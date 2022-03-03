NFL views on trade value for Bradberry and Barkley

Dan Duggan ✔ @DDuggan21
Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade.
Bradberry is in the opposite position of Sterling Shepard in terms of leverage. He's still young, viewed as a high-quality player and plays a premium position. Whether he's extended, traded or released, Bradberry is in a good spot.
With the Rudolph and Booker moves, the Giants, per OTC, are now $19.048M in the red in effective cap space and $6.497M in the red overall. Still lots of work to be done.
Giants have Shepard over a barrel due to the Achilles injury and the timeline to his recovery
Would think Blake Martinez could be in a similar situation.
Get to work Trader Joe Schoen.
if Bradberry can bring back a 3, can Jackson bring back more? A 3 and a 4 maybe?
despite most thinking Jackson had the better year imo Bradberry is the player I'd rather have since he's the better tackler and doesn't miss games.
Kenyon Drake signing as a backup in Oakland last year returned a 6th round comp pick to the Cardinals. Hard to envision any scenario short of amputation where Barkley won't do better than that.
He's good I just don't think he's a great fit in a wink m2m scheme.
thats if the giants don't spend in FA. The giants likely will have a decent amount of money to spend in FA. So you would run the risk of having a incoming FA cancel out Barkley's comp pick...
Thats what I'm thinking on him. If Barkley looks healthy on a contract year for first couple of games...we might get a pretty good trade deadline type deal for him then what we would get right now.
A team that has championship aspirations and see Barkley healthy might give up a 2 or 3 for him.
Worth this risk to hold onto him for now if all you can get back is a 4.
I disagree somewhat.. Barkley is also injury prone and a bad injury would cost the Giants any compensation. I would jump at a 3rd for Barkley for sure and a 4th would definitely be something to consider.
That's a good thought on Barkley. It's around the time some injuries hit and a team making the push will overpay. The Titans and Rams would have been potential partners this past year.
and will likely bring back a comparable comp pick as long as they correctly manipulate the formula (as all the good teams do).
I disagree somewhat.. Barkley is also injury prone and a bad injury would cost the Giants any compensation. I would jump at a 3rd for Barkley for sure and a 4th would definitely be something to consider.
hunter henry was injury prone coming off a poor year and he would have returned a 4th. corey davis had been an injury prone bust who had a decent walk year in TEN and he did the same. drake had been a bust and returned a 6th getting a backup deal.
so i view the floor as a day 3 pick - barring some kind of career threatening calamity. to give up any upside that may exist beyond that it would have to be for a day 2 pick and i just dont think that offer is out there. a 3rd would be a fair deal.
https://overthecap.com/compensatory-picks/ - ( New Window )
I just can't imagine Schoen sees Barkley as a piece to build around, and unless he stays healthy and productive this year he isn't getting any kind of comp pick worthy deal next offseason.
Why do we have to get a 3rd for Barkley? He's a RB who can't stay healthy and he more style than substance at this point. The majority of the league plays modern football and view RB barely above a K and a P.
You are looking at this through the lens of being a Giants fan.
If we were a good team and could use some RB help, would you give up a 3rd for an oft injured RB who runs soft between the tackles? Uh, no - if you are honest.
There is some sense to that. If they can find a team to give them a 3rd for Barkley, then I would pull the trigger earlier.
I would try to get a 2nd for Bradberry. Adoree Jackson is a
better fit for Wink's defense. (If he can stay healthy...)
He is better one on one defender with more speed to me.
I thought Bradberry slipped last season, and if it was a tough one on one, they usually gave that to Jackson.
Again, I mentioned more speed there.
Also, i want to see SB under a competent OC before jumping to any conclusions about his worth. To my eyes he is far superior to what any 3rd or 4th round player will bring. Many talk like he's some scrub. He has the potential to be a star.
Gettleman overpaid to begin with there!
I want to see how barkley plays 2 years on from his injury. I have hope he'll be good as long he is used with his skillset in mind.
Bradberry is not a press man corner. He doesn't have the foot speed for that.
He comes from the Carolina Panthers who run a cover 2 basically the same thing Pat Graham ran. He is in the mold of a Josh Norman.
And Bradberry is aging. Recoup a nice asset for him now why he still has good value and this team isn't going anywhere this year.
I want to see how barkley plays 2 years on from his injury. I have hope he'll be good as long he is used with his skillset in mind.
I think you're right on Bradberry. Didn't Schoen say CB is a premier position? Bradberry is probably priced right as it is
You are reading it wrong. It's an anti-Bradberry's contract crowd. His contract isn't commensurate with his ability/age.
The Chiefs lost Ryan Poles to the Bears.
Since Poles is a minority hire, the Chiefs will now receive a pick at the end of Round 3 in next months draft.
Nothing is final yet, but it will be about overall pick # 100.
Its certainly a possibility that represents fair value to both teams
Is staggering. He would be a perfect candidate to restructure a contract. Martindale loves press man corners. Bradberry fits that mold and would be a valuable piece to the defense. Pat Graham misused Bradberry in a major way last year lining him up 10 yards off of his man.
Bradberry is not a press man corner. He doesn't have the foot speed for that.
He comes from the Carolina Panthers who run a cover 2 basically the same thing Pat Graham ran. He is in the mold of a Josh Norman.
And Bradberry is aging. Recoup a nice asset for him now why he still has good value and this team isn't going anywhere this year.
He will be 29 years old at the start of this upcoming season.
He absolutely plays man coverage, and has been known as a press coverage corner throughout his entire career.
Restructuring his contract to alleviate the cap hit would be the most logical way to keep him on the roster.
You are making some serious assumptions that Barkley remains healthy. Comp picks are also adjusted based upon playing time. So you are saying Barkley is going to be healthy for the next 2 seasons to get roughly the same pick people are offering now plus clear 7 million in cap space.
He's gotta lotta good football left in him at a crucial position.
As for Saquon, I'd keep him too, give him the majority of carries and see if he can stay healthy and productive.
If not, see ya.
I agree with this to an extent, Bradberry seems to be underrated on this board. People are probably being a little too early to peg him as declining because he backslid a bit off his career year. However, when Schoen was talking about making difficult decisions they weren't referring to cutting Rudoloph and Booker. There's a risk in extending him, a risk a team in contention should take, not a risk that a team writing off 2022 should take. He's one of the few players on the roster that can return some trade value and it goes a long way to solving current cap problems without tieing up money longterm when you already have another big money corner on the books.
Don’t comp picks only start at the end of the third round? Essentially, you are getting a 4th round pick after throwing more money at him in 2022.
if he has a bad year or re-tears his ACL he gets___?
if he has a good year he gets ____?
imo even in the bad year scenario he still probably gets someone to roll the dice on him in the range of the Kenyon Drake level (2 year deal with around 11m in guarantees). Heck Devontae Booker's near minimum deal qualified for a 7th round pick for LV - is there any world where Barkley doesn't get at least that?
in the good year scenario he almost definitely gets a deal that would qualify to returns a 3rd or 4th round pick.
So if they choose to manipulate the comp pick system - which I strongly think they should because maximizing draft picks is the best thing you can do to recycle talent - the range of outcomes is presently between a 3rd-6th round pick in 2024.
they already have a lot of picks in 2022. why create another need and deal the player for anything lower than the high end of that range now? what reason do they have to take discounted value in the present instead of potentially bigger value in the future?
also if Barkley has a good first month, he's a very affordable trade target who could easily bring back more than a day 3 pick. Settling for a day 3 pick is bad asset management.
I am tending to keep Bradberry subject to a decent modification on his deal with some concessions from him. Hate to go into this draft needing to draft a CB early as its not an ideal roster build situation..
If the comp pick is going to be comparable, why would you wait to acquire it? Any comp pick they get based on Barkley leaving would be in the 2024 draft, whereas they would obviously be looking to add a pick in this year's draft by trading him.
It also assumes that the Giants don't sign anyone of comparable value in the 2023 offseason to cancel it out, not to mention the risk that Barkley gets hurt again as a Giant in 2022 and then has zero value.
The Chiefs lost Ryan Poles to the Bears.
Since Poles is a minority hire, the Chiefs will now receive a pick at the end of Round 3 in next months draft.
Nothing is final yet, but it will be about overall pick # 100.
Its certainly a possibility that represents fair value to both teams
this is the type of deal that would make sense. they would be recouping a pick comparable to the best case scenario of a future departure along with the money to reinvest elsewhere.
also ensures future BBI traffic growth as Andy Reid turns Barkley back into a dynamic player, so a true win-win-win.
and will likely bring back a comparable comp pick as long as they correctly manipulate the formula (as all the good teams do).
If the comp pick is going to be comparable, why would you wait to acquire it? Any comp pick they get based on Barkley leaving would be in the 2024 draft, whereas they would obviously be looking to add a pick in this year's draft by trading him.
It also assumes that the Giants don't sign anyone of comparable value in the 2023 offseason to cancel it out, not to mention the risk that Barkley gets hurt again as a Giant in 2022 and then has zero value.
Agreed. And the $7M+ of salary is a complete waste of money to hope and wait maybe for a comp pick.
Shed Saquon asap, and use the cap space to put a decent Guard or Center on the roster in Free agency that can be part of your rebuild process...
The staff will have to weigh the value of keeping the talent or shedding the weight.
and will likely bring back a comparable comp pick as long as they correctly manipulate the formula (as all the good teams do).
If the comp pick is going to be comparable, why would you wait to acquire it? Any comp pick they get based on Barkley leaving would be in the 2024 draft, whereas they would obviously be looking to add a pick in this year's draft by trading him.
It also assumes that the Giants don't sign anyone of comparable value in the 2023 offseason to cancel it out, not to mention the risk that Barkley gets hurt again as a Giant in 2022 and then has zero value.
it is a classic decision of present vs. future value. do you want $3 today or $4 tomorrow or $5 in 2 days? for a team that shouldn't be looking to rush i'll take the chance at max value even if there's a little extra risk.
and yes as I said they would have to strategize to manipulate the comp pick formula - as teams like the ravens and eagles do. would anyone argue they shouldn't do that given the circumstances?
for Barkley or wait it out until October trade deadline. Bradberry, I like, but a 3rd sounds fair.
Thats what I'm thinking on him. If Barkley looks healthy on a contract year for first couple of games...we might get a pretty good trade deadline type deal for him then what we would get right now.
A team that has championship aspirations and see Barkley healthy might give up a 2 or 3 for him.
Worth this risk to hold onto him for now if all you can get back is a 4.
Sure, except the team trading for him only gets him for a little over half the season. So why would a team give up more for, say 9 games, than they would for 17? There will be very few teams at the end of October that will say 'hey, Barkley can make the difference that will get us to the SB.' The NFL and trading is way different than MLB.
There were 14 players traded in October and November last year. You can only say two made any difference, Ertz and V. Miller. Miller brought a 2nd and 3rd, Ertz brought a 5th and a sixth round CB from the 2021 draft. You have to assume Barkley would be closer to Ertz than Miller.
it is a classic decision of present vs. future value. do you want $3 today or $4 tomorrow or $5 in 2 days? for a team that shouldn't be looking to rush i'll take the chance at max value even if there's a little extra risk.
and yes as I said they would have to strategize to manipulate the comp pick formula - as teams like the ravens and eagles do. would anyone argue they shouldn't do that given the circumstances?
No, you're making assumptions that may not ever be true.
And given where comp picks begin between rounds 3-4, it's more like, "do you want $3.50 now or MAYBE $4.00 in two years".
A hypothetical: the Ravens offer the 108th pick to the Giants (the one they got for Bredeson) in the draft. Are you telling me you'd turn that down because the Giants MIGHT be able to get a pick between 97-103 in the 2024 draft?
why is there any urgency to take the present day value of a day 3 pick? plenty of day 3 picks don't even make NFL rosters as rookies and I would guess the majority don't see the field much as rookies.
the 7m savings is immediate but what's the urgent use that can't be created another way? we already know they aren't going to be players at the top end of FA.
he is 1 of the few players on the roster who with a couple good games could be in demand at trade deadline. why the urgency to trade low now? that seems the opposite of smart to me.
it is a classic decision of present vs. future value. do you want $3 today or $4 tomorrow or $5 in 2 days? for a team that shouldn't be looking to rush i'll take the chance at max value even if there's a little extra risk.
and yes as I said they would have to strategize to manipulate the comp pick formula - as teams like the ravens and eagles do. would anyone argue they shouldn't do that given the circumstances?
No, you're making assumptions that may not ever be true.
And given where comp picks begin between rounds 3-4, it's more like, "do you want $3.50 now or MAYBE $4.00 in two years".
A hypothetical: the Ravens offer the 108th pick to the Giants (the one they got for Bredeson) in the draft. Are you telling me you'd turn that down because the Giants MIGHT be able to get a pick between 97-103 in the 2024 draft?
no that's a deal I'd consider because it's a difference of a few picks.
ex. if Barkley is having a good year, there will be plenty of suitors willing to trade a 3rd or a 4th round pick because it's likely they'd recycle that via a comp pick in the offseason.
the eagles did that when they traded for Golden Tate a few years ago.
I'm sure LA wants to keep Von Miller and they dealt for him because they wanted the player, but if he were to leave via UFA this year and get a decent contract they would likely recoup the 3rd they gave up. That's probably why bidding for him had the additional pick. Every team involved knew they had a good chance to recoup a 3rd since he will likely sign a deal over 15m AAV (PFF projects 2 years 17m).
If you are just willing to roll the dice with young players, focus on putting yourself in the best cap position then I'd take both these trades.
Especially since I think the way it shakes out Sauce might be the BPA at 7. I want a full rebuild. I'd love a 2nd or 3rd round QB or trade back into the 1st to get one of the 1st rounders that hopefully fall a bit. Like Malik Willis.
limited hope for future value that may be higher and very likely is lower...
why is there any urgency to take the present day value of a day 3 pick? plenty of day 3 picks don't even make NFL rosters as rookies and I would guess the majority don't see the field much as rookies.
the 7m savings is immediate but what's the urgent use that can't be created another way? we already know they aren't going to be players at the top end of FA.
he is 1 of the few players on the roster who with a couple good games could be in demand at trade deadline. why the urgency to trade low now? that seems the opposite of smart to me.
Not enough logic backing points, particularly for the next stage of this franchise. Start thinking about what a rebuild means and looks like...
Need to take stock in core assets for future...Barkley clearly isn't one. Shed assets that have some value now to gain extra picks and clear out cap space, or both. Be careful in overvaluing a declining underperforming asset. Use new value gained to build for future as opposed to continue drain on the declining asset.
If a 4th is available now this is an easy logical play - trade him, use the cap space smartly to improve a more valuable position and use the pick to draft his replacement as quality RBs will be available in middle rounds.
A hypothetical: the Ravens offer the 108th pick to the Giants (the one they got for Bredeson) in the draft. Are you telling me you'd turn that down because the Giants MIGHT be able to get a pick between 97-103 in the 2024 draft?
no that's a deal I'd consider because it's a difference of a few picks.
The real difference is that one of those picks is guaranteed and the other one is hypothetical and perhaps unlikely.
I think you have to really look at who is getting 3rd round comp pick value and decide whether or not it's feasible that Saquon Barkley might reach that.
In the 2022 draft, there is only ONE player-related 3rd round comp pick - Kenny Golladay. AAV - $17 million. The rest are for coaches or execs.
In 2021, these were the 3rd rounders - Brady, Rivers, Bridgewater, Jack Conklin, Dante Fowler. All with an AAV of at least $14 million.
The last RB to generate 3rd round comp value was LeVeon Bell, who likely serves as a cautionary tale about signing free agent RBs to big contracts.
In summation, the likelihood that Saquon Barkley generates 3rd round comp value is incredibly low. More likely you're looking at 4th round (at best) in 2024.
Barkley was a dynamic player in college and in his freshman year. He has not been a dynamic player at any point in the last 3 seasons. He has also been injured and missed games each of the past 3 years. Why does the rest of the league realize he will suddenly be back to full health this year.
Your post evaluates what value Barkley could have in a best case scenario. It completely ignores all data from the last 3 years of his career. I'm not sure other NFL teams would share your best case scenario outlook on Barkley and be willing to spend at that level.
Off hand, I can't think of a recent player that had a great rookie year, followed by 3 disappointing, injury plagued years, and then had great years again. If there are some examples maybe that would help?
I just want to be clear.
Isn't that how the last rebuild worked so well?
While it's a 3rd and not a 4th, it's still towards the end of the round.
Beane throws a bit of a bone to his protege and still gets a guy in Barkley who while very injury prone is still supremely talented and very capable of redeeming his career in an ideal situation.
NYG gets to work on night 2 of the draft with 36, 67, 81 and 89.
I just want to be clear.
I was told he was touched by the hand of god
ex. if Barkley is having a good year, there will be plenty of suitors willing to trade a 3rd or a 4th round pick because it's likely they'd recycle that via a comp pick in the offseason.
the eagles did that when they traded for Golden Tate a few years ago.
I'm sure LA wants to keep Von Miller and they dealt for him because they wanted the player, but if he were to leave via UFA this year and get a decent contract they would likely recoup the 3rd they gave up. That's probably why bidding for him had the additional pick. Every team involved knew they had a good chance to recoup a 3rd since he will likely sign a deal over 15m AAV (PFF projects 2 years 17m).
Understood. But, first, I don't think Barkley is close to the Miller comparison. There was very little risk in dealing for Miller. I think Barkley is more likely to be in the Ertz area of compensation, and that's if he looks good for us early.
Second, you have to wait another year to get that comp pick back, and, you only recoup that pick (or a lower one, or possibly higher one) if you don't sign free agents yourself. I would expect teams close to winning a title to be the teams willing to spend big on a key, expensive player, especially if they would need to replace one who left, like Miller. There is no guarantee you will get anything. And that doesn't even factor in the possibility of the player getting hurt, which at this point has to be a concern with Barkley.
While it's a 3rd and not a 4th, it's still towards the end of the round.
Beane throws a bit of a bone to his protege and still gets a guy in Barkley who while very injury prone is still supremely talented and very capable of redeeming his career in an ideal situation.
NYG gets to work on night 2 of the draft with 36, 67, 81 and 89.
Except for the fact that the bills RB1 was better than Barkley in every stat this year and is significantly cheaper.
We're talking Saquon Barkley, right? An oft-injured player with declining production at the most fungible position in the NFL??
I just want to be clear.
I was told he was touched by the hand of god
by a GM that was touched in the head...
So... Less than Darnold.
(Kidding, IDGAF about Darnold)
I will type it slowly so we all get it...
hheee'sss aaaa rrrunnninnnggg bbbbbaaacckkkk
Dump Barkley
Not a big fan of releasing guys 1 year after a Pro Bowl appearance.
Understood. But, first, I don't think Barkley is close to the Miller comparison. There was very little risk in dealing for Miller. I think Barkley is more likely to be in the Ertz area of compensation, and that's if he looks good for us early.
Second, you have to wait another year to get that comp pick back, and, you only recoup that pick (or a lower one, or possibly higher one) if you don't sign free agents yourself. I would expect teams close to winning a title to be the teams willing to spend big on a key, expensive player, especially if they would need to replace one who left, like Miller. There is no guarantee you will get anything. And that doesn't even factor in the possibility of the player getting hurt, which at this point has to be a concern with Barkley.
the barkley comp is impossible to peg right now because there's such a high variance on his potential performance - i agree it's not von miller but it's also not 31 year old zach ertz.
ironically I think it's actually pretty close to a trade Schoen is familiar with - which was Sammy Watkins when he was on the Bills. He too was a top 5 pick who underperformed. Beane/Daboll/Schoen inherited him off a down year where he missed 8 games due to injury and only scored 2 tds in the half he played. watkins was entering a24 season, barkley entering a25.
in August at the beginning of their first training camp they traded him to McVay in training camp for a 2nd round pick and a fringe roster player (EJ Gaines). watkins dealt with fewer injuries but had also never produced like barkley did his first year. a top 100 pick (or slightly lower since this is a strong draft) i'm thinking about, especially if there can be another conditional pick attached based on performance. I'm not just dumping him to save $7m right now. Plenty of other ways to do that. And there will be other chances to cash in on Barkley.
A better draft pick if we trade him,or a plenty good enough RB to win with here..We will have a good backup,that we can draft in the 5th or 6th rd..
7M out Barkley, 13M out of Bradberry, 18.5M out Ryan, 18M out Shepard — and get 55M+ cash off the books in 22/23.
That cash is worth more than picks in the 100+ range.