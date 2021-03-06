Breakdown: A Thibodeaux in New York that DOESN'T Disappoint?

Kayvon Thibodeaux

In previous breakdowns, we looked at offensive tackles, some EDGE players, and a safety.With Kyle Hamilton, we asked if he's the "alpha" for a Wink Martindale defense. Well, this time, let's ask if we can give him a "king" instead.Here is mybreakdown on twitter:(If there was a way to upload GIFs from my desktop to the thread discussion interface, I definitely would. Alas.)As a Reminder:When I look at EDGE, there's a few things I look at that I think are VITAL to translating well in the NFL:Core StrengthBurst/First StepBend/FlexionEffort/NastinessOther traits that are definitely important but can be improved upon in the NFL:Hand work/PunchCountersDropping in coverageSo let's talk about Kayvon Thibodeaux. Does he meet the hype?If you're busy, let me summarize by saying: Yes, yes he is as good as they say.Every pass rusher has a signature trait. Kayvon Thibodeaux, at 6-foot-5, 255 lbs is definitely his speed to power. He has a suddenness that allows him to instantly get equal with a blocker's hip and into their chest and he uses his strength and leverage to ragdoll people.It's really fun to watch as a rusher. Please watch some of the GIFs I've provided above. The only way to describe his power is "overwhelming."He also is surprising effectively as an anchor, too. He can play the edge and maintain it, routinely stringing ball carriers out to the sideline. He is not going to be a liability there from a strength department.I'd probably say he's got elite burst and suddenness. I think he's second in the class behind Aiden Hutchinson. It's this speed that caused him to be in the spotlight as a freshman and is one of his calling cards now.He shows off his athleticism at both EDGE and also sometimes going inside at 3 technique. Remember, if you are going inside, you need to defeat the blocker's inside hand. If you're going outside, you need to defeat the blocker's outside hand. Oftentimes, he doesn't need to defeat the hands because he's already past them.This twitch is evident pretty consistently and in addition to his strength, this is what makes him such an enticing prospect.So when I look at bend, there's two things you really want to look at. The hips and the ankles/knees.For the hips, you want to see them, when they plant their foot to have them "sink" and start to turn. Good pass rushers will turn their hips before the rest of their body. When you see them sink their hips, they'll look asymmetric on a freeze frame.For the ankle flexion, well let me provide a picture of Jared Allen, for ankle bend:Yeah, Allen is an elite bender. His ankle is faced the way of the target, his body isn't quite there yet. That's what you're looking for.If this is the most important aspect of a pass rusher to you, look at David Ojabo, the best bender in this class. Azeez Ojulari was one of the best benders in last year's draft.Thibodeaux is a difficult eval. There are times where he manages to nail a good bend but it's not consistent. If you look at the GIF I provided, he's able to sink his hips but it's not in conjunction with his ankles. And that shows up. So when some people say "ankle tightness" this is what they are referring too.Still not bad, there are a ton of successful pass rushers that aren't Gumby but it's something you'd like to have in your back pocket nonetheless.Thibodeaux plays nasty. He's knows he probably going to dominate you and there's nothing you can do about it. He plays kind of with an athletic arrogance and that's exactly what you want to see.Where he does give me pause is that sometimes the effort is not there all the time. Is he lazy? NO. Is this a consistent issue? NO.I know as soon as I bring up an effort problem, that's going to stick in the craw of a lot of people and make them want to pass on him. Understand that I'm nitpicking a top talent. There are plays he takes off. Not good. Has the athleticism to track runners in backside pursuit and doesn't sometimes. Again, not good.But there are other plays where he's hustling like crazy. He has effort sacks. His double team rate is pretty insane and that can wear him down.Let me also emphasize thatDamontre Moore had an excellent motor but he didn't work out here because of personality issues. They are separate problems a lot of the time.Thibodeaux falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to polish and technique. Is he as technical as Jermaine Johnson or Aiden Hutchinson? No. Is he as raw as David Ojabo or Myjai Sanders? No.He has the ability to string together moves. He has active hands. A devastating punch. Not as devastating as Travon Walker but pretty devastating nonetheless.Let's put everything together. Is Kayvon Thibodeaux a perfect prospect? No. Nobody is.Is he worth the hype? Well. He's a top 5 player in this draft and he ain't 5. If you're looking for a building block, an alpha, a franchise player,, he has the ability to be that.The speed to power with him is off the charts. Add in a little bit of wiggle with his bend, his initial punch and you've got a top 10 pick.Throw in the athleticism that he shows and the ceiling of a guy who truly doesn't have too many pass rush moves and still dominating? That's where you get a top 5 pick.There is going to be a chorus of people saying he will fall. From what I've heard, its due to personality/"does he love football" questions.Let me be clear, I do not have inside access. I may be an asshat, but not THAT kinda asshat. I don't know Thibodeaux personally. Therefore, it's not my place to comment on something that I really know nothing about re: "love for football."But if his interviews check out, you look at his body of work and his ceiling and Wink might get King Kayvon here in NYC soon and we'll finally have a Thibodeaux here that's the toast of the town.