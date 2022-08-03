Most likely nothing but interesting tweet re: Jones/Saints

Been saying it all offseason... Why keep Jones this year? To get mediocre play followed by him walking for nothing?
Trade him and at least get something.
Maybe it’s their plan all along. Giving the impression that they’re operating with the idea he’s their starter doesn’t make them look desperate to trade him and maximizes his value. I would not be one bit surprised if we trade him.
That would be something, and then they sign Trubisky as a stopgap QB for two years.
GT is ready to trade Jones for a seventh round pick.
that Jones is healthy, the Giants could have already traded him for a seventh round pick. Every team would do that deal. The fact that the Giants haven't done so means that they rightly want a lot more to trade him.
They should get as much as they can, of course...but they should trade him. If they can't get much back so be it. Gettleman spent a high first rounder on a day 3 talent; now Jones is a day 3 talent with one year left on his contract. He isn't worth much.
They may not know the severity of his neck issues.
Jones sucks but I think he can bring back more than a 7th. Hell, Darnold got a 2nd in return. A 4th rounder seems to be about fair.
The market for failed QBs isn't that efficient. The buying team has to want him. In the case of Carolina and Darnold they wanted him as a firm starter, rightly or wrongly, that's how they saw him. This feels more like, yea we'll take Daniel Jones off your hands, but they might add others too, including a rookie.
then why dont the Saints just sign Mitch? Why trade for Jones?
New Orleans may have a worse cap situation than the Giants and Trubisky I think wants a short term deal to be a starter so he can cash in. I think New Orleans may be wanting someone who could be around longer.
Thats a total of 2 guys (Trubisky and Jones) in an otherwise dead FA QB market. Giants, Saints, and probably 7-10 other teams are going to be looking to upgrade their backup QB spot and/or take a flier on resurrecting a career. Trading is the only way you guarantee getting what you want.
until you have Trubisky inked, preferably for multiple years at low cost.
Don't sign Trubisky for more than you save trading Jones.
It makes no sense to pay much for Trubisky. He's simply not much better, if at all, than DJ.
If that's the case, Saints should just sign Trubisky, unless they like DJ better. If this is the case, I'll take Saints' opinion of DJ over BBIers so filled with DJ hatred they can't admit he's not absolute dogshit.
Bridgewater is a FA and Garoppolo is likely available.
Two other available QBs. Both are better than Jones.
And their cost?
Bridgewater is also a known commodity at this point. He's a more expensive QB that's also not going to move the needle for you. Apparently he wants upwards of $20m a year (asking and getting are two different things, but often times you meet in the middle and i'm guessing his agent knows what he's doing). Garoppolo is going to get paid by someone that wants a definitive starter, and it will/should be more than what Bridgewater gets, and it will be a mistake.
You don’t draft a QB in this draft. Accumulate picks cause next years draftable QB’s could be special at the top.
Or this year.
Receive a pick for Jones and go with Trubisky as the stopgap for a year until they draft a QB in 2023.
Or this year.
Sure, let's spend another high draft pick on another middling QB and have no o-line to protect him. I'm sure it will work out great this time.
You know we have more than 1 pick this draft, right?
I think you wrap up 2022 starter first while they think they are competing for a job so you can him cheaper
The only reason to keep Jones is off you think he's going to turn it around and be worth paying. Does anyone actually think that? Schoen and Daboll almost certainly don't.
Jones is in the past, and every snap he gets in 2022 is a waste. It's over.
I agree with Terps. No need to haggle over any compensation for Jones. Take what you can get and move on. This would be best for Jones and NYG.
The team acquiring Jones would be on the hook for his 965K salary and his 3.2M roster bonus if this happened today.
If you’re a team looking for a fringe starter/back-up QB, you can get Trubisky for just cash, or Jones for cash and some asset. I’m assuming no one is offering up a valuable asset.
If that's the return I'm of the mind the chance he figures it out this year outweighs the benefit of a late round pick.
Did you miss the part where Trubisky would be the stopgap?
It would open the door to a high ceiling prospect like Willis, and remove the sacred cow from the room.
If that's the return I'm of the mind the chance he figures it out this year outweighs the benefit of a late round pick.
What has he flashed?
He's Case Keenum with a fancy draft status.
Sign Trubisky.
Draft Willis.
Trubisky gets a year starting, while we iron out the rough edges if Willis.
Being undervalued here. 7th rounder? Provided he's healthy, he is still 24 and has flashed enough that he's worth a good bit more than that.
and 4 extra inches.
The only reason to keep Jones is off you think he's going to turn it around and be worth paying. Does anyone actually think that? Schoen and Daboll almost certainly don't.
Jones is in the past, and every snap he gets in 2022 is a waste. It's over.
I agree with you on a lot of what you say, generally, but I'll take the bait on this one.
I think there is a better chance that Jones' proves to be a guy worth keeping than there is that the Giants get anything in the short/medium/long term from said 7th round pick.
I'm not a big Jones guy, either. I just think you've taken a valid viewpoint and taken it to such an extreme that it's really at the margin.
Because a 7th is better than nothing.
It's addition by subtraction.
Just take Pickett at 5 and move on.
Just take Pickett at 5 and move on.
Also, Pickett looks like a "Jones." So, in that scenario, you have "Jones" minus the #5 overall pick.
If they can get something of value and ensure that they get someone that can compete and implement a new offense in 2022...adding picks is a plus.
great. Bringing in Trubisky is having Jones again. Why would you do that?
If you could have "Jones" plus a 3rd or 4th RD pick...that is better than having "Jones."
Pickett is a much better passer than Jones.
do not try to use logic. Some people here hate Jones so much that they are willing to just take anyone as a replacement.
I do not want Trubisky. Period. Waste of money, time, slot. You just got rid of Jones, why get another? Get something else and not Fitzmagic, either.
Don't tell the hoard that Pickett is another Jones. He probably is better than DJ, anyway.
New Orleans may have a worse cap situation than the Giants and Trubisky I think wants a short term deal to be a starter so he can cash in. I think New Orleans may be wanting someone who could be around longer.
You know we have more than 1 pick this draft, right?
Some of these guys expect every pick to be OL. and it's against the rules to draft any skill positions before the line us "done".
i'm sure they are considering it.
Thats a total of 2 guys (Trubisky and Jones) in an otherwise dead FA QB market. Giants, Saints, and probably 7-10 other teams are going to be looking to upgrade their backup QB spot and/or take a flier on resurrecting a career. Trading is the only way you guarantee getting what you want.
Don't sign Trubisky for more than you save trading Jones.
It makes no sense to pay much for Trubisky. He's simply not much better, if at all, than DJ.
If that's the case, Saints should just sign Trubisky, unless they like DJ better. If this is the case, I'll take Saints' opinion of DJ over BBIers so filled with DJ hatred they can't admit he's not absolute dogshit.
And their cost?
Bridgewater is also a known commodity at this point. He's a more expensive QB that's also not going to move the needle for you. Apparently he wants upwards of $20m a year (asking and getting are two different things, but often times you meet in the middle and i'm guessing his agent knows what he's doing). Garoppolo is going to get paid by someone that wants a definitive starter, and it will/should be more than what Bridgewater gets, and it will be a mistake.
and 4 extra inches.
I thought that was Nick Foles.
Garoppolo is also coming off of shoulder surgery. Do you think he'll be at full strength?
Garoppolo is also coming off of shoulder surgery. Do you think he'll be at full strength?
Likely not, but even with a bad shoulder, he could probably throw the 10 yard out to the sideline with more on it than Jones...