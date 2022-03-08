Post combine. Your ideal 1st round (5 and 7)

After watching the combine, hearing some of the buzz and rumors, I think where I stand now is I’d like Ahmad Gardner and Travon Walker at 5 and 7. I say this for two reasons. 1. It’s sounding like the Giants will work to add at least one viable OL starter in FA. 2. It looks like the most movable pieces the Giants have are located on the defense. And 3. The way the Bills have drafted, they’ve built their secondary and their Dline with the most premium of their picks.
Where do you guys stand?
The other pick being Walker, Hamilton, or even Sauce (if they flip Bradberry) sounds like a plan...
I think both Ekwonu and Neal will be off the board in the first 4 picks.
Maybe, just responding to the OP question as stated...
A few dark red pieces that can be part of the NYG equation if the draft falls right for us the top. Need some of the edge rushers to go ahead of us...
Can we get Sy'56 to have a dedicated thread talking about the players post combine. There are only so many threads we can start on who should we take at 5 and 7 :)
Thank goodness we have free agency coming up or things will start to get ugly around here!
7-Pickett
I don't think you mean that ; ) LOL!
Im not going to over think it.
Hamilton at 5
Thibs/Walker at 7
😂
With respect to Sauce Gardner, more than one of the experts I listened to (quite frankly I was working while I listened, so I can't remember exactly who said what, but I know that one of them was Tony Pauline) indicated that the best scheme fit for Gardner might be a team that runs a lot of cover 2 and/or relies heavily on zone concepts. They did say specifically that he can play man, but that due to his body type (very long in the lower half), those types of players often tend to be a bit slower in the hips and aren't best suited to situations where they are in pure man/press coverage most of the time.
I found this interesting given what we know about Wink, and because I hadn't heard this type of commentary on Gardner previously (to be fair - I hadn't really listened to anything about him other than enough to know that he was highly thought of).
Or the Giants hope they can find a RT at 36 or beyond
Ive also been saying trade down with one of the picks since early January
CB is obvious if Bradberry is traded. If he stays and the Giants dont force a RT pick, its really wide open - would be a pass rusher (I'd take Walker) and a trade down
But a realistic yet ideal first round:
5 - Thibs or Walker
7 - Sauce
and we spend two top ten picks on defense ? Don't see this happening. Would rather go Icky/Pennington than spend both picks on defense.
If Ickey and Neal are gone, the value shifts to defense imo, with a possible exception of WR. The draft isn't really about solely the 2022 season ...
Agreed, although I'm OK if they take Cross at #7. Until they give me reason to believe otherwise, I will trust their judgment.
Bradberry is almost certain to be traded in the next few days, which makes Gardner or Stingley very likely at #5 or #7.
WR could be a surprise pick. This is at best the last year for Shepard, and even that isn't a given. Golladay and Slayton may also be gone after this season.
It does, but I'm not sure who will want to trade up. Trading up in the first round is very expensive so teams typically only do so for a QB. The problem of course is that this is a weak QB class, although someone could fall in love with Willis because his ceiling is potentially very high. I don't see anyone trading up to #7 for Picket or Corral.
If Neal and Ekonwu are gone and we do trade down slightly, I hope we target Kenyon Green.
One of Hutchinson/Walker/Gardner
That assumes we don't trade down. There are certain positions where Round 2 seems to be just as good as Round 1 (WR, ILB, OG, TE, QB), but I do think there is a difference in the Edge guys if you are looking at guys who can play both 3-4 and 4-3. The Day 2 and later guys seem to be one scheme or the other and look like more rotational guys.
For what it's worth, the latest USA Today mock has the Steelers trading up to #7 to draft Willis.
Personally, I'd just take Willis at #5.
Link - ( New Window )
+1
I think the Giants would love to trade down with 1 or both picks...whether or not you have an interested team in moving up that is a completely different story.
agreed but you would then 100% have to pick an OL with your early 2nd rounder. I get not reaching especially with 1st round picks. But at some point the OL needs to be addressed and since we won't have legit cap space to sign a worthwhile FA the help has to come via the draft.
agreed but you would then 100% have to pick an OL with your early 2nd rounder. I get not reaching especially with 1st round picks. But at some point the OL needs to be addressed and since we won't have legit cap space to sign a worthwhile FA the help has to come via the draft.
This rebuild isnt going to happen in one offseason.
Take what the board gives you. If that's defense at 5 and 7 so be it.
It is also possible a WR is at the top of their board, especially at 7.
7-Pickett
Then use all our remaining picks to trade back up into Rd 1 and grab Corral
7 - Gardner
Swap our 5 with Denver's 9. In return Giants receive Denver's #64 and #116. Giants keep their 7th pick. Giants select:
#5 Traded to Denver
#7 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
#9 Jermaine Johnson DE Florida State (from Denver)
#64 Matt Araiza P San Diego State (from Denver)
#116 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State (from Denver)
Other Giants picks in first three rounds:
#36 Christian Harris ILB Alabama
#67 John Metchie WR Michigan
#81 Jamaree Salyer OG Alabama
More realistic: Thibs and Gardner.
Even better, get one of the above and then trade out of the other spot for 2023 capital so we can hedge our QB bet and be ready to pick one there. That's what I'm hoping for if I'm Joe Schoen.
7: Karlaftis (versatile, power, QB Pressures)
My ideal draft would be to trade down with one of the picks with someone desperate.
More desperate than us? Didn't we trademark the word desperate?
Johnson and Cross would be my next two realistic choices, ideally with a slight trade down scenario.
Gardner 7th
Hit the OL in rounds 2-UDFA.
While a stud OL would be nice, we need 5/6/7 that play well together, the sooner the better.
I’m confident that they will chose players they feel best already do what they expect with a minimum boot up time.
And like Eric said , I think they go OL/ D in the first.
Any corner in the first is an instant remote thrower.
Penning - ( New Window )
We don't need a top shelf LT just to play them at RT. I'm sorry but they don't. I honestly believe they can damn near rebuild the whole OL (exception Thomas @ LT) with draft picks. Maybe 1 FA. RT in the 1st but not as high as 5 or 7. OG and OC in the 2nd and/or 3rd round. With a double trade down they would still have plenty of picks in high rounds to get plenty of other great starters (defense or offense).
You can't have an OL entirely of rookies? The hell we can't. This coming season the whole team will be close to rookie status anyway because everyone will be learning a new system. This coming season is a very very long pre-season to see what we got and develop players. I DO NOT expect to see much from this team until mid to late season (as it starts to come together for them). Even then, I only expect to see "hope". A light at the end of the tunnel.
Ekwonu
Dean (assuming he crushes his pro day, if not sauce)
what i expect
Sauce
Walker
The problem I have is a lot of penalties and pressures against FCS competition. It is not a small step from there to NFL. There appears to be a lot of technique work needed. He has a lot of upside, but starting Week 1 he will get a QB killed.
If Ekwonu is gone, then trade down from 5 to around 15, acquire a couple of extra picks and take Penning at 15.