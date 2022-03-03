Top OL picks at Combine

All the "draft gurus" Schmelk talked to yesterday seem to feel that if Neal and Ekwonu are gone by the time the Giants pick, that they should not force an OT at 5 or 7, and that there are PLENTY of good ones to be had in the mid rounds.
Of course, if Neal or Ekwonu is there, you take him.
But if they're both gone and there's no trade back option, general consensus was take the two best defensive players available. And if the two OLs are gone guys like Thibodeaux and Hamilton, (or one of the CBs) might well be there for them.
As long as they come away with starting calibre OLs SOMEWHERE in draft, getting Thibodeaux and Hamilton (who's a game wrecker) would be a very nice 1st round.
The other opinion was that they could consider the OC Linderbaum. They all acknowledge that it's rare to take a OC that high, but they all say Linderbaum is Quenton Nelson-calibre player. And in retrospect, taking Nelson at 5 worked out very well.
I'm going defense with both picks, Thibs and Hamilton or a CB would be a tremendous outcome for NYG.
Agree - I have a feeling they end up taking Sauce with 1 of the picks and either an OL or DE with the other. W/ positional scarcity what it is I actually think it might be better for them if the 2 OTs go early. They are going to have to approach FA like that's the case anyway and there are good OL prospects who will be on the board at 36.
If there's a trade down I think Lloyd/Johnson/Dean are in play too and that would be ideal because they are similar quality prospects if they can also add more capital. Just not sure there will be anyone with an urge to trade up. But maybe if there's genuine concern CAR takes a QB (which I expect).
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
1h
Charles Cross is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft. Certainly one of the best athletes.
Should be in play for the Giants at No. 5 or No. 7.
Says he will meet with the Giants later today.
Saw some other info on Twitter. Cross came in at 6'5", 310 lbs. and his goal is to run a 4.8 40.
Would love to trade #7 for a mid round #1 pick and another 2nd
If I am Jax I would take Hutchinson at #1 over Neal. They need to improve their LOS on both sides and the pool of OL is much deeper than DE especially if Walker and Johnson perform as expected at Combine.
Is that sure you can find guys who can become starters there. But just when will they become starters. Your 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders probably (likely) won't be ready this year. Might be ready next and may never be ready. Just what do we put on the field this year. Peart? Bredeson? Resign Price? 3rd, 4th, 5th rounders aren't going to solve the problem we have. The need for four starters this year. And no, FA won't solve that problem either.
going Hamilton at 5 or 7. Gardner I could see at 7 but cannot see Hamilton there.
Our spot at 7 could be open for business if one QB stands out then teams might want to jump ahead of Carolina who seem to be in play for a QB for sure. Washington might be willing to deal up, Denver might want to jump from 9 so options for us to trade down may be there.
thought it unlikely that there would be an opportunity to trade back given the QB class. But you never know.
They also mentioned if there's a guy the Giants love at 5, don't expect he'll be there at 7. They might get lucky, but there will be teams (typically Dallas and PHI) who'll want to trade up to 6 and scoop the guy the Giants want at 7.
I'd prefer Hamilton to either CB. He's a game-wrecker and a unique talent. Plus, this is a deep CB class. Plenty to be had later.
They'd be lucky to get two starters in the draft.
Exactly, And waiting until the 3rd, 4th, 5th round will probably get you zero starters for next year.
They've got to maximize the value of those two picks. If you get two potential defensive starts rather than a very good OT/OT, that's good drafting.
You're locked onto 2022, the draft isn't just about 2022. Reality is they're more likely to sign veteran stop gaps on the OL than they are to reach at 5/7 for OL.
Never did and never have said anything about reaching for an OL. But for those who are proposing 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks to fix the OL just want to be sure they are going to be happy with: Thomas, Lemieux/Bredeson, Price (or the equivalent), a decent FA OG and Peart.
And I think in this draft, the Giants can get a G and T that can
lack of love for Cross. He’ll end up being the best pass blocking OT in the draft. Last thing I heard, Brian Daboll likes to pass the football. I think we could land him in a slight trade down. Grab him and Gardner and I’d be pretty happy.
Peart is probably out for 2022.
We might get a RT from the 5 or 7, but if we don't, they'll get what they can when they can, patch this thing up as best they can and get to work in 2022. It's very likely a 2 or more year rebuild for the OL. But, I have confidence this regime will find two OL in UFA and two more via the draft that will at least be incremental improvement factors in 2022 while they sort this thing out and design a plan.
Ok. And it's ok because it you Jon who is actually thinking about this. That is quite different than the "we can get OL in the 3rd, 4th, 5th round" crowd who haven't thought through the ramifications and don't really have any plan.
it's been studied and OL tend to come back from ACL's better than other positions, and the current timeframe for all ACL recoveries is 9-11 months. His surgery took place shortly after the injury unlike Barkley's situation where he had more damage.
whether or not he's worth putting on the field is a totally different question but at worst he's a PUP candidate (which may be the best case anyway since it would allow him to just be extra depth as an insurance policy not even taking up a roster spot on the initial 53).
Appreciate it. This draft looks good for quality OL in round two and beyond. I've got confidence they will straighten out the scouting and bring in enough guys to improve the OL for 2022, even if it's a combo of rookies and veteran stopgaps to buy time. If Schoen brings in two crusty vet OL, suddenly things look better for 2022 and relieves some of the pressure.
Even if Peart were ready for 2022, how can anyone possibly rely on him. While it may be true that the coaching staff did him no favors, he was also inconsistent, at best.
they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.
Eric, as I've said before, really liked your analysis of mid FA OL. Excellent work. There is some hope there. I'd rather back that up with a 1st and 2nd round pick though. (Maybe that's just me.)
Eric, as I've said before, really liked your analysis of mid FA OL. Excellent work. There is some hope there. I'd rather back that up with a 1st and 2nd round pick though. (Maybe that's just me.)
i'm with you Bill. Ideally we'd sign 3 vets like that and then add Neal or Ekwonu at 5. That would be a true fix, with the luxury of having 2 young bookends who are LT capable.
I do see an argument however for 2 blue chip D and then picking the OL at 36. Is getting someone like Zion Johnson that much worse than Ekwonnu or Neal? The fall of from someone like Thibideuox or perhaps Gardner/Hamilton will likely be more significant if any of those guys are this year's Parsons or Surtain, and taking 2 of them doubles the odds of getting at least 1 true day impact player.
It will be interesting to see if NYG's able to get in the mix for them, they're at least solid stopgaps.
It will be interesting to see if NYG's able to get in the mix for them, they're at least solid stopgaps.
all it will take is money. none of them have significant career earnings to this point so they are likely to go to the highest bidder (and none are projected to get massive contracts).
buf has 2 potential cap casualties on the OL in Feliciano and Morse too - Morse had to take a paycut last year to stick around but this year they have an alternative in Bates who they need to pay. they could flip a future conditional 7th or back end of the roster player for either of them if they miss out on FA. Darryl Williams may be another candidate.
bottomline there's lots of options and they have a ton of flexibility since they have 4 wide open positions.
"It's up to us to find 7 guys we love in the draft, knowing that we'll get TWO of them."
That's a real good way for the team to look at it, even if the fans don't get what they want (and when do they ever?).
As has been mentioned before, it's FANTASTIC that Schoen had already personally scouted the first 4 rounds when he was still in Buffalo and brought those reports with him. That's a good hedge against a Giants scouting department who couldn't find a starting calibre OL (outside of a top 5 pick) to save their lives.
If the two OTs are gone and you can't trade back, get two impact D players, then focus on OL with the 5 picks they have in rounds 2-4. They need to come away with at least 2 OL starters AND some depth. Figure they'll add an veteran OG in FA.
After the top 4, the tackles drop off a lot, as we found out at the Senior Bowl
Finding a starting RT in rounds 3-7 is dubious. Sign one in FA and dont have to worry about it and if frees up the first two rounds
The biggest wild card is someone like Smith (Tulsa OT). He could be an OT in some schemes if they think he can get at least be acceptable as a pass blocker and OG in others. I know when people see someone like him they want to see Orlando Brown, but I think Brown has looked better than he is because he has been protecting QB's who can improvise. Had Brown been blocking for an Andy Dalton-type I don't think he gets thought of as highly.
Based on the FA RT list Klaatu shared the other day
One of the guys with Schmelk explained that while he looks great in pass protection, Cross played in a system and OL formation that doesn't remotely resemble what he'll have to do in the NFL. Scouts would ideally like to see him handle 9-technique pass rushers, coming from out wide, but those reps are just not on Cross' tape, because he didn't have to face that scenario. So while he's athletic enough to be a good OT, he's somewhat more of "a projection" than the first two guys.
Scouts like Cross, but not at 5 or 7. More like in the 10-15 range. If JS loves him, I'd be fine with it.
Here's some (accidental) insight on what Schoen thinks of Peart:
Quote:
“In the vision box, you tell me how that player compares to anybody on our roster,” Schoen said. “So don’t just tell me he’s a fourth tackle. That doesn’t mean anything. So is he a fourth tackle that makes the team, is he a fourth tackle that beats out (Matt) Peart? Compare it to our roster.”
Meaning, at a minimum, I'm planning for him to not be a factor on the football field in 2022. Not to mention, with the info out there on his lack of fire etc, if you're smart you're planning to upgrade or at least add competition to really push him and give him a sink or swim scenario. Shape up or ship out. That said, let's see how long it takes him to recover, eg Bakhtiari's been dealing with all sorts of shite for a year.
Here he is talking to Spencer Buford about hand placement and "circle" technique. It's good stuff and there are a ton of other interviews
Here's another one talking to Andrew Stueber about OL guru Duke Manyweather
https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1499401175275241483?s=20&t=vLqetPdM6LotAlZDaofRNQ
Lots of good interview clips today and tons of clips of play and technique throughout the season and offseason.
Brandon Thorn Twitter - ( New Window )
I see this 100% the same way. If Neal and Ekwonu are gone then Thibs or Hamilton will be there at 5, maybe both. Then at 7 I think the value will be CB.
Houston could be almost anything -Ekwonu??
Jets rumors are Hamilton or a CB
So yes, I could see Thibs at #5
Would love to trade #7 for a mid round #1 pick and another 2nd
I think a CB is better than 50/50 in likelihood.
They'd be lucky to get two starters in the draft.
Our spot at 7 could be open for business if one QB stands out then teams might want to jump ahead of Carolina who seem to be in play for a QB for sure. Washington might be willing to deal up, Denver might want to jump from 9 so options for us to trade down may be there.
They also mentioned if there's a guy the Giants love at 5, don't expect he'll be there at 7. They might get lucky, but there will be teams (typically Dallas and PHI) who'll want to trade up to 6 and scoop the guy the Giants want at 7.
I'd prefer Hamilton to either CB. He's a game-wrecker and a unique talent. Plus, this is a deep CB class. Plenty to be had later.
That becomes much easier if we have a viable option at RT before the draft begins though. I don't think we currently have that.
Sign some mid tier FA for short term and add 6-8 OL via the draft and UDFA the next two years. Quality competition is needed.
Yep. Our defense would look pretty nice with this too
Especially if they do restructure/ paycut bradberry and Blake
Sign some mid tier FA for short term and add 6-8 OL via the draft and UDFA the next two years. Quality competition is needed.
I always liked to idea of adding to oline or dline every yr with mid rd project
Eventually u develop a few
Even if Peart were ready for 2022, how can anyone possibly rely on him. While it may be true that the coaching staff did him no favors, he was also inconsistent, at best.
they are lucky bc on of the deepest parts of FA is midlevel IOL. Mark Glowinski, Ted Karras, Andrew Wylie are examples of 3 guys who have started a lot of games on winning teams and overlapped with coaches on the current staff. I would guess at least 1 of them ends up here, along with 2 or more additional vets.
The best outcome is getting the hell out of both spots if we can find a trading partner.
Here he is talking to Spencer Buford about hand placement and "circle" technique. It's good stuff and there are a ton of other interviews
Here's another one talking to Andrew Stueber about OL guru Duke Manyweather
https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1499401175275241483?s=20&t=vLqetPdM6LotAlZDaofRNQ
Lots of good interview clips today and tons of clips of play and technique throughout the season and offseason. Brandon Thorn Twitter - ( New Window )
+1
Agreed. Should be interesting if that is the Board and someone wants #5 to jump Carolina.
So what do you do if first 4 picks are Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Thiibs.
If there’s no trade back, how should Giants pick at 5 and 7?
all it will take is money. none of them have significant career earnings to this point so they are likely to go to the highest bidder (and none are projected to get massive contracts).
buf has 2 potential cap casualties on the OL in Feliciano and Morse too - Morse had to take a paycut last year to stick around but this year they have an alternative in Bates who they need to pay. they could flip a future conditional 7th or back end of the roster player for either of them if they miss out on FA. Darryl Williams may be another candidate.
bottomline there's lots of options and they have a ton of flexibility since they have 4 wide open positions.
That's a real good way for the team to look at it, even if the fans don't get what they want (and when do they ever?).
As has been mentioned before, it's FANTASTIC that Schoen had already personally scouted the first 4 rounds when he was still in Buffalo and brought those reports with him. That's a good hedge against a Giants scouting department who couldn't find a starting calibre OL (outside of a top 5 pick) to save their lives.
If the two OTs are gone and you can't trade back, get two impact D players, then focus on OL with the 5 picks they have in rounds 2-4. They need to come away with at least 2 OL starters AND some depth. Figure they'll add an veteran OG in FA.
Finding a starting RT in rounds 3-7 is dubious. Sign one in FA and dont have to worry about it and if frees up the first two rounds
Finding a starting RT in rounds 3-7 is dubious. Sign one in FA and dont have to worry about it and if frees up the first two rounds
The biggest wild card is someone like Smith (Tulsa OT). He could be an OT in some schemes if they think he can get at least be acceptable as a pass blocker and OG in others. I know when people see someone like him they want to see Orlando Brown, but I think Brown has looked better than he is because he has been protecting QB's who can improvise. Had Brown been blocking for an Andy Dalton-type I don't think he gets thought of as highly.
Scouts like Cross, but not at 5 or 7. More like in the 10-15 range. If JS loves him, I'd be fine with it.
Giants need to draft smartly with #5 and #7 and hopefully they put a credible asset on that OL as soon as they can. Day 2 stuff is will be more of wildcard than some think...
Link - ( New Window )
Take your pick.
Of course. Just like the guy at the top of this list!
I'm all for signing a veteran C/OG, and even a G who can play T in a pinch. But I'd rather find my RT-of-the-future in the draft. Not necessarily at #5 or #7, but absolutely before Day 2 is over.
I agree if no Neal or Ekwonu available at 5 it means we can grab Hamilton or Thibs. Would definitely prefer Hamilton if given the option.
Sauce is really growing on me though. Feel like grabbing Cross with Sauce on the board is something you could live to really regret.
Fix the OL once and for all got us players like Flowers and Solder.
We aren't close right now. We need stars on this team. If you think overspending resources on the OL will make us a good team this year you are making the same mistake the Giants have been making.
I already see the same bullshit I always see like "if Schoen thinks he's the guy than I trust him" based on what?
Schoen is working with a what we can be quite confident are worse systems and front office talent than in Buffalo. He's not a magician
if they don't see a Josh Allen in this draft the most important thing is getting building blocks like White and Edumunds out of those top 10 picks.
to some degree what they do in FA will tell us a little bit about their draft plans. or at least what they think they think may not fall to them at #5.
The best outcome is getting the hell out of both spots if we can find a trading partner.
Hamilton has speed and Hands...he can cover and he's a quick read sideline to sideline tackler. Forget "Position", he's a Force Multiplier across several Sub Packages.
Would you Draft Jason Sehorn 5 or 7?
Here's some (accidental) insight on what Schoen thinks of Peart:
Link - ( New Window )