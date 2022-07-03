Ralph V talking Giants on Sirius jvm52106 : 3/7/2022 10:32 am

Solomon Wilcox and Todd Haley the hosts.



Asking, are the Giants looking to add Mitchell Trubisky (how likely)?



Ralph- I think it is possible, but not very likely. One of many guys we would like to have but if we had money to spend. Still work to do on cap but then needs TE, Ol would trump that. Te only way this happens if Mitchell's market collapses.



How do you rate Schoen and Daboll?



Ralph- so far so good. They have been good with the media. They have been honest about what is happening and what needs to happen. That it will take a lot of work. Behind the scenes they are getting rave reviews, lots of people who work with them really liked them. They have put together a really good staff. Judge for good or bad hired a lot of friends of his and it was questioned.



Let's be honest, Giants need money who are cap casualties.



Rudolph and Booker have already been released. The Giants need $40 mil in cap space, with $32 mil to go still. Restructures and Paycuts are the big focus right now as you can't cut everybody. Martinez and SS have both been asked to take a cut.



Barkley and Bradbeery are big names to watch. Barkley could be traded but very much doubts it will happen. They are looking to trade Bradberry which would clear up space.



Wilcox- if released Bradberry would be a hot commodity.



Ralph- yeah and under 30 CB with skills still. Bradberry not taking a cut and not taking an extension knowing Gmen have no leverage. Trade is the best option for the Giants to avoid getting nothing for him.



Haley- touch on the SB situation.



Ralph- one reason he doesn't think the Giants want to trade him just to clear 7.2 mil cap. Secondly he is still one of our better weapons and now two years removed from ACL surgery. They want to keep him to help daniel Jones... BUt, other teams at best see a 4th rd as comp and many other teams see even less value. Overall Giants think Barkley is better value to him than other teams right now.



Wilcox- I think SB looked better at the end of the year. Now what about the # of picks this year.



Ralph- one good thing about DG he left the draft options this year with a full cupboard. He thinks OT will be one of the picks at the top of the draft. They have been looking for an elite pass rusher for years, maybe KT (but not sure he is that high on the Giants list) but if Bradberry goes they would be interested in Gardner.



Haley- FA focus by Gmen



Ralph- bargain bin FA's is where we will be looking as Giants looking to be cap fexibile. Maybe one year guys. They need a TE for sure. Draft probably (most likely) but FA would bring one. Vet Olmen who are one year guys to bridge the gap for the rookies. He asked Schoen how many Olmen you are looking for and responded we have 5 healthy Olmen period and only 1 starter. Olmen will be heavy going.



Wilcox- you gotta get an Oline..



Ralph agrees completely. That ended the interview.