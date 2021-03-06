for display only
Cut or trade James Bradberry

shadow_spinner0 : 2/28/2022 8:04 am
I'm of the agreement of letting go of Bradberry to save cap money as he is getting older and seemingly regressing. However many have said the Giants should outright cut him and save 12 million. However don't you think trading him would be better? Instead of letting him go for nothing, you can get at least something for him. Or would the cap savings be different?
Do you think other teams know...  
.McL. : 2/28/2022 8:08 am : link
That the Giants need cap space and Bradbury is a prime target for gaining that space?

Do you think other teams saw the drop in production, and might be wary at his current salary?

If you ran another team and had the above thoughts, but wanted a CB, would you give up valuable trade resources to get Bradbury, or wait for him to be cut?
Or the third option is to find a way to keep him because he is a key  
Ivan15 : 2/28/2022 8:08 am : link
To your new DC’s defensive scheme.
I have to believe most teams knowing he will be cut, would rather  
BLUATHRT : 2/28/2022 8:08 am : link
wait for that as opposed to giving up something to get him. under that scenario they can sign him to a more team friendly deal as well.
Why do you keep starting threads?  
Snablats : 2/28/2022 8:13 am : link
Every thread is a topic already discussed 100 times
IDK why I think this but I think NYG may keep him  
mpinmaine : 2/28/2022 8:15 am : link
He has good hands, 8 picks in two seasons I believe.

He gets beat as all corners do and he was better to the eye test in 2020 compared to last year, still I won't be surprised if he stays with a restructure.

I won't be surprised if he is traded or cut either but the guy has made some clutch plays.
Another option is to work his deal and retain Bradberry  
chick310 : 2/28/2022 8:20 am : link
for maybe 2 more years or so. Schoen put out his gentle calling cry to "certain" Giant players and their agents that he wants big cap savings.

To that end, it would lessen need for Giants to go Cornerback early in this draft, particularly since the top ones probably line up a little better after the #7 pick.
RE: Do you think other teams know...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/28/2022 8:26 am : link







Never understood this argument...if you would like a player, you go get him.
Waiting for a player to be cut is playing lotto.
RE: Or the third option is to find a way to keep him because he is a key  
barens : 2/28/2022 8:38 am : link





Yup, I don't get all of this hollering to cut Bradberry. You generally want to keep your really good players and build around them. If the Giants draft a young corner, Braberry could only be a benefit to have.
RE: RE: Do you think other teams know...  
UConn4523 : 2/28/2022 8:45 am : link


















Yeah, a small piece was left out, 2+ teams wanting a player changes everything.
RE: I have to believe most teams knowing he will be cut, would rather  
It's a New Day : 2/28/2022 8:52 am : link





If "most teams" know, only one can land him right?
Bradberry carries I think the 4th highest cap number  
Mike from Ohio : 2/28/2022 8:52 am : link
for a CB in 2022. This is coming off a down year for him.

A trade would be phenomenal for the Giants, but the return will likely not be significant because the league knows the Giants are motivated sellers and Bradberry is not locked up long term and he is not cheap.
Bradberry  
Archer : 2/28/2022 8:58 am : link
If the Giants want to retain Bradberry the Giants can restructure Bradberry's contract to reduce his CAP impact
Bradberry's CAP is $21,863,889. If he is released or traded the CAP savings is -$9,727,778.
If the Giants convert Bradberry's salary $13,400,000 and prorate his existing bonus $8,363,889 over an additional year

His CAP for this year can be reduced to $7,254,629 saving is -$14,609,259.

The Giants structured all their contracts so that this could occur
Need to be careful kicking the can down the road  
JonC : 2/28/2022 9:01 am : link
for a 29 year old CB coming off a down year, and that's being kind.
RE: RE: RE: Do you think other teams know...  
56n11bestever : 2/28/2022 9:02 am : link



























It is not a lottery. The question to ask. What is his value if cut?
If I trade for him I have to honor the contract. If he is cut and I think I can get him for much less then you wait. If 2 or more teams are interested then the price might be higher but it also may not reach the level of the current contract.

This why it is hard to trade over priced veterans
 
christian : 2/28/2022 9:12 am : link
Unless Bradberry had an undisclosed injury, just season should be a huge warning sign. He was near the top of the league in touch downs and yards allowed.

You pay a guy that type of money to lineup against the league’s best, and to have a shot at winning.

You can suit up a mid round pick to get beat like a bag.
56  
UConn4523 : 2/28/2022 9:16 am : link
2+ teams wanting him means "just wait until he gets cut" likely isn't in the cards. If you have a playoff roster and some cap room, a mid round pick isn't much to go get an upgrade at CB.

I realize the sky is always falling on everything Giants related but these trades happen in the league and that's be because "just waiting until they are cut" is a big risk.

Von Miller, Ingram, Gilmore, Ertz - all aging vets with various levels of injury history, fallen play, owed money, etc. all go dealt last year.
I see Schoen making difficult decisions now and not restructuring  
Rick in Dallas : 2/28/2022 9:22 am : link
contracts to kick the can down the road.
I believe Bradberry is either traded or cut.
I also see Martinez taking a big pay cut to stay on the team.
RE: Why do you keep starting threads?  
Klaatu : 2/28/2022 9:23 am : link





And yet, this thread has been up for a little over an hour and already has over 500 views and 16 responses (not counting mine). Clearly this is a topic that is still worth discussing (or at least reading about) by many here. So, maybe you should stop trying to police hoard, and instead find something worthwhile to contribute.
Of course...  
bw in dc : 2/28/2022 9:30 am : link
we should look for a trading partner. That's ideal.

Bradberry is an aging, over-paid corner; and we need cap space. So, one way or the other, Bradberry needs to be off the 2022 roster.
Bradberry should still have some trade value  
Metnut : 2/28/2022 9:43 am : link
Wouldn’t be shocked to see Cinci give us a third for him. Doubt we’d get any less than a fourth.
The answer is simple  
blueblood : 2/28/2022 9:45 am : link
You trade him you get draft picks back, you cut him you dont.
 
christian : 2/28/2022 9:46 am : link
I imagine the Giants will gauge interest in the trade market before outright cutting him.

But just the 13.4M in new cash he’s owed is equal to a top 15 cap hit for a corner in 2022 (not to mention the 8.3M against this year the Giants have already paid him).
Rework his deal  
give66 : 2/28/2022 9:47 am : link
Move him at the trade deadline when other teams are motivated
I think there will be a market for Bradberry  
Rudy5757 : 2/28/2022 9:49 am : link
He is not part of the long term solution so extending him is not a great option. We are projected to be in a 2+ year rebuild so you dont extend a 29 year old player. I like Bradberry a lot but its the time to cut bait.

Trading him is clearly the best option. Getting something is always better than nothing. When you look at 2022 his $13.4 Mil cap hit will put him about 14th in the league for a new team. Thats before Free Agency. I think thats a good value for a team to get Bradberry for a mid round pick 3-5. If he hits FA his agent is probably going to want to get more than the $13.4 and there will be quite a few teams looking to sign him.

I think there will be a decent mart for him of 3-5 teams so we should be able to get a trade going. I would be surprised if his agent wasnt already putting out feelers and they know what his market is. Bradberry on the open market is going to get more than $13.4 mil imo, but his cap hit may be less 1st year.
The only thing  
Harvest Blend : 2/28/2022 9:49 am : link
that would surprise me is if the Giants trade Bradberry without having to eat a bunch of money and/or give up picks in the deal.

Cut/keep/restructure, one of those.
Bradberry  
Archer : 2/28/2022 10:04 am : link
I do not believe that there is a trade market for Bradberry.
The choice will be cutting him or a restructure
If the Giants can restructure and reduce his CAP impact to $7,500,000 this would seem to be the way to go

Bradberry at $7,500,000 is exceptional value and the Giants could not get a back up corner for that money
 
christian : 2/28/2022 10:05 am : link
To draw a 13.4M next year, Bradberry would need to show he played through an injury in my view. He was downright bad.

He can still make plays on the ball, but he got absolutely torched in coverage.
Either/or  
BillT : 2/28/2022 10:09 am : link
Whatever they can. He's in the last year of his contract. I don't see him as a piece going forward. I don't think extending him is viable as we need the cap space. And we have some other pieces in Robinson and maybe the Williams(es) who can step in.
Bradberry wil not be on the team, press corner will  
gtt350 : 2/28/2022 10:29 am : link
be drafted. Thank god we have new Mgt.
there's the down year  
djm : 2/28/2022 10:35 am : link
and then there's the bad year that portends doom and shittier play to come. There's a HUGE difference between the two and we likely don't know enough to proclaim one or the other. The staff should know. Hopefully they do.

For the record, I don't think it's the latter. Many on BBI can't wait to cut or trade this guy because he makes a good vet salary. Be careful.
RE: Bradberry wil not be on the team, press corner will  
Breeze_94 : 2/28/2022 10:54 am : link





Agreed. Bradberry is better off in a cover 2 or cover 3 heavy scheme. He’s never been the most fleet of foot at CB which creates limitations in a scheme that plays a ton of man. At age 29, he’s likely on the decline within the next couple of years.

I think he can be incredibly valuable to a zone heavy team that has a super bowl window within the next 2 years. Hoping the Giants could get a 4th rounder for him, and replace him with a better scheme for in the draft (I like Stingley in R1 or Mcreary in R2)
Cap is the issue  
JonC : 2/28/2022 10:56 am : link
and being smart about how much you push into the future. 30 is often the age to be prepared to move on from a skill player in the NFL, at least in terms of big market contracts. It doesn't guarantee Bradberry's out, but it does put him under scrutiny, especially after looking physically like he'd fallen off a cliff in 2021. Not a quick athlete to begin with, he can't slip far before it's an issue.
RE: there's the down year  
UConn4523 : 2/28/2022 11:06 am : link







The whole defense played worse than 2020 pretty much and we know how much a pass rush effects coverage and vice versa.

Would anyone be surprised that Bradberry plays better on a better team if traded? I wouldn't.
I wouldn't be surprised  
JonC : 2/28/2022 11:12 am : link
but the Giants are rebuilding and he won't be here when they're ready to win. It's a balancing act with how to approach it.
Would look to trade but imagine return isn't much with  
chick310 : 2/28/2022 11:15 am : link
his deal.

So if can retain with a cautious restructuring that doesn't push too much down the road, then that might be the scenario to pursue. Bradberry doing some on his part as well.
Cutting or trading him was almost inevitable after signing Jackson  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/28/2022 11:16 am : link
...especially so after the Giants had another rotten year in 2021.

That Jackson contract is SO bad that it will cost the Giants MORE cap space if they cut him this year. He's inferior to Bradberry, but untouchable thanks to Gettleman/Abrams.

And all for a guy that the Titans released outright...
It amazes me when some here  
jvm52106 : 2/28/2022 11:40 am : link
talk about rebuilding and then want to keep Bradberry. The cap savings alone from cutting him is the way to go. The Giants need to get some cap space this year without adding the mistakes of now to another year.

Yes,  
Gman11 : 2/28/2022 12:23 pm : link
cut your best CB to save money and bring in some jamoke and expect the defense to be better. That's the way to go.
1 thing lost re: bradberry is timing - no reason to not be patient  
Eric on Li : 2/28/2022 12:34 pm : link
right now he could have value via trade or not.

in 3 weeks when team XYZ misses out on a CB via trade he could have more value.
in 2 months when team XYZ misses out on Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley in the draft he could have more value.
in 5 months when player XYZ tears his ACL in training camp, he could have more value.
in 8 months when player XYZ tears his ACL in week 4, his cap hit could be lower and he could have more value.

bottomline he is a 28 year old starting CB who was at the top of the league in both passes defensed and INTs last year. his base salary would have him under market for an acquiring team. there is simply no incentive to cut for nothing.

just like Brandon Beane didn't cut Ronald Darby/Sammy Watkins/Marcel Dareus day 1, he traded them in training camp and at the deadline.

they can very easily get under the cap ahead of the league year without rage cutting bradberry just because he had a down year.
I thought JB actually played okay in 2021...  
bw in dc : 2/28/2022 12:53 pm : link
But compared to 2020, he definitely pulled back.

The bottom line here seems relatively clear - JB is overpaid, he is getting to that place on the production curve where production starts to diminish, we likely aren't going to contend, and we are way over the cap.

The decision writes itself.

RE: It amazes me when some here  
UConn4523 : 2/28/2022 12:55 pm : link





It doesn't seem like anyone is unwilling to part with him. It just isn't something that needs to happen today.
His cap number is 1.3 million next year  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/28/2022 1:04 pm : link
A trade or restructure is a definite possibility
is 12m "way over the cap"?  
Eric on Li : 2/28/2022 1:09 pm : link
they are under just by cutting Rudolph (5m), Dixon (3m), Shepard (4.5m). im sure they will clear out more than that but as long as they get under by the start of the league year there's no urgency to do much else.

Logan Ryan's upcoming trigger date to guarantee his salary is about the only decision they need to make official soon.

the only thing removing Bradberry from the nyg roster in the next few weeks is another team aggressively pursuing him (like the raiders as an example).
Bradbury is a big strong corner  
larryflower37 : 2/28/2022 1:25 pm : link
I think they will restructure his deal with another year it makes more sense to do that vs the 9 million in dead money.
everyone pointing to a down season the system was horrible last year and corners had to cover for an hour every play and the defense could not get off the field, Bradberry played 99% of the snaps last year.
That wears on your top corner.
I think he will have a strong year in Martindale's system.
 
christian : 2/28/2022 2:03 pm : link
There’s absolutely no reason to cut him now as Eric pointed out.

He has an incredibly simple contract. No more guaranteed money, no roster bonus, nothing complicated.
I would like to keep him another year  
Rory : 2/28/2022 11:33 pm : link
I don't trust Adoree Jackson.

1 thing for sure, If they do move on from JB...I think CB would become a bigger conversation for the 1st rd.
RE: I would like to keep him another year  
Eric on Li : 2/28/2022 11:53 pm : link







i'd personally rather trade Adoree - and i think he might have more value too since he's coming off a better year, a year younger, and a little cheaper with 2 years left vs. 1. Would be great to send him back to Pat Graham for a 2nd or 3rd.
RE: RE: RE: Do you think other teams know...  
.McL. : 12:55 am : link




























Do you think that, if cut, Bradbury will be the only aging vet corner on the market?

Is it possible that fans tend to overvalue players on their team?

If you are a playoff contender and need to upgrade at corner, are you really willing to go out and spend 13.4M on Bradbury plus draft picks.

Here are the current Free Agent CBs:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/cornerback

there are 12 - 15 good options on there. Now some will resign, but others like Bradbury will also shake free. The market is much more fluid than just Bradbury.

Put yourself in the shoes of a GM of another team... Look at the AAVs of the players on that list.

Are you going to pay Bradbury near the top of that list plus give up picks? Or are you just going to target one of the available players?
And if Bradbury gets cut, great then what was already a decent market for teams buying just got better for them...

I am asking the questions, but think honestly about them and not as a Giant fan looking to find value.

I am not foreclosing the idea that the Giants might find a trade partner. I sincerely hope the team is able to trade him and get something.

If I answer the questions from the perspective of a GM for another team, and I am honest and unbiased... My answer would be no, I have other options, I would not trade for him.
---  
Peppers : 6:27 am : link
Getting rid of a good corner is never a good idea.. He's on the right side of 30, is extremely dependable, matches up very well on the boundary receiver, plays the run, and is just about a perfect fit for what Wink asks of his CBs. A restructured contract on a slight extension is the way to go.

RE: ---  
section125 : 7:19 am : link





He's $20 mill this year. Yes VG player, but the Giants are not going anywhere this year. Normally, with enough CAP space, you would keep him. But they need $40 mill minimum in cuts and he saves them almost 1/3 of that.
RE: RE: Or the third option is to find a way to keep him because he is a key  
Costy16 : 8:13 am : link















Bingo. Bradberry is a press coverage corner. Graham did not use him properly AT ALL in 2021. Having him play 10 yards off the LOS is not his strength.

Wink likes press corners, which is why I think Bradberry stays and gets a re-structure to alleviate his cap hit. The one guy I think the Giants do move from their secondary is Logan Ryan.
RE: RE: RE: Or the third option is to find a way to keep him because he is a key  
section125 : 8:22 am : link



























You(and others) maybe right on a restructure/extension, but Schoen already said he does not want to kick the can down the road. Folks need to stop worrying about the Giants winning this year because they will not. Logan Ryan may very well be a cap casualty too, and he saves $3.75 mill post June 1st vs $13.5 mill for Bradberry.

Nobody likes cutting good players. But sometimes you need to bite the bullet and move on for the future.

Nobody likes cutting good players. But sometimes you need to bite the bullet and move on for the future.
The only reason that Bradberry would have trade value  
NYGgolfer : 8:47 am : link
is if the asking price is very low and another team somehow got desperate in their secondary and ran out of options. But on the eve of Free Agency and the Draft, why would that be?

While I am sure there might be a handful of Defensive Coaches that could look at Bradberry as an upgrade to one of their own starting CBs. That is a far cry from thinking about him as the right strategic piece to obtain to lift their Defense. And when you have to bring the cost of him in giving up pick(s) and taking on his high salary, that is where the conversation dies on the vine.

A smart team thinking about Bradberry will take their chances on other options in the meanwhile or that he might very well get cut at some point later this offseason.
RE: RE: Why do you keep starting threads?  
AROCK1000 : 11:37 am : link














Truth is we are desperate Giants fans with nothing else to discuss so why not..
I dont see why we are so quick to give up one of our best defensive players from 2020 so quickly...
I believe we may have the best pair of corners in the league right now
Unfortunately, a poor 2022 cap situation will dictate some difficult  
JonC : 5:00 pm : link
choices for this season, and Bradberry could be out the door due to the financials.
He'll have a trade market  
AcesUp : 5:08 pm : link
There's 1 year left on his deal and it makes an easy restructure. He's not completely washed either and should have a few good years left. If we were competitive with a healthy cap situation he'd be a no brainer restructure but we're not. He plays a premium position and should have a few good years left, he's our most tradable veteran. That includes Barkley.
 
christian : 5:09 pm : link
Bradberry had difficulty staying with the better receivers in zone with a bunch of help.

I wouldn’t assume playing more man coverage is going to avail the fountain of youth and value.
yep  
JonC : 5:10 pm : link
they must be correct in figuring out if he was injured, or over playing certain calls, or if he's showing signs of losing a step when he wasn't quick or twitchy to begin with.
