Giants fans falling victim to loser mindset

Yet another indication of this are fans worried about loser players on horrifically bad team leaving in free agency.
"We're going to regret losing Will Hernandez."
"We're going to regret losing Evan Engram."
We'll probably start seeing posts about it was a mistake to let John Ross and Jaylon Smith leave.
3-13
5-11
4-12
6-10
4-13
Yeah, those are the NYG records the past five years.
Clean house.
There's not one player the Giants could lose right now that will matter once they figure this out.
Get them off the team asap.
This is the worst roster in the NFL - and I don't think it's really close.
They know what they are looking at when they watch tape on a QB and they seem to know the fundamentals of the modern game.
I've been down this road before...
BUT...did we REALLY clean house?
It would seem to me a lot of the guys responsible for the scouting/drafting/pro personnel decisions were all the same people minus JR.
Then the powers that be switched from JR to DG but everyone else stayed the same in those departments.
This X infinity.
Nothing can really move forward until we exorcise the demons of Gettleman's two biggest mistakes. And maybe the two biggest mistakes in NYG history.
(1) They didn't clean house. They were up front and saying they felt they could still win by tweaking the roster around Eli Manning.
(2) The chef who brought in the new groceries was a horrific cook.
I fully expect that if Engram goes to the right place with the right surrounding cast he'll do well. I also fully understand that we're a couple years away from our team being in a position that's "right" for him. Let him walk, don't fret if he goes to a team like KC and plays well.
On the flipside, I'm hoping our coaching staff can bring some guys in that didn't do well in other stops and get them to play well here. There's a give and take on these things.
Quote:
They were supposed to be our franchise cornerstones and are at the very heart of the losing.
If for no other reason, people are still weepy about these guys, including the owner. We have to be cold. We are competing against cold, calculating multi-billion dollar organizations. To be anything less puts us at a competitive disadvantage.
Yes.
I think there is truth in this. Evan Engram is extremely athletic. He needs to be the fourth option for an elite QB. If he goes to GB or DEN or CINN or LAC... he is going to do well. Great QBs can endure a few players with dropsies. Rodgers has made a living dealing with WRs with bad hands (outside of Adams). But we don't have that kind of QB yet, and he's our 2nd option. Best to get a pick next year.
We see strong emotions from fans involving all of these scenarios.
What exactly are you referring to as a "loser mindset?"
We should all hope that our FAs hit it big in FA. The better money they get the better comp pick we get for next year. We have about the same level of talent we had 4 years ago. the draft picks have not worked out for the most part and we are pretty much starting from scratch.
I mean maybe I can could understand that one. Saquon rookie year he was on his way to being a stud.
EE and Will Hernandez have never been good.
Rational behavior is needed.
No one on the Giants is sacrosanct.....
EE must go....that is clear but it wouldn't surprise me that he does well going forward....someplace else.
Yeah, I haven't seen that around here either. People want them gone. Bit of a straw man IMO.
I mean that's gotta be a very tiny minority right?
Giant fans are usually so quick to pass judgement,here there are pre judging something that hasn't even happened yet-lol
I believe we have an elite top 5 D,with a pair of corners that can play with anyone.
Our problem has been the lack of a pass rush and if we can somehow get that either via the draft or FA it will really flourish again.
Our O ugggg our O
DJ can be a middle tier QB,who can win 10 games and maybe a playoff game,IFF,he gets an OL to block for him.
The weapons around him are ok if SB is healthy....but both QB and RB need blocking.
The VAST majority of posts ridiculed Engram and any team that would pay up for his services. And that’s among the small segment of the fan base who would even care enough to comment.
In short… Wut?
we now - supposedly - have a better coaching staff, so I can see why people see opportunity walking out the door.
however! this team is not in a position to take chances on players like the ones named in this thread COUGH EVAN FUCKING ENGRAM COUGH. our situation is too dire. these are not rebuilding players. these are swing for the fences players. good teams can afford to do that. we ain't good yet.
Quote:
opining the NYG will miss WH and EE, saw some posts this week.
I mean that's gotta be a very tiny minority right?
Can we go to the tape? lol.......
Engram - yeah he's got physical talent so I could see one last chance where some think a new regime/offense could suit him could be on the mind of some. But in simply in terms of resign value, you'd be way over spending for slop.
Hernandez blows and can't play. This was a pick that should have worked out but just didn't. It happens.
Completely agree. While Engram is clearly a flawed player, he was terribly misused by Garrett. EE's skill is using his size and speed to stretch the field, yet Garrett had him running short routes almost exclusively.
And even though I thought EE got more shit than he deserved, he would definitely benefit from a change of scenery. I think it is best for both sides to move on. As for Hernandez, I'd be open to bringing him back as a reserve OG, but it would have to be at a good price.
Quote:
that are concerned about losing will hernandez and EE?
Yeah, I haven't seen that around here either. People want them gone. Bit of a straw man IMO.
Rational behavior is needed.
No one on the Giants is sacrosanct.....
You lost me this week when you said people are being too harsh on Gettleman.
Quote:
that are concerned about losing will hernandez and EE?
Quote:
In comment 15624930 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
that are concerned about losing will hernandez and EE?
Yeah, I haven't seen that around here either. People want them gone. Bit of a straw man IMO.
No idea what the hell you're talking about, except that you're setting up a false dichotomy.
Yeah? Well this ain't it.
There are a few players worth keeping. Very few, unfortunately, and it ought to be clear that this team is woefully devoid of talent on both sides of the ball.
So what if he does? Who cares? He hasn't gotten it done since he's been here, and it's not worth keeping him around hoping he'll miraculously become something he hasn't been - dependable.
Re: Blowing it up/tanking. Shoulda, coulda, woulda and I was naive enough to expect it after 2017. I've been waiting since.
Can't wait.
We can up the ante here and include Barkley and Jones in the conversation too.
It wasn't happening here for either of them. I think elite players can help elevate average/below-average players. The Giants lack the elite players to let these flawed guys shine.
I've been a staunch defender of Jones in the past. He hasn't stepped it up. What if Trubisky is better than Jones? That's possible.
I think you'll have to since probably <5% of people are stressed about Engram or Hernandez.
As I argued on another thread with someone who thinks Hernandez will do well, based on what? He's had something like 5 or 6 OL coaches here (I can't keep track). Why would his 6th or 7th coach be able to teach him how to pick up a stunt?
Quote:
worse is that there are some that want players like Mitch trubisky. That is a sign of desperation
He might be better but by how much? I don’t see a major difference. And at what cost? Anything over 5 million a year is a waste of cap.
Quote:
is completely fine blowing it up, tanking, etc. Who specifically are you talking about that is mad Engram and Hernandez won't be here anymore?
Teams don't really operate this way. The Giants are going to cut expensive players that aren't producing and look to trade others they don't see in their future plans. They aren't "blowing it up". Can you even name a team that's done this? Did they do it successfully?
Well...Flores accused the Dolphins did.
In the NBA - THe 76ers certainly did
In MLB - The Astros definitely did and the O's are doing it now.
Quote:
In comment 15624986 louied7535 said:
Quote:
worse is that there are some that want players like Mitch trubisky. That is a sign of desperation
He might be better but by how much? I don’t see a major difference. And at what cost? Anything over 5 million a year is a waste of cap.
The new coach may feel like he is a major upgrade. That would be a terrible indictment on Jones. But it is possible. They can then trade Jones.
I think many are on board with pretty much cleaning house. I think there will be a few players who remain that will be a part of hopefully the next really good team.
We cannot go into 2022 without some other option to play games at QB and that's before the injury concern on Jones. Where does $5m come from anyway, why not $6m, or $4m? Is $1m really make or break with a $208m salary cap?
Quote:
worse is that there are some that want players like Mitch trubisky. That is a sign of desperation
I’m not comparing to jones. All I’m saying is why waste money on Mitch when the eye test says he is comparable to jones. I just think we give jones a stable coaching staff and an nfl caliber line and see what happens. I have info that the staff the last two years has been a disaster behind closed doors. A lot of arguing and not being on the same page. It is basically a young intern.
Forget admitting it, have we seen a major firesale before and has it worked? Miami is probably the only one that comes to mind and they definitely got better but they also sold off their LT for two 1sts and a 2nd, and Fitzpatrick for a 1st and change, options we don't have. They also are still in a bad spot at QB so in the end they are going to need to make a big move for someone if they want to win, in all liklihood (Watson for example).
Yes, we need to get better at QB. How is this not obvious by now?
Quote:
How did the next four years go?
We are still holding on to 2018?
They did clean house and it started midway through that 2018 season. It didn't work, but that was most definitely a roster rebuild.
And here we go again. Watch these players go elsewhere and produce while we're in year 12 of the annual rebuild.
Whatever works. If they draft well they will be fine, if they don't we will back to the drawing board in 2-3 years. By "draft well" I mean they need to find star power, not just solid players like BJ Hill or Dexter Lawrence. This won't cut it. We need legends. Pray they find them and now.
We cannot go into 2022 without some other option to play games at QB and that's before the injury concern on Jones. Where does $5m come from anyway, why not $6m, or $4m? Is $1m really make or break with a $208m salary cap?
We have so many holes and need so many players - I’m not in the mindset that wasting money on a guy who stinks… yes he stinks. And he may be better than Jones, but that’s not saying much. Why not use the money to get good players?
You want to bring someone in on a vet min? Sure
Want to draft a guy to compete with him? No problem with that.
But bringing in bad players on a contract that we shouldn’t be paying? Not for me. And no I don’t know what he will get. If it’s cheap? Then sure. But with so many teams looking for QBs, overspending for him is dumb.
I like some players more than others. I like Shep as a kid a lot, and remember fondly his hustling to block for OBJ downfield. But he can’t stay on the field, so I’m not going to argue if he’s cut. I’ll wish him well, and respect the decision making of a new FO and coaching group.
Heck I like DJ and SB, and would like to see what they can do this year with these coaches and maybe an even just mediocre OL. But no one can seriously argue that the FO and coaches should not do *whatever* they think is best at this point. No cow on this roster is sacred. The team hasn’t earned it.
The new coach may feel like he is a major upgrade. That would be a terrible indictment on Jones. But it is possible. They can then trade Jones.
And could be an indictment on the coach and GM. I personally feel like Trubisky stinks. And if that’s the case, bringing in bad players for QB is troubling.
Hope I’m wrong…
Part of the challenge now is that some of these guys can't be let go because they have big contracts with dead cap money. It doesn't mean that (a) they are any good and (b) they are the future.
Harden your hearts- there are only a handful of players with talent on this team worth keeping. Everyone else is expendable.
It was something more specific....the OP said that Gettlemen signed all those FA to "save his job" and put us in cap hell.
He was retiring .....he didn't do it save his job....he did it trying to make team more viable and trying to leave team with an upward trajectory....which he didn't.
The only credit I would give him.....is that he did leave the draft fully stocked with extra draft picks....for new GM.
Thomas and McKinney. Build around those two, flush the rest of the roster. With time EASILY replaceable. That’s why I don’t want to see Shep, Bradberry or Martinez on this roster come Monday. No cuts are “really” painful. Just to some blind fans.
He wasn't good - but he was merely a cog (albeit a big one) in a broken system.
He wasn't good - but he was merely a cog (albeit a big one) in a broken system.
Probably the best comment made on this thread.
Quote:
what are we spending that money on instead that's going to make any sort of difference? Why are you so scared to "waste" money on trying something new at QB? If he sucks, we are right back to where you want to be anyway, picking early in the 2023 draft.
Then you simply don't want him, the $5m you quote means nothing then. Nothing wrong with that opinion, you just lost me at the maximum price for MT when really its $0 for you which is again, fine.
You don't know what his price is, whether we trade Jones if we were able to sign MT, or really anything at this point. Being a hard no to anything right now as it pertains to the Giants QB situation doesn't compute, everything should be on the table.
Jones has been a lower third qb in this League who has not demonstrated any particular acumen at the qb's primary responsibility-passing the ball. He needs to go if we want to progress. Barkley had an injury that perhaps robbed him of his greatest attribute-quick cutting ability. He never was as advertised in terms of power or moving the pile and therefore cannot be the center of the offense.
good coaching bring out the best in players.
bad coaching does the opposite.
the corest of core problems with this organization post-coughlin all relate to the latter. not that coughlin was a player development guru, but he was at least competent. I don't think it's a coincidence that so many initially promising players - Apple, Engram, Hernandez, Slayton, Hill, Carter, Jones - essentially peaked as rookies and regressed.
Giant fans are usually so quick to pass judgement,here there are pre judging something that hasn't even happened yet-lol
I believe we have an elite top 5 D,with a pair of corners that can play with anyone.
Our problem has been the lack of a pass rush and if we can somehow get that either via the draft or FA it will really flourish again.
Our O ugggg our O
DJ can be a middle tier QB,who can win 10 games and maybe a playoff game,IFF,he gets an OL to block for him.
The weapons around him are ok if SB is healthy....but both QB and RB need blocking.
True. A good secondary isn't going to mean much if the other half of the ball can't put pressure on the quarterback or knock him back a few yards... unlike what a number of posters here say.
You don't know what his price is, whether we trade Jones if we were able to sign MT, or really anything at this point. Being a hard no to anything right now as it pertains to the Giants QB situation doesn't compute, everything should be on the table.
I’m not a hard no on bringing in competition. I believe MT is gonna get something on the market. If he were to come at 1-2 million that’s fine. I just don’t think that will happen.
I just don’t under the sentiment of brining in more bad players. If people ink MT is a capable starter, then they should be in favor of it. But there a lot of similarities between MT and DJ. And none of them are desirable. They are backups. That can fill in for 1-2 games.
If we were a playoff team and wanted a backup to steady the ship in case we needed it? No problem. If we traded Jones and brought MT in to start? No problem.
I just don’t see the point of having both on the team. They’re both bad.
Engram teased a bit in the past but he is just an athlete. I can't wait to see him sign elsewhere and if we receive a comp pick for him even better. I have never seen a receiver or TE mess up as often as he has.
Do you want a backup Guard or actual competition at QB this year so the new regime can install their system and have a legitimate gameplan if/when Jones gets injured? This should be an easy decision.
He wasn't good - but he was merely a cog (albeit a big one) in a broken system.
merely a cog?
Here come the conspiracy theorists...
1) Jones had untapped potential, held back by lack of weapons
2) They trusted their scouting and believed Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, and Peart were sufficient
3) Adding Toney, Golladay, and Rudolph rounded out the arsenal
4) Williams and Lawrence were the big guns on the line
5) Jackson was too good to pass up when he came available
None of that turned out to be true. It'll be interesting to see what the Schoen thesis is over the next two years.
Many of the posters guilty of that loser mentality left and either didn't return or returned under new handles. Others took off for a while and then came back when the focus shifted from criticism to hope for the new regime.
If the poster reads like he's typing with a blue foam finger on his hand and a #1 superfan jersey, take his opinions with more than a grain of salt. Or better yet take the Costanza approach and consider the opposite of what they say.
Don't fall into the trap of thinking that somebody else's reject is better than who the G-men already have. That's a very big part of the reason that they are in the sorry state that they are in now.
And understand that it took a decade or more to drive this team into the ground. It is not going to be fixed overnight, and it is not going to be fized with a bunch of rejects from other teams.
I'm also a no to Trubisky, he's a poor decision maker and tends to panic.
Cleaning house is what's likely to happen over a three year period. Beane did it in Buffalo, Gettleman did it here. It's likely that on opening day 2024 there will only be 3 or 4 players from this roster still on the team. The people saying to clean house are being practical: we know cap pain is coming, so accelerate it to 2022 at every available opportunity.
We know this team was constructed incompetently with no regard to cap flexibility, sustainability, or any other generally accepted best practices. The sooner it is disassembled the sooner the (hopefully) competent people we just hired can construct their project in earnest.
Oh, puh-leeze.
Do you honestly believe that Schoen and his staff will just arbitrarily begin cutting or trading players without first properly evaluating them?
And do you also believe that after they're done they won't find more than a handful worth keeping long-term? Sure, they're not going to get rid of everybody right away. They still have to field a team in 2022. But the "scholarships" have to end. The emotional attachments to unexceptional and undependable players need to be severed.
The "house" is filthy. It needs to be "cleaned," as swiftly as possible, yet judiciously, with a plan in mind.
I mean personnel wise of course
and the draft has no blue chips!
and they are in cap hell!
losing makes people understandably frustrated and emotional so they get hyperbolic.
but good news - the fans mindset doesn't matter. schoen and daboll will either get things right or they won't. has nothing to do with fans. and id imagine hyperbole is good for the bbi business model.
Only guy I would keep from your list is Peppers
But all the others...see ya
There's not one player the Giants could lose right now that will matter once they figure this out.
JonC for the win! This team is in the fucking weeds, clear it out so we could see daylight!
This is a poor roster and there is no reason to keep more than a small handful of who is here.
I'm with you, BB56, the only caveat is that at my age, I may not be here when it turns around. :)
Quote:
nor did he ever act alone in every evaluation/scouting/draft pick/pro personnel decision the NYG made for the past 10 years.
Yup.
You're probably right.
DG was up there in his office with the blinds drawn the door locked pullin switches by himself like the Wizard Oz.
BAh-Bah goes the sheep...
Quote:
..I couldn't car less if every single one of them didn't come back.
Only guy I would keep from your list is Peppers
But all the others...see ya
i wouldn't have kept Peppers even before he got hurt.
Talk about a flawed game of poor coverage and overall recognition skills...
Quote:
In comment 15625047 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Yup.
You're probably right.
DG was up there in his office with the blinds drawn the door locked pullin switches by himself like the Wizard Oz.
BAh-Bah goes the sheep...
It was your comment downplaying the NYG GM is merely a cog.
Right Cogswell?
Anyway, of the hundreds of threads and thousands of posts I've read on this site in recent months, I would say that at most, maybe 20% exhibit this "loser mentality" we're talking about. As evidenced by this thread, the vast majority of posters here support sweeping wholesale changes. (And for the record, I'm among them.) Seems a waste of energy to talk smack about a tiny minority.
Dave was no Spencer...I can tell you that :)
Dave was no Spencer...I can tell you that :)
Quote:
opining the NYG will miss WH and EE, saw some posts this week.
I mean that's gotta be a very tiny minority right?
They live in North Dakota have no internet or satellite and refuse to go to a sports bar but happens to see the one or two plays EE actually makes in a year
...bite me?
Fourteen out of 32 teams make the playoffs. That's not such a high bar and once in the dance, anything can happen. So, like I said, the loser mindset is thinking the Giants should be making personnel decisions based on the assumption that the playoffs (and Super Bowl) are out of the question in 2022.
Eric's point seems to be taking aim at this overly optimistic view of the players currently on the roster. At some point we all need to face facts and admit the Giants are just not talented. Daniel Jones is not a franchise QB. Saquon is just another RB. The other skill players are JAGs. The Defense is not going to shut down other teams.
The Giants front office has been consistently overvaluing the players on the team during this losing stretch and even worse, overvaluing their ability to evaluate talent. We can all like the players on the team but at the end of the day the team needs to win games and the players need to prove they have what it takes to win games for the team. As far as I am concerned most players are not even close to showing they deserve to be in the NFL, let alone starting.
:-)
I would rather have the mindset of a better, sound roster building approach, build a core set of players and a process of sustained competitiveness. And if building that that means missing out on playoffs in 2022 and 2023, then so be it...
Quote:
Might appeal to frustrated fans, but I'd be a little concerned that a GM who came in with such a heavy handed black and white view before even taking time to look closely was lacking in sophistication.
Schoen and Daboll seem to be in lock step. Pretty sure they know exactly what they want. What here that fits will stay, what doesn't will be shown the door.
Fourteen out of 32 teams make the playoffs. That's not such a high bar and once in the dance, anything can happen. So, like I said, the loser mindset is thinking the Giants should be making personnel decisions based on the assumption that the playoffs (and Super Bowl) are out of the question in 2022.
There are always teams that make the playoffs that have virtually no chance to do anything, especially now with the expanded field.
The Giants should be putting their focus on building a program that will improve over the next few years. If they happen to make the playoffs this year, fine, but that absolutely should NOT be the focus of their plans this offseason.
Short term, idiotic thinking like this is how the Gettleman era began.
There's was no free agency and salary cap then.
If Thomas improves and stays healthy he may be worth paying. That's about it. McKinney is a nice player, but few safeties are worth paying any real money. I think these two players are as or more likely to be traded over the next two years as signed to new contracts.
There's no baby in this bathwater. Just bathwater. Thank Gettleman and the Maras for that.
Quote:
Playoffs because we are in a weak division, and maybe get hot/lucky from there? I don't want to call it a loser-mindset but that's not very interesting to me.
It's a mindset that won us our last two Super Bowl trophies and had the Bengals within one play of winning the Super Bowl. And it's not like the Giants didn't earn those Super Bowl victories. They were the best team in the playoffs those years and absolutely deserved to be the Super Bowl Champions. But they were far from the best team in either regular season and only earned their way into the playoffs on the weakness of their division rivals.
Does that seem like a good sustainable model to you?
Quote:
Giants played much better in the playoffs those two Super Bowl years than the regular season, but you have the wrong sentiment. They didn't just have a mindset to win it those years and forego the others. Far from it.
You are not giving them enough credit for having a successful program building up to those SB wins. The had good core players and fairly consistent winning. They made the playoffs numerous times from 2000 thru 2011, and even had winning records in some of the years they didn't qualify for the playoffs. They had a winning mindset outside of just 2007 and 2011...