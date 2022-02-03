for display only
Rudolph appears to be out

Biteymax22 : 3/2/2022 10:48 am
Per him
Kyle Rudoph Status - ( New Window )
Domino 1  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 10:49 am : link
and as expected. That clears $5 mil off the books.
This is too bad  
Rjanyg : 3/2/2022 10:50 am : link
I liked the signing and he was a decent blocker and had a few great plays last year. This is more about the cap than performance IMO.
Rudolph is a friend of Tim McDonnell's, isn't he?  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 10:50 am : link
This is an encouraging sign about how decisions are being made.
The surprise would be..  
morrison40 : 3/2/2022 10:50 am : link
If he stayed.
Dixon, K.Smith and Booker  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 10:51 am : link
should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.
I thought Rudolph added needed credibility to the TE position  
djm : 3/2/2022 10:51 am : link
but what do I know...

He will play well somewhere else.
No surprise  
Rick in Dallas : 3/2/2022 10:51 am : link
Rudolph was not worth the $$$
An example of an inflated contract biting twice  
JonC : 3/2/2022 10:52 am : link
too much money, and perhaps no way to adjust it to stay on with the new leadership.
Updated already  
Harvest Blend : 3/2/2022 10:52 am : link
on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.
RE: Dixon, K.Smith and Booker  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15618591 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.


If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.

If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.
Makes sense  
LG in NYC : 3/2/2022 10:52 am : link
Maybe just words but interesting that he commented on how close the guys on the team are ("in 11 years, never been around a closer group of guys")
As expected.  
MOOPS : 3/2/2022 10:53 am : link
His agent is probably on the phone with Dallas as we speak.
RE: Updated already  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 10:53 am : link
In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.


Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!
Keep it coming guys..  
The_Boss : 3/2/2022 10:54 am : link
Every cut will be another example of just how awful Dave was here.
RE: RE: Updated already  
Harvest Blend : 3/2/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15618602 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.



Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!


No can if you want.
RE: This is too bad  
Justlurking : 3/2/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15618587 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I liked the signing and he was a decent blocker and had a few great plays last year. This is more about the cap than performance IMO.


Bro, he is beyond washed up.
RE: RE: RE: Updated already  
Harvest Blend : 3/2/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15618605 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15618602 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.



Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!



No can if you want.


YOU can if you want.
Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE  
M.S. : 3/2/2022 10:55 am : link

in Round 3 or 4?
Best of luck to Rudolph  
AcesUp : 3/2/2022 10:56 am : link
Such an asinine contract.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Updated already  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 10:56 am : link
In comment 15618607 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15618605 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


In comment 15618602 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15618595 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


on Spotrac. That was fast. $2.425m dead money.



Ok, can we ignore DEAD money please. It is the one number that MEANS nothing to us. All we care about this year is cap space!



No can if you want.



YOU can if you want.


Enjoy your meaningless stat
No scoop here  
JonC : 3/2/2022 10:57 am : link
but I'm looking for them to re-work Leo and possibly Bradberry. Don't think Martinez is a goner, but this is where some of the tough decisions Schoen spoke of become a factor.
Classy guy  
Anakim : 3/2/2022 10:57 am : link
Didn't work out, but he's a good TE when healthy. Best of luck to him.
Damn...how will they ever replace 26 catches for 257 yards and one TD?  
Greg from LI : 3/2/2022 10:57 am : link
Almost a quarter of his season yardage total came on that 60 yarder against the Chargers. The guy is close to cooked.
RE: Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE  
Biteymax22 : 3/2/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15618608 M.S. said:
Quote:

in Round 3 or 4?


Its popular in a lot of mocks. Our TE room right now would be K. Smith, Myarick and Rysen John.......
RE: This is too bad  
Enzo : 3/2/2022 10:59 am : link
In comment 15618587 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I liked the signing and he was a decent blocker and had a few great plays last year. This is more about the cap than performance IMO.

what performance?
RE: RE: Dixon, K.Smith and Booker  
Blue92 : 3/2/2022 10:59 am : link
In comment 15618597 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618591 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.



If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.

If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.

I've heard Bradberry would open up $12 million, which means Martinez would account for ~$8 million. Martinez is still a pretty good player. Is it really worth it to cut him to save $8 million? We'd have to replace him, too.
Boy was I excited about that signing.  
mittenedman : 3/2/2022 11:00 am : link
That was before Judge turned into a pumpkin. And then you realize Gettleman threw wads of cash at him, and he'd barely be ready to limp into week 1 with zero practice time.
Martinez, Dixon, Booker is next  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 3/2/2022 11:01 am : link
In line
RE: Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE  
Greg from LI : 3/2/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15618608 M.S. said:
Quote:

in Round 3 or 4?


Bring me Jelani Woods!


Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Dixon, K.Smith and Booker  
AROCK1000 : 3/2/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15618597 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618591 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.



If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.

If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.

help me understand this...why get rid of Bradbury and martinez? They are 2 of our best Defensive players
I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Producer : 3/2/2022 11:04 am : link
it always felt like a desperation signing
It didn't work out here  
Matt in SGS : 3/2/2022 11:04 am : link
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.

I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.
RE: RE: RE: Dixon, K.Smith and Booker  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15618629 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618597 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15618591 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


should be coming up pretty quickly too clearing another almost 8 mil off the books.



If Bradberry and Martinez go as well that would be $20 mil more off the books. That brings us to $34/$35 mil cleared.

If we keep L.Willaims long term- which I believe we will then they can open up another $14 mil this year.


help me understand this...why get rid of Bradbury and martinez? They are 2 of our best Defensive players


Bradberry downside of his career and might not be a good fit and is EXPENSIVE and Martinez might not be a good fit for Winks scheme, coming off injury and we need the space.
 
christian : 3/2/2022 11:06 am : link
Rudolph was a microcosm of the Gettleman tenure. The Giants offered him a the top of his value, then learned he needed surgery and made no adjustments to the contract.

I give the medical staff and Rudolph lots of credit for getting on the field for the season. But yikes, an old tight end in the twilight of his career with a foot injury, and no one says maybe we trim the dollars?
RE: RE: Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15618628 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15618608 M.S. said:


Quote:



in Round 3 or 4?



Bring me Jelani Woods!
Link - ( New Window )


I want Ruckert of Ohio St.
Gates, I don't see the rush to dump  
Greg from LI : 3/2/2022 11:07 am : link
He doesn't cost that much and is still young. He was a quality lineman on a team that had almost none other than Thomas.
RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Biteymax22 : 3/2/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15618632 Producer said:
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing


We had a lot of those under Gettleman...
I can't  
mittenedman : 3/2/2022 11:13 am : link
wait for Dixon to be cut. The Giants haven't had a decent P in years.
Woods in the 5th/6th will provide much more value than  
Greg from LI : 3/2/2022 11:13 am : link
Ruckert in the 3rd.
RE: Martinez, Dixon, Booker is next  
bigbluescot : 3/2/2022 11:14 am : link
In comment 15618626 Gvp_nyc5boros said:
Quote:
In line


I wonder if they try to get Booker to take a pay cut, he’s overpaid but a decent
3rd down running back. If we trade Barkley we’re going to have to have one experienced RB.
RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
JB_in_DC : 3/2/2022 11:14 am : link
In comment 15618632 Producer said:
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing



Quote:

nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Brown Recluse : 3/2/2022 11:15 am : link
In comment 15618649 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15618632 Producer said:


Quote:


it always felt like a desperation signing






Quote:



nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.


Link - ( New Window )


LMAO
How anyone could have liked that signing is beyond me...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2022 11:18 am : link
...he was a clearly declining, old player coming off a season ending foot injury. Such a waste of money.
RE: Woods in the 5th/6th will provide much more value than  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 11:19 am : link
In comment 15618645 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Ruckert in the 3rd.


Personal preference I guess, Ruckert will be a tremendous pro.
RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
FranknWeezer : 3/2/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15618632 Producer said:
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing


Got off to an inauspicious start when the physical showed his foot defect requiring surgery, and yet we still signed him to the deal anyway but he didn't get to practice for the longest time while he rehabbed.
I really hope the Giants rebuild the TE position this offseason  
Jay on the Island : 3/2/2022 11:26 am : link
I want the entire unit replaced. My wish list is this:
FA - sign Mo Ali-Cox to a 1 year deal.
Draft: 3rd round TE Charlie Kolar and 5th round TE Levi Wood
Didn't mind the signing  
terz22 : 3/2/2022 11:27 am : link
Obviously turned out to be a pretty awful move. Just shows the total disconnect the last regime had. He was supposed to be a Red zone target and feel like he had what a couple of targets by the goal line?
RE: It didn't work out here  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15618633 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.

I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.


You're not getting into the red zone often with QB sneaks on 3rd and 9.
RE: An example of an inflated contract biting twice  
mphbullet36 : 3/2/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15618594 JonC said:
Quote:
too much money, and perhaps no way to adjust it to stay on with the new leadership.


thats a DG special...overpay for a TE thinking he can help out in the passing game and hopefully help the OL too. He has wasted so much money on useless TE's.
A couple of TEs are rumored to be getting franchise tagged  
Anakim : 3/2/2022 11:33 am : link
Mike Gesicki with the Dolphins
Possibly David Njoku with the Browns


I wouldn't mind buying low on OJ Howard
RE: It didn't work out here  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15618633 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I had hoped he'd be used as a red zone target and it never really happened. I would imagine that Schoen might do something similar that Jerry Reese did when he got the GM job, and that will be to clear out the older/injured guys first. Basically on Reese's 1st day of the NFL new year, he cut Emmons, Arrington, Pettitgout and Chad Morton who were all guys who were coming off injuries/older/expensive.

I would think that means we will see guys like Nick Gates, Martinez, and Shep next to go after failing physicals.


Agree matt - though it would surprise me to see Gates/Martinez take paycut/extensions since their injuries won't serve them well on the open market. Both were captains, vocal about liking it here and there are ways to structure paycuts for each of them with financial inducements (bonus incentives) that don't negatively impact the future like a restructure would.

the same is true of Shepard, but he's so injury prone I almost think it's a negative to keep him around because he is fool's gold. in schoen's smart, tough, dependable he is unfortunately as not dependable as humanly possible.
RE: RE: Martinez, Dixon, Booker is next  
mphbullet36 : 3/2/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15618648 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 15618626 Gvp_nyc5boros said:


Quote:


In line



I wonder if they try to get Booker to take a pay cut, he’s overpaid but a decent
3rd down running back. If we trade Barkley we’re going to have to have one experienced RB.


there are alwasy rookie or undrafted running backs that can play for the minimum that can do what booker does. Its a young position we always pay for old backups. Its a position that you can just cycle through with late round picks or UDFA.
RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15618632 Producer said:
Quote:
it always felt like a desperation signing


LOL,

Ive never seen a poster get exposed and look as bad as you in my time here. Stop pretending that you are some kind of expert and know anything about football.
I wouldn't force a pick at TE  
Anakim : 3/2/2022 11:41 am : link
Just take the BPA. Possibly with the exception of McBride, I don't think any of the prospects have #1 TE potential. Lots of good #2 and #3 TEs, but there are no Kelces, Gesickis, Kittles, etc.


I like Charlie Kolar on Day 3 and signing OJ Howard on a prove-it deal.


I'm curious to see what Isaiah Likely will run.
RE: I wouldn't force a pick at TE  
GNewGiants : 3/2/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15618685 Anakim said:
Quote:
Just take the BPA. Possibly with the exception of McBride, I don't think any of the prospects have #1 TE potential. Lots of good #2 and #3 TEs, but there are no Kelces, Gesickis, Kittles, etc.


Kelce and Kittle were drafted in round 3 I believe. Find the TEs with the attributes and coach them up. Hell wasnt Waller a 5th round pick? Gronk a 2nd round pick?

It seems the best TEs are found in the middle rounds.
RE: An example of an inflated contract biting twice  
djm : 3/2/2022 11:45 am : link
In comment 15618594 JonC said:
Quote:
too much money, and perhaps no way to adjust it to stay on with the new leadership.


I think he'd still be here if the team won last year. Since the new regime is taking over after a lost season things have obviously changed. Rudolph can still help a good team in my view.
RE: An example of an inflated contract biting twice  
Johnny5 : 3/2/2022 11:45 am : link
In comment 15618594 JonC said:
Quote:
too much money, and perhaps no way to adjust it to stay on with the new leadership.

Ugh. I like Rudolph but it just seems like another dumbass signing to add to the long list of dumb moves by Gettleman. And to think I actually defended the guy. As bad as this team was before DG got here, he really made some bad moves to keep us on the shit track. Again, ugh.
RE: This is too bad  
BillKo : 3/2/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15618587 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I liked the signing and he was a decent blocker and had a few great plays last year. This is more about the cap than performance IMO.


Honestly, he looks shot to me........average defined.

Find a young guy to replace him. Like a Kevin Boss type.
They should have bailed or at least restructured that deal when they  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2022 11:49 am : link
Discovered his injury. It was ill fated from the beginning.
RE: Anyone get the feeling we're gonna draft a TE  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15618608 M.S. said:
Quote:

in Round 3 or 4?


I damn sure hope so. 3, 4, 5, but please, no more H-Back-types or Move TE's. Give me a guy who can knock an ER on his ass, then go out and catch an 8-yard pass on 3rd & 7.
RE: RE: I wouldn't force a pick at TE  
Anakim : 3/2/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15618688 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15618685 Anakim said:


Quote:


Just take the BPA. Possibly with the exception of McBride, I don't think any of the prospects have #1 TE potential. Lots of good #2 and #3 TEs, but there are no Kelces, Gesickis, Kittles, etc.




Kelce and Kittle were drafted in round 3 I believe. Find the TEs with the attributes and coach them up. Hell wasnt Waller a 5th round pick? Gronk a 2nd round pick?

It seems the best TEs are found in the middle rounds.


True, but I’m just saying that there are no types that project to be a #1 TE like Hockenson. We should just take the BPA and let the rest fall where it may
A TE that stood out at the Senior Bowl  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 12:01 pm : link
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.
RE: A TE that stood out at the Senior Bowl  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.


jeremiah has him in his top 50 and highest rated TE fyi.
Another Resume Dave gold plated duct tape contract  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2022 12:07 pm : link
.
Wish  
AcidTest : 3/2/2022 12:09 pm : link
him the best, but he was another terrible signing, especially for his contract. He was done before he got here. DG's hallmark was constantly overpaying for players released or if they were FAs, not really pursued by other teams. That's what happened with Stewart, Golladay, and Omameh.

My guess as others have said is that we'll draft at least one TE. I like Woods. His size and catch radius are enormous. He's also tough to bring down in the open field. But his blocking needs work, and he has no suddenness or real acceleration. It takes him time to build up speed, which isn't surprising for someone his size.

There are also plenty of other nice day two or three prospects that have been mentioned in this thread.
RE: A TE that stood out at the Senior Bowl  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.


That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).
RE: RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Now Mike in MD : 3/2/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15618649 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15618632 Producer said:


Quote:


it always felt like a desperation signing






Quote:



nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.


Link - ( New Window )


That's so awesome, I'd love if BBI had a function that whenever someone mentions a player, you got a link to prior comments. I'd bet there's a lot of revisionist history going on.
I was vehemently against that signing  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2022 12:11 pm : link
I got proven right. Just obvious waste of time and money.
Weren't friggin Kittles and Kelce  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 12:12 pm : link
like 4.5 40 6'4"+ TEs out of Iowa and shit? Lets get one those in day 2.
RE: RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/2/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15618649 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15618632 Producer said:


Quote:


it always felt like a desperation signing






Quote:



nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.


Link - ( New Window )


LOL
I hear there is a Pro Bowl tight end out there in FA who is really  
PatersonPlank : 3/2/2022 12:13 pm : link
fast named Engram. Can we sign him?
If only Tim went out with his BFF  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2022 12:14 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2022 12:17 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Kyle Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4M vs cap this year. The cap-strapped Giants save $5M with the move, even if it includes $2.4M in dead money.

Another terrible Dave Gettleman signing, especially given his foot required surgery after signing. Basically signed damaged goods
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/2/2022 12:18 pm : link
Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 3/2/2022 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15618753 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Kyle Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4M vs cap this year. The cap-strapped Giants save $5M with the move, even if it includes $2.4M in dead money.

Another terrible Dave Gettleman signing, especially given his foot required surgery after signing. Basically signed damaged goods


Dave is going to somehow manage to look worse with each guy who ends up getting released in this process. "Another terrible DG signing"..I don't think that will be the last time Jordan tweets those words...
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 3/2/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15618754 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.


USFL starts soon
As much as it seems DG is to bash for this  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 12:21 pm : link
very likely yet another case of Mara interference.
RE: RE: ...  
djm : 3/2/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15618760 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15618754 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Tight end Kyle Rudolph, whom the Giants have cut, texted this morning that he is not retiring and he does intend to continue playing.



USFL starts soon


You're being way too harsh. Wanna bet Rudolph gets another job in the NFL?

His grades last year were not bad at all. The eye test says he wasn't bad at all. He was on a bad team as a backup TE and is getting cut but that doesn't mean the guy is trash.

Yes he slow but he catches everything and knows how to effectively block well enough to be an asset.

He'l get a job in 2022.
klaatu i actually like otton a lot  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15618731 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.



That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).


they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.

im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.
Dave Gettleman’s reign of terror  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/2/2022 12:30 pm : link
Will be felt for another 3 to 5 seasons minimum.
RE: I hear there is a Pro Bowl tight end out there in FA who is really  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15618744 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
fast named Engram. Can we sign him?


Bite your tongue.
RE: klaatu i actually like otton a lot  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15618769 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15618731 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.



That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).



they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.

im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.


Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.
djm  
JonC : 3/2/2022 12:38 pm : link
The problem was the massive overpay, and then no adjustment to the deal after they discovered the foot. That's two rather large voluntary mistakes that shouldn't have happened, imo. I expect to see those disappear under better management.

He can still play in the NFL, tho not the player he once was.
RE: RE: klaatu i actually like otton a lot  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15618776 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15618769 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15618731 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15618717 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Greg Dulcich of UCLA. Won't block much but he can really run.



That's why I'd prefer a guy like Otton, who's Zierlein's #1 TE (so there, Eric on Li, if that is indeed your real name).



they just need to check out whether there's a reliability issue with the missed games but i know it was c19 for some of them.

im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.



Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.


people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.

also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3.
some of the cuts don't seem all that  
Dave on the UWS : 3/2/2022 12:59 pm : link
"difficult". Shep is 29 can't stay healthy. Time to move on. Martinez is coming off a Serious injury and was never fast or quick to begin with. I don't see how he could fit IF healthy in Wink's defense. I think you look to get younger and more athletic at that spot. I'm torn on Bradberry, but he declined a bit last year. Better to get rid of a player a year too soon than a year too late. Those cuts should get the team in the ballpark of 40 million off the roster. Oh and Dixon sucks, that's a no brainer to me.
Rudolph was an awful signing. And then only became worse  
Jimmy Googs : 3/2/2022 1:00 pm : link
when the foot issue was discovered and the moronic GM/team still plowed ahead like they were Butch and Sundance coming out to fight the entire Bolivian army.

Although it was comical to listen to Getts blatantly lie about the Rudolph signing process months later during that presser. So much they had to edit the Giants.com site with his words.

This was as easy a cut that you can find. Keep going...
RE: As much as it seems DG is to bash for this  
Jimmy Googs : 3/2/2022 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15618761 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
very likely yet another case of Mara interference.


good lord...
RE: RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Toth029 : 3/2/2022 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15618649 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15618632 Producer said:


Quote:


it always felt like a desperation signing






Quote:



nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.


Link - ( New Window )

Boom.
RE: RE: RE: klaatu i actually like otton a lot  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15618782 Eric on Li s
im not that familiar with the UCLA TE but when Jeremiah moved him up over mcbride that seemed notable.



Yeah, his medicals have to check out. Still, as I said I'd prefer a TE who can block...seriously block, not just make an effort. Considering we're going to have a makeshift O-Line at best (this year, possibly next year, too), another big body can only help. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I initially liked the Rudolph signing...until we found out that he had a foot injury.



people are crushing rudolph and in terms of cost that's fair but id take him or someone like him at the minimum in a heartbeat. he was functional and a generally reliable #2.

also agree with you re: blocking - jake ferguson and jeremy ruckert are 2 i think could fit along with otton. i wouldn't mind at all if they took 2 TEs in the top 150. the depth of the position really lines up well with the needs this year even if they wait until day 3. [/quote]

I don't know about two - maybe one and a UDFA? I do like Ruckert, though. I figure the Giants will look long and hard (which is what the nurses at Hackettstown Hospital called me, by the way) at WR's in the draft. That's another reason I'd prioritize blocking for my TE. I expect the Giants to draft at least one very good WR prospect early on, depending on how the draft unfolds.
RE: Rudolph was an awful signing. And then only became worse  
Enzo : 3/2/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15618807 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
when the foot issue was discovered and the moronic GM/team still plowed ahead like they were Butch and Sundance coming out to fight the entire Bolivian army.

Although it was comical to listen to Getts blatantly lie about the Rudolph signing process months later during that presser. So much they had to edit the Giants.com site with his words.

This was as easy a cut that you can find. Keep going...

this was really the litmust test for the most delusional fanboys on BBI.
They loved the initial signing.
They downplayed the injury once it became known.
They ignored DG either lying or completely forgetting the chain of events.

You would think at this point they would have finally figured out the emperor had no clothes, but I'm sure at least a few of them still defend his tenure.
good  
GiantsFan84 : 3/2/2022 1:46 pm : link
.
Thank you Mara Tisch for this gem  
SleepyOwl : 3/2/2022 2:10 pm : link
RE: A couple of TEs are rumored to be getting franchise tagged  
Carson53 : 3/2/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15618674 Anakim said:
Quote:
Mike Gesicki with the Dolphins
Possibly David Njoku with the Browns


I wouldn't mind buying low on OJ Howard
.

Howard went from a No. 1 choice to hardly playing at all.
Ring up the Bucs, see what they want for him.
I wouldn't mind Gesicki, got a feeling he will get a decent
contract from somebody, not much of a blocker.
Njoku unfortunately, has been the Browns' version of Engram with less drops, but with the injuries,
two disappointments in my book.
I wanted Njoku coming out of the U., rather than
Engram myself.
My bad  
Carson53 : 3/2/2022 2:39 pm : link
Howard is an UFA, thought he had another year on his deal.
RE: Thank you Mara Tisch for this gem  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15618937 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:


He looks like a high school Drivers Ed teacher that got overpromoted to run an NFL team. Oh wait...
I would hate to be the TE picked by the Giants  
oghwga : 3/2/2022 3:49 pm : link
the position is cursed on this team for some reason.
RE: RE: I knew Rudolph was a waste of time  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 3/2/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15618649 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15618632 Producer said:


Quote:


it always felt like a desperation signing






Quote:



nice add..
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.


Link - ( New Window )


BAHAHAHAHAHA! This is why people can't take this dude seriously.
Lol at the finishing move...  
PakistanPete : 3/2/2022 4:46 pm : link
on Producer.

I liked the signing. But I couldn't stand him after that Cowboys game. Seeya, Kyle.
I must admit I liked the signing @ first...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2022 6:55 pm : link
before the foot injury thing. At that point, it made no sense to me why we still kept him @ the same salary.
