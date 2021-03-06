Cut or trade James Bradberry

I'm of the agreement of letting go of Bradberry to save cap money as he is getting older and seemingly regressing. However many have said the Giants should outright cut him and save 12 million. However don't you think trading him would be better? Instead of letting him go for nothing, you can get at least something for him. Or would the cap savings be different?
Do you think other teams saw the drop in production, and might be wary at his current salary?
If you ran another team and had the above thoughts, but wanted a CB, would you give up valuable trade resources to get Bradbury, or wait for him to be cut?
He gets beat as all corners do and he was better to the eye test in 2020 compared to last year, still I won't be surprised if he stays with a restructure.
I won't be surprised if he is traded or cut either but the guy has made some clutch plays.
To that end, it would lessen need for Giants to go Cornerback early in this draft, particularly since the top ones probably line up a little better after the #7 pick.
Waiting for a player to be cut is playing lotto.
Yup, I don't get all of this hollering to cut Bradberry. You generally want to keep your really good players and build around them. If the Giants draft a young corner, Braberry could only be a benefit to have.
Quote:
That the Giants need cap space and Bradbury is a prime target for gaining that space?
Never understood this argument...if you would like a player, you go get him.
Yeah, a small piece was left out, 2+ teams wanting a player changes everything.
If "most teams" know, only one can land him right?
A trade would be phenomenal for the Giants, but the return will likely not be significant because the league knows the Giants are motivated sellers and Bradberry is not locked up long term and he is not cheap.
Bradberry's CAP is $21,863,889. If he is released or traded the CAP savings is -$9,727,778.
If the Giants convert Bradberry's salary $13,400,000 and prorate his existing bonus $8,363,889 over an additional year
His CAP for this year can be reduced to $7,254,629 saving is -$14,609,259.
The Giants structured all their contracts so that this could occur
Quote:
In comment 15616884 .McL. said:
Quote:
That the Giants need cap space and Bradbury is a prime target for gaining that space?
Never understood this argument...if you would like a player, you go get him.
Yeah, a small piece was left out, 2+ teams wanting a player changes everything.
It is not a lottery. The question to ask. What is his value if cut?
If I trade for him I have to honor the contract. If he is cut and I think I can get him for much less then you wait. If 2 or more teams are interested then the price might be higher but it also may not reach the level of the current contract.
This why it is hard to trade over priced veterans
You pay a guy that type of money to lineup against the league’s best, and to have a shot at winning.
You can suit up a mid round pick to get beat like a bag.
I realize the sky is always falling on everything Giants related but these trades happen in the league and that's be because "just waiting until they are cut" is a big risk.
Von Miller, Ingram, Gilmore, Ertz - all aging vets with various levels of injury history, fallen play, owed money, etc. all go dealt last year.
I believe Bradberry is either traded or cut.
I also see Martinez taking a big pay cut to stay on the team.
And yet, this thread has been up for a little over an hour and already has over 500 views and 16 responses (not counting mine). Clearly this is a topic that is still worth discussing (or at least reading about) by many here. So, maybe you should stop trying to police hoard, and instead find something worthwhile to contribute.
Bradberry is an aging, over-paid corner; and we need cap space. So, one way or the other, Bradberry needs to be off the 2022 roster.
But just the 13.4M in new cash he’s owed is equal to a top 15 cap hit for a corner in 2022 (not to mention the 8.3M against this year the Giants have already paid him).
Trading him is clearly the best option. Getting something is always better than nothing. When you look at 2022 his $13.4 Mil cap hit will put him about 14th in the league for a new team. Thats before Free Agency. I think thats a good value for a team to get Bradberry for a mid round pick 3-5. If he hits FA his agent is probably going to want to get more than the $13.4 and there will be quite a few teams looking to sign him.
I think there will be a decent mart for him of 3-5 teams so we should be able to get a trade going. I would be surprised if his agent wasnt already putting out feelers and they know what his market is. Bradberry on the open market is going to get more than $13.4 mil imo, but his cap hit may be less 1st year.
Cut/keep/restructure, one of those.
The choice will be cutting him or a restructure
If the Giants can restructure and reduce his CAP impact to $7,500,000 this would seem to be the way to go
Bradberry at $7,500,000 is exceptional value and the Giants could not get a back up corner for that money
He can still make plays on the ball, but he got absolutely torched in coverage.
For the record, I don't think it's the latter. Many on BBI can't wait to cut or trade this guy because he makes a good vet salary. Be careful.
Agreed. Bradberry is better off in a cover 2 or cover 3 heavy scheme. He’s never been the most fleet of foot at CB which creates limitations in a scheme that plays a ton of man. At age 29, he’s likely on the decline within the next couple of years.
I think he can be incredibly valuable to a zone heavy team that has a super bowl window within the next 2 years. Hoping the Giants could get a 4th rounder for him, and replace him with a better scheme for in the draft (I like Stingley in R1 or Mcreary in R2)
The whole defense played worse than 2020 pretty much and we know how much a pass rush effects coverage and vice versa.
Would anyone be surprised that Bradberry plays better on a better team if traded? I wouldn't.
So if can retain with a cautious restructuring that doesn't push too much down the road, then that might be the scenario to pursue. Bradberry doing some on his part as well.
That Jackson contract is SO bad that it will cost the Giants MORE cap space if they cut him this year. He's inferior to Bradberry, but untouchable thanks to Gettleman/Abrams.
And all for a guy that the Titans released outright...
in 3 weeks when team XYZ misses out on a CB via trade he could have more value.
in 2 months when team XYZ misses out on Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley in the draft he could have more value.
in 5 months when player XYZ tears his ACL in training camp, he could have more value.
in 8 months when player XYZ tears his ACL in week 4, his cap hit could be lower and he could have more value.
bottomline he is a 28 year old starting CB who was at the top of the league in both passes defensed and INTs last year. his base salary would have him under market for an acquiring team. there is simply no incentive to cut for nothing.
just like Brandon Beane didn't cut Ronald Darby/Sammy Watkins/Marcel Dareus day 1, he traded them in training camp and at the deadline.
they can very easily get under the cap ahead of the league year without rage cutting bradberry just because he had a down year.
The bottom line here seems relatively clear - JB is overpaid, he is getting to that place on the production curve where production starts to diminish, we likely aren't going to contend, and we are way over the cap.
The decision writes itself.
It doesn't seem like anyone is unwilling to part with him. It just isn't something that needs to happen today.
Logan Ryan's upcoming trigger date to guarantee his salary is about the only decision they need to make official soon.
the only thing removing Bradberry from the nyg roster in the next few weeks is another team aggressively pursuing him (like the raiders as an example).
everyone pointing to a down season the system was horrible last year and corners had to cover for an hour every play and the defense could not get off the field, Bradberry played 99% of the snaps last year.
That wears on your top corner.
I think he will have a strong year in Martindale's system.
He has an incredibly simple contract. No more guaranteed money, no roster bonus, nothing complicated.
1 thing for sure, If they do move on from JB...I think CB would become a bigger conversation for the 1st rd.
i'd personally rather trade Adoree - and i think he might have more value too since he's coming off a better year, a year younger, and a little cheaper with 2 years left vs. 1. Would be great to send him back to Pat Graham for a 2nd or 3rd.
Quote:
In comment 15616884 .McL. said:
Quote:
That the Giants need cap space and Bradbury is a prime target for gaining that space?
Do you think that, if cut, Bradbury will be the only aging vet corner on the market?
Is it possible that fans tend to overvalue players on their team?
If you are a playoff contender and need to upgrade at corner, are you really willing to go out and spend 13.4M on Bradbury plus draft picks.
Here are the current Free Agent CBs:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/cornerback
there are 12 - 15 good options on there. Now some will resign, but others like Bradbury will also shake free. The market is much more fluid than just Bradbury.
Put yourself in the shoes of a GM of another team... Look at the AAVs of the players on that list.
Are you going to pay Bradbury near the top of that list plus give up picks? Or are you just going to target one of the available players?
And if Bradbury gets cut, great then what was already a decent market for teams buying just got better for them...
I am asking the questions, but think honestly about them and not as a Giant fan looking to find value.
I am not foreclosing the idea that the Giants might find a trade partner. I sincerely hope the team is able to trade him and get something.
If I answer the questions from the perspective of a GM for another team, and I am honest and unbiased... My answer would be no, I have other options, I would not trade for him.
He's $20 mill this year. Yes VG player, but the Giants are not going anywhere this year. Normally, with enough CAP space, you would keep him. But they need $40 mill minimum in cuts and he saves them almost 1/3 of that.
Quote:
To your new DC’s defensive scheme.
Yup, I don't get all of this hollering to cut Bradberry. You generally want to keep your really good players and build around them. If the Giants draft a young corner, Braberry could only be a benefit to have.
Bingo. Bradberry is a press coverage corner. Graham did not use him properly AT ALL in 2021. Having him play 10 yards off the LOS is not his strength.
Wink likes press corners, which is why I think Bradberry stays and gets a re-structure to alleviate his cap hit. The one guy I think the Giants do move from their secondary is Logan Ryan.
Quote:
In comment 15616885 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
To your new DC’s defensive scheme.
Bingo. Bradberry is a press coverage corner. Graham did not use him properly AT ALL in 2021. Having him play 10 yards off the LOS is not his strength.
Wink likes press corners, which is why I think Bradberry stays and gets a re-structure to alleviate his cap hit. The one guy I think the Giants do move from their secondary is Logan Ryan.
You(and others) maybe right on a restructure/extension, but Schoen already said he does not want to kick the can down the road. Folks need to stop worrying about the Giants winning this year because they will not. Logan Ryan may very well be a cap casualty too, and he saves $3.75 mill post June 1st vs $13.5 mill for Bradberry.
Nobody likes cutting good players. But sometimes you need to bite the bullet and move on for the future.
While I am sure there might be a handful of Defensive Coaches that could look at Bradberry as an upgrade to one of their own starting CBs. That is a far cry from thinking about him as the right strategic piece to obtain to lift their Defense. And when you have to bring the cost of him in giving up pick(s) and taking on his high salary, that is where the conversation dies on the vine.
A smart team thinking about Bradberry will take their chances on other options in the meanwhile or that he might very well get cut at some point later this offseason.
Quote:
Every thread is a topic already discussed 100 times
And yet, this thread has been up for a little over an hour and already has over 500 views and 16 responses (not counting mine). Clearly this is a topic that is still worth discussing (or at least reading about) by many here. So, maybe you should stop trying to police hoard, and instead find something worthwhile to contribute.
Truth is we are desperate Giants fans with nothing else to discuss so why not..
I dont see why we are so quick to give up one of our best defensive players from 2020 so quickly...
I believe we may have the best pair of corners in the league right now
I wouldn’t assume playing more man coverage is going to avail the fountain of youth and value.