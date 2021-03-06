Is Malik Willis worth the 5th pick overall?

Good morning football is talking about him right now. He has superior arm talent, sis well on wonderlic and interviews. I wish he ran.
I am not for going QB this year but this is a deep draft. We have 2 first round picks and 9 overall. If we draft Willis we still have 8 draft picks. We could still get a RT at 7, edge rusher position is deep and there will be very good players top of round 2. WR position is also deep and can get a guy in round 3.
Am I crazy or does this all line up for a QB at 5?
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills.
Link - ( New Window )
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Yay
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
Plenty of QB's have had that and busted. Nothing new with Willis. Willis is not Jackson. Willis is not ALlen.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Why is this bad? This sounds like good news to me.
Quote:
The #Giants are reportedly in love with Liberty QB Malik Willis.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Yay
Ok. Let’s roll!
I’m easily swayed
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
who disagreed with taking a deep dive into him?
most of the disagreement is re: the flimsy justifications for minimizing the risk.
and btw I could see Willis going as high as #2 to Detroit because he has that kind of physical talent (and by all accounts is a great kid).
but more likely I think he gets picked by an established coach that already has a veteran similar to Lance/SF last year - because that's the type of situation where the risk profile fits.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Check the source
Quote:
The #Giants are reportedly in love with Liberty QB Malik Willis.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Why is this bad? This sounds like good news to me.
Because he's not a good QB. Just because you can run and throw the ball a mile, and do well in interviews, doesn't make you a good QB. He threw a ton of INTs last season because of his inaccuracy and difficulty reading defenses.
Quote:
Willis is a prospect who flashes a combo of some of Josh Allen's arm traits and some of Lamar Jackson's running traits.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
who disagreed with taking a deep dive into him?
most of the disagreement is re: the flimsy justifications for minimizing the risk.
and btw I could see Willis going as high as #2 to Detroit because he has that kind of physical talent (and by all accounts is a great kid).
but more likely I think he gets picked by an established coach that already has a veteran similar to Lance/SF last year - because that's the type of situation where the risk profile fits.
Sure. By the end of this process Jax might get a haul and he goes number one.
Quote:
The #Giants are reportedly in love with Liberty QB Malik Willis.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Check the source
Stop sharing Wes Steinberg tweets! It's a completely BS account.
it's also exactly what you'd want to have out there if the hope is to generate interest from another team behind them to move up.
if they truly loved him that's probably the last thing they'd want out there publicly but if they still got him and loved him there's no downside in that scenario either. it's their jobs on the line not ours if they are wrong.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
In many instances, Willis' game today look a lot like it did when he was a senior here locally in GA in Roswell High School.
He was a great athlete running around with the ball then and he is now. He could make a lot of unplanned throws then and he can now. But none of us watching him ever considered him to be a future NFL QB, no less one drafted in the Top 10. A decent college player yes, but not much more.
To get to that level we are talking about, he was going to have add a far more sound and deeper QB-acumen to his game. And now 5 years later, it remains to be seen that he actually has.
I really hope he becomes a star...
Someone on twitter posted that in the chance the Giants pick a QB, that they should sit behind and learn from Jones. 90% of the comments were "learn from Jones, he's most likely better than him", that's another thing. Stop propping up Jones like he's Eli and that he's this bastion of QB wisdom to give a rookie. He's not a guy you create a QB controversy for, yes we need an OL, yes we need good playmakers, but if the FO feels they have potential franchise QB then you get him. Willis I think has the biggest upside and if Daboll can identify something to work with, then get him.
And a very impressive combination of intelligence, humility, and personality. Josh Allen is by all accounts a great leader and face of the franchise, and I'm sure Schoen and Daboll will prioritize that.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Oh crap? I read that as "Fuck yeah!"
Quote:
The #Giants are reportedly in love with Liberty QB Malik Willis.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Check the source
Shit, you're right. This guy... I can't say he's a parody account exactly, because his posts are never funny and certainly don't satirize anything, but he definitely appears to be something of a troll.
Quote:
Everyone is assuming Willis transferred from Auburn for football reasons. If he did it for that reason, why didn’t he transfer to like Florida State or Illinois, just to pick two names that are more likely candidates than Liberty. That suggests the transfer wasn’t for football reasons.
It was absolutely for football reasons. Here is a story talking about it...
There was a time during the offseason where it appeared Freeze was close to joining Gus Malzahn’s Auburn staff as the program’s new offensive coordinator and Willis was poised to take over for Jarrett Stidham as the starting quarterback on The Plains heading into the 2019 season. Neither of those things occurred but that won’t stop Freeze and Willis from joining forces this fall.
That’s because Willis is planning on transferring to Liberty, where Freeze took over as head coach this offseason. This news was first reported by Benjamin Wolk, who formerly covered Auburn for Rivals. Wolk is also reporting that Willis will apply for a waiver in order to play immediately for Liberty this season.
Entering the offseason, the junior signal-caller had the most experience of any quarterback on Auburn’s roster but following the conclusion of spring practice, Malzahn announced either redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood or true freshman Bo Nix would start for the Tigers in the opener against Oregon. That decision led Willis to explore his options via the NCAA transfer portal.
Let me add this as well. Nix was a 5-star recruit and was a legacy. His father Patrick played QB for Auburn and in the early 90s. He was the starter when Auburn went undefeated in '93 but couldn't vie for the NC because of probation.
Trust me, this was a HUGE factor why Nix got the nod over Willis.
you bet...
Quote:
In comment 15620764 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The #Giants are reportedly in love with Liberty QB Malik Willis.
Officials say he blew them away at the combine and that he has by far the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft.
GM Joe Schoen is a big fan and heavily scouted Willis while he was still with the Bills. Link - ( New Window )
Check the source
Shit, you're right. This guy... I can't say he's a parody account exactly, because his posts are never funny and certainly don't satirize anything, but he definitely appears to be something of a troll.
He's neither funny nor very interesting. Just seems to be enjoying putting out fake bullshit that's somewhere in between hoping to go viral. Annoying account.
You may now disregard the other posts in this thread
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
Otherwise, in the right hands and program, Willis looks like the sky is his limit.
Here is the vital piece people are overlooking - Willis is great off-script. He can make incredible throws on the run and he is a spectacular runner. Those are incredible assets in today's game.
I'd rather take Willis lower in the first, but I would not balk if we rolled the dice at 5 or 7. Picking in the lottery is all about athleticism and plus tools. Willis has those.
If that were true, what should they do?
Let no one know and say Daniel Jones is the guy.
Right?
If they loved Willis at 5, it would be the least intelligent thing possible to let anyone know.
Remember Mahomes?
I am not sayin Willis is Mahomes. Don't get it twisted.
It is impossible for Schoen and Daboll not to notice that Jones lack of production cost the last guys their jobs.
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
you seem to think all decisions have the same degree of risk. i disagree.
not sure why you think i put so much stock in malzahn - I didn't bring him up, I just think it's a farcical argument to pretend there were external circumstances at Auburn that stood in the way of Willis succeeding. He had a capable offensive coach who literally coached a first overall running QB to a national championship and more seniority than the 2 underclassmen QBs who beat him out. Why make false equivalencies to Burrow or weak excuses for that?
Quote:
is as likely as the Giants replacing Schoen next year with Gettleman..
I don't believe that at all. What if Schoen, Daboll and Kafka think Willis possess traits they can think they can dominate with?
If that were true, what should they do?
Let no one know and say Daniel Jones is the guy.
Right?
If they loved Willis at 5, it would be the least intelligent thing possible to let anyone know.
Remember Mahomes?
I am not sayin Willis is Mahomes. Don't get it twisted.
It is impossible for Schoen and Daboll not to notice that Jones lack of production cost the last guys their jobs.
Sorry, not a chance, imv
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
What if they get excited about Daniel Jones?
Quote:
Willis is a prospect who flashes a combo of some of Josh Allen's arm traits and some of Lamar Jackson's running traits.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
What if they get excited about Daniel Jones?
Why would they?
Quote:
In comment 15620762 Producer said:
Quote:
Willis is a prospect who flashes a combo of some of Josh Allen's arm traits and some of Lamar Jackson's running traits.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
What if they get excited about Daniel Jones?
Why would they?
Because maybe, just maybe, they know better and know more than you.
Quote:
I have to say I don't think I have ever seen someone who puts so much faith in Gus Malzahn's evaluation of teenagers when determining the plans for their NFL franchise.
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
you seem to think all decisions have the same degree of risk. i disagree.
not sure why you think i put so much stock in malzahn - I didn't bring him up, I just think it's a farcical argument to pretend there were external circumstances at Auburn that stood in the way of Willis succeeding. He had a capable offensive coach who literally coached a first overall running QB to a national championship and more seniority than the 2 underclassmen QBs who beat him out. Why make false equivalencies to Burrow or weak excuses for that?
You don't seem to understand what I am saying, so one last chance and then let's just agree to disagree.
I never said there were external circumstances that stood in the way of Willis succeeding. Not sure where you got that. He said was immature while at Auburn. That is very likely what stood in his way. Did Malzahn maybe just think Bo Nix was a better QB? Very possibly.
And Burrow is not at all a false equivalence. They were both QBs at top level D1 programs who were passed over at their programs for other QBs. It is literally the exact same situation. Was that viewed as a concern by anyone when we was drafted first overall? Not really. Why would Malzahn (who you can certainly argue does not have the offensive pedigree of Urban Meyer) passing him over create a flag for Willis?
I also never suggested that all decisions have the same risk. I said all prospects can bust. If everyone knew who the potential busts were nobody would pick them in the first round (yet several get picked by different teams every year).
If you want to debate, please use what I say instead of constructing your own strawmen and attributing them to me.
Quote:
In comment 15620892 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15620762 Producer said:
Quote:
Willis is a prospect who flashes a combo of some of Josh Allen's arm traits and some of Lamar Jackson's running traits.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
What if they get excited about Daniel Jones?
Why would they?
Because maybe, just maybe, they know better and know more than you.
If they know better and know more than me they'll simply have more reasons not to get excited about him. Jones's best chance of sticking around is for someone stupid to be making the decision.
Whose dupe are you? Why not just post under your original handle?
Quote:
I have to say I don't think I have ever seen someone who puts so much faith in Gus Malzahn's evaluation of teenagers when determining the plans for their NFL franchise.
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
you seem to think all decisions have the same degree of risk. i disagree.
not sure why you think i put so much stock in malzahn - I didn't bring him up, I just think it's a farcical argument to pretend there were external circumstances at Auburn that stood in the way of Willis succeeding. He had a capable offensive coach who literally coached a first overall running QB to a national championship and more seniority than the 2 underclassmen QBs who beat him out. Why make false equivalencies to Burrow or weak excuses for that?
Why Willis was beaten out by two underclassmen at Auburn is irrelevant. Maybe the other QBs ran the coach's system better. I have no issues with that. You judge Willis on the fundamentals and traits that can't be taught. Willis has a lot of qualities that you love to have in a QB but he is raw and will require a coach willing to design a system that will play to his skill sets. I have no problem if the Giants draft him at 5 or not at all.
And Burrow is not at all a false equivalence. They were both QBs at top level D1 programs who were passed over at their programs for other QBs. It is literally the exact same situation. Was that viewed as a concern by anyone when we was drafted first overall? Not really. Why would Malzahn (who you can certainly argue does not have the offensive pedigree of Urban Meyer) passing him over create a flag for Willis?
Joe Burrow is as false an equivalence as there can be.
Joe Burrow lost his job to Dwayne Haskins who went on to:
1. rewrite the OSU record book in a 13-1 season
2. come in 3rd in the Heisman and
3. get drafted in the first round
As amazing as Joe Burrow turned out there was zero shame in losing out to Dwayne Haskins. It's like saying Justin Jefferson was the 2nd best WR on his own team in college when that's only the case because Jamarr chase was on the other side.
Further, Burrow transferred to the best conference in CFB and proceeded to win the heisman, the national championship, and have what is perhaps the greatest single CFB season of all time. No exaggeration.
Willis lost out to 2 non-NFL caliber players and transferred to Liberty University where he never faced a ranked opponent.
In comment 15620929 Mike from Ohio said:
I also never suggested that all decisions have the same risk. I said all prospects can bust. If everyone knew who the potential busts were nobody would pick them in the first round (yet several get picked by different teams every year).
In comment 15620841 Mike from Ohio said:
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
sorry if I misunderstood but my point is that not every QB is the same risk.
a QB who performed more marginally against lower competition is more of a risk.
a QB who failed to beat out lesser talented players is more of a risk.
a QB who played in less of a pro style offense is more of a risk.
Willis' tools are great but he has a lot of risks relative to other recent first round prospects.
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
College and the NFL are different. Michigan thought Drew Henson was a better option than Brady at times. Ohio State thought Haskins was better than Burrow. It happens sometimes.
Why Willis was beaten out by two underclassmen at Auburn is irrelevant. Maybe the other QBs ran the coach's system better. I have no issues with that. You judge Willis on the fundamentals and traits that can't be taught. Willis has a lot of qualities that you love to have in a QB but he is raw and will require a coach willing to design a system that will play to his skill sets. I have no problem if the Giants draft him at 5 or not at all.
my own opinion is the same as yours - id have no problem passing on him and if they select him i'd be excited because the tools are exciting. if they do take him though it's as big of a gamble as you can take on a boom/bust profile though, and i don't think it's unfair to point that out. it would take massive balls for a first time coach like Daboll to trust his ability to develop on a player so raw in running the type of offense an NFL QB needs to run. For that reason I'd guess he ends up getting drafted by a more established coach/organization who fits that risk profile (like the 49ers/Lance last year).
those making assertions like "it cant be worse than Jones" or "every player is a risk" are deluding themselves of the increased risks (imo). at the senior bowl they said he had both the best reps of all the QBs and the worst reps of all QBs. so we have a highly boom/bust prospect at a position that starts as the riskiest to begin with where even polished p5 players routinely fail spectacularly (haskins, rosen, etc). the floor could be 'switch to another position'.
Quote:
In comment 15620916 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15620892 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15620762 Producer said:
Quote:
Willis is a prospect who flashes a combo of some of Josh Allen's arm traits and some of Lamar Jackson's running traits.
How do you not take a deep dive into the kid.
And none of us are experts. If Daboll and Kafka get excited, so should we.
What if they get excited about Daniel Jones?
Why would they?
Because maybe, just maybe, they know better and know more than you.
If they know better and know more than me they'll simply have more reasons not to get excited about him. Jones's best chance of sticking around is for someone stupid to be making the decision.
Whose dupe are you? Why not just post under your original handle?
Again you now think you can analyze better than the current GM and HC. How did you your belief that Glennon was better than DJ. You were slightly off on that analysis. As I have said multiple times to you I am not a dupe but you are just a dolt.
Quote:
is as likely as the Giants replacing Schoen next year with Gettleman..
I don't believe that at all. What if Schoen, Daboll and Kafka think Willis possess traits they can think they can dominate with?
If that were true, what should they do?
Let no one know and say Daniel Jones is the guy.
Right?
If they loved Willis at 5, it would be the least intelligent thing possible to let anyone know.
Remember Mahomes?
I am not sayin Willis is Mahomes. Don't get it twisted.
It is impossible for Schoen and Daboll not to notice that Jones lack of production cost the last guys their jobs.
I swear you and Terps are on in the same. The OL is why you can not tell if our WR's are any good, or our running is back due to the RB or is it the OL that as soon as the ball is handed to them they have no wear to go. It also does not allow you you see the real talent of the QB if he has any if he is constantly throwing from his back. Fix the OL then start plugging in skill players. This is football 101. Why is this so hard for some to comprehend?
Quote:
In comment 15620811 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
is as likely as the Giants replacing Schoen next year with Gettleman..
I don't believe that at all. What if Schoen, Daboll and Kafka think Willis possess traits they can think they can dominate with?
If that were true, what should they do?
Let no one know and say Daniel Jones is the guy.
Right?
If they loved Willis at 5, it would be the least intelligent thing possible to let anyone know.
Remember Mahomes?
I am not sayin Willis is Mahomes. Don't get it twisted.
It is impossible for Schoen and Daboll not to notice that Jones lack of production cost the last guys their jobs.
I swear you and Terps are on in the same. The OL is why you can not tell if our WR's are any good, or our running is back due to the RB or is it the OL that as soon as the ball is handed to them they have no wear to go. It also does not allow you you see the real talent of the QB if he has any if he is constantly throwing from his back. Fix the OL then start plugging in skill players. This is football 101. Why is this so hard for some to comprehend?
Because it isn't entirely true that you can't isolate QB traits across three seasons of NFL football even though the line is bad. There is a lot you can tell about a QB if you watch the tape. Now can the QB become a winner with his traits when the line gets fixed, is another question. And how far can he go with his traits is yet another question. But Daniel Jones is who he is. And guys like Daboll et al know what they are looking at, and will decide if Jones is the kind of QB he wanted to build his offense around. Jones has limitations that are very apparent. He may be able to win with them, but those limitations are unlikely to change.
Quote:
I have to say I don't think I have ever seen someone who puts so much faith in Gus Malzahn's evaluation of teenagers when determining the plans for their NFL franchise.
Willis has a ton of physical talent and was recruited to a top D1 school. He lost the chance to start and transferred to another program where he had enough success to likely be a first round NFL selection. By his own admission, he was immature when he was at Auburn. By all accounts, he is a smart kid who interviews very well and seems to have no off field concerns.
Being worried why Gus Malzahn did not select him as the starter several years ago seems far less concerning than why we spent the #6 overall selection on a guy who didn't even get recruited by D1 schools.
Every QB is a risk. Every position is a risk. I guess if you want to find concerning indicators you can do it with anyone, including QBs in the exact same position who went on to succeed in the NFL.
College and the NFL are different. Michigan thought Drew Henson was a better option than Brady at times. Ohio State thought Haskins was better than Burrow. It happens sometimes.
That was exactly the point I was making.
Again you now think you can analyze better than the current GM and HC. How did you your belief that Glennon was better than DJ. You were slightly off on that analysis. As I have said multiple times to you I am not a dupe but you are just a dolt.
Why do people keep saying anyone on this board thought Glennon was better than Jones? You should at least provide one example, instead of just saying, "I totally remember it."
He could be any one of four or five idiots. Which one is he?
IMO you get guys like Daboll and Kafka to try to turn a talent like this into a star. I'd be pretty jazzed if they took him but I'd prefer at 7 if they have a shot to take Ekwonu, Neal or Hamilton in that order.