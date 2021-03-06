Slater: Not crazy to give Trubisky $10 million

on a 1 year deal? Average, even below average QB's cost close to $20m per year (Darnold, Mayfield, Carr, etc). We would be able to field a more competent offense spending this money on MT, than not. I suspect that's what Schoen/Daboll would prefer, and forego watching 17 games go down the drain just to get a better 2023 pick.
would you trade a 2023 4th round pick for trubisky? because at 10m that may be the effective cost because it will cancel out whatever comp pick Engram will return.
Absolutely, a 4th rounder is a big nothing when it comes to improving QB. And there's a lot of factors in the comp pick so this would be no guarantee anyway.
“Blowing a top-10 pick isn’t as bad as people make it seem,” he said. “It’s like an uneven bet. The payoff you get from a non-quarterback on your roster is minimal compared to the payoff you get from hitting on a quarterback.
“You might not love Kenny Pickett, but if he becomes better than Daniel Jones, the payoff is incredible. That’s way better than hitting on any other position in the NFL. Whereas if you miss, missing isn’t as bad as we believe — just because you don’t get as much value from non-quarterbacks in the NFL.”
"No risk it; no biscuit"
Jones and Barkley are 2 blown top 10 picks..the negative effect on the franchise has been enormous and has set them back. I don't get the cavalier attitude to fucking up top 10 picks.
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
Maybe the Giants could get a Howell or a Corral? Then what? No one knows what is going to happen with the draft.
.
I would like to see Ridder slide into the second round.
There is something about that guy that I like.
Of course, what the Giants do at #5 and #7 would have a bearing on that for me...I am not saying take a QB is Rd. 2.
RE: RE: Uconn i don't care about the $, I care about comp picks
on a 1 year deal? Average, even below average QB's cost close to $20m per year (Darnold, Mayfield, Carr, etc). We would be able to field a more competent offense spending this money on MT, than not. I suspect that's what Schoen/Daboll would prefer, and forego watching 17 games go down the drain just to get a better 2023 pick.
would you trade a 2023 4th round pick for trubisky? because at 10m that may be the effective cost because it will cancel out whatever comp pick Engram will return.
Absolutely, a 4th rounder is a big nothing when it comes to improving QB. And there's a lot of factors in the comp pick so this would be no guarantee anyway.
improving starting qb or backup though? if they think he's a starter go ahead. heck, give him a multi-year deal now to lock him at a non-starter price. there's no price too high to improve the starting qb. the upside of having a starting QB on a 3 year/10m per deal for example would be massive for the rest of the team.
if it's just to have a good backup for 1 year where they aren't going anywhere why give up the pick? you can get a non-glennon competent backup QB for less than $10m.
we can't be set any further back is the point. No fines, relegation, or penalties of any sort. Until we find a QB we are going to be capped at around .500 if we are lucky or around 5/6 wins if we are not.
I'm 100% fine "wasting" picks to try and find the next guy that will get us above .500, because until we do, enjoy bad to mediocre football.
I'm under the assumption that bringing in MT signals a change in our starting QB. Definitely not up for paying that much for a backup, but I don't think that would be the case here.
Jones has missed 10 games + however many more playing hurt in 3 years. He just can't be our sole option this year and that's before the performance issues. I'd love nothing more than for him to turn it on in year 4 but I just don't see it.
If not, then you'd better have a capable backup on the roster, and if that guy just happens to beat out Jones in training camp, so be it. I'm not a big fan of Trubisky, but he does look like the best of a pretty weak lot, so if the Giants can land him it's fine with me.
I don't think throwing a rookie to the wolves is the answer, although I wouldn't be opposed to drafting a QB at some point in the draft this year.
I usually agree with you. Surprised at your take. This guy is a bonehead and probably put Chicago back many years. Paying him decent cash when he isnt a good option makes little sense. Target take a flier on a rook or a journeyman vet.
If he's healthy, I'd rather sign a guy like Trevor Siemien, who'd probably cost a lot less than Trubisky. But Trubisky does know the system and has had more success in the league. Jones is undependable and it's high time the Giants stopped coddling him and get some real competition at QB.
I'm under the assumption that bringing in MT signals a change in our starting QB. Definitely not up for paying that much for a backup, but I don't think that would be the case here.
Jones has missed 10 games + however many more playing hurt in 3 years. He just can't be our sole option this year and that's before the performance issues. I'd love nothing more than for him to turn it on in year 4 but I just don't see it.
but i can't say i feel that way about Trubisky. nobody except Daboll can because we all know what the NFL (including Bills) thought of him 12 months ago - which was 2.5m and no shot at starting. Daboll is the only person who coached him every day since then and saw what he is because there was nothing on tape.
so if daboll wants him to compete as starter im 100% good with that. it's his job on the line.
im just not paying 10m and giving up a mid round pick to a 1 year backup when there will be someone of comparable quality available cheaper (just as trubisky himself was last year).
I just listened to Carl Banks on his podcast with pompous Papa going through a whole spiel about how great a job Trubisky's agent is doing driving up his price using the Giants and the Daboll relationship to have another team spend more money on Trubisky than they would normally value him at since the QB class in the draft is weak. I agree with that. This is the same guy that was dumped by the Bears and made 2.5M last year and threw 8 passes.
Then pompous Papa launched into a condescending monologue about Trubisky isn't better than Daniel Jones, their numbers are similar leading into another of his "PSA's" to explain to fans how stupid they are and they should listen to him so they can learn. Who does he thinks takes the time to listen to this podcast, especially in the off season? Casual football fans who just decided hey let's listen to a podcast about the NY Giants.
Meanwhile back to Trubisky. NO ONE that I have read or heard including that podcast have mentioned that Daniel Jones once his option is declined is in the last year of his contract. When 2022 ends he is free to leave or is going to get expensive.
Here's a"PSA" for pompous Papa, if there isn't much difference between Jones and Trubisky - who basically have the same skill sets both good and bad, although IMO Trubisky has a better arm and throws better on the run. Maybe if the new GM of the Giants doesn't like any of the QB's in the draft he's thinking about giving Trubisky a 2 or 3 year contract. If that happens the Giants have an experienced QB on the roster if they let Jones walk and draft a rookie in 2023.
Let's say the new GM and HC after it's leaked the Giants aren't picking up Jones 5th year option offer Trubisky 2 years 16 million with 8M guaranteed. Who would you rather have in 2023. Jones on the franchise tag for about 25 million or Trubisky for 8 million? I'd rather have Trubisky over Jones period but what do I know. I'll let the HC decide if he has both of them on the roster.
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
First of all, I am not a Jones cultist. The Bears had a better D and a better offense when he was there. They made the playoffs not because of Trubisky. He was part of a good team. You can not use good or even fair in any description of any Giants team in the last 7 years.
I think DJ is probably broken at this point. That means I don't want to make the next guy come in and work under the same conditions. Fix the line. Get straight with the cap. Get your QB in 2023.
I am patient. IF DJ gets hurt bring in Webb. We finish in the top 10 draft wise for 2023 then we can grab our QB.
I don't think this is an "im right you are wrong scenario", I just think people need to be a bit more open minded on our QB situation, especially when pushing the idea that we should just "suck for Luck" - its likely not on Schoen's to do list to punt the season.
That 10MM seems to be the right figure for these types. Fitzmagic signed for that amount as a base last season. Mitch might have the same amount of suitors this spring, despite being a lesser QB.
But all this smoke leads one to believe even our new brass knows how pitiful our QB situation is. I like the mindset, at least. It's the most important position in all of sports. We just can't say, "Throw DJ in there, and address the issue long-term next spring." Nobody knows what's going to happen then. We might not have as high a pick, and we definitely won't have multiple high picks either... in a supposedly QB-rich class (I think this is BS anyway, there are studs in every QB class, it's up to our GM and draft room to identify the stud we want; and we may not have as better chance to get this stud as this spring, with our multiple high picks... Yeah, yeah, OL and EDGE. But remember: it's the most important position in all of sports; that's where it all starts).
So I do appreciate the brass giving this more thought than some here. It needs to be addressed, somehow. And DJ alone, along with some chopped liver, ain't going to cut it.
thinks it's not much of a difference between 2.5 mil and 10 mil for a QB who may or may not make it, and is advocating paying him 10 mil even if as a backup.
That's about the time I stopped reading.
If you want to take a chance, make it a multi year incentive laden contract where he sees a payday if he winds up the starter.
Do NOT follow the author's logic of giving him 10 mil on a wild ass throw shit on the wall to see if it sticks.
In terms of starter QB, 10 mil is pretty cheap, but Trubisky has done nothing to warrant a 4 fold increase in pay from last year after being sacked in Chicago.
You miss the point of the article. It's the author's position that you gamble on qb's because the payoff if you hit on one is huge. That doesn't mean that you have to run out and throw his mentioned figure at Trubisky. It does mean that you try and get him for whatever figure is within your budget.
Frankly, I think some of the opposition to spending for a qb from Jonestown is comical when are going to throw another 8 million this year at Jones.
I hate the blind 'trust the professional coaches' attitude. I think it goes without saying that even the lowliest of the assistants know more than 99 % (and probably 100) of us. But, it also goes without saying that they can be wrong. Hence why it's fun to discuss these things on a fan board.
But, as Eric said above, Daboll worked with Trubisky daily, and should know the deal. Doesn't mean Trubisky will deliver when the bullets start flying, but Daboll should know if he's a practice stud.
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
First of all, I am not a Jones cultist. The Bears had a better D and a better offense when he was there. They made the playoffs not because of Trubisky. He was part of a good team. You can not use good or even fair in any description of any Giants team in the last 7 years.
I think DJ is probably broken at this point. That means I don't want to make the next guy come in and work under the same conditions. Fix the line. Get straight with the cap. Get your QB in 2023.
I am patient. IF DJ gets hurt bring in Webb. We finish in the top 10 draft wise for 2023 then we can grab our QB.
I trust this new regime to do the right thing.
So the plan is: hope for the best in 22 and if not then the Giants don't have a qb on the roster until the draft?
that's not good planning. that's gettleman level planning
I hate the blind 'trust the professional coaches' attitude. I think it goes without saying that even the lowliest of the assistants know more than 99 % (and probably 100) of us. But, it also goes without saying that they can be wrong. Hence why it's fun to discuss these things on a fan board.
But, as Eric said above, Daboll worked with Trubisky daily, and should know the deal. Doesn't mean Trubisky will deliver when the bullets start flying, but Daboll should know if he's a practice stud.
I do agree with you about trusting the coaches but they are far more knowledgeable than me. This is their lively hood on the line.
To be honest, this is the year they should trade Jones. Go with Trubisky and draft your QB next year. Adding a similar QB and paying more for him is not very smart.
Uconn i agree but let me just put 1 more hypothetical out there
I don't think this is an "im right you are wrong scenario", I just think people need to be a bit more open minded on our QB situation, especially when pushing the idea that we should just "suck for Luck" - its likely not on Schoen's to do list to punt the season.
would you rather use a 4th round pick on a rookie QB or Trubisky?
for me i'd probably rather just draft a rookie. and the draft pick we are talking about is 2023 so this is mostly a theoretical exercise. im not saying force a pick. but whether there is a rookie they like in the 4th/5th round this year or next it's all the same - it's a draft pick they can gain by simply not signing anyone over the threshold of the comp pick equation with what Engram gets.
and if engram gets enough it could even be a 3rd round pick - which is where davis mills got drafted last year.
QB, much moreso than any other position, is either hit or miss. The grey area between good enough to lead the team, or not good enough is called DJones.
Non QB have a large region between star material or bust. So, even if you don't hit to the max, you likely still get a player that is productive.
That's why you don't say, 'fuck it, take a QB'. It's funny that people are simultaneously moaning about taking a weak prospect in DJ and advocating taking a chance on a new weak candidate.
At the end of the 90's, we had a mess at qb. Brown hadn't worked out and got hurt, we drafted Kanell was a noodle arm who crashed and burned once DC's had some film on him, Graham, a draft choice, supplanted Kanell, we drafted Mike Cherry who didn't work out and signed Kerry Collins, the former 5th pick in the draft, from NO where he was at the time. Collins split time with Graham his first year here.
The point is we kept trying all avenues to upgrade the position and ultimately got a pretty big payoff. And yet there are people here who don't even want to try unless a unicorn goes prancing by.
RE: If Trubisky can check either of 2 boxes, consider it
almost all of that content has been discussed here. It's like the writer lurked at BBI and used the daily Jones debates to form this piece.
Look, this is what "QB Hell" looks like. We're right in the eye of that storm. EVERYTHING around the position is a question mark - the current "starter", possibly signing another starter (MT), using the draft to gamble on a prospect with a high pick, a new GM/HC who didn't draft the current QB, etc.
Schoen really needs to end the Jones experiment. That's THE reset button to move forward.
I would 100% endorse MT, but not a backup. That is a colossal waste of time and money. He should only be signed to start.
almost all of that content has been discussed here. It's like the writer lurked at BBI and used the daily Jones debates to form this piece.
Look, this is what "QB Hell" looks like. We're right in the eye of that storm. EVERYTHING around the position is a question mark - the current "starter", possibly signing another starter (MT), using the draft to gamble on a prospect with a high pick, a new GM/HC who didn't draft the current QB, etc.
Schoen really needs to end the Jones experiment. That's THE reset button to move forward.
I would 100% endorse MT, but not a backup. That is a colossal waste of time and money. He should only be signed to start.
It is possible that Schoen and Daboll want Jones and Trubisky to battle it out for one year, with the heir apparent being drafted in 2022 or 2023.
But as I've repeatedly mentioned, it is also very possible that Trubisky will be signed and Jones let go immediately.
ok? Feels weird to want to clear out 40 million and spend 10 million on a back up QB. I know it doesn't effect the cap going forward if it is a 1 year deal, but I feel like grinding it all down to the ground might be the best tact.
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
People aren't defending Jones, they're skeptical on Trubisky. The guy was a bust, and still is a bust.
Totally agree. BBI has bashed Tribisky for years. And I'll say it I don't know if he's the answer or Jones is or neither but this seems to have evolved into anybody but DJ. I remember when so many people were so excited about Glennon starting then Fromm. If they pay 10 mil to Tribisky I can't imagine him sitting on the bench and he sure better be an improvement on Jones.
ok? Feels weird to want to clear out 40 million and spend 10 million on a back up QB. I know it doesn't effect the cap going forward if it is a 1 year deal, but I feel like grinding it all down to the ground might be the best tact.
this gets to the heart of it. and 1 thing people aren't realizing is that if Trubisky has an offer to be a starter anywhere, he's not signing anywhere where that isn't also true.
so if you sign Trubisky for $10m guaranteed as a starter that means there's likely a move to flip jones for picks and defray some of the cost (trading jones saves nyg 4m).
Anyone who watched even a few Bears games knows that. It is really not debatable.
But as some posters have suggested, Trubisky gives you an option for 2023. There is still a chance he develops, but his real value is that you are not left scrambling for a QB when Jones leaves after this season. That's how you make a real mistake by either drafting another bust or paying 100+ million for the Nick Foles, Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Gs of the world.
I guess you can stage a QB battle but Trubisky's deal at that level is likely to include guarantees and protections against a Year 1 trade and that's a deal with upside baked-in. You're not likely to be able to trade him in August, so...
It implies you've moved on him because you think he can be the longterm solution. Jones should have a market, the Wentz deal illustrates how desperate the QB market is, rip the bandaid off and move on.
think it is becoming clearer and cleared by the day just how screwed up this team has become.
Why? Because some idiot writer writes an idiotic column about the Giants giving Trubisky a $10M contract? Nothing is becoming clearer and clearer, it's all just the same as it was when the Giants hire Schoen and Dabol. Moron writers don't make things clearer and clearer, they do just the opposite, they just feed the alarmists with bullshit to generate clicks and only serve to make things blurrier and blurrier.
Things will only become clearer when we see what the Giants do in free agency and the draft and make a decision on Jones's option year. Until then, nothing is clearer, it's just confirmation bias. If an article confirms your own opinion it's gold, if it doesn't, it's bullshit. The Slater column does not confirm my opinion, so it's bullshit. It confirms your opinion, so it's spot on. Either way, it's just another opinion based purely on speculation (and Trubisky's agent working the phones).
think it is becoming clearer and cleared by the day just how screwed up this team has become.
Why? Because some idiot writer writes an idiotic column about the Giants giving Trubisky a $10M contract? Nothing is becoming clearer and clearer, it's all just the same as it was when the Giants hire Schoen and Dabol. Moron writers don't make things clearer and clearer, they do just the opposite, they just feed the alarmists with bullshit to generate clicks and only serve to make things blurrier and blurrier.
Things will only become clearer when we see what the Giants do in free agency and the draft and make a decision on Jones's option year. Until then, nothing is clearer, it's just confirmation bias. If an article confirms your own opinion it's gold, if it doesn't, it's bullshit. The Slater column does not confirm my opinion, so it's bullshit. It confirms your opinion, so it's spot on. Either way, it's just another opinion based purely on speculation (and Trubisky's agent working the phones).
If the Giants sign Trubisky to a big contract, it means they blew another top 10 draft pick.
Kannell was drafted in 4th round, Graham in the 8th, Cherry in the 6th.
That's a far cry from wanting to take a flier with the 5th or 7th pick in the first round.
There are a couple Jones backers (not nearly as many as some here are alleging). Most folk want competition/upgrade. While you can't wait forever for the perfect candidate, you also can't just grasp at anyone, using up valuable resources just to take a chance.
It's a mega-stupid proposition from top to bottom.
This team isn't going anywhere until it has a very major overhaul with many new starters and many new backups, complicated by the fact that they are in cap hell. Don't throw away $10 Mil on a guy who has failed elsewhere and won't make much - if ANY - difference here. Spend the money on building the team first. And get into a position to be able to trade up for a QB next year if that is necessary.
what the grand plan will be, so brace yourselves for tons of random speculation similar to Slater's post in the OP (isn't random speculation what BBI is best at, anyway?).
I'm hoping that throwing $10 million at a JAG QB isn't part of Schoen/Daboll's plan. If they think they have a better chance to succeed with Trubisky in 2022, or if they'd rather try to develop Trubisky than Jones, then have at it. But I don't think entering 2023 with either Trubisky or Jones as the starter is any sign of progress.
If the Giants sign Trubisky to a big contract, it means they blew another top 10 draft pick.
As the saying goes, money talks and bullshit walks. How they address the QB position in free agency and the draft will tell us a lot about what they really think of Jones. Maybe "a lot" is putting it too strongly. If it turns out they do very little, it could merely mean there were no other attractive options; but if they give Trubisky $10M (or anything close to that) or spend a 1st round pick on a QB, that means they have very little hope for Jones beyond 2022.
So things will begin to become clearer pretty soon, but nothing becomes clearer from reading what reporters hunting for clicks have to say. Nobody was gonna read his column if it was about giving Trubisky $4M.
p.s.--Slater lost me when he suggested the additional 1st round pick should be treated as a luxury item. That's the kind of ridiculous stupidity you get from a reporter in need of clicks. I don't care how many 1st round picks you have, none of them are luxuries. They are all gold.
Trubisky at $10M + draft pick for trading Jones vs. Jones at $7M
Trubisky has
- Shown more in the NFL
- Has familiarity with the offense
There is an argument for keeping both to spread out the chances that one is any good this season.
But it is actually a pretty simple analysis that Trubisky is the better option. The only reason you wouldn't say that is because you like DG are still in love with Jones as an idea not as an actual football player
$10 million for Trubisky is crazy. Need an upgrade
trading him is a net wash 4M cap savings 4M dead money. I am 100% positive that Joe Schoen does not want to end 2022 with no QB under contract for 2023. That would be the case if the Giants decline Jones' 5th year option as has been reported. I would be surprised if Jones is traded. He's Mara's plural boy. But it's very good NFL business to sign someone to at least a 2 year contract to compete with him. I think the deadline on Jones option is May 3rd. Once FA and the draft are over we'll see what happens. It would be cheaper to pick up the option than to franchise Jones. The QB number this year is 30 million and it will go up for next year. The option number is 21 million. If David Webb is the backup on May 2nd they might change their mind on the option.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
on a 1 year deal? Average, even below average QB's cost close to $20m per year (Darnold, Mayfield, Carr, etc). We would be able to field a more competent offense spending this money on MT, than not. I suspect that's what Schoen/Daboll would prefer, and forego watching 17 games go down the drain just to get a better 2023 pick.
would you trade a 2023 4th round pick for trubisky? because at 10m that may be the effective cost because it will cancel out whatever comp pick Engram will return.
Absolutely, a 4th rounder is a big nothing when it comes to improving QB. And there's a lot of factors in the comp pick so this would be no guarantee anyway.
That's about the time I stopped reading.
If you want to take a chance, make it a multi year incentive laden contract where he sees a payday if he winds up the starter.
Do NOT follow the author's logic of giving him 10 mil on a wild ass throw shit on the wall to see if it sticks.
In terms of starter QB, 10 mil is pretty cheap, but Trubisky has done nothing to warrant a 4 fold increase in pay from last year after being sacked in Chicago.
Look at this, a large dose of common sense on BBI. Well done
Quote:
“Blowing a top-10 pick isn’t as bad as people make it seem,” he said. “It’s like an uneven bet. The payoff you get from a non-quarterback on your roster is minimal compared to the payoff you get from hitting on a quarterback.
“You might not love Kenny Pickett, but if he becomes better than Daniel Jones, the payoff is incredible. That’s way better than hitting on any other position in the NFL. Whereas if you miss, missing isn’t as bad as we believe — just because you don’t get as much value from non-quarterbacks in the NFL.”
"No risk it; no biscuit"
Jones and Barkley are 2 blown top 10 picks..the negative effect on the franchise has been enormous and has set them back. I don't get the cavalier attitude to fucking up top 10 picks.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
Quote:
To give to a journeyman backup QB
He’s played for two teams and went to the pro bowl on one. That isn’t a “journeyman backup”
He’s 27 years old.
I’d say there is probably a huge overlap between Jones apologists and Trubisky haters. He wouldn’t be our backup he’d be our starter. Dumb comment
I would like to see Ridder slide into the second round.
There is something about that guy that I like.
Of course, what the Giants do at #5 and #7 would have a bearing on that for me...I am not saying take a QB is Rd. 2.
Quote:
In comment 15627411 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
on a 1 year deal? Average, even below average QB's cost close to $20m per year (Darnold, Mayfield, Carr, etc). We would be able to field a more competent offense spending this money on MT, than not. I suspect that's what Schoen/Daboll would prefer, and forego watching 17 games go down the drain just to get a better 2023 pick.
would you trade a 2023 4th round pick for trubisky? because at 10m that may be the effective cost because it will cancel out whatever comp pick Engram will return.
Absolutely, a 4th rounder is a big nothing when it comes to improving QB. And there's a lot of factors in the comp pick so this would be no guarantee anyway.
improving starting qb or backup though? if they think he's a starter go ahead. heck, give him a multi-year deal now to lock him at a non-starter price. there's no price too high to improve the starting qb. the upside of having a starting QB on a 3 year/10m per deal for example would be massive for the rest of the team.
if it's just to have a good backup for 1 year where they aren't going anywhere why give up the pick? you can get a non-glennon competent backup QB for less than $10m.
I'm 100% fine "wasting" picks to try and find the next guy that will get us above .500, because until we do, enjoy bad to mediocre football.
Hopefully he doesn't have some sort of Chris Mara connection.
Jones has missed 10 games + however many more playing hurt in 3 years. He just can't be our sole option this year and that's before the performance issues. I'd love nothing more than for him to turn it on in year 4 but I just don't see it.
That's my take.
Jones aint the guy... and until you find the guy you're in qb hell.
Quote:
If not, then you'd better have a capable backup on the roster, and if that guy just happens to beat out Jones in training camp, so be it. I'm not a big fan of Trubisky, but he does look like the best of a pretty weak lot, so if the Giants can land him it's fine with me.
I don't think throwing a rookie to the wolves is the answer, although I wouldn't be opposed to drafting a QB at some point in the draft this year.
I usually agree with you. Surprised at your take. This guy is a bonehead and probably put Chicago back many years. Paying him decent cash when he isnt a good option makes little sense. Target take a flier on a rook or a journeyman vet.
If he's healthy, I'd rather sign a guy like Trevor Siemien, who'd probably cost a lot less than Trubisky. But Trubisky does know the system and has had more success in the league. Jones is undependable and it's high time the Giants stopped coddling him and get some real competition at QB.
Non QB have a large region between star material or bust. So, even if you don't hit to the max, you likely still get a player that is productive.
That's why you don't say, 'fuck it, take a QB'. It's funny that people are simultaneously moaning about taking a weak prospect in DJ and advocating taking a chance on a new weak candidate.
If management truly believes we are making a playoff run this year and we need a QB who can save the season if Jones goes down.
Otherwise, the idea is should not be given a second thought.
Jones has missed 10 games + however many more playing hurt in 3 years. He just can't be our sole option this year and that's before the performance issues. I'd love nothing more than for him to turn it on in year 4 but I just don't see it.
but i can't say i feel that way about Trubisky. nobody except Daboll can because we all know what the NFL (including Bills) thought of him 12 months ago - which was 2.5m and no shot at starting. Daboll is the only person who coached him every day since then and saw what he is because there was nothing on tape.
so if daboll wants him to compete as starter im 100% good with that. it's his job on the line.
im just not paying 10m and giving up a mid round pick to a 1 year backup when there will be someone of comparable quality available cheaper (just as trubisky himself was last year).
Then pompous Papa launched into a condescending monologue about Trubisky isn't better than Daniel Jones, their numbers are similar leading into another of his "PSA's" to explain to fans how stupid they are and they should listen to him so they can learn. Who does he thinks takes the time to listen to this podcast, especially in the off season? Casual football fans who just decided hey let's listen to a podcast about the NY Giants.
Meanwhile back to Trubisky. NO ONE that I have read or heard including that podcast have mentioned that Daniel Jones once his option is declined is in the last year of his contract. When 2022 ends he is free to leave or is going to get expensive.
Here's a"PSA" for pompous Papa, if there isn't much difference between Jones and Trubisky - who basically have the same skill sets both good and bad, although IMO Trubisky has a better arm and throws better on the run. Maybe if the new GM of the Giants doesn't like any of the QB's in the draft he's thinking about giving Trubisky a 2 or 3 year contract. If that happens the Giants have an experienced QB on the roster if they let Jones walk and draft a rookie in 2023.
Let's say the new GM and HC after it's leaked the Giants aren't picking up Jones 5th year option offer Trubisky 2 years 16 million with 8M guaranteed. Who would you rather have in 2023. Jones on the franchise tag for about 25 million or Trubisky for 8 million? I'd rather have Trubisky over Jones period but what do I know. I'll let the HC decide if he has both of them on the roster.
Quote:
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
First of all, I am not a Jones cultist. The Bears had a better D and a better offense when he was there. They made the playoffs not because of Trubisky. He was part of a good team. You can not use good or even fair in any description of any Giants team in the last 7 years.
I think DJ is probably broken at this point. That means I don't want to make the next guy come in and work under the same conditions. Fix the line. Get straight with the cap. Get your QB in 2023.
I am patient. IF DJ gets hurt bring in Webb. We finish in the top 10 draft wise for 2023 then we can grab our QB.
I trust this new regime to do the right thing.
But all this smoke leads one to believe even our new brass knows how pitiful our QB situation is. I like the mindset, at least. It's the most important position in all of sports. We just can't say, "Throw DJ in there, and address the issue long-term next spring." Nobody knows what's going to happen then. We might not have as high a pick, and we definitely won't have multiple high picks either... in a supposedly QB-rich class (I think this is BS anyway, there are studs in every QB class, it's up to our GM and draft room to identify the stud we want; and we may not have as better chance to get this stud as this spring, with our multiple high picks... Yeah, yeah, OL and EDGE. But remember: it's the most important position in all of sports; that's where it all starts).
So I do appreciate the brass giving this more thought than some here. It needs to be addressed, somehow. And DJ alone, along with some chopped liver, ain't going to cut it.
That's about the time I stopped reading.
If you want to take a chance, make it a multi year incentive laden contract where he sees a payday if he winds up the starter.
Do NOT follow the author's logic of giving him 10 mil on a wild ass throw shit on the wall to see if it sticks.
In terms of starter QB, 10 mil is pretty cheap, but Trubisky has done nothing to warrant a 4 fold increase in pay from last year after being sacked in Chicago.
Frankly, I think some of the opposition to spending for a qb from Jonestown is comical when are going to throw another 8 million this year at Jones.
But, as Eric said above, Daboll worked with Trubisky daily, and should know the deal. Doesn't mean Trubisky will deliver when the bullets start flying, but Daboll should know if he's a practice stud.
Quote:
In comment 15627454 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
First of all, I am not a Jones cultist. The Bears had a better D and a better offense when he was there. They made the playoffs not because of Trubisky. He was part of a good team. You can not use good or even fair in any description of any Giants team in the last 7 years.
I think DJ is probably broken at this point. That means I don't want to make the next guy come in and work under the same conditions. Fix the line. Get straight with the cap. Get your QB in 2023.
I am patient. IF DJ gets hurt bring in Webb. We finish in the top 10 draft wise for 2023 then we can grab our QB.
I trust this new regime to do the right thing.
So the plan is: hope for the best in 22 and if not then the Giants don't have a qb on the roster until the draft?
that's not good planning. that's gettleman level planning
But, as Eric said above, Daboll worked with Trubisky daily, and should know the deal. Doesn't mean Trubisky will deliver when the bullets start flying, but Daboll should know if he's a practice stud.
I do agree with you about trusting the coaches but they are far more knowledgeable than me. This is their lively hood on the line.
To be honest, this is the year they should trade Jones. Go with Trubisky and draft your QB next year. Adding a similar QB and paying more for him is not very smart.
would you rather use a 4th round pick on a rookie QB or Trubisky?
for me i'd probably rather just draft a rookie. and the draft pick we are talking about is 2023 so this is mostly a theoretical exercise. im not saying force a pick. but whether there is a rookie they like in the 4th/5th round this year or next it's all the same - it's a draft pick they can gain by simply not signing anyone over the threshold of the comp pick equation with what Engram gets.
and if engram gets enough it could even be a 3rd round pick - which is where davis mills got drafted last year.
Non QB have a large region between star material or bust. So, even if you don't hit to the max, you likely still get a player that is productive.
That's why you don't say, 'fuck it, take a QB'. It's funny that people are simultaneously moaning about taking a weak prospect in DJ and advocating taking a chance on a new weak candidate.
The point is we kept trying all avenues to upgrade the position and ultimately got a pretty big payoff. And yet there are people here who don't even want to try unless a unicorn goes prancing by.
If management truly believes we are making a playoff run this year and we need a QB who can save the season if Jones goes down.
Otherwise, the idea is should not be given a second thought.
Daboll may think he's a better bridge QB until they find a possible franchise QB.
Look, this is what "QB Hell" looks like. We're right in the eye of that storm. EVERYTHING around the position is a question mark - the current "starter", possibly signing another starter (MT), using the draft to gamble on a prospect with a high pick, a new GM/HC who didn't draft the current QB, etc.
Schoen really needs to end the Jones experiment. That's THE reset button to move forward.
I would 100% endorse MT, but not a backup. That is a colossal waste of time and money. He should only be signed to start.
Look, this is what "QB Hell" looks like. We're right in the eye of that storm. EVERYTHING around the position is a question mark - the current "starter", possibly signing another starter (MT), using the draft to gamble on a prospect with a high pick, a new GM/HC who didn't draft the current QB, etc.
Schoen really needs to end the Jones experiment. That's THE reset button to move forward.
I would 100% endorse MT, but not a backup. That is a colossal waste of time and money. He should only be signed to start.
It is possible that Schoen and Daboll want Jones and Trubisky to battle it out for one year, with the heir apparent being drafted in 2022 or 2023.
But as I've repeatedly mentioned, it is also very possible that Trubisky will be signed and Jones let go immediately.
I wouldn't be shocked with either outcome.
The bitter clingers are even coming to this realization.
The bitter clingers are even coming to this realization.
Long time coming.
Quote:
He had 2 solid years with teams that were infinitely better than what the Giants have had. Their stats aren't much different either.
Trubisky would in my opinion would have faired far worse than DJ during that time if he was with the Giants.
If the plan is to get a QB next year and this is a throw away year then go with Davis Webb as the backup and spend your money where it is needed most..
As much as DJ is hated here.. he is not the sole reason why the Giants sucked.
We seem to forget that the Giants were in the hunt for the playoffs when DJ broke his neck. After that we all saw what happened.
Fix the Oline..
Now, suddenly, the Bears had some fantastic situation for Trubisky. The Jones Cult will say literally anything to prop him up. I'll be honest, this is going to be a little amusing, to watch the desperate rationalizations and justifications, as the inevitable unfolds.
People aren't defending Jones, they're skeptical on Trubisky. The guy was a bust, and still is a bust.
Ok, whatever Schoen/Daboll want to do
Totally agree. BBI has bashed Tribisky for years. And I'll say it I don't know if he's the answer or Jones is or neither but this seems to have evolved into anybody but DJ. I remember when so many people were so excited about Glennon starting then Fromm. If they pay 10 mil to Tribisky I can't imagine him sitting on the bench and he sure better be an improvement on Jones.
this gets to the heart of it. and 1 thing people aren't realizing is that if Trubisky has an offer to be a starter anywhere, he's not signing anywhere where that isn't also true.
so if you sign Trubisky for $10m guaranteed as a starter that means there's likely a move to flip jones for picks and defray some of the cost (trading jones saves nyg 4m).
But as some posters have suggested, Trubisky gives you an option for 2023. There is still a chance he develops, but his real value is that you are not left scrambling for a QB when Jones leaves after this season. That's how you make a real mistake by either drafting another bust or paying 100+ million for the Nick Foles, Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Gs of the world.
It implies you've moved on him because you think he can be the longterm solution. Jones should have a market, the Wentz deal illustrates how desperate the QB market is, rip the bandaid off and move on.
Things will only become clearer when we see what the Giants do in free agency and the draft and make a decision on Jones's option year. Until then, nothing is clearer, it's just confirmation bias. If an article confirms your own opinion it's gold, if it doesn't, it's bullshit. The Slater column does not confirm my opinion, so it's bullshit. It confirms your opinion, so it's spot on. Either way, it's just another opinion based purely on speculation (and Trubisky's agent working the phones).
Quote:
think it is becoming clearer and cleared by the day just how screwed up this team has become.
Why? Because some idiot writer writes an idiotic column about the Giants giving Trubisky a $10M contract? Nothing is becoming clearer and clearer, it's all just the same as it was when the Giants hire Schoen and Dabol. Moron writers don't make things clearer and clearer, they do just the opposite, they just feed the alarmists with bullshit to generate clicks and only serve to make things blurrier and blurrier.
Things will only become clearer when we see what the Giants do in free agency and the draft and make a decision on Jones's option year. Until then, nothing is clearer, it's just confirmation bias. If an article confirms your own opinion it's gold, if it doesn't, it's bullshit. The Slater column does not confirm my opinion, so it's bullshit. It confirms your opinion, so it's spot on. Either way, it's just another opinion based purely on speculation (and Trubisky's agent working the phones).
If the Giants sign Trubisky to a big contract, it means they blew another top 10 draft pick.
That's a far cry from wanting to take a flier with the 5th or 7th pick in the first round.
There are a couple Jones backers (not nearly as many as some here are alleging). Most folk want competition/upgrade. While you can't wait forever for the perfect candidate, you also can't just grasp at anyone, using up valuable resources just to take a chance.
This team isn't going anywhere until it has a very major overhaul with many new starters and many new backups, complicated by the fact that they are in cap hell. Don't throw away $10 Mil on a guy who has failed elsewhere and won't make much - if ANY - difference here. Spend the money on building the team first. And get into a position to be able to trade up for a QB next year if that is necessary.
I'm hoping that throwing $10 million at a JAG QB isn't part of Schoen/Daboll's plan. If they think they have a better chance to succeed with Trubisky in 2022, or if they'd rather try to develop Trubisky than Jones, then have at it. But I don't think entering 2023 with either Trubisky or Jones as the starter is any sign of progress.
So things will begin to become clearer pretty soon, but nothing becomes clearer from reading what reporters hunting for clicks have to say. Nobody was gonna read his column if it was about giving Trubisky $4M.
p.s.--Slater lost me when he suggested the additional 1st round pick should be treated as a luxury item. That's the kind of ridiculous stupidity you get from a reporter in need of clicks. I don't care how many 1st round picks you have, none of them are luxuries. They are all gold.
I mean it is actually pretty simple it is.
Trubisky at $10M + draft pick for trading Jones vs. Jones at $7M
Trubisky has
- Shown more in the NFL
- Has familiarity with the offense
There is an argument for keeping both to spread out the chances that one is any good this season.
But it is actually a pretty simple analysis that Trubisky is the better option. The only reason you wouldn't say that is because you like DG are still in love with Jones as an idea not as an actual football player
If Schoen can market and deal Jones to pay for it then fine. Otherwise, don't see the point of having them both.
What does he do in the draft then? Add a QB on Day 2 as well?