Giants fans falling victim to loser mindset Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2022 8:40 am : 3/9/2022 8:40 am

Yet another indication of this are fans worried about loser players on horrifically bad team leaving in free agency.



"We're going to regret losing Will Hernandez."



"We're going to regret losing Evan Engram."



We'll probably start seeing posts about it was a mistake to let John Ross and Jaylon Smith leave.



3-13

5-11

4-12

6-10

4-13



Yeah, those are the NYG records the past five years.



Clean house.