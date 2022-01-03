"To go full Giants" verb: to mismanage QB search

Are the Giants a symbol of how not to conduct a QB search? This is not about Daniel Jones. This is about the idea that you must give a drafted QB numerous opportunities even though he is failing, or that you must play him due to cost or roster fallacies.
Austin Gayle, associate director of content at PFF did a guest spot on the NFL Stock Exchange podcast on Feb 21 2022. Where he discusses a mock he published.
Around 20:15 into the podcast, he has Seattle dealing Wilson to Washington and selecting Sam Howell.
He says of his prediction:
You have to start your search for the QB of the future... The search for a QB is not one and done. You may not hit the first time. You might have to pull what the Cardinals did in taking Rosen and then Murray. But you have to start that pursuit and it doesn't end with the first guy. You don't have to go full New York Giants with him and commit three, four years, and create excuses for Daniel Jones to the point where you consider taking his fifth year option if he doesn't play well.
I'm not saying Austin Gayle is some unique genius. In fact, I think this is becoming the commonplace idea and he is reflecting a change in thinking. For instance, many on BBI insist, that when you draft a QB "of the future" you must stick rock solid with him through thick and thin until he has proven to be a failure beyond all reasonable doubt, even if that means waiting 4 or 5 years. It's my opinion that this is no longer mainstream thinking in the NFL.
Later (around 35:30 mins in) he says the Lions should select Matt Corral and sit Goff. He says,
A lot of people by into this cost fallacy that we're paying Goff $32M we might as well play him. But the shortest path to the Super Bowl for the Lions is not to watching Jared Goff play ok again next year. And him limping to a 4, 5, say 7 win season... What is the point of watching Jared Goff play another 17 game season as your starting QB, outside of paying him 30 million dollars? Start your search for your next QB now... Goff might luck into a 7 win season and take you out of the mix for the top QBs. It's better to watch Matt Corral go 1-16 and you'll have another shot at the top QBs in 2023.
Summary:
1. Don't spend numerous years evaluating and making excuses for QBs that don't perform.
2. What the Cardinals did with Rosen/Murray is not an outlier. Rather it could be the right move for teams on a QB search.
3. You aren't married to the first QB you take. View him as just the first in a process.
4. Do not play subpar QBs because of a cost or roster fallacy. You are better off trying out someone new.
5. It is better to go 1-16 trying out a new guy, than getting 4 to 7 wins with a bottom tier QB. Mock Draft Picks We Love and Hate With Austin Gayle (2 rounds!)
Sentimentality and emotion are two things that get in the way of making rational, smart decisions.
And those have been major impediments - on so many levels - for this organization the last decade.
Many teams (the Giants foremost among them) have been applying pre-2011 CBA thinking to the QB position. It's time to change.
Not yet. But if he has another poor YR2, then moving on should be considered.
If they're in a position to draft a QB they like in 2023, moving Lawrence should absolutely be on the table.
"Believing in a QB" wouldn't enter my mind. The question I'd ask is "is he a better option than the guys I can draft?"
The player has to earn the job, not be on scholarship.
Yes, Murray has issues. But he has validated the decision to move on from Rosen. He has been infinitely better than Rosen and the Cards have been getting better every year.
The variable that has to be established is evaluating the QB versus the talent he is working with and how much potential that QB has depending on it.
Moving on for the sake of it is stupid. You move on you recognize the QB stinks or the variable they need is unrealistic and a better option presents. I wouldn't say the Arizona model is the one to follow. I think there is a good chance Murray is not the answer either.
If there was someone to be excited about like Stroud or Young I wouldn't hate taking the chance even trading up. I just don't know how anyone can look at our roster along with what Jones has had to work with while taking a historically bad QB class into account and think - "Giants best bet is to burn a pick on Matt Corral or Sam Howell"
That's absurd to me and it's not objective.
Btw PFF hates Giants fans bc Sam monson has been repeatedly dragged on twitter over... Daniel Jones.
And if Murray isn't, then Arizona pivots and finds another solution. And they keep at it until they find the best option.
There is no reason to be patient in this NFL with the QB. It wastes time and progress.
If they're in a position to draft a QB they like in 2023, moving Lawrence should absolutely be on the table.
"Believing in a QB" wouldn't enter my mind. The question I'd ask is "is he a better option than the guys I can draft?"
The player has to earn the job, not be on scholarship.
The original poster and, supposedly, the person on the link he provided, is saying cut bait after 1 season. Josh Rosen was signficantly worse than guys like Jones, Lawrence, etc. The guy was not liked by the incoming head coach, showed no desire to improve, and was coming off one of the worst rookie seasons in a long time.
Look at his 1st year, showed promise under Shurmur who I think is a good OC, bad Head Coach.
Giants dump Shurmur and bring in Judge/Garrett. Garrett hasnt been an OC in a real long time. No training camp and the season is a disaster. Who is he throwing to? Most of our WRs are hurt or just not that good.
Year 3, the big year and again we have one of the worst OLs and WRs in the league. Has a few good games but mostly bad throwing to a below average WR crew.
Most QBs have something going for them, either a good OL or good receivers. We had neither. Comparing him to Burrow is unfair, yes they both had bad OLs but the WRs on cincy are head and shoulders above the Giants.
One thing to point out is that after DJ went down the team fell off a cliff with Glennon. I mean Glennon has played in the NFL and was a starter for a bunch of games and this team wasnt even competitive with him.
Its easy to pick on DJ but not many QBs can be successful on a team that lacks talent across the board. You cant replace him just to replace him. There are a lot of factors that make it unwise to replace him this year. 1. FA QBs are going to cost a lot, we dont have any money. 2. The draft appears to be weak at QB so youre just prolonging the problem. 3. We are not a QB away from winning, if DJ was the only problem then its an easy fix. 4. Cutting him saves no money
I am all for bringing in a vet and letting them compete for the job but cutting him for nothing makes no sense.
We're seeing QBs be MVPs or MVP candidates by year two. What we aren't seeing is QBs who were poor their first 2 or 3 years turn it around to become a top level QB.
If by the end of year 2 (at the latest) you're not feeling really good about the guy, you've got to be willing to move on if an option to do so avails itself.
We're seeing QBs be MVPs or MVP candidates by year two. What we aren't seeing is QBs who were poor their first 2 or 3 years turn it around to become a top level QB.
If by the end of year 2 (at the latest) you're not feeling really good about the guy, you've got to be willing to move on if an option to do so avails itself.
Herbert was after Jones's rookie year not year 2. I think he is far better than Jones, but that has not translated to playoff wins. I agree that if Herbert was after Jones's 2nd year we should have cut bait.
Yes, Murray has issues. But he has validated the decision to move on from Rosen. He has been infinitely better than Rosen and the Cards have been getting better every year.
They had the #1 pick. Murray was a no brainer. Are we in that position today? Who is Murray this year? Pickett, Coral, Willis?
Either you guys are litigating the past, where Jones was one year in, ... or you are using this to move forward, and it doesn't apply.
Ideology, fails situationally, in this case its fairly obvious.
If Schoen thinks ANY of these QBs in this draft class are potentially better than Jones, he should absolutely draft one with a high pick. By high pick, I mean round one or even round two.
Disclaimer: I think Schoen is all in on Jones so the point is likely moot. That is very troublesome, but I'm thinking that's his plan...
Yes, Murray has issues. But he has validated the decision to move on from Rosen. He has been infinitely better than Rosen and the Cards have been getting better every year.
I don't disagree. I was using this as an example that worked but there were reasons why. It wasn't just all on Rosen.
I agree. Each circumstance is different. Gettleman and Judge hires certainly didn't help our situation. I wonder if the Giants did consider Herbert? I would guess not because the timing at that point really didn't work, especially with Shurmur getting bagged and hiring Judge. I mean there was no way Gettleman was giving up on Jones yet at that point. Man what a mess this org has been, but especially so since Coughlin left. Man do I hope Schoen and Daboll are the goods. This ship needs to finally start going in the right direction.
The argument for rolling with Daniel Jones in 2022 isn't that Daniel Jones is some hidden gem (though you could certainly argue he's gotten a raw deal in his first three years). The argument is that the possible replacements for him just aren't that good.
However, you can say what you want about Jones (and both positive and negative will be correct to date) the one thing you can't deny is that this team has been completely fucked over by the Front Office and poor roster construction for the last few years and especially since 2018!
Many wnat to run Jones out of town but give a pass to Barkley who has not lived up to his TOUCHED BY THE HAND OF GOD selection status. The Oline is constantly mentioned when speaking of why Barkley has struggled but then ignored when talking about Jones's play.
For every one very good rookie QB I can point to at least 5 who have failed completely. As Robbie mentioned, you can't be all in on a QB draft pick then dump him year 2 if struggles. If so, then you shouldn't be picking players anyway.
There are a few posters here who bash Jones and push certain QB's that after a while begins to feel more "socially" motivated than actual critique and analysis.
I am no longer in Jones's corner but, there is little doubt for me that we need to ride with him this year while fixing the rest of teh team. if we draft a rookie who beats him out or supplants him later then so be it but for now, you can't just draft a guy and play him and think he will develop..
Willis is a HUGE project regardless of what some here will tell you. Ridder is the better long term option but he too isn't ready.
Stop trying to prove how "smart" you are by bashing Jones and stating unproven ideas as facts- ie put a guy in who needs development, when you have an OL that needs 4 starters, NO TE current once Rudolph is cut and a receiving corps that is ?'s and cut bait...
that supplemental pick had us wandering in the wilderness for years until Kerry Collins and ultimately Eli.
We are there again.. Will Jones become THE GUY? We dont know
There is no one right way to find the franchise QB
Also, what's too long? What's too soon? Teams have their own interpretations of both and probably doesn't always jive with PFF and BBI.
And also, "we should take a QB this year, possibly with a 1st rd pick"
I suppose that you were a fan of taking Jones in 2019?
At least, this is what you are essentially advocating now...and again 2023.
Keep taking the best QB that you can until you find the ONE.
At some point you have eschew the "recovery" QB pick, instead draft the better player and give the younger struggling QB another shot.
Example A:
Young QB in 2nd year does OK. Not good, not brutally bad, but not moving the needle. You stare at pick 11 in that coming draft and force the QB because hey why not? the QB on your roster isn't carrying the team to January and the QB out of missouri sure looks great in shorts, he checks off box after box and you draft him. And you just passed on the next Brian Urlacher to do so.
Congrats.
Young QB in 2nd year does OK. Not good, not brutally bad, but not moving the needle. You stare at pick 11 in that coming draft and force the QB because hey why not? the QB on your roster isn't carrying the team to January and the QB out of missouri sure looks great in shorts, he checks off box after box and you draft him. And you just passed on the next Brian Urlacher to do so.
Congrats.
Is "the next Brian Urlacher" going to win the Super Bowl for you?
Yes, I concluded it was a verb phrase as well. But verb is better copy. Though I admit I spent a little time trying to decide if Giants was an adverb modifying the verb "go". But decided the verb here was "go Giants".
You don't work in a management position do you ? If you did you wouldn't being saying statements like that.
When you invest resources into personnel you want to set them up for success and give them time to adjust and excel. There is more value there.
You don't work in a management position do you ? If you did you wouldn't being saying statements like that.
When you invest resources into personnel you want to set them up for success and give them time to adjust and excel. There is more value there.
I a city planner. The most important aspects of my job literally involve trying to predict the future and planning to allocate resources accordingly. What's your job?
I have worked extensively in management roles, mainly in the pursuit of short to medium term objectives. NFL GM is a managerial position in pursuit of a short to medium term goal, and then, after achieving the short term goal, sustaining that success over a long term period.
QB is not akin to plugging in middle management positions, where the objective often is stability, and long term continuity of established practices. In the NFL you are looking for a star, not a middle manager, and you have a short timeframe, all things considered, to accomplish this. Sticking with a journeyman who isn't up to the task wastes the GMs limited and precious time. If he doesn't succeed in his limited time, he is fired. It is better to look for the correct talent in the QB, than to settle for a lesser talent, in the hopes that putting the pieces around him will do the job that the QB can't shoulder individually. And then in the end, if you decide on the latter approach, have you really addressed the main objective - to win Super Bowls? You have put a lesser talent at the center of your build, is that really what will get you to the promised land?
I work in management. I expect high level positions (e.g. Director level) to outperform lower-level positions. I expect them to have shorter learning curves, higher levels of output/accuracy, etc. In other words, I expect them to figure it out.
Jones is that higher level position.
I for one am sure glad your thread starter has nothing to do with Daniel Jones.
Should the Jags give up on Trevor Lawrence? He looked terrible last year.
He was the #1 pick and A rookie. Totally different situation then Jones who was in his third year
If Schoen thinks ANY of these QBs in this draft class are potentially better than Jones, he should absolutely draft one with a high pick. By high pick, I mean round one or even round two.
Disclaimer: I think Schoen is all in on Jones so the point is likely moot. That is very troublesome, but I'm thinking that's his plan...
If Schoen thinks ANY of these QBs in this draft class are potentially better than Jones, he should absolutely draft one with a high pick. By high pick, I mean round one or even round two.
Disclaimer: I think Schoen is all in on Jones so the point is likely moot. That is very troublesome, but I'm thinking that's his plan...
I completely disagree. You are making the mistake of thinking Schoen told the truth. I saw a recent Schoen quote that said, "Daniel Jones is the starting QB, right now" That "right now" could be viewed as information if I were silly enough to run with it. The only information you will get that is valid is from what we actually do with Jones on the important dates.
I hope you are 100% right and I look like a fool on my position.
I just have the worst feeling based that, to use a Terps phrase, past is prologue. Eli Manning.
It’s boring at this point.
There is a massive gulf between 'all in' and 'don't believe in him' Hopefully the new front office and coaches are not as black and white as you present yourself to be. Not picking up his option is the prudent thing to do for a player that has put up amazing stats AND seems to be a bit injury prone.
Would suggest Jones got to a few of you all first...
Sr. PM, I build googles and fb's. Cool then you know that employee turnover makes up 22% of your sunken costs in GC's and overhead. Work with planners all the time, they have short term visions.
Here's the analogy, NYG has alot of resources invested in Jones, NYG realizes that they haven't supported him as best as they should have. Therefore he gets another year.
I get paid to beat up city planners.
I keed! I keed!
Making decisions because of sunk costs is bad strategy and bad game theory.
QB is not akin to plugging in middle management positions, where the objective often is stability, and long term continuity of established practices. In the NFL you are looking for a star, not a middle manager, and you have a short timeframe, all things considered, to accomplish this. Sticking with a journeyman who isn't up to the task wastes the GMs limited and precious time. If he doesn't succeed in his limited time, he is fired. It is better to look for the correct talent in the QB, than to settle for a lesser talent, in the hopes that putting the pieces around him will do the job that the QB can't shoulder individually. And then in the end, if you decide on the latter approach, have you really addressed the main objective - to win Super Bowls? You have put a lesser talent at the center of your build, is that really what will get you to the promised land?
sure. so anyways bottom line is
1. Weak QB class
2 Jones is on his last year
3. fixing the CAP and Oline is the priority this season
sure. so anyways bottom line is
1. Weak QB class
2 Jones is on his last year
3. fixing the CAP and Oline is the priority this season
It's one way to look at it. I don't agree with the strategy but I can see this side of it. But from Daboll and Schoen's pov, while it may be a safe play, it takes away a whole year of dealing with the QB problem. And I don't think it is smart. Not aggressive enough for the highly competitive league they are playing in.
nope.
its actually being overly aggressive to overhaul that leads to even more long term loss.
lesson over
City planners have short term visions... I'm not even going to touch that.
The truth is our jobs have fuck all to do with Jones being a shitty QB who isn't part of the future here, and that the Giants would be well served to change how they scout, acquire, coach, and self-evaluate quarterbacks. They've been awful at it for years, and Jones is the biggest example of that.
I hope you didn't buy a Daniel Jones jersey. If you did it's going end up at Goodwill soon.
Really?
So please apply your "lesson" to...
The 2021 Rams.. who swallowed a whole bunch of sunk cost in Goff and others to reorient the franchise toward a short term goal...
The 2020 Bucs.. who pivoted away from a QB who they invested tons in to bring in Tom Brady and pursue a short term goal..
The 2019 Chiefs... who ditched a productive, playoff QB to draft an unproven college player, risking continuity to pursue a short term goal...
ugghh you guys are exhausting. Jones is the QB deal with it.
ugghh you guys are exhausting. Jones is the QB deal with it.
We have been for the last three years. And now we await a fourth try to demonstrate he's competent.
The reality is Arizona absolutely does have to think about abandoning Murray. Because he's not worth breaking their cap. He'll get another year because there isn't a viable alternative, but right now, Murray isn't worth the cap strangling contract.
I don't think Wilson has enough in the tank to be viable when Seattle gets their roster back in order. They'd have to listen to offers.
Beatings will continue until morale improves
Most sacked team. - ( New Window )
Who edits your posts for accuracy, Vlad Putin?
All three of your examples were teams on the verge of getting rings, but management of all three determined that they were all a quarterback short of that goal. That is, their respective quarterbacks weren't going to get them there.
All three teams had an immediate window with superior talent and the need for a quarterback. Virtually all teams have windows. Gotta take advantage of them.
The whole bunch of sunk costs for the Rams were 2 first round draft picks. Stafford actually was cheaper than Goff.
A Super Bowl was worth the picks, no? And they'll still have Stafford for years to come. So short term? Not so much.
The Bucs invested tons (?) in interception machine Winston and pivoted away (?) from him? I DON'T THINK SO. They actually let him walk at the end of his contract, no? They had no intention of keeping him. He was done in TB. Finished. Never coming back. If you remember he signed a 1 year deal with the Saints for $1.1M to backup Brees after he was let go. Such demand for his talent.
The 2017 Chiefs traded up 18 spots in the draft for Patrick Mahomes to be their future franchise quarterback for the next, say, 15 years. Sounds short term, no? Alex Smith was never, NEVER, getting another contract in KC. Repeat, NEVER. Five years and couldn't get the prize. Time to move on.
Stop trying to sell your bullshit. It's getting fukkin old.
So it's accurate but you don't agree with the interpretation. Know the difference? I kind of doubt it.
He said aggressiveness leads to loss. Here are three examples of going aggressive, leading to championships. In the NFL you wait, you snooze, you lose. It's fucking obvious. While people are waiting around a half a decade to evaluate a crappy QB other teams are turning around perennial losers with bold action. You may think it's old but we can learn from all three examples. The Bucs especially were floundering. Even the Giants beat them the year prior. KC hadn't won in 50 years. The Rams bucked all the conventional wisdom. All the cliches and truisms that get repeated ad nauseum on this board, they did the opposite, and won a title. And the longer we wait around acting like it's 1984 the deeper the hole the Giants will find themselves in.
So it's accurate but you don't agree with the interpretation. Know the difference? I kind of doubt it.
He said aggressiveness leads to loss. Here are three examples of going aggressive, leading to championships. In the NFL you wait, you snooze, you lose. It's fucking obvious. While people are waiting around a half a decade to evaluate a crappy QB other teams are turning around perennial losers with bold action. You may think it's old but we can learn from all three examples. The Bucs especially were floundering. Even the Giants beat them the year prior. KC hadn't won in 50 years. The Rams bucked all the conventional wisdom. All the cliches and truisms that get repeated ad nauseum on this board, they did the opposite, and won a title. And the longer we wait around acting like it's 1984 the deeper the hole the Giants will find themselves in.
It's not accurate. It's fantasyland. But plod away with with your buffoonery. Trust me, it's entertaining for the whole board.
And please, have the last word. Your ego requires it.
Nighty night. Sweet dreams.
nope.
its actually being overly aggressive to overhaul that leads to even more long term loss.
lesson over
Well, no shit. The modifier "overly" implies you're making a mistake.
Just as "overly committed to giving a poor performer multiple chances" does.
In 10 years we'll be watching Jeopardy and the Aaron Rodgers will ask the question: "This quarterback was drafted in 2019 by the New York Giants"
And we'll all laugh, and say how we'd all forgot about him and the rest of the Gettleman era.
Some will yell at their TVs about Jason Garrett and not getting a fair chance, but will go back to celebrating another NYG championship in the midst of a dynasty run
You're hilarious. Unprovoked, you attack me personally, for what, some technical point on an anonymous football fan site, and I'm the one with the maladjusted ego.
Nothing personal sunshine, strictly business.
Besides, you find me hilarious. So I must bring a smile to you face, right?
Nothing personal sunshine, strictly business.
Besides, you find me hilarious. So I must bring a smile to you face, right?
Not a fairytale. Facts. Aggressive and unexpected moves lead to championships. By your strained logic we shouldn't be aggressive, why, because we suck more than those teams? Ummm.. sucky teams should be more aggressive digging out of the hole not less.
When you have a thesis to defend, get back to me. Spare me the glib retorts. So far you seem unwilling, or unable, but I'll generously say unwilling as I detect some brainwaves out there, to properly engage in dialogue.
But what recent teams show evidence to the contrary? Any recent perpetual sub 500 teams out there who conservatively stuck with their struggling QB because they wanted to give him a fair shake and were rewarded by an ascendance to the elite?
But what recent teams show evidence to the contrary? Any recent perpetual sub 500 teams out there who conservatively stuck with their struggling QB because they wanted to give him a fair shake and were rewarded by an ascendance to the elite?
Sometimes the problem is beyond the QB's control. Some QBs get to play through their rookie contract even though the numbers are less than you'd hope ( Bortles, Trubinsky, Winston). Many coaches and GMs have bitten the dust over team failures (look no further than the Meadowlands). Some QBs move on to a different team and have better success (Tannehill). I could see Jones getting there. So perhaps the solution could come to Jones (Schoen, Daboll) rather than Jones having to go find the solution.
2021 was a total washout for the team and Jones injurywise specifically. I'd give him a Mulligan for 21.
When Beane and Schoen arrived at Buffalo they inherited Tyrod Taylor. Probably for lack of a better long term option Taylor was their QB year 1. Unless Schoen identifies a long term replacement in the draft that is better than Jones, it's likely Daniel will be the starter in 2022.
If it were up to me, looking at the totality of the situation, Jones gets 2022 as a prove it year. Tough to see a better long term solution. I might take a flyer on Ridder in the second though.
A simple answer to your question is no. And keeping 'elite' as a special breed reserved for the few outstanding QBs of their time, hard to see Jones ever getting there. I don't throw the word elite around willy nilly.