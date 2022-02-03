Devontae Booker Released

Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.
Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.
Getts always thought signing running backs early was the right thing to do, whether free agency or draft.
Particularly because they are at the top of the charts in positional value and in short supply...
He was building this team like it was 1950. What a horrendous GM. How can you be that bad at signing free agents? These are players that you have actual tape on from NFL games lol.
Jeepers Gettleman spent money like a drunken sailor.
presumably some combo of Shepard (4.5), Dixon (2.8m), Kaden Smith (2.5) are next up before real decisions start getting made.
Logan Ryan's contract has a march 19th trigger for guaranteed money so presumably something will happen with his deal before then too.
Ryan isn't going anywhere. If he gets cut he creates very little cap savings. Dead money means nothing if a player being cut creates space but it becomes a big deal if the cutting saves nothing!
because it's not known how fully guaranteed his base 9.2m is - the prorated signing bonus remaining is just 2.9m and that is typically the largest source of dead money.
the delta between how much of the 9.2m is guaranteed and the 2.9m dead cap/signing bonus $ is what could potentially be saved either by a trade or a cut. see contract notes from OTC below:
Quote:
Contract Notes
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year extension with the New York Giants on December 25, 2020. Details courtesy of Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ryan's 3 year extension is valued at $30 million with $11.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and additional $8.5 million injury guarantee in 2022. Ryan's 2020 cash increases by $6 million and cap charge increases by $1.5 due to the $6 million signing bonus. Details are unknown if the 2022 injury guarantee vests into a full guarantee or not.
RE: jvm there's some uncertainty re: how much dead money there'd be w ryan
I am using Over the cap for my numbers. They show the salary guaranteed as of 03/19. They show dead money at $11 mil and savings at $770k.. I think he stays.
Logan Ryan sure fire cut for 2023 a $9 M cap savings
he's an easily replaceable journeyman. I've thought the Giants RB squad has sucked for years. Every draft there are late round and UDFA RB's who can bring what Booker brought along with a fresh pair of legs and an upside.
But didn't provide anything a cheaper draft pick could have. Idiotic contract from the start
.
You mean the guy drafted in the 6th Rd., who apparently can
only play on special teams? I would have kept him for the little money in savings as opposed to the dead money.
It is doubtful his replacement will be better, just saying.
Booker is not a sexy player, the more I saw him the more I liked him. Frankly he was better than Barkley,
hopefully they trade him! I don't know how one calls a
two year deal, 'an idiotic contract from the start'.
That makes little sense...
he had a 2 year deal for 5.5 mill.,
simple deduction would have that at 2.75 mill. PER.
He had 2 mill. GTD., now on a 2 year
deal such as this, you have to assume, most if not all was in the first year on the GTD part..
They will LOSE 1 mill. in dead money.
So for all those applauding here, what have Schoen and the Giants actually gained, just showed the math.
I am for cutting payroll with people like Rudoplph and others,
not sure how this move helps in that regard??
The reality is it really doesn't, they might get younger,
that's about it.
...the Booker signing definitely worked out better than the Jonathan Stewart signing!
.
That was probably his most stupidest signing, not as much as
dollars, just there was no logic there.
He was already washed up, and everybody but Dave G.
knew it too! There was logic to Booker, although he signed him early.
of picking up the 1st down on 3rd and 3 than their RBs
There is a reason the fans and media in Buffalo were saying all season they need better RBs. They dont want Allen to get hurt, which he will if they keep running him this much
What are the odds that Booker and Barkley would each rush for 593 yards?
A far cry from 2008 Giants when Jacobs and Bradshaw both had over 1000 yds.
Quote:
Riley Dixon should already be packing too
Quote:
Quote:
Agreed.
And he already signed a former Bill - Antonio Williams.
barkley and bradbury*
Quote:
What are the odds that Booker and Barkley would each rush for 593 yards?
A far cry from 2008 Giants when Jacobs and Bradshaw both had over 1000 yds.
Friggin Ward had nearly 1000 yds and 5.0 ypc. Mind boggling to compare to Giants of last 10 years.
No offense but what the hell are you talking about? Why wouldn't there be dead money? Do you think Booker didn't get a signing bonus?
Quote:
lord...
No offense but what the hell are you talking about? Why wouldn't there be dead money? Do you think Booker didn't get a signing bonus?
Sadly i was hoping for the best here. Stupidly I shouldn't do that until all the Gettleman signings are gone...
You mean the guy drafted in the 6th Rd., who apparently can
only play on special teams? I would have kept him for the little money in savings as opposed to the dead money.
It is doubtful his replacement will be better, just saying.
Booker is not a sexy player, the more I saw him the more I liked him. Frankly he was better than Barkley,
hopefully they trade him! I don't know how one calls a
two year deal, 'an idiotic contract from the start'.
That makes little sense...
Later round pick would make half the money and offer more upside than Booker who is turning 30 soon.
simple deduction would have that at 2.75 mill. PER.
He had 2 mill. GTD., now on a 2 year
deal such as this, you have to assume, most if not all was in the first year on the GTD part..
They will LOSE 1 mill. in dead money.
So for all those applauding here, what have Schoen and the Giants actually gained, just showed the math.
I am for cutting payroll with people like Rudoplph and others,
not sure how this move helps in that regard??
The reality is it really doesn't, they might get younger,
that's about it.
If Tisch is the reason for new blood....God Bless You Mr. Tisch.....because we have had some crappy GM/HC work for the past decade.................
That was probably his most stupidest signing, not as much as
dollars, just there was no logic there.
He was already washed up, and everybody but Dave G.
knew it too! There was logic to Booker, although he signed him early.
So so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.
Hi salary is guaranteed, why on earth would we just cut him, we don't save anything?
You're an idiot...no offense.
[quote] own the team outright.........
If Tisch is the reason for new blood....God Bless You Mr. Tisch.....because we have had some crappy GM/HC work for the past decade.................
[/q
How do you know this? How do you know he wasn't involved in the previous hires?
Yes and they had no running game
True, but they're putting their QB in danger to get there. Singletary had 870 yds, Allen 763. That's a dangerous way to live.
The Bills used third round picks in consecutive years on RB's. Yes, that's a far cry from a #2 overall pick but it's still premium draft capital.
There is a reason the fans and media in Buffalo were saying all season they need better RBs. They dont want Allen to get hurt, which he will if they keep running him this much