Kiper's new draft Board has Ekwonu and Neal off board

we really need to get off this idea that the only way to fix the OL is to constantly use top 10 picks on it. Other teams around the league are making it work through top picks, mid rounders, and UFA's. If Schoen/Daboll and the rest of the FO are doing their jobs well we should be finding quality starters by other means.
I would load up on defense. I want no part of Cross at 5 or 7. I would rather have Green.
I think BERNHARD RAIMANN and TREVOR PENNING are better prospects than Cross, particularly for a RT needy team like NYG (to say nothing of the interior OL needs). Obviously, neither are appropriate without a trade down.
Why worry about what his predictions are? Even if he is correct, why not assume that the guys we hired are better at this than the previous regimes?
If nothing else, the Bills have a history of finding OL in later rounds. Not a single OL starter and none of their primary OL reserves are 1st rounders, I'm sure Schoen and co can find good OL later on. If Neal and Ekwonu go early, that means other very good players fall to us.
Firs, it's important not to force picks, and I know while many feel it's imperative to use the first two picks on OL, I don't. At #5 & #7 there will be exceptional prospects available at various positions, let's just hope the Giants can identify them.
Secondly, while Kiper is usually pretty good at evaluating talent, he's not great at predicting where prospects get taken.
Finally, settling for an OL prospect like Cross is hardly a reach, and there will also likely be very good prospects still available at #36, possibly even Zion Johnson or Green.
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.
Agreed. I'd look at Hamilton, Gardner, KT, Walker, and Ojabo. Focus on players, not positions. We need everything, and most of the players currently on the roster won't be on the team in two or three years. This is a multi-year rebuild. We can't fix everything in one offseason, especially given our cap problems.
have missed Sy’s comments on Charles Cross. He said Cross can slide in at RT. Cross would also give the Giants position flexibility. Not at guard, but he could slide over to LT if Thomas goes down. That also puts less pressure on the Giants swing tackle, who in all likelihood would only have to play right tackle with Cross going over to LT.
I’d have no problem taking Cross, ideally with a slight trade down.
At #5 and #7, it appears the value may be on D side
and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.
It's still early - but the clock is running down now.
I disagree. There is still the combine and pro days ahead and it will reshuffle things a bit, even as far up as the top five. I would bet against both Neal and Ekwonu being off the board when the Giants are on the clock. In fact, I think it's just as likely that both are available as it is that both are gone. Six weeks from now we'll have a better feel for the top five, but there are at least a dozen prospects with a legit chance of going in the top 5 right now.
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.
I hate when that happens.
Not buying 4 elite guys
Too close in talent. To me , the first 20 players aren’t that far off in grade
That’s why, if u can do a trade down and even just get a 3 and 4, we can get a similar player and enough picks to establish a young core if most go correct
Would love 8 picks in first 120. Especially that 5-6 rd picks may have 4th rd grades due to Covid last yr
Assuming some 4th rds have high 3rd rd grades too. That’s where I would focus
Getting picks between 75-125
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.
for this draft should mean "Best Partner Available", as in trading partner.
The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.
Fuck future drafts. The Giants need to win this year and they will. I'm not buying into this schpiel about it being a weak top ten. The QBs are weak, but this draft is gonna produce Pro Bowl players at OL, Edge, WR, and TE; it's up to Schoen to find them. I'm not opposed to trading down in if things unfold in a way that favors trading down, but only if I was confident I'd be getting a prospect with a grade relatively equal to who I'd be selecting if I didn't trade down.
My mantra this year is the same as it is every year when it comes to trading up or down. I prefer quality over quantity, but the Giants should do what their draft board tells them to do. And since none of us have a window into the Giants draft board, it's impossible to have an opinion on it.
And btw I get that this is a message board where we all give our opinions on which prospects we like and which we don't when it comes to each of the Giants picks, but when we start imagining trade partners and the compensation that would come from it we are assuming the kind insight that only comes from a crystal ball and/or time travel.
We're going to have to get back to that to rebuild this thing.
Agree. Hopefully better talent evaluators on staff. I do think the CBA has hurt the development of OL more than any position and the evaluation is more important today. Hoping the expanded practice squad can help some.
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.
He is a great catcher and competitor but Im concerned about his speed. He didnt get a ton of separation in college. Doesnt seem to have that extra gear you want as a top WR and the thing that the Giants need. Speed kills and he doesnt have it but should be a very good WR. Im not seeing top 10 for him, probably back half of the 1st due to speed.
i have to imagine a team would be willing to trade up for the giants pick if the giants feel so inclined to trade down. you should be able to trade down and grab linderbaum or a kenyon green if you want OL help with the later pick. honestly imagine if they could trade down from both picks and end up with both green and linderbaum while also adding additional picks
i also don't think picking hamilton and sauce is a bad idea. i'd be looking to trade both bradbury and ryan. having a stacked young secondary is not a bad thing
I think Trevor Penning is being WAY overvalued right now. I see him having problems early in his career and more of a project then people are thinking right now. Would not like to see the Giants consider him unless he was available in the 2nd round and I still think there will be better options available in Kinnard, Smith, and Johnson.
If so, either we think Cross is worthy of a top 7 pick, or we pass on OL in Rd. 1 (which would be a shame because we need so much help there, but you can't reach for need).
As for trading down, ya that would be nice but forget it. Every GM knows this is a deep draft and none of the QBs are good enough for teams to give up draft capital for, IMO. No one traded up to take Tua or Herbert, and they weere much more highly regarded.
On his conference call. Something to the effect of the Giants running the card up if Ickey is there but it being unlikely that he is.
I am starting to think that there is a very strong chance that a DB will be taken with one of our first picks. Hamilton presents obvious value and if both OTs are off the board, it's likely because he fell. You have the obvious top corners in Stingley and Sauce but people may be sleeping on McDuffie there. If we're going to be blitz happy, he seems like a guy that we'll like if scheme is at all a factor.
The lists of free agent Guards and Centers are a little better, and a few of the Guards might be able to slide over and play OT in a pinch, so there's that. For me (as I've said repeatedly), signing a FA Center should be top priority. If they can grab a Guard, too, fine.
But I think the Giants must - absolutely must - come out of this draft with two viable OT prospects, as well as a good C/OG. I don't think they necessarily have to use all of their premium picks on the O-Line - in fact I'd be surprised if they did - but they damn sure have to be able to recognize O-Line talent beyond the top four or five prospects much better than the previous regimes have.
have caught wind of bbi's love of Ickey and he's percolating up mocks.
One question mark he does still have is he's a better run blocker than pass blocker and in today's NFL...
If so sign me up for Thibodeaux and Stingley or Ojabo.
At least he doesn't have us taking the 3rd OT with the #5 pick. That would be frustrating.
Don't love Lloyd at 7. Like the player but don't quite see that value there. Would hope we could find someone in love with Pickett to trade back there.
The likelyhood is 1 of those 4 drops to us, but the scenario where they don't can't be discounted.
And yes, I take Hamilton with 0 apprehension at 5 if this happens.
Hamilton
Hutch
Neal
Ekwonu
KT
Stingley
are all top 5 worthy picks. We will get 1 if not 2 of them. Thats deep enough for me.
Haven't some speculated Cross might be the best prototypical tackle in the class?
Don't get hung up on these players. At least half will underperform. Focus on who is available to us. There are future superstars who will be taken after pick 4.
You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?
I also doubt 2 OL go top 3 but what do I know.
I think BERNHARD RAIMANN and TREVOR PENNING are better prospects than Cross, particularly for a RT needy team like NYG (to say nothing of the interior OL needs). Obviously, neither are appropriate without a trade down.
If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.
You notice how this happens every year?
I'm thinking Willis could have an electric Combine/Pro Day and rise pretty rapidly.
Thinking I'd take Herbert in that 3 player draft if I were Detroit or Washington.
If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.
You notice how this happens every year?
It really does happen every year.
If nothing else, the Bills have a history of finding OL in later rounds. Not a single OL starter and none of their primary OL reserves are 1st rounders, I'm sure Schoen and co can find good OL later on. If Neal and Ekwonu go early, that means other very good players fall to us.
And doesn't Charles Cross just sound more like a T that would be putting on a Gold Jacket someday?
Cross is rated highly as he is a left tackle who is a good pass protector.
However, Cross appears to have trouble anchoring and getting movement on running plays.
This would create a conundrum for the Giants. Do you move Thomas to right tackle and play Cross at left tackle ?
I am opposed to moving the best OL to Rt.
The Giants may have to take the best defensive players or trade back to get their OL.
If Thibodeau drops I would take him and then trade the 7th pick getting a higher 1st and a 2nd, then use both of those picks on OL.
Secondly, while Kiper is usually pretty good at evaluating talent, he's not great at predicting where prospects get taken.
Finally, settling for an OL prospect like Cross is hardly a reach, and there will also likely be very good prospects still available at #36, possibly even Zion Johnson or Green.
Agreed. I'd look at Hamilton, Gardner, KT, Walker, and Ojabo. Focus on players, not positions. We need everything, and most of the players currently on the roster won't be on the team in two or three years. This is a multi-year rebuild. We can't fix everything in one offseason, especially given our cap problems.
If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.
You notice how this happens every year?
HAHAHA. Yes.
I agree, which is why the best move is to sign a FA RT, so there is no worry about Ekwonu/Neal being taken
Not for starting right away OTs it isnt. Its top 4 then a big drop
Linderbaum (OC) 6.70. #8 overall.
Ekwonu (OT) 6.52. #9 overall.
Green (OG) 6.45. #16 overall.
Cross (OT) 6.42. #18 overall.
Raimann (OT) 6.40. #20 overall.
Penning (OT) 6.40. #22 overall.
By his rankings, only Neal and Linderbaum grade out as a "Year One Quality Starter." Ekwonu, Green, and Cross, "Boom or Bust." Raimann and Penning, "Will be a starter within two years."
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.
I hate when that happens.
You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?
yeah that one
I’d have no problem taking Cross, ideally with a slight trade down.
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.
I agree, which is why the best move is to sign a FA RT, so there is no worry about Ekwonu/Neal being taken
Yep, tho I still haven't look at FA RTs, it would lighten the need to burn a top 7 pick on OL. I still think they'll skip OL if those two prospects are gone.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.
It's still early - but the clock is running down now.
If we didn't have bad luck we wouldn't have any. Not to mention if we got who we need it's 50-50 they both go down early so we can continue blaming Saquon and DJ.
If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.
You notice how this happens every year?
If the Giants were picking #1, some fans would say there are zero players worth picking.
Not buying 4 elite guys
Too close in talent. To me , the first 20 players aren’t that far off in grade
That’s why, if u can do a trade down and even just get a 3 and 4, we can get a similar player and enough picks to establish a young core if most go correct
Would love 8 picks in first 120. Especially that 5-6 rd picks may have 4th rd grades due to Covid last yr
Assuming some 4th rds have high 3rd rd grades too. That’s where I would focus
Getting picks between 75-125
He will chose to improve pass defense by making opposing QB uncomfortable early or help Wilson directly with a WR or a run/pass o-lineman.
I do not believe Jets are interested in Neal, Cross or Hamilton. Trade down is possible. Stingley is possible, but questions about lack of production must be answered.
Start lookin'.
The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.
When a S is getting so much talk as possibly the best player available, and said S is not in the same universe as Ed Reed, this tells you all you need know - it's a mediocre draft.
But it's fun to speculate on draft order!
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.
I am okay with Cross as well but would really like to move down a bit instead and add another red chip player and maybe a light red player in round one.
Hmm...don't recall that the same. I would have thought Pitts was always within the Top 10 in anybody's credible predictions from first mock to last.
And Pitts > London...
The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.
My mantra this year is the same as it is every year when it comes to trading up or down. I prefer quality over quantity, but the Giants should do what their draft board tells them to do. And since none of us have a window into the Giants draft board, it's impossible to have an opinion on it.
And btw I get that this is a message board where we all give our opinions on which prospects we like and which we don't when it comes to each of the Giants picks, but when we start imagining trade partners and the compensation that would come from it we are assuming the kind insight that only comes from a crystal ball and/or time travel.
That draft is a perfect example of fretting over 1 or 2 draft slots. Lots of good players available if you can spot talent
Agree. Hopefully better talent evaluators on staff. I do think the CBA has hurt the development of OL more than any position and the evaluation is more important today. Hoping the expanded practice squad can help some.
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.
He is a great catcher and competitor but Im concerned about his speed. He didnt get a ton of separation in college. Doesnt seem to have that extra gear you want as a top WR and the thing that the Giants need. Speed kills and he doesnt have it but should be a very good WR. Im not seeing top 10 for him, probably back half of the 1st due to speed.
i also don't think picking hamilton and sauce is a bad idea. i'd be looking to trade both bradbury and ryan. having a stacked young secondary is not a bad thing
The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.
When a S is getting so much talk as possibly the best player available, and said S is not in the same universe as Ed Reed, this tells you all you need know - it's a mediocre draft.
+1. So far the only prospect who leaves me thunderstruck is Neal. If he’s gone - which is likely - trade down.
I’d like them to take a flier on Malik Willis, but later in the 1st.
There will be good LBs available in rounds 2 and 3 and an excellent man cover CB more important in Wink's system.
I think Trevor Penning is being WAY overvalued right now. I see him having problems early in his career and more of a project then people are thinking right now. Would not like to see the Giants consider him unless he was available in the 2nd round and I still think there will be better options available in Kinnard, Smith, and Johnson.
As for trading down, ya that would be nice but forget it. Every GM knows this is a deep draft and none of the QBs are good enough for teams to give up draft capital for, IMO. No one traded up to take Tua or Herbert, and they weere much more highly regarded.
For reference, here are the top 15 picks in his version 2.0 last year, with where they actually went in ():
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (1)
2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (2)
3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (10)
4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (4)
5. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (7)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (5)
7. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (11)
8. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (15)
9.Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (3)
10.Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (9)
11.Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (6)
12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (12)
13. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern (13)
14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC (14)
15. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (22)
2021 mock 2.0 - ( New Window )
I am starting to think that there is a very strong chance that a DB will be taken with one of our first picks. Hamilton presents obvious value and if both OTs are off the board, it's likely because he fell. You have the obvious top corners in Stingley and Sauce but people may be sleeping on McDuffie there. If we're going to be blitz happy, he seems like a guy that we'll like if scheme is at all a factor.
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.
I hate when that happens.
You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?
9 out of the first 15 players in that draft ended up Pro Bowlers. The Giants just screwed it up.
Therein lies the problem.
The lists of free agent Guards and Centers are a little better, and a few of the Guards might be able to slide over and play OT in a pinch, so there's that. For me (as I've said repeatedly), signing a FA Center should be top priority. If they can grab a Guard, too, fine.
But I think the Giants must - absolutely must - come out of this draft with two viable OT prospects, as well as a good C/OG. I don't think they necessarily have to use all of their premium picks on the O-Line - in fact I'd be surprised if they did - but they damn sure have to be able to recognize O-Line talent beyond the top four or five prospects much better than the previous regimes have.
One question mark he does still have is he's a better run blocker than pass blocker and in today's NFL...