Gono? GoYES. Matt Gono signed.

Gono had signed a one-year contract prior to the 2021 season for $3.4 million. He started four games for the Falcons in 2020, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard.
Gono was injured before the season started and was put on the PUP list with hopes that he would make it back for at least part of the 2021 season.
Those hopes never materialized and a key member of the Falcons offensive line was missing. The Falcons thought enough of Gono to make him a well-paid member of the offensive line. His $3.4 million salary came just under Calvin Ridley for ninth highest on the team and third-highest paid offensive lineman. ...
His presence was sorely missed this season. He could have played right tackle or left guard, the two weakest links on the Falcons offensive line. He likely would have started at guard giving 21-year old rookie Jalen Mayfield more time to adapt to the league.
Overview
Gono has long arms and possesses the desired physical traits teams covet from small-school, developmental prospects. He overwhelmed inferior competition with his size and talent on the Division III level but will need more coaching and technique work before he is ready to match up against NFL talent. Gono flashes ideal bend and athletic ability on tape but needs more consistent aggression to handle guard responsibilities. Gono could be a late round stash-and-coach project with average upside.
Strengths
Fires out of his stance with impressive burst. Carries good flexion throughout lower body. Has ability to bend and leverage opponents if he can correct pad level out of stance. Can torque opponents off their spot with twitchy hip turn when turning edge defender out. Has athletic attributes necessary for recovery in run or pass. Decent movement in space
Athletic ability to catch moving second level targets, engage, and sustain
Weaknesses
Faced substantially smaller, less talented opponents across from him. Pad level into initial block is too tall and lacks a level of force he should be able to generate
Needs to play with better aggression and consistent finishing. Can get around corner as pull blocker, but is rarely block-ready when it's time to land. Hand placement is inconsistent in run game causing him to lose advantages. Wins with size and strength over technique at times. Has to prove he can play with faster, more efficient hands at guard
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap shed light on the situation from a financial standpoint, which really highlights precisely why the Falcons decided to go in a different direction.
Gono falls into the rare category that impacts a handful of players every year. Gono had offseason surgery last year and never recovered from the injury. He spent the entire year on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the Falcons. Players who are in their final contract year and spend the entire season on the PUP list (or NFI list or a few other reserve lists) will have their contracts toll to the following season preventing the player from being a free agent.
With Gono’s contract tolling the Falcons would have had to account for $3.384 million on the 2022 salary cap for him if they did not release him. The 2nd round tender may have been a mistake in the first place in 2021 and there would be no logical reason, especially given the Falcons cap situation, to carry him while trying to come up with a lower number that fit more in with their salary cap. It is possible that this is what Atlanta tried to do this past week and when they did not come to an agreement just terminated the contract. Gono’s contract could still be claimed by another team on waivers.
The New York Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year deal, per source. Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it.
We're going to be seeing a few of this level player brought in to provide competition on the OL. Not a guy you're going to get excited over, but seems like a smart and sensible signing by the FO (numbers dependent obviously).
here's another article about him from his draft year
Gono, a 2014 graduate, was coming off his latest pre-draft workout, this one at the NovaCare Complex with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Wesley College offensive lineman had already met with Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit on Top-30 visits and had sessions with the Falcons, Jets and Ravens as well. The next day he would be meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Moorestown before heading back to school.
Gono, wearing the grey, Nike Eagles shirt the team gave him earlier in the day, had similar interactions with other Cinnaminson staff members. They brought back memories of his freshman year, when Pirates’ head football coach Mario Patrizi approached him.
Back then, Gono, who was born in Liberia, had never stepped foot on the gridiron. All he knew about the game was there was an offense and a defense.
But he was 225 pounds, and that had Patrizi interested.
“Did you ever play football?” Patrizi remembers asking him, “and he’s like no, I played soccer and basketball, and I’m like no more of that.”
We're going to be seeing a few of this level player brought in to provide competition on the OL. Not a guy you're going to get excited over, but seems like a smart and sensible signing by the FO (numbers dependent obviously).
i think they will still get 2 or 3 others with more starting experience than Gono, but overall will bring in a deep group to fight for spots between signings like this and the draft.
For those knocking the move, get a clue. They will add at least 1 more veteran lineman, then add 2 or 3 pieces in the draft. Look for Bradberry to bring another 3rd rounder. That is the sweet spot in this draft. Players 35 thru 100. Plenty of good players.
you don't need five all pros on the OL....but you need a couple and a couple others that are solid and steady. Maybe this guy is pure depth or camp fodder. But if he is solid and steady, can play tackle or guard; then he could be one of those unsung, valuable pieces that provides draft and FA flexibility for Schoen & Daboll.
in the tweet by Fowler, says that Gono is a tackle?
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.
Says he played RT and LG in 2020.
The initial tweet reads below:
The New York Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year deal, per source. Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it.
Whatever it really doesn't matter to me, if he can play both, that's even better.
I want us in position to maximize player talent at 5 & 7. If there's a difference maker there at OT, that's great. But we can't force a need selection in the top 10 of there are better players available so we have to be prepared to roll with a day 2 pick and veteran to compete, if need be.
I want us in position to maximize player talent at 5 & 7. If there's a difference maker there at OT, that's great. But we can't force a need selection in the top 10 of there are better players available so we have to be prepared to roll with a day 2 pick and veteran to compete, if need be.
agreed if not trade down just grab two real good players on D and fill in oline between rds 2 -5 with 2 picks plus sign at least one servicable mid tier vet oline isnt gonna be strength in a yr but maybe decent in 22 better in 23 if one more top 2 pick is added
quantity over quality - so demoralizing when we are celebrating
LOL. You win the thread. Well done.
Seems like a one year prove it deal, which is fine.
Giants did the same with Gates because it's basically 2nd round tender or nothing for UDFAs.
Bills are in the same position with Ryan Bates this offseason - who will likely be a big NYG target if they don't give him 2nd round tender (which I expect they will).
the arm length and 3 cone stand out in his measurements. solid 10 yard split too.
i think they will still get 2 or 3 others with more starting experience than Gono, but overall will bring in a deep group to fight for spots between signings like this and the draft.
yeah i don't have high expectations here - i basically hope any waiver fodder can be similar to kevin boothe and even that would be an exceptional outcome.
Interesting.
yeah i don't have high expectations here - i basically hope any waiver fodder can be similar to kevin boothe and even that would be an exceptional outcome.
Boothe started on a SB team. Exceptional is an understatement.
In comment 15625320 cosmicj said:
Interesting.
Boothe started on a SB team. Exceptional is an understatement.
boothe was a backup playing because of injuries - remember that year the nyg had the worst rushing offense in the nfl. he was a good backup and a replacement level starter (at best).
and will likely be a key reason for others only able to get 1 year deals around the minimum as well. the opportunity to play and make more money in FA next year if the play well.
Yup, I imagine we’ll see several guys like this brought in to fill out the roster while avoiding breaking the bank with any more stupid contracts. This roster needs new blood everywhere
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.
Anyhow, probably real cheap, and can't hurt at this point.
Says he played RT and LG in 2020.
in the tweet by Fowler, says that Gono is a tackle?
The initial tweet reads below:
Whatever it really doesn't matter to me, if he can play both, that's even better.
Pretty scary, isn't it. This is a good signing, but that is still a frightening reality.
Bosa was clearly quicker around the edge, and beat him once with an inside move, but it is Bosa. His footwork is also choppy, not smooth, but he had good hand placement. Definitely looks serviceable.
agreed if not trade down just grab two real good players on D and fill in oline between rds 2 -5 with 2 picks plus sign at least one servicable mid tier vet oline isnt gonna be strength in a yr but maybe decent in 22 better in 23 if one more top 2 pick is added
"late round stash-and-coach project with average upside."