Blake Martinez to remain a Giant in 2022

I'm told both Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez agreed to base salaries of roughly $2.25m with a chance to double that ($5m or so) in total with incentives in new deals.
I’m not surprised Shepard got a little more than the minimum when thinking it through. He had a little bit of leverage. If the Giants cut him outright his 2023 bonus money would accelerate and he’d count ~8M in dead money against the 2022 cap. If they designated him a June 1 cut, he’d count ~4M against each of 22 & 23, but the Giants couldn’t spend the saving until June. And they clearly need it now.
I believe there comes a point that if you can arrange the contract in a certain fashion, it makes more financial sense to keep the player than cut him. That assume the player takes a significant pay cut.
The Giants save significant money from directly cutting their salary. That’s the bottom line and the smart move. They shouldn’t be investing any more than minimal cash in players coming off major injuries.
What year they park bonus money already paid is a balance sheet exercise. Gettleman left them in such a mess, the 3.95M that would accelerate if they cut Shepard is a big deal because they have no space.
If the Giants had the room to absorb that hit, or the room to wait for the savings until June, Shepard wouldn’t be a Giant.
RE: Would like to see a clean break with more guys.
If the Giants had cut Martinez, they would have been seeking a veteran like him in free agency to fill the void until some rookie was brought in this year or next and brought up to speed.
Yes, but I am not looking the Giants are to be fixed or need to win anything in 2022.
A key goal should be to find new players and give them opportunities, hopefully uninjured younger ones too. In some cases, replace non-core guys with other non-core guys that are at least cheaper and let's see if they develop. Many of them won't, some of them will and you continue to churn the roster until is continues to improve.
Giants should be able to trade some current players for extra picks or different players. Maybe even a young MLB with some talents on a team that needs a RB or CB more.
Blake Martinez is the best ILB the Giants have had since Antonio Pierce and some fans are mad he took a paycut and wasn't released. The Giants have no cap room plus holes at LG, C, RG, RT, S, ILB, NT, TE(they need 3 TE's!), RB, WR, and QB.
The Giants only have 9 draft picks to fill those numerous holes but if they are very lucky they will land 4 starters with those picks. Also if Martinez returns to form the Giant might be able to trade him before the deadline for another 2023 draft pick.
But it's not the same point. Not winning anything at all in 2022, so clean up the balance sheet now within reason.
There should be little attachment to these two players, especially with recent injuries. They can easily be seen as reasonable cuts now.
Martinez is a tackling machine but concerns new vision/change will get blurred by bringing backs guys like Shep, him and probably a few others. TBD.
You think maybe Martindale had some thoughts on this before decision was made?
Bringing back Martinez is a construct I could live with, as there are at least some pros with the cons although they are not compelling. The Shepard return makes no sense.
Worried some what happens with other player decisions as this rebuild needs a better kick start by breaking some more bad foundation and leveling out before constructing things in a better fashion going forward.
1. cutting martinez/shepard now
2. trading them for a 7th round pick (or better) at the deadline
having players take paycuts to the minimum makes them very easily tradable to any team in the league.
being on expiring contracts gives the acquiring team an opportunity to get back whatever pick they give up via a comp pick.
even if you rate the probability of outcome #2 low - let's say 10-20% - isn't that better than 0%?
and even if you consider the few million in future dead money an opportunity cost, isn't the chance for extra draft picks well worth a few million $?
if they can get good future picks right now for a veteran, trade away (ex. bradberry). if not there is no downside to carrying those players into the season and hoping to get better value in October. only upside.
How was the balance sheet in 2023 made worse? Details please.
Apologies if I got this wrong, but dead hits to the cap that could be taken fully this year with cutting these players are now also affecting 2023. Less room in 2023 by keeping an injured non-core player for this season.
The Giants aren’t brining back the 2020 version of Martinez. They are bringing back the 2022 version coming off a torn ACL.
This fan base should be sufficiently familiar with how long it takes to return to form from an ACL injury.
The Giants are punching a 2.5M lottery ticket on Martinez. But no one should hold their breath or assume the same player suits up. If Martinez was confident in that, he would have declined the pay cut and taken his chances in UFA.
Everyone here knows that I'm not a huge fan of Shepard. Not because he's a bad guy or player, but I think he's been over-hyped for years.
But if you can bring him back to camp on relatively cheap, 1-year deal, what's the issue? He's not being handed anything. He has to prove he is healthy and can beat out the competition.
Regarding Martinez, people around here know I'm a fan of his. The ACL injury somewhat clouds his future, but if he recovers, he's still the best ILB on this team by a mile and now he's relatively cheap too (and also easier to cut).
So what't the issue? These contracts were not restructured, they were pay cuts. That's a huge difference.
none of us know his medical outlook and unlike barkley last year i haven't seen it reported that he had a more complicated ACL injury.
the average recovery time is 9-11 months for an ACL and plenty of players come back just fine. Jeffrey Simmons tore his ACL and still got drafted mid-round 1 and has been an excellent player for TEN. Jameson Williams and John Metchie and George Pickens will be day 1 or day 2 picks.
Frank Gore tore his acl 3x at miami and went on to an incredibly durable NFL career.
the cowboys drafted taco charlton over tj watt because TJ watt had been the more injury prone player with injuries to both his knees at Wisconsin.
if the NYG are eating into any potential saved $ to bring back Martinez - which they are - it would lead me to believe they feel confident about the current medical outlook.
It's also not a requirement to spend the room just because you have it. Garnering more and more picks allows the team to find cheaper talent in the draft which at some point will become more expensive talent that you may want to retain. Or trade away veteran players now for young players with some promise that may be expensive in the same fashion. And if it is done correctly, that saved space allows for adding one or two free agent prizes down the road when the team sees an exponential chance to winning.
Rebuild in its essence shouldn't mean recycling older injured players in the same roles they had before. Move players for picks or new players, or cut them if it saves money, or at least cut them if it accelerates the future pain.
you are talking in abstractions. there is $100m+ free next year, and 200m+ free in 2024.
what specifically is:
carrying Martinez @$2.5m this year
carrying forward $4m of dead cap for Shep next year
in your worst case scenario what does that cost them? not in the abstract ("future flexibility!") but in reality?
Which player on the roster due to hit FA (now or next year) will they not be able to extend?
Which player(s) set to hit UFA now or next year will they not be able to go after?
RE: as Eric said you can't trade either right now but in Sept maybe
but let's play out another hypothetical and pretend you could get a 7th round pick right now.
or you evaluate that there's a:
60% chance at a 6th round pick or better in October (melvin ingram, jakeem grant, and even flacco returned 6ths in '21)
30% chance at a 5th round pick or better in October (ertz returned a 5th and a roster player)
15% chance at an even better return than those.
which would you choose?
imo the opportunity cost is so minimal why not try to maximize the asset as much as possible?
I would choose the pick now. Because I don't really subscribe to your percentages and would take the known today. Especially for two guys with injury rehabs that would not pass of physical in the near future. And certainly aren't going to be playing any better in future.
there is an answer to the bolded question - the nyg medical team (HSS)
It's also not a requirement to spend the room just because you have it. Garnering more and more picks allows the team to find cheaper talent in the draft which at some point will become more expensive talent that you may want to retain. Or trade away veteran players now for young players with some promise that may be expensive in the same fashion. And if it is done correctly, that saved space allows for adding one or two free agent prizes down the road when the team sees an exponential chance to winning.
Rebuild in its essence shouldn't mean recycling older injured players in the same roles they had before. Move players for picks or new players, or cut them if it saves money, or at least cut them if it accelerates the future pain.
We should want every singe free dollar that we can get. Are NFL salaries going down? Is it not reasonable to believe the Giants will have better drafts and free agents than Gettleman brought in and want to keep those player albeit at a higher cost? What if the team starts getting better sooner and a veteran QB opportunity becomes available but he's expensive?
Again, this isn't a difficult decision because the players being debated are not core to this rebuild going forward. Trade them or cut them. The calculus might be different if we were discussing a valuable non-injured player but we aren't.
I wouldn't worry about it at all. Get as many picks as you can with little risk via treades, cut players you don't see as core and can't trade or that free up dollars.
Find new players. And if you are good at it, they will be expensive so free up every dollar.
The Giants have already proven themselves to be the Titantic. You are the one that wants to preserve two broken down chairs on it because you think they will accrete value, not me.
Martinez is effectively on a prove-it deal. He’s reportedly making less money than the Giants signed Markus Golden for in 2019.
Makes sense, adjusted for cap inflation, and the fact Golden was a year removed his ACL tear — the Giants value Martinez less.
different positions but i agree, they paid within the market rate range.
just noting that they didn't have to, they chose to. they may not add more than 1 or 2 external FA above $2.5m this year, so that's not an insignificant amount in the narrow lens of this season and the FA period over the next few weeks.
that could be the eventual cost of feliciano just as an example.
actually Schoen/Daboll chose to preserve the deck chairs (not me)
i see the argument for their decisions - and since they are the ones tasked with "finding the new players" as you say, and it's entirely to their own personal/occupational benefit to do so i assume they didn't make these moves in lieu of better alternatives.
you are the one who disagrees with them but cant name any actual alternative, just abstractions.
I’m surprised the Giants didn’t agree to a team friendly extension. Say he proves it — now the Giants either lose him or pay market.
If they lose him, best case they get a comp in the 100s. But not likely, as the Giants will presumably be big players in UFA next offseason.
I fully expect the Giants to make significant changes to both Bradberry’s and Ryan’s contracts by the end of the week, and the Giants to be players in the mid-range UFA market. So I’m not convinced 2.5M is as material ultimately as it feels today.
Martinez has a say in that scenario too and I don’t see why he would accept that. He’s going to want one more pay day as long as he proves he’s healthy and productive this season
has handled the finances so far in the moves made. They analyzed what would be the best financial outcome for the cap this year AND next year, and negotiated from that standpoint. In the end, they got what they were asking of Shep and Martinez, and are now under the cap, having ADDED a decent OL already. My thoughts at this point is we finally have management here that knows what its doing. That bodes well as we go forward.
I agree. I kind of think if you make the decision that Martinez is a piece you want, which they apparently did, the better use of leverage was a team friendly 1 year extension (that would have still cut his pay but given the team future options).
that likely would have cost them some actual guaranteed money against the future (signing bonus) and added risk to the lotto ticket, so i get why they didn't. but i think that risk would have been minimal. ex. a 4m signing bonus with 1 extra year of control = 2m of future dead money risk.
it seems they viewed it as better to have no future risk, with a willingness to pay more in the future if he performs well. or to your point if he commands a bigger $ and walks there's a comp pick consideration. but i tend to agree with u that the cost of getting a team friendly extra year may have been worth the risk. it's also possible martinez didn't care about a few million right now and prioritized the upside of max'ing his market value for what will likely be his last chance to get a multi-year deal in FA next year.
i see the argument for their decisions - and since they are the ones tasked with "finding the new players" as you say, and it's entirely to their own personal/occupational benefit to do so i assume they didn't make these moves in lieu of better alternatives.
you are the one who disagrees with them but cant name any actual alternative, just abstractions.
No need to be a smart-ass with your abstract nonsense. Don't think your hypothesis on picks and probability %s gets you a medal in all the various ways to think through this and where people place importance.
And I don't need to name new players to make the point how a prudent rebuild could be orchestrated. Just as I hope don't want to take the position that better players cannot be had almost everywhere on this current Giants roster, whethe r that be this year or 2023 or even later. Besides my alternative is too shed the non-value players, obtain picks and/or every dollar of cap space you can and start rebuilding it all with a different mindset. Some with lower risk quality knowns and good bets and maybe even some with higher risk but younger unknowns as long as injuries aren't a factor.
Investing in many (not all) existing players that are declining, injured knowns is a waste of time and money in rebuilding this. They can obviously still be successful in doing it, but should stay as efficient as possible to shorten the timeline to improvement.
In comment 15628357 christian said:....If they lose him, best case they get a comp in the 100s. But not likely, as the Giants will presumably be big players in UFA next offseason.
I fully expect the Giants to make significant changes to both Bradberry’s and Ryan’s contracts by the end of the week, and the Giants to be players in the mid-range UFA market. So I’m not convinced 2.5M is as material ultimately as it feels today.///////
it seems they viewed it as better to have no future risk, with a willingness to pay more in the future if he performs well. or to your point if he commands a bigger $ and walks there's a comp pick consideration. but i tend to agree with u that the cost of getting a team friendly extra year may have been worth the risk....
Great reading the exchanges between you two, drilling down deeper than I ever would on my own. thanks
I think that Eric's language that I bolded to me defines what I believe must be the Schoen/Daboll big picture overview: wipe as much of the dreck and cap sinkholes that Gettleman left behind in order to set a new course as soon as practically possible: i.e., 'practically' meaning the team has to start the '22 season with a 53 man roster, in theory most of them capable of playing at something approximating NFL caliber. To christian's point on Bradberry/Ryan, I wonder if our new FO was as dismayed by the latter's mailing it in last part of the season as I was.
chp i think christian is right that those 2 will be next and soon
i don't think anyone knows the exact specifics but both have guarantees coming due next week.
if the nyg cut logan ryan they may not save much $, but he could lose several million. so they have more leverage there than people realize right now.
they could also in theory trade him in a cap dump to a team that has a lot of cap room, even if that team doesn't want to keep him they can just cut him. if a team with cap room wants slayton, maybe the cost of that is taking on ryan's contract (and then cutting him)?
otc says they will save $6.3m by trading him now, or 9.25m by trading him post-june 1st with just 2m in dead money (though the team taking him on would be on the hook for money so they'd need a bigger inducement to get him). so while it's a long shot if Ryan survives now there's always a chance he's gone later to create room for the draft class.
that one will be interesting to watch bc the limited info re: his guarantees this year means anything could happen and the beats don't seem to have any info.
Yes, that intrigues, and you made a similar comment on YANKEES28's thread.
Quote:
for Ryan I expect a pay cut. Yes there may not be a ton of cap savings to leverage if he were to get released, but there is a real cash loss for Ryan if they cut him. It is probably in his interest to take a base salary reduction of say 3-5m from 9.25m to 5m or so because that's still more than he is likely to get if he goes to the open market.
I'm confused by the cash mechanics/balance sheet aspect of this, because as you say above any team trading him would have to take on his contractual salary obligation. It's likely that another team assesses him the same as Schoen does, not worth nearly that kind of money. But if the Giants only realize a small cap savings by releasing him as vs a salary cut, where the savings would be greater, why is the cap savings attributable to an outright cut not at least equivalent to an agreed salary reduction? As you say, he stands to have a big cash loss if he is cut. Why doesn't that cash reality translate to cap reduction reality?
Is it that the latter (agreed reduction) in effect voids the existing salary commitment, wipes it clean? Obviously it cannot be guaranteed dollars. Murky the way these contracts can sap cap dollars, which become fictitious if the two sides agree anew..
Yes, that intrigues, and you made a similar comment on YANKEES28's thread.
Quote:
for Ryan I expect a pay cut. Yes there may not be a ton of cap savings to leverage if he were to get released, but there is a real cash loss for Ryan if they cut him. It is probably in his interest to take a base salary reduction of say 3-5m from 9.25m to 5m or so because that's still more than he is likely to get if he goes to the open market.
I'm confused by the cash mechanics/balance sheet aspect of this, because as you say above any team trading him would have to take on his contractual salary obligation. It's likely that another team assesses him the same as Schoen does, not worth nearly that kind of money. But if the Giants only realize a small cap savings by releasing him as vs a salary cut, where the savings would be greater, why is the cap savings attributable to an outright cut not at least equivalent to an agreed salary reduction? As you say, he stands to have a big cash loss if he is cut. Why doesn't that cash reality translate to cap reduction reality?
Is it that the latter (agreed reduction) in effect voids the existing salary commitment, wipes it clean? Obviously it cannot be guaranteed dollars. Murky the way these contracts can sap cap dollars, which become fictitious if the two sides agree anew..
You are correct there is likely a way to manipulate his cap hit down since the prorated signing bonus isn’t that high, the devil lies in these unknown details (this is from otc’s contract notes):
Contract Notes
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year extension with the New York Giants on December 25, 2020. Details courtesy of Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ryan's 3 year extension is valued at $30 million with $11.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and additional $8.5 million injury guarantee in 2022. Ryan's 2020 cash increases by $6 million and cap charge increases by $1.5 due to the $6 million signing bonus. Details are unknown if the 2022 injury guarantee vests into a full guarantee or not.
Even more than his shoddy drafting, Gettleman's FA signings, as often noted on the board, the injury prone history of the guys he signed, the dubious values assigned to these players in the negotiated contracts, as well as contract structures, was ownership oblivious to repeated GM malpractice afoot here? And in tandem with the obvious lack of improvement on the field...quite extraordinary.
You think maybe Martindale had some thoughts on this before decision was made?
Yes, but I am not looking the Giants are to be fixed or need to win anything in 2022.
A key goal should be to find new players and give them opportunities, hopefully uninjured younger ones too. In some cases, replace non-core guys with other non-core guys that are at least cheaper and let's see if they develop. Many of them won't, some of them will and you continue to churn the roster until is continues to improve.
Giants should be able to trade some current players for extra picks or different players. Maybe even a young MLB with some talents on a team that needs a RB or CB more.
The Giants only have 9 draft picks to fill those numerous holes but if they are very lucky they will land 4 starters with those picks. Also if Martinez returns to form the Giant might be able to trade him before the deadline for another 2023 draft pick.
I believe there comes a point that if you can arrange the contract in a certain fashion, it makes more financial sense to keep the player than cut him. That assume the player takes a significant pay cut.
But it's not the same point. Not winning anything at all in 2022, so clean up the balance sheet now within reason.
There should be little attachment to these two players, especially with recent injuries. They can easily be seen as reasonable cuts now.
Quote:
Martinez is a tackling machine but concerns new vision/change will get blurred by bringing backs guys like Shep, him and probably a few others. TBD.
You think maybe Martindale had some thoughts on this before decision was made?
Bringing back Martinez is a construct I could live with, as there are at least some pros with the cons although they are not compelling. The Shepard return makes no sense.
Worried some what happens with other player decisions as this rebuild needs a better kick start by breaking some more bad foundation and leveling out before constructing things in a better fashion going forward.
And if he is cut in August, it's cheaper to do so.
This fan base should be sufficiently familiar with how long it takes to return to form from an ACL injury.
The Giants are punching a 2.5M lottery ticket on Martinez. But no one should hold their breath or assume the same player suits up. If Martinez was confident in that, he would have declined the pay cut and taken his chances in UFA.
But if you can bring him back to camp on relatively cheap, 1-year deal, what's the issue? He's not being handed anything. He has to prove he is healthy and can beat out the competition.
Regarding Martinez, people around here know I'm a fan of his. The ACL injury somewhat clouds his future, but if he recovers, he's still the best ILB on this team by a mile and now he's relatively cheap too (and also easier to cut).
So what't the issue? These contracts were not restructured, they were pay cuts. That's a huge difference.
This fan base should be sufficiently familiar with how long it takes to return to form from an ACL injury.
The Giants are punching a 2.5M lottery ticket on Martinez. But no one should hold their breath or assume the same player suits up. If Martinez was confident in that, he would have declined the pay cut and taken his chances in UFA.
none of us know his medical outlook and unlike barkley last year i haven't seen it reported that he had a more complicated ACL injury.
the average recovery time is 9-11 months for an ACL and plenty of players come back just fine. Jeffrey Simmons tore his ACL and still got drafted mid-round 1 and has been an excellent player for TEN. Jameson Williams and John Metchie and George Pickens will be day 1 or day 2 picks.
Frank Gore tore his acl 3x at miami and went on to an incredibly durable NFL career.
the cowboys drafted taco charlton over tj watt because TJ watt had been the more injury prone player with injuries to both his knees at Wisconsin.
if the NYG are eating into any potential saved $ to bring back Martinez - which they are - it would lead me to believe they feel confident about the current medical outlook.
Under the mess Shoen was left with, this was good negotiating.
My very simple observation, is the year following an ACL tear is a wildcard, and the prospects of Martinez returning to his 2020 form next year are not high odds.
If he or the Giants believed it was a high odds proposition next year, he wouldn’t be taken a 75% pay cut.
My very simple observation, is the year following an ACL tear is a wildcard, and the prospects of Martinez returning to his 2020 form next year are not high odds.
If he or the Giants believed it was a high odds proposition next year, he wouldn’t be taken a 75% pay cut.
and your closing premise cuts 2 ways. if the giants believe it was a high odds proposition that he'd deliver no value this year due to injury, they wouldn't have given him 2.5m more than they had to.
Makes sense, adjusted for cap inflation, and the fact Golden was a year removed his ACL tear — the Giants value Martinez less.
Makes sense, adjusted for cap inflation, and the fact Golden was a year removed his ACL tear — the Giants value Martinez less.
different positions but i agree, they paid within the market rate range.
just noting that they didn't have to, they chose to. they may not add more than 1 or 2 external FA above $2.5m this year, so that's not an insignificant amount in the narrow lens of this season and the FA period over the next few weeks.
that could be the eventual cost of feliciano just as an example.
Sure, but with little leverage I am surprised the Giants couldn’t get a year of additional control from Martinez.
If the Giants gave him a restructure bonus of say 5M, and a roster bonus next year that becomes guaranteed if he hits incentives this year, I bet he would take that.
we react to that and either see their viewpoint or not.
I fully expect the Giants to make significant changes to both Bradberry's and Ryan's contracts by the end of the week, and the Giants to be players in the mid-range UFA market. So I'm not convinced 2.5M is as material ultimately as it feels today.
it seems they viewed it as better to have no future risk, with a willingness to pay more in the future if he performs well. or to your point if he commands a bigger $ and walks there's a comp pick consideration. but i tend to agree with u that the cost of getting a team friendly extra year may have been worth the risk....
Great reading the exchanges between you two, drilling down deeper than I ever would on my own. thanks
I think that Eric's language that I bolded to me defines what I believe must be the Schoen/Daboll big picture overview: wipe as much of the dreck and cap sinkholes that Gettleman left behind in order to set a new course as soon as practically possible: i.e., 'practically' meaning the team has to start the '22 season with a 53 man roster, in theory most of them capable of playing at something approximating NFL caliber. To christian's point on Bradberry/Ryan, I wonder if our new FO was as dismayed by the latter's mailing it in last part of the season as I was.
if the nyg cut logan ryan they may not save much $, but he could lose several million. so they have more leverage there than people realize right now.
they could also in theory trade him in a cap dump to a team that has a lot of cap room, even if that team doesn't want to keep him they can just cut him. if a team with cap room wants slayton, maybe the cost of that is taking on ryan's contract (and then cutting him)?
otc says they will save $6.3m by trading him now, or 9.25m by trading him post-june 1st with just 2m in dead money (though the team taking him on would be on the hook for money so they'd need a bigger inducement to get him). so while it's a long shot if Ryan survives now there's always a chance he's gone later to create room for the draft class.
that one will be interesting to watch bc the limited info re: his guarantees this year means anything could happen and the beats don't seem to have any info.
I'm confused by the cash mechanics/balance sheet aspect of this, because as you say above any team trading him would have to take on his contractual salary obligation. It's likely that another team assesses him the same as Schoen does, not worth nearly that kind of money. But if the Giants only realize a small cap savings by releasing him as vs a salary cut, where the savings would be greater, why is the cap savings attributable to an outright cut not at least equivalent to an agreed salary reduction? As you say, he stands to have a big cash loss if he is cut. Why doesn't that cash reality translate to cap reduction reality?
Is it that the latter (agreed reduction) in effect voids the existing salary commitment, wipes it clean? Obviously it cannot be guaranteed dollars. Murky the way these contracts can sap cap dollars, which become fictitious if the two sides agree anew..
You are correct there is likely a way to manipulate his cap hit down since the prorated signing bonus isn’t that high, the devil lies in these unknown details (this is from otc’s contract notes):
Contract Notes
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year extension with the New York Giants on December 25, 2020. Details courtesy of Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ryan's 3 year extension is valued at $30 million with $11.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and additional $8.5 million injury guarantee in 2022. Ryan's 2020 cash increases by $6 million and cap charge increases by $1.5 due to the $6 million signing bonus. Details are unknown if the 2022 injury guarantee vests into a full guarantee or not.
With Martinez ^& Shep.
Pay them and put them on the shelf, thank them for their dedication, then focus on on giving the guys who are now here and the new the experience they need.