Kiper's new draft Board has Ekwonu and Neal off board

Essex : 3/1/2022 10:22 am
at 1 and 3. The pessimist in me knows this is going to happen and we will be stuck reaching for line help and or get much riskier edge prospects.

It is behind the paywall, but here it is for anyone who has ESPN +
Link - ( New Window )
Reaching? Is DG here? Reese? Accorsi?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/1/2022 10:24 am : link
😎
yeah  
mphbullet36 : 3/1/2022 10:25 am : link
its looking more and more like both OL will be off the board when we pick which would suck.
that means a pass rusher and/or Hamilton ill be available at 5  
BLUATHRT : 3/1/2022 10:28 am : link
and likely Cross at 7. Wouldn't be a bad haul.
So it's considered bad news  
Harvest Blend : 3/1/2022 10:28 am : link
so Kiper must have gotten this one right.

Who are the other 2 before us?  
armstead98 : 3/1/2022 10:29 am : link
Hutchinson and Hamilton?

If so sign me up for Thibodeaux and Stingley or Ojabo.
He has NYG taking KT and then Lloyd  
jhibb : 3/1/2022 10:29 am : link
With Hutchinson and Hamilton at 2 and 4 and then Cross at 6.
At least he doesn't have us taking the 3rd OT with the #5 pick. That would be frustrating.
Its a 4 player top tier  
stoneman : 3/1/2022 10:30 am : link
and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.
KT and Cross  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/1/2022 10:34 am : link
would be a dream. I'm starting to think the Giants may actually end up preferring Cross to Ekwonu for the RT position although the versatility of Ekwonu may push teams to take him first.
I love both of those prospects.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/1/2022 10:36 am : link
It sucks how this terrible season the Giants had  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/1/2022 10:36 am : link
and many would argue they were the worst team in football the last 2 months yet were only bad enough to get the 5th pick and mean we may miss out on the big prizes of the draft
KT...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/1/2022 10:39 am : link
...& Lloyd (or Sauce) has my attention.
I had dreamed of Ekwonu or Neal making it to us  
Heisenberg : 3/1/2022 10:39 am : link
but I kinda think that Mel is right here and they'll both be gone and we'll be looking at Hamilton or Thibs

Don't love Lloyd at 7. Like the player but don't quite see that value there. Would hope we could find someone in love with Pickett to trade back there.
I've said it before  
Biteymax22 : 3/1/2022 10:43 am : link
There's a very real chance the top 4 are Icky, Neal, Hutch and Thibs which would leave the likely 2 BPA's for our picks as DBs.

The likelyhood is 1 of those 4 drops to us, but the scenario where they don't can't be discounted.

And yes, I take Hamilton with 0 apprehension at 5 if this happens.
That would stink  
Larry from WV : 3/1/2022 10:43 am : link
I would load up on defense. I want no part of Cross at 5 or 7. I would rather have Green.
the way you can tell how deep the draft is,  
Ron Johnson : 3/1/2022 10:43 am : link
is to take the Giants pick .... and subtract 1.
RE: the way you can tell how deep the draft is,  
Dankbeerman : 3/1/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15617731 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
is to take the Giants pick .... and subtract 1.


Hamilton
Hutch
Neal
Ekwonu
KT
Stingley

are all top 5 worthy picks. We will get 1 if not 2 of them. Thats deep enough for me.
Don't some observers rate Cross the better tackle than Neal?  
Producer : 3/1/2022 10:52 am : link
Doesn't Neal come with risk due to his size?

Haven't some speculated Cross might be the best prototypical tackle in the class?

Don't get hung up on these players. At least half will underperform. Focus on who is available to us. There are future superstars who will be taken after pick 4.
That would be disapointing  
Beer Man : 3/1/2022 10:52 am : link
But you go to plan B and grab some other high-end players. Supposedly this is a deep draft for the OL so there still is the 2nd and 3rd rounds to hopefully find quality OL help.
Let's hope Pickett  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/1/2022 10:53 am : link
kills it in the combine or pro day and that someone takes him in the top 5.
I remember having the 5th pick  
Dr. D : 3/1/2022 10:53 am : link
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.
If both are gone  
JonC : 3/1/2022 10:56 am : link
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.
RE: I remember having the 5th pick  
FStubbs : 3/1/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15617740 Dr. D said:
Quote:
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.


You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?
RE: I remember having the 5th pick  
Beer Man : 3/1/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15617740 Dr. D said:
Quote:
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.
I think there are more than 4 elite players, so worry not. The team will be in a position to hit it big. It may not be at the positions we hope for.
that isn't necessarily a bad thing  
UConn4523 : 3/1/2022 10:57 am : link
we really need to get off this idea that the only way to fix the OL is to constantly use top 10 picks on it. Other teams around the league are making it work through top picks, mid rounders, and UFA's. If Schoen/Daboll and the rest of the FO are doing their jobs well we should be finding quality starters by other means.

I also doubt 2 OL go top 3 but what do I know.
RE: That would stink  
NYG22 : 3/1/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15617730 Larry from WV said:
Quote:
I would load up on defense. I want no part of Cross at 5 or 7. I would rather have Green.


I think BERNHARD RAIMANN and TREVOR PENNING are better prospects than Cross, particularly for a RT needy team like NYG (to say nothing of the interior OL needs). Obviously, neither are appropriate without a trade down.
RE: Its a 4 player top tier  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/1/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15617716 stoneman said:
Quote:
and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.


If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.

You notice how this happens every year?
RE: Let's hope Pickett  
UConn4523 : 3/1/2022 11:01 am : link
In comment 15617739 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
kills it in the combine or pro day and that someone takes him in the top 5.


I'm thinking Willis could have an electric Combine/Pro Day and rise pretty rapidly.
yup  
UConn4523 : 3/1/2022 11:02 am : link
2020 was a 3 player draft, basically happens every year.
RE: yup  
Harvest Blend : 3/1/2022 11:05 am : link
In comment 15617752 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
2020 was a 3 player draft, basically happens every year.


Thinking I'd take Herbert in that 3 player draft if I were Detroit or Washington.
RE: RE: Its a 4 player top tier  
Del Shofner : 3/1/2022 11:05 am : link
In comment 15617749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15617716 stoneman said:


Quote:


and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.



If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.

You notice how this happens every year?


It really does happen every year.
Bucky Brooks has Cross rated higher  
carpoon : 3/1/2022 11:07 am : link
than Ekwonu.
Take the best  
Joe Beckwith : 3/1/2022 11:08 am : link
OL @5, maybe also @7, but lacking a trade back for OL value, go OL and D in the first, OL in the 2nd.
When has Mel Kiper been right?  
Section331 : 3/1/2022 11:17 am : link
Why worry about what his predictions are? Even if he is correct, why not assume that the guys we hired are better at this than the previous regimes?

If nothing else, the Bills have a history of finding OL in later rounds. Not a single OL starter and none of their primary OL reserves are 1st rounders, I'm sure Schoen and co can find good OL later on. If Neal and Ekwonu go early, that means other very good players fall to us.
RE: Bucky Brooks has Cross rated higher  
BLUATHRT : 3/1/2022 11:17 am : link
In comment 15617756 carpoon said:
Quote:
than Ekwonu.


And doesn't Charles Cross just sound more like a T that would be putting on a Gold Jacket someday?
Don't worry about what you can't control  
JonnyR : 3/1/2022 11:18 am : link
and take what the draft gives you. There will be plenty of solid OL talent available with our 5 picks in the first 3 rounds (and even later).
Relax  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/1/2022 11:23 am : link
Giants are going to get two very good players in round 1. Corner, ILB, NT, Edge will all be in play in they don't go OL.
Just hoping that we can trade either 5 or 7 to someone  
MarvelousMike : 3/1/2022 11:24 am : link
There are going to be so many "what if's" mock drafts for the next two months that all our heads will be spinning by draft day.
The Giants will get OL help in FA  
arniefez : 3/1/2022 11:25 am : link
and the draft. I'm positive of it. This is a deep draft for OTs. Sometimes the OT's drafted earliest aren't the best pros. Still two months to go until the draft. A lot can change starting with FA.
Cross  
Archer : 3/1/2022 11:31 am : link
I believe that Cross is not in the same tier as Neal and Ekwonu.

Cross is rated highly as he is a left tackle who is a good pass protector.

However, Cross appears to have trouble anchoring and getting movement on running plays.

This would create a conundrum for the Giants. Do you move Thomas to right tackle and play Cross at left tackle ?

I am opposed to moving the best OL to Rt.

The Giants may have to take the best defensive players or trade back to get their OL.

If Thibodeau drops I would take him and then trade the 7th pick getting a higher 1st and a 2nd, then use both of those picks on OL.
Wouldn't worry too much.  
TC : 3/1/2022 11:33 am : link
Firs, it's important not to force picks, and I know while many feel it's imperative to use the first two picks on OL, I don't. At #5 & #7 there will be exceptional prospects available at various positions, let's just hope the Giants can identify them.

Secondly, while Kiper is usually pretty good at evaluating talent, he's not great at predicting where prospects get taken.

Finally, settling for an OL prospect like Cross is hardly a reach, and there will also likely be very good prospects still available at #36, possibly even Zion Johnson or Green.
RE: If both are gone  
AcidTest : 3/1/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15617741 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.


Agreed. I'd look at Hamilton, Gardner, KT, Walker, and Ojabo. Focus on players, not positions. We need everything, and most of the players currently on the roster won't be on the team in two or three years. This is a multi-year rebuild. We can't fix everything in one offseason, especially given our cap problems.
RE: RE: Its a 4 player top tier  
AcidTest : 3/1/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15617749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15617716 stoneman said:


Quote:


and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.



If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.

You notice how this happens every year?


HAHAHA. Yes.
RE: If both are gone  
Snablats : 3/1/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15617741 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.

I agree, which is why the best move is to sign a FA RT, so there is no worry about Ekwonu/Neal being taken
RE: The Giants will get OL help in FA  
Snablats : 3/1/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15617774 arniefez said:
Quote:
and the draft. I'm positive of it. This is a deep draft for OTs. Sometimes the OT's drafted earliest aren't the best pros. Still two months to go until the draft. A lot can change starting with FA.

Not for starting right away OTs it isnt. Its top 4 then a big drop
Lance Zierlein ranks the top seven OL's like this:  
Klaatu : 3/1/2022 11:40 am : link
Neal (OT) 6.76. #3 overall.
Linderbaum (OC) 6.70. #8 overall.
Ekwonu (OT) 6.52. #9 overall.
Green (OG) 6.45. #16 overall.
Cross (OT) 6.42. #18 overall.
Raimann (OT) 6.40. #20 overall.
Penning (OT) 6.40. #22 overall.

By his rankings, only Neal and Linderbaum grade out as a "Year One Quality Starter." Ekwonu, Green, and Cross, "Boom or Bust." Raimann and Penning, "Will be a starter within two years."
Don’t sleep  
Earl the goat : 3/1/2022 11:48 am : link
On Kenyon Green and Trevor Penning
RE: RE: I remember having the 5th pick  
Dr. D : 3/1/2022 11:50 am : link
In comment 15617743 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15617740 Dr. D said:


Quote:


when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.



You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?


yeah that one
Looks like many  
Arnie D. : 3/1/2022 11:53 am : link
have missed Sy’s comments on Charles Cross. He said Cross can slide in at RT. Cross would also give the Giants position flexibility. Not at guard, but he could slide over to LT if Thomas goes down. That also puts less pressure on the Giants swing tackle, who in all likelihood would only have to play right tackle with Cross going over to LT.
I’d have no problem taking Cross, ideally with a slight trade down.
At #5 and #7, it appears the value may be on D side  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/1/2022 11:54 am : link
But even Schoen/Dabol are under pressure to fix the line to try and determine for themselves what, if anything they have in Jones. We're picking an OL with #5 or #7. Just hope it isn't a reach.
RE: RE: If both are gone  
JonC : 3/1/2022 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15617783 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15617741 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.


I agree, which is why the best move is to sign a FA RT, so there is no worry about Ekwonu/Neal being taken


Yep, tho I still haven't look at FA RTs, it would lighten the need to burn a top 7 pick on OL. I still think they'll skip OL if those two prospects are gone.
RE: Its a 4 player top tier  
Milton : 3/1/2022 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15617716 stoneman said:
Quote:
and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.
I disagree. There is still the combine and pro days ahead and it will reshuffle things a bit, even as far up as the top five. I would bet against both Neal and Ekwonu being off the board when the Giants are on the clock. In fact, I think it's just as likely that both are available as it is that both are gone. Six weeks from now we'll have a better feel for the top five, but there are at least a dozen prospects with a legit chance of going in the top 5 right now.
So if we get no OL  
VinegarPeppers : 3/1/2022 12:02 pm : link
So if we get no OL do we just blame DJ and Saquon for all the failures and go forward with lower tier FAs and the notion we can get the OL solved in the 4th and 5th round?

If we didn't have bad luck we wouldn't have any. Not to mention if we got who we need it's 50-50 they both go down early so we can continue blaming Saquon and DJ.
RE: RE: Its a 4 player top tier  
ZogZerg : 3/1/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15617749 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15617716 stoneman said:


Quote:


and we pick 5. Seeing this more and more 1-4 in the mocks Hutch-Ek-Neal-Ham.
My top pick at 5 would be any of these 4. Thib the consolation at #5. #7 will be interesting.

It's still early - but the clock is running down now.



If the Giants were picking #2, some fans would be contending it was a one-player draft.

You notice how this happens every year?


If the Giants were picking #1, some fans would say there are zero players worth picking.
RE: I remember having the 5th pick  
Payasdaddy : 3/1/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15617740 Dr. D said:
Quote:
when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.


Not buying 4 elite guys
Too close in talent. To me , the first 20 players aren’t that far off in grade
That’s why, if u can do a trade down and even just get a 3 and 4, we can get a similar player and enough picks to establish a young core if most go correct
Would love 8 picks in first 120. Especially that 5-6 rd picks may have 4th rd grades due to Covid last yr
Assuming some 4th rds have high 3rd rd grades too. That’s where I would focus
Getting picks between 75-125
RE: If both are gone  
Milton : 3/1/2022 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15617741 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.
Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.
I will state it again  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/1/2022 12:10 pm : link
With better knowledge of the Jets (but no inside info) than most of the talking heads, I do not see this GM taking Hamilton at #4.

He will chose to improve pass defense by making opposing QB uncomfortable early or help Wilson directly with a WR or a run/pass o-lineman.

I do not believe Jets are interested in Neal, Cross or Hamilton. Trade down is possible. Stingley is possible, but questions about lack of production must be answered.
RE:  
Klaatu : 3/1/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15617803 JonC said:
Quote:
I still haven't look at FA RTs, it would lighten the need to burn a top 7 pick on OL. I still think they'll skip OL if those two prospects are gone.




Start lookin'.
Oof, awful list  
JonC : 3/1/2022 12:15 pm : link
.
BPA...  
bw in dc : 3/1/2022 12:18 pm : link
for this draft should mean "Best Partner Available", as in trading partner.

The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.

When a S is getting so much talk as possibly the best player available, and said S is not in the same universe as Ed Reed, this tells you all you need know - it's a mediocre draft.
Drake London is this year's Kyle Pitts  
Milton : 3/1/2022 12:22 pm : link
On March 1 of last year, Pitts was in the 15-25 range for most of the popular draftniks. By mid-April he was in just about everybody's top 5 and as high as #2 overall for some.
Development  
gfinop : 3/1/2022 12:31 pm : link
and coaching of these players will matter more than their draft order.

But it's fun to speculate on draft order!
RE: RE: If both are gone  
JonC : 3/1/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15617815 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15617741 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.

Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.


Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.
Someone taking Thibs and leaving us Hamilton  
Jimmy Googs : 3/1/2022 12:38 pm : link
is a damn nice consolation prize of not getting Ekwonu or Neal.

I am okay with Cross as well but would really like to move down a bit instead and add another red chip player and maybe a light red player in round one.
It's  
darren in pdx : 3/1/2022 12:43 pm : link
March 1st and we're already being miserable over a mock draft from Kiper?
RE: Drake London is this year's Kyle Pitts  
Jimmy Googs : 3/1/2022 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15617826 Milton said:
Quote:
On March 1 of last year, Pitts was in the 15-25 range for most of the popular draftniks. By mid-April he was in just about everybody's top 5 and as high as #2 overall for some.


Hmm...don't recall that the same. I would have thought Pitts was always within the Top 10 in anybody's credible predictions from first mock to last.

And Pitts > London...
RE: BPA...  
Milton : 3/1/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15617824 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for this draft should mean "Best Partner Available", as in trading partner.

The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.
Fuck future drafts. The Giants need to win this year and they will. I'm not buying into this schpiel about it being a weak top ten. The QBs are weak, but this draft is gonna produce Pro Bowl players at OL, Edge, WR, and TE; it's up to Schoen to find them. I'm not opposed to trading down in if things unfold in a way that favors trading down, but only if I was confident I'd be getting a prospect with a grade relatively equal to who I'd be selecting if I didn't trade down.

My mantra this year is the same as it is every year when it comes to trading up or down. I prefer quality over quantity, but the Giants should do what their draft board tells them to do. And since none of us have a window into the Giants draft board, it's impossible to have an opinion on it.

And btw I get that this is a message board where we all give our opinions on which prospects we like and which we don't when it comes to each of the Giants picks, but when we start imagining trade partners and the compensation that would come from it we are assuming the kind insight that only comes from a crystal ball and/or time travel.
FStubbs  
SLIM_ : 3/1/2022 1:02 pm : link
you forgot the other 2 Hall of Famers. 4 HOF's.

That draft is a perfect example of fretting over 1 or 2 draft slots. Lots of good players available if you can spot talent
Remember when we could draft starting OL after round 1?  
widmerseyebrow : 3/1/2022 1:02 pm : link
We're going to have to get back to that to rebuild this thing.
RE: Remember when we could draft starting OL after round 1?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/1/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15617855 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
We're going to have to get back to that to rebuild this thing.


Agree. Hopefully better talent evaluators on staff. I do think the CBA has hurt the development of OL more than any position and the evaluation is more important today. Hoping the expanded practice squad can help some.
RE: RE: RE: If both are gone  
Rudy5757 : 3/1/2022 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15617835 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15617815 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 15617741 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm wagering the value is on defense with both picks.

Don't sleep on Drake London. I think he could go #1 overall to Jacksonville. He is someone to watch at the combine, his test scores in the 40, 3-cone, and short shuttle could push him into the top five or lock him out of the top ten. If the Giants were to select him with one of their top ten picks it means they love him and that should make us happy.



Funny, I was telling BBI to watch him last season and then he breaks his ankle. Love the kid, big fan, not sure he's a top 7 talent but wouldn't rule him out of hand.


He is a great catcher and competitor but Im concerned about his speed. He didnt get a ton of separation in college. Doesnt seem to have that extra gear you want as a top WR and the thing that the Giants need. Speed kills and he doesnt have it but should be a very good WR. Im not seeing top 10 for him, probably back half of the 1st due to speed.
if BPA is hamilton or sauce  
GiantsFan84 : 3/1/2022 1:16 pm : link
i have to imagine a team would be willing to trade up for the giants pick if the giants feel so inclined to trade down. you should be able to trade down and grab linderbaum or a kenyon green if you want OL help with the later pick. honestly imagine if they could trade down from both picks and end up with both green and linderbaum while also adding additional picks

i also don't think picking hamilton and sauce is a bad idea. i'd be looking to trade both bradbury and ryan. having a stacked young secondary is not a bad thing
RE: BPA...  
cosmicj : 3/1/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15617824 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for this draft should mean "Best Partner Available", as in trading partner.

The best strategy is to get the hell out of 5 AND 7 and accumulate more picks for this draft and future drafts.

When a S is getting so much talk as possibly the best player available, and said S is not in the same universe as Ed Reed, this tells you all you need know - it's a mediocre draft.


+1. So far the only prospect who leaves me thunderstruck is Neal. If he’s gone - which is likely - trade down.

I’d like them to take a flier on Malik Willis, but later in the 1st.
In this scenario  
Will Shine : 3/1/2022 1:20 pm : link
I would take Gardener at 7.

There will be good LBs available in rounds 2 and 3 and an excellent man cover CB more important in Wink's system.
RE: Don’t sleep  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/1/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15617793 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
On Kenyon Green and Trevor Penning


I think Trevor Penning is being WAY overvalued right now. I see him having problems early in his career and more of a project then people are thinking right now. Would not like to see the Giants consider him unless he was available in the 2nd round and I still think there will be better options available in Kinnard, Smith, and Johnson.
I see this happening as well.  
BigBlueNH : 3/1/2022 2:09 pm : link
If so, either we think Cross is worthy of a top 7 pick, or we pass on OL in Rd. 1 (which would be a shame because we need so much help there, but you can't reach for need).

As for trading down, ya that would be nice but forget it. Every GM knows this is a deep draft and none of the QBs are good enough for teams to give up draft capital for, IMO. No one traded up to take Tua or Herbert, and they weere much more highly regarded.
RE: When has Mel Kiper been right?  
jhibb : 3/1/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15617764 Section331 said:
Quote:
Why worry about what his predictions are? Even if he is correct, why not assume that the guys we hired are better at this than the previous regimes?


For reference, here are the top 15 picks in his version 2.0 last year, with where they actually went in ():
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (1)
2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (2)
3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (10)
4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (4)
5. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (7)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (5)
7. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (11)
8. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (15)
9.Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (3)
10.Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (9)
11.Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (6)
12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (12)
13. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern (13)
14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC (14)
15. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (22)



2021 mock 2.0 - ( New Window )
Daniel Jeremiah implied something similar  
AcesUp : 3/1/2022 2:38 pm : link
On his conference call. Something to the effect of the Giants running the card up if Ickey is there but it being unlikely that he is.

I am starting to think that there is a very strong chance that a DB will be taken with one of our first picks. Hamilton presents obvious value and if both OTs are off the board, it's likely because he fell. You have the obvious top corners in Stingley and Sauce but people may be sleeping on McDuffie there. If we're going to be blitz happy, he seems like a guy that we'll like if scheme is at all a factor.
RE: RE: I remember having the 5th pick  
LS : 3/1/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15617743 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15617740 Dr. D said:


Quote:


when there were 4 elite players. We ended up with a half blind DE who was out of the league in a blink of an eye.

I hate when that happens.



You mean the draft that produced Marvin Harrison and Ray Lewis as first rounders afterward? That draft?


9 out of the first 15 players in that draft ended up Pro Bowlers. The Giants just screwed it up.
let me say this  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/1/2022 7:38 pm : link
I love Devon Lloyd!
RE: Oof, awful list  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 6:37 am : link
In comment 15617821 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Therein lies the problem.

The lists of free agent Guards and Centers are a little better, and a few of the Guards might be able to slide over and play OT in a pinch, so there's that. For me (as I've said repeatedly), signing a FA Center should be top priority. If they can grab a Guard, too, fine.

But I think the Giants must - absolutely must - come out of this draft with two viable OT prospects, as well as a good C/OG. I don't think they necessarily have to use all of their premium picks on the O-Line - in fact I'd be surprised if they did - but they damn sure have to be able to recognize O-Line talent beyond the top four or five prospects much better than the previous regimes have.
Seems draftniks  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 3:28 pm : link
have caught wind of bbi's love of Ickey and he's percolating up mocks.

One question mark he does still have is he's a better run blocker than pass blocker and in today's NFL...
