Devontae Booker Released

SW_84 : 3/2/2022 1:17 pm
Per Duggan
Link - ( New Window )
..  
Dr. D : 3/2/2022 1:19 pm : link
"The move creates $2.1M in cap savings while leaving $1M in dead money. Booker had 593 rushing yards last season, which tied with Saquon Barkley for the team lead."

What are the odds that Booker and Barkley would each rush for 593 yards?
Good  
mittenedman : 3/2/2022 1:20 pm : link
move.
RE: ..  
Dr. D : 3/2/2022 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15618832 Dr. D said:
Quote:
What are the odds that Booker and Barkley would each rush for 593 yards?

A far cry from 2008 Giants when Jacobs and Bradshaw both had over 1000 yds.
So far these are the easy cuts… Shep and Dixon next  
Rick in Dallas : 3/2/2022 1:23 pm : link
Then the more difficult decisions to be made on Bradberry and Martinez
Called it earlier  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 1:23 pm : link
should see Dixon soon too.
Decent player  
Joey in VA : 3/2/2022 1:23 pm : link
But didn't provide anything a cheaper draft pick could have. Idiotic contract from the start
He played well  
AcesUp : 3/2/2022 1:23 pm : link
Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.
if OTC is right they've got another $5m to go  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 1:24 pm : link
presumably some combo of Shepard (4.5), Dixon (2.8m), Kaden Smith (2.5) are next up before real decisions start getting made.

Logan Ryan's contract has a march 19th trigger for guaranteed money so presumably something will happen with his deal before then too.
There's even some dead money on Booker's deal too?  
Jimmy Googs : 3/2/2022 1:24 pm : link
lord...
I liked him  
Mark from Jersey : 3/2/2022 1:26 pm : link
but not at that contract. Makes sense.
RE: if OTC is right they've got another $5m to go  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15618846 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
presumably some combo of Shepard (4.5), Dixon (2.8m), Kaden Smith (2.5) are next up before real decisions start getting made.

Logan Ryan's contract has a march 19th trigger for guaranteed money so presumably something will happen with his deal before then too.


Ryan isn't going anywhere. If he gets cut he creates very little cap savings. Dead money means nothing if a player being cut creates space but it becomes a big deal if the cutting saves nothing!
RE: He played well  
Mark from Jersey : 3/2/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.
LOL I certainly hope so too!
RE: He played well  
Jimmy Googs : 3/2/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.


Getts always thought signing running backs early was the right thing to do, whether free agency or draft.

Particularly because they are at the top of the charts in positional value and in short supply...
RE: RE: He played well  
mfsd : 3/2/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15618854 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.



Getts always thought signing running backs early was the right thing to do, whether free agency or draft.

Particularly because they are at the top of the charts in positional value and in short supply...


Lol

Riley Dixon should already be packing too
I have zero attachment to any of these guys  
DC Gmen Fan : 3/2/2022 1:31 pm : link
maybe Gano. The rest can go
Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/2/2022 1:35 pm : link
found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).
RE: RE: He played well  
eric2425ny : 3/2/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15618854 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.



Getts always thought signing running backs early was the right thing to do, whether free agency or draft.

Particularly because they are at the top of the charts in positional value and in short supply...


He was building this team like it was 1950. What a horrendous GM. How can you be that bad at signing free agents? These are players that you have actual tape on from NFL games lol.
Jeepers Gettleman spent money like a drunken sailor.  
Producer : 3/2/2022 1:42 pm : link
.
RE: RE: He played well  
Producer : 3/2/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15618854 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.



Getts always thought signing running backs early was the right thing to do, whether free agency or draft.

Particularly because they are at the top of the charts in positional value and in short supply...


Invest in RBs, kid, the man said.
RE: He played well  
AcidTest : 3/2/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15618843 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Yet was one of the first cuts. Speaks to the contract. DG signed multiple backup RB and TEs in early free agency. Guys that would be available or comparable players that would be available weeks into free agency at significant discounts.

Hopefully the Giants are done giving depth players relatively large deals on the first couple days of free agency.


Agreed.
RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Klaatu : 3/2/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


And he already signed a former Bill - Antonio Williams.
good  
GiantsFan84 : 3/2/2022 1:48 pm : link
now trade barkley and booker. cut dixon, shep. see if you can trade slayton. see if you can negotiate a pay cut for blake
RE: good  
GiantsFan84 : 3/2/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15618898 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
now trade barkley and booker. cut dixon, shep. see if you can trade slayton. see if you can negotiate a pay cut for blake


barkley and bradbury*
RE: RE: ..  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15618839 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15618832 Dr. D said:


Quote:


What are the odds that Booker and Barkley would each rush for 593 yards?


A far cry from 2008 Giants when Jacobs and Bradshaw both had over 1000 yds.


Friggin Ward had nearly 1000 yds and 5.0 ypc. Mind boggling to compare to Giants of last 10 years.
I  
AcidTest : 3/2/2022 1:51 pm : link
wonder what they think of Brightwell as a RB.
Spice  
mittenedman : 3/2/2022 1:53 pm : link
The funny thing is, Ward is the guy Booker reminds me of. A tough plodder with good instincts who can play in every situation.
jvm there's some uncertainty re: how much dead money there'd be w ryan  
Eric on Li : 3/2/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15618852 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618846 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


presumably some combo of Shepard (4.5), Dixon (2.8m), Kaden Smith (2.5) are next up before real decisions start getting made.

Logan Ryan's contract has a march 19th trigger for guaranteed money so presumably something will happen with his deal before then too.



Ryan isn't going anywhere. If he gets cut he creates very little cap savings. Dead money means nothing if a player being cut creates space but it becomes a big deal if the cutting saves nothing!


because it's not known how fully guaranteed his base 9.2m is - the prorated signing bonus remaining is just 2.9m and that is typically the largest source of dead money.

the delta between how much of the 9.2m is guaranteed and the 2.9m dead cap/signing bonus $ is what could potentially be saved either by a trade or a cut. see contract notes from OTC below:

Quote:
Contract Notes
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year extension with the New York Giants on December 25, 2020. Details courtesy of Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ryan's 3 year extension is valued at $30 million with $11.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and additional $8.5 million injury guarantee in 2022. Ryan's 2020 cash increases by $6 million and cap charge increases by $1.5 due to the $6 million signing bonus. Details are unknown if the 2022 injury guarantee vests into a full guarantee or not.

RE: jvm there's some uncertainty re: how much dead money there'd be w ryan  
jvm52106 : 3/2/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15618918 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15618852 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15618846 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


presumably some combo of Shepard (4.5), Dixon (2.8m), Kaden Smith (2.5) are next up before real decisions start getting made.

Logan Ryan's contract has a march 19th trigger for guaranteed money so presumably something will happen with his deal before then too.



Ryan isn't going anywhere. If he gets cut he creates very little cap savings. Dead money means nothing if a player being cut creates space but it becomes a big deal if the cutting saves nothing!



because it's not known how fully guaranteed his base 9.2m is - the prorated signing bonus remaining is just 2.9m and that is typically the largest source of dead money.

the delta between how much of the 9.2m is guaranteed and the 2.9m dead cap/signing bonus $ is what could potentially be saved either by a trade or a cut. see contract notes from OTC below:



Quote:


Contract Notes
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year extension with the New York Giants on December 25, 2020. Details courtesy of Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ryan's 3 year extension is valued at $30 million with $11.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and additional $8.5 million injury guarantee in 2022. Ryan's 2020 cash increases by $6 million and cap charge increases by $1.5 due to the $6 million signing bonus. Details are unknown if the 2022 injury guarantee vests into a full guarantee or not.


I am using Over the cap for my numbers. They show the salary guaranteed as of 03/19. They show dead money at $11 mil and savings at $770k.. I think he stays.
Logan Ryan sure fire cut for 2023 a $9 M cap savings  
Rick in Dallas : 3/2/2022 2:06 pm : link
Less than a $1 million cap savings in 2022.
RE: There's even some dead money on Booker's deal too?  
robbieballs2003 : 3/2/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15618847 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
lord...


No offense but what the hell are you talking about? Why wouldn't there be dead money? Do you think Booker didn't get a signing bonus?
DG  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/2/2022 2:11 pm : link
Guy bid against himself over and over. Still not over what a shit bag he was.
RE: RE: There's even some dead money on Booker's deal too?  
Jimmy Googs : 3/2/2022 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15618932 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15618847 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


lord...



No offense but what the hell are you talking about? Why wouldn't there be dead money? Do you think Booker didn't get a signing bonus?


Sadly i was hoping for the best here. Stupidly I shouldn't do that until all the Gettleman signings are gone...
Didn't hate Booker, but . . . .  
TC : 3/2/2022 2:21 pm : link
he's an easily replaceable journeyman. I've thought the Giants RB squad has sucked for years. Every draft there are late round and UDFA RB's who can bring what Booker brought along with a fresh pair of legs and an upside.
RE: Decent player  
Carson53 : 3/2/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15618842 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
But didn't provide anything a cheaper draft pick could have. Idiotic contract from the start
.

You mean the guy drafted in the 6th Rd., who apparently can
only play on special teams? I would have kept him for the little money in savings as opposed to the dead money.
It is doubtful his replacement will be better, just saying.
Booker is not a sexy player, the more I saw him the more I liked him. Frankly he was better than Barkley,
hopefully they trade him! I don't know how one calls a
two year deal, 'an idiotic contract from the start'.
That makes little sense...
Next, . . .  
TC : 3/2/2022 2:22 pm : link
move "The Face of the Franchise" for anything you can get.
RE: RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
DieHard : 3/2/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15618895 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


And he already signed a former Bill - Antonio Williams.


While I agree with spending less $ on RBs, the running game was often cited as the Bills' biggest weakness. Sometimes you get what you pay for. At least it's not overpaying, though.
Booker was overpaid  
Rudy5757 : 3/2/2022 2:34 pm : link
He played OK, nothing special. I didnt like the signing at the time. Without digging into what was available last year I think we could have done better.
Wasn’t 100% sure this would happen  
Breeze_94 : 3/2/2022 2:38 pm : link
But good move with this cap situation.

Later round pick would make half the money and offer more upside than Booker who is turning 30 soon.
Lets see  
Carson53 : 3/2/2022 2:52 pm : link
he had a 2 year deal for 5.5 mill.,
simple deduction would have that at 2.75 mill. PER.
He had 2 mill. GTD., now on a 2 year
deal such as this, you have to assume, most if not all was in the first year on the GTD part..
They will LOSE 1 mill. in dead money.
So for all those applauding here, what have Schoen and the Giants actually gained, just showed the math.
I am for cutting payroll with people like Rudoplph and others,
not sure how this move helps in that regard??
The reality is it really doesn't, they might get younger,
that's about it.
JFC, how sad is this?  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15618832 Dr. D said:
Quote:
"Booker had 593 rushing yards last season, which tied with Saquon Barkley for the team lead."
I will give Gettleman some credit...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/2/2022 3:00 pm : link
...the Booker signing definitely worked out better than the Jonathan Stewart signing!

Thank God Tisch got involved during this off-season and Mara doesn't  
GiantBlue : 3/2/2022 3:07 pm : link
own the team outright.........

If Tisch is the reason for new blood....God Bless You Mr. Tisch.....because we have had some crappy GM/HC work for the past decade.................

RE: I will give Gettleman some credit...  
Carson53 : 3/2/2022 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15619009 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...the Booker signing definitely worked out better than the Jonathan Stewart signing!
.

That was probably his most stupidest signing, not as much as
dollars, just there was no logic there.
He was already washed up, and everybody but Dave G.
knew it too! There was logic to Booker, although he signed him early.
Gonna miss Booker  
chitt17 : 3/2/2022 3:17 pm : link
He ran hard and almost always got positive yards behind a crappy line.

So so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.
RE: Gonna miss Booker  
chitt17 : 3/2/2022 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15619024 chitt17 said:
Quote:
He ran hard and almost always got positive yards behind a crappy line.

Not so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.
RE: Gonna miss Booker  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15619024 chitt17 said:
Quote:
He ran hard and almost always got positive yards behind a crappy line.

So so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.


Hi salary is guaranteed, why on earth would we just cut him, we don't save anything?
RE: RE: Gonna miss Booker  
chitt17 : 3/2/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15619029 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619024 chitt17 said:


Quote:


He ran hard and almost always got positive yards behind a crappy line.

So so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.



Hi salary is guaranteed, why on earth would we just cut him, we don't save anything?


Because I never ever again want to see him dancing and losing yards behind the line of scrimmage, ah la Ron Dayne.
RE: RE: RE: Gonna miss Booker  
bLiTz 2k : 3/2/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15619034 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619029 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15619024 chitt17 said:


Quote:


He ran hard and almost always got positive yards behind a crappy line.

So so much with Barkley. Wish they would bite the bullet and let Barkley go. Nobody is going to trade for him.



Hi salary is guaranteed, why on earth would we just cut him, we don't save anything?



Because I never ever again want to see him dancing and losing yards behind the line of scrimmage, ah la Ron Dayne.


You're an idiot...no offense.
RE: Thank God Tisch got involved during this off-season and Mara doesn't  
Victor in CT : 3/2/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15619015 GiantBlue said:
[quote] own the team outright.........

If Tisch is the reason for new blood....God Bless You Mr. Tisch.....because we have had some crappy GM/HC work for the past decade.................
[/q

How do you know this? How do you know he wasn't involved in the previous hires?
RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Snablats : 3/2/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).

Yes and they had no running game
RE: RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Go Terps : 3/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15619061 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


Yes and they had no running game


The 2021 Bills were 6th in the NFL in rushing yards, and 3rd in the league in points per game.
RE: RE: RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Victor in CT : 3/2/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15619071 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15619061 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


Yes and they had no running game



The 2021 Bills were 6th in the NFL in rushing yards, and 3rd in the league in points per game.


True, but they're putting their QB in danger to get there. Singletary had 870 yds, Allen 763. That's a dangerous way to live.
RE: Jeepers Gettleman spent money like a drunken sailor.  
Jack Stroud : 3/2/2022 4:13 pm : link
As a former drunken sailor I resent the comparison! bwahahahahahahahahahaha!
RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Strahan91 : 3/2/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).

The Bills used third round picks in consecutive years on RB's. Yes, that's a far cry from a #2 overall pick but it's still premium draft capital.
Never expected so much  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/2/2022 4:40 pm : link
clenched fist and teeth red faced spittle flying invectives over a 1 million dollar player.
Just lost our best  
Giant John : 3/2/2022 5:58 pm : link
RB. Ouch!
Booker was ok, sometimes pretty good, but as the old saying goes,  
81_Great_Dane : 3/2/2022 11:35 pm : link
we can finish last without him.
RE: RE: RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
Snablats : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15619071 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15619061 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


Yes and they had no running game



The 2021 Bills were 6th in the NFL in rushing yards, and 3rd in the league in points per game.

Without their QB running they were 31st in rushing, which means they had no running game - which is why the QB had to run so much
RE: RE: RE: RE: Joe Schoen comes from a Bills team that  
BigBlue7 : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15619467 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15619071 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15619061 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15618873 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


found value in RBs at a very low cost ($5.4M on ALL RBs on the roster).


Yes and they had no running game



The 2021 Bills were 6th in the NFL in rushing yards, and 3rd in the league in points per game.


Without their QB running they were 31st in rushing, which means they had no running game - which is why the QB had to run so much


Singletary average 4.6 yards per carry.

The offense wasn't designed to give him the ball 20+ times a game.

Looking at stats/rankings without the proper perspective is foolish.
Because they know he wouldnt avg 4.6 yds per carry  
Snablats : 8:28 am : link
if they gave him the ball 20+ times. You think they want to put their QB in danger by running him that much? They did it because they had to
They did it  
Dave on the UWS : 9:26 am : link
because it makes Allen more effective. same as Jones.
They did it because they thought Allen had a better chance  
Snablats : 9:58 am : link
of picking up the 1st down on 3rd and 3 than their RBs

There is a reason the fans and media in Buffalo were saying all season they need better RBs. They dont want Allen to get hurt, which he will if they keep running him this much
