Giants have no money per Raanan : 3/14/2022 2:42 pm

Jordan Raanan

Through conversations w/sources over past few days...



-- Giants told everyone they have no $$$



-- The $5M range for a TE? Probably too expensive.



-- A mid-range ($8M) OT? Nope. Too much.



-- One of top or mid-range guards at $6M-10M? Not likely. Out of their price range.