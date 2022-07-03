Ralph V talking Giants on Sirius

Solomon Wilcox and Todd Haley the hosts.
Asking, are the Giants looking to add Mitchell Trubisky (how likely)?
Ralph- I think it is possible, but not very likely. One of many guys we would like to have but if we had money to spend. Still work to do on cap but then needs TE, Ol would trump that. Te only way this happens if Mitchell's market collapses.
How do you rate Schoen and Daboll?
Ralph- so far so good. They have been good with the media. They have been honest about what is happening and what needs to happen. That it will take a lot of work. Behind the scenes they are getting rave reviews, lots of people who work with them really liked them. They have put together a really good staff. Judge for good or bad hired a lot of friends of his and it was questioned.
Let's be honest, Giants need money who are cap casualties.
Rudolph and Booker have already been released. The Giants need $40 mil in cap space, with $32 mil to go still. Restructures and Paycuts are the big focus right now as you can't cut everybody. Martinez and SS have both been asked to take a cut.
Barkley and Bradbeery are big names to watch. Barkley could be traded but very much doubts it will happen. They are looking to trade Bradberry which would clear up space.
Wilcox- if released Bradberry would be a hot commodity.
Ralph- yeah and under 30 CB with skills still. Bradberry not taking a cut and not taking an extension knowing Gmen have no leverage. Trade is the best option for the Giants to avoid getting nothing for him.
Haley- touch on the SB situation.
Ralph- one reason he doesn't think the Giants want to trade him just to clear 7.2 mil cap. Secondly he is still one of our better weapons and now two years removed from ACL surgery. They want to keep him to help daniel Jones... BUt, other teams at best see a 4th rd as comp and many other teams see even less value. Overall Giants think Barkley is better value to him than other teams right now.
Wilcox- I think SB looked better at the end of the year. Now what about the # of picks this year.
Ralph- one good thing about DG he left the draft options this year with a full cupboard. He thinks OT will be one of the picks at the top of the draft. They have been looking for an elite pass rusher for years, maybe KT (but not sure he is that high on the Giants list) but if Bradberry goes they would be interested in Gardner.
Haley- FA focus by Gmen
Ralph- bargain bin FA's is where we will be looking as Giants looking to be cap fexibile. Maybe one year guys. They need a TE for sure. Draft probably (most likely) but FA would bring one. Vet Olmen who are one year guys to bridge the gap for the rookies. He asked Schoen how many Olmen you are looking for and responded we have 5 healthy Olmen period and only 1 starter. Olmen will be heavy going.
Wilcox- you gotta get an Oline..
Ralph agrees completely. That ended the interview.
Those that argue Barkley will be removed from ACL by 2 years and should be much better lack the understanding that A-he has never been healthy for a full season and B- he isn't coming back here (unless we make a MAJOR mistake) with a big contract.
I still feel the Giants need to commit longer term to Leonard Williams- thus creating a TON of cap space for 2021. he is the one guy I think we can build with on the DL (I am not sold on Lawrence).
It is the COMMM BINE. he pronounces it the NFL cumbine.. over and over again.
I know I know but dear god it sounds stupid.
No - it's not.
there aren't very many high end OL on the market this year, so even if they had the money there's not much in the way of non-stop gaps. James Daniels, Ryan Jensen, Connor Williams are basically the top of the market. Solid players but not difference makers.
the value level below is where it makes the most sense to shop anyway because they will be able to get 2 or 3 guys for the price of 1 top of market guy.
^This. The draft compensation (fourth or two fifths is what I've read) doesn't justify trading him. And that's true even if he leaves after this year. He'll be two years removed from his ACL surgery this fall, and was running behind a terrible OL with no QB.
I still think the most likely scenario is that Jones and Barkley start this season, but are gone in 2023.
1- we have seen (at least 2019 and 2021) Barkley with Jones and the results have been average at best.
2- Barkley will not be back next year, especially if he plays well. No way do we shell out the money he will want long term and honestly NO WAY that should do that!
The value to us vs the value coming back I get except the cap number which requires a lot of work. I just do not like keep Barkley on a team that needs to completely turn the page. But, not my biggest worry right now.
Completely disagree. That $7 million could be used on the OL and even more disagree because you will lose him for nothing after this year because there is no way you can justify signing a RB to a multi year deal at a high price tag when this team has holes all over.
If you are incorporating the marketing and sales aspect, sure.
From an impact on wins standpoint? No. It's just part and parcel of the position.
Completely disagree. That $7 million could be used on the OL and even more disagree because you will lose him for nothing after this year because there is no way you can justify signing a RB to a multi year deal at a high price tag when this team has holes all over.
1) Unfortunately, this is not a good year for UFA OL and 2) if it were a #2 pick I'd agree with pulling the trigger to move him, but less than that isn't overly compelling to me.
No we won't. If Jones is as bad you suggest and even SB - then we'll be looking forward to 2023 draft and focusing on the QB class which is supposedly outstanding.
Yeah, Schoen will scrape together enough cap room to add at least one decent Guard and maybe a serviceable Center before the draft starts.
Even with that it's only logical that they will go with fairly heavy OL investment during Day 1 & 2. Real deep draft on Tight Ends so that rebuilding process probably starts this year too.
Those hoping for BPA will be disappointed but them's the breaks...
X infinity.
Two over-drafted players who haven't done anything material to produce more wins.
A basic truth that is being overlooked is that neither is a good player, or is likely to become a good player. Barkley has (or at least had) physical ability but he was never a particularly good football player, and Jones is a day 3/UDFA talent that was drafted sixth overall.
The Giants can get 4th/5th rounders for each because that's what they're worth. And that value is only going to decrease as they give more examples of their mediocrity in 2022.
The Giants bought garbage with premium assets; they aren't going to become something more than what they are because of where they were drafted.
Just bite the bullet and sell these mistakes.
Barkley was Offensive Rookie of the Year, and made the Pro Bowl, in 2018. He was a great football player. He has been bogged down due to injuries. At least be factual.
Completely disagree. That $7 million could be used on the OL and even more disagree because you will lose him for nothing after this year because there is no way you can justify signing a RB to a multi year deal at a high price tag when this team has holes all over.
Agree Deuce. Free agent list is weak at Tackle, but some fairly credible choices at both Guard and Center that will not break the bank and are comfortably starters on the NYG Offensive Line. Then put a couple of more guys on in the unit before Day 2 of the draft is over.
Barkley's production can be picked with little trouble via an early Day 3 pick, an UDFA and whatever is left in free agency come summer time. Trade him without question if there is an offer and use the pick to find his cheap replacement...
Right, it's not "Barkley for a third day pick," it's "Barkley's expiring contract for a third day pick and a quality guard in free agency." That to me feels like the right move.
Barkley is not a difference maker. You could replace him with the JAGs, run the same offense, and get similar results. Part of that is because he's not as good as done fans want to believe, and part is because he plays the most fungible position on the offense. It's just the way the game is set up now. He's an inconsequential player and easily replaced. The rest of the league knows that, and that's why he's a 4th or 5th round value.
It's incredible isn't it?
Barkley is not a difference maker. You could replace him with the JAGs, run the same offense, and get similar results. Part of that is because he's not as good as done fans want to believe, and part is because he plays the most fungible position on the offense. It's just the way the game is set up now. He's an inconsequential player and easily replaced. The rest of the league knows that, and that's why he's a 4th or 5th round value.
In 2020 and 2021 - with Barkley missing in 2020 and recovering/sucking in 2021 - they were 31st. Doesn't that support the idea Barkley did elevate the offense in 2018 and even 2019?
I think he was an awful pick and won't be on the team beyond next year, to be clear. But I think he helped the offense in 2018/2019 more than you think.
The second big truth is no matter what Barkley does this year he isn't back next year.
All we can hope for here is that Barkley plays well enough for the Giants to move him at the trade deadline.
Barkley is not a difference maker. You could replace him with the JAGs, run the same offense, and get similar results. Part of that is because he's not as good as done fans want to believe, and part is because he plays the most fungible position on the offense. It's just the way the game is set up now. He's an inconsequential player and easily replaced. The rest of the league knows that, and that's why he's a 4th or 5th round value.
again this logic is ridiculous. its possible to say saquon was very good in 2018 and not worth where he was picked. no RB is going to make a team with a bad line, a qb who had lost it and a terrible defense into a winning team. its not happening. walter payton wouldnt have made the 2018 a winner. does that make him a jag? he was a rookie behind a bad line with every defense focused on stopping him and he went for 200 yards and 15 tds. you're allowed to say he was a good football player that year. it won't jeopardize the narrative that it was a bad pick or that he should be traded now. but you hurt your own arguments when you so clearly where blinders and refuse to admit something as basic as saquon being a good football player in 2018.
The next season he had 1,000+ yds in only 13 games (4.6+ yds per carry). Again really good on a crappy team. After that injuries knocked him out.
Look, should we keep him or not is not what I am commenting on. Maybe the best thing for both sides is to ship him off to a contender. This way we get something, and if he returns to form he would be a massive asset to a contending team. However lets not change history here, before injuries he was clearly one of the top backs (if not the top back) in the NFL, and an extremely exciting player
That's also when Jones took over at QB for Eli. Even at his worst Eli was ten times the player Jones is.
trading JB for a 4 or two 5's might make sense in this yrs draft due to covid opt outs, supposably to grades from 100 to 175 or so are pretty tight so mid 5th may be more like 4th rd value
Maybe they don't project to breaking off the rare 60-yard runs that we saw from Barkley 4 years ago, but that is going to be even rarer again (if at all) with him anyway.
Emotional yes for some but easy decision to trade him, save the money, draft his replacement, and move onto the next thing with fixing this team.
Hopefully, more critical decisions...
aside from the recurring injury problems and associated missed game time, barkley still can't pick up a fucking blitz.
if barkley was here while coughlin was coaching he'd never have gotten on the field with that bullshit.
a 4th or two 5ths? shit, i'd take two 7ths for him
I'm bitter at having had to watch the Giants play terrible football since 2018. Jones and Barkley have a massive hand in responsibility for that.
Like I said above: a year from now after Jones and Barkley conclude another mediocre season and walk for nothing we're going to wonder why we didn't just cut bait and trade them for whatever we could in March 2022.
This is a good point but even 2019 - a mostly Jones-filled year - had us at 18. I think Shurmur gets some of the credit, but I give a little to Barkley even though he had a worse year than 2018.
Coaching matters. Barkley may or may not return to form, but it sounds as if Schoen and Daboll believe his potential value post-2022 is greater than his net right now. And his play will improve as he's recovered a bit more.
Jones's best offensive minded coach has been Pat Shurmur. He's cheap and Daboll/Kafka have excellent concepts as offensive coaches. Feels like a lot of people ignore that.
good coaches get the most out of their rosters.
bad coaches make everything look worse than however it really is.
if daboll is the right guy players currently on the roster will look a lot better - the same way a bunch of defensive players looked better with graham than they did with bettcher.
Quote:
they didn't discuss the QB prospects in the draft.
No - it's not.
Great input. Why?
No point in arguing Barkley since minds are made up and wont ever change
Still, and I think Schoen and Daboll are keeping their options open, they don’t have to decide anything today with respect to Barkley or Jones or anybody else. It’s a process that has to play itself out.
Barkley is not a difference maker. You could replace him with the JAGs, run the same offense, and get similar results. Part of that is because he's not as good as done fans want to believe, and part is because he plays the most fungible position on the offense. It's just the way the game is set up now. He's an inconsequential player and easily replaced. The rest of the league knows that, and that's why he's a 4th or 5th round value.
If he didn't have an impact we wouldn't have seen the absolutely rock bottom drop in offensive production from 2018 to 2020/2021. Our TEAM record stunk but the 2018 offense clearly benefitted from his level of play.
I agree on Jones though, if there's a trade out there i'd pull the trigger. And I'd pull it on Barkley too but the notion that he didn't help the offense score points as a rookie is 100% false. No need to go over the top to prove your point, you lose a lot of credibility doing that.
It's not detest, Barkley is a stand up guy from what we know and has had to put up with a lot in his short career.
However, the franchise overlooked better decisions in how to rebuild once already in drafting him. Not sure why this needs to be repeated again in keeping him at his current cost to the extent there is an offer.
It's not personal, it's business...
Keeps bouncing it outside if the hole isn't open yet . Seems productive at flanker or wheel routes.
As for the OL, I think the Giants probably feel like we have 2 viable starters in Thomas and Lemieux and possibly a 3rd in Bredeson. The Giants may no more on Gates but I dont think he'll be ready if he ever will be ready again. FA has to yield a RT no matter what, he could be the swing tackle if we get one in the draft. I could see a Cam Flemming type, relatively cheap but not someone you want there all the time. Get a cheap guard either at the end of their career or a young guy needing a fresh start from one of the teams the coaches came from. Center is where I believe we will be spending some money. Get a good solid C to help DJ.
Thats my 2 cents, I dont have any clue who any of the players might be.
How do we know how this regime feels about the quarterbacks in this class, let alone the 2023 class? I've not seen them speak to either topic.
Not arguing. I don't expect either to be on roster next year. And are you suggesting there is no shot whatsoever SB can play well if he had a much better OL? None whatsoever?
But what Great player are the Giants getting once they cut Barkley?
How about our win total? Which Pro Bowler are you getting for the next 5-10 years now that SB is/would be gone and now the Giants can start winning?
To be clear, the questions never came up about the QB's for this year so not really any insight in either direction there. I think they tried to hit a wide swath of subjects- new staff, SB, Giants needs in draft and FA... They didn't even really speak of Jones either- other than the remark during the SB question and answer.
I don't know the context of the interview, I only read the transcript posted here. This is a pretty glaring miss especially since we already knew everything that was discussed. I learned nothing at all from the OP (not a shot at your jvm).
It is personal to some to the degree that one becomes entrenched in their POV/argument. The franchise made a disasterous miscalculation with the Barkley selection, but that is not the topic at hand. I would be shocked if this new administration has any intention for building around Barkley, and that's the case even if they don't end up moving him before the season.
Nah, that's just drama-laced posts for effect.
And didn't mean anyone had a future intent to rebuild around Barkley, only that a rebuild is needed and he clearly isn't.
So that makes his value to us more appropriate in picks and/or cap space, not in carries...
Thats my 2 cents, I dont have any clue who any of the players might be.
I'm in the same camp, take a 4th. SB is a good player, but shedding his salary is the real value in a trade. For 7 mil the Giants could get a couple IOL in FA
Not arguing. I don't expect either to be on roster next year. And are you suggesting there is no shot whatsoever SB can play well if he had a much better OL? None whatsoever?
But what Great player are the Giants getting once they cut Barkley?
How about our win total? Which Pro Bowler are you getting for the next 5-10 years now that SB is/would be gone and now the Giants can start winning?
Sure he has a shot to play well with a better OL...but why does that matter? He has more of a shot not too imv. And will be gone next year anyway so that makes his value to us in a rebuild greater by reallocating his cap space and using the pick on another future prospect.
I don't know what great player or Pro Bowler can be found with Barkely's reallocated cap money and/or pick(s) via trade. That shouldn't be the threshold...a competent starter anywhere will do fine or even just a replacement RB with longer useful life and cheaper cap charge is a win.
I don't know the context of the interview, I only read the transcript posted here. This is a pretty glaring miss especially since we already knew everything that was discussed. I learned nothing at all from the OP (not a shot at your jvm).
I got ya. The Trubisky to the Giants question seems like lazy point A to point B kind of questions , especially when you follow up with the Giants being in cap trouble this year. I just don't see the Giants signing Trubisky unless we trade Jones. We can't afford to QB's around the same money for this year.
“Another option to add a QB is the upcoming draft. What are you hearing about the prospects from the Giants perspective and are there any day 1 or day 2 favorites?”
It’s a layup if a question.
Again, if you dont have a HOF QB, then you need offense from other positions. If Barkley plays like he did as a rookie, how many RBs can match that?
Again, if you dont have a HOF QB, then you need offense from other positions. If Barkley plays like he did as a rookie, how many RBs can match that?
Because paying him $10-12 million per year would be dumber than drafting him #2 overall.
I'm certainly hoping Joe Schoen isn't dumber than Dave Gettleman, and you don't need to pay that premium price to get production out of the RB position.
Anyway, I agree with Ralph about Trubisky. Having a truly capable backup QB is a luxery for us at this point. 2022 is going to be about seeing what we really have in Daniel Jones. In order to get the best sense of that, we need to devote resources the offense, and backup QB is probably the lowest priority.
And yet you refuse to acknowledge the possibility that Jones being the starter in 22 would be evidence that The new GM and HC have a higher opinion of Jones than do you.
Were you the GM, certainly Jones would not be on the team next season let alone the starter.
I don't know the context of the interview, I only read the transcript posted here. This is a pretty glaring miss especially since we already knew everything that was discussed. I learned nothing at all from the OP (not a shot at your jvm).
Well I wasn't the one giving the interview etc. Just saying I'm not surprised. Everything I've read these QB's are not so hot. So I don't want to hear about them unless it's for a trade.
If we had a great defense or if our offense was terrific but just for a hole or two or if there was youth looking forward to improving then it would be different.
If the GM and HC are considering bringing in Trubisky and not picking up the fifth year option I think that tells us all we need to know about how they feel about him.
There's no reason for them to feel good about Jones. He hasn't given them reason to.
This could wind up being a courtesy shown to Jones (and Mara) in light of no better QB options in 2022, while they work to tear down the roster, fix the cap, and start stockpiling talent and assets that fit what they're trying to build.
In other words, play the game and see who sticks, let them prove or hang themselves moving forward. That perhaps applies to no player moreso than Jones.
And for the umpteenth time, the 2023 isn't that great - yet. Outside of Stroud, and maybe McCall or Hooker, there is a lot to unfold first...
Right but you commented on it like I said the moon is made out of cheese. Plenty of fans think there's good options at QB this year and even more people think a discussion around our strategy is interesting. Furthermore our new FO and Coaching staff has very recent, and relative experience working with imperfect QB's coming into the league with warts. We don't need a clean prospect.
Regardless of what you personally think of the QB's in this draft its going to be the single most important component Schoen/Daboll will have to get right during their time here. And whether we address that this draft or not its absolutely worth discussing.
However I can see it with a 2n'd rounder or later. And if this QB class sucks like people keep saying, we should have a nice shot at landing a good prospect at 36. That said think QB's are going to go higher than people think so i'm not sure what will be left at 36 - would probably need to wait until round 3.
I expect Jones to be the QB in 2022. I expect him to beat backup on another team in 2023. We'll see if that's correct.
This could wind up being a courtesy shown to Jones (and Mara) in light of no better QB options in 2022, while they work to tear down the roster, fix the cap, and start stockpiling talent and assets that fit what they're trying to build.
In other words, play the game and see who sticks, let them prove or hang themselves moving forward. That perhaps applies to no player moreso than Jones.
I just don't see how there can be any argument that this is the rational, one step at a time approach for a cap and talent starved roster. What's the alternative:
So forcing a QB choice this year is preferable? Trubisky would require scarce $$ they need to husband all over the roster. Schoen and Daboll haven't even seen Jones throw, what's his physical status? They will get an idea at the spring mini-camp.
Kafka's interview with Papa left no doubt that in his mind, at that time, Jones is the starter. Irrespective of one's assessment of Jones as the starter, it makes the most sense for the FO to portray it to the public that way.
First you misquoted with me with UCONN4523.
And now you are making a comment about forcing a pick in 2023?
Who said anything about forcing a pick in 2023? Are you suggesting because someone doesn't agree with you to take a QB in 2022 either in FA or Draft that means they are forcing a QB pick in 2023?
How many times are you going to misrepresent posts to fit your agenda?
And for the umpteenth time, the 2023 isn't that great - yet. Outside of Stroud, and maybe McCall or Hooker, there is a lot to unfold first...
You are not an expert. You and Go Terps were pushing Glennon for God's sakes. How is it that someone who couldn't even understand how awful Glennon was to start critiquing the QB class of 2023 as definitively as you are?
Overall there are two QB's rated very highly. Two in particular. And you and Go Terps if by some miracle you are right and Jones is beyond bad and just completely pathetic- then if you trade one of the number 5 or number 7 picks into 1st round of 2023 then it's all but assured the Giants will suck.
You now have two 1st round picks in which one is surely to suck.
You are in rebuild mode and good chance you are going to suck in 2023 too - so you would have more than enough capital to get a QB better than Jones but one EXRTA YEAR of giving the new QB more talent which this team sorely lacks.
Or are you going to forget suddenly how bad DG was and how bad he left this organization?
You and GoTerps can't have it both ways here. If Jones sucks then it means the Giants are going to suck. If you give up that extra pick whether ti be 5 or 7 as you also start cutting players it means the team is hitting an extreme bottom level. And If DG was as pathetic as you have said all along then it means the team is severely lacking in talent. If they are all this bad then they have a terrific chance for a terrific QB in 2023. **You can't have it both ways!!!!
I expect Jones to be the QB in 2022. I expect him to beat backup on another team in 2023. We'll see if that's correct.
And you were pushing Glennon.
We saw who was correct on that one.
With that said I'm in partial agreement with you. I think DJ is gone in 2023 too. I thinks giants can get a 2023 QB in draft. With that said- I can care less what DJ is.
I actually said it was a joke when they signed Glennon - they did so because they didn't want to threaten the scholarship but signing someone better.
Who's misquoting who here?
You quoted my post 15623092 at 2:11 PM on this thread.
I actually said it was a joke when they signed Glennon - they did so because they didn't want to threaten the scholarship but signing someone better.
Who's misquoting who here?
yeah right.
You didn't "push Glennon."
You only were okay with having him on the field to see what he can do vs Jones but yeah you didn't push Glennon. Yeah right.
This could have been posted word for word this time last year.
You are not an expert. You and Go Terps were pushing Glennon for God's sakes. How is it that someone who couldn't even understand how awful Glennon was to start critiquing the QB class of 2023 as definitively as you are?
Overall there are two QB's rated very highly. Two in particular. And you and Go Terps if by some miracle you are right and Jones is beyond bad and just completely pathetic- then if you trade one of the number 5 or number 7 picks into 1st round of 2023 then it's all but assured the Giants will suck.
You now have two 1st round picks in which one is surely to suck.
You are in rebuild mode and good chance you are going to suck in 2023 too - so you would have more than enough capital to get a QB better than Jones but one EXRTA YEAR of giving the new QB more talent which this team sorely lacks.
Or are you going to forget suddenly how bad DG was and how bad he left this organization?
You and GoTerps can't have it both ways here. If Jones sucks then it means the Giants are going to suck. If you give up that extra pick whether ti be 5 or 7 as you also start cutting players it means the team is hitting an extreme bottom level. And If DG was as pathetic as you have said all along then it means the team is severely lacking in talent. If they are all this bad then they have a terrific chance for a terrific QB in 2023. **You can't have it both ways!!!!
Uh, there is NO one on the board who understands the destruction DG did to this organization more than me. I was ahead of the curve in predicting right after the DG hire how unsuited he was for the job.
Yes, I wanted to give Glennon a shot. The offense under Jones for three years has consistently been below league average in PPG. And a lot of that starts with the QB. But that's not the same as saying I thought Glennon was some long-term solution. He got a tryout and was a disaster. Another great idea by DG.
Seriously, have you enjoyed watching Jones play QB for these three years? I have no reservation about this anymore - I'm exhausted watching the guy. There is nothing worse watching a football team play with a QB not up to the task.
I really don't understand what you are saying about having something "both ways". I'm open minded to finding solution for Jones now, either by draft, trade or a FA signing like Trubisky. I'm sold that Jones is not the answer and put a lot of credibility in the three years of data.
Could Jones finally pop in his fourth year and turn the tables? Sure, and he's our answer. But I'm not willing to take that bet and think the best answer right now is to jettison Jones five minutes ago.
The bar for DJ is below the ground. What else do we need to see? From all accounts, good kid, hard worker...but he isn't a QB we're winning with. You see Burrow? Allen? Stafford? Mahomes? He'll never be in that class. The sooner we move on, the better. I expect he'll be our QB this fall, but he's wearing another uniform in '23.
There is only a crowd of people who have watched him suck and somehow against the data somehow expect him to stop sucking.
He could stop sucking, some small percentage of players stop sucking even though they've sucked.
But to bank on that, to not have your team quite prepared to move on if he continues to suck. That's insanity.
You know what is a lot weirder than people talking about how Daniel Jones sucks when that is the reality of the situation? Someone that actually wants to watch Jones play another season.
I shudder at the thought. I'd rather watch KT play QB, honestly, and not because I think he'd be better than Jones just I'd want to change the channel and/or gouge my eyes out less.
I think the only one with a shot at a second contract is Thomas. I don't think paying a safety makes sense unless he's special (we dodged that bullet with Landon Collins), especially in Martindale's system.
Thomas has a chance, but if we use one of our two first round picks on a tackle I'm guessing he ends up at LT before too long.
Gettleman just left a complete pile of nothing.
You whining about wanting Giants selecting another backup QB that will lead us to a 5-12 record doesn't do it.
I have argued that we need a better approach to a RB solution based on position value.
So, please, enough with this theme that I have this myopic view that it's Jones only. I don't.
However, Jones plays the most critical position and was drafted to be a playmaker. Which means he's the one who has to do the most for the team to succeed. That's just the nature of the business in 2022. Some of us (Terps, myself, etc) recognize how much Jones has failed at his job for three years and we want a better solution now.
The real issue isn't to question our motives. The real issue is why more people don't feel the same way.
I do not usually copy comments to which I reply in full. In this case, warranted: I do validate your first three graphs, I read contemporaneously your multiple posts, with which I agreed and engaged with the same/similar p.o.v.
Your 4th graph overstates the case: Jones in 2019 was a breath of fresh air and hope; fumbles were an issue, no doubt, but he showed some playmaking, with a desultory receiver corps.
Your 5th graph is, imo, the fulcrum of the current debate, along with an OC and QB coach with whom Jones obviously had no chemistry. I do not argue that these are the sum total of Jones' failures in production, but they and a very poor OL are factors. I have been moved toward the 'replace Jones at any cost' end of the spectrum, but I'll trust Schoen and Daboll to make that decision more than I trust myself or anyone on this board.
However the other positions suck too. Nearly the whole team is a disgrace, right? So what are you winning in 2022? And until you get that Franchise QB, you think it relevant to go 5-12 instead of 4-13??? There is no point getting concerned if there is no Franchise Qb to take. Why should anyone care for a rebuilding team to waste a draft pick on a non-Franchise QB?
For example, you have Willis ranked 7th overall and it looks like he is your number 1 QB. So you are saying he is the Franchise QB?