Rapoport: A lot of interest in Engram

| Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
A day after several TEs got franchise tags, one note: Teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram of the #Giants as a slot WR, as well as TE. They believe he’s a match-up problem as a WR, which adds to his value in free agency.
Because the fans here were mean to him, duh
He is the second coming of Larry Donnell. Link - ( New Window )
No, he's not. He absolutely is a matchup problem. I can see him going to Green Bay and having a career year.
Please get this guy off the team.
Have you guys not seen this man try to catch a football?
This is the same mindset that kept Gettleman from trading him.
Feel bad for him. Had he been drafted by Green Bay or KC he could have had a totally different career.
If he had 90 Rec and 10 TD's a year, no one would care if he had 5 drops per year. And mostly likely if he was that involved in the game plan those drops don't happen, there is talk all the time from the commentators about how you need to get receivers involved in the game.
5 yrs: $90M, $55M guaranteed!
That 3rd rd comp pick will be his biggest contribution to the Giants, ever.
Yes. Please! I hope someone breaks the bank for him.
Dropped passes? No he tips them up hoping his team will catch them, that will happen on a good team.
TDs? Hes a team player, would rather someone else get the glory
Blocking? He plays every run like its a screen so they dont know hes blocking, this guy is sneaky good.
Route running? He runs the best routes, only he knows where hes going
Please get this guy off the team.
The only team he was an actual matchup problem was for the Giants. Do these people actually watch the games? We only have 5 years worth of Engram games (when he was actually on the field that is) to observe the disappointment that he was.
I definitely think that NY got into EE's head. Someone is going to look at the tools and think they can fix him.
Maybe they can - maybe they can't.
It will be interesting to see how much people are willing to spend to find out!
Did you gnash your teeth about Eli Apple
Please get this guy off the team.
Hi Evan!
Please pack warm clothes!
No he can't because he can't consistently catch the football.
Hope now I was wrong and he brings back a 4 as a comp pick with all this chatter about FA TE's.
Either way he got to go.
This was yet another major mismanagement move by the Giants FO.
How they let DG "play out the string" as a lame duck GM so he could "retire" at the end of the season and somehow believe they could save-face is mind-boggling.
You don't think the GB Packers didn't come callin about EE's status after Robert Tonyan went down with a knee a couple weeks before the trade deadline?
There HAD to be a couple calls on him with teams willing to give SOMETHING for a guy that was essentially a rental for the remainder of the season.
Such BS that they stood pat with tradeable assets in their back pocket at the deadline for absolutely no reason.
Because the Giant fans who the games every week know the full story. Those who are out of market or casual observers fall for the hype and alluded potential Engram supposedly has. If you’ve ever focused on him for a series or two you’d recognize what a flawed player he is. The broadcasters are the biggest culprits of this, talking I’m up as a weapon before or during a game. Don’t listen to what they say, believe what you see. A TE who can’t block, can’t read coverage and drops far too many balls. I wish the Giants had traded him two years ago when there was actual interest in him around the league.
There’s talent there. He can get open sometimes. He can make great catches sometimes.
But he can disappear, drop balls, deflect balls, and miss blocks, too.
A change might do him good.
Potential never achieved. Not even close.
i actually wish Engram well elsewhere. He wasn't used right here and that wasn't his fault but he seemed like a hard worker who put in effort. he made way too many mistakes but he didn't seem like a reuben randle type who didn't care.
So he "bulked up" and became a TE so his lack of separability wouldn't be exploited so easily by LBs as it would be CBs.
But him as a slot WR in the NFL? Against NFL CBs?!? And with his garbage hands? God help any NFL team that signs him for that.
For us he has been a poor blocker and seems 50/50 whether he will catch a ball or tip it for an interception. How do you rely on anyone like that?
Netting a draft pick back would be wonderful.
He's proven over an incredibly large sample size, across multiple offenses, that he can't do it.
that's a pretty good comp. jared cook is another. they each had more ability than they produced but lasted a while and had useful years on good teams.
EE can't play the slot. He isn't "quick and twitchy" like these good slots guys who can get open in traffic, and he can't catch consistently enough to be that shorter yardage security blanket guy.
He also can't block enough to be a TE.
He is just another workout warrior. A guy who runs fast and looks good in shorts.
as a slot WR. Maybe on occasion, but he'd be exposed playing it with any exclusivity. He just doesn't have the short burst required, and that is even without mentioning his questionable hands.
Bingo!
I can recall at least 3-4 times he was the key reason we lost a game.
If there was an anti-clutch stat he would be the league leader. Plays small in the biggest spots.
I will do cartwheels when he is gone.
I don't think his hands are "questionable". I think they're unquestionably bad (for someone who's supposed to earn his living catching a ball).
Same with EE, who was on scholarship, as Carl Banks would say the whole time. For his defenders, I ask this: in FIVE years, mostly as a starter, what significant, game turning play did he make?
His drop of a perfect pass in 2020 that would have sealed a win against the Eagles.
Significant and game turning, but I am guessing not in the way you meant... ;)
Is finally gone! And yes, Sinorice was a great Team mate by all accounts...but he couldn't run a decent route or catch.
That was the play where I finally lost all hope in him
Losing focus and concentration
Trying to run before he secures the ball
Mental issues are all potentially fixable. If he has the right coaches and gains confidence, he could be a good player. He definitely has the physical tools.
He also needs a staff that can figure out how to use him. To design plays that take advantage of his skill set while hiding his weaknesses as a blocker. Judge and Shurmur tried to make him into a conventional TE. That was never going to work. But if EE played for an innovative offensive coach, such as McVeigh, he could be a weapon.
Please get this guy off the team.
LMFAO! Based on what exactly? Did you even watch when he was playing?
Jesus.
slot? thats funny he fights the ball and doesnt cut in and out of breaks that well he will have his moments hope he gets big money maybe we get a #3 comp pick in 2023
In Daniel Jones’ first start, he took the short crossing route completion 75 yards for a TD. Helped turn the game around. But I’m not an Evan Engram defender. He fucking sucks and I truly do not give a shit what he does as long as he isn’t in a Giants uniform.