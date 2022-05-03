Pauline: Giants making push for Trubisky

|I’ve been reporting since last week the Pittsburgh Steelers look set to make a big push for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. I can now confirm the New York Giants are another team that will very likely target the former first-round pick in free agency.
This is more than just the natural fit of Trubisky reuniting with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, both of whom he worked with in Buffalo last season. I’m told the Giants could possibly sign Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback spot. Whether it’s the Giants, Steelers, or another team, it’s probably going to take a lot of money to sign Trubisky, as interest in the quarterback has been off the charts all week
Yep. I’ve said many times this winter, if Mitch were here and it was a legit fair open competition, unless Mara steps in and voices support for Jones, he’d win the job. Not a doubt in my mind.
I bet DJ rises to the challenge and keeps his job. Trubisky is DJ without the athleticism. Wether or not DJ keeps his job in 2023 is up in the air
Jones is fast. He is not athletic. There’s a huge difference.
Russell Wilson isn’t a burner but he is much more athletic than Jones. Burrow as well. Tannehill and Dak as well.
Being fast doesn’t make you athletic
BUT... Anybody that thinks he's better than Jones? I'll have to disagree with ya... lol. I don't think Jones is worlds better, but he's better.
Have to imagine this would answer the Jone 5YO question. I just don’t even see that as a possibility.
Increasingly, I think all the Jones talk from Schoen/Daboll has been lip service.
Russell Wilson is fast.
Combine 40 times:
Wilson 4.53
Trubisky 4.67
Jones 4.81
I don't think Jones did himself justice there (it happens) but he has no edge over Trubisky in the rushing department. Their best rushing seasons are pretty much identical.
Trubisky has similar issues to Jones as a QB in processing the field and throwing the ball to the wrong uniforms at inopportune times.
But he may be physically sturdier.
I don't think you have watched Trubisky to make this assessment.
Daniel Jones first three seasons:
8,398 yards
45 TD's
29 INT's
62.7 Comp. %
84.3 QB Rating
6.62 yards per attempt
Mitchell Trubisky's first three seasons:
8,554 yards
48 TD's
29 INT's
63.3 Comp. %
85.8 QB Rating
6.68 yards per attempt #TogetherBlue
Career 3+ TD passing games:
Trubisky: 10
Jones: 3
That also doesn’t include that Trubisky has made the playoffs with the Bears. He also doesn’t have the injury history.
And I don't expect Trubisky to come to the NYG as I am sure he will command $10M to $14M per year. It won't just be the NYG and PITT trying to sign him.
I'll take that bet. Daniel Jones is going to be tougher to beat out than many here think.
And I agree - Trubisky would win the job over Jones. Easily. He knows the offense and he's just a better football player.
He went 6/8, 43 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT.
And now he's in line for a big payday? Interesting stuff.
And now he's in line for a big payday? Interesting stuff.
Supply and demand. Doesn't mean he would be deserving of a big pay day, but there is a need for QBs right now.
Only because the owner is president of his fan club.
Shea Tierney probably spent alot of time with Trubisky in Buffalo and he wants his guy here which I'm fine with but Jones is the starter.
No. He isn't.
No. drafting Jones at 6 was the big dig.
Trubisky as a stop gap would be an an improvement.
They both have plus straight line speed, but both look a little clumsy outside of the pocket. Trubisky has a pretty big arm, bigger than Jones.
Trubisky was clearly playing in a bad offense in Chicago, so I think history looks a little more kindly on him in retrospect.
Primary difference is Trubisky played well enough to get a team in the playoffs, and played pretty well in a playoff game.
What’s the thing Jones does better?
Trubisky had 27 td's (3 rushing) - 12 ints in 2018 and then Nagy stopped running him as much after that.
I think a QB competition with Jones & Trubisky is close, but i'm just happy the Giants are finally trying to find a backup QB that can run a similar style offense.
I'll repeat what I wrote earlier. The big advantage MT has over Jones is being in that Daboll offense for a full off-season and season. He can hit the ground running...
Jones is athletic. You must have missed the acrobatic catch he made vs Carolina
Jones is athletic. You must have missed the acrobatic catch he made vs Carolina
One acrobatic catch doesn’t negate three years of fumbling around in the pocket.
I'll repeat what I wrote earlier. The big advantage MT has over Jones is being in that Daboll offense for a full off-season and season. He can hit the ground running...
I tend to agree. I don’t think Jones beats out MT in camp.
And I don't expect Trubisky to come to the NYG as I am sure he will command $10M to $14M per year. It won't just be the NYG and PITT trying to sign him.
You need to relax. You are talking about Mitch Trubisky like he’s a franchise QB.
Which is something Jones does not possess. I'm no big fan of Trubisky, but if he comes here, which I don't expect, and he throws side by side with Jones, you will see a big difference in their arm talent.
And I don't expect Trubisky to come to the NYG as I am sure he will command $10M to $14M per year. It won't just be the NYG and PITT trying to sign him.
You need to relax. You are talking about Mitch Trubisky like he’s a franchise QB.
Nope. He just has a solid arm. He makes a ton of mistakea, just like Danny Boy.
No one thinks that. Jones hasn’t had to compete with anyone since coming into the league, it’s time for that to end.
But they cannot have backups like they have had the last few years.
If the Steelers are looking at him for starter, no way the Giants can compete with that $$$$.
Also speculation
Trubisky on a short deal and Jones without having his option picked up would be ideal placeholders given Schoen and Daboll might not want to rush into a decision on QB as some of you want them to.
This scenario wouldn’t stop them from drafting a guy this year or next if that’s what they wanted to do. Trubisky knows the system and Jones knows the building and the area. The hope would be that the competition could possibly make each of them better. At a minimum, either can provide at least a competitive level of football as they look to upgrade.
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let’s use the Bears “letting him walk” form our opinions….
Why did the Bears, who’ve been looking for a QB since Reagan was president, let him walk?
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let's use the Bears "letting him walk" form our opinions….
Yeah, you’re right. Bears made the right choice trading up a slot to take him instead of Mahomes and Watson. I’m sure it was all just coaching.
We have been touting the BUF-KC offensive blend. Well there is probably no player out there that would be more familiar with what that might be than Trubisky.
Why did the Bears, who’ve been looking for a QB since Reagan was president, let him walk?
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let’s use the Bears “letting him walk” form our opinions….
Yeah, you're right. Bears made the right choice trading up a slot to take him instead of Mahomes and Watson. I'm sure it was all just coaching.
That wasn’t your point in your post. You basically said that Trubisky must suck because the Bears let him walk. What the hell does that have to do with Mahomes or Watson?
Way to change the narrative completely because you have no response for your initial asinine point. Kudos!
Why did the Bears, who’ve been looking for a QB since Reagan was president, let him walk?
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let’s use the Bears “letting him walk” form our opinions….
Yeah, you're right. Bears made the right choice trading up a slot to take him instead of Mahomes and Watson. I'm sure it was all just coaching.
That wasn’t your point in your post. You basically said that Trubisky must suck because the Bears let him walk. What the hell does that have to do with Mahomes or Watson?
Way to change the narrative completely because you have no response for your initial asinine point. Kudos!
You know I am no fan of Jones, but Trubisky isn't very good, either. He is probably marginally better than Jones. And I agree with you that Nagy was a bad coach, especially with Fields. Trubisky's problem is that he can look good for a quarter, or a game, maybe several games, but the bad Trubisky always shows up and will start to make lousy throws and boneheaded mistakes, just like our guy.
I'm not saying we shouldn't look to add him for a year, but I think Trubisky's troubles are more than just the coach.
Why did the Bears, who’ve been looking for a QB since Reagan was president, let him walk?
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let’s use the Bears “letting him walk” form our opinions….
Yeah, you're right. Bears made the right choice trading up a slot to take him instead of Mahomes and Watson. I'm sure it was all just coaching.
That wasn’t your point in your post. You basically said that Trubisky must suck because the Bears let him walk. What the hell does that have to do with Mahomes or Watson?
Way to change the narrative completely because you have no response for your initial asinine point. Kudos!
You know I am no fan of Jones, but Trubisky isn't very good, either. He is probably marginally better than Jones. And I agree with you that Nagy was a bad coach, especially with Fields. Trubisky's problem is that he can look good for a quarter, or a game, maybe several games, but the bad Trubisky always shows up and will start to make lousy throws and boneheaded mistakes, just like our guy.

I'm not saying we shouldn't look to add him for a year, but I think Trubisky's troubles are more than just the coach.
I'm not saying we shouldn't look to add him for a year, but I think Trubisky's troubles are more than just the coach.
I never said Trubisky was very good. My point was that forming an opinion and deciding that he sucks based on the Bears letting him walk is lazy analysis. He may indeed just suck. But I wouldn’t use Nagy and the Bears decision making on the matter as proof of anything. Nagy was as incompetent as upit gets when it comes to getting the most out of the QB position
We have been touting the BUF-KC offensive blend. Well there is probably no player out there that would be more familiar with what that might be than Trubisky.
Excellent point on the Kafka connection as well.
Why did the Bears, who’ve been looking for a QB since Reagan was president, let him walk?
You do realize the Bears fired their head coach and much of it had to do with him having no idea how to utilize his QBs, right? He was clueless with Trubisky and clueless with Fields. If you were wondering who to blame more for Trubiskys struggles, the Justin Fields experience afterwards should have clued you in. But yeah, let's use the Bears "letting him walk" form our opinions….
Yeah, you're right. Bears made the right choice trading up a slot to take him instead of Mahomes and Watson. I'm sure it was all just coaching.
That wasn’t your point in your post. You basically said that Trubisky must suck because the Bears let him walk. What the hell does that have to do with Mahomes or Watson?
Way to change the narrative completely because you have no response for your initial asinine point. Kudos!
You know I am no fan of Jones, but Trubisky isn't very good, either. He is probably marginally better than Jones. And I agree with you that Nagy was a bad coach, especially with Fields. Trubisky's problem is that he can look good for a quarter, or a game, maybe several games, but the bad Trubisky always shows up and will start to make lousy throws and boneheaded mistakes, just like our guy.

I'm not saying we shouldn't look to add him for a year, but I think Trubisky's troubles are more than just the coach.
I'm not saying we shouldn't look to add him for a year, but I think Trubisky's troubles are more than just the coach.
I never said Trubisky was very good. My point was that forming an opinion and deciding that he sucks based on the Bears letting him walk is lazy analysis. He may indeed just suck. But I wouldn't use Nagy and the Bears decision making on the matter as proof of anything. Nagy was as incompetent as upit gets when it comes to getting the most out of the QB position
Oh yea.. I agree 100% with your argument. Nagy = bad. Bears letting him walk, probably not a convincing data point. Though if he had true elite ability, like Mahomes/Allen, even the Bears probably would have been smart enough to keep him.
.
Yep. I've said many times this winter, if Mitch were here and it was a legit fair open competition, unless Mara steps in and voices support for Jones, he'd win the job. Not a doubt in my mind.
Do you really believe Mara would give an ultimatum to his new coach and GM about the starting QB!
More on point, that Giants are willing to invest major bucks in a second quarter back shows they are serious about trying to win now. Taking Jones off scholarship would be a positive thing.
Do you really believe Mara would give an ultimatum to his new coach and GM about the starting QB!
More on point, that Giants are willing to invest major bucks in a second quarter back shows they are serious about trying to win now. Taking Jones off scholarship would be a positive thing.
I don't think we can conclude for certain what the angle is now. Is it win now? Or stabilize a sinking ship? Adding Trubisky really risks the chance that the Giants will be top of the draft in 2023. For people salivating over Young and Stroudt this could turn into a bummer. If they add Trubisky I still think a QB is on the table in this draft. If not first round, maybe second. How do you know where you'll be drafting in 23.
A) the guy who is skittish, and injury prone and isn't capable of being a franchise quarterback.
B) the athletic, big talented player who hasn't been given the proper support he needs to flourish on the field.
The Giants are clearly torn about which one of those QB's daniel jones is. So if you have half the organization saying he is and half saying he isn't what can you do? You sign the best backup QB that you can get(Trubisky. A guy who can replace him if necessary but not a draft pick that you will be pressured to play all the time. If Jones proves up to the challenge, great, Team B was right! If he isn't and team A was correct, at least you have a chance at being competitive because you have a real option B. Makes total sense to me
Being in Nagy's offense, a disciple of Reid, should also make him familiar with KC's offensive concepts and what Kafka might bring to the table.
We have been touting the BUF-KC offensive blend. Well there is probably no player out there that would be more familiar with what that might be than Trubisky.
Excellent point on the Kafka connection as well.
Jones played for Shurmur who is also from the Reid tree. We're all trying too hard. Trubisky doesn't have a leg up on Jones because of Daboll because Daboll is tailoring his offense to what the Giants have. It's just another nonsensical opinion that gets presented as fact by the same crowd. Unintelligent.
3 year of tape exists and it’s plenty to know more/less what you have to work with. Do they think they can tap into his strengths? We will see but I’m not getting on that.
Either way we just cannot go into this year with him not earning the starting job. Sign a vet like Trubisky and even use a mid rounder in a project if you don’t like the top guys. We have to start treating the QB position like a pipeline until one unquestionably rises to the top.
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
whether they draft a QB or not...
whether they go full rebuild or not.
New bosses are intimately familiar with Trubisky from Buffalo. It may be that he's strong in areas where DJ is not, such as understanding and reading defenses. Putting him and DJ in either order is not something I would have suggested but it is telling if Schoen and Daboll gravitate toward that set-up especially at significant dollars for Mitch.
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
YOU didn’t see him do anything last season. Daboll and Schoen were around him all season. If they decide he showed enough to bring in as competition, why would some of you be so butthurt about that? What’s the downside? Either your boy Jones steps up and wins the job or he doesn’t and Trubisky wins the job. Is competition that petrifying for some of you? If so, why?
that Trubisky has resurrected his value under Daboll, despite doing absolutely nothing last year.
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
YOU didn't see him do anything last season. Daboll and Schoen were around him all season. If they decide he showed enough to bring in as competition, why would some of you be so butthurt about that? What's the downside? Either your boy Jones steps up and wins the job or he doesn't and Trubisky wins the job. Is competition that petrifying for some of you? If so, why?
The problem is it is Trubisky. He is not good.
that Trubisky has resurrected his value under Daboll, despite doing absolutely nothing last year.
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
YOU didn't see him do anything last season. Daboll and Schoen were around him all season. If they decide he showed enough to bring in as competition, why would some of you be so butthurt about that? What's the downside? Either your boy Jones steps up and wins the job or he doesn't and Trubisky wins the job. Is competition that petrifying for some of you? If so, why?
The problem is it is Trubisky. He is not good.
If you conclude Trubisky isn't good, and I agreee, then you have to conclude Daniel Jones is not good, because Trubisky has been better in almost every regard.
Well it's certainly not going to make him worse. And if they run a fair competition then at least there are options...
that Trubisky has resurrected his value under Daboll, despite doing absolutely nothing last year.
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
YOU didn't see him do anything last season. Daboll and Schoen were around him all season. If they decide he showed enough to bring in as competition, why would some of you be so butthurt about that? What's the downside? Either your boy Jones steps up and wins the job or he doesn't and Trubisky wins the job. Is competition that petrifying for some of you? If so, why?
The problem is it is Trubisky. He is not good.
He's good enough to be fair competition. Anybody better would just be the starter.
What's your plan?
And if the above horseshit is actually true, can't we expect an uptick in performance by Jones under Daboll, too?
What’s the apprehension here? Jones hasn’t led us to success and we haven’t had anything other than a warm body at backup QB. Are you against QB competition and upgrading the position or no?
No on here thinks Trubisky is now leading us to the playoffs. We do think the competition will be good to have and there’s a solid chance he’d beat out Jones. What’s so wrong with any of that?
Who said or suggested Trubisky is great?
I think he's better than Jones. But that's not saying much at this point. And it's not saying he's the second coming of Josh Allen.
What’s the apprehension here? Jones hasn’t led us to success and we haven’t had anything other than a warm body at backup QB. Are you against QB competition and upgrading the position or no?
No on here thinks Trubisky is now leading us to the playoffs. We do think the competition will be good to have and there's a solid chance he'd beat out Jones. What's so wrong with any of that?
Waste of time and money. If he is better, it is only marginal. So now they have two mediocre QBs. Only thing it truly does is ensure they have a better backup.
YOU didn't see him do anything last season. Daboll and Schoen were around him all season. If they decide he showed enough to bring in as competition, why would some of you be so butthurt about that? What's the downside? Either your boy Jones steps up and wins the job or he doesn't and Trubisky wins the job. Is competition that petrifying for some of you? If so, why?
I never said don't bring him in. I'm in favor of it.
Their stats are pretty similar, Trubisky has a slight edge. From what I've seen Trubisky has better instincts and throws better on the run and off schedule. Jones is bad at both of those things. Trubisky has a stronger arm too.
I'm 100% positive the new GM and HC have watched a lot of film on Jones' 3 years in the past month and they saw Trubisky everyday last year. I'm very happy to hear this news if true.
The Giants need better QB either from Jones or someone else. No matter how much Schoen and Daboll talk up Jones their actions will speak louder. I guess we'll see how serious the Giants are about signing Trubisky between now and about April 1st.
The Bears had back-to-back 8-8 seasons in 2019 and 2020, and after the 2019 season ended, Trubisky and Nagy were set to have a meeting to discuss how to improve and right the ship, but according to the report, that didn’t happen.
“After the 2019 season concluded, Trubisky prepared to meet with Nagy. They needed to have a conversation. How were they going to make this work? The quarterback prepared notes for the meeting. Nagy, though, didn’t make it — ‘He no-showed him,’ a source said. Trubisky left his notes behind.”
Trubisky had mentioned toward the end of the 2020 season that some of his ideas for the offense had been ignored — this report certainly puts that notion into context. Jahns and Fishbain also revealed Trubisky had tried multiple times to voice concern about Nagy’s offense, which never finished above 22nd in the NFL.
“‘(Trubisky would) be in the middle of camp and be like, ‘Guys, none of this stuff is working,’ or he’d be pointing out the problems with the offense, and he’d be getting this, ‘Oh, no, man. Don’t worry at all. It’ll all come together. Have faith. Trust the process,’ a source said.”
Nagy had a reputation for being a happy-go-lucky, relentlessly positive leader. If there’s any truth to Jahns and Fishbain’s report — and they’re about as credible as it gets — Nagy may not have been the coach many thought he was.
Scathing Report Shares New Details on Matt Nagy’s Treatment of Mitch Trubisky - ( New Window )
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Running out Jones contract and drafting someone next year is what NYJ did with ZW this year. Better to play this like NE did with Newton.
I'm doubting a long term vet QB solution is going to come at a reasonable price. Don't spend resources on a stop gap that may only be marginally better than DJ, and is likely to be out the door in a year or two. Just roll the dice on DJ, and look to draft a QB this year or next. If it is next year, we do NOT want to add a couple meaningless wins this year.
At 2-4 mil, maybe. Anything more, we should be looking to trade DJ and bring in a new stopgap.
What got my blood pumping was the bit about the solid OL draft, including how it might depress FA prices. That's much more interesting than what bottom tier starter might be taking snaps.
Who’s the money better spent on? What big time impact player are we getting with the money spent on a small contract for a backup QB?
Who’s the money better spent on? What big time impact player are we getting with the money spent on a small contract for a backup QB?
Better spent on oline, Dline or LB. Trubisky is nothing. I have never seen anything in him that would lead me to say I wanted him on the Giants. If he is not substantially better than Jones, it is a waste of money. As a backup for vet minimum ok - under $2 mill maybe.
Like pissing into the wind. Anybody but Jones does not work.
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
1) Trubisky won’t cost all of their free cap space
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
I agree. There is going to be competition for MT's services, which is going to drive up the asking price.
1) Trubisky won’t cost all of their free cap space
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
What has he done to make more than the $2.5m he earned last year? There are similar alternatives (Dalton, Taylor, Marriotta, Brissett, Fitz, etc) so what’s driving up the market for him?
I’d cap at 2/10M with additional incentives for starts, wins, etc.
If Pittsburgh wants to pay him like a starter, that’s cool.
Trubisky licked his wounds and is healthy. And even still I don’t think anyone would touch him with a 10 foot pole for 10M.
1) Trubisky won’t cost all of their free cap space
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
What has he done to make more than the $2.5m he earned last year? There are similar alternatives (Dalton, Taylor, Marriotta, Brissett, Fitz, etc) so what’s driving up the market for him?
First of all as mediocre to bad as he is, he is much better at this stage than all the QBs mention with the possible exception of Mariota. There is just a lot of buzz around him getting a starting job this season. Pittsburgh, Washington, Carolina and others have been rumored. He seems to be the hottest vet FA QB on the market.
Secondly, I think there is a feeling that his potential is not completely spent. Unlike Dalton, Fitz and Taylor he is young and athletic with a good arm. Trubisky's troubles have always been mistakes and turnovers. While I don't agree it seems there are teams that want to try him out if they don't have a better solution, like the teams already mentioned. For the Steelers, who have a win-now roster, $14M is not a lot of money for the position, in fact it is a reduction from what they were already spending on over the hill Big Ben who was maybe worse than what they will get from Trubisky.
All the podcasters and observers I listen to say their contacts in front offices tell them there will be a market for Trubisky.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
I’d cap at 2/10M with additional incentives for starts, wins, etc.
If Pittsburgh wants to pay him like a starter, that’s cool.
I think they are going to have to pay him as a starter because he will be their starter and they will have to bid against other teams who want him as a starter. He's going to get between $10M and $14M per year on a two yr deal, probably.
1) Trubisky won’t cost all of their free cap space
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
What has he done to make more than the $2.5m he earned last year? There are similar alternatives (Dalton, Taylor, Marriotta, Brissett, Fitz, etc) so what’s driving up the market for him?
Why are you asking BBI? When the market settles and players sign you’ll have your answer. And it won’t be because BBI says so one way or the other. It’s because the market says so. You’d be better off waiting to ask whichever team signs him these questions…
...and DJ would likely remain the best QB on the team.
Also speculation
I’d argue nothing is a waste when trying to better your output from QB. For a nominal investment you are getting short term answers to help inform long term decisions, at the bare minimum. And we need a better backup QB anyway.
Who’s the money better spent on? What big time impact player are we getting with the money spent on a small contract for a backup QB?
Better spent on oline, Dline or LB. Trubisky is nothing. I have never seen anything in him that would lead me to say I wanted him on the Giants. If he is not substantially better than Jones, it is a waste of money. As a backup for vet minimum ok - under $2 mill maybe.
Like pissing into the wind. Anybody but Jones does not work.
Good to know you have all the answers. You don’t even know what his cost is but hey, we can just go spend it on the OL and DL and expect that to be money well spent. Great!
1) Trubisky won’t cost all of their free cap space
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
Trubisky is going to cost real money.
What has he done to make more than the $2.5m he earned last year? There are similar alternatives (Dalton, Taylor, Marriotta, Brissett, Fitz, etc) so what’s driving up the market for him?
Why are you asking BBI? When the market settles and players sign you’ll have your answer. And it won’t be because BBI says so one way or the other. It’s because the market says so. You’d be better off waiting to ask whichever team signs him these questions…
I’m asking BBIers who claim he’ll be expensive. He completed 6 passes in 2021; he’s done nothing to increase his value vs. last year. Why would the same people who thought he was worth 2.5m in 2020 feel any differently today? It sounds more like his agent is pumping up interest than anything else. If he’s looking for more than ~$3 he’s not the answer here.
Oh no! Daniel Jones might have to actually play well to stay on the field!
I think that’s literally the point.
If I’m wrong, I have no problem signing him to slightly more than he played on last year. I just think that it’s wishful thinking. I’d much rather play the next tier down. Maybe Darnold or Lock shake loose and you can grab them cheaper because of recency bias and them having the stink of last year on them. I just think it’s foolish to play the top of the bridge qb market in a junk year where we should have a lean payroll when there’s a perfectly fine bridge qb on the roster.
Elway: 42 games, .534 accuracy, 47 TDs, 52 ints, 6.55 yards per attempt.
E. Manning: 41 games, .541 accuracy, 54 TDs, 44 ints, 6.31 yards per attempt.
DJones: 38 games, .628 accuracy, 45 TDs, 29 ints, 6.62 yards per attempt.
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
But it's not going to suddenly make Jones a better QB. He is who he is.
Elway: 42 games, .534 accuracy, 47 TDs, 52 ints, 6.55 yards per attempt.
E. Manning: 41 games, .541 accuracy, 54 TDs, 44 ints, 6.31 yards per attempt.
DJones: 38 games, .628 accuracy, 45 TDs, 29 ints, 6.62 yards per attempt.
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
This is compelling to you?
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
Because the rules under which Elway and Eli played are completely different from now.
Compare Jones to Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Herbert - tell me how that works out.
2) They have to replace Glennon
3) He knows their system, and Jones gets hurt a lot
4) He can help fast-track the installation of the system
I suspect the only downside is the fear he’ll beat Jones in camp.
WGAF if he beats out Jones in camp? If that happens, then DJ truly doesn’t deserve to start. I can’t imagine that these people are so into Jones that they fear him having to compete for the job, nor do I think the Buffalo contingent is so into Trubisky that they’re willing to get engaged in ANY type of bidding war for him.
WGAF if he beats out Jones in camp? If that happens, then DJ truly doesn’t deserve to start. I can’t imagine that these people are so into Jones that they fear him having to compete for the job, nor do I think the Buffalo contingent is so into Trubisky that they’re willing to get engaged in ANY type of bidding war for him.
I definitely think there are posters on this site who are convinced Jones is unequivocally the answer and the thought of him facing real competition in camp makes them itchy.
If Schoen and Daboll think that Trubisky is worthwhile, I trust their opinions so far, but I once trusted the opinions of Joe Judge, which was a huge mistake.
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
How old are you? 20? 25 - tops?
Do you have even the remotest of understandings how different the game was when Elway played in the '80s compared to now?
Through his first 33 games, this QB won a SB, led the league in TD passes one year (17), and led the league in completion % in back-to-back years at 64.5% and 63.7%.
His total TDs were 35 and his total INTs were 32. His completion % was 64%. His YPT was 7.
Any guesses?
It's Joe Montana.
I don't want to tick people off, however, I haven't heard this mentioned
If we end up bringing in Trubisky, IMO, that creates immediate controversy, no matter who is named the starter. If Jones starts and has (3) bad games, then all the talking heads start screaming for Mitch, Vice Versa if Mitch is named starter and he stinks the joint out
Why in the world would brand new Management and coaching staff want to do this to themselves? If they plan on drafting a potential successor in the middle rounds, I would think something like this can be interpreted differently.
Even if they draft a QB with one of the 2 first round picks, there's no smokescreen there, everything would be pretty clear that Jones isn't the guy.
My opinion, too much ambiguity bringing in a guy like Trubisky
I don't want to tick people off, however, I haven't heard this mentioned
If we end up bringing in Trubisky, IMO, that creates immediate controversy, no matter who is named the starter. If Jones starts and has (3) bad games, then all the talking heads start screaming for Mitch, Vice Versa if Mitch is named starter and he stinks the joint out
Why in the world would brand new Management and coaching staff want to do this to themselves? If they plan on drafting a potential successor in the middle rounds, I would think something like this can be interpreted differently.
Even if they draft a QB with one of the 2 first round picks, there's no smokescreen there, everything would be pretty clear that Jones isn't the guy.
My opinion, too much ambiguity bringing in a guy like Trubisky
Why bother having a backup QB at all? When Jones gets injured just have the punter take a knee for 4-6 weeks so his feelings don’t get hurt.
Jones ISN’T the guy. The sooner everyone comes to grips with that the better off we’re all going to be.
The scholarship is over. If Jones wants to remain a Giant past this year he's going to have to kick the door down and make Schoen keep him.
It's about fucking time.
I'm brand new on this board, though I have been here before
I don't want to tick people off, however, I haven't heard this mentioned
If we end up bringing in Trubisky, IMO, that creates immediate controversy, no matter who is named the starter. If Jones starts and has (3) bad games, then all the talking heads start screaming for Mitch, Vice Versa if Mitch is named starter and he stinks the joint out
Why in the world would brand new Management and coaching staff want to do this to themselves? If they plan on drafting a potential successor in the middle rounds, I would think something like this can be interpreted differently.
Even if they draft a QB with one of the 2 first round picks, there's no smokescreen there, everything would be pretty clear that Jones isn't the guy.
My opinion, too much ambiguity bringing in a guy like Trubisky
Why bother having a backup QB at all? When Jones gets injured just have the punter take a knee for 4-6 weeks so his feelings don’t get hurt.
Jones ISN’T the guy. The sooner everyone comes to grips with that the better off we’re all going to be.
Neither is Trubisky...why bring in someone that is not the future of the team? So they can have 2 backup QBs?
I agree that DJ isn't the future.
I don't want to tick people off, however, I haven't heard this mentioned
If we end up bringing in Trubisky, IMO, that creates immediate controversy, no matter who is named the starter. If Jones starts and has (3) bad games, then all the talking heads start screaming for Mitch, Vice Versa if Mitch is named starter and he stinks the joint out
Why in the world would brand new Management and coaching staff want to do this to themselves? If they plan on drafting a potential successor in the middle rounds, I would think something like this can be interpreted differently.
Even if they draft a QB with one of the 2 first round picks, there's no smokescreen there, everything would be pretty clear that Jones isn't the guy.
My opinion, too much ambiguity bringing in a guy like Trubisky
Why bother having a backup QB at all? When Jones gets injured just have the punter take a knee for 4-6 weeks so his feelings don’t get hurt.
Jones ISN’T the guy. The sooner everyone comes to grips with that the better off we’re all going to be.
Neither is Trubisky...why bring in someone that is not the future of the team? So they can have 2 backup QBs?
I agree that DJ isn't the future.
Because unlike fans that want to go 0-16 for a better pick, Schoen and Daboll are going to try to win games while rebuilding this thing. They’ve already told us that numerous times. You’re going to be severely disappointed if you think every single player brought in needs to be the answer for the “future”. It’s ok to bring in some players on one year deals while also focusing on the future.
I don't want to tick people off, however, I haven't heard this mentioned
If we end up bringing in Trubisky, IMO, that creates immediate controversy, no matter who is named the starter. If Jones starts and has (3) bad games, then all the talking heads start screaming for Mitch, Vice Versa if Mitch is named starter and he stinks the joint out
Why in the world would brand new Management and coaching staff want to do this to themselves? If they plan on drafting a potential successor in the middle rounds, I would think something like this can be interpreted differently.
Even if they draft a QB with one of the 2 first round picks, there's no smokescreen there, everything would be pretty clear that Jones isn't the guy.
My opinion, too much ambiguity bringing in a guy like Trubisky
Why bother having a backup QB at all? When Jones gets injured just have the punter take a knee for 4-6 weeks so his feelings don’t get hurt.
Jones ISN’T the guy. The sooner everyone comes to grips with that the better off we’re all going to be.
Neither is Trubisky...why bring in someone that is not the future of the team? So they can have 2 backup QBs?
I agree that DJ isn't the future.
Because unlike fans that want to go 0-16 for a better pick, Schoen and Daboll are going to try to win games while rebuilding this thing. They’ve already told us that numerous times. You’re going to be severely disappointed if you think every single player brought in needs to be the answer for the “future”. It’s ok to bring in some players on one year deals while also focusing on the future.
Jones sucks, we all know that. But so does Mitch. Bringing in a Jones clone is just a waste of cap space. I am all for bringing in competition, but we are against the cap and bringing someone who is the same as Jones makes very little sense to me.
And if he is coveted as much as people are saying - he will easily outprice us.
There's a lot of hidden value in bringing in a guy like MT. He can run (or should know how to run) Daboll's offense, he gives you something to benchmark Jones against, he allows you to run the plays that we want to do moving forward which means the other players get to be assessed in the process, especially the OL. And if we get lucky, maybe he's simply the better player.
There's almost no downside in bringing him in, financial or otherwise. The real "waste" is continuing to do nothing to squeeze out more production at QB.
And what does that even get us? Pissed players, pissed coaches, angry fans, etc. Time to start making some savvy moves and building some sort of an identity. You aren't doing that by just packing it in until 2023. And I don't want to hire anyone with that mindset, so much can continue to go wrong next year too so why wait to start fixing things?
My point was, why in the world bring in a guy that really isn't much different than him? There's really nothing to gain
This is just going to cause unneeded controversy, last thing a new regime would want or need
My point was, why in the world bring in a guy that really isn't much different than him? There's really nothing to gain
This is just going to cause unneeded controversy, last thing a new regime would want or need
So what do you recommend to avoid "controversy"? Bring in another bum to back up Jones so that when he inevitably gets hurt and misses a month we essentially forfeit the games?
Personally, I don't give a shit about controversy. If Jones is the QB so many people believe him to be, he should have no issue playing well enough to avoid a QB controversy with Trubisky, a QB so many of those same people believe stinks.
My point was, why in the world bring in a guy that really isn't much different than him? There's really nothing to gain
This is just going to cause unneeded controversy, last thing a new regime would want or need
The new regime doesn't see it as unneeded controversy, if they did they wouldn't be looking into this option. The real controversy would be doing nothing.
I outlined a few things that are to gain with a move like this. You may not agree with me, but then ask yourself why Schoen is interested in the first place? All these breadcrumbs are leading back to the same place.
Keep in mind that Jones misses games too. Having a MT on the roster means you can leave the gameplan as is and not have to run the offense differently should an injury occur.
2020 - 2, hamstring + ankle
2019 - 2, and then limited from a HAS
10 games in less than 3 seasons, with many more severely limited as he was gutting it out. We need a quality backup option.
If our QB isn't ready for controversy, he isn't ready for the NFL playoffs.
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
Because the rules under which Elway and Eli played are completely different from now.
Compare Jones to Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Herbert - tell me how that works out.
Yes, let's compare Jones to those guys.
We can start by comparing rosters...
My point was, why in the world bring in a guy that really isn't much different than him? There's really nothing to gain
This is just going to cause unneeded controversy, last thing a new regime would want or need
So, this makes sense if you can get MT cheap now, think you can rehab him a la Kerry Collins, and he's ready to take over either during the season or next season when Jones gets the inevitable axe.
If our QB isn't ready for controversy, he isn't ready for the NFL playoffs.
I think you are misreading the post. The poster does not have a problem bringing in competition if it is someone that is BETTER than Daniel Jones. However, he views Mitch Trubisky as more of the same thing as Jones and does not want to overpay or create "controversy" if we are not improving the position. I have a different view of Trubisky. I think there is talent there but he was stifled by Matt Nagy who thought he was smarter than everyone else (sounds a lot like Joe Judge!). This team showed a lot of improvement in 2020 when Nagy turned over playcalling to Bill Lazor and Lazor got David Montgomery more involved. What did Nagy do in 2021? Immediately take playcalling back. Predictably Chicago sucked and you saw no development from Fields. Although the latter may be because Fields isn't good as the offense looked a lot better with Lazor calling plays and Foles/Dalton at QB.
Yes, let's compare Jones to those guys.
We can start by comparing rosters...
Also, DJ needs a push. Times up for the baby shit. Earn your spot or take a seat on the bench.
Mitch isn't a long term answer, but he helps expedite the decision making.
Also, DJ needs a push. Times up for the baby shit. Earn your spot or take a seat on the bench.
Mitch isn't a long term answer, but he helps expedite the decision making.
Two needs
who cares about controversy?
If our QB isn't ready for controversy, he isn't ready for the NFL playoffs.
I think you are misreading the post. The poster does not have a problem bringing in competition if it is someone that is BETTER than Daniel Jones. However, he views Mitch Trubisky as more of the same thing as Jones and does not want to overpay or create "controversy" if we are not improving the position. I have a different view of Trubisky. I think there is talent there but he was stifled by Matt Nagy who thought he was smarter than everyone else (sounds a lot like Joe Judge!). This team showed a lot of improvement in 2020 when Nagy turned over playcalling to Bill Lazor and Lazor got David Montgomery more involved. What did Nagy do in 2021? Immediately take playcalling back. Predictably Chicago sucked and you saw no development from Fields. Although the latter may be because Fields isn't good as the offense looked a lot better with Lazor calling plays and Foles/Dalton at QB.
THANK YOU
Conclusion: using these numbers only, can someone convince me why we should give up on Jones after looking at these numbers?
Because the rules under which Elway and Eli played are completely different from now.
Compare Jones to Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Herbert - tell me how that works out.
Yes, let's compare Jones to those guys.
We can start by comparing rosters...
Yeah that's it - the difference between Mahomes and Jones is the surrounding talent...
He didn't have good enough teammates.(Are you sure?)
What if Jones isn't good enough and brought everyone else down, instead of up?
It is true that it is hard to evaluate a QB with a terrible offensive line.
It is almost impossible to evaluate an entire offense if the QB can't process fast enough.
I am saying, I don't know.
I know how to know for sure, though.
Bring in legitimate competition, give them the same amount of practice and watch them both play with the same players. It is the only way to know what you are getting with Jones. Mitch Trubisky would be a perfect barometer, IMHO. If Jones can't beat him in a fair competition, Jones doesn't deserve to start.