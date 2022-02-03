Interesting info from Schoen in NBC interview

When asked about Daniel Jones and the 5th-year option, Schoen further elaborated on the point he made in his general presser yesterday regarding Jones.
Since the Giants have a mini-camp a month before they have to make a decision on Jones, Schoen said that he and the coaches want to get a good look at Jones in person on the practice field. (This seems to also indicate that Jones may have been cleared???)
My overall impression is that the press has gotten the Schoen/Daboll view on Jones wrong. They have said the "right things" to prevent a current controversy but I think it is clear they haven't come to any conclusions about Jones' future here.
Schoen confident Jones will reach ceiling with New York Giants (FULL INTERVIEW) | PFT | NBC Sports (Not really what Schoen said)
- ( New Window
)
Also keeps teams guessing about what they might do in the draft.
1) hasn't been 100% in a full season yet
2) has not played overly well or even pretty well since 2019 rookie season
3) while he has somewhat overcome his overly heavy turnover issue he has regressed completely in TD's thrown and TD drives led.
4) he ahs not shown the ability to make plays on the fly, staple of today's NFL where teams rush the passer heavily and force QB's to make plays ad hoc- where the rules against defenders help the receivers.. If you are not able to pressure defenses when they force you out of the play at the start then they can take risks like crazy knowing their only real fear is you running a bit.. As we have seen with even better running threat QB's, that eventually gets locked down when teams have a lot of time to prepare (playoffs) but when you can't make plays on your own after the initial rush, even regular season defenses with less time to prepare for 1 single game out of 17 will shut you down.
5) there is no guarantee Jones is even able to throw as he had before as this neck issue has remained a relative mystery as to the true nature and extent that it has affected him.
In general I view negative comments by coaches as potentially something of consequence. But positive comments about marginal/fringe or unestablished players should be dismissed as coach speak.
Schoen isn't going to shit on Jones publicly. You support the player and in the coming months do your own homework and evaluation which is what's happening right now.
What is worse:
Pick up the 5th year option and having him get hurt/suck and then being stuck with a $20MM cap hit in 2023
vs
Decline the 5th year option and having him have Pro-Bowl level season and then having to make another decision in 2023 regard Franchise Tag ($30MM)/Extension
The answer is pretty damn clear.
You decline the 5th year option.
If all of sudden in 2022 he turns into a combination of Phil Simms and Eli Manning they tag him and try to sign him long term. If he remains Daniel Jones they let him walk.
In general I view negative comments by coaches as potentially something of consequence. But positive comments about marginal/fringe or unestablished players should be dismissed as coach speak.
Agree. IMO this is simply a GM with enough tact not to create any issues unnecessarily. I’d also like to think he’s smart enough to have already started the search for our next QB behind the scenes, whether it’s free agency, this years draft, next years draft, wherever. If Jones surprises everyone and turns into a stud, worry about his contract then.
Good interview overall. Refreshing to hear a GM who’s able to speak comfortably and intelligently in front of the camera. Without choking a water bottle to death doing so.
What you don't hear, however, is any discussion of what that ceiling is. Schoen chose his words very carefully when asked about Jones vs. Josh Allen, refusing to make a comparison and then redirecting the conversation towards Jones' being in the building at 530 am.
"I don't think it's fair to compare the two."
Yeah, no kidding. One of them has an amazing arm, incredible instincts, and absurd athletic ability, and the other one is Daniel Jones.
When some random media or ex-scout says something negative about Jones - informed and should be heard.
Some people need to give it a rest.
I don;'t think they pick of the 5th year option because they have to see him in games.
But my point her is that when pressed, Schoen was not as "glowing in praise" for Jones in that he made it clear they need to see what they have to work with.
The press has been giving the impression that the Giants are "sold on" Jones.
That is not the case.
So though this point Eric raises here is unlikely to alter the outcome when it comes to Jones, however in terms of how this group does things in general, I'll take it as a positive sign.
As skeptical as I am about the Giants making any commitments to Jones, I hope they don’t make any decisions one way or another until 1) he can pass a physical 2) they can see him in-person do some work.
Quote:
before deciding on whether or not to pick up Jones' 5th year option? That's ridiculous.
I don;'t think they pick of the 5th year option because they have to see him in games.
But my point her is that when pressed, Schoen was not as "glowing in praise" for Jones in that he made it clear they need to see what they have to work with.
The press has been giving the impression that the Giants are "sold on" Jones.
That is not the case.
Eric, this is clear, concise and accurate. Thanks.
And when people say positive comments are "coachspeak" we're not saying they are secretly negative either. They're just saying the stuff they have to say to reporters to get through the interview.
Do you give a 5th year option to a QB who you may not want to lead your team? Why would you? It won’t help anyone feel better except Jones will know he has another year before he has to go job hunting.
But my point her is that when pressed, Schoen was not as "glowing in praise" for Jones in that he made it clear they need to see what they have to work with.
The press has been giving the impression that the Giants are "sold on" Jones.
That is not the case.
I like the way Florio asked the question, he phrased it in such a way that he allowed Schoen the opportunity to agree with the belief that Jones is "the guy" and Schoen didn't do it.
There was that strange comment by Mara when he said something to the effect that "Jones isn't Patrick Mahomes".
I thought that was telling. Why would he say something like that? It felt to me, and I'm speculating here, like something he heard. Like maybe he had asked Daboll or another candidate, What do you think of Daniel Jones, and the answer came back, Well he isn't Patrick Mahomes.
We're not tagging Jones unless he has an all-pro season. And that would be a literal miracle. So it's not worth speculating about.
I think the only team activities before the option deadline are the early organized workouts, which I’d assume include a physical.
My guess is management is seeing if Jones can pass a physical, and if he can’t they absolutely won’t exercise the option. And not that they necessarily would if he can.
There’s also these little things called free agency and the draft beforehand too.
They also should be looking DEEPLY into every QB prospect whether they intend to draft one or not either as a draft smokescreen or as a legitimate search.
The most practical approach is not exercising the option, and leveraging the transition tag if they cannot come to terms easily.
This allows right of first refusal at less than 5M over the option, and in the unlikely event a team comes in and blows Jones away with an offer, you can walk away.
I think the only team activities before the option deadline are the early organized workouts, which I’d assume include a physical.
My guess is management is seeing if Jones can pass a physical, and if he can’t they absolutely won’t exercise the option. And not that they necessarily would if he can.
There’s also these little things called free agency and the draft beforehand too.
I think bc we have a new coaching staff they can have a mandatory minicamp in April
But I agree there’s nothing Jones can show in a mini camp alone that should convince them to pick up his option
All of the stuff these guys say to the media is going to be ambiguous at best at this point. They are certainly not going to kill the guy, and will obviously state support for a player who is currently the starting QB. It doesn't mean jack to my mind. I will wait to let it play out, and at this point I am on board with Schoen and Daboll more than any player so whatever they decide to do I am good to roll with without complaint at this point... lol
Schoen isn't going to shit on Jones publicly. You support the player and in the coming months do your own homework and evaluation which is what's happening right now.
The speculation and trying to read between the lines on all these comments is ridiculous. They haven't even seen him take a snap in person yet. Why or how would they have made a decision on anything? Schoen has been trying to revamp the organization to restructure away from "the Giants way" and trying to get a handle on the cap situation. Daboll spent his first month on the job trying to hire a staff. Kafka was hired, what, two weeks ago. Sure, they are looking at film, but they have about 70 guys to evaluate and decisions have to be made within two weeks on many of them. And that's only part of the equation. Are they more likely not to pick up the fifth year? Sure, because it's the safest course of action in virtually every possibility.
Nothing anyone has said in the past two weeks has changed anything that was said four or five weeks ago. Jones is the starter. They want to put him in the best position to succeed with assets around him that give them a real chance to properly evaluate him, which has not been the case for his entire time with the team (despite the fact he did have the second best rookie season ever by an NFL QB with crap around him in 2019). That is the best course for Jones and the Giants. And they are not going to tell fans or other teams anything that would suggest what their opinion is at this point.
They also should be looking DEEPLY into every QB prospect whether they intend to draft one or not either as a draft smokescreen or as a legitimate search.
I disagree. I don't know why you have that impression that they came here thinking they could work with Jones.
No coach and gm wants to come to a team and inherit a QB that has failed with two fired coaches. And he has been demonstrably poor. They all want to get their own guy. They came here for a fresh start with the QB(s) of their choosing.
I know what you are saying as far as glowing "this is our guy" response, but dissecting each interview response is probably reaching at this point in time.
My take is that it will be a slow process to evaluate what they have in Jones. Probably year 1 is a yea or nea point at which they think he has the tools (reading defenses, throwing to right spot) or not. If he makes it past the first decision point, the next decision is can they win consistently with his play. That is a 2 or 3 year process IMO.
Seriously, nobody honestly believes that is going to be the data point that moves the needle on the decision, do they?
But here is the downside. We almost all agree (and all the talking heads also) that it does not make sense to pick up the 5th year option. So what is the optic they are creating?
"We haven't made up our mind on Jones's option until we see him in mini-camp." When they don't pick up his option (which is likely a foregone conclusion, what is the takeaway?
Schoen and Daboll got their first look at Daniel Jones in person, and their first step afterwards was to decline his 5th year option. They must have been unimpressed.
Good. When they finally tell john that Jones blows dick, he had better let them move forward.
An absolute no brainer, imo
I know what you are saying as far as glowing "this is our guy" response, but dissecting each interview response is probably reaching at this point in time.
My take is that it will be a slow process to evaluate what they have in Jones. Probably year 1 is a yea or nea point at which they think he has the tools (reading defenses, throwing to right spot) or not. If he makes it past the first decision point, the next decision is can they win consistently with his play. That is a 2 or 3 year process IMO.
I think you are dreaming if you think Daboll is settling in to a 2/3 year process with Jones. That's the normal cycle a QB gets in his first shot. This isn't Jones' first shot. We're on his third shot. If Jones doesn't play like an all-pro, quickly, I think he's gone.
Quote:
I'll say this... based on comments made by ownership in January, there may be clash between ownership and the GM/coach on the QB position.
Good. When they finally tell john that Jones blows dick, he had better let them move forward.
Mara will be hands off and let his new hires do their job, imo..He has seen what interference can do or not do..
He’s the owner and will be kept in the loop and sign off on anything of import. Hands off this time, which is what his Dad eventually came to realize he needed to do.
Seriously, nobody honestly believes that is going to be the data point that moves the needle on the decision, do they?
I don't think they have intention on doing the 5th year option because why would they? I'm sure they have seen enough to work with, and will bring in competition. And if they are worth their salt they will look to put themselves into position to upgrade as best they can based on seeing the need. That doesn't happen until 2023 to my mind. These guys aren't stupid. The point on the mini's and practices is they haven't even worked directly with the guy yet... lol. Do people really believe a valid GM and HC in the NFL going to make a decision on film and fan opinion? If they did that I wouldn't want them here... lol
I don't think its a secret that Mara likes Jones, and I can say the same as Barkley, but its hard for someone from the outside to not look at Jones as a player that's not only regressed every season, but maybe more importantly, failed to demonstrate he can stay on the field.
My gut would tell me we have 2 dueling views:
Mara thinks Jones just needs a better supporting cast and has a shot at being the long term answer.
Daboll/Schoen look at him as someone they're committed to this year and no more than that.
Again, making this comment more as a broad observation, but I sure hope Mara stays out of the way and lets the new GM/Coach do their jobs.
Who suggested they would make the decision based on fan opinion? That's a silly strawman you literally just made up.
But you think coaches don't make decisions on players based on film? Do you think they will re-sign Engram because they haven't had a chance to work him out in person and can't risk him hitting free agency because they don't know what type of player he is? Wouldn't they have to keep everyone until after mini-camp then?
Your post doesn't make any logical sense.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
Quote:
Do people really believe a valid GM and HC in the NFL going to make a decision on film and fan opinion? If they did that I wouldn't want them here... lol
Who suggested they would make the decision based on fan opinion? That's a silly strawman you literally just made up.
But you think coaches don't make decisions on players based on film? Do you think they will re-sign Engram because they haven't had a chance to work him out in person and can't risk him hitting free agency because they don't know what type of player he is? Wouldn't they have to keep everyone until after mini-camp then?
Your post doesn't make any logical sense.
Well, I wasn't calling you out directly with that comment. And to answer your question... huh? How does my post not make sense? Are you comparing the position of a TE (with one more year ahead on his contract no less) with the only viable QB on the roster? You really think these guys would make a decision on QB, especially based on the circumstances here over the past few years, based on film alone? That doesn't even make any sense.
Let me put it this way: on a scale of 1-10, based on Schoen's words, his belief in Jones could fall anywhere between 3 and 8. In my mind, it's obvious Jones isn't a 9 or 10 to him or a 1 or 2 for that matter. But 3 to 8 is quite a wide range, wide enough that we really don't have a clue based on his comments.
Well, I wasn't calling you out directly with that comment. And to answer your question... huh? How does my post not make sense? Are you comparing the position of a TE (with one more year ahead on his contract no less) with the only viable QB on the roster? You really think these guys would make a decision on QB, especially based on the circumstances here over the past few years, based on film alone? That doesn't even make any sense.
I didn't suggest you were calling me out. You said coaches don't make decisions based on fan opinion (which nobody suggested they did) or on film (which they absolutely do). If coaches didn't make decisions based on film, wouldn't they need to see every player in person before making any decisions?
Schoen and Daboll are not basing their decision on Jones primarily on what they see in a non-contact minicamp. That is an absurd assumption.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
I dunno.. this feels very different to me..
Quote:
Well, I wasn't calling you out directly with that comment. And to answer your question... huh? How does my post not make sense? Are you comparing the position of a TE (with one more year ahead on his contract no less) with the only viable QB on the roster? You really think these guys would make a decision on QB, especially based on the circumstances here over the past few years, based on film alone? That doesn't even make any sense.
I didn't suggest you were calling me out. You said coaches don't make decisions based on fan opinion (which nobody suggested they did) or on film (which they absolutely do). If coaches didn't make decisions based on film, wouldn't they need to see every player in person before making any decisions?
Schoen and Daboll are not basing their decision on Jones primarily on what they see in a non-contact minicamp. That is an absurd assumption.
I agree.. These guys don't need a mini-camp to form an opinion on Jones.
Look one of the absurd takes is that Daboll, and probably Schoen, didn't already know everything they needed to know about Jones BEFORE taking the job, and I would submit, BEFORE being on the market for a HC job.
Daboll was a top OC. I would be fucking stunned if he didn't know almost everything there was to know about every starting QB in the league and every top prospect to come out of college in the last 5 years. Stunned. These guys study football. And knowing everything about 40 QBs isn't asking a whole lot. Most filmmakers, for instance, know a lot about 500 to a 1000 former directors. There are people on this site that spend time studying QBs. And you don't think Daboll has a solid take on every starting QB?
Of course he does. He knew before he was ever on anybody's radar for a job, what he thought of Daniel Jones.
They know Daboll has a reasonably good offense and is a reasonably good evaluator of QBs. So they want to get their hands on him behind closed doors.
This position may put me on the endangered species list, but I am still curious to see how good he's going to be in a Daboll offense, and I'll bet Schoen/Daboll are too.
Of course everyone knows they aren't picking up the option. There is no reason to. But unlike what gets passed off as fact here, in the real world the jury is still out on Jones and that is what we are seeing unfold. Evaluation mode.
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
I dunno.. this feels very different to me..
With so much information that surfaced the last two months about ownership, it's just too early - to me - to assume Mara has had this total epiphany and changed.
I want to be so wrong, but I'm not there yet.
They know Daboll has a reasonably good offense and is a reasonably good evaluator of QBs. So they want to get their hands on him behind closed doors.
This position may put me on the endangered species list, but I am still curious to see how good he's going to be in a Daboll offense, and I'll bet Schoen/Daboll are too.
Of course everyone knows they aren't picking up the option. There is no reason to. But unlike what gets passed off as fact here, in the real world the jury is still out on Jones and that is what we are seeing unfold. Evaluation mode.
No. Someone like Daboll can assess Jones' basic traits regardless of context. Whether Jones can succeed with those traits in a more functional offense is a different question. And how much success he can have, is an additional question. But Daboll knows what kind of QB Jones can be, and what he can do. And there is a very fair chance that he does not think Jones' basic traits are enough. Certainly not compared to Josh Allen.
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
I dunno.. this feels very different to me..
Me too. Many on here have "missed the mark" a good bit with what has already occurred with the recent front office and coaching transitions. It may continue...
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
For once I disagree with you. Any FO executive, especially a first time GM, would be committing career suicide hitching their wagon to Jones. Jones is here for 2022 barring something crazy. Come March of 2023, we will be QB hunting.
I didn't suggest you were calling me out. You said coaches don't make decisions based on fan opinion (which nobody suggested they did) or on film (which they absolutely do). If coaches didn't make decisions based on film, wouldn't they need to see every player in person before making any decisions?
Schoen and Daboll are not basing their decision on Jones primarily on what they see in a non-contact minicamp. That is an absurd assumption.
Sigh. Nobody anywhere on any planet said that coaches don't evaluate players based on film. That would be an awfully stupid assumption. Are you really not grasping my point that these guys 1000000% ALSO want to see him and work with him in person before making any final decisions? Are you Really arguing that point? I mean really it just seems like you are arguing with me, just to argue... lol.
But nothing about his statement contains any evaluation of Jones for 2022, and if they do not pick up the 5th year option obviously all it may mean is that they want to give him a year with Daboll and with (hopefully) improved personnel and see what he is. It's a perfectly legitimate course of action especially in light of the paucity of options either in the draft or via vet pick ups. There is no vet that is the likely long term answer. SO why make any commitment to these guys if they're not moving the needle? They're probably hoping that with Jones, at least there is the possibility (however remote that some may think that is) that he turns it around in 2022. If he does, great. If not, you're not in any worse position that you are now.
Ownership says one thing but that doesn't mean anything either.
Does anyone truly think Mara would be upset if Jones were kicked to the curb and a younger (cheaper) QB took the helm? Why because he said "we believe in Jones?" Cmon.
The belief that Mara couldn't care less about Jones is probably closer to reality than one that says he's desperately hoping Jones is here long term.
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
For once I disagree with you. Any FO executive, especially a first time GM, would be committing career suicide hitching their wagon to Jones. Jones is here for 2022 barring something crazy. Come March of 2023, we will be QB hunting.
I root for you, Producer, Googs, et al to be correct on this.
Trust me, if I'm right on this, I won't gloat because it's not something to gloat about. It will be a horrible outcome.
I just think you guys might be getting ahead of yourselves.
Are you really sure you want to trust Mara?
Quote:
I'll say this... based on comments made by ownership in January, there may be clash between ownership and the GM/coach on the QB position.
Good. When they finally tell john that Jones blows dick, he had better let them move forward.
Right because Mara will flex his muscles and scream from the hilltops that JONES needs to stay?
You honestly believe that? Mara wants to win. Just because he's failed to do so doesn't mean he's imposing ridiculous stipulations like that on the GM.
Quote:
In comment 15618575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
For once I disagree with you. Any FO executive, especially a first time GM, would be committing career suicide hitching their wagon to Jones. Jones is here for 2022 barring something crazy. Come March of 2023, we will be QB hunting.
I root for you, Producer, Googs, et al to be correct on this.
Trust me, if I'm right on this, I won't gloat because it's not something to gloat about. It will be a horrible outcome.
I just think you guys might be getting ahead of yourselves.
Are you really sure you want to trust Mara?
If Schoen and Daboll both agree that Jones isn't the answer, as I suspect they will during the season, Mara would be certifiably insane to contradict them. And if John insist Jones stick around as you think, why would the GM and HC?
Quote:
In comment 15618498 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'll say this... based on comments made by ownership in January, there may be clash between ownership and the GM/coach on the QB position.
Good. When they finally tell john that Jones blows dick, he had better let them move forward.
Right because Mara will flex his muscles and scream from the hilltops that JONES needs to stay?
You honestly believe that? Mara wants to win. Just because he's failed to do so doesn't mean he's imposing ridiculous stipulations like that on the GM.
I also highly doubt Schoen takes this job if he is not assured of full autonomy regarding the single most consequential decision that needs to be made about this franchise.
They know Daboll has a reasonably good offense and is a reasonably good evaluator of QBs. So they want to get their hands on him behind closed doors.
This position may put me on the endangered species list, but I am still curious to see how good he's going to be in a Daboll offense, and I'll bet Schoen/Daboll are too.
Of course everyone knows they aren't picking up the option. There is no reason to. But unlike what gets passed off as fact here, in the real world the jury is still out on Jones and that is what we are seeing unfold. Evaluation mode.
+1
I feel like a mental montage of the last decade is in order.
Quote:
In comment 15618646 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15618575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
For once I disagree with you. Any FO executive, especially a first time GM, would be committing career suicide hitching their wagon to Jones. Jones is here for 2022 barring something crazy. Come March of 2023, we will be QB hunting.
I root for you, Producer, Googs, et al to be correct on this.
Trust me, if I'm right on this, I won't gloat because it's not something to gloat about. It will be a horrible outcome.
I just think you guys might be getting ahead of yourselves.
Are you really sure you want to trust Mara?
If Schoen and Daboll both agree that Jones isn't the answer, as I suspect they will during the season, Mara would be certifiably insane to contradict them. And if John insist Jones stick around as you think, why would the GM and HC?
I think we're over thinking the Jones Mara connection. Eli Mara? Maybe not so much but that's another topic for another time.
Mara may believe in Jones, (whatever that's worth, could just be the same lip service referenced here already) but he will punt Jones into the next dimension if it means better QB play here. I think he will certainly allow for the new regime here to do their thing with the QB position.
But they won't pick up his fifth year option, and I still think it's unlikely either he or Barkley are with the Giants in 2023. Barkley might even be traded this year.
For one, John Mara and the supporting characters he still has around him (the ones still left) have got to be humbled at this point, and that may be putting it mildly. They have been off the mark in making/supporting so many critical decisions over the recent past that they have turned the franchise on and off the field into a laughing stock.
And recognizing the above, Mara and his confidants should be listening loud and clear to what the newcomers are saying in the organization as they are the only ones not tainted with a previously flawed mindset. And would like to think Mara & Co. would also be gun-shy to play devils advocate, contradict or intercede with almost any recommendation brought forth with reasonable conviction from GM Schoen and his new team.
Lastly, Schoen and his new team can't possibly be as bad as their predecessors. And if they aren't then the processes will change...and when the processes changes, the decisions to be made will improve...and when the decisions to be made improve, the team will win more on the field.
so let it be written...
Daboll was a top OC. I would be fucking stunned if he didn't know almost everything there was to know about every starting QB in the league and every top prospect to come out of college in the last 5 years. Stunned. These guys study football. And knowing everything about 40 QBs isn't asking a whole lot. Most filmmakers, for instance, know a lot about 500 to a 1000 former directors. There are people on this site that spend time studying QBs. And you don't think Daboll has a solid take on every starting QB?
Of course he does. He knew before he was ever on anybody's radar for a job, what he thought of Daniel Jones.
+1. And Schoen and Daboll have been watching Giants film since being hired.
Sigh. Nobody anywhere on any planet said that coaches don't evaluate players based on film. That would be an awfully stupid assumption. Are you really not grasping my point that these guys 1000000% ALSO want to see him and work with him in person before making any final decisions? Are you Really arguing that point? I mean really it just seems like you are arguing with me, just to argue... lol.
Johnny5 in a 10:30am post above...
It may not have been what you meant, but it is absolutely what you said.
Whether the new regime loves a QB, or they want other teams to trade a ransom to get that QB, let's maximize our flexibility
and play some damned poker for once in my 40 years rooting for this team. And you do that by not dumping on Jones or locking him in, either.
Quote:
Sigh. Nobody anywhere on any planet said that coaches don't evaluate players based on film. That would be an awfully stupid assumption. Are you really not grasping my point that these guys 1000000% ALSO want to see him and work with him in person before making any final decisions? Are you Really arguing that point? I mean really it just seems like you are arguing with me, just to argue... lol.
Johnny5 in a 10:30am post above...
Quote:
Do people really believe a valid GM and HC in the NFL going to make a decision on film and fan opinion?
It may not have been what you meant, but it is absolutely what you said.
Yes I know I said that. OK so I figured it was clear what I meant... no GM or coach would make a FINAL decision on Jones based on the current situation of the Giants without working with him directly. Not unless there was a clear FA or draft pick they knew they wanted. Which I don't see at this point... but I'm absolutely not arrogant enough to write that as gospel. They may very well have someone in mind, who knows (none of us lol). And at this point I'm fine with whatever they decide. Just win some games... PLEASE lol
People seem to mistake my desire for this QB to succeed as some kind of statement that I think he is absolutely the guy. I don't, I have no idea. The only difference is I'm more willing to place substantial blame on the the situation he's been in, the terrible OL and pretty clear coaching especially on the offensive side (at least since Shurmur). And I still hold out hope that if anyone can resurrect a more advanced and seasoned version of Jones it's someone like Daboll and this offensive staff. We still need better OL play more than anything else but scheme and coaching I think have been seriously lacking on the offensive side of the ball since Judge came to town.
I hope my optimism pays off, but "at the end of the day" (to quote 'Trell and Ivan Drago) "if he dies he dies." lol
I feel like a mental montage of the last decade is in order.
There are respectable posters who think Mara has finally turned the corner. He's a new man. Meddling Mara has left the building...
When I read Meddling say he's done everything possible to mess up Jones's development as a QB, I hear those as powerful words from a man who is desperate for Jones to work out and be Eli 2.0.
So it's prudent to still be dubious.
Quote:
Is there really anyone left who doubts Mara is capable of saying, doing, or persuading stupid outcomes when it comes to who the quarterback of the Giants should be?
I feel like a mental montage of the last decade is in order.
There are respectable posters who think Mara has finally turned the corner. He's a new man. Meddling Mara has left the building...
When I read Meddling say he's done everything possible to mess up Jones's development as a QB, I hear those as powerful words from a man who is desperate for Jones to work out and be Eli 2.0.
So it's prudent to still be dubious.
We got a slight canary in the coal mine indicator today with McDonnell's buddy Rudolph being cut. That's not a clear indicator that Schoen is making the decisions independently, but it would have been scary if they kept Rudolph.
They could tell the world they are going to exercise the option.
They have not done that.
It wouldn't matter until...
They actually did it.
You are going to have to for the answer, the only clues are what they have chosen to do and what they have chosen not to do.
The words are to hide their true intention.
What benefit would come from the Giants letting the world know that new management has little faith in Daniel Jones if that were true?
It would harm them.
News: Giants plan to move forward with Daniel Jones as starter.
Fan A: See, this validates my opinion that DJ still might be a good QB.
Fan B: Clearly they were pressured into taking this position by the Maras.
Subsequent video makes it clear that the decision has not been finalized.
Fan A: Of course they are going to say this, it means nothing.
Fan B: See, they clearly don't want DJ and the rest is business-speak.
Quote:
In comment 15618751 christian said:
Quote:
Is there really anyone left who doubts Mara is capable of saying, doing, or persuading stupid outcomes when it comes to who the quarterback of the Giants should be?
I feel like a mental montage of the last decade is in order.
There are respectable posters who think Mara has finally turned the corner. He's a new man. Meddling Mara has left the building...
When I read Meddling say he's done everything possible to mess up Jones's development as a QB, I hear those as powerful words from a man who is desperate for Jones to work out and be Eli 2.0.
So it's prudent to still be dubious.
We got a slight canary in the coal mine indicator today with McDonnell's buddy Rudolph being cut. That's not a clear indicator that Schoen is making the decisions independently, but it would have been scary if they kept Rudolph.
It is though one less conspiracy theory for me to denounce.
So there's that...
Quote:
In comment 15618575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
on Jones. Until Jones is no longer wearing an NYG uniform, I am not putting it past Mara, because he pulled the same stunt with Shurman and Gettleman, that he hired a new team that would be roll with Jones.
Sorry, but there is recent history here that we should NOT ignore...
For once I disagree with you. Any FO executive, especially a first time GM, would be committing career suicide hitching their wagon to Jones. Jones is here for 2022 barring something crazy. Come March of 2023, we will be QB hunting.
I root for you, Producer, Googs, et al to be correct on this.
Trust me, if I'm right on this, I won't gloat because it's not something to gloat about. It will be a horrible outcome.
I just think you guys might be getting ahead of yourselves.
Are you really sure you want to trust Mara?
If it was just Schoen and his comments then I wouldn't feel this is different. I can't get a read on Schoen that he is much different than your usual corporate hack. But Daboll comes across as a total no bullshit dude. He has not been effusive in his comments about Jones. Rather he has been sparing and matter of fact. Sparing in his comments means to me he is saying close to what he feels so far. Matter of fact in his comments means to me it's no sweat off his back. He's not worrying about Jones one way or the other.
I think this kind of person understands the opportunity and risks of his new position. I would be surprised if he gives in to another extended internship for Jones. Daboll just came from a championship appearance led by an all-pro talent at QB. He didn't come here to continue some endless science experiment with Jones. Jones is either an all-pro, or he isn't. And, though perhaps I am still reading tea leaves, I don't think he will wait very long to see if Jones can play at that level.
1. There really aren't better options available in the draft or in free agency at a price the Giants can afford.
2. In his fifth year, his cap hit will be in the mid-20s, which is comparable to an average quarterback.
3. the new staff gets time to really evaluate him.
4. Even if DJ is around in his fifth year, nothing prevents you from drafting a young quarterback if you like them after this year.
Sometimes things do change. Wellington Mara was an out-of-touch meddler for nearly two decades, and then George Young happened. I'm not saying Schoen will be just as good, but everything that's happened so far indicates there's a new sheriff in town.
There is no reason to have loyalty to Jones. Right or wrong, there was reason to have loyalty to Manning.
I think there is a strong chance the Giants draft a QB in round 1 either via 5/7 or a trade back into the first.
1) hasn't been 100% in a full season yet
2) has not played overly well or even pretty well since 2019 rookie season
3) while he has somewhat overcome his overly heavy turnover issue he has regressed completely in TD's thrown and TD drives led.
4) he ahs not shown the ability to make plays on the fly, staple of today's NFL where teams rush the passer heavily and force QB's to make plays ad hoc- where the rules against defenders help the receivers.. If you are not able to pressure defenses when they force you out of the play at the start then they can take risks like crazy knowing their only real fear is you running a bit.. As we have seen with even better running threat QB's, that eventually gets locked down when teams have a lot of time to prepare (playoffs) but when you can't make plays on your own after the initial rush, even regular season defenses with less time to prepare for 1 single game out of 17 will shut you down.
5) there is no guarantee Jones is even able to throw as he had before as this neck issue has remained a relative mystery as to the true nature and extent that it has affected him.
excellent post
Seriously, nobody honestly believes that is going to be the data point that moves the needle on the decision, do they?
Gettleman would have done it!