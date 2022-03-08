Post combine. Your ideal 1st round (5 and 7) GoDeep13 : 8:50 am

After watching the combine, hearing some of the buzz and rumors, I think where I stand now is I’d like Ahmad Gardner and Travon Walker at 5 and 7. I say this for two reasons. 1. It’s sounding like the Giants will work to add at least one viable OL starter in FA. 2. It looks like the most movable pieces the Giants have are located on the defense. And 3. The way the Bills have drafted, they’ve built their secondary and their Dline with the most premium of their picks.



Where do you guys stand?