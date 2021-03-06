Breakdown: A Thibodeaux in New York that DOESN'T Disappoint?

In previous breakdowns, we looked at offensive tackles, some EDGE players, and a safety.
With Kyle Hamilton, we asked if he's the "alpha" for a Wink Martindale defense. Well, this time, let's ask if we can give him a "king" instead.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Breakdown
As a Reminder:
When I look at EDGE, there's a few things I look at that I think are VITAL to translating well in the NFL:
Core Strength
Burst/First Step
Bend/Flexion
Effort/Nastiness
Other traits that are definitely important but can be improved upon in the NFL:
Hand work/Punch
Counters
Dropping in coverage
So let's talk about Kayvon Thibodeaux. Does he meet the hype?
If you're busy, let me summarize by saying: Yes, yes he is as good as they say.
Core Strength
Every pass rusher has a signature trait. Kayvon Thibodeaux, at 6-foot-5, 255 lbs is definitely his speed to power. He has a suddenness that allows him to instantly get equal with a blocker's hip and into their chest and he uses his strength and leverage to ragdoll people.
It's really fun to watch as a rusher. Please watch some of the GIFs I've provided above. The only way to describe his power is "overwhelming."
He also is surprising effectively as an anchor, too. He can play the edge and maintain it, routinely stringing ball carriers out to the sideline. He is not going to be a liability there from a strength department.
Burst/First Step
I'd probably say he's got elite burst and suddenness. I think he's second in the class behind Aiden Hutchinson. It's this speed that caused him to be in the spotlight as a freshman and is one of his calling cards now.
He shows off his athleticism at both EDGE and also sometimes going inside at 3 technique. Remember, if you are going inside, you need to defeat the blocker's inside hand. If you're going outside, you need to defeat the blocker's outside hand. Oftentimes, he doesn't need to defeat the hands because he's already past them.
This twitch is evident pretty consistently and in addition to his strength, this is what makes him such an enticing prospect.
Bend/Flexion
So when I look at bend, there's two things you really want to look at. The hips and the ankles/knees.
For the hips, you want to see them, when they plant their foot to have them "sink" and start to turn. Good pass rushers will turn their hips before the rest of their body. When you see them sink their hips, they'll look asymmetric on a freeze frame.
For the ankle flexion, well let me provide a picture of Jared Allen, for ankle bend:
Yeah, Allen is an elite bender. His ankle is faced the way of the target, his body isn't quite there yet. That's what you're looking for.
If this is the most important aspect of a pass rusher to you, look at David Ojabo, the best bender in this class. Azeez Ojulari was one of the best benders in last year's draft.
Thibodeaux is a difficult eval. There are times where he manages to nail a good bend but it's not consistent. If you look at the GIF I provided, he's able to sink his hips but it's not in conjunction with his ankles. And that shows up. So when some people say "ankle tightness" this is what they are referring too.
Still not bad, there are a ton of successful pass rushers that aren't Gumby but it's something you'd like to have in your back pocket nonetheless.
Effort/Nastiness
Thibodeaux plays nasty. He's knows he probably going to dominate you and there's nothing you can do about it. He plays kind of with an athletic arrogance and that's exactly what you want to see.
Where he does give me pause is that sometimes the effort is not there all the time. Is he lazy? NO. Is this a consistent issue? NO.
I know as soon as I bring up an effort problem, that's going to stick in the craw of a lot of people and make them want to pass on him. Understand that I'm nitpicking a top talent. There are plays he takes off. Not good. Has the athleticism to track runners in backside pursuit and doesn't sometimes. Again, not good.
But there are other plays where he's hustling like crazy. He has effort sacks. His double team rate is pretty insane and that can wear him down.
Let me also emphasize that "inconsistent effort" is not symbolic of a personality issue/laziness.
Damontre Moore had an excellent motor but he didn't work out here because of personality issues. They are separate problems a lot of the time.
Polish
Thibodeaux falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to polish and technique. Is he as technical as Jermaine Johnson or Aiden Hutchinson? No. Is he as raw as David Ojabo or Myjai Sanders? No.
He has the ability to string together moves. He has active hands. A devastating punch. Not as devastating as Travon Walker but pretty devastating nonetheless.
Conclusion
Let's put everything together. Is Kayvon Thibodeaux a perfect prospect? No. Nobody is.
Is he worth the hype? Well. He's a top 5 player in this draft and he ain't 5. If you're looking for a building block, an alpha, a franchise player, based on what he's put on the field
, he has the ability to be that.
The speed to power with him is off the charts. Add in a little bit of wiggle with his bend, his initial punch and you've got a top 10 pick.
Throw in the athleticism that he shows and the ceiling of a guy who truly doesn't have too many pass rush moves and still dominating? That's where you get a top 5 pick.
There is going to be a chorus of people saying he will fall. From what I've heard, its due to personality/"does he love football" questions.
Let me be clear, I do not have inside access. I may be an asshat, but not THAT kinda asshat. I don't know Thibodeaux personally. Therefore, it's not my place to comment on something that I really know nothing about re: "love for football."
But if his interviews check out, you look at his body of work and his ceiling and Wink might get King Kayvon here in NYC soon and we'll finally have a Thibodeaux here that's the toast of the town.
Chase Young was likely the better prospect in 2020, probably ahead of Hutchinson too. 2021 was a down year for D prospects in general with no DL going in the top 10 so the best DE were probably both Miami guys, and while they had more questions than Thibideaux they both ended up playing well as rookies.
Will be very interesting to see how Thibideaux tests relative to Jaelan Phillips last year. At the opening as a HS prospect Thibideaux ran a 4.67 with a 32 inch vert and 4.21 short shuttle. At 260 pounds last year Phillips ran a 4.58 with a 36 inch vert and a 4.18 short shuttle - which are all considered elite times around the 90th percentile. PFF credited him with 10 sacks as rookie for the Dolphins. Both were elite HS prospects entering college, both had some questions re: desire.
Oddly enough, he doesn't show much fire when addressing his supposed lack of fire :) But maybe that's a good thing. He doesn't get very defensive. He does get a bit dismissive about "everyone having a job to do," but not flippantly so.
Thibodeaux responds to criticism
Better football player than Clowney. Worse athlete. Though Clowney might be a top 3 NFL athlete of all time.
Clowney isn't a bad comp. Neither is Myles Garrett.
Each of them were elite 5 star prospects who pretty much dominated from day 1 in CFB. Each of them had standout combines at like 260+ pounds. Garrett had like a 40 inch vertical and I think Clowney ran a near sub 4.5 40. Each of them had some questions re: attitude/effort level.
Thibideaux has been looked at as a potential 1OA pick for 3 years in that exact same way and he should do some things at the combine that are simply uncommon - as both of those guys did.
That worked out well...
It's nitpicking season, which is fine. That's what fans do, especially for top 10 picks. I have no problem taking him at #5 or #7, but if I am going to nitpick, I would note many of the same problems you do.
He definitely takes plays off, although I wonder if some of that was to try and minimize the chance of injury since he already knew he'd be a top 10 pick before last season even started. He can also crash down too much, which is a problem because we haven't set the edge very well lately. And he's not a great bender.
He generates a lot of speed to power, has insanely quick feet, and frequently gets under the pads of OL. His leverage and hand usage are outstanding.
That worked out well...
This is wrong. Parsons wasn't knocked for his love of the game or his desire on the field. He's a football junkie. Parsons was knocked for immaturity and his off-field issues of the past.
If KT was in the same universe as Parsons with his attitude, he probably closer to top five in this draft. Personally, I think it's more than just KT's desire, I think he's just overrated. He was a 5 star out of high school where he dominated high school teams. A man amongst boys. But I fear he's hit his ceiling peak and will be an average Edge/DE in the NFL. Hard pass for me.
I think either. He's got the athleticism to play outside linebacker and the power to play de.
I remember a particular game vs. the Lions where on First and Ten, the LT took a low shot at Allen. Allen stared at him...went back to the huddle and proceeded to get sacks on second and third down aroudn the guy.
On their next possession, he bullrushed the LT right to the ground and if I remember, that LT was an all pro.
Anyway, the guy had a crazy motor and a psychotic smile that just telegraphed that you were going to be destroyed....like LT. Loved him. If we could get someone like him in this draft.....DRAFT HIM!
Thanks for the write-ups though KSIXI, they are well done.
Any more Georgia Bulldogs coming?
Another fine write up!
I only watched the PAC12 championship vs Utah and he wasn't all that bad. IIRC, was double teamed a good portion. But yes, some quiet stretches in that game.
Can't speak to the earlier Utah game.
i think those are 2 games that need to be scrutinized for his effort, and of course for how he did in his assignments/against his man.
but i dont think the outcomes reflect on him any different than another game.
in both games OU had less than 300 yards of offense and lost TOP badly.
in both games Utah rushed it like twice as much as they passed.
Not exactly ideal evaluation for a pass rusher (and not all that different than Hutchinson + Ojaba vs. UGA).
Thanks for the write-ups though KSIXI, they are well done.
Any more Georgia Bulldogs coming?
Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt are on the docket at some point but I am going to take a little bit of a break for combine week!
Let some other team be disappointed in his play by year 2.
Thanks for the write-ups though KSIXI, they are well done.
Any more Georgia Bulldogs coming?
Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt are on the docket at some point but I am going to take a little bit of a break for combine week!
Good deal...
thx :-)
"I do feel like the combine is going to be the place where I can put all the questions to rest."
Of course it won't put the questions to rest, but it is an interesting and confident statement.
Hope he back up the talk by doing all of the drills, not just picking ones that suit him.
Thanks for the write-ups though KSIXI, they are well done.
Any more Georgia Bulldogs coming?
I think you're just about as wrong as wrong can be.
Sounds like one of those players that the fans will poopoo, the Giants will pass on, then he will tear it up for the Eagles or Cowboys.
Let some other team be disappointed in his play by year 2.
Thanks for the write-ups though KSIXI, they are well done.
Any more Georgia Bulldogs coming?
I think you're just about as wrong as wrong can be.
Sounds like one of those players that the fans will poopoo, the Giants will pass on, then he will tear it up for the Eagles or Cowboys.
I wouldn't worry too much about it. The Giants wind up drafting a lot of players I poopoo in round one.
You wanna take a guess at who has been wrong as wrong can be more often...
:-)
On Thibodeaux...
"I do feel like the combine is going to be the place where I can put all the questions to rest."
Of course it won't put the questions to rest, but it is an interesting and confident statement.
Hope he back up the talk by doing all of the drills, not just picking ones that suit him.
I interpreted it in an even more promising way in that I think he's referring to the interviews and the process of getting to know the teams (and them getting to know him).
That Allen picture broke my ankle, though...
all of those guys checked the exceptionally rare size/speed prototype of blue goose traditional defensive ends. That's why they were all 5 star recruits and why they were able to produce basically from day 1 in p5 conferences.
whether or not Thibideaux specifically falls to the nyg or fits what they are looking for he has to be considered (and contrary to combine haters, it will be interesting to see how he performs - not only to see how he stacks up athletically in the rare subset of blue geese but to see how much effort he put in to what is essentially a very important and public job interview).
I interpreted it in an even more promising way in that I think he's referring to the interviews and the process of getting to know the teams (and them getting to know him).
Good point and, considering the context, you may well be right.
From my own POV, I do hope he has both talk and action in mind, because I put more stock in the latter.
But it's his love of football that's been questioned by draftniks and supposedly the scouting community, not his athletic ability, so his opportunity to show it through his actions ended on the football field in December of 2021. Blowing away the competition in the 40 isn't gonna explain why he took plays off in games. That's something he'll have to answer for in interviews when one of the coaches puts on the tape and asks "what's up with that?"
Nothing he might say in answer to that hypothetical would impress me in the slightest.
Excellent performance in on-field drills, OTOH, would be evidence not just of physical talent but also of diligent preparation and a non-entitled attitude.
Micah Parsons gave strong confirmation that he was the real deal last year by running a spectacular three cone drill for a man of his size, something I'm sure Dallas took note of.
If KT were only to do the interviews at the combine and blow off the drills, I personally would not give a crap about any glowing reports that might come out about how well the interviews went.
But it's his love of football that's been questioned by draftniks and supposedly the scouting community, not his athletic ability, so his opportunity to show it through his actions ended on the football field in December of 2021. Blowing away the competition in the 40 isn't gonna explain why he took plays off in games. That's something he'll have to answer for in interviews when one of the coaches puts on the tape and asks "what's up with that?"
Nothing he might say in answer to that hypothetical would impress me in the slightest.
Excellent performance in on-field drills, OTOH, would be evidence not just of physical talent but also of diligent preparation and a non-entitled attitude.
Micah Parsons gave strong confirmation that he was the real deal last year by running a spectacular three cone drill for a man of his size, something I'm sure Dallas took note of.
If KT were only to do the interviews at the combine and blow off the drills, I personally would not give a crap about any glowing reports that might come out about how well the interviews went.
Im sure he will do just fine, at the combine and/or his pro day, with the drills. That isnt the issue. They all train for it because you lose big money if you fall in the draft. Training for the combine/pro day isnt about love of football
PLAYING and taking the beating is about love of football. And Thibs tape dont lie. He dominated when he wanted to, as his tape and KSIXI showed, and disappeared when he wanted to - just like Clowney his last year
If you draft him, you better be right about his love of playing football
Trying to recall but it was a recent NY Giant draft pick that did it, and we picked him anyway.
I haven't watched enough non-highlight film to give a valuable opinion.
I am very weary of adding another.
Also, check out his thumbs.
Could be problematic...
I doubt there will be many questions around him after interviews, he's in the mix for the top prospect on my board.
Excellent work, KSIXI.
That worked out well...
Another guy who comes to mind is Terrel Suggs. He was nitpicked a bit. Went on to dominate for Balt.
i think the worst case is both are gone along with hutchinson and neal.
i think it's possible willis goes 2 to Detroit or a DB moves up into the top 4 but the chalk is those 4 all having a very big odds advantage at being in contention for #1OA.