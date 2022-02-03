Matt Corral had interview with Giants last night

all of the top QB prospects. That does not mean they are contemplating where to draft them, just that they are doing their due diligence.
They will have a grade on Corral, and all the other QBs, and if one of them is there where they think he is a value, don't be surprised if we draft a QB. I doubt it happens in the top 10, but would not be surprised to see a second or third on a guy they think has potential.
So far Terps wants to draft Willis, Pickett, Corral with a first round pick, then if not Howell or Ridder in the 2nd round and if they all suck - draft someone in 2023, and if he sucks, then someone in 2024...
Guy is smart but he does cover all his angles if something fails.
BBI as a whole will have this mentality. They will want to draft any QB they can early, and if they suck and one of the others suceeds - will blame management for drafting the wrong guy (even though it was a guy they initially and rinse and repeat.)
Not many here will admit if Corral fails that they wanted them from the get go.
With our first three picks, give me who the fuck they ever they take. We have so many holes, getting a QB isnt a pressing need cause any QB will be surrounded by shit if we dont get better players.
But what this staff must determine is if he has the ability to become elite. The same with all the other QB prospects this year. If they think any of them will, then you pull the trigger at 5.
Agree with this. It’s why Andy Reid traded up to take Mahomes. He saw something special there and he was right to do so. That being said, it can go the other way as well. The draft is still a crapshoot every year.
at all positions to create competition, GOOD! That is what we are supposed to do. create competition at all positions and may the best player win. As of now that will be DJ. As Terp's QB who he wanted to play over DJ, Glennon is not an NFL QB. His pick of Glennon being the better QB not one of his best ideas. We need a legitimate backup and someone who will push DJ to play better. Maybe, that player is Matt Corral.
RE: What was the informal interview? Did Corral encounter 2 Giants scouts
If we draft Corral with a first or second round pick there is no need for him to be an understudy to a back-up QB like Jones. I would expect Corral to start immediately and Jones to be moved.
If we sign a Trubisky, he could be a stopgap while Corral learns the Daboll/Kafka system.
I like Corrals game but the watered down system he played in does concern me a bit. Has a much bigger arm than you’d expect, but did not make many pro reads at Ole Miss. When his first option was taken away, Corral often tucked the ball and ran
I don't view it that way. He's commenting on the available crop and likes different qualities about each. I do the same thing. I toggle between Willis and Pickett. And I like some attributes that Ridder and Corral have. The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc.
So you have it straight...I'd pick Willis or Corral with one of our first rounders. I don't like Pickett as much.
If we don't pick one of those two, I would still like to leave this draft with a QB later on.
Could also part of the game they play to entice QB hungry teams to want to trade up.
Let's draft a QB again before fixing the achilles heal of this team the OL. So bring in another young QB give him no protection, put him out there or DJ and let them get killed again. Sounds like another flawed plan.
I will let the GM and HC make the decision what to do with our picks, I believe it will not be a QB at 5 or 7. Let's see what they do. I believe fix the deficiencies 1st. But, I have a different job than being the GM, let's see what they do. My feeling is you fix the problems we have then use either the capital we acquire if we trade back or next years draft capital since we will be in better shape Cap wise to go after a QB if DJ does not work out this year.
consider Pickett in the mid 20s, but even then would probably pass. I'd also consider trading back into the bottom of the first for one of the other QBs. But I think it's all moot because Pickett, Corral, and Willis will likely be long gone by then. QBs get overdrafted every year. Not really interested in Howell.
In this draft the difference between player #5 and player #37 is probably as small as it's been in recent draft history. If ever there were a time to take a shot on the raw QB with blue chip tools (Willis) it's in this draft.
The last place Corral should go is New York with all his issues (alcohol and depression). He would be better off in a small market and not have to deal with the NY press. Pickett is a 2nd rounder or late first and like someone said I would pass as well. The first question you have to ask is can the QB take a hit like Eli and keep getting up. All you have to do is look at the injury report last season and see the abuse of playing QB for the Giants. Fix the OL worry about QBs later after the OL is fixed.
Hell, even drafting Willis this year doesnt mean he will play. He probably isnt ready for the NFL game. He had a very average year throwing the ball against bad competition. throwing him into the fire in the NFL will hurt the team AND it could hurt his growth.
Let's draft a QB again before fixing the achilles heal of this team the OL. So bring in another young QB give him no protection, put him out there or DJ and let them get killed again. Sounds like another flawed plan.
There are plenty of OL picks that have busted too. I don't know why you'd assume anyone would be a "10 year starter".
You make it sound like covering angles if something fails is a bad thing!
I mean the notion of drafting a QB at 5 or 7, throwing him onto a bad team with no talent, and then getting rid of him or drafting a QB in 2023 is just absolutely absurd.
I am looking to replace Jones as well - but I am not reaching in the first place. Hell, thats why we have Jones now.
He said a scout told him one of the Senior Bowl QBs was absolutely horrendous in his interviews. Brugler said what he was told by the scout was too inflammatory to quote publicly.
You can rule Pickett out of that as he was reported to have interviewed well. One of the other five (Willis, Howell, Ridder, Strong, Zappe) might drop off what Brugler said is true.
Wow, hadn't heard that. From what I've read and heard I doubt it's Willis. Just can't imagine that guy saying anything inflammatory or disrespectful.
Agreed, but who knows. I watched all of the Senior Bowl practice coverage, and I did notice two things:
1. At the end of the last practice when there asked all the players to group behind the QB they thought would win and accuracy contest, Willis's group was larger than Howell's and Zappe's combined. To the players there, Willis was clearly the alpha in that practice group (Pickett, Ridder, and Strong were in the other group).
2. Howell struck me as aloof, but reading body language is just guessing.
If it plays out like you imagine, where we go for a QB and miss, then I think it's absolutely legitimate to criticize the miss. These are professional evaluators paid handsomely to get it right, despite the difficulties of finding a QB.
Do you actually think we should give Schoen a honeymoon period??
absolutely

And you know damn well thats true.
Nothing wrong with it and a good idea to check on everyone.
That doesn’t surprise me. Allen plays a very physical brand of football for a QB. It would be a smart move for Buffalo to draft a high potential QB just in case.
Agree with this. It’s why Andy Reid traded up to take Mahomes. He saw something special there and he was right to do so. That being said, it can go the other way as well. The draft is still a crapshoot every year.
That is my position as well. I do not see any QB remotely worth a Top 7 pick even accounting for the fact that a 6.5 QB may be rated over a 7.0 at another position.
Lol, one scout was using the urinal next to him and the other one asked him a few questions at the sink while they were washing their hands.
If we draft Corral with a first or second round pick there is no need for him to be an understudy to a back-up QB like Jones. I would expect Corral to start immediately and Jones to be moved.
If we sign a Trubisky, he could be a stopgap while Corral learns the Daboll/Kafka system.

"The evaluations are still evolving as we approach the Combine, individual workouts, etc."
I am picturing you with your basement walls covered in spreadsheets noting arm angles, 40 times and height/weight of each QB... endless loop of video running in the background.
something like "A Beautiful Mind"

Of course that's not the Giants Way and we'll try to mold him into Eli.

So you have it straight...I'd pick Willis or Corral with one of our first rounders. I don't like Pickett as much.
If we don't pick one of those two, I would still like to leave this draft with a QB later on.
But my preference is one of those two guys.
Hell, even drafting Willis this year doesnt mean he will play. He probably isnt ready for the NFL game. He had a very average year throwing the ball against bad competition. throwing him into the fire in the NFL will hurt the team AND it could hurt his growth.



You make it sound like covering angles if something fails is a bad thing!
I mean the notion of drafting a QB at 5 or 7, throwing him onto a bad team with no talent, and then getting rid of him or drafting a QB in 2023 is just absolutely absurd.
I am looking to replace Jones as well - but I am not reaching in the first place. Hell, thats why we have Jones now.
You make it sound like covering angles if something fails is a bad thing!
On here it is. If we drafted Willis and Pickett was better - we would have 10,000 posts about how we fucked up when many of the posters probably liked Willis in the first place.

He said a scout told him one of the Senior Bowl QBs was absolutely horrendous in his interviews. Brugler said what he was told by the scout was too inflammatory to quote publicly.
Agreed, but who knows. I watched all of the Senior Bowl practice coverage, and I did notice two things:
1. At the end of the last practice when there asked all the players to group behind the QB they thought would win and accuracy contest, Willis's group was larger than Howell's and Zappe's combined. To the players there, Willis was clearly the alpha in that practice group (Pickett, Ridder, and Strong were in the other group).
2. Howell struck me as aloof, but reading body language is just guessing.
