Post combine. Your ideal 1st round (5 and 7)

GoDeep13 : 8:50 am
After watching the combine, hearing some of the buzz and rumors, I think where I stand now is I’d like Ahmad Gardner and Travon Walker at 5 and 7. I say this for two reasons. 1. It’s sounding like the Giants will work to add at least one viable OL starter in FA. 2. It looks like the most movable pieces the Giants have are located on the defense. And 3. The way the Bills have drafted, they’ve built their secondary and their Dline with the most premium of their picks.

Where do you guys stand?
RE: RE: Ekwonu at Tackle is the true ideal #5  
Jimmy Googs : 9:31 am : link
LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


The other pick being Walker, Hamilton, or even Sauce (if they flip Bradberry) sounds like a plan...



I think both Ekwonu and Neal will be off the board in the first 4 picks.


Maybe, just responding to the OP question as stated...
Talent is moreso split up between about 20 or so  
Jimmy Googs : 9:36 am : link
red chip players in round one. And then a big grouping behind them stretching into round two.

A few dark red pieces that can be part of the NYG equation if the draft falls right for us the top. Need some of the edge rushers to go ahead of us...
Request for Eric and Sy'56  
19th Hole : 9:36 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
other thing I'll throw out there is this:

I'm not sure there is a huge gap between the 11-32 players in the 1st round and the 1-32 players in the 2nd round. And those players all seem pretty darn good.

So for a rebuilding team like the Giants, doesn't it make sense to trade down (perhaps even both #1s) and accumulate a bunch of later #1 and #2 picks?


Can we get Sy'56 to have a dedicated thread talking about the players post combine. There are only so many threads we can start on who should we take at 5 and 7 :)

Thank goodness we have free agency coming up or things will start to get ugly around here!

Call me crazy  
uncledave : 9:39 am : link
Walker and Davis at 5 & 7 then I'd go OL or CB in the second. I know the need is OL but Neal/Ekwonu will be gone and the new regime's mindset is you can find OL later in the draft. Ideally I think they want to go ED & CB at 5 & 7 for the cost benefit long term. A trade down would be ideal this year but Walker and Davis are incredible specimens.
RE: Ideal:  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:42 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
5-Willis

7-Pickett


I don't think you mean that ; ) LOL!
Neal or Ekwonu (if either is available)  
Section331 : 9:42 am : link
and Gardner. I'm really warming up to the idea of taking Sauce. I think he's the perfect CB for Wink.
Pass rusher at 5... KT, Hutch or Walker  
90.Cal : 9:47 am : link
OL at 7... Ekwonu, Cross, Neal or Penning.

Im not going to over think it.
Either Neal or Ikem at five  
Chip : 9:47 am : link
Walker or Johnson at 7. It is such a deep draft I don't see a trade down where teams are giving up picks to move up. Daniel Jeremiah said not much difference between 15 and 60.
Thibs/Walker at 5; Sauce/Stingley at 7  
The_Boss : 9:48 am : link
Or:

Hamilton at 5
Thibs/Walker at 7
RE: RE: Ideal:  
Big Blue '56 : 9:49 am : link
SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15623785 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


5-Willis

7-Pickett



I don't think you mean that ; ) LOL!


😂
Your 2 picks  
Southern Man : 9:50 am : link
Walker and Sauce.
If Neal and Ekwonu are gone by 5,  
Simms11 : 9:52 am : link
then I think the defensive players on the board will be rated higher and will most likely be the obvious choices at 5 and 7. I think Gardner or Hamilton and Walker or Thibs will be the choices.
I was in the mood to listen to combine/draft podcasts  
bigbluehoya : 9:53 am : link
yesterday.

With respect to Sauce Gardner, more than one of the experts I listened to (quite frankly I was working while I listened, so I can't remember exactly who said what, but I know that one of them was Tony Pauline) indicated that the best scheme fit for Gardner might be a team that runs a lot of cover 2 and/or relies heavily on zone concepts. They did say specifically that he can play man, but that due to his body type (very long in the lower half), those types of players often tend to be a bit slower in the hips and aren't best suited to situations where they are in pure man/press coverage most of the time.

I found this interesting given what we know about Wink, and because I hadn't heard this type of commentary on Gardner previously (to be fair - I hadn't really listened to anything about him other than enough to know that he was highly thought of).
OT at 5 or 7  
MotownGIANTS : 9:54 am : link
and a trade down get an extra 2nd and 4th
The key is whether or not we keep Bradberry. If we trade or cut him,  
Ira : 9:57 am : link
we need to get a top corner to replace him. If we keep him, we'll probably go with an edge instead. And, of course, we definitely need a tackle. With Thomas getting a 2nd surgery on his left ankle, it should be someone who can play left tackle if we need him to. The only one that I can see playing left tackle in the nfl is Charles Cross. So, it's either Cross and Gardner or Cross and Thibs depending on what happens with Bradberry.
I keep saying the Giants will have to sign a FA RT  
Snablats : 9:58 am : link
Once Neal and Ekwonu are gone, and it looks like they will be, the top of the draft shifts to defense

Or the Giants hope they can find a RT at 36 or beyond

Ive also been saying trade down with one of the picks since early January

CB is obvious if Bradberry is traded. If he stays and the Giants dont force a RT pick, its really wide open - would be a pass rusher (I'd take Walker) and a trade down
Ideal:  
Anakim : 9:59 am : link
Ideal would be trading the seventh pick to the Vikings who have a new HC (former QB) and a new GM and need a QB of the future. We would get back #12 and their first rounder next year.

But a realistic yet ideal first round:

5 - Thibs or Walker

7 - Sauce
RE: RE: Weakest offense in league  
AcidTest : 10:13 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15623758 averagejoe said:


Quote:


and we spend two top ten picks on defense ? Don't see this happening. Would rather go Icky/Pennington than spend both picks on defense.



If Ickey and Neal are gone, the value shifts to defense imo, with a possible exception of WR. The draft isn't really about solely the 2022 season ...


Agreed, although I'm OK if they take Cross at #7. Until they give me reason to believe otherwise, I will trust their judgment.

Bradberry is almost certain to be traded in the next few days, which makes Gardner or Stingley very likely at #5 or #7.

WR could be a surprise pick. This is at best the last year for Shepard, and even that isn't a given. Golladay and Slayton may also be gone after this season.
RE: the only  
AcidTest : 10:16 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
other thing I'll throw out there is this:

I'm not sure there is a huge gap between the 11-32 players in the 1st round and the 1-32 players in the 2nd round. And those players all seem pretty darn good.

So for a rebuilding team like the Giants, doesn't it make sense to trade down (perhaps even both #1s) and accumulate a bunch of later #1 and #2 picks?


It does, but I'm not sure who will want to trade up. Trading up in the first round is very expensive so teams typically only do so for a QB. The problem of course is that this is a weak QB class, although someone could fall in love with Willis because his ceiling is potentially very high. I don't see anyone trading up to #7 for Picket or Corral.

If Neal and Ekonwu are gone and we do trade down slightly, I hope we target Kenyon Green.
Penning and  
kelly : 10:19 am : link
Either Walker or Gardner
5 and 7  
nochance : 10:28 am : link
One OL and 1 defender either a DB or an edge
My ideal 1st Round  
Mike in NY : 10:32 am : link
One of Neal/Ekwonu
One of Hutchinson/Walker/Gardner

That assumes we don't trade down. There are certain positions where Round 2 seems to be just as good as Round 1 (WR, ILB, OG, TE, QB), but I do think there is a difference in the Edge guys if you are looking at guys who can play both 3-4 and 4-3. The Day 2 and later guys seem to be one scheme or the other and look like more rotational guys.
RE: RE: the only  
rsjem1979 : 10:35 am : link
AcidTest said:
Quote:

It does, but I'm not sure who will want to trade up. Trading up in the first round is very expensive so teams typically only do so for a QB. The problem of course is that this is a weak QB class, although someone could fall in love with Willis because his ceiling is potentially very high. I don't see anyone trading up to #7 for Picket or Corral.


For what it's worth, the latest USA Today mock has the Steelers trading up to #7 to draft Willis.

Personally, I'd just take Willis at #5.
Link - ( New Window )
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:36 am : link
would be happy with any combination of Gardner, Walker, Ekwonu, Thibs
RE: Your 2 picks  
ryanmkeane : 10:36 am : link
Southern Man said:
Quote:
Walker and Sauce.

+1
So looks like Jermaine Johnson is losing favor here  
jeff57 : 10:37 am : link
I still rather have him than Walker.
RE: the only  
mphbullet36 : 10:45 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
other thing I'll throw out there is this:

I'm not sure there is a huge gap between the 11-32 players in the 1st round and the 1-32 players in the 2nd round. And those players all seem pretty darn good.

So for a rebuilding team like the Giants, doesn't it make sense to trade down (perhaps even both #1s) and accumulate a bunch of later #1 and #2 picks?


I think the Giants would love to trade down with 1 or both picks...whether or not you have an interested team in moving up that is a completely different story.
RE: RE: Weakest offense in league  
mphbullet36 : 10:46 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15623758 averagejoe said:


Quote:


and we spend two top ten picks on defense ? Don't see this happening. Would rather go Icky/Pennington than spend both picks on defense.



If Ickey and Neal are gone, the value shifts to defense imo, with a possible exception of WR. The draft isn't really about solely the 2022 season ...


agreed but you would then 100% have to pick an OL with your early 2nd rounder. I get not reaching especially with 1st round picks. But at some point the OL needs to be addressed and since we won't have legit cap space to sign a worthwhile FA the help has to come via the draft.
RE: RE: RE: Weakest offense in league  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:59 am : link
mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15623766 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15623758 averagejoe said:


Quote:


and we spend two top ten picks on defense ? Don't see this happening. Would rather go Icky/Pennington than spend both picks on defense.



If Ickey and Neal are gone, the value shifts to defense imo, with a possible exception of WR. The draft isn't really about solely the 2022 season ...



agreed but you would then 100% have to pick an OL with your early 2nd rounder. I get not reaching especially with 1st round picks. But at some point the OL needs to be addressed and since we won't have legit cap space to sign a worthwhile FA the help has to come via the draft.


This rebuild isnt going to happen in one offseason.

Take what the board gives you. If that's defense at 5 and 7 so be it.

It is also possible a WR is at the top of their board, especially at 7.
RE: Ideal:  
PatersonPlank : 11:06 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
5-Willis

7-Pickett


Then use all our remaining picks to trade back up into Rd 1 and grab Corral
you cannot  
Aaroninma : 11:11 am : link
get out of this situation without a top flight OL. Honestly, id be inclined to use both 5 and 7 on the OL
.  
Go Terps : 11:12 am : link
5 - Willis
7 - Gardner
I'd wager they do not go OL with both picks  
JonC : 11:14 am : link
too much talent on defense to ignore.
Ideal  
M.S. : 11:24 am : link

Swap our 5 with Denver's 9. In return Giants receive Denver's #64 and #116. Giants keep their 7th pick. Giants select:

#5 Traded to Denver
#7 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
#9 Jermaine Johnson DE Florida State (from Denver)
#64 Matt Araiza P San Diego State (from Denver)
#116 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State (from Denver)

Other Giants picks in first three rounds:
#36 Christian Harris ILB Alabama
#67 John Metchie WR Michigan
#81 Jamaree Salyer OG Alabama
Ideal would be Hutch and Ekwonu  
Heisenberg : 11:25 am : link
But both those guys are gone, IMO.

More realistic: Thibs and Gardner.

Even better, get one of the above and then trade out of the other spot for 2023 capital so we can hedge our QB bet and be ready to pick one there. That's what I'm hoping for if I'm Joe Schoen.
..  
gogiants : 11:39 am : link
5: Neal or Cross (Pass protection)
7: Karlaftis (versatile, power, QB Pressures)
RE: My  
MOOPS : 12:07 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
gut tells me one OL and one DB... but that could change.

My ideal draft would be to trade down with one of the picks with someone desperate.


More desperate than us? Didn't we trademark the word desperate?
Depending on FA and possible trades,  
MOOPS : 12:14 pm : link
if we walked out of the first round with Gardner and Walker it would be a home run.
Johnson and Cross would be my next two realistic choices, ideally with a slight trade down scenario.
Impact D guys  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:40 pm : link
Walker 5th
Gardner 7th

Hit the OL in rounds 2-UDFA.
Same as before the combine  
MyNameIsMyName : 1:02 pm : link
Ekwonu and Walker/Ojabo
We have multiple needs.  
Joe Beckwith : 1:07 pm : link
It appears we may fall short a slot on ‘studs’.
While a stud OL would be nice, we need 5/6/7 that play well together, the sooner the better.
I’m confident that they will chose players they feel best already do what they expect with a minimum boot up time.

And like Eric said , I think they go OL/ D in the first.
Ideal 1st  
WillVAB : 1:09 pm : link
OL and EDGE, and there will be good players available from each group.

Any corner in the first is an instant remote thrower.
Penning  
jvm52106 : 1:33 pm : link
certainly plays through the whistle! The dude is a prototype RT.
Penning - ( New Window )
Same thing I've been saying for months now  
USAF NYG Fan : 4:37 pm : link
If at all possible, trade down. With both picks if possible, trade down. The Giants need to reset. Pure and simple. Do not sign/resign players with any lingering injury history or ACL injuries. I know that's cold but players rarely EVER return to form after such an ACL injury and lingering injuries have plagued this team for too long now.

We don't need a top shelf LT just to play them at RT. I'm sorry but they don't. I honestly believe they can damn near rebuild the whole OL (exception Thomas @ LT) with draft picks. Maybe 1 FA. RT in the 1st but not as high as 5 or 7. OG and OC in the 2nd and/or 3rd round. With a double trade down they would still have plenty of picks in high rounds to get plenty of other great starters (defense or offense).

You can't have an OL entirely of rookies? The hell we can't. This coming season the whole team will be close to rookie status anyway because everyone will be learning a new system. This coming season is a very very long pre-season to see what we got and develop players. I DO NOT expect to see much from this team until mid to late season (as it starts to come together for them). Even then, I only expect to see "hope". A light at the end of the tunnel.
.  
Eric on Li : 4:42 pm : link
my preferences
Ekwonu
Dean (assuming he crushes his pro day, if not sauce)

what i expect
Sauce
Walker
RE: Penning  
Mike in NY : 4:44 pm : link
jvm52106 said:
Quote:
certainly plays through the whistle! The dude is a prototype RT. Penning - ( New Window )


The problem I have is a lot of penalties and pressures against FCS competition. It is not a small step from there to NFL. There appears to be a lot of technique work needed. He has a lot of upside, but starting Week 1 he will get a QB killed.
Icky and Thibs  
Gmanfandan : 4:56 pm : link
.
Ideally, an OT and an impact defender without reaching.  
Klaatu : 5:09 pm : link
However, I'm going to give Schoen and Daboll the benefit of the doubt no matter what they do in the 1st Round. I'll trust their judgement until they give me a good reason (or reasons) to think otherwise.
Sauce &  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:24 pm : link
Icky, though I think Icky is gone before 5 unfortunately.
Ideal picks at 5 & 7  
johnboyw : 8:11 pm : link
Ikem Ekwonu at 5 and Travon Walker at 7. Gotta beef up the lines first.

If Ekwonu is gone, then trade down from 5 to around 15, acquire a couple of extra picks and take Penning at 15.
