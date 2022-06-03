Neal, Hutch, Thibs, and Ickey Gone

This may have been discussed at nauseam, but what’s the play at 5/7 if these top targets are off the board and there is no trade back? Is Safety, Kyle Hamilton, too talented to pass on? Is Cross or Green the pick to help the O-line? Looks like there are a lot of Walker fans, but Top 10?
And won't BBI light up if the Giants go Safety at 5 and Cornerback at 7!
And not in a good way.
Give me Sauce and Travon Walker
is very much in play for the Giants.
And won't BBI light up if the Giants go Safety at 5 and Cornerback at 7!
And not in a good way.
Only among those who haven't been paying attention.
7) I would go OL with 5)..assuming Ickey and Neal go before 5) Giants need an
OL @ 7)...going with Penning
In comment 15622095 Eric from BBI said:
Yes, the “Oline at every pick” group will be upset. People who understand how the draft works won’t be.
Walker and Penning would excellent picks. 100% agree. Jermaine Johnson is another consideration IMO
I would not mind a trade down from 7 if the value is there. Then get target an edge and a center with the next two picks from the trade.
Throw the remote if they do what you say. Keep kicking the can on the OL is your suggesting or not trading into 2023 for a better shot ta a QB? Excuse after excuse for no OL or 2023 QB?
Throw the remote. The NFL is more geared toward offense. Our offense was ranked 31st while the D was ranked 23rd - but we're going to draft defense with BOTH picks?
One D pick is fine.
Neal, Ekwonu
Hutchinson, Walker, Johnson, Ojabo
Davis
Gardner, Hamilton
the top 7 of that list check almost every box and after today it will probably include all 9. Note: none of this is all that different than precombine - the list above includes Jeremiah's pre-combine top 5, and none of them were ranked outside of his top 18.
Thibodeaux, Dean, Stingley, and QBs are wild cards that could expand that list or not. I would guess the latter 2 do not expand it while the former 2 do - so i think they are going to be in a great spot to get 2 of their top row 11 and not have to settle but rather pick from some of their favorites.
This draft sort of reminds me of 2016 when Bosa, Tunsil, Ramsey, Buckner, Stanley were all great prospects and the order of their selections could have gone in almost any direction (all 5 ended up all pros). 5-6-7 ended up Ramsey, Stanley, Bucker with Tunsil surprising still on the board bc of the gas mask. Conklin at 8 and Floyd at 9 have had solid careers too but not on the level of the other 3, and that's why it's a good thing to not be forced to take the last guy on the list of people you like.
though i do think the top end may be big enough to have flexibility to trade back slightly, especially if one of the teams just behind them wants to move up for a QB ahead of Carolina. Atlanta, Denver, Washington, Minnesota could all be in play for a QB but I don't think they'd want to go back further than that unless they have a few others up in that top group - like maybe 1 of the WRs. As of now I would guess that they end up with Sauce at #5 and a DL/Edge at #7 with the 2 OTs, Hutchinson, and Hamilton gone in the top 4.
We still need a RT, C, RG, and LG. How quickly we forget the best defense is an offense that stays on the field.
that's a pretty fascinating decision for the Jets that I think probably goes to Ekwonu, and will perhaps be clearer after UFA since they have a lot of money to spend in the secondary. they have pick #10 and can get a very good defensive player there but cannot get an OL on the level of Ekwonu anywhere else.
and then #7 probably starts a run of the 2nd tier of defensive players (Walker, Johnson, Ojabo, Dean, Davis). or maybe the nyg get 2 of the 3 above if carolina goes QB as many expect.
Hamilton and Penning or
Walker and Penning or
Hamilton and Gardner
Big risk to take
Personally, love both Walker and Johnson, but Walker seems to me to be a tad above Johnson for overall effectiveness. But I'd be really happy with either. In fact, I like both Walker and Johnson over Thibs and I like Cross over Icky, especially after Icky stated to teams interested in drafting him that he "only wants to play LT" and seems to me like a bust waiting to happen unless he plays guard. Doesn't sound like a team-first kind of guy and only looking out for his own self and a higher payout down the road
Cross is silky smooth in pass protection. Better than both Neal and Icky. But he's not a grader type that blows holes open. What he would do is protect DJ better than any other T in this draft. We would want to get a grader for a RG to finish it off and there is no shortage of beefy mauling type guards in this draft
+1
Think of the pass rush with those two and Azees O with LW coming up the middle. Makes your heart skip a beat
they will sign at least 2 players with starting experience in FA and I would bet the over and guess they sign 3. plus 1 or 2 depth guys too.
More bites on the apple. 3rd and 4th rd players this year, would be like 2’nd rounders in other years. If you’re lucky, you can plug a LOT of holes in this draft. The possibilities for Schoen to remake the roster Quickly, is there if he executes a plan correctly and gets a little lucky in FA and the draft.
Stroud, Young, and Anderson are going as the top 3 next year. You want to give up 2 years of draft picks to get a QB instead of trading down this year to get another 1st rounder next year? And drafting around 10 isnt going to move the top 3 teams in the draft to trade down
Yes, we all know it may not present itself. But you better be prepared for more Jones or someone similar in 2023 and beyond if they dont trade down this year and acquire a 2023 1st rounder. Or you are giving up several 1st and 2nd rounders in 2024-25 to get a QB next year
or Kyler pre2019?
by this time next year Tyler Van Dyke could be the obvious 1OA. or someone who hasn't started any games yet.
in the rare event a 1st rounder for next year is offered you consider it but you have to enter with plan A being to select this year's Chase/Parsons/Slater.
because as we learned last year even if you get the rare trade it can still be a mistake if you pass on the wrong players.
, he plays like he will be injured a lot.
If they dont get a 1st rounder next year and Jones fails this year, then we become Washington, Pittsburgh, Denver - a defense, a decent OL and weapons but no QB. QB hell. Those teams know it, too, which is why I hold out hope one of them will deliver that 2023 1st rounder for us
Big risk to take. And yes, this always comes with the caveat that no one may offer a 1st rounder next year
+2
I want no part of Thibs
that's how I see it - though at 7 I could see Johnson or Dean ahead of Walker.
the strength of this draft at the top is an excessive amount of blue chip defenders. lean into, don't force a pick away from the strength of the draft.
also not such a bad situation that they'd be guaranteed 2/3.
I would prefer Kyle Hamilton or Sauce Gardner at 5 and Travon Walker at 7. I would then target OL in round 2 and with both 3rd round picks.
But are they really blue chippers? We have read over and over that this draft doesnt have blue chip talent at the top, that its a couple guys and then its red chip talent
Being the best in your draft doesnt mean you are a blue chipper. And most NFL media say there just arent many blue chippers in this draft
The goal is to draft and develop them.
how about Surtain Jr. last year? Sauce Gardner just measured in same height with 1 inch longer arms, didn't give up a TD in 3 years, and could test similarly today. gave up nothing to the bama wrs a couple months ago.
the edge rushers past Thibodeaux and hutchinson are harder for me to quantify between blue chip/red chip because they have so few starts. athletically though they are blue chip and it's not like they were unproductive. and the limited playing time isn't necessarily their faults (especially the UGA guys).
i understand the hesitation for a NT that high but Davis is blue chip as far as NTs go. made dominant plays on tape and was unexpectedly a freak of freaks athletically.
i don't know how many blue chips are in this draft but I think it's more than 5 and probably less than 10, so a very good year to be at 5 + 7.
Well, every NFL media person disagrees with you
i don't know how many blue chips are in this draft but I think it's more than 5 and probably less than 10, so a very good year to be at 5 + 7.
Well, every NFL media person disagrees with you
Really, who specifically?
Vegas has 4 in contention for 1st overall and a bunch of media people say a 5th (Hamilton) may be the best player in draft.
There’s agreement re no blue chip qb but I’ve not seen anyone comment this draft is lacking blue chip position players.
For that reason, I think it would be Hamilton and Gardner/Stingley, which is fine.
I can see a red chip troll.
That's been the mentality for the last decade. It has cost two general managers and four head coaches their jobs just in the past 6 years. We can't keep ignoring the elephant in the room and pretend it will fix itself.
Scrapping the bottom of the barrel year after year and expecting to luck out with good offensive linemen has made the Giants a laughing stock (and yeah, I know that some teams have "lucked out", but we ain't winning the lottery just because we know someone who did!!). We can't keep doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. It's the very definition of insanity.
As for me, I'm tired and sick to death of reading hundreds of posts year after year after year from angry fans saying, "Fix the damn OLine"
then your color blind...
I can see a red chip troll.
Don't get muffed up. Hell, I gave you the smiley face on your silly take...
Reality is the Giants are guaranteed at least 1 of these players at 5: Neal, Ekwonu, Thibs, Hamilton, Hutch or Willis. I would take both tackles, Hamilton or Willis before these EDGE. I might be the only one thinking that Ojulari and Roche could take a giant step this next year. This draft has a ton of depth at the E position. Like I mentioned I really, really like Bonitto, he's a true Hybrid! Jermaine Johnson is also very real at 7. If hes available in the second I'd love Wyatt there. I know.... DT, but have you seen who we have at the DL. I mean, outside of Williams and Lawrence there's nothing there.
At the end of the day, i dont think this team will reach for any position, there's just sooooooooo many holes. It would be almost impossible to get a playmaker at every position of need. We need 1T, 1C, 2 OG and a 1TE on offense only lol
Such a poor comparison. The Ravens were already a playoff quality team with not nearly the amount of holes as this Giants group. Safety is a luxury position you take when you’re ready to win now.
Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.
Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.
Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos
Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.
Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.
Penning is talented tackle and I do like his attitude but he does have an issue with penalty.
He committed 16 penalties in 2021 and 38 in his entire college career.
Link - ( New Window )
Why is no one talking about McDuffie? He’s more likely than Stingley at 7
Walking penalty, to much of a reach in the top 10 imho. Give me Jermaine Johnson/ Sauce, JJ/Dean, JJ/Hamilton or Walker/ Lloyd combos
Where do you see that. He is a RT who can dominate. I think 7 is high but I like him more than Cross.
Love when people throw crap up when they know not what they are saying.
Maybe you should do some research. Penning is known for his over aggressive actions and penalties
especially given that #10 is really no different than #5 or #7, plus throw in they #4.
This would be a lot of fun.
OL in the next couple picks-ish, and a FA OL, and I'll feel really good about that start.
Not a huge need at safety, but another elite talent in Hamilton who can be multiple.
Yes +1
Yessir!