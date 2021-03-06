Is Malik Willis worth the 5th pick overall? Rjanyg : 7:10 am

Good morning football is talking about him right now. He has superior arm talent, sis well on wonderlic and interviews. I wish he ran.



I am not for going QB this year but this is a deep draft. We have 2 first round picks and 9 overall. If we draft Willis we still have 8 draft picks. We could still get a RT at 7, edge rusher position is deep and there will be very good players top of round 2. WR position is also deep and can get a guy in round 3.



Am I crazy or does this all line up for a QB at 5?