 : 2/25/2022 10:02 pm : link
Maybe if we trade down to mid teems then yes.
Green is not top 10 player. Just look at Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler big board who's well respected in NFL scouting.
Green did work at center some  
uconngiant : 2/25/2022 10:03 pm : link
He has value more of a mid first round pick but could be very good in the NFL as he destroys people in the run blocking.
Hard to take a G at 5 or 7  
gameday555 : 2/25/2022 10:06 pm : link
You have to be in Nelson territory to warrant that. However, I totally agree with the basic premise of your post -- he's awesome. For me, he's the best lineman in the draft, regardless of position.

Wouldn't surprise me at all if in 5 years we look back on the draft and say "Yeah, he is a guard, but he's easily one of the five best players from the class. He should have been drafted earlier."
From the little I saw of him,  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2022 10:20 pm : link
he seems like a fuckin wall and does it very effortlessly.
The addition of both Green with Ekwonu.....  
No Where Man : 2/25/2022 11:44 pm : link
Would exponentially upgrade the physicality and toughness to our OL
...  
Toth029 : 2/26/2022 3:03 am : link
Bobby Skinner did pick Green at 7 in his mock. States he's perhaps the best all around lineman in the draft.
Just remember imv this is a red chip draft  
Rick in Dallas : 2/26/2022 6:18 am : link
The top players in this draft would not be in the top 10 of last year's draft.
Green is the best guard in this draft. He is a mauler and very versatile having played multiple positions on the OL last year for A&M. He is not even close to be compared to Nelson or Martin as a premier OG.
In this draft he is a top 15 player for sure just like Linderbaum.They fall in line after Ekwonu and Neal as OL prospects.
Very good but not Nelson good who was cleanest OL prospect in years  
Jimmy Googs : 2/26/2022 6:55 am : link
and still is with his yearly All Pro credentials.

Green is worth a long look if Gmen orchestrate a slight move down into #10-15 territory...
Trade down with the eagles?  
nochance : 2/26/2022 7:30 am : link
for 2 of their 1st round picks. Then I would pick him at 16
RE: This guy  
eli4life : 2/26/2022 8:52 am : link
In comment 15615881 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Is good, but he is nowhere near quinten nelson good. You cant take an interior lineman in the top 10 unless they are all world in my opinion.



And that’s the wrong way to look at it. If the guy is going to be a 10+ year starter for you then does it really matter if you pick him 7 or 27? If he fits and exactly what you want or need you take him and not care what a bunch of fans on a message board thinks. Maybe trade back and hope he’s there but that’s the real gamble in my opinion
Watch him against LSU  
rasbutant : 2/26/2022 8:59 am : link
He will remind you of a Giants OL we are use to.

Interesting he was playing Guard. The other game I watched was against Alabama and he was at RT and he made it look effortless.
I haven’t seen enough of him to speak to his draft value,  
Section331 : 2/26/2022 10:36 am : link
but if it’s true that he’s a guard in the NFL, I’d rather get an OT, they’re harder to find. I’d target IOL in rds 2 or 3.
The guys a stud  
cokeduplt : 2/26/2022 11:29 am : link
Plug and play at guard can play tackle too. He’d be a great pick at 7
---  
Peppers : 2/26/2022 12:26 pm : link
You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..
I think Green is awesome!  
VinegarPeppers : 2/26/2022 5:35 pm : link
Great pass blocker with a wide stance, great hand placement and replacement and great feet.

Under normal circumstanced I would wait until round 2 and pray Zion Williams is around, but if they want to resolve this horrid OL situation with 5 and 7 I'm not going to complain. Hell they could get 8-10 years out of both first round OL players.

I would consider trading up to around 22 to get Lloyd since he provides impact both at MLB and edge. Give them our 2, one of our 3rds and maybe a 5th or 6th in 2023.
Kenyon Green  
VinegarPeppers : 2/26/2022 5:37 pm : link
Actually he's a slightly better pass blocker than run blocker. But great at both.


"Probably a better run blocker than pass blocker, but is above average for both."
RE: I think Green is awesome!  
VinegarPeppers : 2/26/2022 5:40 pm : link
Zion Johnson, not Williams. Apologies.


In comment 15616271 VinegarPeppers said:
Quote:
Great pass blocker with a wide stance, great hand placement and replacement and great feet.

Under normal circumstanced I would wait until round 2 and pray Zion Williams is around, but if they want to resolve this horrid OL situation with 5 and 7 I'm not going to complain. Hell they could get 8-10 years out of both first round OL players.

I would consider trading up to around 22 to get Lloyd since he provides impact both at MLB and edge. Give them our 2, one of our 3rds and maybe a 5th or 6th in 2023.
If Neal and Ikem are available  
TruBlue56 : 2/27/2022 8:37 am : link
At the 5 and 7 spot... Do you pick both of them? That would fix the right side right away.
RE: RE: This guy  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/27/2022 10:07 am : link
In comment 15616023 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15615881 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


Is good, but he is nowhere near quinten nelson good. You cant take an interior lineman in the top 10 unless they are all world in my opinion.




And that’s the wrong way to look at it. If the guy is going to be a 10+ year starter for you then does it really matter if you pick him 7 or 27? If he fits and exactly what you want or need you take him and not care what a bunch of fans on a message board thinks. Maybe trade back and hope he’s there but that’s the real gamble in my opinion

Yes it matters.

27 is cheaper, and in this case, would also result in gaining additional value to trade down. Green is not likely to be available at 27 though, so it's moot.
RE: ---  
Rave7 : 2/27/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15616144 Peppers said:
Quote:
You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..

+1
RE: RE: ---  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 11:51 am : link
In comment 15616425 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15616144 Peppers said:


Quote:


You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..


+1

I agree Green isnt Nelson, but I disagree that not taking Nelson was a mistake. The Colts have won nothing with Nelson, no playoff wins, and with better coaching and much more talent on their teams. What the Giants did wrong was what they did AROUND Barkley - ie terrible OL, terrible drafting, terrible coaching. In fact, they had the right idea by taking a guard with pick 34 - but they drafted the wrong guy and gave him terrible coaching. If they pick a better guard at 34 than Will Hernandez, or signed a better guard in Free Agency, there are no complaints about not taking Nelson.

Buffalo took guard Wyatt Teller in the 5th round pick 166 - he was 2nd team all-pro in 2020 and 2021



RE: RE: RE: ---  
Klaatu : 2/27/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15616446 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15616425 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15616144 Peppers said:


Quote:


You're right, NYG made a mistake passing on Nelson but Green is no Nelson. Strong prospect but he's not one of the 7 best prospects in this draft..


+1


I agree Green isnt Nelson, but I disagree that not taking Nelson was a mistake. The Colts have won nothing with Nelson, no playoff wins, and with better coaching and much more talent on their teams. What the Giants did wrong was what they did AROUND Barkley - ie terrible OL, terrible drafting, terrible coaching. In fact, they had the right idea by taking a guard with pick 34 - but they drafted the wrong guy and gave him terrible coaching. If they pick a better guard at 34 than Will Hernandez, or signed a better guard in Free Agency, there are no complaints about not taking Nelson.

Buffalo took guard Wyatt Teller in the 5th round pick 166 - he was 2nd team all-pro in 2020 and 2021


A team that couldn't protect its QB or pressure opposing QB's had no business drafting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft. If the Giants weren't going to draft a QB there, they should have addressed one of those two issues first (for the record, I wanted Bradley Chubb), or traded down and still addressed one of those issues first. Drafting Barkley was the mistake.
That makes no sense  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 12:13 pm : link
You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC

Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong
Drafting Barkley overall #2 was a clear mistake based  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 12:19 pm : link
on the condition of the roster/team in 2018. It can be argued it was mistake because he was a RB all by itself actually, but in combination with the state of the team it's indefensible.

Arguing that a better pick actually wasn't Guard Quenton Nelson now 4 years later is borderline lunacy. Nelson has been dominate at his position, a fixture on every All-Pro team since he stepped onto the field and is heading to a Hall of Fame career.
And with all his accolades, his team hasnt won a thing  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 12:25 pm : link
Guards dont win titles. Just like DTs dont win titles. Aaron Donald is a top 3 DT all time, yet he needed the Rams to acquire 5 more HOF players at positions that matter more for him to win a title

Nelson is a HOF guard, but so what. A 2000yd playmaker means more. The problem is what the Giants did around Barkley

As I said, Teller was a 5th round pick and he is an all pro guard, too. You can find guards later in the draft (Snee was a 2nd rounder and won Super Bowls - Nelson 6th overall hasnt even won a playoff game)

If the Giants had given Barkley competent coaching and a competent front office, the pick would look very different
RE: That makes no sense  
Klaatu : 2/27/2022 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15616461 Snablats said:
Quote:
You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC

Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong


Barkley's 2000 yards didn't get us dick (and he's given us less than dick ever since). This isn't the 1980's. Playmakers today are QB's, WR's, and TE's on offense, and pass-rushers and cover corners on defense. RB's are low men on the totem pole.

You say the Colts haven't won anything with Nelson? What have we won with Barkley? I'll tell you - we've been the worst team in the league for the past five years. We're #1! The Colts are #18.
RE: And with all his accolades, his team hasnt won a thing  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15616468 Snablats said:
Quote:
Guards dont win titles. Just like DTs dont win titles. Aaron Donald is a top 3 DT all time, yet he needed the Rams to acquire 5 more HOF players at positions that matter more for him to win a title

Nelson is a HOF guard, but so what. A 2000yd playmaker means more. The problem is what the Giants did around Barkley

As I said, Teller was a 5th round pick and he is an all pro guard, too. You can find guards later in the draft (Snee was a 2nd rounder and won Super Bowls - Nelson 6th overall hasnt even won a playoff game)

If the Giants had given Barkley competent coaching and a competent front office, the pick would look very different


Good luck finding Hall of Fame Guards like Nelson late in any draft. Say it again slowly so you get it, Hall of Fame.

And if you're looking for a 2000-yard playmaker type at RB, his name is Jonathan Taylor who was picked in the second round at #41 overall by the Colts. Oh, and he happens to run behind Nelson.

That should about cover this topic.
Nelson only played in 7 games last year  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 1:13 pm : link
So Taylor wasnt running behind him for most of the season, which shows you dont need HOF guards to gain 2000yds from scrimmage

And if the Giants had taken Teller in the 2nd round, they would have their all pro guard

You dont need all pro or HOF guards to win, but you do need playmakers

Klaatu - you repeat my point for me: the Giants havent won anything with Barkley, but the Colts havent won anything with Nelson. And finding a 2000yd playmaker is much harder than finding a capable guard. You dont need HOF guards to win, you just need capable guards
You don't need one guy delivering 2000 yards for you  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 1:31 pm : link
at RB, especially if the cost of that is a #2 overall pick and the salary allocation that goes with it. And his second contract is just ripe with risk based on his injury/age factors as well with RBs. A reasonable depth chart of several capable RBs will do fine.

You can find capable Guards later in the Draft, not arguing that. We were discussing Nelson which is a different level.
And Nelson started 13 games last year  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 1:37 pm : link
if we are relying on facts.
RE: That makes no sense  
giantstock : 2/27/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15616461 Snablats said:
Quote:
You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC

Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong


No you don't "draft playmakers." That's a myth. Overall/ in general projected playmakers at RB can't be NFL playmakers without some type of talent that surrounds them.

There was very little that surrounded SB. And now he is hurt often. Usually an issue with RB's. It's why you don't draft RB's on a rebuilding team.

It's probably why you'll see Nelson get pay raises while Barkley won't. It's probably why you'll see many more Pro Bowls in Nelson's future and very few if any from SB.

RE: RE: That makes no sense  
giantstock : 2/27/2022 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15616530 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15616461 Snablats said:


Quote:


You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC

Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong



No you don't "draft playmakers." That's a myth. Overall/ in general projected playmakers at RB can't be NFL playmakers without some type of talent that surrounds them.

There was very little that surrounded SB. And now he is hurt often. Usually an issue with RB's. It's why you don't draft RB's on a rebuilding team.

It's probably why you'll see Nelson get pay raises while Barkley won't. It's probably why you'll see many more Pro Bowls in Nelson's future and very few if any from SB.


I meant to add you draft playmakers when they can fit your team. Then yes you do!

But you don't need a RB playmaker I meant to say in 2nd overall pick when you can get that playmaker easier later on. It's not easy to find that 5th round perennial al-pro OL player.
You are correct at 13 games  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 1:55 pm : link
The page I saw said 7

Doesnt matter, though. Fact is there is a reason guards are not taken as high as playmakers. And it doesnt matter where that playermaker plays - 2000yds is 2000yds
RE:  
Klaatu : 2/27/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15616496 Snablats said:
Quote:

Klaatu - you repeat my point for me: the Giants havent won anything with Barkley, but the Colts havent won anything with Nelson. And finding a 2000yd playmaker is much harder than finding a capable guard. You dont need HOF guards to win, you just need capable guards


You also need pass-rushers, which is why I would've chosen Chubb over Barkley or Nelson.

But you missed my point about what defines a playmaker on offense in today's NFL. QB, WR, TE. The best thing Barkley can do to help the offense is learn to freaking block. It's a cliché', but it happens to be true - the NFL is a passing league now. As many others have said, the RB position is fungible...quite possibly the most fungible position in the game. That's why RB has been devalued in the draft as well as free agency.

And please, spare me the "2,000 yards from scrimmage" stuff. That was four years ago. He hasn't come close since. His stats have steadily declined. And if you blame that on his supporting cast, well, kudos for using the Jones Defense.
RE: You are correct at 13 games  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15616541 Snablats said:
Quote:
The page I saw said 7

Doesnt matter, though. Fact is there is a reason guards are not taken as high as playmakers. And it doesnt matter where that playermaker plays - 2000yds is 2000yds


If it doesn't matter than why did you try to use it to support your case, albeit incorrectly?

Playmakers matter, not disputing that. However, you continuing to suggest Barkley was a smarter pick at overall #2 versus future HOF Guard Quenton Nelson a few picks later is off the mark.

It's 4 years later and you even have the hindsight now as to why. You should use it if you don't want to believe me.
If the Giants had done right by Barkley  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 2:28 pm : link
He would be a star and you would have no issues with the pick. But they gave him crap OLs and crap coaches

You think Nelson would have made a difference with the Giants? Would he have even made a pro bowl, let alone be all pro, with the crap OL around him if he was a Giant?

Having HOF guards arent as important as having playmakers. Thats why guards are not taken as high in the draft as playmakers

You can win Super Bowls without HOF guards, but you cannot win without playmakers

You can find good enough guards in other rounds. If the Giants had drafted Teller instead of Hernandez at 34 in the same draft, and given him better coaching than the Giants had, then they would have had Barkley AND their all pro guard, and this wouldnt be a discussion

This is a discussion soley because the Giants front office has been so awful since the Barkley pick. If they had been better, there is no discussion
You are making our point more than you are making your own.  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 2:41 pm : link
Barkley was the wrong pick because the team was indeed crappy like you said. They needed to construct a better core of players before spending the most valuable asset they owned, the #2 overall pick, on a running back.

Your gyration of commentary that Nelson wouldn't have even been a pro bowler, Teller was the better pick over Hernandez and coaching failed everybody isn't really compelling even as hypotheticals.

And the Giants Front Office hasn't been awful since the Barkley pick. They were awful before it and during the pick too.
This is a very wrong concept  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 3:03 pm : link
"They needed to construct a better core of players before spending the most valuable asset they owned, the #2 overall pick, on a running back."

People here have used it for the QB position, too. And its idiotic. You take playmakers when they are available. There are many more good guards available than 2000yd playmakers. Doesnt matter if the 2000yds comes from a RB or WR, its 2000yds of offense

This team's mistake is what they did after the Barkley pick. If the Giants had indeed rebuilt the OL properly, the Barkley pick wouldnt be a question. But you will never understand that, apparently
Your wrapping yourself in circles while losing this debate  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 3:13 pm : link
So how did Barkley put up 2000+ yards in 2018 if the OL wasn't built properly per your comment?

Why didn't he keep doing it?

Is he going to do it ever again?

Would Kenyon Green possibly turning into a star at Guard get him back to 2000 yards again?
Put me in the he's not top 7 in this draft  
JonC : 2/27/2022 3:21 pm : link
he's a very strong OG prospect in the NFL, but he'sno Nelson.
Debate? You dont even know how to debate  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 3:24 pm : link
I shoot down every stupid argument you bring, and you dont even try to counter it, you just move on to another argument

Barkley got hurt, and his lines got worse, so did his coaches

Notice that both Barkley and Jones had their best year under Shurmur, the only decent offensive coach they have had. And the OL got worse and worse after that year

The fact is if the front office gave Barkley a better OL and better coaches, there would be no discussion. THAT is where the issue is, not the draft pick

The fact is guards and defensive tackles do not win you titles. Aaron Donald is proof of that. He needed the Rams to trade 20 draft picks to acquire 5 or 6 elite players in more important positions in order to win

You will clearly never understand this, and you have your right to your opinion. So there is nothing left to say
How did Barkley gain 2000+ yards in 2018 if the FO  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 3:28 pm : link
didn't give him a decent enough OL? And why hasn't he kept producing 2000+ yards?

Answer these if you expect your argument to hold up.
RE: You are correct at 13 games  
giantstock : 2/27/2022 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15616541 Snablats said:
Quote:
The page I saw said 7

Doesnt matter, though. Fact is there is a reason guards are not taken as high as playmakers. And it doesnt matter where that playermaker plays - 2000yds is 2000yds


HE doesn't play enough to keep doing 2000 yards. Injuries count.
I just answered it  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 3:41 pm : link
Barkley missed 3 games his 2nd year. Put up 1441yds, on pace for 1773yds in 16 games. With lines both seasons that werent good

Played only 1 game the next year, got hurt in the 1st quarter of game 2

His line got worse and worse each year, he was hurt, and Shurmur, sad to say, was miles better than his next coaches


So you are saying that the playmaking RB got hurt and  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 3:50 pm : link
started missing games, and that is the main reason why he isn't gaining approx 2000 yards any longer.

If only we had known that running backs get hurt and have shorter shelve lives than other positions. And that maybe it should be part of the calculus when you are contemplating taking one at overall #2.

And maybe it's possible to find playmaking RBs later in the draft like some Guards, or even rotate them more often to reduce the reliance on any one of them.
You have no way of knowing who gets hurt and who doesnt  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 4:19 pm : link
Lemieux and Gates were playing guard when they got hurt and out for the season last year. Seubert lost how many years to an injury playing guard? OBJ is hurt again and will miss next year, his 2nd year missed - should the Bengals not have taken Chase?

RE: You have no way of knowing who gets hurt and who doesnt  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15616664 Snablats said:
Quote:
Lemieux and Gates were playing guard when they got hurt and out for the season last year. Seubert lost how many years to an injury playing guard? OBJ is hurt again and will miss next year, his 2nd year missed - should the Bengals not have taken Chase?


Stay on point, this is about RBs. Are you suggesting the position of running back doesn't take on more missed games and a shorter career span versus other positions?

And let's even go back to where you started this - Barkley being the right pick and Nelson being the wrong pick.

Obviously Nelson has had a more productive first 4 years of his NFL career. Who would you bet will have a better next 4 years? Or how about the 4 years after that?

Let's take it even further...

If Schoen called up Indy later this year and said I will give Barkley for Nelson straight up, what would they say
Let's say Schoen even said he would pick up Barkley's entire $7M hit this year?

Let me know.
Again, you dont know how to debate  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 5:43 pm : link
You are suggesting injury is a reason to not take a RB high in the draft. But WRs also get hurt a lot, so should Cinc not take Chase? Apparently guards get hurt, since the Giants lost 2 to injury this year

Nelson has been an all pro, and yet Indy hasnt even won a playoff game and missed the playoffs in half his seasons, so how impactful has he been?

If the Giants had competent front office people and had gotten real coaches and real OL for Barkley, there is no way in hell you would trade Barkley for Nelson. Barkley would still be racking up 1500+ yds per season
RE: Again, you dont know how to debate  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15616708 Snablats said:
Quote:
You are suggesting injury is a reason to not take a RB high in the draft. But WRs also get hurt a lot, so should Cinc not take Chase? Apparently guards get hurt, since the Giants lost 2 to injury this year

Nelson has been an all pro, and yet Indy hasnt even won a playoff game and missed the playoffs in half his seasons, so how impactful has he been?

If the Giants had competent front office people and had gotten real coaches and real OL for Barkley, there is no way in hell you would trade Barkley for Nelson. Barkley would still be racking up 1500+ yds per season


You don't read well. Yes, injury and career length are clear factors in picking any RB high, and at #2 overall they are immense.

And you keep bringing up playoff games for some reason as to why Nelson isn't worth it vs Barkley. Yet Barkley hasn't even gotten his team to achieve a winning record at any point, ever, at any time in his 4 years. I would drop this point if you had any sense whatsoever.

Barkley can't rack up 1500 yards every season, mostly because he keeps missing games and his explosive talents have deteriorated much like a lot of RBs do. Blame the FO, coaches all you want but none of them are tearing his ankle ligaments, ACL, MCL and whatever else he's injured.

Their blame is that they had flawed thinking that the NYG offense should have a RB as it's centerpiece. And you seem to agree with that flawed thinking and have displayed that here.
RE: You have no way of knowing who gets hurt and who doesnt  
giantstock : 2/27/2022 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15616664 Snablats said:
Quote:
Lemieux and Gates were playing guard when they got hurt and out for the season last year. Seubert lost how many years to an injury playing guard? OBJ is hurt again and will miss next year, his 2nd year missed - should the Bengals not have taken Chase?


Nice try. See the link below. This is a chart of statistical data showing which position is hurt the most. RB is far ahead of other positions.

Ironically, the two Giants players you chose at their respective positions are among the lowest to be injured in the NFL.

That's in part why Nelson for a team completely rebuilding would've ben superior.

You realize Barkley has bene mostly hurt, right? You realize RB's are most injured, right? So it makes sense to draft a RB at the riskiest position in the NFL at number 2 whne your team is years away from winning?

https://www.thefalcoholic.com/2010/7/7/1467728/which-nfl-position-groups-suffer

I destroyed every argument you presented  
Snablats : 2/27/2022 7:09 pm : link
And you never once tried to defend any point you made after I destroyed it. Because you couldnt

Fact - if you dont have a HOF level QB, you need a really, really good RB or you aint winnning squat

Fact - you need playmakers to win more than you need a HOF guard. Also a fact that playmakers get hurt more, but that cant stop you from taking them or you will never win (see Cinc with Chase, and WR get hurt more now than RB)

Fact - the Giants did nothing to help Barkley. The OL got worse each year and so did the coaching.

It's the cliche thing to say the Barkley pick was wrong, but it wasnt wrong. What the front office did by not building the OL and by hiring crappy coaches is what was wrong. If they had built the OL and hired good coaches, Barkley would have been rolling along with big yardage numbers and everyone would be happy

Thanks for the discussion
Your weak position is only more pronounced by how  
chick310 : 2/27/2022 7:42 pm : link
have been unable to defend it whatsoever. In fact, your follow on comments only made the opposing views stronger and wound up contradicting your own very statements.

And this with 4 years of hindsight to rely upon in taking a better stance in this thread. I wish you better luck in future posting.

RE: I destroyed every argument you presented  
giantstock : 2/27/2022 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15616762 Snablats said:
Quote:
And you never once tried to defend any point you made after I destroyed it. Because you couldnt

Fact - if you dont have a HOF level QB, you need a really, really good RB or you aint winnning squat

Fact - you need playmakers to win more than you need a HOF guard. Also a fact that playmakers get hurt more, but that cant stop you from taking them or you will never win (see Cinc with Chase, and WR get hurt more now than RB)

Fact - the Giants did nothing to help Barkley. The OL got worse each year and so did the coaching.

It's the cliche thing to say the Barkley pick was wrong, but it wasnt wrong. What the front office did by not building the OL and by hiring crappy coaches is what was wrong. If they had built the OL and hired good coaches, Barkley would have been rolling along with big yardage numbers and everyone would be happy

Thanks for the discussion


Just because you are willing blindful that RB's get hurt more than any other position in the NFL for a team that hsould be under a major rebuild doesn't make you right.

Fact 1- is RBs get hurt more than nay other.

Fact 2- is - Giants sucked for those of us that knew it was obvious that they would.

Because you can't understand these points doesn't make you right/ It makes you willfully blind.

Which of the 2 points above was I wrong on? And which one were you right on?

RE: RE: That makes no sense  
FStubbs : 2/27/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15616470 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15616461 Snablats said:


Quote:


You draft playmakers. Barkley had 2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crappy OL and medicore OC

Yours is the same theory that you dont draft a QB until you have the OL in place. Its wrong



Barkley's 2000 yards didn't get us dick (and he's given us less than dick ever since). This isn't the 1980's. Playmakers today are QB's, WR's, and TE's on offense, and pass-rushers and cover corners on defense. RB's are low men on the totem pole.

You say the Colts haven't won anything with Nelson? What have we won with Barkley? I'll tell you - we've been the worst team in the league for the past five years. We're #1! The Colts are #18.


On top of that, it's been discussed on here how those 2,000 yards were mostly empty calories to begin with.

Barkley was then, and is now, a gadget player.
From the earlier posts  
NoPeanutz : 2/28/2022 9:49 am : link
consensus seems to be that 5 or 7 is too early for Green, although he is an excellent player. So if Green is taken at 7... would you throw the remote? Or could you roll with that?
