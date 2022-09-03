Are there NO blue chip prospects in this draft?? None? Zero? Producer : 3/9/2022 9:17 am

For a while it was Thibs. He was the number one guy until he failed to perform late in the season. People were sad we wouldn't lose enough games to take him, and now we might let him drop past 7.



Then Hutchinson, until he failed to perform well in a few big games and there are questions about his upside. Then he rose up again.



Then Neal, who was projected to be the top pick, but worries about weight and some inconsistency has him doubted by many.



Then Ekwonu, was tapped as a possible first pick but there are questions about his pass protection, unpolished and inconsistent. And his agility isn't special.



Now suddenly, Tayvon Walker (low sack production) and Jermaine Johnson (questionable technique) are fast risers.





Jon Ledyard who is a draft observer I like called the top of this draft, terrible. It's sort of deep but lacks premier talent and it can be hard to differentiate #6 from #60.



Where would Neal and Ekwonu have gone last year, with Sewell going 7th overall? Likewise, it just seems Thibs and Hutchinson aren't in the Bosa, Garrett class.



This seems like a frustrating class, which is why the top 10 is getting a shake up every several days in mock drafts.



