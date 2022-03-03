Day one Combine observations

Malik Willis interviewed extremely well. I still have my concerns about him reading defenses and his need to redshirt this year which would put a team like us in an awkward situation of having a young QB and not knowing whether he is "the guy" and staring it a potentially deeper QB class. I think he would be better off with a team like Tampa if they sign a vet stopgap because (1) they aren't likely to be in a position to draft one of the top QB's next year and (2) if no starting OL is there any draft pick is likely to be a rotation piece at best anyway in 2022.
I was impressed with some of Armstrong's throws to Woods and dug a bit deeper. Had a pretty good season last year for UVA statistically and will play for them again this year. Do you think he has a future at the next level? Armstrong - ( New Window )
I would say he's a solid blocker with room to improve
Great effort, doesn't give up on blocks. As with his route running, he has room to improve with technique, still learning how to block. Better in pass pro than run blocking. Very strong upper body but a little light in the butt, as they say. He's not going to be Howard Cross or anything, but does a decent job and has the potential to get better.
Connor Heyward (Cam's younger brother and son of Craig)
He's a really tough kid, a true leader on the field, a gunslinger who isn't afraid to take shots, has good wheels (when he's healthy, which he wasn't for much of this season)and a strong, accurate arm.
The big question mark is his mechanics. His throwing motion is much more like a baseball player than a quarterback. He holds his hands low and has a big windup. Not what scouts love.
I was impressed with some of Armstrong's throws to Woods and dug a bit deeper. Had a pretty good season last year for UVA statistically and will play for them again this year. Do you think he has a future at the next level? Armstrong - ( New Window )
Keep in mind that UVA has a new HC, OC and QB coach, so it will be an adjustment for Armstrong.
Keep in mind that UVA has a new HC, OC and QB coach, so it will be an adjustment for Armstrong.
True. On the other hand, he could have easily walked away and into the arms of a number of other, stronger teams as a grad transfer if he didn't like what he heard from Tony Elliott, so I think it's safe to assume they're on the same page.
Jahan Dotson 2 good but not great jumps - 36 inch vert, 121 inch broad
Malik Willis interviewed extremely well. I still have my concerns about him reading defenses and his need to redshirt this year which would put a team like us in an awkward situation of having a young QB and not knowing whether he is "the guy" and staring it a potentially deeper QB class. I think he would be better off with a team like Tampa if they sign a vet stopgap because (1) they aren't likely to be in a position to draft one of the top QB's next year and (2) if no starting OL is there any draft pick is likely to be a rotation piece at best anyway in 2022.
The only way Willis wouldn’t play some games this year would be if we are playoff bound. And in that case I think we’d have a good problem on our hands.
Malik Willis interviewed extremely well. I still have my concerns about him reading defenses and his need to redshirt this year which would put a team like us in an awkward situation of having a young QB and not knowing whether he is "the guy" and staring it a potentially deeper QB class. I think he would be better off with a team like Tampa if they sign a vet stopgap because (1) they aren't likely to be in a position to draft one of the top QB's next year and (2) if no starting OL is there any draft pick is likely to be a rotation piece at best anyway in 2022.
The only way Willis wouldn’t play some games this year would be if we are playoff bound. And in that case I think we’d have a good problem on our hands.
Then you are stunting his development. The guy can’t read Cover 2 in college. All of the positive interviews won’t suddenly make him ready to play this year.
There's a video going viral of him helping out what looks to be a homeless guy in Indianapolis, seemingly unaware he's being recorded from across the street. He always did seem like a good dude in the interviews I've seen.
There's a video going viral of him helping out what looks to be a homeless guy in Indianapolis, seemingly unaware he's being recorded from across the street. He always did seem like a good dude in the interviews I've seen.
Not surprised. He is a kid of immense faith from what I have read.
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
But what if next year’s class has a Herbert and Willis turns out to be Jones but we don’t know it before 2023 Draft because Willis is unable to play this year? You definitely won’t be getting anything close to Top 7 value in return.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
For sure he's raw. Nobody's denying that. My understanding is that Willis wasn't asked to do a lot of reading and progressions in the Liberty offense. This is what I have heard from several smart observers, including Cosell. But even so, the learning curve for him is steep and hard to predict.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would his development be stunted
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
But what if next year’s class has a Herbert and Willis turns out to be Jones but we don’t know it before 2023 Draft because Willis is unable to play this year? You definitely won’t be getting anything close to Top 7 value in return.
What matters is solving the position, much more than losing draft value of a single pick. Because when you solve it with a stud, that's akin to ten first round picks. The risk/benefit trade off favors taking shots to find a Herbert/Mahomes. You waste a pick, perhaps, but the haul if you find the guy outweighs it dramatically.
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
Shhhh! that doesn't play into the proper narrative...
Certainly not because of his 40 time. Engram ran 4.4 or thereabouts. 4.61 is not especially fast for a pass-catching TE, if that's how Dulcich is being viewed. It's an excellent time for an inline blocking TE who can also catch.
Certainly not because of his 40 time. Engram ran 4.4 or thereabouts. 4.61 is not especially fast for a pass-catching TE, if that's how Dulcich is being viewed. It's an excellent time for an inline blocking TE who can also catch.
4.34. He had terrible qb play. I liked him a lot at Rutgers.
Calling Vedral terrible is an understatement. Schiano loved Vedral and the fact that Meton had to kill himself to make catches from him says a lot. Melton is a kid I'd love RD 3 or 4. Hard hard worker too.
What's the ratio of importance between being able to improvise and create plays off schedule vs. being able to get through 4 reads effortlessly from the pocket in 2.5 seconds?
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
What's the ratio of importance between being able to improvise and create plays off schedule vs. being able to get through 4 reads effortlessly from the pocket in 2.5 seconds?
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
Potential sounds great. How long will it take. He’s not ready to be a starter for at least a year. Maybe 2. And better prospects tab. Him have failed. Is it worth it to pick him in the top 10? Maybe. Maybe not. He’s a coin flip prospect who might be an all pro or might be out of the league in 3. Years
RE: RE: I think there's a question to be asked about QB play in 2022
What's the ratio of importance between being able to improvise and create plays off schedule vs. being able to get through 4 reads effortlessly from the pocket in 2.5 seconds?
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
Potential sounds great. How long will it take. He’s not ready to be a starter for at least a year. Maybe 2. And better prospects tab. Him have failed. Is it worth it to pick him in the top 10? Maybe. Maybe not. He’s a coin flip prospect who might be an all pro or might be out of the league in 3. Years
Absolutely every QB you may draft may be out of the league in 3 years. You don't avoid a prospect because he may bust because that is true of everyone.
There is no reason Willis has to sit for two years. This isn't the 90s anymore. The jump from college to the pros is not as different as it once was.
I don't know if Willis is the guy or not, but if Daboll and Schoen draft him I will feel pretty good about it. And if they don't? I will be fine with that too.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Greg Dulcich 4.61
Jelani Woods 4.61 (at 6'7 260lbs)
Greg Dulcich 4.61
Jelani Woods 4.61 (at 6'7 260lbs)
I like Dulcich as a prospect in this draft. Plenty of positive attributes.
And saying we need a Tight End for future is an understatement...
I'm telling yas, he's going to be a good player. He's still a bit unrefined as a route runner since he's a converted QB, but he's got a lot of upside as a complete 2-way TE.
I'm telling yas, he's going to be a good player. He's still a bit unrefined as a route runner since he's a converted QB, but he's got a lot of upside as a complete 2-way TE.
Any thoughts on TE James Mitchell?
I'm telling yas, he's going to be a good player. He's still a bit unrefined as a route runner since he's a converted QB, but he's got a lot of upside as a complete 2-way TE.
He is huge. Not sure how good of a blocker he is but he's an interesting player.
Armstrong - ( New Window )
The big question mark is his mechanics. His throwing motion is much more like a baseball player than a quarterback. He holds his hands low and has a big windup. Not what scouts love.
Keep in mind that UVA has a new HC, OC and QB coach, so it will be an adjustment for Armstrong.
Ferguson
Kid from SD
Kid from Virginia
Likely
Keep in mind that UVA has a new HC, OC and QB coach, so it will be an adjustment for Armstrong.
True. On the other hand, he could have easily walked away and into the arms of a number of other, stronger teams as a grad transfer if he didn't like what he heard from Tony Elliott, so I think it's safe to assume they're on the same page.
measured 5'11 178 with 9.5 inch hands - sort of looking like a poor man's Devonta Smith (who didn't do any drills last year but measured 6'0 170 with 9.25 hands).
Sky Moore 4.39
Velus Jones 4.34
get as many top 100 picks as possible.
The only way Willis wouldn’t play some games this year would be if we are playoff bound. And in that case I think we’d have a good problem on our hands.
Quote:
Malik Willis interviewed extremely well. I still have my concerns about him reading defenses and his need to redshirt this year which would put a team like us in an awkward situation of having a young QB and not knowing whether he is "the guy" and staring it a potentially deeper QB class. I think he would be better off with a team like Tampa if they sign a vet stopgap because (1) they aren't likely to be in a position to draft one of the top QB's next year and (2) if no starting OL is there any draft pick is likely to be a rotation piece at best anyway in 2022.
The only way Willis wouldn’t play some games this year would be if we are playoff bound. And in that case I think we’d have a good problem on our hands.
Then you are stunting his development. The guy can’t read Cover 2 in college. All of the positive interviews won’t suddenly make him ready to play this year.
There's a video going viral of him helping out what looks to be a homeless guy in Indianapolis, seemingly unaware he's being recorded from across the street. He always did seem like a good dude in the interviews I've seen.
Quote:
Malik Willis interviewed extremely well.
There's a video going viral of him helping out what looks to be a homeless guy in Indianapolis, seemingly unaware he's being recorded from across the street. He always did seem like a good dude in the interviews I've seen.
Not surprised. He is a kid of immense faith from what I have read.
Not surprised. He is a kid of immense faith from what I have read.
I dunno... there are plenty of people of immense faith who'd use their dogma to justify NOT helping that person.
But I'd sure love it if the Giants drafted Willis.
Willis has made quite an impression - ( New Window )
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
But I'd sure love it if the Giants drafted Willis.
+1
He isn’t scheduled to run
I wish. I think he'd be comfortably in the mid 4.4s.
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
I think it definitely helps. In fact, I would say that, along with the apparent good interviews, have solidified Willis has a firster.
Now it's game on - can he get into the top 15?
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Ferguson
Kid from SD
Kid from Virginia
Likely
If Ferguson is there R5, we should pull the trigger.
My understanding is that NFL is no longer administering the Wonderlic.
nyt - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15620260 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Quote:
In comment 15620267 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15620260 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
But what if next year’s class has a Herbert and Willis turns out to be Jones but we don’t know it before 2023 Draft because Willis is unable to play this year? You definitely won’t be getting anything close to Top 7 value in return.
Quote:
In comment 15620271 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620267 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15620260 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
For sure he's raw. Nobody's denying that. My understanding is that Willis wasn't asked to do a lot of reading and progressions in the Liberty offense. This is what I have heard from several smart observers, including Cosell. But even so, the learning curve for him is steep and hard to predict.
Quote:
In comment 15620260 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
Ehh, I'd trust Daboll on this one. And if he isn't ready then let him red shirt. Either way it isn't a bad scenario if you like his upside. And if Jones stinks we get another high pick, he walks, and we go from there.
We can't wait for the perfect scenario.
But what if next year’s class has a Herbert and Willis turns out to be Jones but we don’t know it before 2023 Draft because Willis is unable to play this year? You definitely won’t be getting anything close to Top 7 value in return.
What matters is solving the position, much more than losing draft value of a single pick. Because when you solve it with a stud, that's akin to ten first round picks. The risk/benefit trade off favors taking shots to find a Herbert/Mahomes. You waste a pick, perhaps, but the haul if you find the guy outweighs it dramatically.
Quote:
In comment 15620271 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620267 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15620260 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15620246 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Packages will be very limited and could develop bad habits trying to make plays when Defenses know what is coming.
I think the *develops bad habits* theory is overblown. Good QBs can learn and change and beat their bad habits. There is no evidence that good QBs develop bad habits that they can't shake.
See Darnold, Sam
Sam Darnold had bad habits and poor mechanics coming into the NFL. Especially poor lower body mechanics. They were well known. Nothing happened in the NFL to make him worse.
Willis has a lot of poor mechanics as well when it comes to reading defenses and bad habit of running when first read isn’t there and not keeping his eyes scanning the field (unlike Josh Allen). Forcing him to play before he is ready isn’t going to suddenly change that.
Shhhh! that doesn't play into the proper narrative...
I'd trade 5 & 7 for him. And not think twice.
Also insane jumps
True, but he also ran for over 600 yards and scored 8 TDs rushing. So you could see the multiple ways he could score points.
Plus, his arm talent was still jumping off the screen.
"Narrative" is one of those words people use pretty lazily around here, isn't it?
Quote:
I wouldn’t care. I think everyone on BBI would spend 2 firsts on Herbert right now so what’s the difference?
I'd trade 5 & 7 for him. And not think twice.
And it would take a lot more than that.
Quote:
when throwing. What’s the narrative around that?
"Narrative" is one of those words people use pretty lazily around here, isn't it?
It's not lazy. Certain posters keep on the same ridiculous narrative....
His ball knifes through the air...
I love arm talent.
Tom Brady was a 33
Eli was a 39..
Watson 4.28
Pierce 4.33
This is a very deep wr class
Olave at 4.26 is amazing He was great this year but i never knew he was that fast b
Watson 4.28 made a lot of money between the Senior Bowl and the combine
Pierce could be a wildcard
Pierce is 6'-3", 211, 4.33 forty, 40.5 " vj, and 129"lj
He is big,fast, and wins all the contested catches
In comment 15620347 Milton said:
Quote:
Reminds me of Engram for whatever reason
Certainly not because of his 40 time. Engram ran 4.4 or thereabouts. 4.61 is not especially fast for a pass-catching TE, if that's how Dulcich is being viewed. It's an excellent time for an inline blocking TE who can also catch.
Calling Vedral terrible is an understatement. Schiano loved Vedral and the fact that Meton had to kill himself to make catches from him says a lot. Melton is a kid I'd love RD 3 or 4. Hard hard worker too.
I think he will be an excellent NFL WR.
Quote:
when throwing. What’s the narrative around that?
True, but he also ran for over 600 yards and scored 8 TDs rushing. So you could see the multiple ways he could score points.
Plus, his arm talent was still jumping off the screen.
My comment was in response to Willis not being able to go through reads, not running ability.
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
Quote:
In comment 15620311 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
when throwing. What’s the narrative around that?
"Narrative" is one of those words people use pretty lazily around here, isn't it?
It's not lazy. Certain posters keep on the same ridiculous narrative....
Yeah, it's lazy to act like these positions you don't like can't have any merit and are instead just conforming to some dogmatic position.
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
Potential sounds great. How long will it take. He’s not ready to be a starter for at least a year. Maybe 2. And better prospects tab. Him have failed. Is it worth it to pick him in the top 10? Maybe. Maybe not. He’s a coin flip prospect who might be an all pro or might be out of the league in 3. Years
Quote:
What's the ratio of importance between being able to improvise and create plays off schedule vs. being able to get through 4 reads effortlessly from the pocket in 2.5 seconds?
I think twenty years ago the answer to this question was probably 80/20 in favor of the classic pocket passer. Today, I think it's much closer to 50/50 if not in favor of the improviser, and moving further in that direction by the year.
I think the Tom Brady/Peyton Manning type quarterback is becoming extinct for a number of reasons, including:
- the way offense is played in college
- college isn't producing offensive lineman the same way it used to
- reduced practice exposure means fewer reps for everyone involved
- the best athletes in the passing game are going to the offensive side of the ball to play WR and TE instead of DB
- the rules changes make passing easier
I see Willis as having immense potential with Daboll coaching him. Immense.
Potential sounds great. How long will it take. He’s not ready to be a starter for at least a year. Maybe 2. And better prospects tab. Him have failed. Is it worth it to pick him in the top 10? Maybe. Maybe not. He’s a coin flip prospect who might be an all pro or might be out of the league in 3. Years
Absolutely every QB you may draft may be out of the league in 3 years. You don't avoid a prospect because he may bust because that is true of everyone.
There is no reason Willis has to sit for two years. This isn't the 90s anymore. The jump from college to the pros is not as different as it once was.
I don't know if Willis is the guy or not, but if Daboll and Schoen draft him I will feel pretty good about it. And if they don't? I will be fine with that too.