Day one Combine observations

Archer : 3/3/2022 4:10 pm
Please post any observations that you may have on day one
According to Jeff Howe  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 4:38 pm : link
Malik Willis interviewed extremely well. I still have my concerns about him reading defenses and his need to redshirt this year which would put a team like us in an awkward situation of having a young QB and not knowing whether he is "the guy" and staring it a potentially deeper QB class. I think he would be better off with a team like Tampa if they sign a vet stopgap because (1) they aren't likely to be in a position to draft one of the top QB's next year and (2) if no starting OL is there any draft pick is likely to be a rotation piece at best anyway in 2022.
Greg Dulcich  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 4:41 pm : link
A popular name for some on BBI ran a 4.61 unofficial
Some strong 40s at TE  
AcesUp : 3/3/2022 4:43 pm : link
Chig Okonkwo 4.52
Greg Dulcich 4.61
Jelani Woods 4.61 (at 6'7 260lbs)
Thanks  
Archer : 3/3/2022 4:47 pm : link
I do not have access to a tv so I am following via your comments
RE: Some strong 40s at TE  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2022 4:48 pm : link
I like Dulcich as a prospect in this draft. Plenty of positive attributes.

And saying we need a Tight End for future is an understatement...
Jelani Woods also led all TEs in the bench press  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2022 4:50 pm : link
24 reps.

I'm telling yas, he's going to be a good player. He's still a bit unrefined as a route runner since he's a converted QB, but he's got a lot of upside as a complete 2-way TE.
RE: Jelani Woods also led all TEs in the bench press  
Mike from Ohio : 3/3/2022 5:03 pm : link
Any thoughts on TE James Mitchell?
RE: Jelani Woods also led all TEs in the bench press  
Johnny5 : 3/3/2022 5:06 pm : link
He is huge. Not sure how good of a blocker he is but he's an interesting player.
RE: RE: Jelani Woods also led all TEs in the bench press  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2022 5:12 pm : link
Greg  
Mark from Jersey : 3/3/2022 5:14 pm : link
I was impressed with some of Armstrong's throws to Woods and dug a bit deeper. Had a pretty good season last year for UVA statistically and will play for them again this year. Do you think he has a future at the next level?
Armstrong - ( New Window )
I would say he's a solid blocker with room to improve  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2022 5:17 pm : link
Great effort, doesn't give up on blocks. As with his route running, he has room to improve with technique, still learning how to block. Better in pass pro than run blocking. Very strong upper body but a little light in the butt, as they say. He's not going to be Howard Cross or anything, but does a decent job and has the potential to get better.
Connor Heyward (Cam's younger brother and son of Craig)  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 5:24 pm : link
Looking real good in drills, but at about 6'0" 230 not sure where you play him. Though with right coach is intriguing.
I love Brennan  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2022 5:24 pm : link
He's a really tough kid, a true leader on the field, a gunslinger who isn't afraid to take shots, has good wheels (when he's healthy, which he wasn't for much of this season)and a strong, accurate arm.

The big question mark is his mechanics. His throwing motion is much more like a baseball player than a quarterback. He holds his hands low and has a big windup. Not what scouts love.
RE: Greg  
Professor Falken : 3/3/2022 5:27 pm : link
Keep in mind that UVA has a new HC, OC and QB coach, so it will be an adjustment for Armstrong.
Bellinger  
LS : 3/3/2022 5:33 pm : link
from San Diego State was manhandling the blocking sled. 6' 5", 253 with 22 reps. Ran a 4.63.
My rankings  
Brian in SI : 3/3/2022 5:37 pm : link
McBride
Ferguson
Kid from SD
Kid from Virginia
Likely
RE: RE: Greg  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2022 5:40 pm : link
True. On the other hand, he could have easily walked away and into the arms of a number of other, stronger teams as a grad transfer if he didn't like what he heard from Tony Elliott, so I think it's safe to assume they're on the same page.
Jahan Dotson 2 good but not great jumps - 36 inch vert, 121 inch broad  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 5:41 pm : link
he could be a potential option in round 2.

measured 5'11 178 with 9.5 inch hands - sort of looking like a poor man's Devonta Smith (who didn't do any drills last year but measured 6'0 170 with 9.25 hands).
outside of Likely and McBride  
Rory : 3/3/2022 5:50 pm : link
I feel like Greg Dulcich is really making a name for himself today. Just seems fluid and has good size to fill out
Dulcich  
Brian in SI : 3/3/2022 6:03 pm : link
Reminds me of Engram for whatever reason
Austin...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:06 pm : link
just ran a 4.32. Moving.
so many interesting receivers in this draft  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2022 6:21 pm : link
Dotson ran a 4.41
Sky Moore 4.39
Velus Jones 4.34

get as many top 100 picks as possible.
RE: According to Jeff Howe  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 6:25 pm : link
The only way Willis wouldn’t play some games this year would be if we are playoff bound. And in that case I think we’d have a good problem on our hands.
Trey McBride is my favorite player in the class  
gameday555 : 3/3/2022 6:26 pm : link
Not saying he's going to be the best, but I absolutely love him. He is utterly effortless. Reminds me so much of Kittle. Today's performance did nothing to change my opinion.
RE: RE: According to Jeff Howe  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 6:27 pm : link
Then you are stunting his development. The guy can’t read Cover 2 in college. All of the positive interviews won’t suddenly make him ready to play this year.
Bo Melton made himself some money  
SJHUGO : 3/3/2022 6:27 pm : link
4.39
Melton  
Brian in SI : 3/3/2022 6:31 pm : link
4.34. He had terrible qb play. I liked him a lot at Rutgers.
Velus Jones...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:35 pm : link
would be one of my sleepers in this draft. I could see some team developing him into a good slot WR.
RE: According to Jeff Howe  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 6:35 pm : link
There's a video going viral of him helping out what looks to be a homeless guy in Indianapolis, seemingly unaware he's being recorded from across the street. He always did seem like a good dude in the interviews I've seen.
RE: RE: According to Jeff Howe  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:37 pm : link
Not surprised. He is a kid of immense faith from what I have read.
Why would his development be stunted  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 6:42 pm : link
?
RE: RE: RE: According to Jeff Howe  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 6:42 pm : link
I dunno... there are plenty of people of immense faith who'd use their dogma to justify NOT helping that person.
That Malik Willis story needs to make its way to John Mara  
Go Terps : 3/3/2022 6:44 pm : link
.
Heard Willis...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:45 pm : link
score a 32 Wonderlic??
A 32 is a very good...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:46 pm : link
btw for a QB.
I know the risks  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 6:52 pm : link
and the last time I knew the risks (or at least, the downside) about a prospect but wanted him anyway it was Barkley, so maybe I shouldn't jinx it.

But I'd sure love it if the Giants drafted Willis.
more Willis  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 6:54 pm : link
stuff
Willis has made quite an impression - ( New Window )
That Willis wonderlic score will bump him up a few boards.  
Producer : 3/3/2022 6:55 pm : link
.
RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 6:55 pm : link
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
RE: I know the risks  
Go Terps : 3/3/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15620255 santacruzom said:
Quote:
and the last time I knew the risks (or at least, the downside) about a prospect but wanted him anyway it was Barkley, so maybe I shouldn't jinx it.

But I'd sure love it if the Giants drafted Willis.


+1
is he running  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 6:56 pm : link
at the Combine? If so, I imagine it will happen shortly.
RE: is he running  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 6:57 pm : link
He isn’t scheduled to run
RE: is he running  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 6:59 pm : link
I wish. I think he'd be comfortably in the mid 4.4s.
RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Producer : 3/3/2022 6:59 pm : link
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
The QB 40s are done  
Producer : 3/3/2022 7:00 pm : link
Only 2 QBs decided to run and Willis wasn't one of them.
RE: That Willis wonderlic score will bump him up a few boards.  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 7:01 pm : link
I think it definitely helps. In fact, I would say that, along with the apparent good interviews, have solidified Willis has a firster.

Now it's game on - can he get into the top 15?
RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 7:03 pm : link
See Darnold, Sam
RE: My rankings  
Will Shine : 3/3/2022 7:06 pm : link
If Ferguson is there R5, we should pull the trigger.
RE: Heard Willis...  
shyster : 3/3/2022 7:17 pm : link
My understanding is that NFL is no longer administering the Wonderlic.

nyt - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Producer : 3/3/2022 7:18 pm : link
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 7:23 pm : link
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 7:25 pm : link
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.

We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
People get taken in so easily at the combine  
jeff57 : 3/3/2022 7:29 pm : link
Willis is not a pro ready starting QB and is not likely to become one any time soon.
RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 7:34 pm : link
But what if next year’s class has a Herbert and Willis turns out to be Jones but we don’t know it before 2023 Draft because Willis is unable to play this year? You definitely won’t be getting anything close to Top 7 value in return.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Producer : 3/3/2022 7:34 pm : link
For sure he's raw. Nobody's denying that. My understanding is that Willis wasn't asked to do a lot of reading and progressions in the Liberty offense. This is what I have heard from several smart observers, including Cosell. But even so, the learning curve for him is steep and hard to predict.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
Producer : 3/3/2022 7:36 pm : link
What matters is solving the position, much more than losing draft value of a single pick. Because when you solve it with a stud, that's akin to ten first round picks. The risk/benefit trade off favors taking shots to find a Herbert/Mahomes. You waste a pick, perhaps, but the haul if you find the guy outweighs it dramatically.
Mike  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 7:54 pm : link
I wouldn’t care. I think everyone on BBI would spend 2 firsts on Herbert right now so what’s the difference?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted  
speedywheels : 3/3/2022 8:03 pm : link
Shhhh! that doesn't play into the proper narrative...
Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 8:05 pm : link
when throwing. What’s the narrative around that?
And I’m fine not drafting a QB in the top 10  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 8:06 pm : link
but if we like one with some concerns that we think we can work with, all bets should be off in the late first early second. It’s a minimal investment at that price IMO.
RE: Mike  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/3/2022 8:10 pm : link
I'd trade 5 & 7 for him. And not think twice.
my god  
mphbullet36 : 3/3/2022 8:15 pm : link
olave 4.26 40
Christian  
AcidTest : 3/3/2022 8:35 pm : link
Watson ran a 4.28 at 6'5".
RE: Christian  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2022 8:52 pm : link
Also insane jumps
RE: Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 8:57 pm : link
True, but he also ran for over 600 yards and scored 8 TDs rushing. So you could see the multiple ways he could score points.

Plus, his arm talent was still jumping off the screen.
RE: Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
santacruzom : 3/3/2022 9:03 pm : link
"Narrative" is one of those words people use pretty lazily around here, isn't it?
JFC...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 9:04 pm : link
Malik Willis is built like a LB. He is ripped.
RE: Dulcich  
Milton : 3/3/2022 9:08 pm : link
Certainly not because of his 40 time. Engram ran 4.4 or thereabouts. 4.61 is not especially fast for a pass-catching TE, if that's how Dulcich is being viewed. It's an excellent time for an inline blocking TE who can also catch.
RE: RE: Mike  
Producer : 3/3/2022 9:17 pm : link
And it would take a lot more than that.
RE: RE: Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
speedywheels : 3/3/2022 9:26 pm : link
It's not lazy. Certain posters keep on the same ridiculous narrative....
Willis throws a beautiful deep ball  
Sean : 3/3/2022 9:26 pm : link
.
.  
Go Terps : 3/3/2022 9:31 pm : link
Lazy is using the word "narrative" in every post like is a nervous tic and then adding nothing else.
Willis has a cannon, for sure  
gameday555 : 3/3/2022 9:39 pm : link
But his placement hasn't been great to me.
RE: Willis throws a beautiful deep ball  
bw in dc : 3/3/2022 9:43 pm : link
His ball knifes through the air...

I love arm talent.
RE: Heard Willis...  
blueblood : 3/3/2022 9:45 pm : link
Tom Brady was a 33

Eli was a 39..
Olave  
Archer : 3/3/2022 10:10 pm : link
Olave 4.26
Watson 4.28
Pierce 4.33

This is a very deep wr class
Olave at 4.26 is amazing He was great this year but i never knew he was that fast b
Watson 4.28 made a lot of money between the Senior Bowl and the combine

Pierce could be a wildcard
Pierce is 6'-3", 211, 4.33 forty, 40.5 " vj, and 129"lj
He is big,fast, and wins all the contested catches
Ridder  
Archer : 3/3/2022 10:13 pm : link
Ridder 4.47 forty
RE: RE: Dulcich  
Brian in SI : 3/3/2022 10:36 pm : link
More his movements and the way he catches the ball.

RE: Melton  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/3/2022 10:45 pm : link
Calling Vedral terrible is an understatement. Schiano loved Vedral and the fact that Meton had to kill himself to make catches from him says a lot. Melton is a kid I'd love RD 3 or 4. Hard hard worker too.
Jahan Dotson  
jacob12 : 3/3/2022 10:47 pm : link
Jahan has outstanding quickness, very good speed, soft hands, and is a superb route-runner. Dotson should be drafted late in the first round or early in the second.

I think he will be an excellent NFL WR.
RE: RE: Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
UConn4523 : 3/3/2022 11:34 pm : link
My comment was in response to Willis not being able to go through reads, not running ability.
I think there's a question to be asked about QB play in 2022  
Go Terps : 12:02 am : link
What's the ratio of importance between being able to improvise and create plays off schedule vs. being able to get through 4 reads effortlessly from the pocket in 2.5 seconds?

I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.

I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:

- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier

I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
RE: RE: RE: Josh Allen looked lost as a rookie  
santacruzom : 12:28 am : link
Yeah, it's lazy to act like these positions you don't like can't have any merit and are instead just conforming to some dogmatic position.
I think best news today  
Breeze_94 : 12:46 am : link
Was David Bell running a 4.65. Did not expect him to time well but he plays fast. Possibly in play at #67 at the top of r3 now
Olave official time  
jeff57 : 5:10 am : link
4.39
OL first  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:55 am : link
QB second.
RE: I think there's a question to be asked about QB play in 2022  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:22 pm : link
Potential sounds great. How long will it take. He’s not ready to be a starter for at least a year. Maybe 2. And better prospects tab. Him have failed. Is it worth it to pick him in the top 10? Maybe. Maybe not. He’s a coin flip prospect who might be an all pro or might be out of the league in 3. Years
RE: RE: I think there's a question to be asked about QB play in 2022  
Mike from Ohio : 1:31 pm : link
Absolutely every QB you may draft may be out of the league in 3 years. You don't avoid a prospect because he may bust because that is true of everyone.

There is no reason Willis has to sit for two years. This isn't the 90s anymore. The jump from college to the pros is not as different as it once was.

I don't know if Willis is the guy or not, but if Daboll and Schoen draft him I will feel pretty good about it. And if they don't? I will be fine with that too.
