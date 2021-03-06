Cut or trade James Bradberry shadow_spinner0 : 2/28/2022 8:04 am

I'm of the agreement of letting go of Bradberry to save cap money as he is getting older and seemingly regressing. However many have said the Giants should outright cut him and save 12 million. However don't you think trading him would be better? Instead of letting him go for nothing, you can get at least something for him. Or would the cap savings be different?