for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Top OL picks at Combine

GFAN52 : 3/3/2022 9:38 am
Evan Neal down to 337 lbs in weigh in before Combine.



Ickey Ekwonu

All of Schmelk's interviews yesterday  
David B. : 3/3/2022 10:11 am : link
All the "draft gurus" Schmelk talked to yesterday seem to feel that if Neal and Ekwonu are gone by the time the Giants pick, that they should not force an OT at 5 or 7, and that there are PLENTY of good ones to be had in the mid rounds.

Of course, if Neal or Ekwonu is there, you take him.

But if they're both gone and there's no trade back option, general consensus was take the two best defensive players available. And if the two OLs are gone guys like Thibodeaux and Hamilton, (or one of the CBs) might well be there for them.

As long as they come away with starting calibre OLs SOMEWHERE in draft, getting Thibodeaux and Hamilton (who's a game wrecker) would be a very nice 1st round.

The other opinion was that they could consider the OC Linderbaum. They all acknowledge that it's rare to take a OC that high, but they all say Linderbaum is Quenton Nelson-calibre player. And in retrospect, taking Nelson at 5 worked out very well.



Their point was the Giants can fill Oline  
jvm52106 : 3/3/2022 10:13 am : link
in rounds 2,3,4 and 5 with a lot of quality players who will fill their needs.

if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
JonC : 3/3/2022 10:13 am : link
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


Agree - I have a feeling they end up taking Sauce with 1 of the picks and either an OL or DE with the other. W/ positional scarcity what it is I actually think it might be better for them if the 2 OTs go early. They are going to have to approach FA like that's the case anyway and there are good OL prospects who will be on the board at 36.

If there's a trade down I think Lloyd/Johnson/Dean are in play too and that would be ideal because they are similar quality prospects if they can also add more capital. Just not sure there will be anyone with an urge to trade up. But maybe if there's genuine concern CAR takes a QB (which I expect).
Evan Neal doesn't even look 337  
Anakim : 3/3/2022 10:17 am : link
He looks like a freakin' TE in one of those pics.
If you guys like OL stuff  
Heisenberg : 3/3/2022 10:21 am : link
Brandon Thorn is a good follow.

Here he is talking to Spencer Buford about hand placement and "circle" technique. It's good stuff and there are a ton of other interviews

Here's another one talking to Andrew Stueber about OL guru Duke Manyweather
https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1499401175275241483?s=20&t=vLqetPdM6LotAlZDaofRNQ

Lots of good interview clips today and tons of clips of play and technique throughout the season and offseason.
Brandon Thorn Twitter - ( New Window )
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Heisenberg : 3/3/2022 10:23 am : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


I see this 100% the same way. If Neal and Ekwonu are gone then Thibs or Hamilton will be there at 5, maybe both. Then at 7 I think the value will be CB.
Cross  
Professor Falken : 3/3/2022 10:28 am : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1h
Charles Cross is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft. Certainly one of the best athletes.
Should be in play for the Giants at No. 5 or No. 7.
Says he will meet with the Giants later today.

Saw some other info on Twitter. Cross came in at 6'5", 310 lbs. and his goal is to run a 4.8 40.
I see Neal to Jax at #1  
section125 : 3/3/2022 10:31 am : link
Detroit likely Hutchinson

Houston could be almost anything -Ekwonu??

Jets rumors are Hamilton or a CB

So yes, I could see Thibs at #5

Would love to trade #7 for a mid round #1 pick and another 2nd
RE: I see Neal to Jax at #1  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15619633 section125 said:
Quote:
Detroit likely Hutchinson

Houston could be almost anything -Ekwonu??

Jets rumors are Hamilton or a CB

So yes, I could see Thibs at #5

Would love to trade #7 for a mid round #1 pick and another 2nd


If I am Jax I would take Hutchinson at #1 over Neal. They need to improve their LOS on both sides and the pool of OL is much deeper than DE especially if Walker and Johnson perform as expected at Combine.
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Go Terps : 3/3/2022 10:40 am : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


I think a CB is better than 50/50 in likelihood.
The problem with "we can fill our OL needs in the mid rounds"  
BillT : 3/3/2022 10:41 am : link
Is that sure you can find guys who can become starters there. But just when will they become starters. Your 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders probably (likely) won't be ready this year. Might be ready next and may never be ready. Just what do we put on the field this year. Peart? Bredeson? Resign Price? 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders aren't going to solve the problem we have. The need for four starters this year. And no, FA won't solve that problem either.
RE: The problem with  
section125 : 3/3/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15619650 BillT said:
Quote:
Is that sure you can find guys who can become starters there. But just when will they become starters. Your 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders probably (likely) won't be ready this year. Might be ready next and may never be ready. Just what do we put on the field this year. Peart? Bredeson? Resign Price? 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders aren't going to solve the problem we have. The need for four starters this year. And no, FA won't solve that problem either.


They'd be lucky to get two starters in the draft.
I cannot see the Giants  
jvm52106 : 3/3/2022 10:47 am : link
going Hamilton at 5 or 7. Gardner I could see at 7 but cannot see Hamilton there.

Our spot at 7 could be open for business if one QB stands out then teams might want to jump ahead of Carolina who seem to be in play for a QB for sure. Washington might be willing to deal up, Denver might want to jump from 9 so options for us to trade down may be there.
Most of them  
David B. : 3/3/2022 10:47 am : link
thought it unlikely that there would be an opportunity to trade back given the QB class. But you never know.

They also mentioned if there's a guy the Giants love at 5, don't expect he'll be there at 7. They might get lucky, but there will be teams (typically Dallas and PHI) who'll want to trade up to 6 and scoop the guy the Giants want at 7.

I'd prefer Hamilton to either CB. He's a game-wrecker and a unique talent. Plus, this is a deep CB class. Plenty to be had later.
If both Neal and Ekwonu are gone,  
Section331 : 3/3/2022 10:48 am : link
I'd go Thibs and Gardner if I can't trade back.
Thibs and Sauce  
Andy in Halifax : 3/3/2022 10:48 am : link
Then hit offense hard the next two days.

That becomes much easier if we have a viable option at RT before the draft begins though. I don't think we currently have that.
RE: RE: The problem with  
BillT : 3/3/2022 10:55 am : link
In comment 15619660 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619650 BillT said:


Quote:


Is that sure you can find guys who can become starters there. But just when will they become starters. Your 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders probably (likely) won't be ready this year. Might be ready next and may never be ready. Just what do we put on the field this year. Peart? Bredeson? Resign Price? 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders aren't going to solve the problem we have. The need for four starters this year. And no, FA won't solve that problem either.



They'd be lucky to get two starters in the draft.

Exactly, And waiting until the 3rd, 4th, 5th round will probably get you zero starters for next year.
BillT  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:07 am : link
They've got to maximize the value of those two picks. If you get two potential defensive starts rather than a very good OT/OT, that's good drafting.

You're locked onto 2022, the draft isn't just about 2022. Reality is they're more likely to sign veteran stop gaps on the OL than they are to reach at 5/7 for OL.
OT or OG  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:07 am : link
.
RE: BillT  
BillT : 3/3/2022 11:14 am : link
In comment 15619681 JonC said:
Quote:
They've got to maximize the value of those two picks. If you get two potential defensive starts rather than a very good OT/OT, that's good drafting.

You're locked onto 2022, the draft isn't just about 2022. Reality is they're more likely to sign veteran stop gaps on the OL than they are to reach at 5/7 for OL.

Never did and never have said anything about reaching for an OL. But for those who are proposing 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks to fix the OL just want to be sure they are going to be happy with: Thomas, Lemieux/Bredeson, Price (or the equivalent), a decent FA OG and Peart.
And I think in this draft, the Giants can get a G and T that can  
Heisenberg : 3/3/2022 11:19 am : link
be decent next year in rounds 2 and 3. This is a good OL draft.
I think the important thing with the OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/3/2022 11:20 am : link
is improving the scouting process (hopefully this regime is much better) and adding to the OL every year.

Sign some mid tier FA for short term and add 6-8 OL via the draft and UDFA the next two years. Quality competition is needed.
I’m surprised by the  
Arnie D. : 3/3/2022 11:21 am : link
lack of love for Cross. He’ll end up being the best pass blocking OT in the draft. Last thing I heard, Brian Daboll likes to pass the football. I think we could land him in a slight trade down. Grab him and Gardner and I’d be pretty happy.
RE: RE: BillT  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:21 am : link
In comment 15619694 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15619681 JonC said:


Quote:


They've got to maximize the value of those two picks. If you get two potential defensive starts rather than a very good OT/OT, that's good drafting.

You're locked onto 2022, the draft isn't just about 2022. Reality is they're more likely to sign veteran stop gaps on the OL than they are to reach at 5/7 for OL.


Never did and never have said anything about reaching for an OL. But for those who are proposing 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks to fix the OL just want to be sure they are going to be happy with: Thomas, Lemieux/Bredeson, Price (or the equivalent), a decent FA OG and Peart.


Peart is probably out for 2022.

We might get a RT from the 5 or 7, but if we don't, they'll get what they can when they can, patch this thing up as best they can and get to work in 2022. It's very likely a 2 or more year rebuild for the OL. But, I have confidence this regime will find two OL in UFA and two more via the draft that will at least be incremental improvement factors in 2022 while they sort this thing out and design a plan.
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Payasdaddy : 3/3/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


Yep. Our defense would look pretty nice with this too
Especially if they do restructure/ paycut bradberry and Blake
RE: I think the important thing with the OL  
Payasdaddy : 3/3/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15619709 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
is improving the scouting process (hopefully this regime is much better) and adding to the OL every year.

Sign some mid tier FA for short term and add 6-8 OL via the draft and UDFA the next two years. Quality competition is needed.


I always liked to idea of adding to oline or dline every yr with mid rd project
Eventually u develop a few
RE: RE: RE: BillT  
BillT : 3/3/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15619713 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15619694 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15619681 JonC said:


Quote:



Peart is probably out for 2022.

We might get a RT from the 5 or 7, but if we don't, they'll get what they can when they can, patch this thing up as best they can and get to work in 2022. It's very likely a 2 or more year rebuild for the OL. But, I have confidence this regime will find two OL in UFA and two more via the draft that will at least be incremental improvement factors in 2022 while they sort this thing out and design a plan.

Ok. And it's ok because it you Jon who is actually thinking about this. That is quite different than the "we can get OL in the 3rd, 4th, 5th round" crowd who haven't thought through the ramifications and don't really have any plan.
Again, they should sign a FA RT  
Snablats : 3/3/2022 11:39 am : link
Unless they are confident of turning a mid round pick into a starting RT for this season, sign one in FA
if peart is out for the year that would be bizarre  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 11:43 am : link
it's been studied and OL tend to come back from ACL's better than other positions, and the current timeframe for all ACL recoveries is 9-11 months. His surgery took place shortly after the injury unlike Barkley's situation where he had more damage.

whether or not he's worth putting on the field is a totally different question but at worst he's a PUP candidate (which may be the best case anyway since it would allow him to just be extra depth as an insurance policy not even taking up a roster spot on the initial 53).
BillT  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:45 am : link
Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.
RE: RE: RE: BillT  
Now Mike in MD : 3/3/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15619713 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15619694 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15619681 JonC said:


Quote:


They've got to maximize the value of those two picks. If you get two potential defensive starts rather than a very good OT/OT, that's good drafting.

You're locked onto 2022, the draft isn't just about 2022. Reality is they're more likely to sign veteran stop gaps on the OL than they are to reach at 5/7 for OL.


Never did and never have said anything about reaching for an OL. But for those who are proposing 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks to fix the OL just want to be sure they are going to be happy with: Thomas, Lemieux/Bredeson, Price (or the equivalent), a decent FA OG and Peart.



Peart is probably out for 2022.

We might get a RT from the 5 or 7, but if we don't, they'll get what they can when they can, patch this thing up as best they can and get to work in 2022. It's very likely a 2 or more year rebuild for the OL. But, I have confidence this regime will find two OL in UFA and two more via the draft that will at least be incremental improvement factors in 2022 while they sort this thing out and design a plan.


Even if Peart were ready for 2022, how can anyone possibly rely on him. While it may be true that the coaching staff did him no favors, he was also inconsistent, at best.
RE: BillT  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15619745 JonC said:
Quote:
Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.


they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.
I'm at the point...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 11:50 am : link
where I can accept various players/positions at 5 and 7. But taking a S/Hamilton would be dreadful. That will be Schoen's Barkley moment.

The best outcome is getting the hell out of both spots if we can find a trading partner.

Can't rely on Peart  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:52 am : link
be it the knee allowing him to play in 2022 or otherwise, the lack of toughness and want-to is out on him.
RE: RE: BillT  
BillT : 3/3/2022 11:52 am : link
In comment 15619751 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15619745 JonC said:


Quote:


Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.



they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.

Eric, as I've said before, really liked your analysis of mid FA OL. Excellent work. There is some hope there. I'd rather back that up with a 1st and 2nd round pick though. (Maybe that's just me.)
RE: RE: RE: BillT  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15619760 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15619751 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15619745 JonC said:


Quote:


Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.



they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.


Eric, as I've said before, really liked your analysis of mid FA OL. Excellent work. There is some hope there. I'd rather back that up with a 1st and 2nd round pick though. (Maybe that's just me.)


i'm with you Bill. Ideally we'd sign 3 vets like that and then add Neal or Ekwonu at 5. That would be a true fix, with the luxury of having 2 young bookends who are LT capable.

I do see an argument however for 2 blue chip D and then picking the OL at 36. Is getting someone like Zion Johnson that much worse than Ekwonnu or Neal? The fall of from someone like Thibideuox or perhaps Gardner/Hamilton will likely be more significant if any of those guys are this year's Parsons or Surtain, and taking 2 of them doubles the odds of getting at least 1 true day impact player.
RE: RE: BillT  
JonC : 3/3/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15619751 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15619745 JonC said:


Quote:


Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.



they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.


It will be interesting to see if NYG's able to get in the mix for them, they're at least solid stopgaps.
RE: If you guys like OL stuff  
Rave7 : 3/3/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15619617 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Brandon Thorn is a good follow.

Here he is talking to Spencer Buford about hand placement and "circle" technique. It's good stuff and there are a ton of other interviews

Here's another one talking to Andrew Stueber about OL guru Duke Manyweather
https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1499401175275241483?s=20&t=vLqetPdM6LotAlZDaofRNQ

Lots of good interview clips today and tons of clips of play and technique throughout the season and offseason. Brandon Thorn Twitter - ( New Window )

+1
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Will Shine : 3/3/2022 11:59 am : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


Agreed. Should be interesting if that is the Board and someone wants #5 to jump Carolina.
RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
Rave7 : 3/3/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15619606 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.

So what do you do if first 4 picks are Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Thiibs.
If there’s no trade back, how should Giants pick at 5 and 7?
RE: RE: RE: BillT  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15619768 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15619751 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15619745 JonC said:


Quote:


Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.



they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.



It will be interesting to see if NYG's able to get in the mix for them, they're at least solid stopgaps.


all it will take is money. none of them have significant career earnings to this point so they are likely to go to the highest bidder (and none are projected to get massive contracts).

buf has 2 potential cap casualties on the OL in Feliciano and Morse too - Morse had to take a paycut last year to stick around but this year they have an alternative in Bates who they need to pay. they could flip a future conditional 7th or back end of the roster player for either of them if they miss out on FA. Darryl Williams may be another candidate.

bottomline there's lots of options and they have a ton of flexibility since they have 4 wide open positions.
RE: RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
JonC : 3/3/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15619780 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619606 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


So what do you do if first 4 picks are Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Thiibs.
If there’s no trade back, how should Giants pick at 5 and 7?


I think we're going to get Thibs or Ike at #5.

To answer your scenario, I would be looking at Hamilton, Lloyd, Gardner, Ojabo, and Karlaftis because of his motor and power game. NYG needs talent, want-to, and some nasty.
Joe Schoen said  
David B. : 3/3/2022 12:30 pm : link
"It's up to us to find 7 guys we love in the draft, knowing that we'll get TWO of them."

That's a real good way for the team to look at it, even if the fans don't get what they want (and when do they ever?).

As has been mentioned before, it's FANTASTIC that Schoen had already personally scouted the first 4 rounds when he was still in Buffalo and brought those reports with him. That's a good hedge against a Giants scouting department who couldn't find a starting calibre OL (outside of a top 5 pick) to save their lives.

If the two OTs are gone and you can't trade back, get two impact D players, then focus on OL with the 5 picks they have in rounds 2-4. They need to come away with at least 2 OL starters AND some depth. Figure they'll add an veteran OG in FA.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/3/2022 12:46 pm : link
Thibs and Cross certainly fine by me
I think they would have to consider Cross  
Giant John : 3/3/2022 12:51 pm : link
At 5 or 7. Best pass pro in draft
The draft is deep in interior OL, not tackles  
Snablats : 3/3/2022 12:54 pm : link
After the top 4, the tackles drop off a lot, as we found out at the Senior Bowl

Finding a starting RT in rounds 3-7 is dubious. Sign one in FA and dont have to worry about it and if frees up the first two rounds
RE: The draft is deep in interior OL, not tackles  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15619884 Snablats said:
Quote:
After the top 4, the tackles drop off a lot, as we found out at the Senior Bowl

Finding a starting RT in rounds 3-7 is dubious. Sign one in FA and dont have to worry about it and if frees up the first two rounds


The biggest wild card is someone like Smith (Tulsa OT). He could be an OT in some schemes if they think he can get at least be acceptable as a pass blocker and OG in others. I know when people see someone like him they want to see Orlando Brown, but I think Brown has looked better than he is because he has been protecting QB's who can improvise. Had Brown been blocking for an Andy Dalton-type I don't think he gets thought of as highly.
Based on the FA RT list Klaatu shared the other day  
JonC : 3/3/2022 1:01 pm : link
there's not a lot of help out there, but I'd try to sign Wylie who's a bit younger and could have more upside.
RE: Cross  
David B. : 3/3/2022 1:07 pm : link
One of the guys with Schmelk explained that while he looks great in pass protection, Cross played in a system and OL formation that doesn't remotely resemble what he'll have to do in the NFL. Scouts would ideally like to see him handle 9-technique pass rushers, coming from out wide, but those reps are just not on Cross' tape, because he didn't have to face that scenario. So while he's athletic enough to be a good OT, he's somewhat more of "a projection" than the first two guys.

Scouts like Cross, but not at 5 or 7. More like in the 10-15 range. If JS loves him, I'd be fine with it.
OL get cut all the time  
Snablats : 3/3/2022 1:07 pm : link
Im sure there are RT out there to sign. If they dont, then the Giants need to be comfortable with Cross as well in case the other two are taken
This 2022 draft may not have any blue chips but it is fairly deep  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2022 1:52 pm : link
with red chips and pretty solid at some positions like CB & WR. Unfortunately OT is one of those positions that is a bit more shallow.

Giants need to draft smartly with #5 and #7 and hopefully they put a credible asset on that OL as soon as they can. Day 2 stuff is will be more of wildcard than some think...
RE: I'm at the point...  
Milton : 3/3/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15619756 bw in dc said:
Quote:
where I can accept various players/positions at 5 and 7. But taking a S/Hamilton would be dreadful. That will be Schoen's Barkley moment.
You mean the moment where he drafts the rookie year? I'll take it!
Linderbaum had formal interview  
jeff57 : 3/3/2022 2:08 pm : link
With the Giants.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
bluefin : 3/3/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15619780 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619606 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


So what do you do if first 4 picks are Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Thiibs.
If there’s no trade back, how should Giants pick at 5 and 7?

Hopefully: BPA at 5, best o-lineman available at 7
RE: Again, they should sign a FA RT  
Klaatu : 3/3/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15619737 Snablats said:
Quote:
Unless they are confident of turning a mid round pick into a starting RT for this season, sign one in FA


Take your pick.
RE: RE: Again, they should sign a FA RT  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15620040 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15619737 Snablats said:


Quote:


Unless they are confident of turning a mid round pick into a starting RT for this season, sign one in FA



Take your pick.


So many good choices. We should as 2 or 3 of these guys...
***  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2022 2:49 pm : link
add 2 or 3 of these guys...
RE: ***  
Klaatu : 3/3/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15620044 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
add 2 or 3 of these guys...


Jimmy, don't sleep on...

No, not him. They cut him two years ago.

Not him either. They cut him last year.

No, he's hurt.

No, I think he's in jail.

No. He's dead.

Yes! Devery Hamilton! Don't sleep on that guy!
Haha  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2022 3:09 pm : link
The only thing that list of free agent OT names makes me want do is turn off all the phones in the NY Giant front office until the draft starts...
You realize there will be more people available  
Snablats : 3/3/2022 3:44 pm : link
You realize left tackles can play right tackles
RE: RE: if Neal and Ekwonu are gone  
nochance : 3/3/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15619780 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15619606 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.


So what do you do if first 4 picks are Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Thiibs.
If there’s no trade back, how should Giants pick at 5 and 7?



Hamilton. If the Jets go for Hamilton at 4 then we go Thibs at 5 or of course trade back
RE: You realize there will be more people available  
Klaatu : 3/3/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15620100 Snablats said:
Quote:
You realize left tackles can play right tackles


Of course. Just like the guy at the top of this list!

I'm all for signing a veteran C/OG, and even a G who can play T in a pinch. But I'd rather find my RT-of-the-future in the draft. Not necessarily at #5 or #7, but absolutely before Day 2 is over.
If Cross runs a 4.8 40 at 6'5 310  
NoGainDayne : 3/3/2022 5:53 pm : link
he's absolutely in the mix for me at 7.

I agree if no Neal or Ekwonu available at 5 it means we can grab Hamilton or Thibs. Would definitely prefer Hamilton if given the option.

Sauce is really growing on me though. Feel like grabbing Cross with Sauce on the board is something you could live to really regret.

Fix the OL once and for all  
Carl in CT : 3/3/2022 5:56 pm : link
Forget the sexy picks.
RE: Fix the OL once and for all  
NoGainDayne : 3/3/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15620220 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Forget the sexy picks.


Fix the OL once and for all got us players like Flowers and Solder.

We aren't close right now. We need stars on this team. If you think overspending resources on the OL will make us a good team this year you are making the same mistake the Giants have been making.

I already see the same bullshit I always see like "if Schoen thinks he's the guy than I trust him" based on what?

Schoen is working with a what we can be quite confident are worse systems and front office talent than in Buffalo. He's not a magician

don't sleep on Devon Lloyd  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/3/2022 6:12 pm : link
!
Tredavious White and Tremaine Edmunds are 2 names to keep in mind  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 6:12 pm : link
other than Josh Allen there probably aren't 2 more important players to Buffalo's rebuild. Maybe Dion Dawkins because of the value he represented in the 2nd round.

if they don't see a Josh Allen in this draft the most important thing is getting building blocks like White and Edumunds out of those top 10 picks.

to some degree what they do in FA will tell us a little bit about their draft plans. or at least what they think they think may not fall to them at #5.
RE: I'm at the point...  
Rafflee : 3/3/2022 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15619756 bw in dc said:
Quote:
where I can accept various players/positions at 5 and 7. But taking a S/Hamilton would be dreadful. That will be Schoen's Barkley moment.

The best outcome is getting the hell out of both spots if we can find a trading partner.


Hamilton has speed and Hands...he can cover and he's a quick read sideline to sideline tackler. Forget "Position", he's a Force Multiplier across several Sub Packages.

Would you Draft Jason Sehorn 5 or 7?
Thibs and Walker at 5 and 7  
No Where Man : 3/3/2022 11:37 pm : link
Would go a long way towards solidifying our from 7 for the next five years.
RE: if peart is out for the year that would be bizarre  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15619742 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
it's been studied and OL tend to come back from ACL's better than other positions, and the current timeframe for all ACL recoveries is 9-11 months. His surgery took place shortly after the injury unlike Barkley's situation where he had more damage.

whether or not he's worth putting on the field is a totally different question but at worst he's a PUP candidate (which may be the best case anyway since it would allow him to just be extra depth as an insurance policy not even taking up a roster spot on the initial 53).


Here's some (accidental) insight on what Schoen thinks of Peart:
Quote:
“In the vision box, you tell me how that player compares to anybody on our roster,” Schoen said. “So don’t just tell me he’s a fourth tackle. That doesn’t mean anything. So is he a fourth tackle that makes the team, is he a fourth tackle that beats out (Matt) Peart? Compare it to our roster.”


Link - ( New Window )
re: Peart is probably out for 2022  
JonC : 10:47 am : link
Meaning, at a minimum, I'm planning for him to not be a factor on the football field in 2022. Not to mention, with the info out there on his lack of fire etc, if you're smart you're planning to upgrade or at least add competition to really push him and give him a sink or swim scenario. Shape up or ship out. That said, let's see how long it takes him to recover, eg Bakhtiari's been dealing with all sorts of shite for a year.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 