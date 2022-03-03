for display only
Giants ask Shep to take significant paycut

BeckShepEli : 8:23 am
“ It is unclear exactly how much Shepard, 29, was asked to reduce his salary from $8.475 million, but it is expected to be close to the league minimum for a player with six years of service time ($1.035 million). Shepard has two years remaining on his deal, but players who accept pay cuts often want to reach free agency sooner as a trade-off, on the hope of recouping lost wages.”
Shep - ( New Window )
It's not mentioned often as much as other bad deals but  
Jimmy Googs : 8:43 am : link
Shepard's contract in 2019 wasn't one the Front Office should be too proud of.

Restructuring it further last year and push cap charges into 2022-23 was borderline ridiculous for an average player that can't stay on the field.

But that's how we get to say the cap is fluid...
I have a feeling  
Biteymax22 : 8:43 am : link
Shep isn't the only one they're having this conversation with. I'd have to imagine Martinez is on the list as well and possibly Dixon, though I think Dixon gets cut outright.
What team  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8:46 am : link
Is going to sign him to a significantly better deal? At least here there is no pressure. Take your time coming back. Second half of the season you can show what you’ve got. Then your a FA. Win/Win.
RE: It's not mentioned often as much as other bad deals but  
Giantsfan79 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15619497 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Shepard's contract in 2019 wasn't one the Front Office should be too proud of.

Restructuring it further last year and push cap charges into 2022-23 was borderline ridiculous for an average player that can't stay on the field.

But that's how we get to say the cap is fluid...


I don't think the Giants are offering a restructure, they a forcing a pay cut, so his contract will become a 1 year at whatever rate they work out.
He will take the pay cut  
averagejoe : 8:52 am : link
He has already stolen enough money from Giants and vet minimum is all he could get elsewhere. An average player that DG seriously overpaid to get injured every year.
I'm tired of this team depending on the undependable.  
Klaatu : 8:53 am : link
Either prone to injury or hoping that latent talent somehow manifests itself. It's maddening.
RE: RE: It's not mentioned often as much as other bad deals but  
Jimmy Googs : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15619503 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619497 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Shepard's contract in 2019 wasn't one the Front Office should be too proud of.

Restructuring it further last year and push cap charges into 2022-23 was borderline ridiculous for an average player that can't stay on the field.

But that's how we get to say the cap is fluid...



I don't think the Giants are offering a restructure, they a forcing a pay cut, so his contract will become a 1 year at whatever rate they work out.


My comment was to last year's modifications...
I hope he takes it  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:56 am : link
Shep at ~ $1M is good value. And the Giants have zero depth.
Shepard isn't going to get a significant contract anywhere else  
Mike from Ohio : 8:58 am : link
Anywhere he goes if released will be a one year prove it deal. The question is does he want to stay here and do that, or hope for a better situation where he could put up better numbers?

And as mentioned, these are real people. Moving this year for a one year prove it deal may also mean moving again next year since he may become a free agent again. He has a wife and two daughters. Moving them to a new city two years in a row likely isn't an attractive proposition for him.
RE: I'm tired of this team depending on the undependable.  
Brown_Hornet : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15619506 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Either prone to injury or hoping that latent talent somehow manifests itself. It's maddening.
At the min. salary...they're not really counting on him.
The "offer" is also a message that they are going to "get right" with regards to the organizational parts that the last GM either didn't understand or didn't care about.

He's coming of an torn achilles  
David B. : 9:03 am : link
Who's gonna sign him for anything like his current contract? Who knows if he even's ready to play this year, or how diminished he might be? If he doesn't take it, he's getting cut.
RE: RE: I'm tired of this team depending on the undependable.  
Klaatu : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15619518 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15619506 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Either prone to injury or hoping that latent talent somehow manifests itself. It's maddening.

At the min. salary...they're not really counting on him.
The "offer" is also a message that they are going to "get right" with regards to the organizational parts that the last GM either didn't understand or didn't care about.


So cut bait and start fresh. Why prolong the agony? Go out and find somebody you can count on.
RE: I love Shep. Can't stay healthy.  
Pepe LePugh : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15619489 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
But when he has played, he's been a really good Giant.

This move makes total sense for the Giants though. I hope they come to an agreement, though. He's the one player who really seemed to click with Jones.

Agree. One of my favorite Giants. I was hoping he retired 2 years ago after the concussions, but that doesn’t seem to have been an issue since then. And he seems to have up and down years injury wise, so hopefully this will be an up year. If so, easily worth bringing back for the minimum.
My guess is the paycut is large enough that Shepard should  
Jimmy Googs : 9:08 am : link
actually take his chances in Free Agency. Sometimes players can't feel it makes sense to stay when they are re-valued, and a new regime isn't going to help that.

At least his issues were not one of a lack of effort...
I like Shepard  
Harvest Blend : 9:09 am : link
too bad he's had so many injuries. If he accepts this and wants to come back I'd be all for it.
who knows the cap  
mphbullet36 : 9:12 am : link
where if he takes a paycut of say 12 MM to 1-2 MM. How would that effect our cap instead if we just outright cut him?

Is there benefit for Shepard to stay on the Giants be he can rehab most of the year even if he's unlikely to play?
 
christian : 9:13 am : link
He tore his Achilles in December. He’s not going to be ready for most of the season.
He tore his Achilles.  
The_Boss : 9:13 am : link
What use is he gonna be here in 2022 at any cost? It's a shitty business, but I'd cut him. His career could be shot.
RE: RE: RE: I'm tired of this team depending on the undependable.  
Brown_Hornet : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15619526 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15619518 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15619506 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Either prone to injury or hoping that latent talent somehow manifests itself. It's maddening.

At the min. salary...they're not really counting on him.
The "offer" is also a message that they are going to "get right" with regards to the organizational parts that the last GM either didn't understand or didn't care about.




So cut bait and start fresh. Why prolong the agony? Go out and find somebody you can count on.
That's the likely outcome.
RE: I love Shep. Can't stay healthy.  
Festina Lente : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15619489 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
But when he has played, he's been a really good Giant.

This move makes total sense for the Giants though. I hope they come to an agreement, though. He's the one player who really seemed to click with Jones.


Agreed. I cannot stand it when people throw out the baby with the bathwater. He has been a very consistent and skilfull outlet for us. Many a time he's Put his body on the line with inaccurate passes that I think other WR might've made business decisions to let go. I know he's been hurt and unavailable but he doesn't deserve to be bad-mouthed. He's been a good servant of the club.
RE: Just release him  
cjac : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15619488 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
whats the point of keeping a guy who isnt that good and always hurt?


i'm glad i read through the thread before posting this.

anyway, i agree. he's been a real disappointment since his rookie season where he showed promise
RE: I have a feeling  
AcidTest : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15619498 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Shep isn't the only one they're having this conversation with. I'd have to imagine Martinez is on the list as well and possibly Dixon, though I think Dixon gets cut outright.


Agreed. Bradberry was also apparently asked to take a significant pay cut. Players who refuse to do so will be cut.

I would cut Shepard, but am OK with them offering him the league minimum on a one year deal. I doubt he'd get more elsewhere given his injury history, which not only includes his Achilles, but also concussions.

I agree that Dixon will simply be cut.
Good  
eli4life : 9:30 am : link
Schoen didn’t make this mess he just has to clean the crap up
When Shep is healthy he is good, and I think he'd play well in the  
PatersonPlank : 9:36 am : link
Buffalo offense like Beasley did. Of course he's hurt a lot, so I think league minimum is a good deal for both sides. We won't seriously be able to get close to a healthy Shep for that price anywhere else. So yes its a gamble he stays healthy, but there is good upside for us if he does
RE: who knows the cap  
Pepe LePugh : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15619531 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
where if he takes a paycut of say 12 MM to 1-2 MM. How would that effect our cap instead if we just outright cut him?

Is there benefit for Shepard to stay on the Giants be he can rehab most of the year even if he's unlikely to play?

Salary is 8.5M with $4M prorated bonus for $12.5 cap hit. Releasing him saves $4m against the cap. Pay cut to $1M saves about $7.5M against the cap this year.
 
christian : 9:42 am : link
The short end of the recovery window is 9 months, which would get him back on the field late August/September.

He’s going to miss the entire offseason. This turning out badly is pretty easy to predict.
The injury happened in mid to late December  
The_Boss : 9:44 am : link
You figure he's gonna miss 8 or 9 games to start the year. When he comes back, the team likely is out of any playoff contention. Even at league vet minimum, why are we gonna pay a guy for 8 or 9 games, who based on his history, will probably get hurt and miss time at some point in that period? It makes no sense to bring him back.
Does anyone  
Pete in MD : 9:44 am : link
really think he'll get much more than minimum with incentives on the open market? I personally don't see it given his age and injury history. He was good (not great) in his prime and when healthy but those days are gone.
RE: …  
The_Boss : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15619559 christian said:
Quote:
The short end of the recovery window is 9 months, which would get him back on the field late August/September.

He’s going to miss the entire offseason. This turning out badly is pretty easy to predict.


Ahh..ok..I figured a year. Apparently I was way off.
the problem  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:50 am : link
with simply cutting him is it's an $8 million hit in dead money. They may have to do this, but his 4-year, $41 million extension in 2019 was a colossal blunder by the team.
RE: the problem  
The_Boss : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15619567 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with simply cutting him is it's an $8 million hit in dead money. They may have to do this, but his 4-year, $41 million extension in 2019 was a colossal blunder by the team.


Eat it now while we are expected to be non-competitive
That seems fair enough,  
Silver Spoon : 9:53 am : link
for a guy that will most likely play 4-8 games.
RE: the problem  
Harvest Blend : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15619567 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with simply cutting him is it's an $8 million hit in dead money. They may have to do this, but his 4-year, $41 million extension in 2019 was a colossal blunder by the team.


Eric, dead money is not to be discussed here. It's not a real thing or so I'm told.

RE: …  
KDavies : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15619559 christian said:
Quote:
The short end of the recovery window is 9 months, which would get him back on the field late August/September.

He’s going to miss the entire offseason. This turning out badly is pretty easy to predict.


If he accepts a pay cut, how does this "turn out badly?" Schoen is going by what he's got. If Shep takes a paycut that significant, the Giants save a lot more money on the cap than if he is outright released. His production/injury status is secondary to the cap savings.
RE: the problem  
Silver Spoon : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15619567 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with simply cutting him is it's an $8 million hit in dead money. They may have to do this, but his 4-year, $41 million extension in 2019 was a colossal blunder by the team.


Just one of many by the former GM.
His  
Toth029 : 10:01 am : link
Deal at the time was fair. He was given a similar a deal to Tyler Boyd.

But Boyd has been able to stay healthy whereas Shepard has not, and the restructures were what is costly now.
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link
is a major difference between a re-structure (kicking the can down the road) and pay cut (players don't usually do this unless the team has all of the leverage).

My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.
if he comes back starting the year on PUP would be best for him  
Eric on Li : 10:02 am : link
the only chance he has of staying healthy for a full season is if it's 10 games or less.

I would think he will take the paycut whatever it is because there's no chance he gets more than the minimum elsewhere. he's been pretty vocal about liking it here and he's lived here for a very long time now in NFL years. Does he really want to uproot his family for a TBD minimum deal elsewhere?
RE: His  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15619582 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Deal at the time was fair. He was given a similar a deal to Tyler Boyd.

But Boyd has been able to stay healthy whereas Shepard has not, and the restructures were what is costly now.


Sterling his been an injury-prone player who rarely plays a full season and has 21-career TDs (8 which came during his rookie season). The contract was not justified.
Eric - it would most likely make his deal equivalent of a june 1 cut  
Eric on Li : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15619583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a major difference between a re-structure (kicking the can down the road) and pay cut (players don't usually do this unless the team has all of the leverage).

My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.


because there's no way around the pre-existing signing bonus proration. so it would be kind of like Solder's paycut last year, though instead of a void year it might be a usable year if Shep comes back healthy.
Sterling  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:04 am : link
has never had a season where he caught 900 yards receiving either.
RE: there  
csb : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15619583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a major difference between a re-structure (kicking the can down the road) and pay cut (players don't usually do this unless the team has all of the leverage).

My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.


How much guaranteed $ does Shep have left on his contract? my guess is his value on the open market is a 1-year vet min prove it deal. As long as he makes more taking a pay cut vs cut --> sign minimum, then I can see him staying.
RE: there  
AcidTest : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15619583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a major difference between a re-structure (kicking the can down the road) and pay cut (players don't usually do this unless the team has all of the leverage).

My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.


That's my understanding as well.

The Giants have all the leverage in this situation IMO. Shepard his a long injury history, including concussions and now his achilles. He likely won't be ready for the start of the season. I doubt anyone is giving him anything more than the vet minimum anyway, and maybe not even that.

This seems to be the theme with a lot of players. Take a huge pay cut or get cut. Schoen wasn't lying when he said he wanted to get $40M under the cap.
csb  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:08 am : link
OTC has a great breakdown of his contract
https://overthecap.com/player/sterling-shepard/4753/ - ( New Window )
The league minimum is probably worth it  
Essex : 10:09 am : link
if injuries were not a factor because not sure we can get that type of production/talent from anyone at that low price tag. But it is a major factor and there is no real reason to think he would play more than half the season; he is never healthy.
RE: RE: His  
Eric on Li : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15619585 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15619582 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Deal at the time was fair. He was given a similar a deal to Tyler Boyd.

But Boyd has been able to stay healthy whereas Shepard has not, and the restructures were what is costly now.



Sterling his been an injury-prone player who rarely plays a full season and has 21-career TDs (8 which came during his rookie season). The contract was not justified.


a lot of things have gone badly for this organization that were difficult to predict at the time.

in 2019 when he signed he was 26 years old coming off a year where he played a full 16 games and put up 900 yards. 2 of his 3 years he had played a full 16 games without getting hurt and in his 2nd year he had missed 5 games w/ i believe a pulled hammy? At OU he had played 10+ games each year.

so at age 26 he had missed very little playing time in the 7 previous years of football and was about to step into a lot more targets because of the OBJ trade.

the litany of injuries he's had the last 3 years are almost comical - but when he has been on the field he's been very productive. a lot like barkley had he stayed healthy he would have justified his contract - and neither of them had much injury history prior to entering our cursed vortex of pain.
I get it. It's something the Giants have to do. But whatever happens,  
Ira : 10:11 am : link
I wish Shepard luck. He's the kind of player who's very easy to root for.
RE: the problem  
BH28 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15619567 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with simply cutting him is it's an $8 million hit in dead money. They may have to do this, but his 4-year, $41 million extension in 2019 was a colossal blunder by the team.


Doesn't really matter what the dead money is, it saves $4.5M against the cap. If he's on the roster as is it's $12.5M.

So it's pay cut or release. I'd expect Martinez and Bradberry to be in the same boat. That's $25M in cap savings between those three players if released.
Dead money is by definition is “dead” or sunken cost  
Four Aces : 10:13 am : link
Player needs to be cut/released… you look to the cap savings. And in Shep’s case the cap savings are significant.
Someone double check me on this...  
Dnew15 : 10:13 am : link
but since 2010 only 3 - I think - 3 Giants players have been drafted by the club and earned a 2nd contract with the Giants since 2010!!!

Those 3 players being:
JPP
OBJ
and Shep

That can't be true...can it? Did I miss someone?
