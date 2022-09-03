Are there NO blue chip prospects in this draft?? None? Zero?

For a while it was Thibs. He was the number one guy until he failed to perform late in the season. People were sad we wouldn't lose enough games to take him, and now we might let him drop past 7.
Then Hutchinson, until he failed to perform well in a few big games and there are questions about his upside. Then he rose up again.
Then Neal, who was projected to be the top pick, but worries about weight and some inconsistency has him doubted by many.
Then Ekwonu, was tapped as a possible first pick but there are questions about his pass protection, unpolished and inconsistent. And his agility isn't special.
Now suddenly, Tayvon Walker (low sack production) and Jermaine Johnson (questionable technique) are fast risers.
Jon Ledyard who is a draft observer I like called the top of this draft, terrible. It's sort of deep but lacks premier talent and it can be hard to differentiate #6 from #60.
Where would Neal and Ekwonu have gone last year, with Sewell going 7th overall? Likewise, it just seems Thibs and Hutchinson aren't in the Bosa, Garrett class.
This seems like a frustrating class, which is why the top 10 is getting a shake up every several days in mock drafts.
What's frustrating about it is the QB class.
Any wonder why these experts who had Haskins over Jones aren’t reminded?
There will be 15-20 or more pro bowlers in this class and a good chance multiple HOFers. The job is to find them, coach them up, and put them in position to succeed.
Yes you are 100% right about that as the QB crop often defines the class and this group seems weak overall, with not even one surefire top-10 guy.
Still, overall, an uninspiring class, even beyond the QBs.
all of the COVID holdovers, this should be one of the strongest draft classes in memory.
I don't really agree with that outside of the QB class. This draft looks deep at a lot of positions. Teams are going to get really good players in the 4th round.
Yes, of course there will be a share of all pros and HOFers. There must be. I agree with you. But why can't we see it yet with some of these guys? It just feels like there are usually 6 or 7 slam dunk blue chippers every season. Do we have that, this season? Seems no.
I’ve said this before - not getting a QB in this draft is ok. We aren’t a WB away from competing. BUILD THE TEAM!
all of the COVID holdovers, this should be one of the strongest draft classes in memory.
I don't really agree with that outside of the QB class. This draft looks deep at a lot of positions. Teams are going to get really good players in the 4th round.
Agreed the depth seems decent at important positions. That's a saving grace.
And maybe not enough is being made of the WR class, which started off looking weak mid season, and just keeps looking stronger and stronger.
Every expert, pundit, or analysis. They all want to be right and will make and say things to go against the grain. And if they are right about someone - they use that to spring board their status. If they’re wrong, like they are usually, no one remembers.
Yes, of course there will be a share of all pros and HOFers. There must be. I agree with you. But why can't we see it yet with some of these guys? It just feels like there are usually 6 or 7 slam dunk blue chippers every season. Do we have that, this season? Seems no.
We may not see them but Schoen and Daboll could be saying - there’s 10 guys they wouldn’t hesitate to draft.
Giants have an opportunity to get two very good players at 5 and 7. Even if there were "blue chip" players, they would be gone by 5.
There is a tendency to overanalyze and pick apart some of these players. Last year, Parsons was picked apart. Slater was questionable, and likely a guard.
For example, while I see a lot of OG there are very few players who to me profile as starting OT in the NFL and most are gone in the first round. After the top 4 it thins out very quickly.
I disagree that 6 you are getting a comparable player to 60. I think teams will probably have 12-15 guys who would get first round grades in most years, but the number of players who will get Day 2 grades is staggering. The Giants do have some leverage with the 5th and 7th picks because a team with multiple late 1sts/early 2nds may want to move into a spot to get one of their first round graded players.
As far as who the top player is, I don't think it is necessarily because of lack of a blue chip prospect, but rather you have a lot of different types of players. In some ways this almost reminds me of 2013 NFL Draft in that regards. As far as the DE's do I think there is a Bosa-type, no, but I think guys like Hutchinson or Walker (ignore the lack of sack production as he was often asked to occupy blockers and do the dirty work) you are looking at high character guys who can be a stalwart and leader on your defense for a decade. Even though the production may never make you say man that is 1st overall production, these are the types of players you need to win in the NFL.
OL and DL
This is reason I wouldnt be mad if we traded down and load up in the belly of the draft...
good insight.. I wouldn't mind a trade down with one of the picks and stocking up on 2s and 3s. Just not sure there will be much dealing of that kind on draft day. Should be interesting.
Really? OL and DL that are worthy in the top 10 include Neal, Ekwonu, Penning, Cross, Thibs, Hutchinson, Jermaine Johnson, Walker, J. Davis, maybe Ojabo. One may quibble and not like a guy or two there, but I could not disagree more with you.
This is a very good draft to be in the Giants position and needing OL and DL.
Really? OL and DL that are worthy in the top 10 include Neal, Ekwonu, Penning, Cross, Thibs, Hutchinson, Jermaine Johnson, Walker, J. Davis, maybe Ojabo. One may quibble and not like a guy or two there, but I could not disagree more with you.
This is a very good draft to be in the Giants position and needing OL and DL.
I think what he means is that at our exact position the top 2 OLs will be gone, and maybe the top 2 EDGE as well.
Bingo. Hopefully we have a coach and GM that can do their jobs.
in terms of "blue chips", imo it's mostly media talk. think back 1 year ago, who were the blue chips? Were Parsons and Slater blue chips? Because they certainly are now. Jamarr Chase was and is. Kyle Pitts and Lawrence were both definitely blue chips and they had disappointing years. Surtain may have been borderline but he was a day 1 impact player at a premium position. Sewell was rated higher than Slater by just about everyone, and most considered him better than the 2020 tackles. he had a solid rookie year at LT graded close to Slater without the pizzaz since the Lions suck.
net-net if you look back at the last several drafts there are usually 5+ day 1 impact players in the first round, most drafted in the top 15. Regardless of how they are labeled Schoen's job is to find 2 of them. End of story.
Let me simplify it..
If you happen to find a player in the first round who can be a starter in this league for 10+ years (excluding injury), then you have found something.
Then, you just have to focus on positional value and what it would cost to sign a qualify free agent at a particular position vs drafting one. You want to draft the positions (if possible, knowing nothing is perfect) that typically cost more to sign via free agency.
Otherwise, what is blue chip? Pro bowler? Hall of famer? Those come in the later rounds too.
Really? OL and DL that are worthy in the top 10 include Neal, Ekwonu, Penning, Cross, Thibs, Hutchinson, Jermaine Johnson, Walker, J. Davis, maybe Ojabo. One may quibble and not like a guy or two there, but I could not disagree more with you.
This is a very good draft to be in the Giants position and needing OL and DL.
I think what he means is that at our exact position the top 2 OLs will be gone, and maybe the top 2 EDGE as well.
The perceived top 2 OLs, and the perceived top 2 Edges (as perceived by some of the worse teams in the league). Both positions are deep this draft
So in order to trade down someone must want to trade up and all you did inadvertently was build a case so no one would want to trade up.
But now I'm all in on Trevon Walker. His upside is immense and a Pro Bowl level prospect. In the hands of a creative type like Wink, Walker would be a major problem for teams to deal with...Big, big tool box.
Herbert 6
Josh Allen 7
Mahomes 10
Deshawn Watson 12
Rodgers 24
Lamar Jackson 32
Drew Brees 33
Russel Wilson 75
Prescott 135
Brady 199
It happens all the time. Look at guys like LB's Darius Leonard (2nd Round) and De'Vondre Campbell (4th Round), two All-Pros. TE Mark Andrews was the 86th pick in his draft, made the Pro Bowl twice and now 1st Team All-Pro. DE Maxx Crosby was a 4th Round pick. Pro Bowl and All-Pro last year. It's not when the Giants have picked that's been their problem, nor has it been the pundits' collective wisdom. Year in and year out they've mostly failed to identify where the real talent lies.
Of course players in this draft will succeed and be great pros, just like former blue chips have failed as pros in the past too. Neither is the point...
It is always about talent evaluation and what is often lacking is a GM's (or scouts) ability to truly measure the intangibles which separate the good from the great players.
I would be willing to bet that the guys on the list above were (for the most part) taken later in the draft because of the measurables. Even Hebert and Allen would have been taken in the first two picks of their respective draft classes of GMs knew what they know now about these two.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
one of the most over-used terms used by fans. Means nothing and nobody has ever defined it.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
So Aiden Hutchinson.
This was always the take up until a few weeks ago when a popular refrain developed that things are much more bleak.
There are plenty of blue chips in this draft, notably in the front 7 and there are a few OTs in the class too. We need both. Don't over think things, just take the front 7 attackers and be done with it, or take the OT and edge and be done with it.
But now I'm all in on Trevon Walker. His upside is immense and a Pro Bowl level prospect. In the hands of a creative type like Wink, Walker would be a major problem for teams to deal with...Big, big tool box.
You may be correct. He looked so fluid in all the drills, no wasted movements, great balance. His combine numbers confirm his athleticism. If his character is solid then I see no reason to not select him at 5 if he is there unless NYG wants the OT first.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
was barkley blue chip?
The football gods typically smile upon this franchise when they do draft defensive talent early and often. And on that note, I am a firm believer that drafting into the strength of your team is wise for the short and long term. Young players have a better shot at succeeding when they are surrounded by capable veterans. What's the strength of this team? It's the defense. It's not bad...it could be even better.
If the LBs check off the boxes we should draft them and fix this defense once and for all. Rome wasn't built in a day, but the D can be really good with an infusion of angry athleticism up front. The Giants would have an identity again. They'd potentially be very good at something.
I love the idea of cluster drafting at 5-7. Take something that is pretty good and make it very good in one fatal swoop. Linebackers...what a novelty. The same position that literally defines this franchise...just a friendly reminder we have ignored this (draft) position for decades now. We can add 2 studs in April. LB Weakness turns into a strength and the D goes from OK to good.
It is always about talent evaluation and what is often lacking is a GM's (or scouts) ability to truly measure the intangibles which separate the good from the great players.
I would be willing to bet that the guys on the list above were (for the most part) taken later in the draft because of the measurables. Even Hebert and Allen would have been taken in the first two picks of their respective draft classes of GMs knew what they know now about these two.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
was barkley blue chip?
No. The RB position doesn't have the value anymore.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
So Aiden Hutchinson.
Not quite in my view. Now, I could eat crow on this, but I think his short arms are an issue and I don't think he's got that great bend needed to be elite.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
okay but every year most teams MISS when they have these guys on their draft board. Plus, we have Evan Engram who made the pro bowl.
So like I said... what the fuck is a blue chip player? I revert back to my original description of what it SHOULD BE. A player who can be a consistent starter for the next 8-10+ years in the league. If you can draft players who are starters in this league consistently, the team will be competing for the playoffs every year.
This is why the idea that we should dump Blake Martinez is a huge mistake. Deal with his salary but if his knee is okay, he is a tackling machine and a leader on defense. What the fuck?
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
So Aiden Hutchinson.
Not quite in my view. Now, I could eat crow on this, but I think his short arms are an issue and I don't think he's got that great bend needed to be elite.
Can you please elaborate on what a purple chip is? Thanks in advance.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
okay but every year most teams MISS when they have these guys on their draft board. Plus, we have Evan Engram who made the pro bowl.
So like I said... what the fuck is a blue chip player? I revert back to my original description of what it SHOULD BE. A player who can be a consistent starter for the next 8-10+ years in the league. If you can draft players who are starters in this league consistently, the team will be competing for the playoffs every year.
This is why the idea that we should dump Blake Martinez is a huge mistake. Deal with his salary but if his knee is okay, he is a tackling machine and a leader on defense. What the fuck?
I told you what a blue chip was yesterday. It is a higher bar than just pro bowl (with all due respect to bw's comment) and also a bar that occurs fairly quickly...
Yes thank you
so if hindsight tells us there are X number of blue chips in reality per draft in the first round...
doesn't it logically make sense to presume there are the same X number of blue chips that should be graded as such pre-draft?
if you are grading that there's only 0 or 1 blue chip in a draft and then 5 guys go on to pro bowls year 1, doesn't that mean the evaluations were wrong?
so if hindsight tells us there are X number of blue chips in reality per draft in the first round...
doesn't it logically make sense to presume there are the same X number of blue chips that should be graded as such pre-draft?
if you are grading that there's only 0 or 1 blue chip in a draft and then 5 guys go on to pro bowls year 1, doesn't that mean the evaluations were wrong?
again, its a higher bar than pro bowl...
so if hindsight tells us there are X number of blue chips in reality per draft in the first round...
doesn't it logically make sense to presume there are the same X number of blue chips that should be graded as such pre-draft?
if you are grading that there's only 0 or 1 blue chip in a draft and then 5 guys go on to pro bowls year 1, doesn't that mean the evaluations were wrong?
again, its a higher bar than pro bowl...
ok multiple pro bowls? all pro?
last year's draft had 3 legit all pros year 1 with Chase/Slater/Parsons.
2020 had 4 with Burrow, Herbert, Wirfs and Jefferson. And AJ Terrell/Ceedee Lamb are damn close. Pitts/Surtain are near locks for multiple in the future.
2019 had 3 all pros in the top 5 picks (Kyler, Bosa, White) and several others on track to have multiple pro bowl careers - Brian Burns, Jeffrey Simmons, Rashan Gary, Christian Wilkins.
A blue-chipper is a player who you want to invest a high draft pick with because there is a high probability that he can be a Pro Bowl player. A virtual "can't miss" player.
So Aiden Hutchinson.
Not quite in my view. Now, I could eat crow on this, but I think his short arms are an issue and I don't think he's got that great bend needed to be elite.
Can you please elaborate on what a purple chip is? Thanks in advance.
Yes. It's my made up term to reflect a player who falls between a blue chip and red chip prospect. Mix them together and you get...purple. ;)
so if hindsight tells us there are X number of blue chips in reality per draft in the first round...
doesn't it logically make sense to presume there are the same X number of blue chips that should be graded as such pre-draft?
if you are grading that there's only 0 or 1 blue chip in a draft and then 5 guys go on to pro bowls year 1, doesn't that mean the evaluations were wrong?
again, its a higher bar than pro bowl...
ok multiple pro bowls? all pro?
last year's draft had 3 legit all pros year 1 with Chase/Slater/Parsons.
2020 had 4 with Burrow, Herbert, Wirfs and Jefferson. And AJ Terrell/Ceedee Lamb are damn close. Pitts/Surtain are near locks for multiple in the future.
2019 had 3 all pros in the top 5 picks (Kyler, Bosa, White) and several others on track to have multiple pro bowl careers - Brian Burns, Jeffrey Simmons, Rashan Gary, Christian Wilkins.
blue chip = can't miss type prospect, expected Pro Bowl level fairly quickly, and playing at All-Pro level not too far behind that (although actually making All-Pro team is subject to how many likely HoFers currently stand in his way at the position).
Kyler Murray was an All-Pro...really?
he was leading the MVP race and would have been an AP until he got hurt this year.
again you are talking in circles. almost every player who gets picked in the top 10 is expected to be a pro bowler pretty quickly.
and the reason why is because as I pointed out it happens pretty frequently.
he was leading the MVP race and would have been an AP until he got hurt this year.
again you are talking in circles. almost every player who gets picked in the top 10 is expected to be a pro bowler pretty quickly.
and the reason why is because as I pointed out it happens pretty frequently.
Yeah, you're not reading well. Pro bowl isn't the higher expected threshold for a blue chip...it's All Pro. Pro Bowl is a stepping stone at best.
I don't talk in circles, it's you debating everyone...
he was leading the MVP race and would have been an AP until he got hurt this year.
again you are talking in circles. almost every player who gets picked in the top 10 is expected to be a pro bowler pretty quickly.
and the reason why is because as I pointed out it happens pretty frequently.
Yeah, you're not reading well. Pro bowl isn't the higher expected threshold for a blue chip...it's All Pro. Pro Bowl is a stepping stone at best.
I don't talk in circles, it's you debating everyone...
so pro bowl in years 2 + 3 is not fairly quickly?
and 2021 all pros Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady aren't HoFers standing ahead of him?
Some other young QBs that might stand in his way going forward too...
Two people chimed in with a definition and they were different.
Maybe it means, "Full Bloom Love?"
That refers to what a blabbering moron would say...
I told you what a blue chip was yesterday. It is a higher bar than just pro bowl (with all due respect to bw's comment) and also a bar that occurs fairly quickly...
okay well if every team knew who that was, then that player would not be available when we pick at #5.
No, it's fine how I use it. Just because you wan't to hand out blue chips for every player that ever made a pro bowl and/or was drafted in top 3 isn't very interesting. It's a higher threshold than that as mentioned numerous times.
And a draft doesn't have to have some set number of blues. A successful draft pick that make a few pro bowls doesn't default to blue.
I told you what a blue chip was yesterday. It is a higher bar than just pro bowl (with all due respect to bw's comment) and also a bar that occurs fairly quickly...
okay well if every team knew who that was, then that player would not be available when we pick at #5.
makes it interesting now, doesn't it...
again you are talking in circles. almost every player who gets picked in the top 10 is expected to be a pro bowler pretty quickly.
I don't see it that way. It just means those were the best ten prospects of that draft. Not ALL drafts are created equal in talent, which is what you are suggesting.
Yes, this draft could pan out where there are multiple PBs, etc. But going into it, most scouts agree, from what I have read (and my guess is Sy agrees), this isn't a draft with prospects who have grades that suggest PB level talent moving into the NFL.
OL and DL
This is reason I wouldnt be mad if we traded down and load up in the belly of the draft...
Boy - the first time you say anything accurate -- - will be the first time -- I'm still waiting
again you are talking in circles. almost every player who gets picked in the top 10 is expected to be a pro bowler pretty quickly.
I don't see it that way. It just means those were the best ten prospects of that draft. Not ALL drafts are created equal in talent, which is what you are suggesting.
Yes, this draft could pan out where there are multiple PBs, etc. But going into it, most scouts agree, from what I have read (and my guess is Sy agrees), this isn't a draft with prospects who have grades that suggest PB level talent moving into the NFL.
of course not every draft is equal but this one has 200+ more players in it than a normal draft bc of covid so i'd imagine the results will be close to the average.
your position is quite literally akin to saying you can't find a whore in a whorehouse because there's not a single first round in the last decade that didn't produce multiple all pros and multi-appearance pro bowlers. The minimum I count is 3 from last year that will no doubt rise over time and the max is more than 10 in each of 2017/2018.
you might not see it but finding the top talent is literally the entire purpose of the dozens of people whose full time occupation is scouting - and it's there to find every year.
the only thing i still haven't gotten is that discussion with either of you is a waste of time.
though at that point the argument will shift to how stupid all the teams that passed them were.
the only thing i still haven't gotten is that discussion with either of you is a waste of time.
Oh, so you caught up to how we feel...good.
of course not every draft is equal but this one has 200+ more players in it than a normal draft bc of covid so i'd imagine the results will be close to the average.
your position is quite literally akin to saying you can't find a whore in a whorehouse because there's not a single first round in the last decade that didn't produce multiple all pros and multi-appearance pro bowlers. The minimum I count is 3 from last year that will no doubt rise over time and the max is more than 10 in each of 2017/2018.
you might not see it but finding the top talent is literally the entire purpose of the dozens of people whose full time occupation is scouting - and it's there to find every year.
You are confusing pre-draft analysis and post-draft results.
I concede the point that there will likely be PBs and maybe an AP in this draft. But the grades are assigned in the pre-draft process for this class suggest that this is an overall class short of blue-chip caliber players we typically see.
of course not every draft is equal but this one has 200+ more players in it than a normal draft bc of covid so i'd imagine the results will be close to the average.
your position is quite literally akin to saying you can't find a whore in a whorehouse because there's not a single first round in the last decade that didn't produce multiple all pros and multi-appearance pro bowlers. The minimum I count is 3 from last year that will no doubt rise over time and the max is more than 10 in each of 2017/2018.
you might not see it but finding the top talent is literally the entire purpose of the dozens of people whose full time occupation is scouting - and it's there to find every year.
You are confusing pre-draft analysis and post-draft results.
I concede the point that there will likely be PBs and maybe an AP in this draft. But the grades are assigned in the pre-draft process for this class suggest that this is an overall class short of blue-chip caliber players we typically see.
if the grades don't match the results it's the grades/grading system that's wrong, not the history validated observation that there are 5+ pro bowl level players who are going to get selected in the first round this year - some even on a literal all pro level from day 1 just as happened last year with Chase #5, Parsons #12, Slater #13.
You aren't getting it and maybe best to move on...
the only thing i still haven't gotten is that discussion with either of you is a waste of time.
The grades are wrong more times than they are right.
the only thing i still haven't gotten is that discussion with either of you is a waste of time.
Don't waste your time. Googs is gasbag who brings nothing to any discussion. Bw is a good dude but he finds a branch and sloths it regardless if it's right or wrong. He knows nothing about how to evaluate several positions in the NFL and plenty about more. He's a bright guy but a dick who likes to rankle people. I know this because we know our own kind. Hiya bw, glad you are still in the fray. Googs..as usual fuck off you stain.
2am night patrol squad.
Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of some posters...
That's all. You are both right. But the prognosticator's job has gotten more difficult, and the GMs making the selections. Tayvon Walker may make a great pro, but can we really call him blue chip? He is just now rising on lists and doesn't have the production to back up the rise. In many mocks he's going as high as 3. This guy is sort of shooting up out of nowhere.
That's all. You are both right. But the prognosticator's job has gotten more difficult, and the GMs making the selections. Tayvon Walker may make a great pro, but can we really call him blue chip? He is just now rising on lists and doesn't have the production to back up the rise. In many mocks he's going as high as 3. This guy is sort of shooting up out of nowhere.
this just isn't accurate - what are these major warts that Hutchinson has that say Chase Young or the Bosas didn't have?
Or neal/ekwonu have that Slater/Sewell/thomas/wirfs/wills/becton didn't have?
this is the best edge rusher class in a very long time. that is a widely reported fact.
the OL class is comparable to the last 2 years which were great OL classes.
there are some other defensive players who have claims to being the best prospects at their positions from the last 2 drafts - Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Sauce Gardner among them.
the QB's and WR's are weak at the top, but in part due to Jameson Williams and George Pickens injuries. There's a ton of depth at WR (and TE).
That's all. You are both right. But the prognosticator's job has gotten more difficult, and the GMs making the selections. Tayvon Walker may make a great pro, but can we really call him blue chip? He is just now rising on lists and doesn't have the production to back up the rise. In many mocks he's going as high as 3. This guy is sort of shooting up out of nowhere.
this just isn't accurate - what are these major warts that Hutchinson has that say Chase Young or the Bosas didn't have?
Or neal/ekwonu have that Slater/Sewell/thomas/wirfs/wills/becton didn't have?
this is the best edge rusher class in a very long time. that is a widely reported fact.
the OL class is comparable to the last 2 years which were great OL classes.
there are some other defensive players who have claims to being the best prospects at their positions from the last 2 drafts - Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Sauce Gardner among them.
the QB's and WR's are weak at the top, but in part due to Jameson Williams and George Pickens injuries. There's a ton of depth at WR (and TE).
Hmm.. not sure you are framing it in an accurate manner. Hutchinson dropped on boards toward the end of the season because his play had tailed off in big games. And nobody I have heard rates him with the top EDGE players of the last 5 years, like Bosa and Garrett. Likewise the OTs are not coming out with the pedigree that Sewell did. They're good, but are they #1 picks most years, outside of QB? Probably not. And this is a widely held view, that the top of the class overall is weak, not just the QBs. It's an interesting conversation point. That's all. I don't want to die fighting it. I think we're going to continue to hear this. The EDGE class is good because it is deep, not because there is a standout slam dunk stud. Trayvon Walker threatening to take the top EDGE spot, speaks to this. Likewise with Ekwonu suddenly rated ahead of Neal on many boards.
There are a few A-/B+ guys (Walker, Hutch, Thibs, JJ), and a lot of B/B- guys (Ebiketie, Ojabo, Bonitto, Mafe, etc).
Lots of opportunity to get young guys who can be productive in the passing game. And that's a very good thing.
several position groups ran the fastest of their position group in combine history.
all of this is because there are 200+ more prospects in this year's draft than normal years because of the covid year eligibility extension.
as the last comment said people are getting caught up in an inane (and subjective) definition that's both wrong and doesn't matter. history tells us there are multiple impact players who will be picked in the first round and they aren't always no brainers because GM's routinely let them fall out of the top 10 like Parsons/Slater last year. it's the job of the GM to build an organization to correctly identify those impact players, not make excuses for their own inabilities to find talent that they don't exist.
Unfortunate for Giants as we want several of these guys being picked before we go at #5...