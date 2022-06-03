for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Neal, Hutch, Thibs, and Ickey Gone

Reeses Pieces : 3/6/2022 9:27 am
This may have been discussed at nauseam, but what’s the play at 5/7 if these top targets are off the board and there is no trade back? Is Safety, Kyle Hamilton, too talented to pass on? Is Cross or Green the pick to help the O-line? Looks like there are a lot of Walker fans, but Top 10?
CB and S  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/6/2022 9:29 am : link
is very much in play for the Giants.
If those 4 guys are gone and Kyle Hamilton is as advertised  
arniefez : 3/6/2022 9:33 am : link
I'd want him to be the pick. IMO the Giants need impact players. Difference makers. All Pros. IMO they don't have a single player like that on the roster at any position. Maybe Andrew Thomas if he stays healthy and improves his run blocking. I think the Giants are going to want to trade back. I'm not sure anyone will pay the price to come up to 5 or 7 in this draft. Maybe the Giants will get lucky and some team will fall in love with a QB if the first 4 picks are the guys the OP mentioned.
Hutch and Thibs going before us  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2022 9:33 am : link
is good news...
Thib's attitude may not be the best.  
FatHeadTommy : 3/6/2022 9:39 am : link
From all the discussions I've heard around the combine, it seems like there is some concern with Thib's commitment to / passion for football. If there is any chance his head isn't screwed on right, I hope he goes before 5.
Don't reach for #3 OT or #3 Edge  
MarvelousMike : 3/6/2022 9:41 am : link
at 5 and 7. I would rather get what many would consider is the consensus #1 S, CB, LB, ILB "IF" they are rated higher than the #3 for those two positions. The OL may be a two year project to get fixed. I just hope for two, if not three, new starters there by end of 2022 season.
RE: CB and S  
M.S. : 3/6/2022 9:44 am : link
In comment 15622095 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is very much in play for the Giants.

And won't BBI light up if the Giants go Safety at 5 and Cornerback at 7!

And not in a good way.
Travon Walker  
mphbullet36 : 3/6/2022 9:46 am : link
If not trade back.

Give me Sauce and Travon Walker
RE: RE: CB and S  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/6/2022 9:46 am : link
In comment 15622106 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15622095 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is very much in play for the Giants.


And won't BBI light up if the Giants go Safety at 5 and Cornerback at 7!

And not in a good way.


Only among those who haven't been paying attention.
Hamilton or Gardner.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/6/2022 9:46 am : link
Or trade back.
A DB and Willis  
UConn4523 : 3/6/2022 9:49 am : link
.
What if the #3 Edge and #3 OT  
arniefez : 3/6/2022 9:54 am : link
are better players than the #1 CB for the Giants? I am going on blind faith and hope that the Giants now have a front office and coaching staff that understand positional value and asset allocation in the 2022 NFL. Until proven otherwise I'm going to trust that they will hit more than miss in the top of the draft.
Hamilton at 5  
AcesUp : 3/6/2022 9:57 am : link
Kind of a no brainer at 5 given the lack of blue chip talent in this draft. Then I would probably lean Walker or one of the next two OTs with the next pick. You can make a case for one of the CBs, the value will certainly be there, but you have to take resource allocation into account and that would be a hefty investment in the secondary after making Hamilton the pick at 5. After Hamilton, the talent kind of flattens out some so it is a point where you can factor in roster building a little heavier if you have guys clumped together.
The Panthers are going to take a QB at 6 ...strong chance that another  
Spider56 : 3/6/2022 10:00 am : link
team wants to jump them to guarantee their first choice. So either 1 of those wanted guys are there or it’s a perfect year to trade down and get more quality players. Don’t fret over any 1 guy ... this draft is deep.
Ravens defense…  
morrison40 : 3/6/2022 10:01 am : link
Ed Reed , ring a bell with anyone ?
Hamilton at 5  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/6/2022 10:03 am : link
Travon Walker at 7.


give me...  
BigBlueDawg56 : 3/6/2022 10:04 am : link
travon walker and jermnaine johnson. upside on both is incredible
Want Walker & Penning  
geelabee : 3/6/2022 10:08 am : link
5) Would not be surprised if Walker goes higher then 5 and we are left with Thibs..prefer Walker...taking Thibs as the fall back option

7) I would go OL with 5)..assuming Ickey and Neal go before 5) Giants need an
OL @ 7)...going with Penning
We know that there is a good chance of the two tackles  
DonnieD89 : 3/6/2022 10:09 am : link
going before 5. Trading down would be the best option for the Giants, but it looks like it’s going to be difficult. If they are to sit at 5 and 7, there will be several very talented ball players there, likely on the defensive side of the ball. Daniel Jeremiah was not BSing about Travon Walker. He looked like the best edge rusher in the combine. He looks like he could drop out into coverage, even with his body frame. Walker’s skill set could possibly be fitted into winks defensive scheme. I would be targeting either him or Jermaine Johnson for ER. The other pick and I can say with confidence would be cornerback, given the likelihood of Bradberry leaving. Sauce Gardner would be a very good addition to the secondary. And, I am very much open to the Kyle Hamilton/Sauce Gardner combination also. There is nothing wrong with that when you put them in the same secondary as Xavier McKinney. That is a loaded secondary. Giants will need to go OLine in the second and third rounds. There are a lot of interior lineman that will be available there. It may be a little difficult to get a tackle, though. We will see.
RE: RE: RE: CB and S  
Mike from Ohio : 3/6/2022 10:14 am : link
In comment 15622108 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15622106 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15622095 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is very much in play for the Giants.


And won't BBI light up if the Giants go Safety at 5 and Cornerback at 7!

And not in a good way.



Only among those who haven't been paying attention.


Yes, the “Oline at every pick” group will be upset. People who understand how the draft works won’t be.
RE: Want Walker & Penning  
Rjanyg : 3/6/2022 10:16 am : link
In comment 15622128 geelabee said:
Quote:
5) Would not be surprised if Walker goes higher then 5 and we are left with Thibs..prefer Walker...taking Thibs as the fall back option

7) I would go OL with 5)..assuming Ickey and Neal go before 5) Giants need an
OL @ 7)...going with Penning


Walker and Penning would excellent picks. 100% agree. Jermaine Johnson is another consideration IMO
We are getting two blue chip players no matter the position  
gtt350 : 3/6/2022 10:22 am : link
This draft is loaded with talent
Sauce and Cross  
NYDCBlue : 3/6/2022 10:30 am : link
5 and 7.

I would not mind a trade down from 7 if the value is there. Then get target an edge and a center with the next two picks from the trade.
RE: Don't reach for #3 OT or #3 Edge  
giantstock : 3/6/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15622105 MarvelousMike said:
Quote:
at 5 and 7. I would rather get what many would consider is the consensus #1 S, CB, LB, ILB "IF" they are rated higher than the #3 for those two positions. The OL may be a two year project to get fixed. I just hope for two, if not three, new starters there by end of 2022 season.


Throw the remote if they do what you say. Keep kicking the can on the OL is your suggesting or not trading into 2023 for a better shot ta a QB? Excuse after excuse for no OL or 2023 QB?
RE: Hamilton at 5  
giantstock : 3/6/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15622124 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Travon Walker at 7.


Throw the remote. The NFL is more geared toward offense. Our offense was ranked 31st while the D was ranked 23rd - but we're going to draft defense with BOTH picks?

One D pick is fine.
Schoen said they need to fall in love with at least 7 and i dont think  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 10:50 am : link
that's going to be a problem at all. So far I think there are probably no fewer than 9 they will consider at either pick (by position, not in order):

Neal, Ekwonu
Hutchinson, Walker, Johnson, Ojabo
Davis
Gardner, Hamilton

the top 7 of that list check almost every box and after today it will probably include all 9. Note: none of this is all that different than precombine - the list above includes Jeremiah's pre-combine top 5, and none of them were ranked outside of his top 18.

Thibodeaux, Dean, Stingley, and QBs are wild cards that could expand that list or not. I would guess the latter 2 do not expand it while the former 2 do - so i think they are going to be in a great spot to get 2 of their top row 11 and not have to settle but rather pick from some of their favorites.

This draft sort of reminds me of 2016 when Bosa, Tunsil, Ramsey, Buckner, Stanley were all great prospects and the order of their selections could have gone in almost any direction (all 5 ended up all pros). 5-6-7 ended up Ramsey, Stanley, Bucker with Tunsil surprising still on the board bc of the gas mask. Conklin at 8 and Floyd at 9 have had solid careers too but not on the level of the other 3, and that's why it's a good thing to not be forced to take the last guy on the list of people you like.

though i do think the top end may be big enough to have flexibility to trade back slightly, especially if one of the teams just behind them wants to move up for a QB ahead of Carolina. Atlanta, Denver, Washington, Minnesota could all be in play for a QB but I don't think they'd want to go back further than that unless they have a few others up in that top group - like maybe 1 of the WRs. As of now I would guess that they end up with Sauce at #5 and a DL/Edge at #7 with the 2 OTs, Hutchinson, and Hamilton gone in the top 4.
Hamilton, Gardner  
Dave on the UWS : 3/6/2022 10:53 am : link
Walker, London that’s a good start. BPAs and all need picks. Keep in mind, top level secondary play is the key to Wink’s defense.
Not outside the realm of possibilty  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/6/2022 10:58 am : link
Neal, Thibs or Ickey 'fall' to us at 5. Not likely all 3 of course.
Cross and Karlaftis  
gogiants : 3/6/2022 11:04 am : link
..
If CB is in play  
GNewGiants : 3/6/2022 11:07 am : link
Sauce better be the real deal because if we don’t get a pass rush - it doesn’t matter if Deion Sanders is out there.

We still need a RT, C, RG, and LG. How quickly we forget the best defense is an offense that stays on the field.
CB is definitely going to be in play and i think that starts at #4  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 11:14 am : link
i think the draft starts at #4 right now with the jets choosing between Ekwonu or Sauce or Hamilton with 1 of the first 2 then going to the nyg at #5.

that's a pretty fascinating decision for the Jets that I think probably goes to Ekwonu, and will perhaps be clearer after UFA since they have a lot of money to spend in the secondary. they have pick #10 and can get a very good defensive player there but cannot get an OL on the level of Ekwonu anywhere else.

and then #7 probably starts a run of the 2nd tier of defensive players (Walker, Johnson, Ojabo, Dean, Davis). or maybe the nyg get 2 of the 3 above if carolina goes QB as many expect.
If Neal Ekwonu gone,  
DonnieD89 : 3/6/2022 11:19 am : link
The question is, are Cross or Penning worth 5 or 7? The Giants cannot afford to force a peck, when there are more talented prospects out there. Giants need help at almost every position including a replacement for Peppers and Bradberry. We all want a tackle, but is it really worth reaching?
How about  
kelly : 3/6/2022 11:19 am : link
Gardner and Penning or

Hamilton and Penning or

Walker and Penning or

Hamilton and Gardner
The bigger question is do the Giants stay put at 5 and 7?  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 11:20 am : link
Yes they would get two stud players at 5 and 7, but what do they do at QB next year if Jones does indeed fail this year? They would have no real ammo to move up in next year's draft

Big risk to take
Can't ignore offensive line anymore  
mavric : 3/6/2022 11:27 am : link
RT Charlie Cross then EDGE Trayvon Walker or Jermaine Johnson (depending on Wink's game plan).

Personally, love both Walker and Johnson, but Walker seems to me to be a tad above Johnson for overall effectiveness. But I'd be really happy with either. In fact, I like both Walker and Johnson over Thibs and I like Cross over Icky, especially after Icky stated to teams interested in drafting him that he "only wants to play LT" and seems to me like a bust waiting to happen unless he plays guard. Doesn't sound like a team-first kind of guy and only looking out for his own self and a higher payout down the road

Cross is silky smooth in pass protection. Better than both Neal and Icky. But he's not a grader type that blows holes open. What he would do is protect DJ better than any other T in this draft. We would want to get a grader for a RG to finish it off and there is no shortage of beefy mauling type guards in this draft
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/6/2022 11:28 am : link
In that scenario, you take Walker at 5 and Gardner at 7. Panthers are unlikely to draft Gardner considering they took a CB in the top 10 last year.
if Jones fails again is there any chance they pick lower than #10?  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 11:31 am : link
and even 10 is probably conservative. They fully earned the 5th pick this year, no? and the 4th in 2020, and the 6th in 2019, and the 2nd in 2018.

and they would have future draft picks to trade to move up higher than that if they need to - which is how a lot of those trades get done (including how Chicago and SF last year move up last year).

getting extra ammo for 2023 is a luxury if the opportunity presents itself but may not present itself. and like the nyg trading out of Parsons/Slater in 2021 and the Bills trading out of Mahomes in 2017 it might not be the luxury it seems in the moment.
The only way you can go defense with both picks  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 11:34 am : link
is if you have signed starters for the OL in free agency
RE: give me...  
Tony in Tampa : 3/6/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15622126 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
travon walker and jermnaine johnson. upside on both is incredible

+1
Think of the pass rush with those two and Azees O with LW coming up the middle. Makes your heart skip a beat
RE: The only way you can go defense with both picks  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15622222 Snablats said:
Quote:
is if you have signed starters for the OL in free agency


they will sign at least 2 players with starting experience in FA and I would bet the over and guess they sign 3. plus 1 or 2 depth guys too.
We have our LT  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/6/2022 11:38 am : link
possible to fill out the RT and interior in later rounds.
The only QB with the raw talent  
Dave on the UWS : 3/6/2022 11:40 am : link
for anyone to “reach” into the top 10 for is Willis. The talent level in this draft, as predicted, is so good EVERYONE will want more picks, not less. That’s why I do t think we see many trades at all. Trading Bradberry and Barkley would be smart to get
More bites on the apple. 3rd and 4th rd players this year, would be like 2’nd rounders in other years. If you’re lucky, you can plug a LOT of holes in this draft. The possibilities for Schoen to remake the roster Quickly, is there if he executes a plan correctly and gets a little lucky in FA and the draft.
RE: if Jones fails again is there any chance they pick lower than #10?  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15622218 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and even 10 is probably conservative. They fully earned the 5th pick this year, no? and the 4th in 2020, and the 6th in 2019, and the 2nd in 2018.

and they would have future draft picks to trade to move up higher than that if they need to - which is how a lot of those trades get done (including how Chicago and SF last year move up last year).

getting extra ammo for 2023 is a luxury if the opportunity presents itself but may not present itself. and like the nyg trading out of Parsons/Slater in 2021 and the Bills trading out of Mahomes in 2017 it might not be the luxury it seems in the moment.

Stroud, Young, and Anderson are going as the top 3 next year. You want to give up 2 years of draft picks to get a QB instead of trading down this year to get another 1st rounder next year? And drafting around 10 isnt going to move the top 3 teams in the draft to trade down

Yes, we all know it may not present itself. But you better be prepared for more Jones or someone similar in 2023 and beyond if they dont trade down this year and acquire a 2023 1st rounder. Or you are giving up several 1st and 2nd rounders in 2024-25 to get a QB next year

where was pickett or willis projected this time last year?  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 11:49 am : link
or Burrow pre2020?
or Kyler pre2019?

by this time next year Tyler Van Dyke could be the obvious 1OA. or someone who hasn't started any games yet.

in the rare event a 1st rounder for next year is offered you consider it but you have to enter with plan A being to select this year's Chase/Parsons/Slater.

because as we learned last year even if you get the rare trade it can still be a mistake if you pass on the wrong players.
Something about  
Amc825 : 3/6/2022 11:53 am : link
the way Hamilton moves I don’t like. It’s hard to explain
, he plays like he will be injured a lot.
If those are the top 4 picks  
Jay on the Island : 3/6/2022 11:55 am : link
I would prefer Kyle Hamilton or Sauce Gardner at 5 and Travon Walker at 7. I would then target OL in round 2 and with both 3rd round picks.
Then get used to Jones-like QBing  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 11:56 am : link
The Giants got what they needed from Pickett and Willis at the combine, now those two need to kill it at their pro days so some sucker will give up next year's 1st rounder for them

If they dont get a 1st rounder next year and Jones fails this year, then we become Washington, Pittsburgh, Denver - a defense, a decent OL and weapons but no QB. QB hell. Those teams know it, too, which is why I hold out hope one of them will deliver that 2023 1st rounder for us

Big risk to take. And yes, this always comes with the caveat that no one may offer a 1st rounder next year
RE: Want Walker & Penning  
Matt G : 3/6/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15622128 geelabee said:
Quote:
5) Would not be surprised if Walker goes higher then 5 and we are left with Thibs..prefer Walker...taking Thibs as the fall back option

7) I would go OL with 5)..assuming Ickey and Neal go before 5) Giants need an
OL @ 7)...going with Penning

+2

I want no part of Thibs
It's also very difficult to ignore Derek Stingley's  
Matt G : 3/6/2022 12:02 pm : link
Freshman year tape
Should come down to  
illmatic : 3/6/2022 12:08 pm : link
Hamilton, Walker or Gardner in that scenario. Cross seems like a bit of a reach to fill a need at 5 or 7.
RE: If those are the top 4 picks  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15622244 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I would prefer Kyle Hamilton or Sauce Gardner at 5 and Travon Walker at 7. I would then target OL in round 2 and with both 3rd round picks.


that's how I see it - though at 7 I could see Johnson or Dean ahead of Walker.

the strength of this draft at the top is an excessive amount of blue chip defenders. lean into, don't force a pick away from the strength of the draft.
RE: Should come down to  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15622252 illmatic said:
Quote:
Hamilton, Walker or Gardner in that scenario.


also not such a bad situation that they'd be guaranteed 2/3.
There are no blue chip defenders in this draft  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2022 12:17 pm : link
Hamilton probably comes the closest but still falls short...
RE: RE: If those are the top 4 picks  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15622254 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15622244 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


I would prefer Kyle Hamilton or Sauce Gardner at 5 and Travon Walker at 7. I would then target OL in round 2 and with both 3rd round picks.



that's how I see it - though at 7 I could see Johnson or Dean ahead of Walker.

the strength of this draft at the top is an excessive amount of blue chip defenders. lean into, don't force a pick away from the strength of the draft.

But are they really blue chippers? We have read over and over that this draft doesnt have blue chip talent at the top, that its a couple guys and then its red chip talent

Being the best in your draft doesnt mean you are a blue chipper. And most NFL media say there just arent many blue chippers in this draft
Does anyone on BBI know what a blue chipper is?  
GNewGiants : 3/6/2022 12:37 pm : link
To say there isn’t any is short sighted. There’s going to be so many great players in this draft and possibly a HOF or 2.

The goal is to draft and develop them.
Snablats  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 12:40 pm : link
was Roquan Smith a blue chipper? He went 8 to Chicago, 2nd team AP last 2 years. Watching a lot of both i think Dean is the better player and will test better.

how about Surtain Jr. last year? Sauce Gardner just measured in same height with 1 inch longer arms, didn't give up a TD in 3 years, and could test similarly today. gave up nothing to the bama wrs a couple months ago.

the edge rushers past Thibodeaux and hutchinson are harder for me to quantify between blue chip/red chip because they have so few starts. athletically though they are blue chip and it's not like they were unproductive. and the limited playing time isn't necessarily their faults (especially the UGA guys).

i understand the hesitation for a NT that high but Davis is blue chip as far as NTs go. made dominant plays on tape and was unexpectedly a freak of freaks athletically.

i don't know how many blue chips are in this draft but I think it's more than 5 and probably less than 10, so a very good year to be at 5 + 7.
If you are counting on between 5-10 blue chips  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2022 12:46 pm : link
then your color blind...

:-)
Penning is a  
tyrik13 : 3/6/2022 12:48 pm : link
Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos
RE: Snablats  
Snablats : 3/6/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15622271 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i don't know how many blue chips are in this draft but I think it's more than 5 and probably less than 10, so a very good year to be at 5 + 7.

Well, every NFL media person disagrees with you
RE: RE: Snablats  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15622278 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15622271 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i don't know how many blue chips are in this draft but I think it's more than 5 and probably less than 10, so a very good year to be at 5 + 7.


Well, every NFL media person disagrees with you


Really, who specifically?

Vegas has 4 in contention for 1st overall and a bunch of media people say a 5th (Hamilton) may be the best player in draft.

There’s agreement re no blue chip qb but I’ve not seen anyone comment this draft is lacking blue chip position players.
Pick  
AcidTest : 3/6/2022 1:12 pm : link
players, not positions. That is good advice most years, but especially now that we need everything.

For that reason, I think it would be Hamilton and Gardner/Stingley, which is fine.
RE: If you are counting on between 5-10 blue chips  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2022 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15622274 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
then your color blind...

:-)


I can see a red chip troll.
RE: We have our LT  
mavric : 3/6/2022 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15622227 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
possible to fill out the RT and interior in later rounds.


That's been the mentality for the last decade. It has cost two general managers and four head coaches their jobs just in the past 6 years. We can't keep ignoring the elephant in the room and pretend it will fix itself.

Scrapping the bottom of the barrel year after year and expecting to luck out with good offensive linemen has made the Giants a laughing stock (and yeah, I know that some teams have "lucked out", but we ain't winning the lottery just because we know someone who did!!). We can't keep doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. It's the very definition of insanity.

As for me, I'm tired and sick to death of reading hundreds of posts year after year after year from angry fans saying, "Fix the damn OLine"
RE: RE: If you are counting on between 5-10 blue chips  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2022 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15622290 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15622274 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


then your color blind...

:-)



I can see a red chip troll.


Don't get muffed up. Hell, I gave you the smiley face on your silly take...
Blue chip, red chip,  
DonnieD89 : 3/6/2022 1:38 pm : link
Who freaking cares? I just want this team to get it right on most of these picks this year. Who knows, one of these guys could be Hall of Famer‘s. Doesn’t matter if they were deemed blue chip or red chip at this time. It matters when they get on that field and become truly productive and help generate wins.
Matt Coral?  
Gmanfandan : 3/6/2022 2:12 pm : link
-ducks-
Hamilton  
jeff57 : 3/6/2022 2:24 pm : link
And Penning at 7.
Man that 7th pick could be pretty friggin sweet  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/6/2022 3:23 pm : link
DG did us a solid, most GMs wouldn't have sacrificed a current year pick, to save their own ass.
Current Edge Rushers  
HumbleGiant : 3/6/2022 4:02 pm : link
If both tackles are gone and we dont have a trade partner, I would have to go with Willis. Yes, he scares me, so did Pat Mahomes when we were rumored to want to trade up for him. Im not a giant fan of walker, would rather have Bonitto later, he actually rushed the passer last year lol

Reality is the Giants are guaranteed at least 1 of these players at 5: Neal, Ekwonu, Thibs, Hamilton, Hutch or Willis. I would take both tackles, Hamilton or Willis before these EDGE. I might be the only one thinking that Ojulari and Roche could take a giant step this next year. This draft has a ton of depth at the E position. Like I mentioned I really, really like Bonitto, he's a true Hybrid! Jermaine Johnson is also very real at 7. If hes available in the second I'd love Wyatt there. I know.... DT, but have you seen who we have at the DL. I mean, outside of Williams and Lawrence there's nothing there.

At the end of the day, i dont think this team will reach for any position, there's just sooooooooo many holes. It would be almost impossible to get a playmaker at every position of need. We need 1T, 1C, 2 OG and a 1TE on offense only lol
RE: Ravens defense…  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/6/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15622123 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Ed Reed , ring a bell with anyone ?


Such a poor comparison. The Ravens were already a playoff quality team with not nearly the amount of holes as this Giants group. Safety is a luxury position you take when you’re ready to win now.
Trade up for Hutch or  
AROCK1000 : 3/6/2022 7:47 pm : link
Down for a pick and the Center from Iowa and get an extra pick in the 2nd or 3rd round in this deep draft
Travon Walker all day  
David B. : 3/6/2022 8:16 pm : link
I now want that guy with one of the two first round picks.
RE: Penning is a  
uconngiant : 3/6/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15622276 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos


Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.

Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.
RE: RE: Penning is a  
Rave7 : 3/6/2022 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15622521 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15622276 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos



Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.

Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.

Penning is talented tackle and I do like his attitude but he does have an issue with penalty.
He committed 16 penalties in 2021 and 38 in his entire college career.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: CB and S  
BigBluePuma : 3/6/2022 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15622095 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is very much in play for the Giants.


Why is no one talking about McDuffie? He’s more likely than Stingley at 7
RE: RE: Penning is a  
BigBluePuma : 3/6/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15622521 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15622276 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos



Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.

Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.


Maybe you should do some research. Penning is known for his over aggressive actions and penalties
You are all in love  
BigBlueBuff : 3/6/2022 10:21 pm : link
with combine results, aren't you?
Would much prefer to be in Jets situation  
M.S. : 10:11 am : link

especially given that #10 is really no different than #5 or #7, plus throw in they #4.
RE: Hamilton at 5  
Beezer : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15622124 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Travon Walker at 7.


This would be a lot of fun.

OL in the next couple picks-ish, and a FA OL, and I'll feel really good about that start.
My guess is Hamilton and Lloyd  
bigbluehoya : 12:08 pm : link
Based on what we know aobut Wink, he's going to be sending so many guys at the QB that I think more of the focus will be on finding a LB athlete who can both drop and come off the edge.

Not a huge need at safety, but another elite talent in Hamilton who can be multiple.
RE: ….  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15622217 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In that scenario, you take Walker at 5 and Gardner at 7. Panthers are unlikely to draft Gardner considering they took a CB in the top 10 last year.


Yes +1
RE: You are all in love  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15622599 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
with combine results, aren't you?


Yessir!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 