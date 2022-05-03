Pauline: Giants making push for Trubisky

I’ve been reporting since last week the Pittsburgh Steelers look set to make a big push for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. I can now confirm the New York Giants are another team that will very likely target the former first-round pick in free agency.



This is more than just the natural fit of Trubisky reuniting with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, both of whom he worked with in Buffalo last season. I’m told the Giants could possibly sign Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback spot. Whether it’s the Giants, Steelers, or another team, it’s probably going to take a lot of money to sign Trubisky, as interest in the quarterback has been off the charts all week