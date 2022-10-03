Shepard back to NYG: agrees to new contract

are smarter than many of the fans, as we can see from many of posts on this thread. A refreshing change.
Ok sport, let's bookmark this thread and revisit it in January.
If it means that much to you, go for it. It's a low risk deal, even if it doesn't work out. Why you're at it, I suggest you detail out alternatives and offer what you think Shep would get in the open market, good chance it's more. This is where fans fall in love with any pick up of other teams garbage having as many warts as ours just because they wore another uniform. Kick everyone blindly to the curb often sounds better on paper than in practice. This is smart management here --they evaluated Shep's worth, he likely had to take them under their terms of pack his bags. So in worst case, they overvalued him. But they know what they want and they're calling the shots.
This feels like a solid to Shepard. He gets to continue his rehab at the facility with the staff and be with his teammates. I think it’s incredibly long odds he contributes much on the field this year.
If his salary is equal to the cap of an injury settlement it’s a wash.
The Giants had to account for the 8M in bonus money, and had ways to spread it over two years or eat it this year if they cut him. The beat writers always seem to skip this. They did this with Solder last year too.
Here's what you need to remember about the Sterling Shepard situation. Giants only saved $4.5M if he was cut. Lot of dead money. So they're likely saving in that range vs the cap and get the player now. A win for both sides with Shep wanting to stay.
And it likely would have been less than that. Odds are he would have a good chance at collecting injury protection which would have cost the team $2M in cash and $1.2M in cap room on top of the other dead money
Because of his injury history
But he’s only shown to work hard, play hard, have a great attitude and be a good teammate.
Despite his size, he’s consistently a very good blocker
I’ll always root for him, no matter where he plays (alright if he not on the eagles, cowboys or Washington)
Seems like the Giants need the cap space now so a June 1 designation wasn’t in the cards.
Also seems like the Giants are getting to keep a broken down Shepard, for the same cap hit as an injury settlement (per the OTC tweet above).
The real upside is the Giants had nearly 18M new dollars earmarked for Shepard the next two years, and hopefully that’s down to 1.5 or so.
christian, my head is spinning with these cap savings/dead money in '22/'23. I assume this post is in reference to earlier?
The Giants could have designated him a post-June 1 cut and saved the entire 8.475M this year. Given how much the Giants draft pick pool will be, they’ll need that + come June anyway. They had other options.
So why couldn't he be a post June 1, and drag out the draftee signings/bonus?
And how is Shep's money down to $1.5 if team is essentially paying him his '22 salary?
shepard's new $ that was due to be paid out the next 2 years was supposed to be an 8.5m non-guaranteed salary this year (that's now presumed to be near the minimum via paycut) and a 9.5m non-guaranteed salary next year (that's now essentially void).
that is the 18m Christian is talking about as saved.
separate from that Shepard had 4m worth of dead money cap charges each year from previous money received via bonus payments (8m total). that can't be removed via pay cut or restructure. The choices were eat all 8m now, or eat 4m this year and 4m next year via june 1 designation (which i believe was an option now if they elected to waive him and designate him that ahead of time).
the only difference with the june 1 cut would have been no shepard on roster. same (or very close to) cap hits both years.
shepard's new $ that was due to be paid out the next 2 years was supposed to be an 8.5m non-guaranteed salary this year (that's now presumed to be near the minimum via paycut) and a 9.5m non-guaranteed salary next year (that's now essentially void).
that is the 18m Christian is talking about as saved.
separate from that Shepard had 4m worth of dead money cap charges each year from previous money received via bonus payments (8m total). that can't be removed via pay cut or restructure. The choices were eat all 8m now, or eat 4m this year and 4m next year via june 1 designation (which i believe was an option now if they elected to waive him and designate him that ahead of time).
the only difference with the june 1 cut would have been no shepard on roster. same (or very close to) cap hits both years.
Eric thanks. I thought Shep had about 8 million in dead money this year and 4 million dead money next year? What happens with that dead money next year?
Either 8 million if cut pre June 1st, 4.5 mil post June 1st. His cap figure if not cut was 12.5 million. Basically for the same money as cutting him they keep him on the roster. Not seeing how any one sees this as anything but a good move. He is much better than slayton.
half of 8m goes against this year's cap and the other half next year
basically any previously paid non-salary bonus money is a lump sum of dead money divided evenly over the life of the contract.
so with 8m left, that was (and is) 4m per year with 2 years left, even though he will opt out next year.
if a player gets cut or traded all the remaining bonus money charges get accelerated to that year. that's why the savings would have been minimal if they just cut him outright, they would have had to eat a full 8m dead cap hit.
or they could have designated him a june 1 cut, which spreads it evenly over 2 years.
basically the nyg restructured shepards deal to get the approximate savings of a june 1 cut while keeping him.
Great post.
He’s a Giant ffs. He’s one of us. We root for him as long as he plays but especially while he’s still in blue.
I liked the Shepard deal at the time. He had a bunch more upside than Golden Tate. He’s just broken down now.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the Tweet above he’s the type of UFA the Giants would pursue. The Giants need to add 1 or 2 young, ascending free agents and then let as many rookies and 2nd year players get burn.
See what you have, and maybe a few lottery tickets pop. The Giants have enough old or injured players on the roster.
I liked the Shepard deal at the time. He had a bunch more upside than Golden Tate. He’s just broken down now.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the Tweet above he’s the type of UFA the Giants would pursue. The Giants need to add 1 or 2 young, ascending free agents and then let as many rookies and 2nd year players get burn.
See what you have, and maybe a few lottery tickets pop. The Giants have enough old or injured players on the roster.
yes / no. Felciano is not as injured as shep but not so far off either. older too. he'd still be a good sign. the nickel from BAL too.
zadarius smith is a likely cut in GB and depending on the price he'd be an interesting 1 year deal. he was on IR with a back injury which is always ominous but in 2020 he was 2nd team all pro. has the connection with wink.
low risk contracts to players who don't impact the comp pick formula all offseason for me. get the highest upside possible, maybe get lucky and trade someone for a pick like melvin Ingram last year. and do everything possible to not disrupt the 4 or 5 possible extra picks next year.
is the chance that mgmnt. , after a careful review, feels they can compete next year. A healthy Shepard could be an invaluable contributor to a run at the division.
And if that review is what happened, I think it's positive note is based as much on the quality (or lack of same) within the division where the supposed favorite (Dallas) is a paper Cowboy.
is the chance that mgmnt. , after a careful review, feels they can compete next year. A healthy Shepard could be an invaluable contributor to a run at the division.
And if that review is what happened, I think it's positive note is based as much on the quality (or lack of same) within the division where the supposed favorite (Dallas) is a paper Cowboy.
I agree. Not releasing Shepard, and attempting to do the same with Martinez is a clear indicator that we want to compete this year. The major obstacle is going to be rebuilding th OL on a shoe string budget.
There is a clear lack of understanding of why Schoen wants..
Shep....and also why a slot WR is desperately needed on this team.
The QB's most reliable weapon is the slot WR. This is the guy who you are in sync with the most in the passing game. It is also the guy who moves the chains and sustains drives.
When healthy, Shep has been one of the better slot WRs in the league. The guy gets open, catches the ball, and understands coverages and blitzes to make the right adjustments for the QB.
Having Shep on this team (HEALTHY) is a huge for Daboll and his attempt at helping either a young or subpar QB run this offense. You all get mesmerized by Toney, but he has not proven (YET) to be as good as Shep in the areas I mentioned above. Right now, Toney is a "weapon" but is still an unproven Slot WR.
The ONLY question here is whether Shep can make it through an entire season.
Is it really a question? Shep has only played a full season twice
is the chance that mgmnt. , after a careful review, feels they can compete next year. A healthy Shepard could be an invaluable contributor to a run at the division.
1) Shepard is anything but healthy 2) per the facts described in great detail above, the Giants net the same cap savings with this restructure as they would with a straight cut, because he would have been eligible for an injury settlement.
That is a ridiculous Tweet. Shepard blew his Achilles in December. His camp can report he’s doing awesome, but he’s 2.5 months removed the surgery. Shepard is the exact opposite of what this team needs more of.
The reason he’s still a Giant is because it was wash cutting him or restructuring.
counting on anything from Shep. He isn't likely to be ready until sometime during the season. Having him around is a good thing, considering its six and 1/2 dozen or the other because of his contract situation.
That is a ridiculous Tweet. Shepard blew his Achilles in December. His camp can report he’s doing awesome, but he’s 2.5 months removed the surgery. Shepard is the exact opposite of what this team needs more of.
The reason he’s still a Giant is because it was wash cutting him or restructuring.
If the #Giants are saving $5M on the Sterling Shepard restructure, that — combined with the Riley Dixon release — should get them under the cap (or close to it) for the time being.
(the Giants still have more moves coming, btw. But they are at least close to be cap compliant before free agency starts.)
Hitting the fan panic button would be premature, but this is a head scratcher.
Why?
They are upset because a roster spot is being taken by a guy that no longer has any business on a pro roster.
Toney is better out of slot. Not thrilled by this.
Bad player? Shepard is a good football player but needs to stay on the field. There’s a difference.
Giants fans have begun to accept mediocrity. Shep is no longer a "good football player".
This is the kind of player they should jettison and replace with youth.
Ok sport, let's bookmark this thread and revisit it in January.
Go Giants!
are smarter than many of the fans, as we can see from many of posts on this thread. A refreshing change.
Ok sport, let's bookmark this thread and revisit it in January.
If his salary is equal to the cap of an injury settlement it’s a wash.
The Giants had to account for the 8M in bonus money, and had ways to spread it over two years or eat it this year if they cut him. The beat writers always seem to skip this. They did this with Solder last year too.
Here's what you need to remember about the Sterling Shepard situation. Giants only saved $4.5M if he was cut. Lot of dead money. So they're likely saving in that range vs the cap and get the player now. A win for both sides with Shep wanting to stay.
And it likely would have been less than that. Odds are he would have a good chance at collecting injury protection which would have cost the team $2M in cash and $1.2M in cap room on top of the other dead money
I am assuming your view that he no longer is an NFL player is based on the Achilles. I believe he must still pass a physical....
PUP is most likely imo....and we save an additional "3mil"....seems like a no brainer.
Why?
This is not an accurate framing of the issue.
If the Giants were to cut SS in the fashion that puts off some cap to next year, then they would, on straightforward calculation, save up to $8M this year.
The $4M savings number you mention is relevant if they cut him so as to take the full cap hit this year, with no dead money next year.
However, the potential for an injury protection hit of $1.2M in 2022 in the event of a cut is also part of the picture.
Also seems like the Giants are getting to keep a broken down Shepard, for the same cap hit as an injury settlement (per the OTC tweet above).
The real upside is the Giants had nearly 18M new dollars earmarked for Shepard the next two years, and hopefully that’s down to 1.5 or so.
christian, my head is spinning with these cap savings/dead money in '22/'23. I assume this post is in reference to earlier?
And how is Shep's money down to $1.5 if team is essentially paying him his '22 salary?
that is the 18m Christian is talking about as saved.
separate from that Shepard had 4m worth of dead money cap charges each year from previous money received via bonus payments (8m total). that can't be removed via pay cut or restructure. The choices were eat all 8m now, or eat 4m this year and 4m next year via june 1 designation (which i believe was an option now if they elected to waive him and designate him that ahead of time).
the only difference with the june 1 cut would have been no shepard on roster. same (or very close to) cap hits both years.
that is the 18m Christian is talking about as saved.
separate from that Shepard had 4m worth of dead money cap charges each year from previous money received via bonus payments (8m total). that can't be removed via pay cut or restructure. The choices were eat all 8m now, or eat 4m this year and 4m next year via june 1 designation (which i believe was an option now if they elected to waive him and designate him that ahead of time).
the only difference with the june 1 cut would have been no shepard on roster. same (or very close to) cap hits both years.
Eric thanks. I thought Shep had about 8 million in dead money this year and 4 million dead money next year? What happens with that dead money next year?
so with 8m left, that was (and is) 4m per year with 2 years left, even though he will opt out next year.
if a player gets cut or traded all the remaining bonus money charges get accelerated to that year. that's why the savings would have been minimal if they just cut him outright, they would have had to eat a full 8m dead cap hit.
or they could have designated him a june 1 cut, which spreads it evenly over 2 years.
basically the nyg restructured shepards deal to get the approximate savings of a june 1 cut while keeping him.
Jaysus, David Gettleman, the gift that keeps on giving. Is there a cauldron of honor we could melt him in?
its kinda pathetic.
I appreciate you explaining that.
Great post.
He’s a Giant ffs. He’s one of us. We root for him as long as he plays but especially while he’s still in blue.
Once a Giant always a Giant!
When he's healthy, he's one of the Jones' most trusted guys.
Injuries are streaky. Maybe he stays healthy. When he plays, he's good.
The new contract sounds like a cap wash. I'll take a shot on Shepard for another year.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the Tweet above he’s the type of UFA the Giants would pursue. The Giants need to add 1 or 2 young, ascending free agents and then let as many rookies and 2nd year players get burn.
See what you have, and maybe a few lottery tickets pop. The Giants have enough old or injured players on the roster.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the Tweet above he’s the type of UFA the Giants would pursue. The Giants need to add 1 or 2 young, ascending free agents and then let as many rookies and 2nd year players get burn.
See what you have, and maybe a few lottery tickets pop. The Giants have enough old or injured players on the roster.
yes / no. Felciano is not as injured as shep but not so far off either. older too. he'd still be a good sign. the nickel from BAL too.
zadarius smith is a likely cut in GB and depending on the price he'd be an interesting 1 year deal. he was on IR with a back injury which is always ominous but in 2020 he was 2nd team all pro. has the connection with wink.
low risk contracts to players who don't impact the comp pick formula all offseason for me. get the highest upside possible, maybe get lucky and trade someone for a pick like melvin Ingram last year. and do everything possible to not disrupt the 4 or 5 possible extra picks next year.
My guess is Engram and Hernandez are the only Giants who sign multi year deals away from the Giants.
My guess is Engram and Hernandez are the only Giants who sign multi year deals away from the Giants.
Carter and price could get deals big enough for comp picks. 3m per year was basically a 7th round pick last year. Austin Johnson too. Not sure jaylon smith qualifies or not?
Regardless I don’t expect them to add more than 2 or 3 players on multi year deals, so I’d just try real hard to not do more than 1 of them for a player in the comp pick formula.
And if that review is what happened, I think it's positive note is based as much on the quality (or lack of same) within the division where the supposed favorite (Dallas) is a paper Cowboy.
And if that review is what happened, I think it's positive note is based as much on the quality (or lack of same) within the division where the supposed favorite (Dallas) is a paper Cowboy.
I agree. Not releasing Shepard, and attempting to do the same with Martinez is a clear indicator that we want to compete this year. The major obstacle is going to be rebuilding th OL on a shoe string budget.
The QB's most reliable weapon is the slot WR. This is the guy who you are in sync with the most in the passing game. It is also the guy who moves the chains and sustains drives.
When healthy, Shep has been one of the better slot WRs in the league. The guy gets open, catches the ball, and understands coverages and blitzes to make the right adjustments for the QB.
Having Shep on this team (HEALTHY) is a huge for Daboll and his attempt at helping either a young or subpar QB run this offense. You all get mesmerized by Toney, but he has not proven (YET) to be as good as Shep in the areas I mentioned above. Right now, Toney is a "weapon" but is still an unproven Slot WR.
The ONLY question here is whether Shep can make it through an entire season.
or is this the answer...
1) Shepard is anything but healthy 2) per the facts described in great detail above, the Giants net the same cap savings with this restructure as they would with a straight cut, because he would have been eligible for an injury settlement.
If Sterling Shepard were a free agent he would be exactly the type of free agent the Giants are in the market for this year. Coming off injury, cheap, damaged but with potential.
The reason he’s still a Giant is because it was wash cutting him or restructuring.
Many, many factors to consider here.
The reason he’s still a Giant is because it was wash cutting him or restructuring.
^This.
Sterling Shepard's new deal has a max value of $5.25 million. He was scheduled to make $8.5M. So he can make back a good chunk of that with a strong season.
Guesstimating but the Giants probably save somewhere in the range of $6M in cap space with the move, assuming it has a voidable year and $4M in dead cap for 2023.
honestly not a huge fan of keeping the dead cap in 2023 but they must feel he has a better chance of staying healthy then I do.
the mantra this offseason/season needs to be maximize draft capital.
if there's a chance for a better return at the deadline for any player on this roster there's no reason to purge them for less right now.
unless he was cut outright this year - which would have accelerated it to this year (and an 8m dead cap charge).
if they straight up cut him this year they would have accelerated the dead cap to this year.
If the #Giants are saving $5M on the Sterling Shepard restructure, that — combined with the Riley Dixon release — should get them under the cap (or close to it) for the time being.
(the Giants still have more moves coming, btw. But they are at least close to be cap compliant before free agency starts.)
Agree. I don’t even necessarily buy the high character thing. He was one of the clowns on the midnight express to south beach to party on a short week before a playoff game.
I know he was young, but then last year before he got hurt (again), seemed to me he made some business decisions on what were catchable balls. Alligator armed a few.
Agree. I don’t even necessarily buy the high character thing. He was one of the clowns on the midnight express to south beach to party on a short week before a playoff game.
I know he was young, but then last year before he got hurt (again), seemed to me he made some business decisions on what were catchable balls. Alligator armed a few.
Toney is better out of slot. Not thrilled by this.
Agree. I don’t even necessarily buy the high character thing. He was one of the clowns on the midnight express to south beach to party on a short week before a playoff game.
I know he was young, but then last year before he got hurt (again), seemed to me he made some business decisions on what were catchable balls. Alligator armed a few.
thats 6 yrs ago I will give him a pass in 2022
seems like a pretty mature dude now
heck , even obj grew up a little