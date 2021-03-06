Daniel Jones Year in Review - Talkin' Giants.

|
|Bobby and Justin are talking about Daniel Jones and his 2021 season and where they feel get stands with the Giants right now. They distinguish Daniel Jones' individual performance with the scheme players and coaching that is around him. They also try to project his future with the team as well and what he has to do to be the QB after the 2022 season.
10 poor/mediocre games.
6 missed games due to injury.
there was very little to take away that was really positive other than Andrew Thomas
The "haters" will no doubt show up, as will his defenders. So what?
You mean like the hosts of the podcast? Or did you rush to post before listening, LOL!
Neither can they count on trading down, especially not in what's generally considered to be a weak draft for QB's.
I hope a scenario like this plays out, especially since the crop of players available between 11-20 may be just as good as the player that will be available at pick #7.
I'd prefer a modest trade down for an extra 2nd+ this year.
I disagree with some of that. There are some that hate so much they make stupid comments about just draft this QB and play him now- when in reality you NEVER draft a developmental guy and play him immediately on a team with so many holes. He will NEVER develop and when the team starts getting better theyw ill still need a QB, thus will never move above mediocre to average.
You keep Jones this year and build other areas. if Jones- who is already a pro QB plays well enough then great and if not now you get your QB with a better Oline and overall team so he can develop without getting killed.
A common sense approach to the Daniel Jones saga, 👍
if we don't take a QB, the one thing we have to come away with is a trade down that brings another 1st in 2023, so that we have the 'draft capital' go get a QB.
Neither can they count on trading down, especially not in what's generally considered to be a weak draft for QB's.
I didn't say they were going to do it. I said they have to do it. In my opinion.
I didn't think there was anything value-add there. Not a lot new to say on Jones.
They blame the scheme (Garrett) for things I think the QB could be blamed for. For example, they point out the curl/hitch was Jones' most common route thrown despite Jones having a poor passer rating with it - but why doesn't Jones get any blame there? Same with the lack of deep passing attempts. Why is that just scheme vs. QB?
Skinner said there's a 25% chance Jones is QB in 2023, the other guy said 10%.
Also said they think people felt good about Jones at the bye week (?).
I thought there were a ton of excuses made for Jones but there was certainly not any endorsement of him. They think Jones is average/slightly below average (they both said they'd have him 21/22 if they were ranking QBs). I might rank him a little lower but think that's fair. Overall a fair listen but I thought they skewed a bit optimistic (which is fine since I'm fairly negative).
Apparently a QB never EVER takes 3-4 years and QB growth is always linear, and scheme, coaching and surrounding talent only matter in other situations. Not here.
Actually the worst part about this Jones nonsense is the absolute insistence from the Jones detractors that he 100% can't play better here. No way. No how. Because they just KNOW this to be true. I just can't listen to that kind of talk.
Giants always give the QB a lot of rope. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't. They even gave Dave Brown one more spin in 97 during Fassel's first year. Brown was here for 5 years before finally leaving town.
Actually the worst part about this Jones nonsense is the absolute insistence from the Jones detractors that he 100% can't play better here. No way. No how. Because they just KNOW this to be true. I just can't listen to that kind of talk.
I think he can play better, but I don't think his "better" will ever be good enough to get the Giants to the Super Bowl, or even close. As such, "better" is irrelevant to his long term future.
He's not the guy. That's not "hating" Daniel Jones, that's just being honest.
I'd give him the WFT game, he played well in that one, if he connects on the throw to Slayton, he'd end up with 300+ yards, and 2 TD's. Bu that's it, and that gives him 2 god games in his last 25 starts. That's not good enough.
Actually the worst part about this Jones nonsense is the absolute insistence from the Jones detractors that he 100% can't play better here. No way. No how. Because they just KNOW this to be true. I just can't listen to that kind of talk.
I think he can play better, but I don't think his "better" will ever be good enough to get the Giants to the Super Bowl, or even close. As such, "better" is irrelevant to his long term future.
He's not the guy. That's not "hating" Daniel Jones, that's just being honest.
I hear you and hard to argue. What scares me about Jones is he's had probably what, 12-15 chances to win a game in the second half/fourth quarter and probably only won about 2-3 of those? Tampa in 2019. Saints in 2021. Skins in 2019? Maybe one or two more? That's something I can't ignore.
I just can't completely write him off without seeing a better offense around him. Fully aware that QBs need to elevate and Jones hasn't really done this, but I still want to see a little more of possible. I wouldn't let the existence of Jones stop me from drafting or signing a QB by any means but if the class isn't so good and the FAs are untenable, letting Jones go one more round is fine with me.
This strawman that Jones can't possibly play better and everyone has "etched his career in stone" is just as silly. There is three seasons of tape on Daniel Jones, and as the podcast hosts said over and over, "he hasn't shown enough." I don't get why that is even a point of contention. That is a pretty common opinion of him. Does that mean he can't possibly improve? No. Does it mean it is very unlikely he does and we waste another season with poor QB play? Yes.
And the view that "Jones balled out the first four games of the year" from the podcast is silly. Jones threw for one TD and ran for one combined against the Broncos and Falcons while the team scored 13 and 14 points. I don't see many games like that described as "balling out" for other QBs. He was what he has always been in the first four games - inconsistent. Two good games and two bad games.
They also said he had good games against the Panthers and Raiders. I don't have any criticisms of those games but that was more the D, IIRC. It's not franchise QB football. I felt like they were grasping for straws a little bit.
Jones threw for one TD and ran for one combined against the Broncos and Falcons while the team scored 13 and 14 points. I don't see many games like that described as "balling out" for other QBs. He was what he has always been in the first four games - inconsistent. Two good games and two bad games.
Yeah it's ludicrous to suggest he played well in either of those games.
In the Broncos game, down 17-7 it was a Jones fumble in the red zone that basically ended that game. His rushing TD came with 0:00 left on the clock and was totally meaningless, and 96 of his passing yards came after the Broncos went ahead 27-7 with less than 5 minutes left. Absolute garbage time stat-padding.
For the Jones haters to shoe
Apparently a QB never EVER takes 3-4 years and QB growth is always linear, and scheme, coaching and surrounding talent only matter in other situations. Not here.
Actually the worst part about this Jones nonsense is the absolute insistence from the Jones detractors that he 100% can't play better here. No way. No how. Because they just KNOW this to be true. I just can't listen to that kind of talk.
Or what's even worse is the people who think because it's a scenario (whether it's with a certain coach or a certain player) where Jones didn't succeed, that this automatically means no other QB on the planet can succeed or make a certain play because Jones couldn't get it done.
Or the endless excuses or how his catastrophic mistakes at the end of drives are dismissed. He doesn't score points or finish drives. Oh yeah. He needs more work and he can play here.
At least us naysayers have proof in how bad he is, when you're just still sitting around for him to be good. Well ... anyday now?
are just fans who love the Giants and want them to be successful. Jones needs to do more things that people love and then they wont hate him
I disagree with some of that. There are some that hate so much they make stupid comments about just draft this QB and play him now- when in reality you NEVER draft a developmental guy and play him immediately on a team with so many holes. He will NEVER develop and when the team starts getting better theyw ill still need a QB, thus will never move above mediocre to average.
You keep Jones this year and build other areas. if Jones- who is already a pro QB plays well enough then great and if not now you get your QB with a better Oline and overall team so he can develop without getting killed.
All good points, some folks out there are not thinking rationally. I had this conversation with a friend of mine who is not on this board and I said the Giants dont have a choice and that Jones will be the starting QB this year from day 1. I dont see where else they can turn, no QB is worth drafting that can start day 1, and no free agent is worth bringing in who can beat him out.
I do however think that in 2023 its going to look a lot different.
While he had some moments in first handful of games, to describe that as playing great or ballin' is nothing but low expectations clouding better judgment.
Do we not watch other NFL games and QBs play at all on Sunday afternoons?
We need to take swings. Most of us know what Daniel Jones is.
I'd rather watch Pickett, Corral or Willis. And if they go 2-15, I don't care. I'd rather watch that than watch Daniel Jones go 6-11. And if we only win 2 games we'll be in position in 2023 to get the top QB in the class. With Jones, you don't know. 6 or 7 wins could put you out of position.
The Giants mistake was living by a rule that they can't take several swings at QB. And it might be half a decade before we get our second swing.
I hope he does really incredible under Daboll. I'll be happy for him and for the Giants. At the end of the day I won't be surprised if he takes another bunch of steps under the new staff and scheme.
That said, personally, I really don't give a shit if he's the guy or not. If not get someone in who IS and just start winning games already for Crissakes.
For the Jones haters to shoe
Apparently a QB never EVER takes 3-4 years and QB growth is always linear, and scheme, coaching and surrounding talent only matter in other situations..
That’s literally true in the current era. No excellent Qb has emerged as excellent past the beginning of their 3rd years.
You can trot out the Simms and Eli stories till the cows come home but those come from a different NFL era. They no longer apply. The clock has struck midnight for Jones.
The new model is much closer to what we saw happen with J. Rosen in Arizona.
It's now a sink or swim league for everyone - not just QBs...and DJ sank.
Only one good game? Lol
I count 6 GOOD games….
1. Wash: lost 30-29
22-32 for 249-1-0; rushed for 95 on 9- 1 TD
2. Saints: 27-21 win
28-40 for 402-2-1; 27 on 4 rushes
3. Atl: 17-14 loss
24-35 for 266-0-0; 39 on 8 rushes
4. Carolina: 25-3 win
23-33 for 203-1-0; 28 on 8 rushes
5. KC: 20-17 loss
22-32 for 222-2-1; 12 on 5 rushes
6. Philly: 13-7 win
19-30 for 202-1-0; 30 on 9 rushes
He was efficient in the Raiders game going 15-20 for 110-1-0, but because the game plan was predominantly run, I will omit this. Notice how turnovers improved nicely…and don’t forget, he is not surrounded with much healthy talent.
I think 95% of the Giants fan base is squinting to see 4 good games last year.
One good game.
10 poor/mediocre games.
6 missed games due to injury.
Only one good game? Lol
I count 6 GOOD games….
He was efficient in the Raiders game going 15-20 for 110-1-0, but because the game plan was predominantly run, I will omit this. Notice how turnovers improved nicely…and don’t forget, he is not surrounded with much healthy talent.
The bar for a good game is so low here. But even if you count these all as good games, that's 11 games he didn't put in a good performance.
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
The bar for a good game is so low here. But even if you count these all as good games, that's 11 games he didn't put in a good performance.
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
It's the hair. He's got great hair. And a nice smile.
I think 95% of the Giants fan base is squinting to see 4 good games last year.
You must be talking about the Atlanta game. As you know, we had that game won if Jackson I believe doesn’t drop the interception at the end.
But Jones was very efficient and made no mistakes. We had the ball for 32 minutes, 21 first downs, 7-14 on 3rd downs. That 2 point conversion was huge. Yes, I would call that a good game even though we only scored 14. As you know, Jones was not allowed to open things up downfield…Jason Garrett’s offense.
I think 95% of the Giants fan base is squinting to see 4 good games last year.
The talking Giants guys said they looked at the film and counted the number of TDs he SHOULD have had (which is really how he should be evaluated).
They came up with only 2 that they say he missed. Seems low but if that's the number, blaming him for the team not scoring doesn't seem to be a fair evaluation.
The bar for a good game is so low here. But even if you count these all as good games, that's 11 games he didn't put in a good performance.
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
It's the hair. He's got great hair. And a nice smile.
Between Webb, Lauletta, and Jones you can see they've had a type: a guy the Chris Mara would have liked his daughters to bring home.
In comment 15617310 Go Terps said:
The bar for a good game is so low here. But even if you count these all as good games, that's 11 games he didn't put in a good performance.
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
It's the hair. He's got great hair. And a nice smile.
Between Webb, Lauletta, and Jones you can see they've had a type: a guy the Chris Mara would have liked his daughters to bring home.
Ahhh, so that's why they didn't draft Haskins.
I keed! I keed!
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
And some of us actually, you know, are able to separate our rooting interest from reality.
Talkin' Giants in their review of that game discussed how often they did roll outs that game. And they did this because Peart-Solder were the starting tackles and they were facing one of the top defenses in the league.
He did all he was asked to do, also delivered a hell of a 16 yard catch, and did this with no rushing attack.
In 2020, the average QBR was about 60. Out of 14 games started, Jones broke 60 only four times.
In 2019, the average QBR was about 55. Out of 12 games started, Jones broke 55 only five times.
In aggregate, out of 37 games started, Jones has been better than an average QBR 12 times. That's 12 out of 37 starts, or bout 33% of the time.
Jones is ineffective. He's boring. He's an eye sore. I just can't understand why people still want to watch this guy play QB. It's almost masochistic at this point.
What they actually said was, "At least we don't have Daniel Jones"
In comment 15617310 Go Terps said:
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
And some of us actually, you know, are able to separate our rooting interest from reality.
Actually, I would more say you are a negative (to put it mildly) guy, that is a bit over-arrogant about your NFL QB and player expertise. But hey that's just my opinion.
And I'm actually fine with you shitting on the guy. It just got old after the 10,457,653rd time. And it's still old... lol
I'm not convinced he sucks as bad as you do, so what?
In 2020, the average QBR was about 60. Out of 14 games started, Jones broke 60 only four times.
In 2019, the average QBR was about 55. Out of 12 games started, Jones broke 55 only five times.
In aggregate, out of 37 games started, Jones has been better than an average QBR 12 times. That's 12 out of 37 starts, or bout 33% of the time.
Jones is ineffective. He's boring. He's an eye sore. I just can't understand why people still want to watch this guy play QB. It's almost masochistic at this point.
So...you're still on the fence somewhat?
In comment 15617310 Go Terps said:
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
And some of us actually, you know, are able to separate our rooting interest from reality.
If the current brain thrust of the Giants shareyour “reality” there is no way he s the quarterback in 2022.
So conservatively speaking now that their rookie contracts have expired Jones and Barkley will cost the Giants about 35M a year which is about 20% of the salary cap.
Who wants to sign up for that? Or would you rather let Jones play out the season and unless he suddenly becomes a top 10-15 QB move on and trade Barkley now for a day 2 pick before the draft and clear 7M off the cap in 2022?
in a game where the team scored 14 points and lost was a good game? Using that bar, there are probably 45 "good" QBs in the NFL right now, because most backup QBs can play those types of games routinely.
I think 95% of the Giants fan base is squinting to see 4 good games last year.
The talking Giants guys said they looked at the film and counted the number of TDs he SHOULD have had (which is really how he should be evaluated).
They came up with only 2 that they say he missed. Seems low but if that's the number, blaming him for the team not scoring doesn't seem to be a fair evaluation.
I don't really understand that analysis. First, how often do we see guys make insane plays in tight coverage because the QB made a great throw? I don't think Jones puts guys in those positions often enough. Second, we credited Eli non-stop for creating space by shifting safeties with his head - does Jones do that? Third, space in the red zone is air tight - I don't think guys are often running open in the red zone.
I think the analysis is really flawed and not putting enough onus on the QB.
24-35 for 266-0-0; 39 on 8 rushes
4. Carolina: 25-3 win
23-33 for 203-1-0; 28 on 8 rushes
6. Philly: 13-7 win
19-30 for 202-1-0; 30 on 9 rushes
Does "good" mean that he didn't completely blow the game?
It's ok to admit that Jones hasn't proven he's a starter and needs to show more. The Talkin' Giants guys said exactly that, BTW.
In comment 15617326 Johnny5 said:
In comment 15617310 Go Terps said:
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
And some of us actually, you know, are able to separate our rooting interest from reality.
If the current brain thrust of the Giants shareyour “reality” there is no way he s the quarterback in 2022.
Sure there is. He sucked going into 2021 and he got a scholarship year anyway.
Did the owners change?
In comment 15617329 Go Terps said:
In comment 15617326 Johnny5 said:
In comment 15617310 Go Terps said:
I will never understand the connection to this guy.
Some of us actually, you know, root for current Giants players to do well.
Odd I know, but there it is.
And some of us actually, you know, are able to separate our rooting interest from reality.
If the current brain thrust of the Giants shareyour “reality” there is no way he s the quarterback in 2022.
Sure there is. He sucked going into 2021 and he got a scholarship year anyway.
Did the owners change?
If you believe Jones will only be on the team because of Mara, there is no comeback for that.
I don’t believe Schoen or Dabol would have signed off on Jones unless they believe for now he represents a better option than what the draft does.
It is possible that they have a higher opinion of Jones than you do. I repeat, if their evaluation of Jones was as dire as yours it is hard to imagine they would acquiesce to pressure from Mara to place their first season in his hands
6.8 Y/A and 4 TDs over four games, and this is what some people consider "good".
6.8 Y/A and 4 TDs over four games, and this is what some people consider "good".
His play has lowered expectations in some of the fan base this much. If he didn't throw two interceptions, it was a good game. If he completed 50% of his passes, it was a good game.
Did he make any off schedule plays? Did he make any difficult throws into coverage for huge 3rd down conversions? Did he get them 20 points?...None of that factors in. The bar is simply that he didn't embarrass himself.
I don’t believe Schoen or Dabol would have signed off on Jones unless they believe for now he represents a better option than what the draft does.
It is possible that they have a higher opinion of Jones than you do. I repeat, if their evaluation of Jones was as dire as yours it is hard to imagine they would acquiesce to pressure from Mara to place their first season in his hands
So far the only thing Jones has proven (going into his fourth year) is he's a better option than Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. Two guys who shouldn't even be in the league at all. In other words, Glennon and Fromm are garbage.
And who cares what those two say? What ... they can't be wrong?
I'm the poster who probably thinks lowest about Jones on here and I don't care. He hasn't demonstrated any evidence he's worthy of being a franchise starting QB. He's the one who has to prove it .... still ....
In year four ...
Jones could play well enough to merit a new contract but the Giants can't count on that.
Coming away with an extra 2023 first is not a realistic expectation in a draft with no blue chip QB.
I dont hate the guy, but what exactly is wrong with calling a spade a spade?
His awshucks demeanor is not an act, like Eli. He is slow
Maybe, maybe he needs to do more video games or something to get that mental agility and tactical awareness going?
I don't know what the answer is, but when he rammed his head into the linebacker to get a TD, I said,"Dumb and suicidal." He thinks he is a one-man band on the field
From all accounts, he's a good kid. Hard worker. But not a starting NFL QB.
From all accounts, he's a good kid. Hard worker. But not a starting NFL QB.
I don't give a shit if the next guy punches my overweight aunt in the face, just as long as he scores touchdowns, wins games, sweeps the Eagles, gets to the playoffs every year, doesn't have pussy fumbles, I'd be pleased.
In comment 15617026 djm said:
Actually the worst part about this Jones nonsense is the absolute insistence from the Jones detractors that he 100% can't play better here. No way. No how. Because they just KNOW this to be true. I just can't listen to that kind of talk.
I think he can play better, but I don't think his "better" will ever be good enough to get the Giants to the Super Bowl, or even close. As such, "better" is irrelevant to his long term future.
He's not the guy. That's not "hating" Daniel Jones, that's just being honest.
I hear you and hard to argue. What scares me about Jones is he's had probably what, 12-15 chances to win a game in the second half/fourth quarter and probably only won about 2-3 of those? Tampa in 2019. Saints in 2021. Skins in 2019? Maybe one or two more? That's something I can't ignore.
I just can't completely write him off without seeing a better offense around him. Fully aware that QBs need to elevate and Jones hasn't really done this, but I still want to see a little more of possible. I wouldn't let the existence of Jones stop me from drafting or signing a QB by any means but if the class isn't so good and the FAs are untenable, letting Jones go one more round is fine with me.
In comment 15616986 cjac said:
are just fans who love the Giants and want them to be successful. Jones needs to do more things that people love and then they wont hate him
I disagree with some of that. There are some that hate so much they make stupid comments about just draft this QB and play him now- when in reality you NEVER draft a developmental guy and play him immediately on a team with so many holes. He will NEVER develop and when the team starts getting better theyw ill still need a QB, thus will never move above mediocre to average.
You keep Jones this year and build other areas. if Jones- who is already a pro QB plays well enough then great and if not now you get your QB with a better Oline and overall team so he can develop without getting killed.
All good points, some folks out there are not thinking rationally. I had this conversation with a friend of mine who is not on this board and I said the Giants dont have a choice and that Jones will be the starting QB this year from day 1. I dont see where else they can turn, no QB is worth drafting that can start day 1, and no free agent is worth bringing in who can beat him out.
I do however think that in 2023 its going to look a lot different.
I value the rookie QB contract. That is the time to strike. QB is a dependent position. You can have the best pieces around him with correct decisions when he is cheapest.
For Jones to continue after this year he has to show he can be a upper tier QB as he gets expensive. Ultimately, I think they replace him in 2023/24 and build the team till the opportunity presents itself to replace him. As unlikely is it is, if he shows himself to be a significant difference maker it makes things easier. No guarantees the next one will be better.
In comment 15617297 5BowlsSoon said:
6.8 Y/A and 4 TDs over four games, and this is what some people consider "good".
His play has lowered expectations in some of the fan base this much. If he didn't throw two interceptions, it was a good game. If he completed 50% of his passes, it was a good game.
Did he make any off schedule plays? Did he make any difficult throws into coverage for huge 3rd down conversions? Did he get them 20 points?...None of that factors in. The bar is simply that he didn't embarrass himself.
In the meantime, the real excitement is all of the other incoming pieces.
The same people popooing on DJ staying on in 2022 are the ones that demanded that the new GM,HC & OC get to do it their way, whatever that was to be...
...I think he's gone in 2023, but I'm all in with the new leadership in 2022.
In comment 15617297 5BowlsSoon said:
6.8 Y/A and 4 TDs over four games, and this is what some people consider "good".
His play has lowered expectations in some of the fan base this much. If he didn't throw two interceptions, it was a good game. If he completed 50% of his passes, it was a good game.
Did he make any off schedule plays? Did he make any difficult throws into coverage for huge 3rd down conversions? Did he get them 20 points?...None of that factors in. The bar is simply that he didn't embarrass himself.
Mike, of all the AntiJones guys here, I prefer talking with you because you to me can be reasoned with, so I will summarize the position I take but understand you don’t have to take it.
I’m not for or against Jones…I’m still hopeful and will probably know a lot more after this year. I see the BIG PICTURE, which is what I think many Jones haters don’t see.
I see the possibilities of what Jones can do when he had a good creative OC, like he did as a rookie under Shurmur. He threw 24 TDs in 12 games. He threw for over 300 yards in multiple games. I can still remember his first game in Tampa, and the possibilities his legs can mean for our offense.
Yes, he had too many fumbles that year, but so did Josh Allen his rookie year and I think he only threw about 8 TDs, not 24. And i trust it is obvious, Jones has improved greatly in ball security. And then came the Judge/Garrett Era. I think any intelligent Giant fan or football fan could now see, Jones’ progression would now be stunted under the guidance of these two incompetents. And it was. Not to mention it is obvious to many intelligent observers that the talent surrounding Jones has been rather poor his three years.
So here we are…year 4, and we have who i believe are some very smart exciting people now about to guide Jones in Daboll and Kafka. I choose to WAIT AND SEE and reserve my comments until I see how this year plays out. I’m also hoping the Giants can do better in surrounding him with talent to enhance his chances of succeeding. So, while you and many others have already made up your minds, I haven’t. I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones, so let’s see if that was coachspeak or not. Nevertheless, I am hopeful and totally relaxed believing our team to be in good hands. If they find Jones wanting, that is when i will move away from him, not when you, bw, Terps, producer tell me when i should. No offense to you and all the other Jones haters, but your opinion means nothing to me…only Dabolls, Kafka, and his staff. I would expect my opinion to mean nothing to you as well.
We shall all see how this plays out. Cheers….
The optimism quickly eroded as the season got off to a bad start. But the low bar on Daniel Jones never did and looks to back for another season.
I don't know how long you can keep pointing to just 2-3 decent games per season that Jones has, and keep riding along with the wait and see approach as a Giants fan.
Jones, in my opinion, is not hampered by the offensive play calling. He is the reason the offense had to be pulled back into a HS offense. In his rookie year he made plays on offense because he does have talent. But he made so many ridiculous mistakes it was not sustainable. He was essentially Jameis Winston. Every play was an adventure.
After his rookie year the Giants focused on making him play a more controlled game. He did reduce the turnovers, but with that he also lost any explosive plays with his arm. The reason is not his physical talent, it is his mental processing of the game. He is fooled to often by defenses and makes decisions way too slowly when he his first read isn't there. Every defense we plays knows this.
Say what you will about Garrett, but I don't think he ignored this part of Jones' game. I think he realized he is not ready to handle more complexity. Yes, that is also impacted by an Oline that is in shambles. But that isn't going to be fixed week 1 this year. It may not be fixed this season.
It is possible Jones has some miraculous leap in year 4 under a new coach and coordinator. Nothing is impossible. Engram may sign with another team and work on his catching mechanics and become one of the most sure handed pass catchers in the league. But I think the odds of either happening at this point - after this many games - is slim for both.
I want the Giants to have a functioning offense, and I see no realistic way that happens with Jones under center. Even with a better line and better receivers, there is still that Winson-level decision making happening and I doubt you can coach that out of him. It will always make him an inconsistent player.
And all of that ignores his second biggest flaw, which is that he is injury prone. That is another consistent trend in his career that needs to come to an unexpected end this season.
Allen was a guy who needed time and he showed progression each year before becoming a star in year three.
My best guess is we get a 20 TD year from Jones, a marginally better offense, and he's gone in 2023. I don't really view him starting as an endorsement by Schoen/Daboll.
Good rebuttal. If you are right, and Daboll sees what you see, then either he, Kafka, and Tierney believe they can “fix his mental” problem, or if they can’t, they will quickly move to Plan B. Regardless, I’m glad NY is not picking up his 5th year until they see what he does in year 4. I guess we should know more about how our brain trust feels after round one in the 2022 draft. If they select a qb in the top 10, even though many are saying no one is worthy of a top 10 pick, that will tell me our brain trust is preparing for Plan B very quickly.
Like I said, I’m at peace about this coming year because I want to trust that our smart guys know what they are doing and will do the right thing. If they believe moving away from Jones is the best, it is the best for me too. Until they say such or show such, I remain hopeful Jones can be the guy he was as a rookie plus some minus the fumbles.
I agree, his durability is another issue. I hope this can be corrected too.
I expect things to follow a similar story line with Daboll and Jones
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
We all expect Daboll and Schoen to say the right things about Jones publicly. Their words don't mean anything because even hinting he is not the guy is just bad business. What is more meaningful is what they do with the QB2 spot. Is this a Mariotta/Trubisky type that can push to start, or is it a competent but proven clipboard guy? I would like to see Jones have legit competition, even is he is the starter because I think every position should be earned not given. To this point, Jones has been given the QB1 role.
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
This link is a start….
Daboll on Jones - ( New Window )
Allen was a guy who needed time and he showed progression each year before becoming a star in year three.
This is an important point.
Just because you are at an elite academic institution like Duke, and play for a reputable offensive mind like Cutcliffe, means nothing in the NFL when it comes to making the right decision.
When in doubt, and you want to use a high draft pick on a QB, take the plus physical talent (e.g. Allen) over the prospect with "readiness" and less physical talent (e.g. Jones).
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
And this….
“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.
“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
5Bowls: Unlike guys like you who have already given up on Jones, it sure seems to me Daboll hasn’t and sees something very good about Jones to work with, to mold.
One good game.
10 poor/mediocre games.
6 missed games due to injury.
Only one good game? Lol
I count 6 GOOD games….
He was efficient in the Raiders game going 15-20 for 110-1-0, but because the game plan was predominantly run, I will omit this. Notice how turnovers improved nicely…and don’t forget, he is not surrounded with much healthy talent.
I'm curious. You say in your extensive post that, "I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones"
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
And this….
“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.
“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
5Bowls: Unlike guys like you who have already given up on Jones, it sure seems to me Daboll hasn’t and sees something very good about Jones to work with, to mold.
Coach speak. They already know what he does well and it isn't much.
I'm curious. You say in your extensive post that, "I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones"
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
And this….
“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.
“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
5Bowls: Unlike guys like you who have already given up on Jones, it sure seems to me Daboll hasn’t and sees something very good about Jones to work with, to mold.
That is some of the faintest praise I have ever seen.
- Let's find out what he does well (it isn't obvious yet)
- He has the right mindset (he tries)
- He's got good size (really?)
Good thing he stopped before he got to "calls him mom regularly."
In comment 15617762 Producer said:
I'm curious. You say in your extensive post that, "I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones"
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
And this….
“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.
“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
5Bowls: Unlike guys like you who have already given up on Jones, it sure seems to me Daboll hasn’t and sees something very good about Jones to work with, to mold.
That is some of the faintest praise I have ever seen.
- Let's find out what he does well (it isn't obvious yet)
- He has the right mindset (he tries)
- He's got good size (really?)
Good thing he stopped before he got to "calls him mom regularly."
You forgot the best one, Mike…..
“There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
I think you have the right metaphor - car - but you are using it wrong.
Too many think Jones should be the passenger of the car. And anyone can drive.
To me, and others, Jones should be the DRIVER of the car. And as he goes (drives), so goes the team.
I expect things to follow a similar story line with Daboll and Jones
That’s an interesting analogy, with the difference being the talent level of the two squads.
In comment 15617792 5BowlsSoon said:
In comment 15617762 Producer said:
I'm curious. You say in your extensive post that, "I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones"
When was that? I'm genuinely curious. All I heard Daboll say in his introductory presser was that Jones had "good size" and "works hard". In my view that's faint praise.
And this….
“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.
“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
5Bowls: Unlike guys like you who have already given up on Jones, it sure seems to me Daboll hasn’t and sees something very good about Jones to work with, to mold.
That is some of the faintest praise I have ever seen.
- Let's find out what he does well (it isn't obvious yet)
- He has the right mindset (he tries)
- He's got good size (really?)
Good thing he stopped before he got to "calls him mom regularly."
You forgot the best one, Mike…..
“There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”
It's a little better. But not much. He still doesn't discuss specific QB attributes that he sees in Daniel Jones. I'm not convinced by Daboll's comments that he is truly into Jones as his QB. But I can see that his comments are vague enough that one could still hope Daboll likes him.
In comment 15617414 rsjem1979 said:
In comment 15617297 5BowlsSoon said:
6.8 Y/A and 4 TDs over four games, and this is what some people consider "good".
His play has lowered expectations in some of the fan base this much. If he didn't throw two interceptions, it was a good game. If he completed 50% of his passes, it was a good game.
Did he make any off schedule plays? Did he make any difficult throws into coverage for huge 3rd down conversions? Did he get them 20 points?...None of that factors in. The bar is simply that he didn't embarrass himself.
Mike, of all the AntiJones guys here, I prefer talking with you because you to me can be reasoned with, so I will summarize the position I take but understand you don’t have to take it.
I’m not for or against Jones…I’m still hopeful and will probably know a lot more after this year. I see the BIG PICTURE, which is what I think many Jones haters don’t see.
I see the possibilities of what Jones can do when he had a good creative OC, like he did as a rookie under Shurmur. He threw 24 TDs in 12 games. He threw for over 300 yards in multiple games. I can still remember his first game in Tampa, and the possibilities his legs can mean for our offense.
Yes, he had too many fumbles that year, but so did Josh Allen his rookie year and I think he only threw about 8 TDs, not 24. And i trust it is obvious, Jones has improved greatly in ball security. And then came the Judge/Garrett Era. I think any intelligent Giant fan or football fan could now see, Jones’ progression would now be stunted under the guidance of these two incompetents. And it was. Not to mention it is obvious to many intelligent observers that the talent surrounding Jones has been rather poor his three years.
So here we are…year 4, and we have who i believe are some very smart exciting people now about to guide Jones in Daboll and Kafka. I choose to WAIT AND SEE and reserve my comments until I see how this year plays out. I’m also hoping the Giants can do better in surrounding him with talent to enhance his chances of succeeding. So, while you and many others have already made up your minds, I haven’t. I’ve heard Daboll speak highly of Jones, so let’s see if that was coachspeak or not. Nevertheless, I am hopeful and totally relaxed believing our team to be in good hands. If they find Jones wanting, that is when i will move away from him, not when you, bw, Terps, producer tell me when i should. No offense to you and all the other Jones haters, but your opinion means nothing to me…only Dabolls, Kafka, and his staff. I would expect my opinion to mean nothing to you as well.
We shall all see how this plays out. Cheers….
While Mike articulated how I feel in his posts, I want to add that the bolded section is why I cannot stand Jones. The constant excuse making and how it's never his fault by his defenders have soured me on him as much as his lackluster play on the field. It's just mind boggling how some can not say that he shares any responsible for his poor performance.
I'll be very happy the day Jones is no longer on the Giants
If DJ was a Nascar driver we sent him out with 4 flat tires and a blown transmission and expected him to win.
I think you have the right metaphor - car - but you are using it wrong.
Too many think Jones should be the passenger of the car. And anyone can drive.
To me, and others, Jones should be the DRIVER of the car. And as he goes (drives), so goes the team.
So bw, using your logic, the reason for the huge Jaxsonville mess on offense last year is mostly the fault of one Trevor Lawrence, right? The DRIVER of the vehicle. STONE HIM, RIGHT? (I know you will say, “uh, that was only his 1st year, Jones has had 2.5 years. Sigh….you guys are so predictable and redundant.)
On a side note, Speaking of Lawrence, would you agree Jones’ rookie year was better than Lawrence’s?
I gave up on Jones a great time ago and I'm also content with saying that. What's it matter if I'm wrong? ... (even though I haven't been proven wrong) again, I'd like to see some scoring and winning sometime soon.
You should be proving to me why Jones is a starting QB. Supporters of Jones are the ones who have to come up with explanations (and actual explanations) not the other way around. What Jones has already displayed has not been impressive.
I cannot see him going to a good team and being impressive there. If he went to the Rams, Bucs, Chiefs and Jones were their starting quarterback, they'd all reduce their win total greatly.
He can move the ball well at times ... nice ... But he does NOT score TDs.
I'll be very happy the day Jones is no longer on the Giants
It's that lazy " .... Yet" way of arguing. We could have Jones be the starting QB for 22 years and see the same results and they'll still be saying that he has a chance to be good lol
That’s an interesting analogy, with the difference being the talent level of the two squads.
Talent level of the defense, maybe. Here are your 1997 Giants offensive starters:
QB: Brown, Kanell
RB: Wheatley, Tiki (pre-All Pro Tiki)
FB: Way
TE: Cross
WR: Calloway, Kevin Alexander
LT: Oben
LG: Greg Bishop
C: Lance Scott
RG: Stone
RT: Gragg
Wheatley stunk as a Giant. Tiki didn't have a great rookie season. Cross was a great blocker who couldn't catch a cold. None of the receivers were a threat. The '97 line was better than this one because Ron Stone was much better than any current guard, but Bishop and Scott were terrible and Gragg was a penalty machine who couldn't pass block.
I think you have the right metaphor - car - but you are using it wrong.
Too many think Jones should be the passenger of the car. And anyone can drive.
To me, and others, Jones should be the DRIVER of the car. And as he goes (drives), so goes the team.
So bw, using your logic, the reason for the huge Jaxsonville mess on offense last year is mostly the fault of one Trevor Lawrence, right? The DRIVER of the vehicle. STONE HIM, RIGHT? (I know you will say, “uh, that was only his 1st year, Jones has had 2.5 years. Sigh….you guys are so predictable and redundant.)
On a side note, Speaking of Lawrence, would you agree Jones’ rookie year was better than Lawrence’s?
Jones was better than Jones statistically. I did see some throws by Lawrence, however, that Jones could only dream of making.
Frankly, I was disappointed in Lawrence. I mentioned before the draft that I was concerned that Lawrence may have peaked at Clemson. That could be playing out...
But let's see YR2 play out.
Urban really wanted Kadarius Toney though, validating that pick for us...
:-)