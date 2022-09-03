for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Rapoport: A lot of interest in Engram

Sean : 3/9/2022 6:39 am
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
A day after several TEs got franchise tags, one note: Teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram of the #Giants as a slot WR, as well as TE. They believe he’s a match-up problem as a WR, which adds to his value in free agency.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: So a guy who can’t run good routes  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/9/2022 8:10 am : link
In comment 15624863 BillT said:
Quote:
Can’t catch the ball reliably, can’t block his position has trouble staying on the field is going to play well elsewhere? And that’s because why exactly.


Because the fans here were mean to him, duh
RE: “Matchup problem” LOL  
barens : 3/9/2022 8:16 am : link
In comment 15624819 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Please get this guy off the team.

He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )


No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.
RE: RE: “Matchup problem” LOL  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/9/2022 8:18 am : link
In comment 15624877 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15624819 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Please get this guy off the team.

He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )



No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.


Have you guys not seen this man try to catch a football?
RE: A lot of interest in Engram  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2022 8:20 am : link
In comment 15624867 Gmanning10 said:
Quote:
We will all be gnashing our teeth next February. Engram will probably be on the one of the Super bowl teams.


This is the same mindset that kept Gettleman from trading him.
We finally have a coach that would know how to use him  
rasbutant : 3/9/2022 8:22 am : link
and he is going to be off the team. Timing is everything!

Feel bad for him. Had he been drafted by Green Bay or KC he could have had a totally different career.

If he had 90 Rec and 10 TD's a year, no one would care if he had 5 drops per year. And mostly likely if he was that involved in the game plan those drops don't happen, there is talk all the time from the commentators about how you need to get receivers involved in the game.
Somebody  
Joe Beckwith : 3/9/2022 8:22 am : link
please sign him !
5 yrs: $90M, $55M guaranteed!

That 3rd rd comp pick will be his biggest contribution to the Giants, ever.
RE: Somebody  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/9/2022 8:25 am : link
In comment 15624885 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
please sign him !
5 yrs: $90M, $55M guaranteed!

That 3rd rd comp pick will be his biggest contribution to the Giants, ever.


Yes. Please! I hope someone breaks the bank for him.
Break the bank for him!  
Rudy5757 : 3/9/2022 8:34 am : link
He's the best TE in the game available right now. The only reason we are letting him go is because of our cap situation.

Dropped passes? No he tips them up hoping his team will catch them, that will happen on a good team.

TDs? Hes a team player, would rather someone else get the glory

Blocking? He plays every run like its a screen so they dont know hes blocking, this guy is sneaky good.

Route running? He runs the best routes, only he knows where hes going
RE: RE: “Matchup problem” LOL  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/9/2022 8:40 am : link
In comment 15624877 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15624819 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Please get this guy off the team.

He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )



No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.


The only team he was an actual matchup problem was for the Giants. Do these people actually watch the games? We only have 5 years worth of Engram games (when he was actually on the field that is) to observe the disappointment that he was.
Someone is going to give him a shot  
Dnew15 : 3/9/2022 8:42 am : link
and the market for TE is thin.

I definitely think that NY got into EE's head. Someone is going to look at the tools and think they can fix him.

Maybe they can - maybe they can't.

It will be interesting to see how much people are willing to spend to find out!
RE: A lot of interest in Engram  
noro9 : 3/9/2022 8:45 am : link
In comment 15624867 Gmanning10 said:
Quote:
We will all be gnashing our teeth next February. Engram will probably be on the one of the Super bowl teams.

Did you gnash your teeth about Eli Apple
RE: RE: “Matchup problem” LOL  
Chris684 : 3/9/2022 8:54 am : link
In comment 15624877 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15624819 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Please get this guy off the team.

He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )



No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.


Hi Evan!

Please pack warm clothes!
Engram can play in Limited Matchups  
Rafflee : 3/9/2022 8:57 am : link
He's a straight line guy...tight hips and very little burst beyond straight line. He could be effective playing in Packages with no interior blocking responsibilities
Again, wherever he plays,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2022 8:59 am : link
he needs to learn how to catch. Good riddance
Goodbye  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/9/2022 9:00 am : link
.
RE: Engram can play in Limited Matchups  
Chris684 : 3/9/2022 9:05 am : link
In comment 15624933 Rafflee said:
Quote:
He's a straight line guy...tight hips and very little burst beyond straight line. He could be effective playing in Packages with no interior blocking responsibilities


No he can't because he can't consistently catch the football.

He absolutely does not  
JonC : 3/9/2022 9:11 am : link
handle pressure well.
I wanted to trade him  
Harvest Blend : 3/9/2022 9:16 am : link
for a 5th or 6th, even a 7th.

Hope now I was wrong and he brings back a 4 as a comp pick with all this chatter about FA TE's.

Either way he got to go.
A match up problem in the sense that his reads never matched  
Lurts : 3/9/2022 9:18 am : link
up with Eli's or DJ's.
I'm dubious about Engram's viability  
Section331 : 3/9/2022 9:19 am : link
as a slot WR. Maybe on occasion, but he'd be exposed playing it with any exclusivity. He just doesn't have the short burst required, and that is even without mentioning his questionable hands.
Something I never understood is why  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/9/2022 9:19 am : link
only Giants fans is who hate Engram and shit on him to all hell. Yet he's constantly praised by the media as this great player and by other front offices, given the amount of interest he gets.
RE: I wanted to trade him  
Dnew15 : 3/9/2022 9:31 am : link
In comment 15624963 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
for a 5th or 6th, even a 7th.

Hope now I was wrong and he brings back a 4 as a comp pick with all this chatter about FA TE's.

Either way he got to go.


This was yet another major mismanagement move by the Giants FO.

How they let DG "play out the string" as a lame duck GM so he could "retire" at the end of the season and somehow believe they could save-face is mind-boggling.

You don't think the GB Packers didn't come callin about EE's status after Robert Tonyan went down with a knee a couple weeks before the trade deadline?

There HAD to be a couple calls on him with teams willing to give SOMETHING for a guy that was essentially a rental for the remainder of the season.

Such BS that they stood pat with tradeable assets in their back pocket at the deadline for absolutely no reason.
RE: Something I never understood is why  
truebluelarry : 3/9/2022 9:40 am : link
In comment 15624970 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
only Giants fans is who hate Engram and shit on him to all hell. Yet he's constantly praised by the media as this great player and by other front offices, given the amount of interest he gets.

Because the Giant fans who the games every week know the full story. Those who are out of market or casual observers fall for the hype and alluded potential Engram supposedly has. If you’ve ever focused on him for a series or two you’d recognize what a flawed player he is. The broadcasters are the biggest culprits of this, talking I’m up as a weapon before or during a game. Don’t listen to what they say, believe what you see. A TE who can’t block, can’t read coverage and drops far too many balls. I wish the Giants had traded him two years ago when there was actual interest in him around the league.
For us  
Daniel in MI : 3/9/2022 9:58 am : link
He’s been a classic coach killer.

There’s talent there. He can get open sometimes. He can make great catches sometimes.

But he can disappear, drop balls, deflect balls, and miss blocks, too.

A change might do him good.
Good, let him drop and tip passes  
islander1 : 3/9/2022 9:59 am : link
for someone else.

Potential never achieved. Not even close.
well at least there may be a nice comp pick at the end of the raindbow  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 10:05 am : link
at this point it looks like he could end up returning a 4th round pick, which would be great.

i actually wish Engram well elsewhere. He wasn't used right here and that wasn't his fault but he seemed like a hard worker who put in effort. he made way too many mistakes but he didn't seem like a reuben randle type who didn't care.
LOL at Engram being a slot receiver  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/9/2022 10:12 am : link
...He has no wiggle and separability. He came into college as a 210 lb. WR and coaches quickly realized he couldn't cut it as a WR.

So he "bulked up" and became a TE so his lack of separability wouldn't be exploited so easily by LBs as it would be CBs.

But him as a slot WR in the NFL? Against NFL CBs?!? And with his garbage hands? God help any NFL team that signs him for that.
Good for Engram  
Andrew in Austin : 3/9/2022 10:14 am : link
For whatever reason, he was directly responsible for several losses and game shifting plays over the years. Would be great for the guy to have a renaissance somewhere else.

For us he has been a poor blocker and seems 50/50 whether he will catch a ball or tip it for an interception. How do you rely on anyone like that?

Netting a draft pick back would be wonderful.
I'm not surprised  
UberAlias : 3/9/2022 10:16 am : link
I really did get the idea that Judge and his staff liked Engram.
He's one of those  
mittenedman : 3/9/2022 10:16 am : link
guys you don't even have to wonder about.

He's proven over an incredibly large sample size, across multiple offenses, that he can't do it.
Useful player  
HomerJones45 : 3/9/2022 10:20 am : link
Not a star. He'll be Eric Ebron someplace with a decent qb.
RE: Useful player  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 10:24 am : link
In comment 15625087 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Not a star. He'll be Eric Ebron someplace with a decent qb.


that's a pretty good comp. jared cook is another. they each had more ability than they produced but lasted a while and had useful years on good teams.
RE: I'm dubious about Engram's viability  
PatersonPlank : 3/9/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15624969 Section331 said:
Quote:
as a slot WR. Maybe on occasion, but he'd be exposed playing it with any exclusivity. He just doesn't have the short burst required, and that is even without mentioning his questionable hands.


EE can't play the slot. He isn't "quick and twitchy" like these good slots guys who can get open in traffic, and he can't catch consistently enough to be that shorter yardage security blanket guy.

He also can't block enough to be a TE.

He is just another workout warrior. A guy who runs fast and looks good in shorts.
RE: RE: I'm dubious about Engram's viability  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/9/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15625138 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15624969 Section331 said:


Quote:


as a slot WR. Maybe on occasion, but he'd be exposed playing it with any exclusivity. He just doesn't have the short burst required, and that is even without mentioning his questionable hands.



EE can't play the slot. He isn't "quick and twitchy" like these good slots guys who can get open in traffic, and he can't catch consistently enough to be that shorter yardage security blanket guy.

He also can't block enough to be a TE.

He is just another workout warrior. A guy who runs fast and looks good in shorts.


Bingo!
He is a losing player  
GiantTuff1 : 3/9/2022 11:38 am : link
The equivalent of one of those haunted dolls that brings bad jui jui to the team.

I can recall at least 3-4 times he was the key reason we lost a game.

If there was an anti-clutch stat he would be the league leader. Plays small in the biggest spots.

I will do cartwheels when he is gone.
Can't be concerned with what he might do somewhere else.  
FatHeadTommy : 3/9/2022 11:50 am : link
He sucked here. End of story. Adios!
RE: I'm dubious about Engram's viability  
Dr. D : 3/9/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15624969 Section331 said:
Quote:
as a slot WR. Maybe on occasion, but he'd be exposed playing it with any exclusivity. He just doesn't have the short burst required, and that is even without mentioning his questionable hands.

I don't think his hands are "questionable". I think they're unquestionably bad (for someone who's supposed to earn his living catching a ball).
Sinorice Moss II  
JohnF : 3/9/2022 12:02 pm : link
Is finally gone! And yes, Sinorice was a great Team mate by all accounts...but he couldn't run a decent route or catch.

Same with EE, who was on scholarship, as Carl Banks would say the whole time. For his defenders, I ask this: in FIVE years, mostly as a starter, what significant, game turning play did he make?
RE: Sinorice Moss II  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/9/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15625250 JohnF said:
Quote:
Is finally gone! And yes, Sinorice was a great Team mate by all accounts...but he couldn't run a decent route or catch.

Same with EE, who was on scholarship, as Carl Banks would say the whole time. For his defenders, I ask this: in FIVE years, mostly as a starter, what significant, game turning play did he make?


His drop of a perfect pass in 2020 that would have sealed a win against the Eagles.

Significant and game turning, but I am guessing not in the way you meant... ;)

He has the tools to be a good slot receiver  
montanagiant : 3/9/2022 12:21 pm : link
But one of the biggest factors at that position is route running which is also one of EE's weaknesses
RE: RE: Sinorice Moss II  
montanagiant : 3/9/2022 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15625265 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15625250 JohnF said:


Quote:


Is finally gone! And yes, Sinorice was a great Team mate by all accounts...but he couldn't run a decent route or catch.

Same with EE, who was on scholarship, as Carl Banks would say the whole time. For his defenders, I ask this: in FIVE years, mostly as a starter, what significant, game turning play did he make?



His drop of a perfect pass in 2020 that would have sealed a win against the Eagles.

Significant and game turning, but I am guessing not in the way you meant... ;)

That was the play where I finally lost all hope in him
Engram's propblems are mostly mental  
Vanzetti : 3/9/2022 12:55 pm : link
Choking big plays in crunch

Losing focus and concentration

Trying to run before he secures the ball


Mental issues are all potentially fixable. If he has the right coaches and gains confidence, he could be a good player. He definitely has the physical tools.

He also needs a staff that can figure out how to use him. To design plays that take advantage of his skill set while hiding his weaknesses as a blocker. Judge and Shurmur tried to make him into a conventional TE. That was never going to work. But if EE played for an innovative offensive coach, such as McVeigh, he could be a weapon.

Engram May Well "Flash"  
clatterbuck : 3/9/2022 1:21 pm : link
on another team. But it's hard to see how he'll become a player on which a QB, team, and coach can rely. I think he's a good kid, I also wish him well but he's cost the Giants games. He'll get paid and drive some other team crazy with his inconsistency.
Engram vs Barkley  
Thegratefulhead : 3/9/2022 1:31 pm : link
Which player nets a higher return before the draft? I say Engram at a 3rd.
RE: RE: “Matchup problem” LOL  
bwitz : 3/9/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15624877 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15624819 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Please get this guy off the team.

He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )



No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.
m

LMFAO! Based on what exactly? Did you even watch when he was playing?

Jesus.
RE: Have these teams noticed  
Payasdaddy : 3/9/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15624814 johnnyb said:
Quote:
EE has trouble catching a football? A prerequisite for a slot receiver.


slot? thats funny he fights the ball and doesnt cut in and out of breaks that well he will have his moments hope he gets big money maybe we get a #3 comp pick in 2023
RE: Sinorice Moss II  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/9/2022 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15625250 JohnF said:
Quote:
Is finally gone! And yes, Sinorice was a great Team mate by all accounts...but he couldn't run a decent route or catch.

Same with EE, who was on scholarship, as Carl Banks would say the whole time. For his defenders, I ask this: in FIVE years, mostly as a starter, what significant, game turning play did he make?


In Daniel Jones’ first start, he took the short crossing route completion 75 yards for a TD. Helped turn the game around. But I’m not an Evan Engram defender. He fucking sucks and I truly do not give a shit what he does as long as he isn’t in a Giants uniform.
A TE needs a bit of Dennis Rodman in him  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/9/2022 3:50 pm : link
EE was pure Kenny Walker.
I hope he does get a massive contract  
illmatic : 3/9/2022 3:51 pm : link
Help us get a decent comp pick.
I’ve thought this for a while  
SamdaGiantsFan : 3/9/2022 7:23 pm : link
Engram is going to be a very good player for another team. He’s got an unbelievable release off the line for a man his size. We absolutely should have traded him while we could have - he couldn’t handle it here, that was clear, and needed a change in scenery.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 