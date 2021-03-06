Charles Robinson: Expectation is Trubisky to NYG

|
|Quote:
| Charles Robinson
@CharlesRobinson
Quick note on a QB not named Wilson or Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job.
However, if you’re Trubisky, NYG might be the best place to start and revitalize your career.
Giants can move money if they want and with their top two picks possibly in play for QB needy teams, this may be a perfect scenario for the Giants. Plus, Trubisky may be willing to take less to go to a team with an offense he knows and a coach who knows him. All the more reason for Webb to be on board as well.
He'd be better off in Pittsburgh. Jones is more competition than Mason Rudolph.
thinking DJ type talent with less bonehead miscues
Fix (or at least more seriously address) the OL and whether Jones is the guy going forward or not, you have an OL to build on.
thinking DJ type talent with less bonehead miscues
Trubisky certainly had his share of boneheaded miscues as well and he was downright horrible at throwing deep. The hope would be that Daboll has/can fix some of those mistakes because there is talent there. It's sort of a pick your poison between the two of them. If the Giants did sign him, I'd be hopeful that Daboll/Schoen feel good about his development during last year in Buffalo and there's more than we've seen in the past.
He also takes too many physical risks on the field, like lowering his head into a defender and ending up with a concussion. We all hate "business decisions" and we admire tough players but a starting quarterback HAS to avoid that kind of contact to stay on the field. Given Jones injury history, Trubisky is likely to get playing time even if Jones beats him out.
Neither one of these guys is Phil Simms (the fiery risk-taker with a rifle arm) or Scott Brunner (the plodding game manager). I don't see a lot to choose from between them. But it would be nice if one or both took a leap forward in 2022 under the new coaching staff.
well not excited just a chance to push jones or see if mitch improves on his 2nd chance
still average qb play at best
No, it just says everything about fans.
I don't see anyone on this thread (or any of the other threads) "excited for Mitch Trubisky". Most thought he would be a good backup and might even push DJ if the price was right.
I’m not excited for the player, I’m excited for what it signifies. That isn’t clear by now?
Contrary to what some have said, his connection to Daboll does matter. It may be secondary to the fact that he will have a legit shot at a starting gig here, at least for a year, but it still matters.
If you’re Trubisky and you survey opportunities, where can you land where you not only have a great chance at starting/lots of playing time while most likely not having the burden of an entirely new system to learn in doing so.
Probably not many places.
The safe bet is Jones gets hurt, Trubisky comes in and Jones gets Wally Pipped.
I think it’s simply fans are excited at the prospect of the new regime being serious about the search for alternate options at QB
& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
He sucks. Stop it. Move on. He sucked in Chicago and he sucks now.
& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
Not having a QB is a big step back, some fans are trying to wish Jones into being good because then the Giants aren't as far off in the rebuild
I no longer think that. Mt likely took very very few snaps so his familiarity is classroom and film.
Daniel Jones has an entire off season to get that aspect of the game down.
I still think Mt could be helpful getting DJ up to speed but I don't see how the Giants have the money to afford that luxury.
I don't think either one of these two guys is going to be the quarterback in 2023 so I don't see the point on spending any extra cash on a guy who's just going to be a placeholder or a backup placeholder.
& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
I don't see any posts on this thread where fans are tied up with Jones. Do you just mean in general?
Trubsiky is not better, he makes bigger boneheaded plays than Jones. Jones just doesn't make any plays. They are about the same. Stop wasting money on non-improvements. Don't want him in blue.
Jones suck but the magnitude people want a qb that’s just as shitty is very alarming.
So if Jones sucks - why would you want ANOTHER Jones type player? Especially at the rumor price.
It makes no sense whatsoever.
I agree I'd rather see us draft Corral than stake anything on Mitch Trubisky.
There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.
If the new front office is supposed to be more fiscally responsible and have a better eye for talent, then let's do this organically and get a QB through the draft, or even finding a decent value like the Eagles did with Minshew last year. Paying $10 million for Trubisky is like trying to fix a leaky house by hammering worn-out boards all over it.
If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.
If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.
I think his agent knows the Giants are an obvious option, so he’s using that to drum up interest. I think Trubisky signs here for a slight raise, maybe 1 year for 3.5-4 mil.
Quote:
I miss Eli.
There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.
Who?
Daniel Jones is a backup on the Patriots next season for all we know.
This is such a sad example of where we are the QB position. I understand the easy connection for the speculation about Trubisky, but my goodness he does not move the needle for me. Yeah it'd be good to have someone push DJ, but I don't have much hope if he beats DJ out. Maybe the tutelage and time with Dabs in Buffalo has upped his game, but his time in Chicago was meh at best.
If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.
Jones has a ton of pressure even if we sign no one at all. He's got to try to earn his 5th year option.
Quote:
He doesn't have any pressure without him on the roster so he can just mail it in in 2002. He won't cost anything since he has a shot at starting. This site is so gullible.
If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.
Jones has a ton of pressure even if we sign no one at all. He's got to try to earn his 5th year option.
an extension/tag. His 5th year option is decided before he takes a snap in 22
Can he take us to a Super Bowl?
Enquiring minds want to know.
Quote:
In comment 15624606 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I miss Eli.
There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.
Who?
Not you. I know you’re a big time Eli fan.
Can he take us to a Super Bowl?
Enquiring minds want to know.
I don't even think Mahomes could take this team to the super bowl at current outlook.
Can he take us to a Super Bowl?
Enquiring minds want to know.
No but a 2yr deal for MT is a great contingency for multiple things:
1.) Jones sucking
2.) Jones being injured
3.) Backing up a rookie QB in 23
4.) Starting if rookie QB isn't ready to start 23
& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
I suspect it's because of the Eli connection. Some people are not ready to or cannot move on from the Eli era.
Oh the humanity...
Oh the humanity...
Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?
Quote:
It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.
& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
I suspect it's because of the Eli connection. Some people are not ready to or cannot move on from the Eli era.
Plus, some need to stop with the assumption he's getting big bucks. It might happen, but until it does, tis just a straw argument to rail against.
IMO, a low cost competition of Trubisky's level is not a bad thing. DJ can't stay healthy, and is of questionable talent when he is. If no QB is drafted this year, and DJ washes out, T could be the bridge QB the following year while the QB we draft next year learns. Or, DJ rises to the occasion, and T makes a quality backup. Or, at least we won't see a complete drop off when DJ gets injured. Or, T rises to the occasion and we see better QB play than we do with DJ until we can draft the QB of the future.
The only way Trubisky is a bad signing is if he gets a big contract and/or we draft a QB high this year while retaining DJ.
Quote:
Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.
Oh the humanity...
Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?
Jay, a whole lot of posters. They hide behind excuses that Trubisky isn’t the answer or how does solve the QB issue or why pay dollars for a better backup.
The comments are telling...
Quote:
In comment 15624664 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.
Oh the humanity...
Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?
Jay, a whole lot of posters. They hide behind excuses that Trubisky isn’t the answer or how does solve the QB issue or why pay dollars for a better backup.
The comments are telling...
I think you are over analyzing these comments. They just don’t believe Trubisky is an upgrade and even if he is it’s not enough to make them a good team. That or they don’t want to spend big money on another QB with no cap room. Let Jones play out the year so they are in great position to draft a QB high in 2023.
Right?
But if Trubisky signs here, and it's a fair competition, he wins the job fairly comfortably, IMV.
If he can't beat out Jones, he probably can't be a starter anywhere in the NFL.
I'm also fine trading Jones and Barkley for the right price. But I still think the most likely scenario is that Jones and Barkley are Giants in 2022, but not 2023, and that we don't sign Trubisky.
And that is going to play out for sure. But if there is this robust market for MT, we will be out due to cap limitations.
He and his agent HAVE to be targeting spots where MT has the best chance to start. And NY makes a lot of sense because Jones is not a big threat. But dollars will also play a role...
Otherwise...what are we doing really?
That is a question for you that oppose pursuing this path, so stand up and be heard....
it could be, or it could be his agent, or it could be real. this was an obvious pairing as soon as daboll got the HC job.
the only question was whether or not there was another team willing to make a more significant financial investment. last year would say not likely but it's a new year.
He has been around forever. Totally legit