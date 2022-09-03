for display only
Gono? GoYES. Matt Gono signed.

mort christenson : 3/9/2022 12:03 pm
Onwards.
played in all 16 games in 2020,  
Del Shofner : 3/9/2022 12:06 pm : link
didn't play in 2021
nice addition to compete  
BLUATHRT : 3/9/2022 12:06 pm : link
high upside
he could be penciled in  
jvm52106 : 3/9/2022 12:08 pm : link
as a starter right now.. LOL Interesting low level signing that could provide depth if he is healthy.
Probably need to bring back Geno Smith  
Mad Mike : 3/9/2022 12:09 pm : link
to round out the set.
I just hope he doesn't retire tomorrow!  
BocaGene : 3/9/2022 12:09 pm : link
Don’t know anything about him......  
Simms11 : 3/9/2022 12:10 pm : link
I suppose he’s looked at as depth at this point?
UDFA out of Wesley in 2019  
BillT : 3/9/2022 12:10 pm : link
6'4" 305.
NJ kid  
BillT : 3/9/2022 12:11 pm : link
Out of Cinnaminson.
We could do worse...and we have.  
Klaatu : 3/9/2022 12:14 pm : link
He's played RT and LG. I doubt we're looking at him as a full-time starter, but our OL bench is pretty empty right now.
We are cornering the market in 4 letter last names with  
Chris684 : 3/9/2022 12:14 pm : link
First letter G, third letter N, last letter O.
sign 3 or 4 of these type of guys  
Dave on the UWS : 3/9/2022 12:16 pm : link
get lucky in the draft with a couple of top notch prospects, and it could stabilize the unit. I wish Gates was able to play this year, but doubt it. That would help greatly.
RE: I just hope he doesn't retire tomorrow!  
AcidTest : 3/9/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15625261 BocaGene said:
Quote:
LOL. You win the thread. Well done.

Seems like a one year prove it deal, which is fine.
Falcon Report - Jan 28 2022  
sphinx : 3/9/2022 12:21 pm : link
Quote:
Gono had signed a one-year contract prior to the 2021 season for $3.4 million. He started four games for the Falcons in 2020, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard.

Gono was injured before the season started and was put on the PUP list with hopes that he would make it back for at least part of the 2021 season.

Those hopes never materialized and a key member of the Falcons offensive line was missing. The Falcons thought enough of Gono to make him a well-paid member of the offensive line. His $3.4 million salary came just under Calvin Ridley for ninth highest on the team and third-highest paid offensive lineman. ...

His presence was sorely missed this season. He could have played right tackle or left guard, the two weakest links on the Falcons offensive line. He likely would have started at guard giving 21-year old rookie Jalen Mayfield more time to adapt to the league.
They put a 2nd round tender on him!  
Andy in Boston : 3/9/2022 12:23 pm : link
They obviously thought highly of him.


Atlanta 2nd round tender - ( New Window )
sounds kind of like another team's version of Nick Gates  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:24 pm : link
hopefully it works out. I expect they will add a bunch of players along these lines. This is where Schoen/Brown have a chance to stand out.
Good article from Atlanta blog.  
LI NHB : 3/9/2022 12:24 pm : link
Seems like a high upside guy who was overlooked for the small school competition.
The Falcoholic - ( New Window )
RE: he could be penciled in  
Beer Man : 3/9/2022 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15625258 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
as a starter right now.. LOL Interesting low level signing that could provide depth if he is healthy.
Shows you how bad the OL is when a UFA who has only started 4 games in his career can be called an upgrade to the current starters.
RE: They put a 2nd round tender on him!  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15625284 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
They obviously thought highly of him.
Atlanta 2nd round tender - ( New Window )


Giants did the same with Gates because it's basically 2nd round tender or nothing for UDFAs.

Bills are in the same position with Ryan Bates this offseason - who will likely be a big NYG target if they don't give him 2nd round tender (which I expect they will).
RE: Good article from Atlanta blog.  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15625287 LI NHB said:
Quote:
Seems like a high upside guy who was overlooked for the small school competition. The Falcoholic - ( New Window )


the arm length and 3 cone stand out in his measurements. solid 10 yard split too.
here's his zierlein nfl.com draft profile  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:31 pm : link
Overview
Gono has long arms and possesses the desired physical traits teams covet from small-school, developmental prospects. He overwhelmed inferior competition with his size and talent on the Division III level but will need more coaching and technique work before he is ready to match up against NFL talent. Gono flashes ideal bend and athletic ability on tape but needs more consistent aggression to handle guard responsibilities. Gono could be a late round stash-and-coach project with average upside.

Strengths
Fires out of his stance with impressive burst. Carries good flexion throughout lower body. Has ability to bend and leverage opponents if he can correct pad level out of stance. Can torque opponents off their spot with twitchy hip turn when turning edge defender out. Has athletic attributes necessary for recovery in run or pass. Decent movement in space
Athletic ability to catch moving second level targets, engage, and sustain

Weaknesses
Faced substantially smaller, less talented opponents across from him. Pad level into initial block is too tall and lacks a level of force he should be able to generate
Needs to play with better aggression and consistent finishing. Can get around corner as pull blocker, but is rarely block-ready when it's time to land. Hand placement is inconsistent in run game causing him to lose advantages. Wins with size and strength over technique at times. Has to prove he can play with faster, more efficient hands at guard
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/matt-gono/3200474f-4e20-5666-da7b-e4cdca585c41 - ( New Window )
Made the Falcons as an undrafted free agent  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/9/2022 12:32 pm : link
and has been played at both guard and tackle.
sounds like he got cut bc of a weird salary quirk re PUP list  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:35 pm : link
Quote:
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap shed light on the situation from a financial standpoint, which really highlights precisely why the Falcons decided to go in a different direction.

Gono falls into the rare category that impacts a handful of players every year. Gono had offseason surgery last year and never recovered from the injury. He spent the entire year on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the Falcons. Players who are in their final contract year and spend the entire season on the PUP list (or NFI list or a few other reserve lists) will have their contracts toll to the following season preventing the player from being a free agent.

With Gono’s contract tolling the Falcons would have had to account for $3.384 million on the 2022 salary cap for him if they did not release him. The 2nd round tender may have been a mistake in the first place in 2021 and there would be no logical reason, especially given the Falcons cap situation, to carry him while trying to come up with a lower number that fit more in with their salary cap. It is possible that this is what Atlanta tried to do this past week and when they did not come to an agreement just terminated the contract. Gono’s contract could still be claimed by another team on waivers.

Financial incentives behind Falcons decision to release Matt Gono - ( New Window )
High Upside or Camp fodder......TBD  
George from PA : 3/9/2022 12:35 pm : link
btw since he was cut by ATL he won't factor into comp pick equation  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:36 pm : link
so for the 3 people who got fired about about comp picks from my post yesterday the dream lives on.
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/9/2022 12:38 pm : link
Quote:


The New York Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year deal, per source. Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it.
I have a feeling  
Biteymax22 : 3/9/2022 12:39 pm : link
We're going to be seeing a few of this level player brought in to provide competition on the OL. Not a guy you're going to get excited over, but seems like a smart and sensible signing by the FO (numbers dependent obviously).
here's another article about him from his draft year  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:44 pm : link
Quote:
Gono, a 2014 graduate, was coming off his latest pre-draft workout, this one at the NovaCare Complex with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Wesley College offensive lineman had already met with Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit on Top-30 visits and had sessions with the Falcons, Jets and Ravens as well. The next day he would be meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Moorestown before heading back to school.

Gono, wearing the grey, Nike Eagles shirt the team gave him earlier in the day, had similar interactions with other Cinnaminson staff members. They brought back memories of his freshman year, when Pirates’ head football coach Mario Patrizi approached him.

Back then, Gono, who was born in Liberia, had never stepped foot on the gridiron. All he knew about the game was there was an offense and a defense.

But he was 225 pounds, and that had Patrizi interested.

“Did you ever play football?” Patrizi remembers asking him, “and he’s like no, I played soccer and basketball, and I’m like no more of that.”

Cinnaminson graduate Matt Gono is an unlikely NFL Draft prospect - ( New Window )
RE: I have a feeling  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15625313 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
We're going to be seeing a few of this level player brought in to provide competition on the OL. Not a guy you're going to get excited over, but seems like a smart and sensible signing by the FO (numbers dependent obviously).


i think they will still get 2 or 3 others with more starting experience than Gono, but overall will bring in a deep group to fight for spots between signings like this and the draft.
Eric on LI about the PUP situation  
cosmicj : 3/9/2022 12:46 pm : link
Interesting.

Wesley College fields a D III team. As of December, there were a grand total of 6 D III players on active NFL rosters. Gono is overcoming long odds.
RE: Eric on LI about the PUP situation  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15625320 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Interesting.

Wesley College fields a D III team. As of December, there were a grand total of 6 D III players on active NFL rosters. Gono is overcoming long odds.


yeah i don't have high expectations here - i basically hope any waiver fodder can be similar to kevin boothe and even that would be an exceptional outcome.
RE: RE: Eric on LI about the PUP situation  
BLUATHRT : 3/9/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15625330 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15625320 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Interesting.

Wesley College fields a D III team. As of December, there were a grand total of 6 D III players on active NFL rosters. Gono is overcoming long odds.



yeah i don't have high expectations here - i basically hope any waiver fodder can be similar to kevin boothe and even that would be an exceptional outcome.


Boothe started on a SB team. Exceptional is an understatement.
I  
AcidTest : 3/9/2022 12:52 pm : link
wonder if part of the reason he signed with the Giants is because he knows our wretched OL situation will give him more opportunities to compete and play.
RE: RE: RE: Eric on LI about the PUP situation  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15625334 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15625330 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15625320 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Interesting.

Wesley College fields a D III team. As of December, there were a grand total of 6 D III players on active NFL rosters. Gono is overcoming long odds.



yeah i don't have high expectations here - i basically hope any waiver fodder can be similar to kevin boothe and even that would be an exceptional outcome.



Boothe started on a SB team. Exceptional is an understatement.


boothe was a backup playing because of injuries - remember that year the nyg had the worst rushing offense in the nfl. he was a good backup and a replacement level starter (at best).
this was likely a key reason for signing here  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15625336 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wonder if part of the reason he signed with the Giants is because he knows our wretched OL situation will give him more opportunities to compete and play.


and will likely be a key reason for others only able to get 1 year deals around the minimum as well. the opportunity to play and make more money in FA next year if the play well.
Good signing  
Jay on the Island : 3/9/2022 1:08 pm : link
With their current cap situation he might very well be a starter at one of the guard spots. If not he could be a solid backup at both guard and tackle.
RE: High Upside or Camp fodder......TBD  
mfsd : 3/9/2022 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15625306 George from PA said:
Quote:
Yup, I imagine we’ll see several guys like this brought in to fill out the roster while avoiding breaking the bank with any more stupid contracts. This roster needs new blood everywhere
He was going to be a starter for Atlanta last year  
Snablats : 3/9/2022 1:10 pm : link
but never recovered from shoulder surgery
The  
AcidTest : 3/9/2022 1:14 pm : link
best news about this signing is that it reveals that someone in the FO has a brain.
Competition  
PaulN : 3/9/2022 1:21 pm : link
For those knocking the move, get a clue. They will add at least 1 more veteran lineman, then add 2 or 3 pieces in the draft. Look for Bradberry to bring another 3rd rounder. That is the sweet spot in this draft. Players 35 thru 100. Plenty of good players.
Its a good signing  
Rudy5757 : 3/9/2022 1:23 pm : link
If nothing else he can compete in Training camp. Hopefully he is healthy. This is exactly the type of signings we should be doing, low risk high reward types.
I like it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/9/2022 1:29 pm : link
Keep adding quality competition. Once the line is good keep adding to it.


More  
Toth029 : 3/9/2022 1:30 pm : link
Depth at the very least. Right now they have basically Bredeson at Guard.
Greg Cossell in his interview with Smelhik at the Combine said  
GiantBlue : 3/9/2022 1:30 pm : link
you don't need five all pros on the OL....but you need a couple and a couple others that are solid and steady. Maybe this guy is pure depth or camp fodder. But if he is solid and steady, can play tackle or guard; then he could be one of those unsung, valuable pieces that provides draft and FA flexibility for Schoen & Daboll.
The link provided  
Carson53 : 3/9/2022 1:33 pm : link
in the tweet by Fowler, says that Gono is a tackle?
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.
RE: The link provided  
Toth029 : 3/9/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15625393 Carson53 said:
Quote:
in the tweet by Fowler, says that Gono is a tackle?
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.


Says he played RT and LG in 2020.
RE: RE: The link provided  
Carson53 : 3/9/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15625406 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15625393 Carson53 said:


Quote:


in the tweet by Fowler, says that Gono is a tackle?
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.



Says he played RT and LG in 2020.
The initial tweet reads below:

The New York Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year deal, per source. Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it.

Whatever it really doesn't matter to me, if he can play both, that's even better.
the blog linked above at 12:24 refers to him  
Del Shofner : 3/9/2022 1:57 pm : link
playing both tackle and guard, as well as being the swing tackle so I guess he can play both sides.
If the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2022 2:07 pm : link
season started today, he'd be our starting right tackle.
RE: If the  
AcidTest : 3/9/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15625464 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
season started today, he'd be our starting right tackle.


Pretty scary, isn't it. This is a good signing, but that is still a frightening reality.
..  
Heisenberg : 3/9/2022 2:31 pm : link
these clips look promising
Matt Gono vs Joey Bosa - ( New Window )
He seems to do a lot of things  
Dave on the UWS : 3/9/2022 2:40 pm : link
that Skinner points out. He sets well, punches, keeps his balance. All things Peart DOESN'T do!
yep, he certainly looks servicabe in those clips  
gtt350 : 3/9/2022 3:20 pm : link
PFF numbers are bad  
jeff57 : 3/9/2022 3:26 pm : link
In the 50s both seasons
This is what I want to see  
UberAlias : 3/9/2022 3:31 pm : link
I want us in position to maximize player talent at 5 & 7. If there's a difference maker there at OT, that's great. But we can't force a need selection in the top 10 of there are better players available so we have to be prepared to roll with a day 2 pick and veteran to compete, if need be.
Yes, because  
Dave on the UWS : 3/9/2022 3:35 pm : link
PFF is the begin all and end all to player evaluation. A bunch of self important blowhards who probably never stepped on a field or coached anywhere.
RE: ..  
AcidTest : 3/9/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15625507 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
these clips look promising Matt Gono vs Joey Bosa - ( New Window )


Bosa was clearly quicker around the edge, and beat him once with an inside move, but it is Bosa. His footwork is also choppy, not smooth, but he had good hand placement. Definitely looks serviceable.
RE: This is what I want to see  
Payasdaddy : 3/9/2022 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15625585 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I want us in position to maximize player talent at 5 & 7. If there's a difference maker there at OT, that's great. But we can't force a need selection in the top 10 of there are better players available so we have to be prepared to roll with a day 2 pick and veteran to compete, if need be.


agreed if not trade down just grab two real good players on D and fill in oline between rds 2 -5 with 2 picks plus sign at least one servicable mid tier vet oline isnt gonna be strength in a yr but maybe decent in 22 better in 23 if one more top 2 pick is added
quantity over quality - so demoralizing when we are celebrating  
PatersonPlank : 3/9/2022 6:33 pm : link
picking up a guy like this.

"late round stash-and-coach project with average upside."
Can’t hurt….  
5BowlsSoon : 3/9/2022 9:35 pm : link
Go Gono!
ha  
jhibb : 3/9/2022 11:34 pm : link
