NFL views on trade value for Bradberry and Barkley

Eric from BBI : 3/3/2022 12:14 pm

Dan Duggan ✔ @DDuggan21



Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade.



Bradberry is in the opposite position of Sterling Shepard in terms of leverage. He's still young, viewed as a high-quality player and plays a premium position. Whether he's extended, traded or released, Bradberry is in a good spot.