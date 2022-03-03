Giants ask Shep to take significant paycut

“ It is unclear exactly how much Shepard, 29, was asked to reduce his salary from $8.475 million, but it is expected to be close to the league minimum for a player with six years of service time ($1.035 million). Shepard has two years remaining on his deal, but players who accept pay cuts often want to reach free agency sooner as a trade-off, on the hope of recouping lost wages.” Shep
Restructuring it further last year and push cap charges into 2022-23 was borderline ridiculous for an average player that can't stay on the field.
But that's how we get to say the cap is fluid...
I don't think the Giants are offering a restructure, they a forcing a pay cut, so his contract will become a 1 year at whatever rate they work out.
Shepard's contract in 2019 wasn't one the Front Office should be too proud of.
My comment was to last year's modifications...
And as mentioned, these are real people. Moving this year for a one year prove it deal may also mean moving again next year since he may become a free agent again. He has a wife and two daughters. Moving them to a new city two years in a row likely isn't an attractive proposition for him.
The "offer" is also a message that they are going to "get right" with regards to the organizational parts that the last GM either didn't understand or didn't care about.
Either prone to injury or hoping that latent talent somehow manifests itself. It's maddening.
At the min. salary...they're not really counting on him.
So cut bait and start fresh. Why prolong the agony? Go out and find somebody you can count on.
This move makes total sense for the Giants though. I hope they come to an agreement, though. He's the one player who really seemed to click with Jones.
Agree. One of my favorite Giants. I was hoping he retired 2 years ago after the concussions, but that doesn’t seem to have been an issue since then. And he seems to have up and down years injury wise, so hopefully this will be an up year. If so, easily worth bringing back for the minimum.
At least his issues were not one of a lack of effort...
Is there benefit for Shepard to stay on the Giants be he can rehab most of the year even if he's unlikely to play?
Agreed. I cannot stand it when people throw out the baby with the bathwater. He has been a very consistent and skilfull outlet for us. Many a time he's Put his body on the line with inaccurate passes that I think other WR might've made business decisions to let go. I know he's been hurt and unavailable but he doesn't deserve to be bad-mouthed. He's been a good servant of the club.
i'm glad i read through the thread before posting this.
anyway, i agree. he's been a real disappointment since his rookie season where he showed promise
Agreed. Bradberry was also apparently asked to take a significant pay cut. Players who refuse to do so will be cut.
I would cut Shepard, but am OK with them offering him the league minimum on a one year deal. I doubt he'd get more elsewhere given his injury history, which not only includes his Achilles, but also concussions.
I agree that Dixon will simply be cut.
Is there benefit for Shepard to stay on the Giants be he can rehab most of the year even if he's unlikely to play?
Salary is 8.5M with $4M prorated bonus for $12.5 cap hit. Releasing him saves $4m against the cap. Pay cut to $1M saves about $7.5M against the cap this year.
He’s going to miss the entire offseason. This turning out badly is pretty easy to predict.
Ahh..ok..I figured a year. Apparently I was way off.
Eat it now while we are expected to be non-competitive
Eric, dead money is not to be discussed here. It's not a real thing or so I'm told.
If he accepts a pay cut, how does this "turn out badly?" Schoen is going by what he's got. If Shep takes a paycut that significant, the Giants save a lot more money on the cap than if he is outright released. His production/injury status is secondary to the cap savings.
Just one of many by the former GM.
But Boyd has been able to stay healthy whereas Shepard has not, and the restructures were what is costly now.
My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.
I would think he will take the paycut whatever it is because there's no chance he gets more than the minimum elsewhere. he's been pretty vocal about liking it here and he's lived here for a very long time now in NFL years. Does he really want to uproot his family for a TBD minimum deal elsewhere?
Sterling his been an injury-prone player who rarely plays a full season and has 21-career TDs (8 which came during his rookie season). The contract was not justified.
My understanding is that if Sterling accepts a big pay cut, it won't hurt us as much (including down the road) as if we simply cut him.
because there's no way around the pre-existing signing bonus proration. so it would be kind of like Solder's paycut last year, though instead of a void year it might be a usable year if Shep comes back healthy.
How much guaranteed $ does Shep have left on his contract? my guess is his value on the open market is a 1-year vet min prove it deal. As long as he makes more taking a pay cut vs cut --> sign minimum, then I can see him staying.
The Giants have all the leverage in this situation IMO. Shepard his a long injury history, including concussions and now his achilles. He likely won't be ready for the start of the season. I doubt anyone is giving him anything more than the vet minimum anyway, and maybe not even that.
This seems to be the theme with a lot of players. Take a huge pay cut or get cut. Schoen wasn't lying when he said he wanted to get $40M under the cap.
https://overthecap.com/player/sterling-shepard/4753/ - ( New Window )
Deal at the time was fair. He was given a similar a deal to Tyler Boyd.
a lot of things have gone badly for this organization that were difficult to predict at the time.
in 2019 when he signed he was 26 years old coming off a year where he played a full 16 games and put up 900 yards. 2 of his 3 years he had played a full 16 games without getting hurt and in his 2nd year he had missed 5 games w/ i believe a pulled hammy? At OU he had played 10+ games each year.
so at age 26 he had missed very little playing time in the 7 previous years of football and was about to step into a lot more targets because of the OBJ trade.
the litany of injuries he's had the last 3 years are almost comical - but when he has been on the field he's been very productive. a lot like barkley had he stayed healthy he would have justified his contract - and neither of them had much injury history prior to entering our cursed vortex of pain.
Doesn't really matter what the dead money is, it saves $4.5M against the cap. If he's on the roster as is it's $12.5M.
So it's pay cut or release. I'd expect Martinez and Bradberry to be in the same boat. That's $25M in cap savings between those three players if released.
Those 3 players being:
JPP
OBJ
and Shep
That can't be true...can it? Did I miss someone?