Lets try to have a positive discussion (long)

I know….it is not easy but I will try….I am not one who like dwelling on the negative, spring is around the corner and beside…..I am not seeing a major NFC and NFC East mountain to climb. The Giants are not in the AFC West.
I do not wear rose colored glasses. No one is confusing the current Giants with the ’86 Giants, nor the ’08 Giants, but then again…but I also do not see the ’85 Bears, Montana’s 49ers. I see a 50 million Roger’s GB, a “going for broke in 21” Rams…..and a Cowboys team that can be had, imho.Granted, D.Watson landing with the Eagles will piss me off.
So, We are losing 20 players to FA….but who will be missed? It, feels like a cleansing. I wish him the best, but EE has been mostly a coach killer for the Giants. The best thing we can say about Hernandez is that he stayed healthy, but I am sure many hoped he didn’t.
The OL needs 4 new starters. Quite pathetic, if you ask me. I sure hope this group stops being cute…..and goes all out to fix the OL. They should not count on anyone but Thomas. If by some miracle Gates, Lemieux, Bredeson or Price delivers…..it should be purely gravy. We all know it has been the Achilles of this team. If Schoen does anything…..this is it. This draft has at least 3 Stud RT, and plenty of quality Guards and Centers. OL and TEs should be the focus with the limited FA activity. So many good things will come from a decent OL
An OL that can run block….will give Barkley a stage…..that will give the Giants more options.
I know many have discarded Jones already. Hell, I have a personal connection to the kid…and I too am losing hope…..but I ask….what QB would have done well behind the Giants OL? Than add a Garrett led offense to a pathetic OL…..there is not a single QB who would have done well. He slinged it pretty well with Shummer…..it was the turnovers that got everyone up in arms his 1st year.
If the OL gets fixed….I am looking forward to seeing what Jones can do…..granted it pisses me off….that we basically wasted his rookie contract. Paying Jones big bucks scares the hell out of me.
On a side note, Am I the only one that hope the Giants truly study Metlife’s turf? There seem to be enough rumbling among the players, inside and outside of the organization…..that MetLife field is causing injuries. Not sure if its purely a coincidence, but 12 years of MetLife has produced a ton of lousy football for 2 teams and a ton of injuries. As a season ticket holder, I have hated the stadium….but if its also, more prone to injuries…this must be reviewed and solved.
Last year, outside of the OL, I was feeling much better with the talent on the roster….At least I felt, they could compete……and to be honest, I still blame the coaches more than level of talent…outside of the OL which started very iffy, got decimated with injuries, the RT experiment failed miserably and for the 10th year….has been a total disaster.
Talking about disasters, Danny Shelton…WTF!!! how does 345lbs become a ragdoll???? Not only did the Giants miss Blakes’ 150 tackles, but how he tackles, without giving up extra yardage.
These coaches did not put these players in a place to succeed. I was amazed by that…
Was 0-84 the final numbers? Any fan knows what I am talking about….how was that even possible?
I know it wasn’t only the coaches and the injuries…..but I felt it was a big part. NO was one of the few games that they were relatively healthy and they looked great.
Now, this roster has a ton of problems…..right now, it is worst then last year team. Last year, The OL only needed 3 players last year (Thomas and Gates) 😊. They had TEs bodies.
So, it goes without saying this off-season must go perfectly.
Luckily, the draft looks to line up perfectly…with solid depth of talent in positions of needs. I would love a plug & play RT, an anchor Edge, a NT, TEs, Guards and Center….yeah I know…too many needs, not enough picks. But remember, we need improvement, not perfection.
I feel Wink’s defense matches up very well with the Giants roster. Losing Bradberry will add an additional hole to a vital position of need for Wink’s defense…..hopefully, the young talent develops. This defense is consider a fun defense to play…..so maybe it fuels success.
With a few crucial additions, I have faith that this defense will be ready to start the season. I certainly will enjoy watching this defense more than Graham’s, which wasn’t my cup of tea. This defense will dictate the action…..not read and react. Yes, the pressure will be on the back end….McKinney & Co….but to be honest….that is the strength of our defense.
It is hard to feel confident about the roster of the offense.
I totally understand why many here are throwing away 2022…
I will say is “In Daboll we trust”. He is in lock step with the GM. He knows offense……it will be a modern offense. I feel much better that the offense is in better hands than last year with Garrett We must have faith the holes will be figured out.
They need an entire TE’s room….sounds funny, sad but funny. A decade of poor OL play, A DECADE! Amazing……at least, we will not hear, “we feel better about the OL than you all do” Schoen knows the OL is a priority. As a Fan….we must have faith. A STUD RT will do wonders.
I haven’t given up total hope on Jones…..granted, I do not want to commit to him either….I hope he forces the Giants into a tough spot next year. This is his last year….and he knows it.
Desperation might drive improvement. He checks many of the boxes, but he must WIN, which is the only box that matters.
He is transforming his body. I have seen some pictures…..he will be much stronger. Granted, a decent backup/competition is still needed as he hasn’t played a full season yet.
Although, I felt good with Judge (who disappointed me badly) ….I didn’t like Graham defense and had little faith in Garrett.
I like Wink’s defense….and have little doubt that Daboll/Kafka & Co. will have a great offensive game plan.
It will fall on Schoen to fill the holes!!
Remember, We only need to beat Wentz Commanders, Hurts, for now, Eagles and Daks Cowboys…..all could be had.
I like what has been done to this point….I see no “bad” moves…The next 2 months will be critical for Schoen……
I for one have faith!!
The rebuilding this team requires is immense.
The positive is we own the #5 and #7 overall picks. And hitting on them both and possibly putting some developing youth with the other picks into those barren units listed above is the hope.
This seems like a conversation to be had on a golf course
Value of contracts....certainly makes it harder on Schoen to fill holes.
L.Williams comes to mind....he is a great DT....his 27mil....doesn't affect his play
Schoen job will not be easy....but do not limit to only #5 & #7....I expect/hope all 5 draft picks in top 80....will offer value
I understand the hate for using a #2 pick....but he wouldn't make it past 4...as the Browns wanted him.
I would have preferred trading back....as they are not a player away type team....but no one denied he is a talent.
Except you...ok. you have the right to your opinion.
One can choose to view the current situation as ‘glass half full’, like George, and others choose the ‘flash half empty’, your choice.
I prefer to approach the current Giant situation with guarded optimism. Too much has to go right for even a 9-8 or 8-9 record, but six or seven wins would represent progress, which is what I hope to see from the new staff.
Coughlin, the GB guy, Shummer and Judge and now Daboll.....just wow.
Amazing to think how many coaches they are still paying.
I'm with you. I haven't given up yet. I leave it up to those that know better than me. The coaching staff. But it sure would be great if he turned into what we hoped when he was drafted.
Daboll should be able to scheme around a poor OL....the problem is I not sure Jones and our WRs are ideal for that quick hit type offense.
Any offensive success will start will a solid OL.
Responding to your comments but don't want to debate it much if you really want to keep this thread mostly about "positives" like the upcoming draft opportunity.
Barkley had talents and showed us his first two years what made him special with big plays. That Barkley is no longer as years/injuries will catch up to any running back. We are left with a guy that is okay at RB (not special) and one still struggling with heading north/south, hitting holes and pass protection. Those flaws will keep him at no better than okay.
Williams is not a great DT. He is good and on our poor team he stands out amongst the others, but he is not great. Unfortunately Gettleman paid him like he is great but that only occurred for about 8-10 games in 2020. "Great" plays great more often than just that. He plays at the good level and should have been paid at that level.
LW's contract and probably Golladay's and our starting cornerbacks are going to hold up rebuilding this team unless they are shed for picks. None of them will matter as Giants when this team is prepared to win so right now they are, in essence, holding Schoen hostage in fixing this. Maybe they become trade bait at the deadline if the Giants Front Office still needs another season of proof as to how deep this needs to go.
I want a ton of picks, and I want cap space as soon as it can be efficiently acquired.
You can have the last word.
It doesnt matter what you thought of him from the draft, what do you think of him now? He is a special athlete not a special football player. He doesnt like contact, its very clear watching him. He doesnt fight for extra yards, he doesnt block so if hes not getting the ball hes a liability. The Giants would be better served to dump him in a trade.
We are all waiting for him to return to the rookie we saw 4 years ago but he got punched in the mouth and never recovered. yes he is very talented but he is just a space player at this point. We need a guy that will get you the 2 yards for the 1st down. get someone tough with a chip on their shoulder, hes soft and afraid to get hit.
No it is not easy. I am so, so angry at what has taken place. I mean Mara kicking the garbage can really sums it up for me. As bad as the NFCE is/was over the last five years -- the Giants have been worse! this has been a historically bad team and they have been making historically bad calculations: one set comes to mind, and you sort of refer to it below, but letting BJ Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson go, to free up cash for a spending spree, and replacing them with Shelton, that one sticks in my craw
The Cowboys, Eagles and Washington have frikken out phis is bullshit! I have to stop looking at the rest of the NFL -- the frikken Giants have sucked. I cannot believe how bad they have been. Nothing about the rest of the NFL matters right now. Stop the sucking!!!!!
Absolutely correct here - the whole list can go. I don't even buy into Lorenzo Carter. He has spent four years sucking, crashing and burning.
Well Schoen made this point. He asked the beats if any of them wanted to sign up. Gettleman's decision to stick with the Oline, and then scramble in panic and waste draft capital on losers after the fact was another historically bad set of decisions. The Oline needs to be completely rebuilt around Thomas. I don't believe in frikken miracles. It is a fool's errand to repeat what the last regime did and rely on those guys who have already wholy failed
I think you mean consistently run block. The one thing Garret could do was manufacture a run game - and that Giants did that. I mean it was patently obvious that the run and blocking game took a Giant step backwards after Garret left. But if you are keeping Barkley -- for god sake give the guy some holes to run through on a consistent basis. An occasional streak of running does not help us. In order to be successful you need the run to work and some threats in the passing game too.
I'm not going to pretend I know the answer to this, but I suspect that Jones is not the answer. But Garret's offense didn't help him for sure. It was a scared offense. It was not extremely opportunistic. It relied on quickly hitting exact targets over and over again. Shurmur's offense definitely was more opportunistic and suited Jone's skill set more. I will say this about Jones. He frikken scares the crap out of me the way he throws his body around out there. He is not smart about it. It's one thing to be tough - it's another thing to be frikken reckless. Jones is reckless. I don't like that - and this is the problem with him. You can not rely on the guy to go a whole season out there.
Jones himself scares the heck out of me - even with a good offensive line. I don't see the Oline being "fixed 100% in one year. The Giants are only going to sign but so much. Thomas who you are extolling needed a full year to become decent. Most draftees are going to need some time under their belt in order to develop into NFL players -- so how the frick is the FO goin to give Jones a "fixed" oline. Even if they draft 2 or 3 Oliners and bring aboard a couple of vets - there is very little room for error - and they would almost have to hit on everything. Impossible task in my opinion.
agreed - look at everything causing the injuries -- the turf -- the body training, the diet, the warm up routine, the practices -- everything!!!
I felt good at the beginning of the season - but it quickly became apparent that this team was going nowhere. I lay this squarely on the coaching - so I agree with you on this. I don't understand why it takes five games to start playing football. That's essentially what happened last season. They start playing football and then they keep shooting themselves in the feet. I mean it would be funny if you were watching another team do it -- but not funny if your fan root for a team. I knew we were in trouble after the first three games. There is no way the Giants -- even as they were constructed should have lost any of the first three games last season. Yet they did. It was ridiculous!!!!
A-fukking-men - I wrote above - letting BJ Hill and Tomlinson go and bringing in a washed up behemoth to replace what was working -- that right there is a firable offense -- and that one lays squarely on Gettleman
It certainly did seem that way -- and I was horrified by it
No what are you talking about?
Yes it was
I agree that the roster has tons of problems -- We will have to see what the new FO does with it
Perfectly? Holy crap that a big assignment right there.
Hey -- I thought you said it "must go perfectly"
Wink seems to think so - he as much as said that -- I am waiting to see what he does with them -- but bring in Sauce and Bradberry going won't hurt so much -- they need to bring in some frikken decent LBs to go with Martinez -- or without Martinez though. Martindale needs good aggressive LBs for his defensive scheme
I agree but there will need to be a replacement for Bradberry - and two better than decent LBers added
yes it is
I am not throwing it away - if this FO is what they are saying they are - I want to see some -- it doesn't need to be perfect -- I want to see some improvement. I've been watching this team go backwards into oblivion for to frikken long
I certainly hope so - but faith will need to be earned. I am not going into the season with faith right now -- my faith has been bludgeoned
Well Gettleman knew it was a priority and look what happened -- botched it up -- we will see
Hope springs eternal -- I have no expectations of Jones. I think the guy is reckless and takes himself off the field too much with it
Desperation leads to perspiration and recklessness - yes - if he starts wining and stays on the field it will make a big difference -- but I just don't see it based on what we have already seen -- I would love to be proved wrong though
great -- how is this new body going to endure more of his bad decision making with it?
I lost faith in these guys - more so Judge and Garret -- but even Graham -- his defense takes a half season to gel
I sure hope this is right
yes it will -- we are going to learn a lot about this guy right away
Steady Cowboy -- if it was so easy how is it that we have been so unsuccessful?
Oh Boy!
I like your spirit George. I hope you are right. I've had my faith beaten out of me. I need a reason to have faith again. It will not happen in the off-season for me. I need to see guys on the field playing real football and looking like they can win
I am optimistic things will start getting better, but you're not going to see things improve in the record right away. It takes time to get talent, and get talent working together.
2022 will be similar to an expansion year. There will be times when the Offense and Defense look great, and other times when they look like they just graduated from High School.
Football is teamwork and talent, and both take time to sort out. The key is going to be how good our Front Office is, and that will take time as well (for example, who will be scouting in 2022 vs now). Once you fix the FO, things get better, as we saw in 1979.
While I understand the pessimism and that optimism is difficult, I'm staying away from the low hanging fruit of relentlessly bashing the Giants.
I agree that praise must be earned and I'm not handing out any helmet stickers for showing up.
Specially good at avoiding contact.
OP I too am a person looks for the positive in things. This is a complicated restructure. The processes will get changed quickly but it will take a couple years to change the people. In the mean time I have hope that we see improvement even in the players that won’t be around the following seasons. In the open field one on one Barkley has some incredible athleticism. When it comes to blocking or initiating contact he has proven that is not his thing.
It will be interesting to see what the new regime really thinks of him.
Jones and Barkley could both have monster years and the Giants could coast to a division title and make a run at the Superbowl.
The Giants can also re-sign Engram and he could become a dominant weapon in both the passing and running game. The line with a little better coaching could be top-5 in the league this year and power an unstoppable offense with Golladay, Toney and Slayton all putting up 1,000 yard seasons.
If we are going to focus on what can happen, let’s go all in. This team may be built to win multiple titles right now!
And golfer, I too want a ton of picks, and I want cap space as soon as it can be efficiently acquired.
I want so bad...for OL to get fixed.
Barkley is 25 years old....granted coming off some injuries....but not really a ton of wear and tear (see avoids contact).
I wanted to see Thomas, Lemieux and Gates run block for Barkley.....never happened.
Again, fix OL and let's see what happens.
I believe Barkley with a decent run blocking OL will draw interest for trade.
One can choose to view the current situation as ‘glass half full’, like George, and others choose the ‘flash half empty’, your choice.
I prefer to approach the current Giant situation with guarded optimism. Too much has to go right for even a 9-8 or 8-9 record, but six or seven wins would represent progress, which is what I hope to see from the new staff.
Except this isn't a half full / half empty situation, not even close. The glass left by the prior regime is one with nothing you want to drink in it - the team has very little core talent, no offense, no cap space and poor contracts. It's time to tear down and rebuild.
And don't measure the 2022 season based on wins and losses. Measure it by how many poor performers or expensive underperformers can be replaced with more promising players for the future. And hopefully from as many draft picks that can be had as soon as possible.
Perfect off season not needing to perfect.
They need a stud RT....if a rookie...as you said, will have growing pains....but he only need to play better than Solder/Peart....that were turnstiles. It won't take much to give Jones a little more confidence.
Gentlemen might have known the OL was a priority...he did well with Thomas, but his ego got in the way to rely on Peart and/or Solder to play RT....Shane Lemieux was still only a 5th RD pick to be written in pen as a starter.
I going into this year...with Bon Jovi "living on a prayer!"
The good news to me is I think Mara has finally acknowledged things need to change. Schoen being brought into the league by Parcells and then later with both the Panthers and Bills learned the way to compete.
The best thing I heard him say was he loved those 80's Giants teams. He will make adjustments based on the times but I believe priority number one will be winning the physical battle. Speed and Power. Toughness.
More than any player or scheme when that happens we will see better results imv. Hopefully over time he selects enough impact players and a QB to position the team for runs. He has for the most part a clean slate and the cap will be open by 2023. I am looking forward optimistically to the journey.
Perfect off season not needing to perfect.
They need a stud RT....if a rookie...as you said, will have growing pains....but he only need to play better than Solder/Peart....that were turnstiles. It won't take much to give Jones a little more confidence.
Gentlemen might have known the OL was a priority...he did well with Thomas, but his ego got in the way to rely on Peart and/or Solder to play RT....Shane Lemieux was still only a 5th RD pick to be written in pen as a starter.
I going into this year...with Bon Jovi "living on a prayer!"
I do think they can get a stud RT in the draft this year -- there are potentially four guys who fit the bill - Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Penning -- out of the four of them I personally think Penning is the best option
Looking at the top of the Draft -- I love OT Neal, ER/LB Hutchinson, ER/LB Walker, OT Penning, CB Gardener, WR Wilson, S/LB Hamilton, ER/LB Lloyd, and ER/LB Karlaftus
Even though they are ranked high, I do not love OT Ekwonu, OT Cross, CB Stingley, or ER Thibideaux. I don't think Ekwonu or Thibideaux are team-first guys. Cross reminds me of Hernandez too much and Stingley is a good player but has injury questions and I want none of that at 5 or 7. The guys I love all are well-rounded and will bring the kind of team-first attitude that Shoen has talked about.
But it's a deep draft and we have 4 - possible 6 - 7 more picks through the 4th round -- so there ought to be 4 to 7 more solid choices there (the possible three added are two for Graham's move to LA, and maybe one for Bradberry)
So let's say they bring in 8-9 solid choices through 7 rounds;
man would that help this team.
ah, I remember the 0-84 now, thanks -- Martindale better not let that bullshit continue -- Blitz 'em baby -- I would love to see an aggressive defense return
look George - I always like your perspective -- you are a sensible guy and you love football and the Giants -- what could be wrong with that -- so I hope you are 100% on with all of the above. I've just given my 2 cents
The head coach and offensive staff have demonstrable, recent success running some of the league’s best offenses. The defensive staff has recent success running a string of top 10 defenses.
The Giants have 2 top 10 picks, and 5 top 80 picks. They have a clear path to a clean cap sheet. They have an opportunity to reboot, and clean out all of the mistakes of the last four years.
Most of all, the curse of arguably the worst general manager this century in the NFL is clean and gone.
This is a great time to be a Giants fan.
To save the perfect father/son weekend adventure in 2012 Indianapolis and preserve the Giants 4th Super Bowl championship and would do it again.
The 10 years is finally over!!!
if he is a stud the upside is winning the division year 1 like Sean McVay did and going to super bowls.
somewhere in between they should at least be close to .500 and show progress like Shanahan, Vrabel, Stefanski, Reich.
we all know the downside because we've witnessed it with Mcadoo, Shurmur, and Judge.
the 2 top 10 picks and roster he inherits are almost definitely better than some of those inherited by coaches mentioned above who had some initial success. Siriani went 9-8 with hurts and a rookie (devonta smith) as their best offensive weapon last year.
We are all here for our love of the NYG. There is no reason to tear each other down. You see things your way; I seeing thing mine. We all have the same common goal, to see the team get better and notch another Superbowl victory.
I agree with an early comment, of holding my optimism in check. I had faith in Judge, which was misplaced. I'm holding my card closer to my vest and making my support, earned. Results are what I am looking forward to. Again, I held the same thoughts when Judge was in charge, show me progress and growth with in the team.
I am in the same boat this year, AGAIN, in wanting to see progress. This year, we do have a new hand upon the tiller, so time will tell. I have faith in the choices thus far, which leads to optimism. I find myself having to be cautious with this sentiment as it leads to hope, based on a feeling and not factual/tangable results.
I also agree Giants were poorly coached, look at Colt McCoy with Cardinals and Glennon s career prior to playing with the Giants
Pretty sure Schoen and company aren’t writing off the season either.
Let's Go Giants!
No question Schoen was a hot commodity. You'd be hard-pressed to find a young Exec more highly touted. That does count for something, and regardless of how steep the hill is that he has to climb, there's a consensus that if anyone could return the Giants to glory it would be Joe Schoen. That's why he's here.
Daboll was brought in to give the Giants a steady hand on the tiller, and in the process to jump-start a thoroughly anemic offense. Can he do that with Daniel Jones as his starting QB? Well, that's the big question. I think we'll get a better sense of how he and Schoen really feel about Jones when we see what they do in free agency and the draft. I've said before I don't care what they say...I want to see what they do.
So, sure, there's reason for hope. But I'm going to temper my enthusiasm while I see what transpires in the next couple of months.
Look forward to him proving that...
and a draft with 200+ more players than a typical draft in it thanks to covid year.
and probably some more picks incoming whether it's a bradberry deal or others.
by draft capital they have almost 70% more than the average amount from a median draft and roughly double the amount of draft capital from playoff teams picking in the back 1/3 of the round.
Unanswered questions. The biggest one is Daniel Jones. What do the new GM and HC really think about him going forward? Not what they say in public, what they do in FA and the draft and with his 2023 option. We will get those answers by early May if not sooner. We know he's been dealt a terrible hand, so I'll give him a clean slate on all his stats. Every QB needs blocking and weapons and Jones hasn't had much of either. But these questions aren't about his supporting cast, is his neck injury something that's one hit away from season ending IR or fully healed and non issue going forward? Are his lack of pocket presence and pre and post snap processing issues something that is coachable? Who the Giants QB is in 2023 IMO is the #1 priority for the new front office and coaches. Right now there is no QB on the roster signed for 2023.
I think the Barkley questions are window dressing. Out of college he was a special talent. NFL flawed, avoided contact, can't or won't block or run between the tackles for dirty yards, but a home run hitter. Last year he was one of the worst backs in the NFL. All of his skills that were special were gone. We'll see how the new staff handles him. If he plays like last year he'll be a major distraction. If he's back I hope he's ready for contact.
Thanks George. Good post.
Thanks George. Good post.
On the other hand, how does one gauge improvement? Judge said things were improving as things went to pot.