Interesting info from Schoen in NBC interview

When asked about Daniel Jones and the 5th-year option, Schoen further elaborated on the point he made in his general presser yesterday regarding Jones.Since the Giants have a mini-camp a month before they have to make a decision on Jones, Schoen said that he and the coaches want to get a good look at Jones in person on the practice field. (This seems to also indicate that Jones may have been cleared???)My overall impression is that the press has gotten the Schoen/Daboll view on Jones wrong. They have said the "right things" to prevent a current controversy but I think it is clear they haven't come to any conclusions about Jones' future here. Schoen confident Jones will reach ceiling with New York Giants (FULL INTERVIEW) | PFT | NBC Sports (Not really what Schoen said) - ( New Window