Giants have no money per Raanan

mphbullet36 : 3/14/2022 2:42 pm
https://twitter.com/JordanRaanan/status/1503441197406339079

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Through conversations w/sources over past few days...

-- Giants told everyone they have no $$$

-- The $5M range for a TE? Probably too expensive.

-- A mid-range ($8M) OT? Nope. Too much.

-- One of top or mid-range guards at $6M-10M? Not likely. Out of their price range.
Well  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 2:43 pm : link
yes and no. We know they want to get rid of another $15-20 million in salary.
Amazing  
Samiam : 3/14/2022 2:44 pm : link
A team with this bad a record over a few years and a QB on a rookie contract.
Thanks Gettleman!  
Jints in Carolina : 3/14/2022 2:45 pm : link
They could create on a need basis  
JonC : 3/14/2022 2:45 pm : link
but a rebuilding team should play it smart right now.
RE: Well  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15630469 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
yes and no. We know they want to get rid of another $15-20 million in salary.


yeah but they need 15ish to just sign rookies.

And most of that will come with a (expected) Bradberry trade.

Outside of that unless they are trading Barkley or finding an unlikely trade partner for Logan Ryan it will be tough to find more money to free up.
RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
The_Boss : 3/14/2022 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
Yep. Imagine being told in your GM interview that your first FA period will be regulated to dumpster diving due to gross cap mismanagement from the last guy.
on paper and considering talent/cap  
Payasdaddy : 3/14/2022 2:47 pm : link
could be the worst team in football
on the brightside, its all upside
Good  
Sean : 3/14/2022 2:47 pm : link
Don’t make it worse.
RE: RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
Payasdaddy : 3/14/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15630481 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:

the juice was worth the squeeze!!! lord I despise DG and a GM
our cap situtation was decent two yrs ago


Yep. Imagine being told in your GM interview that your first FA period will be regulated to dumpster diving due to gross cap mismanagement from the last guy.
 
christian : 3/14/2022 2:48 pm : link
Schoen is playing possum.
I am not buying this  
jvm52106 : 3/14/2022 2:49 pm : link
completely. Sounds more like a blanket statement to cover for interests here and there. We can sign anyone we want but they are going after this differently than we did in the past.

We obviously had the money to throw at Trubisky so we have some money, just not overpaying at need positions to just to fill them.

It sucks though but, to me, if this is the reality they want to move with then trading Barkley SHOULD absolutely happen. Both for cap space and for the future as he will NOT be here beyond 2022.
RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
Scooter185 : 3/14/2022 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
He just needs more time
Gettleman really screwed the place up huh  
GMAN4LIFE : 3/14/2022 2:49 pm : link
top 5 pick and no money to show for it. incredible.
They were always going to be bottom feeders this year in FA  
Rick in Dallas : 3/14/2022 2:49 pm : link
But that’s OK. Be smart in FA signings and ace the draft.
We have no money but we offered Trubitsky a substantial contract  
BillT : 3/14/2022 2:50 pm : link
Alrighty then.
even if they were decent  
Enzo : 3/14/2022 2:50 pm : link
last year, it doesn't seem like DG and his minions had much of a plan in place for 2023.
It seems like professional  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2022 2:50 pm : link
malpractice to have a shitty team and a shitty cap situation all at the same time.

and it's not like one or two moves caused the avalanche it was an entire tenure.
RE: I am not buying this  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2022 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15630491 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
completely. Sounds more like a blanket statement to cover for interests here and there. We can sign anyone we want but they are going after this differently than we did in the past.

We obviously had the money to throw at Trubisky so we have some money, just not overpaying at need positions to just to fill them.

It sucks though but, to me, if this is the reality they want to move with then trading Barkley SHOULD absolutely happen. Both for cap space and for the future as he will NOT be here beyond 2022.


I don't think Raanan is getting this from the Giants...I think he is getting this info from Agents who says the giants aren't likely to spend much at all because they can't.
This is what I was saying in a post yesterday  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 2:51 pm : link
this GM will not go on spending sprees like Reese and DG. He will build through the draft like they did in Buffalo. I think we’ll be better off with that approach. It’s not as fun in March, but it is probably the way to go.
We all knew  
dabru : 3/14/2022 2:52 pm : link
how bad it was, and we await the plan to fix it. I hope we start to see some progress but so far, not so much.

RE: It seems like professional  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15630504 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
malpractice to have a shitty team and a shitty cap situation all at the same time.

and it's not like one or two moves caused the avalanche it was an entire tenure.

It's even worse when you consider that Gettleman had the benefit of having a rookie QB contract on the books.
RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
People legitimately argued this time last year Dave was doing a good job and yo wait and see.
RE: RE: I am not buying this  
jvm52106 : 3/14/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15630505 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630491 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


completely. Sounds more like a blanket statement to cover for interests here and there. We can sign anyone we want but they are going after this differently than we did in the past.

We obviously had the money to throw at Trubisky so we have some money, just not overpaying at need positions to just to fill them.

It sucks though but, to me, if this is the reality they want to move with then trading Barkley SHOULD absolutely happen. Both for cap space and for the future as he will NOT be here beyond 2022.



I don't think Raanan is getting this from the Giants...I think he is getting this info from Agents who says the giants aren't likely to spend much at all because they can't.


I get it, that isn't the point I am making. I am not buying the truth to the word being put out. The Giants will basically not overpay for players even at need positions. BUT, if we do want someone, we can sign them.
RE: even if they were decent  
81_Great_Dane : 3/14/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15630503 Enzo said:
Quote:
last year, it doesn't seem like DG and his minions had much of a plan in place for 2023.
I think 2023 is fine; it's 2022 that's screwed.
What a bunch of crap  
Giants73 : 3/14/2022 2:56 pm : link
They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.
Hopefully the Giants are waiting for the leftovers  
arniefez : 3/14/2022 2:56 pm : link
It's possible they don't see a huge difference in the free agent OLs and they're hoping when the music stops some don't have chairs?
RE: What a bunch of crap  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15630524 Giants73 said:
Quote:
They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.


If you restructure contracts, the new regime will be stuck with bad debt on players they don't want.

This is why the Giants never have cap room. If you want to fix it, you have to stay frugal and clean it up.
Guys  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2022 2:59 pm : link
I know this post will be ignored by some but remember this during the season when the Giants struggle. Do not go off the rails and blame Daboll or Schoen as this will take 2-3 years to fix the mess that Gettleman created.
Of course they’d say that  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 3/14/2022 3:00 pm : link
Why show your hand going into negotiations? As long as the Shepard/Martinez paycuts aren’t made public there is no advantage to letting agents know how much you’ve got to spend.

I think we will be very selective in bringing in players that will take less cause they want to be here for one reason or another, relationships with coaches, prove it deals, guys looking for playing time, or vets ok with being backups.

Nothing Raanan says effects how much money we have to spend. We will have enough to get done whatever gets done.
RE: What a bunch of crap  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15630524 Giants73 said:
Quote:
They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.


Overpaying free agents has not worked out so well for this franchise for the last decade. Schoen is going to build through the draft. They won’t be competitive for at least the next year or two. Why pay premium dollars for overpriced free agents when you won’t be competitive anyway? Free agency is for plugging holes here or there for the good teams. The bad teams overspend and try to build their core out of free agency. It almost never works.
Still handful of guys that they can trade or outright release  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 3:01 pm : link
to gain cap room and/or get picks. Guys that won’t matter down the line.

Rebuild smartly but get moving with it...
RE: RE: What a bunch of crap  
AcidTest : 3/14/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15630528 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15630524 Giants73 said:


Quote:


They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.



If you restructure contracts, the new regime will be stuck with bad debt on players they don't want.

This is why the Giants never have cap room. If you want to fix it, you have to stay frugal and clean it up.


Short-term pain for long-term gain. Everyone knows we're going to suck in 2022 anyway. We're basically an expansion team without the cap space. Might as well absorb as many bad contracts this year to be in the best possible position next spring.
RE: What a bunch of crap  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2022 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15630524 Giants73 said:
Quote:
They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.


why would the giants want to restructure contracts on this team that can't win games?

That is just kicking the can down the road for players Schoen/Daboll might have no interest in keeping.
Explain how the eagles were 60 million over  
Giants73 : 3/14/2022 3:02 pm : link
At this point last year. Managed to sign free agents, and still have cap space this year. Or the Rams were 30 million over at this point, grabbed a bunch of players and one the super bowl.

The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.
Look  
AcidTest : 3/14/2022 3:02 pm : link
at who we've signed: Gano, Foster, and Board. And they are all one year deals.
RE: RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15630520 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



People legitimately argued this time last year Dave was doing a good job and yo wait and see.


Really? Maybe they were just pulling your leg...
RE: Explain how the eagles were 60 million over  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15630541 Giants73 said:
Quote:
At this point last year. Managed to sign free agents, and still have cap space this year. Or the Rams were 30 million over at this point, grabbed a bunch of players and one the super bowl.

The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.


It's not that hard.

Two different stories.

The Eagles historically have not overpaid players, they tend to trade them or let them walk. They are always under the cap.

The Rams mortgaged their future (including the draft) betting on the present. They believed they were close.

Right now, the Giants should follow the Eagles example. (BTW, our assistant GM is from the Eagles).
RE: Explain how the eagles were 60 million over  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15630541 Giants73 said:
Quote:
At this point last year. Managed to sign free agents, and still have cap space this year. Or the Rams were 30 million over at this point, grabbed a bunch of players and one the super bowl.

The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.


The Giants are not the Rams. They are a terrible team with few good players and no cap room unless they start restructuring already bad contracts to create more cap room for this season. Why bother? Anyone they sign this offseason is not going to make them a contender. Draft well and save your money this year.
This is part of a plan  
Archer : 3/14/2022 3:09 pm : link
The Giants have $92,504,912 CAP space next year and they have $221,944,971 CAP in 2023

This was part of the prior administration strategy
There are few long term contracts and most are over by 2023.

The Giants have chosen not to extend contracts and convert salary into signing bonuses. The process of prorating contracts is common among teams. If you check on OTC you will see that the Giants, have among the most money available moving forward.

This is part of a strategy that the Giants are employing.
It is also a recognition that the Giants are still a couple years away from fielding a competitive team.

The Giants are in full rebuild mode and will not kick the can down the road
The intent is to have a significant amount of money to acquire special free agents when the time is right
ill ask it again  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:11 pm : link
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
baaahahahahahaha  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2022 3:12 pm : link
Every time I think I couldn't possibly think of Dave Gettleman as even more incompetent than I already did, something else happens.
Worst GM in history.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2022 3:12 pm : link
Anyone who ever defended for a single day has zero credibility.

The cap matters no matter what any moron says.
RE: ill ask it again  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15630566 djm said:
Quote:
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.


But it is the last GMs fault. They shouldn’t push money from bad players into 2023 to what, win 7 games instead of 5?
I am heavily influenced by  
Bob from Massachusetts : 3/14/2022 3:13 pm : link
what Tampa has ben able to do in baseball, which is to say these huge contracts are really not the most cost-effective way to manage a team, and I think that is similar to what Shoen is doing. The trickiest part is the big contracts quarterbacks get.

The better strategy may be essentially to say rather than giving one person a $10M contract and counting on them and them only, give 4 people a $2M contract for short duration, with people who might not have a totally clean record due to injury or something, and maybe two of them work out pretty well. It's more cost-effective. I think that's right and pretty much what the Giants intend to do.
RE: ill ask it again  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2022 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15630566 djm said:
Quote:
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.


How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?

You absolute fucking goof.
I think Archer is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2022 3:14 pm : link
on the right path. They are cleaning things up where they can and some will just expire. It is all about improving the draft. That will get them out the cycle.
Gettleman  
TommyWiseau : 3/14/2022 3:15 pm : link
And Abrams set this team back 10 years
DG  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:16 pm : link
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.

RE: RE: ill ask it again  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15630581 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15630566 djm said:


Quote:


what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.



How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?

You absolute fucking goof.


I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.
RE: DG  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15630594 djm said:
Quote:
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
Inflation's hurting us all, I guess.  
BrettNYG10 : 3/14/2022 3:19 pm : link
And fans mocked their generous giveaway of medium Pepsis. Who knew they were giving us everything they could.
Jordan, every real Giants’ fan knows this save for the casual fan.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2022 3:20 pm : link
Tell us something we haven’t known for months
RE: RE: RE: ill ask it again  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15630597 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15630581 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15630566 djm said:


Quote:


what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.



How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?

You absolute fucking goof.



I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.


Easy targets? Um, he was the GM and led to the team to become the joke of the league. All on him. He didn't improve the team in any aspect, not even one iota. They actually got significantly WORSE under his reign of terror.

Open your fucking eyes.
Cap matters  
Giants73 : 3/14/2022 3:20 pm : link
93 mil next year 230 mil year after. Plenty of money to work with. Only 8 million in dead cap this year and 6 million under the cap. They have room to manipulate and sign people, it’s ok to have some dead cap next year. Eagles as a baseline up above have 36 million in dead cap.
and in 2 years  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:20 pm : link
when we still don't have a real QB and we're MAYBE treading water, if lucky, we can all look back on this period and be thankful we didn't waste money or picks while trading for a star QB. Because we had no cap room...lol sure ok.

And we will never see a FA market like this again. No more Wilsons. No more Watsons.

Like I said, I don't mind being told we're not ready for the star vet QB as there's a timing issue, I may disagree, but it's at least an honest retort, but I will just NOPE anytime the cap is brought up.

The Giants come up with more excuses than the world has assholes. IT's something to behold.
This is why you fire a terrible GM sooner rather than later  
Lambuth_Special : 3/14/2022 3:21 pm : link
If they had fired Gettleman in 2019 along with Shurmur, you'd have saved yourself from the "save my legacy" 2021 FA spending spree that DG jumped into.
contracts are typically  
fkap : 3/14/2022 3:22 pm : link
much lower than the per year average in the first year, or can be structured that way. IF Schoen can wiggle a few dollars loose, he can add a few lunch box workers. These are the type players he should be targeting, not huge dollar players.
RE: DG  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15630594 djm said:
Quote:
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.


Lol what.

Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.
If we could go back in time...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2022 3:24 pm : link
how many would now forego the exorbitant contracts doled out for Golladay and LW?

JFC, what a disaster those two signings were.

Not sure how after all the offseason  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2022 3:25 pm : link
discussion, leaks, etc. about the Giants FO some still think it was all on Dave. Team collaborative made the mess.
Probably means we have to also  
Simms11 : 3/14/2022 3:26 pm : link
endure another miserable year until we can get this mess fixed. Hopefully this year will be used to get the foundational pieces in place.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ill ask it again  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15630608 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15630597 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15630581 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15630566 djm said:


Quote:


what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.



How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?

You absolute fucking goof.



I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.



Easy targets? Um, he was the GM and led to the team to become the joke of the league. All on him. He didn't improve the team in any aspect, not even one iota. They actually got significantly WORSE under his reign of terror.

Open your fucking eyes.


I knew that already. Thanks. Have a wonderful day.

RE: Not sure how after all the offseason  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15630627 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
discussion, leaks, etc. about the Giants FO some still think it was all on Dave. Team collaborative made the mess.


Who was the GM? Mara, the scouts and Abrams are also at fault but a lot of the weight falls on Daves shoulders. To say otherwise is nonsense.
RE: RE: DG  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15630618 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630594 djm said:


Quote:


didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.




Lol what.

Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.


I guess they weren’t pulling your leg...
Guys take it easy  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 3:27 pm : link
Let's wait and see how it all plays out...
Man...why is Dave in Hoboken such a dickhead?  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2022 3:29 pm : link
RE: RE: DG  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15630618 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630594 djm said:


Quote:


didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.




Lol what.

Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.


Oh pipe down. Never said he was NOT the #1 reason why things went south (actually I think coaching was just as culpable sorry if that infuriates you all) but I said HE WAS NOT alone.

exhausting. U want the same good ship lolipop opinions? sorry I can't do that.


RE: RE: Not sure how after all the offseason  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2022 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15630635 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630627 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


discussion, leaks, etc. about the Giants FO some still think it was all on Dave. Team collaborative made the mess.



Who was the GM? Mara, the scouts and Abrams are also at fault but a lot of the weight falls on Daves shoulders. To say otherwise is nonsense.


Never said Dave was not a big part of it. I did say many were part of creating the mess.
RE: ill ask it again  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/14/2022 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15630566 djm said:
Quote:
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?

No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.

And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.


So, your question is: what if the Giants had won and not lost? Not sure whether that's an interesting question because it supposes that the team had players that it didn't have. Unless you think this team was somehow on the verge of winning, but they just had bad luck?

Take a look at that roster evaluation Eric did. This was a team that had a shot at 9 wins?

Schoen wants to revamp the roster and he wants to get financially sound. Financially sound is his definition, not ours.
Giants have plenty of ways to make space  
BigBlue7 : 3/14/2022 3:31 pm : link
If there are guys they want to sign

Saying the Giants have no money is pretty click baity by Raanan

RE: RE: RE: DG  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15630647 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15630618 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15630594 djm said:


Quote:


didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?

Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.

It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.




Lol what.

Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.



Oh pipe down. Never said he was NOT the #1 reason why things went south (actually I think coaching was just as culpable sorry if that infuriates you all) but I said HE WAS NOT alone.

exhausting. U want the same good ship lolipop opinions? sorry I can't do that.


What are you even saying? I might be one of the most critical people of the Giants ownership on this site? When have I been about “good ship lollipop” opinions. Fucking clown.
Guys  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 3:40 pm : link
Christian Kirk, the streaky receiver from the Cardinals just signed a 4 year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million. Third highest paid WR in the league now.

Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
TyreeHelmet : 3/14/2022 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
Its truly remarkable how bad this guy was at his job. Whatever at least hes gone.
every time  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:45 pm : link
2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?

I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?

Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?

I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.

I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.
The way the Giants are being forced to approach FA now  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 3:47 pm : link
Is how they should do it every year. Any player worth signing isn't likely to even reach FA.

Just stick to one year deals under $5M. Quantity, not quality - free agents are for filling holes in the short term. Sign a bunch cheap for a year then let them walk. If one hits and has a great year, he can sign somewhere else for big money and help your comp pick formula.

Bargain basement shopping is the only FA skipping we should be doing every year, not just this year.
RE: RE: Thanks Gettleman!  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15630678 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15630473 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


Its truly remarkable how bad this guy was at his job. Whatever at least hes gone.


Again, let me second this take that DG was horrible. HE was stubborn he was weird he made bad moves and more bad moves and worse yet he didn't make any GREAT moves. He sucked. Full stop.

I just can't shake this feeling that Mara used all of that as a built in excuse to take the slow and patient approach while eschewing a pretty bold and potentially franchise altering move with these QBs available for trade. That's all I am saying.
RE: The way the Giants are being forced to approach FA now  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15630682 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Is how they should do it every year. Any player worth signing isn't likely to even reach FA.

Just stick to one year deals under $5M. Quantity, not quality - free agents are for filling holes in the short term. Sign a bunch cheap for a year then let them walk. If one hits and has a great year, he can sign somewhere else for big money and help your comp pick formula.

Bargain basement shopping is the only FA skipping we should be doing every year, not just this year.


Especially this season if we are really going the tank route. Sure looks that way to me.

RE: every time  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15630681 djm said:
Quote:
2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?

I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?

Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?

I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.

I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.


For what purpose? Have at it...it’s a waste of time.
RE: Guys  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15630671 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Christian Kirk, the streaky receiver from the Cardinals just signed a 4 year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million. Third highest paid WR in the league now.

Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.


Draft is absolutely the way to go, we all agree there.

Problem is, the Giants haven't been able to draft well in ions. The second half of Reese's run here and then DG's entire 4 years here, both time periods, both of those GM's drafted TERRIBLY. They put us here. DG was good at nothing and it has put us in a huge hole.

Couldn't draft. Couldn't sign good FA's. Fucked up the cap. Couldn't fix the OL, which is what he said he would be job one for him in his introductory press conference.

Guy was a monumental failure here. Should've fired him after his second season here. He was allowed to stay and do even more damage.
Of course cap space can almost always be created  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2022 3:55 pm : link
(to a point). but not without a cost.

But the thing that people take issue with is when you look at the teams with the most cap space, generally speaking, they are usually teams with bad records with some random teams sprinkled in who did well, but usually with a rookie QB contract.

From OTC:
Jets, Dolphins, Jags, Seahawks (post Wilson trade), Colts, Panthers, Bengals - top 7 teams with most cap space. Only the Bengals (rookie QB contract) made the playoffs.

Rams, Packers, 49ers, Bucs, Saints, Chiefs, Giants bottom 7 (teams with the least cap space). Only the Giants (with a rookie QB contract) missed the playoffs. Saints did too, but they have other issues and a different situation than the Giants.

You usually do not see teams with this bad on-field results and this bad a cap situation.

It's usually one or the other.



RE: RE: every time  
djm : 3/14/2022 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15630690 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15630681 djm said:


Quote:


2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?

I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?

Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?

I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.

I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.



For what purpose? Have at it...it’s a waste of time.


Come again? What's a waste of time? Arguing about the cap? Yes I agree thanks for that.

RE: RE: Explain how the eagles were 60 million over  
prdave73 : 3/14/2022 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15630548 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15630541 Giants73 said:


Quote:


At this point last year. Managed to sign free agents, and still have cap space this year. Or the Rams were 30 million over at this point, grabbed a bunch of players and one the super bowl.

The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.



It's not that hard.

Two different stories.

The Eagles historically have not overpaid players, they tend to trade them or let them walk. They are always under the cap.

The Rams mortgaged their future (including the draft) betting on the present. They believed they were close.

Right now, the Giants should follow the Eagles example. (BTW, our assistant GM is from the Eagles).



Exactly.. agree.
RE: every time  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/14/2022 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15630681 djm said:
Quote:
2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?

I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?

Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?

I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.

I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.


Which "star" QB is currently a free agent? Or is this about Watson? What other "stars" are out there?

If a player is good his former team signs him, especially at QB. Watson is 'available' because what he is accused of doing is horrible, and I don't think the Giants passing on that is all that controversial.

But again, which star, expensive players on the market now would you want to sign? Trubisky sucks and Pittsburgh is going to back up the truck.

Trades leave the team with one great player and fewer resources to build a team around him, which is a different kind of dumb.
You’re arguing all over the place about how the Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 4:01 pm : link
had a bad GM, no plans, spent foolishly and mismanaged the cap. But you want to dig deeper because there is some other key issue? What are really babbling about?

Post in a clearer manner and maybe you can have a logical conversation or debate...
RE: Guys  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15630671 eric2425ny said:
Quote:


Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.


There's that, of course we just watched the Rams win it all with a team of overwhelmingly talented mercenaries.

There isn't just one way to have a winning team. That's the lesson to take.
draft....find gems in the UDFA's......  
BillKo : 3/14/2022 4:07 pm : link
....zero problem with no spending this FA period.

Giants need organization, coaching, and youth to get this new program started.
The cap is not "malleable"  
arniefez : 3/14/2022 4:12 pm : link
The cap is choices. The choices the Giant made last year means if they make those kinds of choices again a few years down the road they'll be Dallas and NO.

I've said this a 100 times. The Giants cap issue is a one year deal. There is no cap issue after this year. The Giants are in great cap shape going forward if they don't push any money forward.

But they have no QB under contract for 2023. If they want to keep Daniel Jones he's going to cost between 25M (new contract) and 30M (franchise tag) next year.

I believe that's why they had some for Trubisky. Because for him they were going to push money into next year. I'm curious to see what Pittsburgh is paying him. If it's 15 million it might be half of what Jones costs next year.
 
christian : 3/14/2022 4:15 pm : link
Poor drafting doesn’t require you to spend poorly in free agency.

The common variable in both equations was Dave Gettleman — and he oversaw shitty college scouting and shitty pro scouting.

A large part of your roster will be on a second contract — whether you drafted them or not. And there’s nothing more special about guys you drafted.

The key is to scout players accurately and pay them in the right hands. Just like a draft board is built with bands, teams do this for veteran players. Abrams has talked about this at length.

It’s bananas the Giants scouted Kenny Golladay in the top band. That’s insane.

This is what you get  
kelly : 3/14/2022 4:19 pm : link
When the owners have blind loyalty to someone who never earned it.
Free agency  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2022 4:22 pm : link
is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.

Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.

Gettleman...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2022 4:22 pm : link
Worst hire in franchise history.
RE: Free agency  
BillKo : 3/14/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15630762 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.

Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.


That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.

That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.
RE: RE: Guys  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15630693 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15630671 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


Christian Kirk, the streaky receiver from the Cardinals just signed a 4 year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million. Third highest paid WR in the league now.

Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.



Draft is absolutely the way to go, we all agree there.

Problem is, the Giants haven't been able to draft well in ions. The second half of Reese's run here and then DG's entire 4 years here, both time periods, both of those GM's drafted TERRIBLY. They put us here. DG was good at nothing and it has put us in a huge hole.

Couldn't draft. Couldn't sign good FA's. Fucked up the cap. Couldn't fix the OL, which is what he said he would be job one for him in his introductory press conference.

Guy was a monumental failure here. Should've fired him after his second season here. He was allowed to stay and do even more damage.


Totally agree with you. There’s signing a free agent here or there to plug a hole on a team that has overall drafted well over the recent years, and then there’s trying to build the core of your team out of expensive free agents because you have done a poor job of drafting.

The latter scenario is what plagued Reese’s last few years and DG’s entire tenure here as GM. Remember when Reese was shelling out relatively lucrative contracts to special teams players like Dwayne Harris and Jonathan Casillas? That’s when I knew we were in big trouble. Those are the types of players you draft in rounds 4-7 and develop at a low cost. Save the cash for re-signing your own players and the occasional mid level free agent signing where you have a gap.
I remember looking at OTC...  
Kev in Cali : 3/14/2022 5:11 pm : link
well prior to the start of 2021 season. And at the time 2022 was looking great!

How the F does this happen so suddenly. Was it the Golladay signing that hurt us most?
RE: If we could go back in time...  
FStubbs : 3/14/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15630625 bw in dc said:
Quote:
how many would now forego the exorbitant contracts doled out for Golladay and LW?

JFC, what a disaster those two signings were.


In retrospect, I'd forgo Bradberry, Jackson, Martinez, any one of Shepherd's, and a bunch of others.
RE: I remember looking at OTC...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15630843 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
well prior to the start of 2021 season. And at the time 2022 was looking great!

How the F does this happen so suddenly. Was it the Golladay signing that hurt us most?


I'm not sure why some are having problems with. Look at what we are paying players who aren't even the top of their position. It's not one or two or three or four guys.

As people keep saying, it's astonishing we're in this position with a QB on his rookie deal.
RE: RE: Free agency  
Angel Eyes : 3/14/2022 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15630770 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15630762 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.

Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.




That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.

That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.

Why did they abandon this approach?
and by the way  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:15 pm : link
THOSE WHO SAY THE CAP DOESN'T MATTER... you are from the Gettleman school.

THOSE WHO SAY IT DOES MATTER... you should be happy with the new sheriff.

Obviously, performance matters, but the Giants are in this position because they have constantly re-structured contracts for well over a decade.
This sounds more like a philosophy  
Matt M. : 3/14/2022 5:18 pm : link
than a statement of fact. Perhaps, Schoen would prefer not to spend on a top tier FA knowing we are not likely to be all that good this year. Save those for a year or two from now when we have more cap space and we are improving.
RE: This sounds more like a philosophy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15630861 Matt M. said:
Quote:
than a statement of fact. Perhaps, Schoen would prefer not to spend on a top tier FA knowing we are not likely to be all that good this year. Save those for a year or two from now when we have more cap space and we are improving.


No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.

That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.
Once again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:21 pm : link
many Giants fans are living in denial.
RE: RE: RE: Free agency  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2022 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15630853 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15630770 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15630762 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.

Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.




That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.

That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.


Why did they abandon this approach?


Because they missed on key draft picks, compounded it by missing on massive free agent contracts they signed to fix the missed draft picks and then poured good money after bad trying to fix it with more FA and forcing draft picks based on need.

it begins with scouting IMO.
RE: Guys take it easy  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/14/2022 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15630637 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Let's wait and see how it all plays out...


I don't believe we've met
RE: RE: Guys take it easy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15630873 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15630637 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Let's wait and see how it all plays out...



I don't believe we've met


LOL
RE: Good  
adamg : 3/14/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15630485 Sean said:
Quote:
Don’t make it worse.


Agreed. Ride out the 2022 shitstorm and start over next year. Kicking the can down the road only limits us. We need a clean slate not mediocre assets on margin.
The NYG should not allow Dave to return to either  
The_Boss : 3/14/2022 5:29 pm : link
Met Life or the team facility ever again. Ban him. That’s how bad this guy was at his job.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Free agency  
adamg : 3/14/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15630869 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15630853 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15630770 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15630762 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.

Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.




That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.

That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.


Why did they abandon this approach?



Because they missed on key draft picks, compounded it by missing on massive free agent contracts they signed to fix the missed draft picks and then poured good money after bad trying to fix it with more FA and forcing draft picks based on need.

it begins with scouting IMO.


Seemed to be DG's philosophy. We found some good UDFA even in Reese's latter years.
RE: RE: This sounds more like a philosophy  
Matt M. : 3/14/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15630864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15630861 Matt M. said:


Quote:


than a statement of fact. Perhaps, Schoen would prefer not to spend on a top tier FA knowing we are not likely to be all that good this year. Save those for a year or two from now when we have more cap space and we are improving.



No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.

That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.
I recognize the cap impact. My point is, even of we weren't so hamstrung by the cap, how much impact would a top tier FA have on this team anyway? It's not just the cap. It's that we completely suck
RE: RE: This sounds more like a philosophy  
bw in dc : 3/14/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15630864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.

That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.


To me, "cap hell" is a derivative of "QB hell". If you have the right QB, the managing the cap is a lot easier.
Hasn't this  
darren in pdx : 3/14/2022 5:46 pm : link
been known going into this offseason? This is a throwaway season to get the new systems in place and hopefully draft some good pieces to build off of.
RE: Hasn't this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15630916 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
been known going into this offseason? This is a throwaway season to get the new systems in place and hopefully draft some good pieces to build off of.


Some people are not paying attention.
We arent in cap hell  
Snablats : 3/14/2022 5:58 pm : link
Schoen is CHOOSING to not push money into the future. There is tons of cap room next year and in 2024

This is a CHOICE Schoen/Giants are making. They could sign players for big money and structure the contract with a low cap hit this year/big cap hits in future years

But they are CHOOSING not to

And thats fine. But its a choice they are making, not something they have to do

RE: RE: RE: Guys take it easy  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2022 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15630876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15630873 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15630637 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Let's wait and see how it all plays out...



I don't believe we've met



LOL


Lol, classic. “Uncle Leo, is that you”
RE: We arent in cap hell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15630952 Snablats said:
Quote:
Schoen is CHOOSING to not push money into the future. There is tons of cap room next year and in 2024

This is a CHOICE Schoen/Giants are making. They could sign players for big money and structure the contract with a low cap hit this year/big cap hits in future years

But they are CHOOSING not to

And thats fine. But its a choice they are making, not something they have to do


Yes and no.

The Giants are always tight against the cap BECAUSE they have always pushed the debt into the next year.

That's why every year, you saw posts, "Hey, the Giants will be in great cap shape next year" but it never happened.
.  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 6:13 pm : link
There are a bunch of posters here that wouldn't know a football if it hit them in the face.

You want them to do math, too?
Why  
Spider43 : 3/14/2022 6:14 pm : link
Did we allow him and his family on the field again to close the season?!
This is GREAT NEWS!  
ZogZerg : 3/14/2022 6:33 pm : link
The last thing we want is for Giants to dip their toe in Free Agency the first couple days.

Let all the craziness go buy and come in for the value.
Good  
DavidinBMNY : 3/14/2022 7:01 pm : link
So you are saying there is a chance the new guys get it.

It might be painful, but at least the team is no longer living in fantasy land.
RE: Guys  
DavidinBMNY : 3/14/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15630671 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Christian Kirk, the streaky receiver from the Cardinals just signed a 4 year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million. Third highest paid WR in the league now.

Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
Exactly. That contract is crazy.
Dave Gettleman  
Mook80 : 3/14/2022 7:13 pm : link
easily the worst employee the Giants have ever had as GM. And many people on here defended him, all the way up until the middle of the year this year.
We have  
TommyWiseau : 3/14/2022 7:15 pm : link
possible the worst roster in the NFL. We have no cap space. We have a QB on his rookie deal who probably sucks and has no future with the team. We have multiple long term contracts bogging the team down. We have a RB who we took 2nd overall who is injury prone and is pretty trash.

Honestly even with a new GM, assistant GM and new Head Coach, I have no faith in these Scouts to finally get shit right. I know it is hard to replace these guys at this point in the game but Schoen needs to clean house completely after the draft.
Mook.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2022 7:16 pm : link
I think Gettleman surpassed RH as THE worst Giants hire of my lifetime. He couldn't have done a worse job if he tried.
RE: Dave Gettleman  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15631086 Mook80 said:
Quote:
easily the worst employee the Giants have ever had as GM. And many people on here defended him, all the way up until the middle of the year this year.


I said this two years ago and was called an idiot for it.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2022 7:19 pm : link
Well, those posters are idiots. I can't believe people defended him. I just can't comprehend that.
RE: GT...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15631107 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, those posters are idiots. I can't believe people defended him. I just can't comprehend that.


A few of them, and they were ardent defenders, have disappeared into the BBI Witness Protection Program.
RE: GT...  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15631107 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, those posters are idiots. I can't believe people defended him. I just can't comprehend that.


Take a look in the archives a year ago today and you'll find defense of Gettleman all over the place. It's hilarious.

Many of those posters left. The ones that remained you know not to take seriously.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2022 7:23 pm : link
It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.
RE: GT...  
Maryland Blows : 3/14/2022 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15631118 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.


The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.
RE: RE: GT...  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15631168 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15631118 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.



The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.


Here's one of the guys that left and came back. Not to be taken seriously.
RE: RE: GT...  
Bruner4329 : 3/14/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15631168 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15631118 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.



The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.

So will Raanan now retract his statement? Looking a bit foolish right now.
RE: RE: RE: GT...  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2022 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15631182 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15631168 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15631118 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.



The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.


So will Raanan now retract his statement? Looking a bit foolish right now.


Is it? He’s not a superstar and his cap hit is likely to be $2.5-$3.5 million
.  
Go Terps : 3/14/2022 8:08 pm : link
Ranaan doesn't sound foolish.

I can't believe some people still don't understand the relationship between the roster and the salary cap.
How is he foolish?  
Matt M. : 3/14/2022 8:20 pm : link
He didn't mean literally no money. He meant no money for significant signings. This is a smart signing that doesn't cost a ton now or down the road.
 
christian : 3/14/2022 8:40 pm : link
A lot of this is one step forward, one step back.

Look at the defensive line in 2020: Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Johnson and the Giants were 10th pressure percentage.

Fast-forward to today Williams, Lawrence and who knows, coming off a year where they were 29th in pressure percentage.

The Giants lost Austin Johnson today, because they signed an olineman.

Schoen is still playing the game of musical chairs Gettleman left him.
RE: RE: Dave Gettleman  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15631099 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15631086 Mook80 said:


Quote:


easily the worst employee the Giants have ever had as GM. And many people on here defended him, all the way up until the middle of the year this year.



I said this two years ago and was called an idiot for it.


I have been saying this for probably longer and been called worse than idiot.

No big deal...they are either gone or morphed into the crowd that says I know they aren’t good but I am still hoping...
RE: …  
The Dude : 3/14/2022 10:48 pm : link
In comment 15631245 christian said:
Quote:
A lot of this is one step forward, one step back.

Look at the defensive line in 2020: Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Johnson and the Giants were 10th pressure percentage.

Fast-forward to today Williams, Lawrence and who knows, coming off a year where they were 29th in pressure percentage.

The Giants lost Austin Johnson today, because they signed an olineman.

Schoen is still playing the game of musical chairs Gettleman left him.


Seems like a drastic take. think run stuffing DL are easier to find over the course of a few years vs offensive line (the weakest unit of the roster)
Ranaan absolutely deserves to be called out  
speedywheels : 3/14/2022 11:00 pm : link
He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).

Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/14/2022 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15631452 The Dude said:
Quote:
Seems like a drastic take. think run stuffing DL are easier to find over the course of a few years vs offensive line (the weakest unit of the roster)


The point is the Giants had a good unit. But they didn’t have the resources available to keep that unit together and add other good players.

They didn’t have the resources because they’re paying a bunch of B players A money.

But you’re right, over the next few years with proper scouting and proper evaluation the Giants can fix the d-line. As of now, it’s weak link.

This whole thing will take a few years to dig out of.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2022 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15631460 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15631452 The Dude said:


Quote:


Seems like a drastic take. think run stuffing DL are easier to find over the course of a few years vs offensive line (the weakest unit of the roster)



The point is the Giants had a good unit. But they didn’t have the resources available to keep that unit together and add other good players.

They didn’t have the resources because they’re paying a bunch of B players A money.

But you’re right, over the next few years with proper scouting and proper evaluation the Giants can fix the d-line. As of now, it’s weak link.

This whole thing will take a few years to dig out of.


vikings just cut michael pierce who was in BAL with Wink - he'd be a really good signing at the right price.
 
christian : 3/14/2022 11:36 pm : link
Pierce is a good call. Younger than the old retread DTs available. Someone you can give a few years to and pencil in to be part of the turnaround.
RE: every time  
santacruzom : 1:28 am : link
In comment 15630681 djm said:
Quote:
2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?



Oh I get it, you're just mad because you're seeing negative impacts of cap irresponsibility that you believe don't exist.
Direct quote from Dave Gettleman last year  
GeofromNJ : 8:26 am : link
"I don't do this as a hobby."
Well Jordan's definition of no money seems slightly off  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:27 am : link
; )
RE: Ranaan absolutely deserves to be called out  
ajr2456 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15631456 speedywheels said:
Quote:
He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).

Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.


Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it

Quote:
Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.


But I know facts are pesky.
Technically  
pjcas18 : 8:55 am : link
Raanan isn't wrong (about not having any money), the Giants are not cap compliant right now (they are 6.4M over the cap), but will need to be cap compliant tomorrow when the new league year starts, so some other move needs to happen.

whether it's a cut, restructure, etc. but the Giants don't have money
RE: Direct quote from Dave Gettleman last year  
The_Boss : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15631604 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
"I don't do this as a hobby."


His performance indicated differently. Dave GM'ed the NYG like I performed my hobby, golf. I am probably a little better at golf than Dave was at GM'ing...
RE: RE: Ranaan absolutely deserves to be called out  
Jimmy Googs : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15631643 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15631456 speedywheels said:


Quote:


He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).

Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.



Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it



Quote:


Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.



But I know facts are pesky.


haha...
 
christian : 9:37 am : link
I have no love lost for Ranaan, but he just reported what agents around the league told him.

Like I posted yesterday, Schoen was playing possum.
RE: RE: Ranaan absolutely deserves to be called out  
speedywheels : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15631643 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15631456 speedywheels said:


Quote:


He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).

Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.



Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it



Quote:


Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.



But I know facts are pesky.


So let me get this straight - ranaan makes a statement assuming another transaction was going to take place (MT), and then backtracks from that statement when the assumed transaction doesn’t actually take place?

I don’t see how him assuming a nonexistent transaction makes him look any better.
At least we signed 2 capable OL in FA  
djm : 9:44 am : link
I’m gonna just go by their actions more than words. No point being so negative… it doesn’t suit me.

3 capable starters up front now, granted two are stop gap but hey it’s better than nothing. You’d think an OL will be taken over the first 3 premium picks. We’re getting there.
Giants are under the cap they just haven't reported Shep and Martinez  
Rick in Dallas : 9:46 am : link
deals so OTC shows them over the cap. Schoen knows what he is doing.
It's refreshing watching a real GM work....
RE: RE: RE: Ranaan absolutely deserves to be called out  
ajr2456 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15631730 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15631643 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15631456 speedywheels said:


Quote:


He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).

Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.



Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it



Quote:


Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.



But I know facts are pesky.



So let me get this straight - ranaan makes a statement assuming another transaction was going to take place (MT), and then backtracks from that statement when the assumed transaction doesn’t actually take place?

I don’t see how him assuming a nonexistent transaction makes him look any better.


I know you’re not the brightest bulb in the room but those two tweets were a minute apart, and Raanans original tweet said things he’s heard “the past few days” aka when the Giants were expected to have a good chance at bringing in Tribusky. So people told him that stuff under the expectation Tribusky was a possibility. Not sure how he can be backtracking on a statement that wasn’t his opinion.
