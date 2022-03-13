Lets try to have a positive discussion (long) George from PA : 3/13/2022 10:11 am

I know….it is not easy but I will try….I am not one who like dwelling on the negative, spring is around the corner and beside…..I am not seeing a major NFC and NFC East mountain to climb. The Giants are not in the AFC West.



I do not wear rose colored glasses. No one is confusing the current Giants with the ’86 Giants, nor the ’08 Giants, but then again…but I also do not see the ’85 Bears, Montana’s 49ers. I see a 50 million Roger’s GB, a “going for broke in 21” Rams…..and a Cowboys team that can be had, imho.Granted, D.Watson landing with the Eagles will piss me off.



So, We are losing 20 players to FA….but who will be missed? It, feels like a cleansing. I wish him the best, but EE has been mostly a coach killer for the Giants. The best thing we can say about Hernandez is that he stayed healthy, but I am sure many hoped he didn’t.



The OL needs 4 new starters. Quite pathetic, if you ask me. I sure hope this group stops being cute…..and goes all out to fix the OL. They should not count on anyone but Thomas. If by some miracle Gates, Lemieux, Bredeson or Price delivers…..it should be purely gravy. We all know it has been the Achilles of this team. If Schoen does anything…..this is it. This draft has at least 3 Stud RT, and plenty of quality Guards and Centers. OL and TEs should be the focus with the limited FA activity. So many good things will come from a decent OL



An OL that can run block….will give Barkley a stage…..that will give the Giants more options.



I know many have discarded Jones already. Hell, I have a personal connection to the kid…and I too am losing hope…..but I ask….what QB would have done well behind the Giants OL? Than add a Garrett led offense to a pathetic OL…..there is not a single QB who would have done well. He slinged it pretty well with Shummer…..it was the turnovers that got everyone up in arms his 1st year.



If the OL gets fixed….I am looking forward to seeing what Jones can do…..granted it pisses me off….that we basically wasted his rookie contract. Paying Jones big bucks scares the hell out of me.



On a side note, Am I the only one that hope the Giants truly study Metlife’s turf? There seem to be enough rumbling among the players, inside and outside of the organization…..that MetLife field is causing injuries. Not sure if its purely a coincidence, but 12 years of MetLife has produced a ton of lousy football for 2 teams and a ton of injuries. As a season ticket holder, I have hated the stadium….but if its also, more prone to injuries…this must be reviewed and solved.



Last year, outside of the OL, I was feeling much better with the talent on the roster….At least I felt, they could compete……and to be honest, I still blame the coaches more than level of talent…outside of the OL which started very iffy, got decimated with injuries, the RT experiment failed miserably and for the 10th year….has been a total disaster.



Talking about disasters, Danny Shelton…WTF!!! how does 345lbs become a ragdoll???? Not only did the Giants miss Blakes’ 150 tackles, but how he tackles, without giving up extra yardage.



These coaches did not put these players in a place to succeed. I was amazed by that…



Was 0-84 the final numbers? Any fan knows what I am talking about….how was that even possible?



I know it wasn’t only the coaches and the injuries…..but I felt it was a big part. NO was one of the few games that they were relatively healthy and they looked great.



Now, this roster has a ton of problems…..right now, it is worst then last year team. Last year, The OL only needed 3 players last year (Thomas and Gates) 😊. They had TEs bodies.



So, it goes without saying this off-season must go perfectly.



Luckily, the draft looks to line up perfectly…with solid depth of talent in positions of needs. I would love a plug & play RT, an anchor Edge, a NT, TEs, Guards and Center….yeah I know…too many needs, not enough picks. But remember, we need improvement, not perfection.



I feel Wink’s defense matches up very well with the Giants roster. Losing Bradberry will add an additional hole to a vital position of need for Wink’s defense…..hopefully, the young talent develops. This defense is consider a fun defense to play…..so maybe it fuels success.



With a few crucial additions, I have faith that this defense will be ready to start the season. I certainly will enjoy watching this defense more than Graham’s, which wasn’t my cup of tea. This defense will dictate the action…..not read and react. Yes, the pressure will be on the back end….McKinney & Co….but to be honest….that is the strength of our defense.





It is hard to feel confident about the roster of the offense.



I totally understand why many here are throwing away 2022…



I will say is “In Daboll we trust”. He is in lock step with the GM. He knows offense……it will be a modern offense. I feel much better that the offense is in better hands than last year with Garrett We must have faith the holes will be figured out.



They need an entire TE’s room….sounds funny, sad but funny. A decade of poor OL play, A DECADE! Amazing……at least, we will not hear, “we feel better about the OL than you all do” Schoen knows the OL is a priority. As a Fan….we must have faith. A STUD RT will do wonders.



I haven’t given up total hope on Jones…..granted, I do not want to commit to him either….I hope he forces the Giants into a tough spot next year. This is his last year….and he knows it.



Desperation might drive improvement. He checks many of the boxes, but he must WIN, which is the only box that matters.



He is transforming his body. I have seen some pictures…..he will be much stronger. Granted, a decent backup/competition is still needed as he hasn’t played a full season yet.



Although, I felt good with Judge (who disappointed me badly) ….I didn’t like Graham defense and had little faith in Garrett.



I like Wink’s defense….and have little doubt that Daboll/Kafka & Co. will have a great offensive game plan.



It will fall on Schoen to fill the holes!!



Remember, We only need to beat Wentz Commanders, Hurts, for now, Eagles and Daks Cowboys…..all could be had.



I like what has been done to this point….I see no “bad” moves…The next 2 months will be critical for Schoen……



I for one have faith!!



