"To go full Giants" verb: to mismanage QB search

cost or roster fallacies.

You have to start your search for the QB of the future... The search for a QB is not one and done. You may not hit the first time. You might have to pull what the Cardinals did in taking Rosen and then Murray. But you have to start that pursuit and it doesn't end with the first guy. You don't have to go full New York Giants with him and commit three, four years, and create excuses for Daniel Jones to the point where you consider taking his fifth year option if he doesn't play well.

A lot of people by into this cost fallacy that we're paying Goff $32M we might as well play him. But the shortest path to the Super Bowl for the Lions is not to watching Jared Goff play ok again next year. And him limping to a 4, 5, say 7 win season... What is the point of watching Jared Goff play another 17 game season as your starting QB, outside of paying him 30 million dollars? Start your search for your next QB now... Goff might luck into a 7 win season and take you out of the mix for the top QBs. It's better to watch Matt Corral go 1-16 and you'll have another shot at the top QBs in 2023.

Summary:



1. Don't spend numerous years evaluating and making excuses for QBs that don't perform.

2. What the Cardinals did with Rosen/Murray is not an outlier. Rather it could be the right move for teams on a QB search.

3. You aren't married to the first QB you take. View him as just the first in a process.

4. Do not play subpar QBs because of a cost or roster fallacy. You are better off trying out someone new.

5. It is better to go 1-16 trying out a new guy, than getting 4 to 7 wins with a bottom tier QB.