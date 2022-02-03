for display only
Matt Corral had interview with Giants last night

Sean : 3/2/2022 8:44 am
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral said he had an informal interview last night with the Giants.
Seem to recall another Ole Miss QB with the Giants.
Terps...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2022 8:48 am : link
should be thrilled.
and let the speculation begin  
Producer : 3/2/2022 8:51 am : link
if we treated this news the same way some treat every banal blip and blurp Daboll or Schoen said about Daniel Jones, we'd say they are done with DJ.
They should (and likely will) interview  
Mike from Ohio : 3/2/2022 8:52 am : link
all of the top QB prospects. That does not mean they are contemplating where to draft them, just that they are doing their due diligence.

They will have a grade on Corral, and all the other QBs, and if one of them is there where they think he is a value, don't be surprised if we draft a QB. I doubt it happens in the top 10, but would not be surprised to see a second or third on a guy they think has potential.
RE: Terps...  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 8:53 am : link
In comment 15618432 bw in dc said:
Quote:
should be thrilled.


RE: Terps...  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 8:53 am : link
In comment 15618432 bw in dc said:
Quote:
should be thrilled.


So far Terps wants to draft Willis, Pickett, Corral with a first round pick, then if not Howell or Ridder in the 2nd round and if they all suck - draft someone in 2023, and if he sucks, then someone in 2024...

Guy is smart but he does cover all his angles if something fails.

BBI as a whole will have this mentality. They will want to draft any QB they can early, and if they suck and one of the others suceeds - will blame management for drafting the wrong guy (even though it was a guy they initially and rinse and repeat.)

Not many here will admit if Corral fails that they wanted them from the get go.

With our first three picks, give me who the fuck they ever they take. We have so many holes, getting a QB isnt a pressing need cause any QB will be surrounded by shit if we dont get better players.
I don’t think this is meaningful  
cosmicj : 3/2/2022 8:53 am : link
But thanks for passing it along.
getting intel...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2022 8:54 am : link
...on who their trade down partner might be~
RE: They should (and likely will) interview  
Producer : 3/2/2022 8:54 am : link
In comment 15618438 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
all of the top QB prospects. That does not mean they are contemplating where to draft them, just that they are doing their due diligence.

They will have a grade on Corral, and all the other QBs, and if one of them is there where they think he is a value, don't be surprised if we draft a QB. I doubt it happens in the top 10, but would not be surprised to see a second or third on a guy they think has potential.


absolutely
Round 2  
jeff57 : 3/2/2022 9:00 am : link
Maybe.
RE: RE: Terps...  
Mike from Ohio : 3/2/2022 9:02 am : link
In comment 15618441 GNewGiants said:
Quote:

With our first three picks, give me who the fuck they ever they take. We have so many holes, getting a QB isnt a pressing need cause any QB will be surrounded by shit if we dont get better players.


So give you any position at all (except QB which is stupid)?

"I trust the experts, as long as they do exactly what I think they should do!"
RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 9:06 am : link
In comment 15618451 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15618441 GNewGiants said:


Quote:



With our first three picks, give me who the fuck they ever they take. We have so many holes, getting a QB isnt a pressing need cause any QB will be surrounded by shit if we dont get better players.



So give you any position at all (except QB which is stupid)?

"I trust the experts, as long as they do exactly what I think they should do!"


If they think taking a QB is the answer, great. But I guarantee there will be MANY posters here bitching if we get something along the lines of a combo of Thibs, Icky, Cross, Hamilton, or Gardner with our first two picks and then an IOL with out 2nd round pick.

And you know damn well thats true.
Due  
Joe Beckwith : 3/2/2022 9:08 am : link
Diligence.
Leave no stone  
section125 : 3/2/2022 9:09 am : link
unturned...

Nothing wrong with it and a good idea to check on everyone.
It would be malpractice not to investigate  
UberAlias : 3/2/2022 9:16 am : link
But you can't read very much into it.
Buffalo  
five5 : 3/2/2022 9:18 am : link
Supposedly scouted Willis very thoroughly.
Corral might become a better player than Jones ever will  
The_Boss : 3/2/2022 9:21 am : link
But what this staff must determine is if he has the ability to become elite. The same with all the other QB prospects this year. If they think any of them will, then you pull the trigger at 5.
RE: Buffalo  
eric2425ny : 3/2/2022 9:21 am : link
In comment 15618471 five5 said:
Quote:
Supposedly scouted Willis very thoroughly.


That doesn’t surprise me. Allen plays a very physical brand of football for a QB. It would be a smart move for Buffalo to draft a high potential QB just in case.
RE: Corral might become a better player than Jones ever will  
eric2425ny : 3/2/2022 9:23 am : link
In comment 15618475 The_Boss said:
Quote:
But what this staff must determine is if he has the ability to become elite. The same with all the other QB prospects this year. If they think any of them will, then you pull the trigger at 5.


Agree with this. It’s why Andy Reid traded up to take Mahomes. He saw something special there and he was right to do so. That being said, it can go the other way as well. The draft is still a crapshoot every year.
I be disappointed if they didnt  
Rudy5757 : 3/2/2022 9:26 am : link
I dont like him at 5 or 7 but if there is a trade down or he falls to the 2nd I would take a good look at him. We still need someone behind Jones or to compete with Jones either way.
RE: I be disappointed if they didnt  
Mike in NY : 3/2/2022 9:30 am : link
In comment 15618487 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I dont like him at 5 or 7 but if there is a trade down or he falls to the 2nd I would take a good look at him. We still need someone behind Jones or to compete with Jones either way.


That is my position as well. I do not see any QB remotely worth a Top 7 pick even accounting for the fact that a 6.5 QB may be rated over a 7.0 at another position.
To me, Corral looks like another Minshew  
Heisenberg : 3/2/2022 9:32 am : link
He's gonna be a solid backup, I think. Wouldn't want him as a starter.
What was the informal interview? Did Corral encounter 2 Giants scouts  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2022 9:41 am : link
In the hallway on the way to the can?
Giants doing their homework on prospects as they should...  
Rick in Dallas : 3/2/2022 9:43 am : link
Corral not throwing at the combine waiting until his pro day workout.
Actually I like Corral...  
Johnny5 : 3/2/2022 9:47 am : link
... best out of this class of QBs. But I still don't think any of them are worth our 1st round picks. I don't see any of these guys becoming great NFL QBs. But just my opinion obviously... lol.
So they are talking to candidates  
Maryland Blows : 3/2/2022 10:06 am : link
at all positions to create competition, GOOD! That is what we are supposed to do. create competition at all positions and may the best player win. As of now that will be DJ. As Terp's QB who he wanted to play over DJ, Glennon is not an NFL QB. His pick of Glennon being the better QB not one of his best ideas. We need a legitimate backup and someone who will push DJ to play better. Maybe, that player is Matt Corral.
RE: What was the informal interview? Did Corral encounter 2 Giants scouts  
eric2425ny : 3/2/2022 10:25 am : link
In comment 15618509 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In the hallway on the way to the can?


Lol, one scout was using the urinal next to him and the other one asked him a few questions at the sink while they were washing their hands.
RE: So they are talking to candidates  
bw in dc : 3/2/2022 10:27 am : link
In comment 15618532 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
at all positions to create competition, GOOD! That is what we are supposed to do. create competition at all positions and may the best player win. As of now that will be DJ. As Terp's QB who he wanted to play over DJ, Glennon is not an NFL QB. His pick of Glennon being the better QB not one of his best ideas. We need a legitimate backup and someone who will push DJ to play better. Maybe, that player is Matt Corral.


If we draft Corral with a first or second round pick there is no need for him to be an understudy to a back-up QB like Jones. I would expect Corral to start immediately and Jones to be moved.

If we sign a Trubisky, he could be a stopgap while Corral learns the Daboll/Kafka system.
Due diligence  
Breeze_94 : 3/2/2022 10:27 am : link
I like Corrals game but the watered down system he played in does concern me a bit. Has a much bigger arm than you’d expect, but did not make many pro reads at Ole Miss. When his first option was taken away, Corral often tucked the ball and ran
RE: RE: Terps...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2022 10:31 am : link
In comment 15618441 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618432 bw in dc said:


Quote:


should be thrilled.



So far Terps wants to draft Willis, Pickett, Corral with a first round pick, then if not Howell or Ridder in the 2nd round and if they all suck - draft someone in 2023, and if he sucks, then someone in 2024...


I don't view it that way. He's commenting on the available crop and likes different qualities about each. I do the same thing. I toggle between Willis and Pickett. And I like some attributes that Ridder and Corral have. The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc.
bw  
LG in NYC : 3/2/2022 10:56 am : link
this makes me laugh:

"The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc."

I am picturing you with your basement walls covered in spreadsheets noting arm angles, 40 times and height/weight of each QB... endless loop of video running in the background.

something like "A Beautiful Mind"

: )
LG...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2022 11:03 am : link
You seem to be confusing me with the infamous Matt in Syracuse. ;)
A complete waste at 5 or 7  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 11:05 am : link
but should consider in round 2 for a Lamar Jackson type role of a simplified one read and scoot/read option type offense that you don't give a big long term 2nd contract too.

Of course that's not the Giants Way and we'll try to mold him into Eli.
RE: RE: Terps...  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 11:12 am : link
In comment 15618441 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618432 bw in dc said:


Quote:


should be thrilled.



So far Terps wants to draft Willis, Pickett, Corral with a first round pick, then if not Howell or Ridder in the 2nd round and if they all suck - draft someone in 2023, and if he sucks, then someone in 2024...

Guy is smart but he does cover all his angles if something fails.

BBI as a whole will have this mentality. They will want to draft any QB they can early, and if they suck and one of the others suceeds - will blame management for drafting the wrong guy (even though it was a guy they initially and rinse and repeat.)

Not many here will admit if Corral fails that they wanted them from the get go.

With our first three picks, give me who the fuck they ever they take. We have so many holes, getting a QB isnt a pressing need cause any QB will be surrounded by shit if we dont get better players.


So you have it straight...I'd pick Willis or Corral with one of our first rounders. I don't like Pickett as much.

If we don't pick one of those two, I would still like to leave this draft with a QB later on.

But my preference is one of those two guys.
RE: They should (and likely will) interview  
Beer Man : 3/2/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15618438 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
all of the top QB prospects. That does not mean they are contemplating where to draft them, just that they are doing their due diligence.

They will have a grade on Corral, and all the other QBs, and if one of them is there where they think he is a value, don't be surprised if we draft a QB. I doubt it happens in the top 10, but would not be surprised to see a second or third on a guy they think has potential.
Could also part of the game they play to entice QB hungry teams to want to trade up.
So let's get this straight everyone  
Maryland Blows : 3/2/2022 11:38 am : link
Let's draft a QB again before fixing the achilles heal of this team the OL. So bring in another young QB give him no protection, put him out there or DJ and let them get killed again. Sounds like another flawed plan.

I will let the GM and HC make the decision what to do with our picks, I believe it will not be a QB at 5 or 7. Let's see what they do. I believe fix the deficiencies 1st. But, I have a different job than being the GM, let's see what they do. My feeling is you fix the problems we have then use either the capital we acquire if we trade back or next years draft capital since we will be in better shape Cap wise to go after a QB if DJ does not work out this year.
RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15618564 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I don't view it that way. He's commenting on the available crop and likes different qualities about each. I do the same thing. I toggle between Willis and Pickett. And I like some attributes that Ridder and Corral have. The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc.


The point is out of the top 5 QBs, three most likely wont pan out, one will be good to average. And one will probably be a franchise guy. And the one that turns out to be the man, many here will be bitching that we should have taken that guy and knew it all along - when it fact those same people clamored for any of them a a certain time.
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/2/2022 12:43 pm : link
consider Pickett in the mid 20s, but even then would probably pass. I'd also consider trading back into the bottom of the first for one of the other QBs. But I think it's all moot because Pickett, Corral, and Willis will likely be long gone by then. QBs get overdrafted every year. Not really interested in Howell.
.  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 12:52 pm : link
In this draft the difference between player #5 and player #37 is probably as small as it's been in recent draft history. If ever there were a time to take a shot on the raw QB with blue chip tools (Willis) it's in this draft.
I wouldn't consider any QB in this draft  
Chip : 3/2/2022 12:55 pm : link
The last place Corral should go is New York with all his issues (alcohol and depression). He would be better off in a small market and not have to deal with the NY press. Pickett is a 2nd rounder or late first and like someone said I would pass as well. The first question you have to ask is can the QB take a hit like Eli and keep getting up. All you have to do is look at the injury report last season and see the abuse of playing QB for the Giants. Fix the OL worry about QBs later after the OL is fixed.
One thing Brugler said though  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 12:57 pm : link
He said a scout told him one of the Senior Bowl QBs was absolutely horrendous in his interviews. Brugler said what he was told by the scout was too inflammatory to quote publicly.

You can rule Pickett out of that as he was reported to have interviewed well. One of the other five (Willis, Howell, Ridder, Strong, Zappe) might drop off what Brugler said is true.
RE: .  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15618795 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In this draft the difference between player #5 and player #37 is probably as small as it's been in recent draft history. If ever there were a time to take a shot on the raw QB with blue chip tools (Willis) it's in this draft.


We are not in a position to take "shots" at prospects anymore. There are good players that are probably rted higher than any of the Qbs in this draft. If we can get a 10 year starter at two OL positions ,or 1 OL and edge - guys who have pro bowl potential. You nab them and build the team.

Hell, even drafting Willis this year doesnt mean he will play. He probably isnt ready for the NFL game. He had a very average year throwing the ball against bad competition. throwing him into the fire in the NFL will hurt the team AND it could hurt his growth.
RE: So let's get this straight everyone  
Beer Man : 3/2/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15618682 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
Let's draft a QB again before fixing the achilles heal of this team the OL. So bring in another young QB give him no protection, put him out there or DJ and let them get killed again. Sounds like another flawed plan.

I will let the GM and HC make the decision what to do with our picks, I believe it will not be a QB at 5 or 7. Let's see what they do. I believe fix the deficiencies 1st. But, I have a different job than being the GM, let's see what they do. My feeling is you fix the problems we have then use either the capital we acquire if we trade back or next years draft capital since we will be in better shape Cap wise to go after a QB if DJ does not work out this year.
+1
RE: RE: .  
rsjem1979 : 3/2/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15618803 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618795 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In this draft the difference between player #5 and player #37 is probably as small as it's been in recent draft history. If ever there were a time to take a shot on the raw QB with blue chip tools (Willis) it's in this draft.



We are not in a position to take "shots" at prospects anymore. There are good players that are probably rted higher than any of the Qbs in this draft. If we can get a 10 year starter at two OL positions ,or 1 OL and edge - guys who have pro bowl potential. You nab them and build the team.


There are plenty of OL picks that have busted too. I don't know why you'd assume anyone would be a "10 year starter".
RE: RE: Terps...  
santacruzom : 3/2/2022 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15618441 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618432 bw in dc said:


Quote:


should be thrilled.



So far Terps wants to draft Willis, Pickett, Corral with a first round pick, then if not Howell or Ridder in the 2nd round and if they all suck - draft someone in 2023, and if he sucks, then someone in 2024...

Guy is smart but he does cover all his angles if something fails.


You make it sound like covering angles if something fails is a bad thing!
RE: RE: RE: .  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15618816 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:

There are plenty of OL picks that have busted too. I don't know why you'd assume anyone would be a "10 year starter".


You missed the meaning of the post. I rather the higher valued, or perceived better player due to the amount of holes on this team. If Icky or Cross are valued higher than all of the QBs - give me the OL. If Thibs or Johnson is valued higher than all the QBs - give me the edge rusher. If the corners are valued higher.... you get the point.

I mean the notion of drafting a QB at 5 or 7, throwing him onto a bad team with no talent, and then getting rid of him or drafting a QB in 2023 is just absolutely absurd.

I am looking to replace Jones as well - but I am not reaching in the first place. Hell, thats why we have Jones now.
RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15618823 santacruzom said:
Quote:

You make it sound like covering angles if something fails is a bad thing!


On here it is. If we drafted Willis and Pickett was better - we would have 10,000 posts about how we fucked up when many of the posters probably liked Willis in the first place.
RE: One thing Brugler said though  
santacruzom : 3/2/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15618802 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He said a scout told him one of the Senior Bowl QBs was absolutely horrendous in his interviews. Brugler said what he was told by the scout was too inflammatory to quote publicly.

You can rule Pickett out of that as he was reported to have interviewed well. One of the other five (Willis, Howell, Ridder, Strong, Zappe) might drop off what Brugler said is true.


Wow, hadn't heard that. From what I've read and heard I doubt it's Willis. Just can't imagine that guy saying anything inflammatory or disrespectful.
RE: RE: One thing Brugler said though  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15618859 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15618802 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He said a scout told him one of the Senior Bowl QBs was absolutely horrendous in his interviews. Brugler said what he was told by the scout was too inflammatory to quote publicly.

You can rule Pickett out of that as he was reported to have interviewed well. One of the other five (Willis, Howell, Ridder, Strong, Zappe) might drop off what Brugler said is true.



Wow, hadn't heard that. From what I've read and heard I doubt it's Willis. Just can't imagine that guy saying anything inflammatory or disrespectful.


Agreed, but who knows. I watched all of the Senior Bowl practice coverage, and I did notice two things:

1. At the end of the last practice when there asked all the players to group behind the QB they thought would win and accuracy contest, Willis's group was larger than Howell's and Zappe's combined. To the players there, Willis was clearly the alpha in that practice group (Pickett, Ridder, and Strong were in the other group).

2. Howell struck me as aloof, but reading body language is just guessing.
*they asked  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 1:56 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15618684 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618564 bw in dc said:


Quote:



I don't view it that way. He's commenting on the available crop and likes different qualities about each. I do the same thing. I toggle between Willis and Pickett. And I like some attributes that Ridder and Corral have. The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc.



The point is out of the top 5 QBs, three most likely wont pan out, one will be good to average. And one will probably be a franchise guy. And the one that turns out to be the man, many here will be bitching that we should have taken that guy and knew it all along - when it fact those same people clamored for any of them a a certain time.


If it plays out like you imagine, where we go for a QB and miss, then I think it's absolutely legitimate to criticize the miss. These are professional evaluators paid handsomely to get it right, despite the difficulties of finding a QB.

Do you actually think we should give Schoen a honeymoon period??
Im sure its due diligence  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/2/2022 2:00 pm : link
but I like COrral the least out of the top prospects. Pedestrian stats, frail frame and did not perform big in big games. I'm not sure what the appeal is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15618920 bw in dc said:
Quote:

If it plays out like you imagine, where we go for a QB and miss, then I think it's absolutely legitimate to criticize the miss. These are professional evaluators paid handsomely to get it right, despite the difficulties of finding a QB.

Do you actually think we should give Schoen a honeymoon period??


Why criticize something you have been panning for? I mean there are many people here who want a QB not only to be drafted and play. Seems strange to me. Those who want the players that Schoen wants should absolutely give him the honeymoon period.

But I got the sense those who want a QB here will forget they wanted him if he turns out to be a bust.
Explore all avenues.  
MOOPS : 3/2/2022 3:35 pm : link
It serves multiple purposes.
