Rudolph appears to be out

should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.
If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.
If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
I've heard Bradberry would open up $12 million, which means Martinez would account for ~$8 million. Martinez is still a pretty good player. Is it really worth it to cut him to save $8 million? We'd have to replace him, too.
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
Rudolph was a microcosm of the Gettleman tenure. The Giants offered him a the top of his value, then learned he needed surgery and made no adjustments to the contract.
I give the medical staff and Rudolph lots of credit for getting on the field for the season. But yikes, an old tight end in the twilight of his career with a foot injury, and no one says maybe we trim the dollars?
RE: RE: Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE
Got off to an inauspicious start when the physical showed his foot defect requiring surgery, and yet we still signed him to the deal anyway but he didn't get to practice for the longest time while he rehabbed.
I really hope the Giants rebuild the TE position this offseason
Obviously turned out to be a pretty awful move. Just shows the total disconnect the last regime had. He was supposed to be a Red zone target and feel like he had what a couple of targets by the goal line?
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
You're not getting into the red zone often with QB sneaks on 3rd and 9.
RE: An example of an inflated contract biting twice
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
Agree matt - though it would surprise me to see Gates/Martinez take paycut/extensions since their injuries won't serve them well on the open market. Both were captains, vocal about liking it here and there are ways to structure paycuts for each of them with financial inducements (bonus incentives) that don't negatively impact the future like a restructure would.
the same is true of Shepard, but he's so injury prone I almost think it's a negative to keep him around because he is fool's gold. in schoen's smart, tough, dependable he is unfortunately as not dependable as humanly possible.
I wonder if they try to get Booker to take a pay cut, he’s overpaid but a decent
3rd down running back. If we trade Barkley we’re going to have to have one experienced RB.
there are alwasy rookie or undrafted running backs that can play for the minimum that can do what booker does. Its a young position we always pay for old backups. Its a position that you can just cycle through with late round picks or UDFA.
too much money, and perhaps no way to adjust it to stay on with the new leadership.
Ugh. I like Rudolph but it just seems like another dumbass signing to add to the long list of dumb moves by Gettleman. And to think I actually defended the guy. As bad as this team was before DG got here, he really made some bad moves to keep us on the shit track. Again, ugh.
him the best, but he was another terrible signing, especially for his contract. He was done before he got here. DG's hallmark was constantly overpaying for players released or if they were FAs, not really pursued by other teams. That's what happened with Stewart, Golladay, and Omameh.
My guess as others have said is that we'll draft at least one TE. I like Woods. His size and catch radius are enormous. He's also tough to bring down in the open field. But his blocking needs work, and he has no suddenness or real acceleration. It takes him time to build up speed, which isn't surprising for someone his size.
There are also plenty of other nice day two or three prospects that have been mentioned in this thread.
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
Kyle Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4M vs cap this year. The cap-strapped Giants save $5M with the move, even if it includes $2.4M in dead money.
Another terrible Dave Gettleman signing, especially given his foot required surgery after signing. Basically signed damaged goods
Dave is going to somehow manage to look worse with each guy who ends up getting released in this process. "Another terrible DG signing"..I don't think that will be the last time Jordan tweets those words...
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
The problem was the massive overpay, and then no adjustment to the deal after they discovered the foot. That's two rather large voluntary mistakes that shouldn't have happened, imo. I expect to see those disappear under better management.
He can still play in the NFL, tho not the player he once was.
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.
also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3.
"difficult". Shep is 29 can't stay healthy. Time to move on. Martinez is coming off a Serious injury and was never fast or quick to begin with. I don't see how he could fit IF healthy in Wink's defense. I think you look to get younger and more athletic at that spot. I'm torn on Bradberry, but he declined a bit last year. Better to get rid of a player a year too soon than a year too late. Those cuts should get the team in the ballpark of 40 million off the roster. Oh and Dixon sucks, that's a no brainer to me.
Rudolph was an awful signing. And then only became worse
In comment 15618782 Eric on Li s
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.
also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3. [/quote]
I don't know about two - maybe one and a UDFA? I do like Ruckert, though. I figure the Giants will look long and hard (which is what the nurses at Hackettstown Hospital called me, by the way) at WR's in the draft. That's another reason I'd prioritize blocking for my TE. I expect the Giants to draft at least one very good WR prospect early on, depending on how the draft unfolds.
RE: Rudolph was an awful signing. And then only became worse
when the foot issue was discovered and the moronic GM/team still plowed ahead like they were Butch and Sundance coming out to fight the entire Bolivian army.
Although it was comical to listen to Getts blatantly lie about the Rudolph signing process months later during that presser. So much they had to edit the Giants.com site with his words.
This was as easy a cut that you can find. Keep going...
this was really the litmust test for the most delusional fanboys on BBI.
They loved the initial signing.
They downplayed the injury once it became known.
They ignored DG either lying or completely forgetting the chain of events.
You would think at this point they would have finally figured out the emperor had no clothes, but I'm sure at least a few of them still defend his tenure.
Mike Gesicki with the Dolphins
Possibly David Njoku with the Browns
I wouldn't mind buying low on OJ Howard
.
Howard went from a No. 1 choice to hardly playing at all.
Ring up the Bucs, see what they want for him.
I wouldn't mind Gesicki, got a feeling he will get a decent
contract from somebody, not much of a blocker.
Njoku unfortunately, has been the Browns' version of Engram with less drops, but with the injuries,
two disappointments in my book.
I wanted Njoku coming out of the U., rather than
Engram myself.
before the foot injury thing. At that point, it made no sense to me why we still kept him @ the same salary.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He will play well somewhere else.
If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.
If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!
Quote:
on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.
Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!
No can if you want.
Bro, he is beyond washed up.
Quote:
In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.
Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!
No can if you want.
YOU can if you want.
in Round 3 or 4?
Quote:
In comment 15618602 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.
Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!
No can if you want.
YOU can if you want.
Enjoy your meaningless stat
in Round 3 or 4?
Its popular in a lot of mocks. Our TE room right now would be K. Smith, Myarick and Rysen John.......
what performance?
Quote:
should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.
If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.
If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
I've heard Bradberry would open up $12 million, which means Martinez would account for ~$8 million. Martinez is still a pretty good player. Is it really worth it to cut him to save $8 million? We'd have to replace him, too.
in Round 3 or 4?
Bring me Jelani Woods!
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.
If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.
If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
help me understand this...why get rid of Bradbury and martinez? They are 2 of our best Defensive players
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
Quote:
In comment 15618591 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.
If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.
If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
help me understand this...why get rid of Bradbury and martinez? They are 2 of our best Defensive players
Bradberry downside of his career and might not be a good fit and is EXPENSIVE and Martinez might not be a good fit for Winks scheme, coming off injury and we need the space.
I give the medical staff and Rudolph lots of credit for getting on the field for the season. But yikes, an old tight end in the twilight of his career with a foot injury, and no one says maybe we trim the dollars?
Quote:
in Round 3 or 4?
Bring me Jelani Woods!
Link - ( New Window )
I want Ruckert of Ohio St.
We had a lot of those under Gettleman...
I wonder if they try to get Booker to take a pay cut, he’s overpaid but a decent
3rd down running back. If we trade Barkley we’re going to have to have one experienced RB.
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing
Quote:
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
LMAO
Personal preference I guess, Ruckert will be a tremendous pro.
Got off to an inauspicious start when the physical showed his foot defect requiring surgery, and yet we still signed him to the deal anyway but he didn't get to practice for the longest time while he rehabbed.
FA - sign Mo Ali-Cox to a 1 year deal.
Draft: 3rd round TE Charlie Kolar and 5th round TE Levi Wood
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
You're not getting into the red zone often with QB sneaks on 3rd and 9.
thats a DG special...overpay for a TE thinking he can help out in the passing game and hopefully help the OL too. He has wasted so much money on useless TE's.
Possibly David Njoku with the Browns
I wouldn't mind buying low on OJ Howard
I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
Agree matt - though it would surprise me to see Gates/Martinez take paycut/extensions since their injuries won't serve them well on the open market. Both were captains, vocal about liking it here and there are ways to structure paycuts for each of them with financial inducements (bonus incentives) that don't negatively impact the future like a restructure would.
the same is true of Shepard, but he's so injury prone I almost think it's a negative to keep him around because he is fool's gold. in schoen's smart, tough, dependable he is unfortunately as not dependable as humanly possible.
Quote:
In line
I wonder if they try to get Booker to take a pay cut, he’s overpaid but a decent
3rd down running back. If we trade Barkley we’re going to have to have one experienced RB.
there are alwasy rookie or undrafted running backs that can play for the minimum that can do what booker does. Its a young position we always pay for old backups. Its a position that you can just cycle through with late round picks or UDFA.
LOL,
Ive never seen a poster get exposed and look as bad as you in my time here. Stop pretending that you are some kind of expert and know anything about football.
I like Charlie Kolar on Day 3 and signing OJ Howard on a prove-it deal.
I'm curious to see what Isaiah Likely will run.
Kelce and Kittle were drafted in round 3 I believe. Find the TEs with the attributes and coach them up. Hell wasnt Waller a 5th round pick? Gronk a 2nd round pick?
It seems the best TEs are found in the middle rounds.
I think he'd still be here if the team won last year. Since the new regime is taking over after a lost season things have obviously changed. Rudolph can still help a good team in my view.
Ugh. I like Rudolph but it just seems like another dumbass signing to add to the long list of dumb moves by Gettleman. And to think I actually defended the guy. As bad as this team was before DG got here, he really made some bad moves to keep us on the shit track. Again, ugh.
Honestly, he looks shot to me........average defined.
Find a young guy to replace him. Like a Kevin Boss type.
in Round 3 or 4?
I damn sure hope so. 3, 4, 5, but please, no more H-Back-types or Move TE's. Give me a guy who can knock an ER on his ass, then go out and catch an 8-yard pass on 3rd & 7.
Quote:
Just take the BPA. Possibly with the exception of McBride, I don't think any of the prospects have #1 TE potential. Lots of good #2 and #3 TEs, but there are no Kelces, Gesickis, Kittles, etc.
Kelce and Kittle were drafted in round 3 I believe. Find the TEs with the attributes and coach them up. Hell wasnt Waller a 5th round pick? Gronk a 2nd round pick?
It seems the best TEs are found in the middle rounds.
True, but I’m just saying that there are no types that project to be a #1 TE like Hockenson. We should just take the BPA and let the rest fall where it may
jeremiah has him in his top 50 and highest rated TE fyi.
My guess as others have said is that we'll draft at least one TE. I like Woods. His size and catch radius are enormous. He's also tough to bring down in the open field. But his blocking needs work, and he has no suddenness or real acceleration. It takes him time to build up speed, which isn't surprising for someone his size.
There are also plenty of other nice day two or three prospects that have been mentioned in this thread.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing
Quote:
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
That's so awesome, I'd love if BBI had a function that whenever someone mentions a player, you got a link to prior comments. I'd bet there's a lot of revisionist history going on.
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing
Quote:
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
LOL
✔
@JordanRaanan
Kyle Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4M vs cap this year. The cap-strapped Giants save $5M with the move, even if it includes $2.4M in dead money.
Another terrible Dave Gettleman signing, especially given his foot required surgery after signing. Basically signed damaged goods
✔
@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Kyle Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4M vs cap this year. The cap-strapped Giants save $5M with the move, even if it includes $2.4M in dead money.
Another terrible Dave Gettleman signing, especially given his foot required surgery after signing. Basically signed damaged goods
Dave is going to somehow manage to look worse with each guy who ends up getting released in this process. "Another terrible DG signing"..I don't think that will be the last time Jordan tweets those words...
✔
@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.
USFL starts soon
Quote:
Adam Schefter
✔
@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.
USFL starts soon
You're being way too harsh. Wanna bet Rudolph gets another job in the NFL?
His grades last year were not bad at all. The eye test says he wasn't bad at all. He was on a bad team as a backup TE and is getting cut but that doesn't mean the guy is trash.
Yes he slow but he catches everything and knows how to effectively block well enough to be an asset.
He'l get a job in 2022.
Quote:
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Bite your tongue.
Quote:
In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
He can still play in the NFL, tho not the player he once was.
Quote:
In comment 15618731 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.
also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3.
Although it was comical to listen to Getts blatantly lie about the Rudolph signing process months later during that presser. So much they had to edit the Giants.com site with his words.
This was as easy a cut that you can find. Keep going...
good lord...
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing
Quote:
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
Boom.
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.
also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3. [/quote]
I don't know about two - maybe one and a UDFA? I do like Ruckert, though. I figure the Giants will look long and hard (which is what the nurses at Hackettstown Hospital called me, by the way) at WR's in the draft. That's another reason I'd prioritize blocking for my TE. I expect the Giants to draft at least one very good WR prospect early on, depending on how the draft unfolds.
Although it was comical to listen to Getts blatantly lie about the Rudolph signing process months later during that presser. So much they had to edit the Giants.com site with his words.
This was as easy a cut that you can find. Keep going...
this was really the litmust test for the most delusional fanboys on BBI.
They loved the initial signing.
They downplayed the injury once it became known.
They ignored DG either lying or completely forgetting the chain of events.
You would think at this point they would have finally figured out the emperor had no clothes, but I'm sure at least a few of them still defend his tenure.
Possibly David Njoku with the Browns
I wouldn't mind buying low on OJ Howard
Howard went from a No. 1 choice to hardly playing at all.
Ring up the Bucs, see what they want for him.
I wouldn't mind Gesicki, got a feeling he will get a decent
contract from somebody, not much of a blocker.
Njoku unfortunately, has been the Browns' version of Engram with less drops, but with the injuries,
two disappointments in my book.
I wanted Njoku coming out of the U., rather than
Engram myself.
He looks like a high school Drivers Ed teacher that got overpromoted to run an NFL team. Oh wait...
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing
Quote:
nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
Link - ( New Window )
BAHAHAHAHAHA! This is why people can't take this dude seriously.
I liked the signing. But I couldn't stand him after that Cowboys game. Seeya, Kyle.