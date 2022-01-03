Mel Kiper Jr. says the Giants should stick with Daniel Jones and not draft a QB. Saying he doesn't like to bail on QB's and that any minimal success is not his fault. Kiper thinks very highly of Jones. Link - ( New Window )
there’s no better option at this point for 2022. He’s in the last year of his rookie deal and we just brought in coaches who work with the two best QB’s in the NFL. If he can’t succeed with them we have our answer.
Add a couple of offensive line starters via the draft, add a playmaker or two on defense and let’s go for this year.
If you take as the assumption that Jones is probably not our guy for the long haul, you have to consider, what then is our strategy to get a guy who is? If you don't have a rock solid answer to that in either this year's FA or rookie class, then rolling with Jones in 2022 would seem to be the smart choice... and oh, while you are at it, you might as well proceed as if there is a small chance the lighbulb will go on and we have our guy, because, as they say...he's a young guy and you never know.
The remark today about DJ being our QB "for now" about says it all.
RE: RE: Jones is t a good Qb but if the Giants waste
Passes COMPLETED over 25 yards, that is
He wasn't "allowed" to throw the ball deep, or they didn't trust him to throw the ball deep?
DJ only stopped turning the ball over at a record pace when they reigned him in. If Jones had become such a special playmaker, Shurmur would not have been fired at seasons end. He was playing Jameis Winston ball - one good play followed by one "WTF?" play. That isn't sustainable.
We have seen Jones be productive while making huge mistakes. We have also seen him eliminate the mistake and lose the production. What we haven't seen is production without an unacceptably high level of mistakes.
We shall see. Disagree with you 100% about what you and others believe DJ will turn out to be..
We shall see. Disagree with you 100% about what you and others believe DJ will turn out to be..
To be clear, my post didn't say anything about what I think Jones will turn out to be. I am evaluating what I have seen over the course of three seasons and to be a good QB would need to show things he has never shown before.
It's fair to assume any player at any point in their career can suddenly become much better.
The only thing I've brought on myself is bitterness from people upset over my (and several others) being right about things that make the Giants look bad. Some people can't separate what they see from what they want to see.
Is that the same Mel Kiper Jr. who ripped the Colts for passing on Trent Dilfer and thought Jimmy Clausen was a top-5 talent?
The same Mel Kiper Jr. who loved David Carr and Joey Harrington? Compared JaMarcus Russell to John Elway? Thought the Browns should take Brady Quinn #2?
Mel has the luxury of being wrong because he's never actually drafted a single player or built a team.
Kiper doesn't need me to defend him, but since he (and all the other draft experts) do a write-up of hundreds of prospects every year, it's easy to cherry-pick a bunch of his "misses" to make a case that he doesn't know what he's talking about.
The draft is not an exact science and teams with professional scouting staffs and access to even more info than Kiper will ever have, are wrong a lot too.
I seem to be in the minority a lot on here of late and that’s ok. For now. 😎
But I’ve always liked Kiper, especially when it was just He, Berman and Dr. Z. I don’t care about his misses. He does his homework, imv
A couple things I've pointed out about Kiper in the past, imo
1) He's a notorious need picker, he often projects picks to teams based on their largest roster holes, which makes his scouting season work an easier chore and 2) I think he's heavily biased towards his own work and opinions. That said, always liked Mel and am grateful to him for being part of the group that basically created the draftnik. YMMV
are not to suggest Kiper sucks at his job and has no idea what he is talking about. It is to frame what an inexact science projecting a college QBs success in the NFL will be, so saying Kiper believes something about a QB is not some sort of deep insight or truth we should all heed.
Kiper is more informed than most draftniks, but it is much more guessing game than it is science.
The only thing I've brought on myself is bitterness from people upset over my (and several others) being right about things that make the Giants look bad. Some people can't separate what they see from what they want to see.
You were right about the Giants as a team, and people seeing what they want to see is subjective, for everyone, including you.
Jones has not been successful, but that doesn’t necessarily mean those that see physical talent are wrong in believing he can be
Really Hope no one here is bitter, that would be ridiculous
look at how many invoke Terps' name in threads such as this. And, doing so while he's been correct far more often than not. Many do see with their hearts rather than their heads, such is fandom.
I wish I could look at this team as an eternal optimist. It's funny, but as bad as this team is and has been, every week a few minutes before the game I start thinking "they may just win this one." Around the end of the first quarter I usually feel stupid for thinking that yet again.
There is nothing wrong with seeing this team through blue tinted glasses, but you have to understand your bias when making points about the team. "We have no idea what Daniel Jones is yet" is a prayer, not an analysis.
RE: A couple things I've pointed out about Kiper in the past, imo
1) He's a notorious need picker, he often projects picks to teams based on their largest roster holes, which makes his scouting season work an easier chore and 2) I think he's heavily biased towards his own work and opinions. That said, always liked Mel and am grateful to him for being part of the group that basically created the draftnik. YMMV
FYI - Kiper admits that when doing mock drafts. That's why he publishes a list of the top players separate of a draft.
And during ESPN's draft coverage, they will run a chyron of Mel's "best available" the entire draft.
Block for him, get receivers who can stay healthy, receivers who show up and produce, a running back that no human with half a brain wants to tackle and Jones will do his part. Tell Jones he must slide before he gets it. A defense that leaves the field and a Jones will do his part.
Ownership is involved in decisions they should not be.
Eli was finished.
I guess by a fuckton, I meant major issues. While this doesn't represent a large numerical number, these were sweeping discussions that we have had for years here. He was correct about all of that. He was right about more than this, this was just off the top of my head, thinking for 60 seconds.
How can any QB on this team throw the ball deep,when 2 seconds after the ball is snapped you have 2 or 3
fire eating draggons looking for dinner ??Tom Brady would have had a hard time here throwing the ball even 10 to 15 yds with this O line..They cannot even block well for running plays..Once this O line is somewhat fixed,we will get a much better idea if DJ & SB & Toney & Company can compete and win a bunch of games this year..Until then,nobody here including the coaches will have any idea who should be here in 2024,and beyond to play for the Giants..
Block for him, get receivers who can stay healthy, receivers who show up and produce, a running back that no human with half a brain wants to tackle and Jones will do his part. Tell Jones he must slide before he gets it. A defense that leaves the field and a Jones will do his part.
... the bar has clearly been lowered on being right about a s***** football team.
It's quite possible to recognize things what you don't like about your team and remain optimistic, even hopeful.
Granted there are some folks here who definitely defy logic with their hope... During the season I prefer those guys to the doom and gloomers.
But that's my preference and that's a personal thing...
Pointing out that a GM who's made decisions that haven't worked out...is bad... A Quarterback that had a couple of good moments as a rookie and a s***** second season, is bad...
Cmon' This is low-hanging fruit.
Saquan is clearly hindsight especially if the alternative was Darnold or Rosen.
Ownership should not be involved... No really?!?!
But we've all seen Daniel Snyder do such a good job.
Pretty sure BBI was on board with that one...
Daniel Jones was not worthy of a 6 overall...agreed ... But suggesting that the Giants might consider using a five or a seven on any of the quarterbacks from this upcoming draft is no different than taking Daniel Jones at 6 in 2019.
At the end of the day good on GT if he's made some predictions that whether or not they were easy or interesting, came true.
For me the issue has always been the cost.
I've never understood why the need to chime in on any possible Daniel Jones thread about a good moment, game, somethin, anything... and make sure everybody knew where he stood and why they were idiots for rooting for the Giants QB.
Anybody that's been here more than once a week already knew.
There are several posters here who can say all of the same things but make it a conversation rather than pretending that they're better...
...
This place is unique because it has certain people who pay close attention to how the money is spent and they actually have a good idea on things that are bad versus good... I appreciate that because I don't follow the money.
... There are also guys who are in the business of the NFL who can shed light on things relevant to next level talent and business.
And there are guys here who get paid to either coach scout train or write about football.
These are my people.
Sometimes BBI can be frustrating.
Sometimes BBI can be condescending.
Sometimes BBI can be full of s***.
But there are a few guys that continue to hold my attention because I know they've been on the field for years and they understand.
Management the last four years was deeply bad. Terrible scouting and evaluation of college and pro players. Terrible judgement hiring coaches and staff.
Daniel Jones was surrounded by inept teammates and coaches.
But what are the odds this profoundly bad manager and staff got everything else wrong, and got Jones right? Like literally everything else they messed up, but this one guy who’s had a pedestrian career so far is their blind squirrel’s nut.
Daniel Jones was surrounded by inept teammates and coaches
I agree with that statement. But I also think Daniel Jones was just as inept as his teammates and coaches. I'm totally fine with this GM and HC deciding what to do regarding Jones either before or after the season. The scholarship has been pulled. Jones with either earn his spot or be gone. Hopefully the backup they bring in will be good enough to push him or beat him out.
"The Giants are a playoff team until they're not."
You'd think he was like a 5th round pick. Dude was drafted 6th overall.
if he was a 2nd round or later pick no one would be asking for a 4th year of him
This is right.
I know this has been discussed, but if you believe a QB doesn't really understand the offense with new coaches until the 2nd year, then Jones, in theory, should get 2023 as well.
If Schoen believes this theory, then he should not be willing to move forward with Jones at all. Because the last thing a new GM/staff should want is to be hitched to a highly invested 3rd year QB who has been the epitome of mediocrity That is a just a horrible situation because the odds of Jones turning into something really good at this point have to be very, very long.
...I suppose that I wish you'd adhere to the idea that, if you don't like what you read...ignore it.
It's a wide open forum.
Confrontation, especially when the team sucks and emotions are high...should be expected.
But, it has been suggested that if you don't like it...move on. (with regards to those that don't like negativity)
Maybe if you don't like positivity...ignore it?
I don't think DJ is here after 2022...you saw that, or assumed that, sooner than I did.
Feather~
The idea that this team is "a playoff team until they're not" is simply a reference to the math. There's something about this, something to give a player to put in his mind. (I have coached bad teams, and this past season, I coached my very first state champion)
The same, IMO, can be said for a fan. They have no control, no say, no real idea what is going on. At the NFL level, they trust a multitude of sources that may or may not have any real intel.
To me, we should encourage the optimism but temper it with a dose of reality. Not crush it with statistical (right or wrong) reasons why the next 5 months of their life is going to suck.
We all saw DG was a mess...but hoped that he was quirky. (he was just a mess...but we weren't going to control it so...Go Giants?)
Shurmer/Judge(we hoped right?)
DJ/Saquan/.......
I hate what you've been doing for the last 18+ months, but I really like you were 15+ years ago (I had a hiatus...).
What I would hope is that you just let hopeful be hopeful, but keep bringing the statistic compilations....maybe in different threads.
You are a big part of BBI, but allow some space for those that think/root differently than you.
It's a NY Fucking Giants Fan Forum. Why would any die hard Giants fan want to come in here and make another die hard Giants fan feel stupid for supporting their team?
I wasn't much different as a poster way back. I was honest then, and I'm honest now. I criticized aspects of the team then too. I used to kill Jeremy Shockey when it was clear he was being a dipshit. I got ripped for it.
You know what the difference is? The team was good. I said so...because it was. This time around I've been saying the team sucks, and I ended up being right. I want right because I'm clairvoyant or an expert - very far from it. I'm just honest. I'm not interested in optimistic (or pessimistic) fanboy bullshit.
There are tons and tons of threads I don't go on that are super optimistic. There's nothing interesting in hearing other people's hopes and prayers. If you don't think I'm allowing viewpoints take a look up in this thread - I routinely am being ripped by assholes in threads I haven't even posted in.
Spare me your bullshit on not allowing other views. All views are allowed. It's just that sometimes bullshit is going to get called out and refuted by facts. If that bothers you then maybe you should improve the content of your posts.
Or don't, I don't care. My feelings aren't tied in here.
That happens on all forums. When things are bad there's a contingent who do the whole "trust the process" schtick and a contingent that says that the process has been garbage and it shouldn't be trusted.
Whether it's been the Yankees, Bruins, or Giants I find myself in the latter group during down periods. I'm not big into hoping things get better, I want to see active changes to make things better.
IMO and experience, again not just here on BBI, the polly anna types just delude themselves and become militant when called out on being out of touch with the reality of the situation their team finds themselves in.
To narrow it back down to the Giants, especially DJ8, sticking with him is the absolute epitome of "Wish in one hand, crap in the other and see which fills up first"
You thought DG was doing fine and he never was.
You figured was DJ was going to be fine and he wasn't.
You said the Giants were a playoff team until they never were.
But mostly, you went after numerous posters on here simply because they suggested different views than yours and you were wrong.
It is a wide open forum, and you were one left pretty exposed...
We shall see. Disagree with you 100% about what you and others believe DJ will turn out to be..
To be clear, my post didn't say anything about what I think Jones will turn out to be. I am evaluating what I have seen over the course of three seasons and to be a good QB would need to show things he has never shown before.
It's fair to assume any player at any point in their career can suddenly become much better.
That’s fair..At least you’re not calling him a “loser” or “garbage.”
Fans using those words are just inarticulate. Not being able to play QB in the NFL doesn't make anyone garbage or a loser. It makes them someone is simply not elite. I have nothing against the guy because I am sure he is trying his best. I just don't think he can help the Giants get to where I would like to see them go.
to urgently move on to any alternative out of frustration - which is understandable bc this organization has created a lot of frustration but that does nothing to change the reality of how hard it is to find franchise qbs. Schoen and Daboll will stick with Jones until they have conviction in a better alternative and as soon as they view someone else as a better alternative they will make a move because their jobs literally depend on it. until then they will choose the best of their current options because their jobs literally depend on it.
it seems Kiper, Jeremiah, et al seem to not think well of the QBs in this draft but who knows how Daboll/Schoen will feel. They were part of the decision to trade out of the pick that became Patrick Mahomes in what was thought to be a bad QB draft and up for Josh Allen in what was thought to be a good QB draft and wasn't - and surely have looked back at their decision making process on both moves.
the old saying was the most popular player on the team is the backup QB but Geno Smith/Mike Glennon/Jake Fromm shot that to hell so now i guess it's "the next QB" but history has showed us that popularity diminishes quickly.
look at how many invoke Terps' name in threads such as this. And, doing so while he's been correct far more often than not. Many do see with their hearts rather than their heads, such is fandom.
It’s not the opinions. Ironic to me that you’re the one defending him when your economy of words would make him a more effective influencer.
It's a two-way street, perhaps the emotions directed towards him proves he's triggered their fears about the team, because he's been proven correct often. Terps' message could be delivered differently, but I'd say it's part of what makes him effective as well as a lightning rod for those who tend to think and post emotionally. For me, I look for reality checks and grounded, detached perspectives because they tend to be more accurate and predictive, as well as starting points for smarter change.
Things here won't change much until there's demonstrated evidence the Giants are making better decisions and show progress on the field.
look at how many invoke Terps' name in threads such as this. And, doing so while he's been correct far more often than not. Many do see with their hearts rather than their heads, such is fandom.
It’s not the opinions. Ironic to me that you’re the one defending him when your economy of words would make him a more effective influencer.
It's a two-way street, perhaps the emotions directed towards him proves he's triggered their fears about the team, because he's been proven correct often. Terps' message could be delivered differently, but I'd say it's part of what makes him effective as well as a lightning rod for those who tend to think and post emotionally. For me, I look for reality checks and grounded, detached perspectives because they tend to be more accurate and predictive, as well as starting points for smarter change.
Things here won't change much until there's demonstrated evidence the Giants are making better decisions and show progress on the field.
the odds of coachs and qbs as a profession are slanted to a much higher likelihood of failure than success - and absent those 2 ingredients team's are destined to failure as well. that's an accurate, predictive starting point for any opinion so any thought betting on that as a basis no matter how provocative can appear prescient and validated in the future should failure ensue.
An interesting point to consider, but I think over a long period of time poster accumen is still demonstrated as valid.
sure but so is hyperbole and limitation (of all of us). like you i try to ground discussions in the practical reality of decisions at the time they get made, and in each of the truly consequential mistakes the org has made post-coughlin most of the alternatives proposed have also not worked out. dorsey flamed out in cleveland quickly. there were no zac taylor, kevin stefanski, sean mcdermott, mike vrabel, sean mcvay, or kyle shannahan fan clubs for HC until they succeeded. in a fan poll i found in a discussion a few weeks ago leading up to the 2018 draft the most preferred QB was Josh Rosen with Darnold second. Even if they chose Josh Allen I doubt it would have saved Shurmur any more than Jones' rookie year saved him. I haven't been able to find any from subsequent years but the 2019 pick was almost assuredly Haskins. none of the veteran alternatives suggested over the years (bridgewater, mullens, fitz, mariota) would have changed the state of the franchise for the better.
I give you a lot of credit for your opinion on Herbert pre-2020 draft because that's the only consequential alternative i can recall that would have been a game changer. That was a really bold claim that you turned out 100% right on while multiple NFL franchises were wrong - including a cadre of pros who did have BBI fanclubs like Patricia and Rhule.
An interesting point to consider, but I think over a long period of time poster accumen is still demonstrated as valid.
There are some posters who are perpetually negative and perpetually optimistic. Both of those groups tend to be highly emotional and light on facts. The perpetually negative have been right of late but mistake that for being smart. The perpetually optimistic seem to ignore and deny they were wrong - in the case of Jones, they're trying to push judgement day to another year or say the Giants ruined him instead of acknowledging their outlook was probably wrong.
Others - and I'd put guys like Terps and you in this camp - are not perpetually negative, but have been the past decade as the team has floundered.
An interesting point to consider, but I think over a long period of time poster accumen is still demonstrated as valid.
There are some posters who are perpetually negative and perpetually optimistic. Both of those groups tend to be highly emotional and light on facts. The perpetually negative have been right of late but mistake that for being smart. The perpetually optimistic seem to ignore and deny they were wrong - in the case of Jones, they're trying to push judgement day to another year or say the Giants ruined him instead of acknowledging their outlook was probably wrong.
Others - and I'd put guys like Terps and you in this camp - are not perpetually negative, but have been the past decade as the team has floundered.
i see myself in a different subset of the "others" group which i would try to term as optimistic because i dont want to waste my time rooting for something i hate but realistic. i still think Jones has a chance to be a good qb, and maybe that's because i thought that pre-2019 draft and im just dug in but it's what i see. at that time I saw the Tannehill comps (which was pre-TEN) and I think that still holds up. he is highly athletic, highly accurate, has had some non-subjective statistical success despite circumstance, and seems like everything you would want off the field. if anything he checks more boxes today than Tannehill did at the time.
now to be clear i would not want Ryan Tannehill on a $100m+ contract because I don't think he's a franchise QB, and i would not want to extend jones either unless he proves to be more than that. but i do think he can be more than what he's shown so far and his first 3 years were even more mismanaged than Tannehill's were in Miami. how much more is a question that is worth finding out, unless they see a franchise QB in the draft.
When the decisions improve, it will become apparent and then the results will follow. That's what I'm watching for now, sound decisions and actions that follow suit. No more Rudolph/Solder contracts, smarter use of draft picks and cap space, no more decisions made in desperation to save jobs.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
An interesting point to consider, but I think over a long period of time poster accumen is still demonstrated as valid.
sure but so is hyperbole and limitation (of all of us). like you i try to ground discussions in the practical reality of decisions at the time they get made, and in each of the truly consequential mistakes the org has made post-coughlin most of the alternatives proposed have also not worked out. dorsey flamed out in cleveland quickly. there were no zac taylor, kevin stefanski, sean mcdermott, mike vrabel, sean mcvay, or kyle shannahan fan clubs for HC until they succeeded. in a fan poll i found in a discussion a few weeks ago leading up to the 2018 draft the most preferred QB was Josh Rosen with Darnold second. Even if they chose Josh Allen I doubt it would have saved Shurmur any more than Jones' rookie year saved him. I haven't been able to find any from subsequent years but the 2019 pick was almost assuredly Haskins. none of the veteran alternatives suggested over the years (bridgewater, mullens, fitz, mariota) would have changed the state of the franchise for the better.
I give you a lot of credit for your opinion on Herbert pre-2020 draft because that's the only consequential alternative i can recall that would have been a game changer. That was a really bold claim that you turned out 100% right on while multiple NFL franchises were wrong - including a cadre of pros who did have BBI fanclubs like Patricia and Rhule.
My view is that forecasting of individual players is significantly different than analysis (or even forecasting for a team). I don't think people are dumb for wanting Rosen or Darnold in 2018 - I do think they're dumb if they want Rosen or Darnold today. You made a poor forecast - everyone does, including the pros. But denying the reality that they suck and you were wrong makes you dumb, IMO.
I also see a tendency for the wrong side to pretend no one could have possibly thought otherwise. An extreme example is that there are people who allege that DG's biggest mistakes (like Solder/Barkley) were supported by all when these were hotly debated topics back then. The DG discussions were excruciating at times because of this.
On Jones, I can see him being a starting QB. I don't see top five or top ten. But I wouldn't be shocked if he has like a 25 TD/14 INT year. I just place a lower probability on that - I also don't think it's worth investing another year to find out IF we had better options. Since we likely don't, I suspect he starts. Getting another year of information on Daniel Jones is superior to getting another year of information on Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm (to be extreme). I'm open to other alternatives but I don't see anything that appealing.
When the decisions improve, it will become apparent and then the results will follow. That's what I'm watching for now, sound decisions and actions that follow suit. No more Rudolph/Solder contracts, smarter use of draft picks and cap space, no more decisions made in desperation to save jobs.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
I am optimistic too and look forward to seeing them make some moves.
Gettleman often made what I thought were just obviously dumb decisions, constantly making poor risk/reward choices (hell, Abrams seemed to make comments to suggest he thought as much when he discussed the Golladay/Jackson contracts). I don't consider myself skilled at player analysis or anything like that, but things like trading for Ogletree were just obviously stupid for a team that should have been rebuilding. I'm not on the inside but the process seemed to lack the necessary rigor that leads to good decisions. Add in what was obvious self-delusion about team quality, and it was just a disaster.
I think Schoen/Daboll know the team is a dumpster fire in a way Gettleman never seemed to really admit. That's a big step forward.
When the decisions improve, it will become apparent and then the results will follow. That's what I'm watching for now, sound decisions and actions that follow suit. No more Rudolph/Solder contracts, smarter use of draft picks and cap space, no more decisions made in desperation to save jobs.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
respectfully im not sure I agree. decisions improved in 2020, and i guess you could say that there were improvements since the product was better in 2020, and people were more optimistic. and then judge cratered out in 2021 so the regression was immediate.
so not to put too fine a point on it, but imo there's 1 decision that will basically supersede every other decision as good or bad and that's whether or not Daboll works out. Everything else is window dressing.
McVay and Shannahan didn't work out because Goff and Garapolo are superstars - they succeeded with and in spite of them. McDermott won 8 games with Tyrod. Stefanski has a winning record with Mayfield. Vrabel turned Tannehill into something. More and more it seems the head coach is the team's destiny.
My view is that forecasting of individual players is significantly different than analysis (or even forecasting for a team). I don't think people are dumb for wanting Rosen or Darnold in 2018 - I do think they're dumb if they want Rosen or Darnold today. You made a poor forecast - everyone does, including the pros. But denying the reality that they suck and you were wrong makes you dumb, IMO.
I also see a tendency for the wrong side to pretend no one could have possibly thought otherwise. An extreme example is that there are people who allege that DG's biggest mistakes (like Solder/Barkley) were supported by all when these were hotly debated topics back then. The DG discussions were excruciating at times because of this.
On Jones, I can see him being a starting QB. I don't see top five or top ten. But I wouldn't be shocked if he has like a 25 TD/14 INT year. I just place a lower probability on that - I also don't think it's worth investing another year to find out IF we had better options. Since we likely don't, I suspect he starts. Getting another year of information on Daniel Jones is superior to getting another year of information on Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm (to be extreme). I'm open to other alternatives but I don't see anything that appealing.
re forecast vs. analysis, i think it's similarly dumb if people can't look back and see that sometimes there are viable arguments for things that don't work out (aka shit happens). It's very tangible in something like Barkley having been ROY that 2 things can be true at the same time, the pick didn't work out but had he stayed healthy like it may have.
though to the point in my other post if the coaching went the way it did the last 4 years it probably wouldn't have mattered much in the big picture.
Eric, I agree. I think something like Barkley was always low probability to be an optimal decision. Maybe Eli still has it, Solder doesn't suck, etc., and we make a run in 2018. But I see a lot of low probability moves that need to work out there. Then again, you don't need a ton of optimal decisions to win Super Bowls. I'm surprised at how poorly Barkley's worked out so far, frankly, and I did not like the move.
I said the same about Leonard Williams - I thought it was poor risk/reward. It's worked out better than I anticipated (and I liked the player at the time of the deal!). I thought it was poor asset allocation, though.
i see (and saw) both as non-optimal but justifiable choices
Eric, I agree. I think something like Barkley was always low probability to be an optimal decision. Maybe Eli still has it, Solder doesn't suck, etc., and we make a run in 2018. But I see a lot of low probability moves that need to work out there. Then again, you don't need a ton of optimal decisions to win Super Bowls. I'm surprised at how poorly Barkley's worked out so far, frankly, and I did not like the move.
I said the same about Leonard Williams - I thought it was poor risk/reward. It's worked out better than I anticipated (and I liked the player at the time of the deal!). I thought it was poor asset allocation, though.
when the Jets made the trade with the Colts I was jealous of that return, but I believe it came out they never offered it to the nyg. had that been on the table i almost certainly would have done it because im almost always in favor of a trade down that returns significant draft capital - and i thought that was a pretty mainstream opinion based on how 2018 unfolded. i don't know what the Bills offered but if we were able to use hindsight and that offer was solid, that may have been the right decision.
Though it probably would have meant going down to pick #12, so I can understand not wanting to go down that far for the exact reason conventional wisdom has shifted on what everyone originally considered a steal with last year's trade down since Parsons and Slater were all pros day 1. that is the exact opportunity cost of trading down - passing on a highly talented player who may make an all pro team right away and make you look foolish. Barkley was #16 in the NFL 100 after his rookie year and tied Randy Moss' record for most plays by a rookie over 50 yards. I can't imagine passing on him after year 1 would have been viewed much differently than Parsons/Slater are right now.
I find it to be evidence of closed minds. It is OK to be wrong, insisting you are right when the evidence says you are clearly wrong is exactly what got the franchise into this disaster. It is a symptom of a disease shared by fans and ownership.
There have been plenty of instances in the over 1000 NFL passes Jones has thrown where his protection is the same as everyone else's. He just isn't good enough.
Mara is saying we did everything possible to screw the kid up because he is patient zero. He is the one that infected the faithful with an inability to admit they are wrong. You could help him by shaking it off with a fresh dose of objectivity.
Bring in a vet who can push him and/or win as a backup and use your resources to build the team elsewhere. If he stinks in 2022 you move on with your high pick, if he plays well you have options.
ha ha.. Cue Go Terps and his draft anyone and play them now...
...Austin Gayle?
Add a couple of offensive line starters via the draft, add a playmaker or two on defense and let’s go for this year.
If he says lets "wait and see with Jones" then he's already on the site...
Jones may not be the answer. The Giants have a heck of a lot more problems than just the QB to be fixed.
Add talent to build a team first. If Jones is not enough then they will move on when the opportunity presents itself.
The same Mel Kiper Jr. who loved David Carr and Joey Harrington? Compared JaMarcus Russell to John Elway? Thought the Browns should take Brady Quinn #2?
Mel has the luxury of being wrong because he's never actually drafted a single player or built a team.
Based on what you have seen can Daniel Jones be an elite top-8 QB in the mold of Herbert, Burrow, Mahomes, Wilson, Allen?
That's a very clarifying question.
Because if the answer is, no but he can win games like Kirk Cousins and Garoppolo, then they don't really think DJ is worth waiting for when push comes to shove.
ha ha.. Cue Go Terps and his draft anyone and play them now...
The remark today about DJ being our QB "for now" about says it all.
Daniel Jones sucks.
Letting this play out is the only choice the new FO has.
Letting this play out is the only choice the new FO has.
So if Schoen and Daboll think one of these QBs is a good player and drafts them, we the fans should be unhappy because we know better that they aren't?
I think anyone on this site taking the view that they are much better evaluators of QB talent than Schoen and Daboll is a fool.
It isn't like the guy has been right about a fuck ton of shit and everyone else has been wrong. Jones sucks and you hate that Terps is right.
He hasn’t been right yet! Many have not been yet. I’ll see what Daboll/Kafka can do this year, his final chance..One thing I’ll give Shurmur, DJ ranked very high (or first?) in passes over 25 yards his rookie year. Then Garrett came in, followed by Kitchens and he was not allowed to throw all that deep.
I think anyone on this site taking the view that they are much better evaluators of QB talent than Schoen and Daboll is a fool.
100% agree.
Passes COMPLETED over 25 yards, that is
We shall see. Disagree with you 100% about what you and others believe DJ will turn out to be..
We shall see. Disagree with you 100% about what you and others believe DJ will turn out to be..
To be clear, my post didn't say anything about what I think Jones will turn out to be. I am evaluating what I have seen over the course of three seasons and to be a good QB would need to show things he has never shown before.
It's fair to assume any player at any point in their career can suddenly become much better.
Well Go Terps will never say another good word about Mel Kiper.
Letting this play out is the only choice the new FO has.
So if Schoen and Daboll think one of these QBs is a good player and drafts them, we the fans should be unhappy because we know better that they aren't?
I think anyone on this site taking the view that they are much better evaluators of QB talent than Schoen and Daboll is a fool.
This is wjay I have said now for a month. We hired a new GM and a HC for a reason. Let them do their job. I will accept their decision.
Everytime I read one of your posts I think that you are just a Dupe or a family member of Go Terps
The same Mel Kiper Jr. who loved David Carr and Joey Harrington? Compared JaMarcus Russell to John Elway? Thought the Browns should take Brady Quinn #2?
Mel has the luxury of being wrong because he's never actually drafted a single player or built a team.
Kiper doesn't need me to defend him, but since he (and all the other draft experts) do a write-up of hundreds of prospects every year, it's easy to cherry-pick a bunch of his "misses" to make a case that he doesn't know what he's talking about.
The draft is not an exact science and teams with professional scouting staffs and access to even more info than Kiper will ever have, are wrong a lot too.
I seem to be in the minority a lot on here of late and that’s ok. For now. 😎
But I’ve always liked Kiper, especially when it was just He, Berman and Dr. Z. I don’t care about his misses. He does his homework, imv
Kiper is from the EA tree like Reese and Gettleman FTR.
Who are you?
When Kiper speaks….people listen.
Kiper is more informed than most draftniks, but it is much more guessing game than it is science.
When Kiper speaks….people listen.
Gettleman made some nice coin over the last several years and you probably defended ever move he ever made too.
But yet here we are...
You were right about the Giants as a team, and people seeing what they want to see is subjective, for everyone, including you.
Jones has not been successful, but that doesn’t necessarily mean those that see physical talent are wrong in believing he can be
Really Hope no one here is bitter, that would be ridiculous
this is all about this year and of the options, keep DJ and try to make it work this year under a new regime. totally agree.
this is all about this year and of the options, keep DJ and try to make it work this year under a new regime. totally agree.
But that's what everyone said LAST year too. "2nd year in the system" "Golladay" "normal camp" etc, plus having 2 1st rd picks as a "hedge" against Jones not being the answer
Yet here we are again, a year later, running it back
I wish I could look at this team as an eternal optimist. It's funny, but as bad as this team is and has been, every week a few minutes before the game I start thinking "they may just win this one." Around the end of the first quarter I usually feel stupid for thinking that yet again.
There is nothing wrong with seeing this team through blue tinted glasses, but you have to understand your bias when making points about the team. "We have no idea what Daniel Jones is yet" is a prayer, not an analysis.
FYI - Kiper admits that when doing mock drafts. That's why he publishes a list of the top players separate of a draft.
And during ESPN's draft coverage, they will run a chyron of Mel's "best available" the entire draft.
Barkley was a terrible pick. Hindsight is 20/20.
Jones was not worth pick 6.
Lamaar Jackson was going to be very good NFL QB.
Ownership is involved in decisions they should not be.
Eli was finished.
I guess by a fuckton, I meant major issues. While this doesn't represent a large numerical number, these were sweeping discussions that we have had for years here. He was correct about all of that. He was right about more than this, this was just off the top of my head, thinking for 60 seconds.
fire eating draggons looking for dinner ??Tom Brady would have had a hard time here throwing the ball even 10 to 15 yds with this O line..They cannot even block well for running plays..Once this O line is somewhat fixed,we will get a much better idea if DJ & SB & Toney & Company can compete and win a bunch of games this year..Until then,nobody here including the coaches will have any idea who should be here in 2024,and beyond to play for the Giants..
if he was a 2nd round or later pick no one would be asking for a 4th year of him
Good ol' Kipper.
It's quite possible to recognize things what you don't like about your team and remain optimistic, even hopeful.
Granted there are some folks here who definitely defy logic with their hope... During the season I prefer those guys to the doom and gloomers.
But that's my preference and that's a personal thing...
Pointing out that a GM who's made decisions that haven't worked out...is bad... A Quarterback that had a couple of good moments as a rookie and a s***** second season, is bad...
Cmon' This is low-hanging fruit.
Saquan is clearly hindsight especially if the alternative was Darnold or Rosen.
Ownership should not be involved... No really?!?!
But we've all seen Daniel Snyder do such a good job.
Pretty sure BBI was on board with that one...
Daniel Jones was not worthy of a 6 overall...agreed ... But suggesting that the Giants might consider using a five or a seven on any of the quarterbacks from this upcoming draft is no different than taking Daniel Jones at 6 in 2019.
At the end of the day good on GT if he's made some predictions that whether or not they were easy or interesting, came true.
For me the issue has always been the cost.
I've never understood why the need to chime in on any possible Daniel Jones thread about a good moment, game, somethin, anything... and make sure everybody knew where he stood and why they were idiots for rooting for the Giants QB.
Anybody that's been here more than once a week already knew.
There are several posters here who can say all of the same things but make it a conversation rather than pretending that they're better...
...
This place is unique because it has certain people who pay close attention to how the money is spent and they actually have a good idea on things that are bad versus good... I appreciate that because I don't follow the money.
... There are also guys who are in the business of the NFL who can shed light on things relevant to next level talent and business.
And there are guys here who get paid to either coach scout train or write about football.
These are my people.
Sometimes BBI can be frustrating.
Sometimes BBI can be condescending.
Sometimes BBI can be full of s***.
But there are a few guys that continue to hold my attention because I know they've been on the field for years and they understand.
Was that a rant?
Love you guys...
this is all about this year and of the options, keep DJ and try to make it work this year under a new regime. totally agree.
But that's what everyone said LAST year too. "2nd year in the system" "Golladay" "normal camp" etc, plus having 2 1st rd picks as a "hedge" against Jones not being the answer
Yet here we are again, a year later, running it back
Jason Garrett. Dave gettleman. Both are out for good reason.
What did you watch last year?
Both were here last year, when those comments were being made. In fact JG staying was supposed to provide stability for Jones.
At what point can we actually assign responsibility for Daniel Jones poor performance to Daniel Jones?
Daniel Jones was surrounded by inept teammates and coaches.
But what are the odds this profoundly bad manager and staff got everything else wrong, and got Jones right? Like literally everything else they messed up, but this one guy who’s had a pedestrian career so far is their blind squirrel’s nut.
It's quite possible to recognize things what you don't like about your team and remain optimistic, even hopeful.
Granted there are some folks here who definitely defy logic with their hope... During the season I prefer those guys to the doom and gloomers.
But that's my preference and that's a personal thing...
Pointing out that a GM who's made decisions that haven't worked out...is bad... A Quarterback that had a couple of good moments as a rookie and a s***** second season, is bad...
Cmon' This is low-hanging fruit.
Saquan is clearly hindsight especially if the alternative was Darnold or Rosen.
Ownership should not be involved... No really?!?!
But we've all seen Daniel Snyder do such a good job.
Pretty sure BBI was on board with that one...
Daniel Jones was not worthy of a 6 overall...agreed ... But suggesting that the Giants might consider using a five or a seven on any of the quarterbacks from this upcoming draft is no different than taking Daniel Jones at 6 in 2019.
At the end of the day good on GT if he's made some predictions that whether or not they were easy or interesting, came true.
For me the issue has always been the cost.
I've never understood why the need to chime in on any possible Daniel Jones thread about a good moment, game, somethin, anything... and make sure everybody knew where he stood and why they were idiots for rooting for the Giants QB.
Anybody that's been here more than once a week already knew.
There are several posters here who can say all of the same things but make it a conversation rather than pretending that they're better...
...
This place is unique because it has certain people who pay close attention to how the money is spent and they actually have a good idea on things that are bad versus good... I appreciate that because I don't follow the money.
... There are also guys who are in the business of the NFL who can shed light on things relevant to next level talent and business.
And there are guys here who get paid to either coach scout train or write about football.
These are my people.
Sometimes BBI can be frustrating.
Sometimes BBI can be condescending.
Sometimes BBI can be full of s***.
But there are a few guys that continue to hold my attention because I know they've been on the field for years and they understand.
Was that a rant?
Love you guys...
"The Giants are a playoff team until they're not."
Bitter.
"The Giants are a playoff team until they're not."
Bitter.
It's fanspeak.
It's how any sane person approaches what they hope is a fun season.
It's what you preach to your team knowing that it's unlikely.
It's how you attempt to get just a little bit more out of your best players when you know that they recognize that the team has holes.
It's locker room angst.
It's game day motivation.
It's clearly something that you don't understand.
if he was a 2nd round or later pick no one would be asking for a 4th year of him
This is right.
I know this has been discussed, but if you believe a QB doesn't really understand the offense with new coaches until the 2nd year, then Jones, in theory, should get 2023 as well.
If Schoen believes this theory, then he should not be willing to move forward with Jones at all. Because the last thing a new GM/staff should want is to be hitched to a highly invested 3rd year QB who has been the epitome of mediocrity That is a just a horrible situation because the odds of Jones turning into something really good at this point have to be very, very long.
I'm not in the locker room. I just know a shitty football team when I see one, and I'm not going to pretend I saw something else just because I want them to win.
It's a wide open forum.
Confrontation, especially when the team sucks and emotions are high...should be expected.
But, it has been suggested that if you don't like it...move on. (with regards to those that don't like negativity)
Maybe if you don't like positivity...ignore it?
I don't think DJ is here after 2022...you saw that, or assumed that, sooner than I did.
Feather~
The idea that this team is "a playoff team until they're not" is simply a reference to the math. There's something about this, something to give a player to put in his mind. (I have coached bad teams, and this past season, I coached my very first state champion)
The same, IMO, can be said for a fan. They have no control, no say, no real idea what is going on. At the NFL level, they trust a multitude of sources that may or may not have any real intel.
To me, we should encourage the optimism but temper it with a dose of reality. Not crush it with statistical (right or wrong) reasons why the next 5 months of their life is going to suck.
We all saw DG was a mess...but hoped that he was quirky. (he was just a mess...but we weren't going to control it so...Go Giants?)
Shurmer/Judge(we hoped right?)
DJ/Saquan/.......
I hate what you've been doing for the last 18+ months, but I really like you were 15+ years ago (I had a hiatus...).
What I would hope is that you just let hopeful be hopeful, but keep bringing the statistic compilations....maybe in different threads.
You are a big part of BBI, but allow some space for those that think/root differently than you.
It's a NY Fucking Giants Fan Forum. Why would any die hard Giants fan want to come in here and make another die hard Giants fan feel stupid for supporting their team?
You know what the difference is? The team was good. I said so...because it was. This time around I've been saying the team sucks, and I ended up being right. I want right because I'm clairvoyant or an expert - very far from it. I'm just honest. I'm not interested in optimistic (or pessimistic) fanboy bullshit.
There are tons and tons of threads I don't go on that are super optimistic. There's nothing interesting in hearing other people's hopes and prayers. If you don't think I'm allowing viewpoints take a look up in this thread - I routinely am being ripped by assholes in threads I haven't even posted in.
Spare me your bullshit on not allowing other views. All views are allowed. It's just that sometimes bullshit is going to get called out and refuted by facts. If that bothers you then maybe you should improve the content of your posts.
Or don't, I don't care. My feelings aren't tied in here.
It's a wide open forum.
Confrontation, especially when the team sucks and emotions are high...should be expected.
But, it has been suggested that if you don't like it...move on. (with regards to those that don't like negativity)
Maybe if you don't like positivity...ignore it?
I don't think DJ is here after 2022...you saw that, or assumed that, sooner than I did.
Feather~
The idea that this team is "a playoff team until they're not" is simply a reference to the math. There's something about this, something to give a player to put in his mind. (I have coached bad teams, and this past season, I coached my very first state champion)
The same, IMO, can be said for a fan. They have no control, no say, no real idea what is going on. At the NFL level, they trust a multitude of sources that may or may not have any real intel.
To me, we should encourage the optimism but temper it with a dose of reality. Not crush it with statistical (right or wrong) reasons why the next 5 months of their life is going to suck.
We all saw DG was a mess...but hoped that he was quirky. (he was just a mess...but we weren't going to control it so...Go Giants?)
Shurmer/Judge(we hoped right?)
DJ/Saquan/.......
I hate what you've been doing for the last 18+ months, but I really like you were 15+ years ago (I had a hiatus...).
What I would hope is that you just let hopeful be hopeful, but keep bringing the statistic compilations....maybe in different threads.
You are a big part of BBI, but allow some space for those that think/root differently than you.
It's a NY Fucking Giants Fan Forum. Why would any die hard Giants fan want to come in here and make another die hard Giants fan feel stupid for supporting their team?
That happens on all forums. When things are bad there's a contingent who do the whole "trust the process" schtick and a contingent that says that the process has been garbage and it shouldn't be trusted.
Whether it's been the Yankees, Bruins, or Giants I find myself in the latter group during down periods. I'm not big into hoping things get better, I want to see active changes to make things better.
IMO and experience, again not just here on BBI, the polly anna types just delude themselves and become militant when called out on being out of touch with the reality of the situation their team finds themselves in.
To narrow it back down to the Giants, especially DJ8, sticking with him is the absolute epitome of "Wish in one hand, crap in the other and see which fills up first"
It’s not the opinions. Ironic to me that you’re the one defending him when your economy of words would make him a more effective influencer.
You figured was DJ was going to be fine and he wasn't.
You said the Giants were a playoff team until they never were.
But mostly, you went after numerous posters on here simply because they suggested different views than yours and you were wrong.
It is a wide open forum, and you were one left pretty exposed...
And, if that's what you use to criticize me, you are who I thought you were.
I hear you and I'm looking forward to 2022.
11pm epiphany...
But I’ve come to a point where I wonder what the ceiling is for Jones even if the Giants fix basically everything around him. In better surroundings does this guy compete for a ring?
Better line, better run game, better tight ends, better WRs, better system, better play calls — but like maybe it’s just easier to get a better quarterback?
But I’ve come to a point where I wonder what the ceiling is for Jones even if the Giants fix basically everything around him. In better surroundings does this guy compete for a ring?
Better line, better run game, better tight ends, better WRs, better system, better play calls — but like maybe it’s just easier to get a better quarterback?
Hear hear!
11pm epiphany...
It doesn't even really make any sense.
Nobody is a playoff team until they win enough games to qualify for the playoffs. Not the Rams, not the Bills, not the Chiefs, and certainly not the Giants.
it seems Kiper, Jeremiah, et al seem to not think well of the QBs in this draft but who knows how Daboll/Schoen will feel. They were part of the decision to trade out of the pick that became Patrick Mahomes in what was thought to be a bad QB draft and up for Josh Allen in what was thought to be a good QB draft and wasn't - and surely have looked back at their decision making process on both moves.
the old saying was the most popular player on the team is the backup QB but Geno Smith/Mike Glennon/Jake Fromm shot that to hell so now i guess it's "the next QB" but history has showed us that popularity diminishes quickly.
It’s not the opinions. Ironic to me that you’re the one defending him when your economy of words would make him a more effective influencer.
It's a two-way street, perhaps the emotions directed towards him proves he's triggered their fears about the team, because he's been proven correct often. Terps' message could be delivered differently, but I'd say it's part of what makes him effective as well as a lightning rod for those who tend to think and post emotionally. For me, I look for reality checks and grounded, detached perspectives because they tend to be more accurate and predictive, as well as starting points for smarter change.
Things here won't change much until there's demonstrated evidence the Giants are making better decisions and show progress on the field.
sure but so is hyperbole and limitation (of all of us). like you i try to ground discussions in the practical reality of decisions at the time they get made, and in each of the truly consequential mistakes the org has made post-coughlin most of the alternatives proposed have also not worked out. dorsey flamed out in cleveland quickly. there were no zac taylor, kevin stefanski, sean mcdermott, mike vrabel, sean mcvay, or kyle shannahan fan clubs for HC until they succeeded. in a fan poll i found in a discussion a few weeks ago leading up to the 2018 draft the most preferred QB was Josh Rosen with Darnold second. Even if they chose Josh Allen I doubt it would have saved Shurmur any more than Jones' rookie year saved him. I haven't been able to find any from subsequent years but the 2019 pick was almost assuredly Haskins. none of the veteran alternatives suggested over the years (bridgewater, mullens, fitz, mariota) would have changed the state of the franchise for the better.
I give you a lot of credit for your opinion on Herbert pre-2020 draft because that's the only consequential alternative i can recall that would have been a game changer. That was a really bold claim that you turned out 100% right on while multiple NFL franchises were wrong - including a cadre of pros who did have BBI fanclubs like Patricia and Rhule.
There are some posters who are perpetually negative and perpetually optimistic. Both of those groups tend to be highly emotional and light on facts. The perpetually negative have been right of late but mistake that for being smart. The perpetually optimistic seem to ignore and deny they were wrong - in the case of Jones, they're trying to push judgement day to another year or say the Giants ruined him instead of acknowledging their outlook was probably wrong.
Others - and I'd put guys like Terps and you in this camp - are not perpetually negative, but have been the past decade as the team has floundered.
i see myself in a different subset of the "others" group which i would try to term as optimistic because i dont want to waste my time rooting for something i hate but realistic. i still think Jones has a chance to be a good qb, and maybe that's because i thought that pre-2019 draft and im just dug in but it's what i see. at that time I saw the Tannehill comps (which was pre-TEN) and I think that still holds up. he is highly athletic, highly accurate, has had some non-subjective statistical success despite circumstance, and seems like everything you would want off the field. if anything he checks more boxes today than Tannehill did at the time.
now to be clear i would not want Ryan Tannehill on a $100m+ contract because I don't think he's a franchise QB, and i would not want to extend jones either unless he proves to be more than that. but i do think he can be more than what he's shown so far and his first 3 years were even more mismanaged than Tannehill's were in Miami. how much more is a question that is worth finding out, unless they see a franchise QB in the draft.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
My view is that forecasting of individual players is significantly different than analysis (or even forecasting for a team). I don't think people are dumb for wanting Rosen or Darnold in 2018 - I do think they're dumb if they want Rosen or Darnold today. You made a poor forecast - everyone does, including the pros. But denying the reality that they suck and you were wrong makes you dumb, IMO.
I also see a tendency for the wrong side to pretend no one could have possibly thought otherwise. An extreme example is that there are people who allege that DG's biggest mistakes (like Solder/Barkley) were supported by all when these were hotly debated topics back then. The DG discussions were excruciating at times because of this.
On Jones, I can see him being a starting QB. I don't see top five or top ten. But I wouldn't be shocked if he has like a 25 TD/14 INT year. I just place a lower probability on that - I also don't think it's worth investing another year to find out IF we had better options. Since we likely don't, I suspect he starts. Getting another year of information on Daniel Jones is superior to getting another year of information on Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm (to be extreme). I'm open to other alternatives but I don't see anything that appealing.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
I am optimistic too and look forward to seeing them make some moves.
Gettleman often made what I thought were just obviously dumb decisions, constantly making poor risk/reward choices (hell, Abrams seemed to make comments to suggest he thought as much when he discussed the Golladay/Jackson contracts). I don't consider myself skilled at player analysis or anything like that, but things like trading for Ogletree were just obviously stupid for a team that should have been rebuilding. I'm not on the inside but the process seemed to lack the necessary rigor that leads to good decisions. Add in what was obvious self-delusion about team quality, and it was just a disaster.
I think Schoen/Daboll know the team is a dumpster fire in a way Gettleman never seemed to really admit. That's a big step forward.
They've made a fuck ton of clearly obvious amateur hour decisions, and it's shit that most of us can see from the outside, you just have to be detached enough to call it for what it is, and recognize the trends/patterns they're demonstrating all likely to end badly.
So, that's the root of my negativity and lack of confidence in the people in the charge. It also remains to be seen how things change with the family still entrenched within the front office. I am optimistic with regards to Schoen and Daboll and the staff they've assembled, and there's really nowhere to go but up.
respectfully im not sure I agree. decisions improved in 2020, and i guess you could say that there were improvements since the product was better in 2020, and people were more optimistic. and then judge cratered out in 2021 so the regression was immediate.
so not to put too fine a point on it, but imo there's 1 decision that will basically supersede every other decision as good or bad and that's whether or not Daboll works out. Everything else is window dressing.
McVay and Shannahan didn't work out because Goff and Garapolo are superstars - they succeeded with and in spite of them. McDermott won 8 games with Tyrod. Stefanski has a winning record with Mayfield. Vrabel turned Tannehill into something. More and more it seems the head coach is the team's destiny.
Personally, I hope someone falls in love with one of these mediocre QBs and we pick up an additional first next year.
My view is that forecasting of individual players is significantly different than analysis (or even forecasting for a team). I don't think people are dumb for wanting Rosen or Darnold in 2018 - I do think they're dumb if they want Rosen or Darnold today. You made a poor forecast - everyone does, including the pros. But denying the reality that they suck and you were wrong makes you dumb, IMO.
I also see a tendency for the wrong side to pretend no one could have possibly thought otherwise. An extreme example is that there are people who allege that DG's biggest mistakes (like Solder/Barkley) were supported by all when these were hotly debated topics back then. The DG discussions were excruciating at times because of this.
On Jones, I can see him being a starting QB. I don't see top five or top ten. But I wouldn't be shocked if he has like a 25 TD/14 INT year. I just place a lower probability on that - I also don't think it's worth investing another year to find out IF we had better options. Since we likely don't, I suspect he starts. Getting another year of information on Daniel Jones is superior to getting another year of information on Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm (to be extreme). I'm open to other alternatives but I don't see anything that appealing.
re forecast vs. analysis, i think it's similarly dumb if people can't look back and see that sometimes there are viable arguments for things that don't work out (aka shit happens). It's very tangible in something like Barkley having been ROY that 2 things can be true at the same time, the pick didn't work out but had he stayed healthy like it may have.
though to the point in my other post if the coaching went the way it did the last 4 years it probably wouldn't have mattered much in the big picture.
I said the same about Leonard Williams - I thought it was poor risk/reward. It's worked out better than I anticipated (and I liked the player at the time of the deal!). I thought it was poor asset allocation, though.
I said the same about Leonard Williams - I thought it was poor risk/reward. It's worked out better than I anticipated (and I liked the player at the time of the deal!). I thought it was poor asset allocation, though.
when the Jets made the trade with the Colts I was jealous of that return, but I believe it came out they never offered it to the nyg. had that been on the table i almost certainly would have done it because im almost always in favor of a trade down that returns significant draft capital - and i thought that was a pretty mainstream opinion based on how 2018 unfolded. i don't know what the Bills offered but if we were able to use hindsight and that offer was solid, that may have been the right decision.
Though it probably would have meant going down to pick #12, so I can understand not wanting to go down that far for the exact reason conventional wisdom has shifted on what everyone originally considered a steal with last year's trade down since Parsons and Slater were all pros day 1. that is the exact opportunity cost of trading down - passing on a highly talented player who may make an all pro team right away and make you look foolish. Barkley was #16 in the NFL 100 after his rookie year and tied Randy Moss' record for most plays by a rookie over 50 yards. I can't imagine passing on him after year 1 would have been viewed much differently than Parsons/Slater are right now.
when the Jets made the trade with the Colts I was jealous of that return, but I believe it came out they never offered it to the nyg.
Why would they? Everyone in the world knew that buffoon was drafting Saquon Barkley.
There have been plenty of instances in the over 1000 NFL passes Jones has thrown where his protection is the same as everyone else's. He just isn't good enough.
Mara is saying we did everything possible to screw the kid up because he is patient zero. He is the one that infected the faithful with an inability to admit they are wrong. You could help him by shaking it off with a fresh dose of objectivity.