Charles Robinson: Expectation is Trubisky to NYG

Sean : 6:26 pm
Quote:
Charles Robinson
@CharlesRobinson
Quick note on a QB not named Wilson or Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job.
for sure interesting  
mphbullet36 : 6:28 pm : link
because I don't think he will come cheap and the giants don't have a lot of money dish out and have 3-4 starters to find on the OL and we probably can't fill all those positions via the draft.
Not sure how GMEN  
The Dude : 6:30 pm : link
Afford him if all this interest around the league is true. Guy will get rewarded 10 million for throwing 8 passes last year, but that’s how It works.

However, if you’re Trubisky, NYG might be the best place to start and revitalize your career.
RE: for sure interesting  
jvm52106 : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15624515 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
because I don't think he will come cheap and the giants don't have a lot of money dish out and have 3-4 starters to find on the OL and we probably can't fill all those positions via the draft.


Giants can move money if they want and with their top two picks possibly in play for QB needy teams, this may be a perfect scenario for the Giants. Plus, Trubisky may be willing to take less to go to a team with an offense he knows and a coach who knows him. All the more reason for Webb to be on board as well.
I  
AcidTest : 6:32 pm : link
still don't see how we can afford him if there is strong interest around the league for his services, especially given our cap situation.

He'd be better off in Pittsburgh. Jones is more competition than Mason Rudolph.
This is just BS  
Chip : 6:32 pm : link
Click Bait, NBC nothing but crap or whatever
HE COULD BEAT HIM OUT  
Payasdaddy : 6:33 pm : link
I thought he looked decent with very little offensive playmakers in CHI
thinking DJ type talent with less bonehead miscues
So We'll Spend Our Cap On Quarteback 1B  
Trainmaster : 6:34 pm : link
to go along with Jone as 1A and we'll get to see two guys running for their lives behind a Swiss cheese offensive line.

Fix (or at least more seriously address) the OL and whether Jones is the guy going forward or not, you have an OL to build on.

The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
shadow_spinner0 : 6:36 pm : link
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.
Bullshit.  
Red Dog : 6:38 pm : link
.
RE: HE COULD BEAT HIM OUT  
Strahan91 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15624521 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
I thought he looked decent with very little offensive playmakers in CHI
thinking DJ type talent with less bonehead miscues

Trubisky certainly had his share of boneheaded miscues as well and he was downright horrible at throwing deep. The hope would be that Daboll has/can fix some of those mistakes because there is talent there. It's sort of a pick your poison between the two of them. If the Giants did sign him, I'd be hopeful that Daboll/Schoen feel good about his development during last year in Buffalo and there's more than we've seen in the past.
Can we even afford him?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:44 pm : link
& if it is a legit open QB competition, I'd put $ on Mitch winning out.
lol  
Johnny5 : 6:47 pm : link
I'm happy to bring him in as a backup, knows the system, Daboll is familiar, give some competition but people thinking he is better than Jones are going to be in for a rude awakening... lol
Jones wasn't as awful in 2021 as his detractors make him out to be,  
81_Great_Dane : 6:48 pm : link
but he wasn't very good, either. Trubisky absolutely could beat him out if Jones doesn't return to form quickly.

He also takes too many physical risks on the field, like lowering his head into a defender and ending up with a concussion. We all hate "business decisions" and we admire tough players but a starting quarterback HAS to avoid that kind of contact to stay on the field. Given Jones injury history, Trubisky is likely to get playing time even if Jones beats him out.

Neither one of these guys is Phil Simms (the fiery risk-taker with a rifle arm) or Scott Brunner (the plodding game manager). I don't see a lot to choose from between them. But it would be nice if one or both took a leap forward in 2022 under the new coaching staff.
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
Payasdaddy : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.


well not excited just a chance to push jones or see if mitch improves on his 2nd chance

still average qb play at best
Another first round failure  
Joey in VA : 6:50 pm : link
From the Tar Heel state? Sign me up, says no one. As competition, ok I guess but neither is really NFL caliber starting material, so we'll have two burgers instead of a steak at QB. Yay?
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
River Mike : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.



No, it just says everything about fans.
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
Jim in Tampa : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.

I don't see anyone on this thread (or any of the other threads) "excited for Mitch Trubisky". Most thought he would be a good backup and might even push DJ if the price was right.
Just draft Willis or Corral  
Go Terps : 6:52 pm : link
Whatever happens it's good to see the scholarship coming to an end.
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
UConn4523 : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.


I’m not excited for the player, I’m excited for what it signifies. That isn’t clear by now?
Who is excited for Mitch? I don't see any posters throwing a parade.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:52 pm : link
I would just like to see the scholarship end for Jones because he sure as hell doesn't deserve it.
Bleh  
Spider43 : 6:54 pm : link
I prefer Desmond Ridder in a trade down. But if true, at least it shows the new front office knows what's up. DJ is substandard. So is Mitch, but that's besides the point.
It probably was a slip of the tongue, but when Mara said he didn't  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:00 pm : link
think Jones was ever going to Mahomes...that caught my attention. I'm sure Mara still wants DJ to succeed here because of the Cutliff connection/he resembles Eli-two reasons I legit think we drafted him-but I think even Mara realizes the die has been cast with DJ & he'll be a goner come next offseason.
We’ll see if he actually comes here  
Chris684 : 7:01 pm : link
but I certainly think it’s possible.

Contrary to what some have said, his connection to Daboll does matter. It may be secondary to the fact that he will have a legit shot at a starting gig here, at least for a year, but it still matters.

If you’re Trubisky and you survey opportunities, where can you land where you not only have a great chance at starting/lots of playing time while most likely not having the burden of an entirely new system to learn in doing so.

Probably not many places.
The residents of Jonestown are out with the torches and pitchforks  
HomerJones45 : 7:04 pm : link
If Trubisky is a bad qb, then Jones will beat him out easily. If he plays well, then he should beat Jones out. Either way, the team benefits and is no worse than it has been.

The safe bet is Jones gets hurt, Trubisky comes in and Jones gets Wally Pipped.
I couldn’t be more y excited for a move  
Bleedblue10 : 7:14 pm : link
What’s the best way to light a fire under or replace DJ8? Sign his National Football League Brother from another mother! Don’t like the idea
Trubisky > Gannon  
George from PA : 7:14 pm : link
.
The  
AcidTest : 7:15 pm : link
fact that many teams are clamoring to sign Mitch Trubisky shows how bad QB play is around the league.
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
mfsd : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.


I think it’s simply fans are excited at the prospect of the new regime being serious about the search for alternate options at QB
I just don't get why some people are so tied up with DJ.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:17 pm : link
It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.

& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.
RE: Can we even afford him?  
section125 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15624528 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& if it is a legit open QB competition, I'd put $ on Mitch winning out.


He sucks. Stop it. Move on. He sucked in Chicago and he sucks now.
RE: I just don't get why some people are so tied up with DJ.  
Scooter185 : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15624568 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.

& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.


Not having a QB is a big step back, some fans are trying to wish Jones into being good because then the Giants aren't as far off in the rebuild
Hope it s true  
joeinpa : 7:25 pm : link
Jones remains the starter and silences the noise by some that Trubisky is better or Trubisky beats Jones out and improves the position.

section125.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:27 pm : link
Wait, I don't think Mitch is any great shakes. But I think he is better than Daniel Jones, which isn't saying much.
I liked the idea of bringing him in...  
Brown_Hornet : 7:28 pm : link
... because my thought was that his familiarity with the offense would help move the other players on offense more quickly to become efficient in the new system.

I no longer think that. Mt likely took very very few snaps so his familiarity is classroom and film.
Daniel Jones has an entire off season to get that aspect of the game down.
I still think Mt could be helpful getting DJ up to speed but I don't see how the Giants have the money to afford that luxury.

I don't think either one of these two guys is going to be the quarterback in 2023 so I don't see the point on spending any extra cash on a guy who's just going to be a placeholder or a backup placeholder.
RE: I just don't get why some people are so tied up with DJ.  
Strahan91 : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15624568 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.

& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.

I don't see any posts on this thread where fans are tied up with Jones. Do you just mean in general?
Strahan91.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:34 pm : link
In general. It is definitely a pretty sizeable minority, but it just strikes me as odd why people are so invested in DJ. I don't get it.
RE: section125.  
section125 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15624583 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Wait, I don't think Mitch is any great shakes. But I think he is better than Daniel Jones, which isn't saying much.


Trubsiky is not better, he makes bigger boneheaded plays than Jones. Jones just doesn't make any plays. They are about the same. Stop wasting money on non-improvements. Don't want him in blue.
Ehhh  
GNewGiants : 7:40 pm : link
Who cares about the cap. All that matters is that we bring in a QB as shitty as Jones so we can still suck. But hey there’s competition!!!

Jones suck but the magnitude people want a qb that’s just as shitty is very alarming.
RE: Strahan91.  
GNewGiants : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15624591 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In general. It is definitely a pretty sizeable minority, but it just strikes me as odd why people are so invested in DJ. I don't get it.


So if Jones sucks - why would you want ANOTHER Jones type player? Especially at the rumor price.

It makes no sense whatsoever.
RE: Just draft Willis or Corral  
Johnny5 : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15624541 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Whatever happens it's good to see the scholarship coming to an end.

I agree I'd rather see us draft Corral than stake anything on Mitch Trubisky.
Ugh  
Danny Kanell : 7:42 pm : link
I miss Eli.
RE: Ugh  
GNewGiants : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15624606 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I miss Eli.


There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.
So does Trubiski not suck horribly now?  
Dave in PA : 7:46 pm : link
By standing on the sideline behind Josh Allen, Trubiski went from huge bust non-factor to… what exactly?
Getting a better QB is a high priority.  
DieHard : 7:47 pm : link
Signing a mediocrity like Trubisky for a higher salary than what Jones is making this year, to be a placeholder at best, is not the way to do it.

If the new front office is supposed to be more fiscally responsible and have a better eye for talent, then let's do this organically and get a QB through the draft, or even finding a decent value like the Eagles did with Minshew last year. Paying $10 million for Trubisky is like trying to fix a leaky house by hammering worn-out boards all over it.
Yes - Jones will play much better with Tribisky on his tales  
stoneman : 7:47 pm : link
He doesn't have any pressure without him on the roster so he can just mail it in in 2002. He won't cost anything since he has a shot at starting. This site is so gullible.

If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.
I don’t understand why you guys think Trubisky is in high demand  
aimrocky : 7:54 pm : link
His contract last season was 1 year, 2.5 million. His stats last year… 6 for 8, 43 yards, 0 TD’s and 1 INT. Those stats certainly warrant a raise!

I think his agent knows the Giants are an obvious option, so he’s using that to drum up interest. I think Trubisky signs here for a slight raise, maybe 1 year for 3.5-4 mil.
RE: RE: Ugh  
Go Terps : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15624608 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15624606 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


I miss Eli.



There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.


Who?
Simms is a HOFer if he wins it all in '90...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:05 pm : link
Eli is going to end up in Canton.

Daniel Jones is a backup on the Patriots next season for all we know.
Before this year, I wouldn't have thought Trubisky ...  
FStubbs : 8:07 pm : link
... was any better than Glennon. Funny how a few games behind our OL changes perceptions.
Who’s Charles Robinson  
jeff57 : 8:07 pm : link
?
RE: The fact fans are excited for Mitch Trubisky  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15624524 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
just says everything about Jones. If Trubisky is seen like an upgrade or a way to "push Jones", then the bar is way to low for QB play on the Giants.


This is such a sad example of where we are the QB position. I understand the easy connection for the speculation about Trubisky, but my goodness he does not move the needle for me. Yeah it'd be good to have someone push DJ, but I don't have much hope if he beats DJ out. Maybe the tutelage and time with Dabs in Buffalo has upped his game, but his time in Chicago was meh at best.
RE: Yes - Jones will play much better with Tribisky on his tales  
FStubbs : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15624612 stoneman said:
Quote:
He doesn't have any pressure without him on the roster so he can just mail it in in 2002. He won't cost anything since he has a shot at starting. This site is so gullible.

If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.


Jones has a ton of pressure even if we sign no one at all. He's got to try to earn his 5th year option.
RE: RE: Yes - Jones will play much better with Tribisky on his tales  
Scooter185 : 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15624628 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15624612 stoneman said:


Quote:


He doesn't have any pressure without him on the roster so he can just mail it in in 2002. He won't cost anything since he has a shot at starting. This site is so gullible.

If you think Daboll thinks Tribisky is going to be the better QB and the QB to build the NYG around, your dillusional.



Jones has a ton of pressure even if we sign no one at all. He's got to try to earn his 5th year option.


an extension/tag. His 5th year option is decided before he takes a snap in 22
5th year option...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:10 pm : link
... you have spelled "second contract" wrong.
i think both jones and trubisky stink  
GiantsFan84 : 8:18 pm : link
but if you're going to sign mitch just get whatever you can for jones in a trade and save his cap hit. there are lots of desperate teams out there who might be willing to give him a shot.
Mitch Trubisky  
M.S. : 8:18 pm : link

Can he take us to a Super Bowl?

Enquiring minds want to know.
RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
GNewGiants : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15624623 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15624608 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15624606 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


I miss Eli.



There’s a small minority who never thought he was that good here. Some of them are chiming to put any QB back there now.



Who?


Not you. I know you’re a big time Eli fan.
RE: Mitch Trubisky  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15624642 M.S. said:
Quote:

Can he take us to a Super Bowl?

Enquiring minds want to know.


I don't even think Mahomes could take this team to the super bowl at current outlook.
RE: Mitch Trubisky  
Scooter185 : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15624642 M.S. said:
Quote:

Can he take us to a Super Bowl?

Enquiring minds want to know.


No but a 2yr deal for MT is a great contingency for multiple things:
1.) Jones sucking
2.) Jones being injured
3.) Backing up a rookie QB in 23
4.) Starting if rookie QB isn't ready to start 23
RE: I just don't get why some people are so tied up with DJ.  
compton : 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15624568 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.

& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.



I suspect it's because of the Eli connection. Some people are not ready to or cannot move on from the Eli era.
How scary this must be for some of you...  
Jimmy Googs : 8:55 pm : link
Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.

Oh the humanity...
RE: How scary this must be for some of you...  
Jay on the Island : 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15624664 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.

Oh the humanity...

Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?
RE: RE: I just don't get why some people are so tied up with DJ.  
HomerJones45 : 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15624659 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 15624568 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It is so odd to me. This isn't like BBIers discussing Simms circa '91 when he's in a QB competition with Hoss or Eli near the end of his time here. Jones has won nothing. What is with people dying on his hill? In all likelihood, he is gone after this coming season.

& I'm so sick of the excuses for him. You'd think he was drafted in the 5th round, not 6th overall.




I suspect it's because of the Eli connection. Some people are not ready to or cannot move on from the Eli era.
what Eli connection? Eli got benched for this stiff.
RE: Hope it s true  
HomerJones45 : 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15624581 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Jones remains the starter and silences the noise by some that Trubisky is better or Trubisky beats Jones out and improves the position.
Bingo.
wanting better than Trubisky  
fkap : 9:15 pm : link
does NOT mean being excited about Jones.

Plus, some need to stop with the assumption he's getting big bucks. It might happen, but until it does, tis just a straw argument to rail against.

IMO, a low cost competition of Trubisky's level is not a bad thing. DJ can't stay healthy, and is of questionable talent when he is. If no QB is drafted this year, and DJ washes out, T could be the bridge QB the following year while the QB we draft next year learns. Or, DJ rises to the occasion, and T makes a quality backup. Or, at least we won't see a complete drop off when DJ gets injured. Or, T rises to the occasion and we see better QB play than we do with DJ until we can draft the QB of the future.

The only way Trubisky is a bad signing is if he gets a big contract and/or we draft a QB high this year while retaining DJ.
RE: RE: How scary this must be for some of you...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15624667 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15624664 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.

Oh the humanity...


Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?


Jay, a whole lot of posters. They hide behind excuses that Trubisky isn’t the answer or how does solve the QB issue or why pay dollars for a better backup.

The comments are telling...
RE: RE: RE: How scary this must be for some of you...  
Jay on the Island : 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15624679 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15624667 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15624664 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Jones possibly getting competition and earning the starting job, even if just fior a year.

Oh the humanity...


Who here doesn’t want competition for Jones?



Jay, a whole lot of posters. They hide behind excuses that Trubisky isn’t the answer or how does solve the QB issue or why pay dollars for a better backup.

The comments are telling...

I think you are over analyzing these comments. They just don’t believe Trubisky is an upgrade and even if he is it’s not enough to make them a good team. That or they don’t want to spend big money on another QB with no cap room. Let Jones play out the year so they are in great position to draft a QB high in 2023.
That’s the same thing I said. The only course of action left  
Jimmy Googs : 10:10 pm : link
to suggest is they want to dump in 2022 for a QB in 2023.

Right?
If Mara approves this idea...  
bw in dc : 10:12 pm : link
this is a watershed because Jones is his new "other" son. And he's desperate to have Jones succeed.

But if Trubisky signs here, and it's a fair competition, he wins the job fairly comfortably, IMV.

If he can't beat out Jones, he probably can't be a starter anywhere in the NFL.
I'm  
AcidTest : 10:20 pm : link
fine signing Trubisky to compete with Jones. I just don't think it's financially realistic given our cap situation and the fact that several teams with more cap space apparently want to sign Trubisky.

I'm also fine trading Jones and Barkley for the right price. But I still think the most likely scenario is that Jones and Barkley are Giants in 2022, but not 2023, and that we don't sign Trubisky.
RE: I'm  
bw in dc : 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15624752 AcidTest said:
Quote:
fine signing Trubisky to compete with Jones. I just don't think it's financially realistic given our cap situation and the fact that several teams with more cap space apparently want to sign Trubisky.


And that is going to play out for sure. But if there is this robust market for MT, we will be out due to cap limitations.

He and his agent HAVE to be targeting spots where MT has the best chance to start. And NY makes a lot of sense because Jones is not a big threat. But dollars will also play a role...
Would like to think a rational decision on Jones better be supported  
Jimmy Googs : 10:41 pm : link
with finding enough cap room to give him honest competition.

Otherwise...what are we doing really?

That is a question for you that oppose pursuing this path, so stand up and be heard....
does anyone else think this is just  
Rory : 10:45 pm : link
Schoen/Daboll building interest for there guy to help him get a starting job somehwere? I do
RE: does anyone else think this is just  
Eric on Li : 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15624764 Rory said:
Quote:
Schoen/Daboll building interest for there guy to help him get a starting job somehwere? I do


it could be, or it could be his agent, or it could be real. this was an obvious pairing as soon as daboll got the HC job.

the only question was whether or not there was another team willing to make a more significant financial investment. last year would say not likely but it's a new year.
RE: Who’s Charles Robinson  
Vanzetti : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 15624626 jeff57 said:
Quote:
?


He has been around forever. Totally legit
