Giants have no money per Raanan

Through conversations w/sources over past few days...
-- Giants told everyone they have no $$$
-- The $5M range for a TE? Probably too expensive.
-- A mid-range ($8M) OT? Nope. Too much.
-- One of top or mid-range guards at $6M-10M? Not likely. Out of their price range.
yeah but they need 15ish to just sign rookies.
And most of that will come with a (expected) Bradberry trade.
Outside of that unless they are trading Barkley or finding an unlikely trade partner for Logan Ryan it will be tough to find more money to free up.
Yep. Imagine being told in your GM interview that your first FA period will be regulated to dumpster diving due to gross cap mismanagement from the last guy.
on the brightside, its all upside
the juice was worth the squeeze!!! lord I despise DG and a GM
our cap situtation was decent two yrs ago
We obviously had the money to throw at Trubisky so we have some money, just not overpaying at need positions to just to fill them.
It sucks though but, to me, if this is the reality they want to move with then trading Barkley SHOULD absolutely happen. Both for cap space and for the future as he will NOT be here beyond 2022.
He just needs more time
and it's not like one or two moves caused the avalanche it was an entire tenure.
I don't think Raanan is getting this from the Giants...I think he is getting this info from Agents who says the giants aren't likely to spend much at all because they can't.
It's even worse when you consider that Gettleman had the benefit of having a rookie QB contract on the books.
People legitimately argued this time last year Dave was doing a good job and yo wait and see.
completely. Sounds more like a blanket statement to cover for interests here and there. We can sign anyone we want but they are going after this differently than we did in the past.
I get it, that isn't the point I am making. I am not buying the truth to the word being put out. The Giants will basically not overpay for players even at need positions. BUT, if we do want someone, we can sign them.
If you restructure contracts, the new regime will be stuck with bad debt on players they don't want.
This is why the Giants never have cap room. If you want to fix it, you have to stay frugal and clean it up.
I think we will be very selective in bringing in players that will take less cause they want to be here for one reason or another, relationships with coaches, prove it deals, guys looking for playing time, or vets ok with being backups.
Nothing Raanan says effects how much money we have to spend. We will have enough to get done whatever gets done.
Overpaying free agents has not worked out so well for this franchise for the last decade. Schoen is going to build through the draft. They won’t be competitive for at least the next year or two. Why pay premium dollars for overpriced free agents when you won’t be competitive anyway? Free agency is for plugging holes here or there for the good teams. The bad teams overspend and try to build their core out of free agency. It almost never works.
Rebuild smartly but get moving with it...
They have a 100 million in cap space in 2023 and no contracts for almost 200 million in 2024. They have plenty of money, the contracts signed the last couple of years allowed for flexibility. All 3 year deals easy to restructure. Complete BS, first sign that Schoen may be full of shit.
If you restructure contracts, the new regime will be stuck with bad debt on players they don't want.
This is why the Giants never have cap room. If you want to fix it, you have to stay frugal and clean it up.
Short-term pain for long-term gain. Everyone knows we're going to suck in 2022 anyway. We're basically an expansion team without the cap space. Might as well absorb as many bad contracts this year to be in the best possible position next spring.
why would the giants want to restructure contracts on this team that can't win games?
That is just kicking the can down the road for players Schoen/Daboll might have no interest in keeping.
The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.
People legitimately argued this time last year Dave was doing a good job and yo wait and see.
Really? Maybe they were just pulling your leg...
The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.
It's not that hard.
Two different stories.
The Eagles historically have not overpaid players, they tend to trade them or let them walk. They are always under the cap.
The Rams mortgaged their future (including the draft) betting on the present. They believed they were close.
Right now, the Giants should follow the Eagles example. (BTW, our assistant GM is from the Eagles).
The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.
The Giants are not the Rams. They are a terrible team with few good players and no cap room unless they start restructuring already bad contracts to create more cap room for this season. Why bother? Anyone they sign this offseason is not going to make them a contender. Draft well and save your money this year.
This was part of the prior administration strategy
There are few long term contracts and most are over by 2023.
The Giants have chosen not to extend contracts and convert salary into signing bonuses. The process of prorating contracts is common among teams. If you check on OTC you will see that the Giants, have among the most money available moving forward.
This is part of a strategy that the Giants are employing.
It is also a recognition that the Giants are still a couple years away from fielding a competitive team.
The Giants are in full rebuild mode and will not kick the can down the road
The intent is to have a significant amount of money to acquire special free agents when the time is right
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
The cap matters no matter what any moron says.
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
But it is the last GMs fault. They shouldn’t push money from bad players into 2023 to what, win 7 games instead of 5?
The better strategy may be essentially to say rather than giving one person a $10M contract and counting on them and them only, give 4 people a $2M contract for short duration, with people who might not have a totally clean record due to injury or something, and maybe two of them work out pretty well. It's more cost-effective. I think that's right and pretty much what the Giants intend to do.
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?
You absolute fucking goof.
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?
You absolute fucking goof.
I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?
You absolute fucking goof.
I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.
Easy targets? Um, he was the GM and led to the team to become the joke of the league. All on him. He didn't improve the team in any aspect, not even one iota. They actually got significantly WORSE under his reign of terror.
Open your fucking eyes.
And we will never see a FA market like this again. No more Wilsons. No more Watsons.
Like I said, I don't mind being told we're not ready for the star vet QB as there's a timing issue, I may disagree, but it's at least an honest retort, but I will just NOPE anytime the cap is brought up.
The Giants come up with more excuses than the world has assholes. IT's something to behold.
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
Lol what.
Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.
JFC, what a disaster those two signings were.
what were the Giants going to do this season if they went 9-8 last year and Jones threw for 4200 yards with 28 TDs?
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
How it goes, Mr. Gettleman?
You absolute fucking goof.
I like to think more than just point fingers at the easy targets. Try it out once in a while. And then go fuck yourself.
Easy targets? Um, he was the GM and led to the team to become the joke of the league. All on him. He didn't improve the team in any aspect, not even one iota. They actually got significantly WORSE under his reign of terror.
Open your fucking eyes.
I knew that already. Thanks. Have a wonderful day.
Who was the GM? Mara, the scouts and Abrams are also at fault but a lot of the weight falls on Daves shoulders. To say otherwise is nonsense.
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
Lol what.
Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.
I guess they weren’t pulling your leg...
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
Lol what.
Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.
Oh pipe down. Never said he was NOT the #1 reason why things went south (actually I think coaching was just as culpable sorry if that infuriates you all) but I said HE WAS NOT alone.
exhausting. U want the same good ship lolipop opinions? sorry I can't do that.
discussion, leaks, etc. about the Giants FO some still think it was all on Dave. Team collaborative made the mess.
Who was the GM? Mara, the scouts and Abrams are also at fault but a lot of the weight falls on Daves shoulders. To say otherwise is nonsense.
Never said Dave was not a big part of it. I did say many were part of creating the mess.
No franchise has sold a bigger shit stained bill of goods better than what NYG is currently selling to John Q Public. Bravo there Jonny. Just cry cap and blame the last GM like only you can do.
And what happens in 2023....can't wait for that one.
So, your question is: what if the Giants had won and not lost? Not sure whether that's an interesting question because it supposes that the team had players that it didn't have. Unless you think this team was somehow on the verge of winning, but they just had bad luck?
Take a look at that roster evaluation Eric did. This was a team that had a shot at 9 wins?
Schoen wants to revamp the roster and he wants to get financially sound. Financially sound is his definition, not ours.
Saying the Giants have no money is pretty click baity by Raanan
didn't operate in a vacuum. HE had tons of help. Mara and his boys all signed off on this 2021 FA spending spree (2 players really)-- a "spree" (laughable to even call it that) that was going to lead to a blood letting one year later? The same team that was going to have to re-sign its young QB IF warranted?
Sorry, I can't assign all the blame to the guy who isn't even employed here anymore. There's so much bullshit wrapped up in this it goes beyond the pale.
It's fine. I can wait another year for a possible QB to land in our laps. Why not. Maybe we draft a kid this April and find our savior...one can dream.
Lol what.
Dave Gettleman was the GM of the team. He presented players to the owner to sign off on, and they took his word because they aren’t football scouts. Nobody deserves more blame than Gettleman. Weird hill to die on.
Oh pipe down. Never said he was NOT the #1 reason why things went south (actually I think coaching was just as culpable sorry if that infuriates you all) but I said HE WAS NOT alone.
exhausting. U want the same good ship lolipop opinions? sorry I can't do that.
What are you even saying? I might be one of the most critical people of the Giants ownership on this site? When have I been about “good ship lollipop” opinions. Fucking clown.
Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
Its truly remarkable how bad this guy was at his job. Whatever at least hes gone.
I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?
Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?
I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.
I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.
Just stick to one year deals under $5M. Quantity, not quality - free agents are for filling holes in the short term. Sign a bunch cheap for a year then let them walk. If one hits and has a great year, he can sign somewhere else for big money and help your comp pick formula.
Bargain basement shopping is the only FA skipping we should be doing every year, not just this year.
.
Its truly remarkable how bad this guy was at his job. Whatever at least hes gone.
Again, let me second this take that DG was horrible. HE was stubborn he was weird he made bad moves and more bad moves and worse yet he didn't make any GREAT moves. He sucked. Full stop.
I just can't shake this feeling that Mara used all of that as a built in excuse to take the slow and patient approach while eschewing a pretty bold and potentially franchise altering move with these QBs available for trade. That's all I am saying.
Just stick to one year deals under $5M. Quantity, not quality - free agents are for filling holes in the short term. Sign a bunch cheap for a year then let them walk. If one hits and has a great year, he can sign somewhere else for big money and help your comp pick formula.
Bargain basement shopping is the only FA skipping we should be doing every year, not just this year.
Especially this season if we are really going the tank route. Sure looks that way to me.
I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?
Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?
I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.
I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.
For what purpose? Have at it...it’s a waste of time.
Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
Draft is absolutely the way to go, we all agree there.
Problem is, the Giants haven't been able to draft well in ions. The second half of Reese's run here and then DG's entire 4 years here, both time periods, both of those GM's drafted TERRIBLY. They put us here. DG was good at nothing and it has put us in a huge hole.
Couldn't draft. Couldn't sign good FA's. Fucked up the cap. Couldn't fix the OL, which is what he said he would be job one for him in his introductory press conference.
Guy was a monumental failure here. Should've fired him after his second season here. He was allowed to stay and do even more damage.
But the thing that people take issue with is when you look at the teams with the most cap space, generally speaking, they are usually teams with bad records with some random teams sprinkled in who did well, but usually with a rookie QB contract.
From OTC:
Jets, Dolphins, Jags, Seahawks (post Wilson trade), Colts, Panthers, Bengals - top 7 teams with most cap space. Only the Bengals (rookie QB contract) made the playoffs.
Rams, Packers, 49ers, Bucs, Saints, Chiefs, Giants bottom 7 (teams with the least cap space). Only the Giants (with a rookie QB contract) missed the playoffs. Saints did too, but they have other issues and a different situation than the Giants.
You usually do not see teams with this bad on-field results and this bad a cap situation.
It's usually one or the other.
2-3 of us say the cap is malleable and not thissupposed bed rock line that cannot be touched I get shouted down as if I insulted someone's mother. I am just sick of having to ward off gun shots at something that really isn't that hard to process but since most of you are so angry at DG any talk that the cap issues right now MIGHT be slightly misleading get you all worked up to a frenzy. Why? Can't have that talk?
I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?
Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?
I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.
I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.
For what purpose? Have at it...it’s a waste of time.
Come again? What's a waste of time? Arguing about the cap? Yes I agree thanks for that.
At this point last year. Managed to sign free agents, and still have cap space this year. Or the Rams were 30 million over at this point, grabbed a bunch of players and one the super bowl.
The Giants cap situation is not bad. If Schoen says he wants to empty and start over fair over, don’t play like you can make moves because of the current contracts.
It's not that hard.
Two different stories.
The Eagles historically have not overpaid players, they tend to trade them or let them walk. They are always under the cap.
The Rams mortgaged their future (including the draft) betting on the present. They believed they were close.
Right now, the Giants should follow the Eagles example. (BTW, our assistant GM is from the Eagles).
Exactly.. agree.
I don't think it's 100% genuine that the Giants can't sign a STAR QB right now because of cap space. I think its way too easy to use that excuse and here we are, another shit fucking year coming up and I am supposed to buy that because of cap room....?
Again, what if they went 9-10 wins last year? Would they have to nuke that team and start over and risk losing DG to FA in 1.5 years?
I wish they would just tell us that they don't want the QB or big star FA because they don't want to star the clock yet. That they are scared to bring in this high priced star even if the team isn't that good as it will set unrealistic expectations. Telling me cap space? That makes me mad.
I have a right to feel this way. I couldn't care fucking less how much you all hate DG. He sucked here. Big time sucked here. I just want to dig deeper than that.
Which "star" QB is currently a free agent? Or is this about Watson? What other "stars" are out there?
If a player is good his former team signs him, especially at QB. Watson is 'available' because what he is accused of doing is horrible, and I don't think the Giants passing on that is all that controversial.
But again, which star, expensive players on the market now would you want to sign? Trubisky sucks and Pittsburgh is going to back up the truck.
Trades leave the team with one great player and fewer resources to build a team around him, which is a different kind of dumb.
Post in a clearer manner and maybe you can have a logical conversation or debate...
Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
There's that, of course we just watched the Rams win it all with a team of overwhelmingly talented mercenaries.
There isn't just one way to have a winning team. That's the lesson to take.
Giants need organization, coaching, and youth to get this new program started.
I've said this a 100 times. The Giants cap issue is a one year deal. There is no cap issue after this year. The Giants are in great cap shape going forward if they don't push any money forward.
But they have no QB under contract for 2023. If they want to keep Daniel Jones he's going to cost between 25M (new contract) and 30M (franchise tag) next year.
I believe that's why they had some for Trubisky. Because for him they were going to push money into next year. I'm curious to see what Pittsburgh is paying him. If it's 15 million it might be half of what Jones costs next year.
The common variable in both equations was Dave Gettleman — and he oversaw shitty college scouting and shitty pro scouting.
A large part of your roster will be on a second contract — whether you drafted them or not. And there’s nothing more special about guys you drafted.
The key is to scout players accurately and pay them in the right hands. Just like a draft board is built with bands, teams do this for veteran players. Abrams has talked about this at length.
It’s bananas the Giants scouted Kenny Golladay in the top band. That’s insane.
Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.
Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.
That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.
That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.
Christian Kirk, the streaky receiver from the Cardinals just signed a 4 year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million. Third highest paid WR in the league now.
Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
Draft is absolutely the way to go, we all agree there.
Problem is, the Giants haven't been able to draft well in ions. The second half of Reese's run here and then DG's entire 4 years here, both time periods, both of those GM's drafted TERRIBLY. They put us here. DG was good at nothing and it has put us in a huge hole.
Couldn't draft. Couldn't sign good FA's. Fucked up the cap. Couldn't fix the OL, which is what he said he would be job one for him in his introductory press conference.
Guy was a monumental failure here. Should've fired him after his second season here. He was allowed to stay and do even more damage.
Totally agree with you. There’s signing a free agent here or there to plug a hole on a team that has overall drafted well over the recent years, and then there’s trying to build the core of your team out of expensive free agents because you have done a poor job of drafting.
The latter scenario is what plagued Reese’s last few years and DG’s entire tenure here as GM. Remember when Reese was shelling out relatively lucrative contracts to special teams players like Dwayne Harris and Jonathan Casillas? That’s when I knew we were in big trouble. Those are the types of players you draft in rounds 4-7 and develop at a low cost. Save the cash for re-signing your own players and the occasional mid level free agent signing where you have a gap.
How the F does this happen so suddenly. Was it the Golladay signing that hurt us most?
JFC, what a disaster those two signings were.
In retrospect, I'd forgo Bradberry, Jackson, Martinez, any one of Shepherd's, and a bunch of others.
How the F does this happen so suddenly. Was it the Golladay signing that hurt us most?
I'm not sure why some are having problems with. Look at what we are paying players who aren't even the top of their position. It's not one or two or three or four guys.
As people keep saying, it's astonishing we're in this position with a QB on his rookie deal.
is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.
Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.
That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.
That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.
Why did they abandon this approach?
THOSE WHO SAY IT DOES MATTER... you should be happy with the new sheriff.
Obviously, performance matters, but the Giants are in this position because they have constantly re-structured contracts for well over a decade.
No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.
That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.
is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.
Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.
That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.
That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.
Why did they abandon this approach?
Because they missed on key draft picks, compounded it by missing on massive free agent contracts they signed to fix the missed draft picks and then poured good money after bad trying to fix it with more FA and forcing draft picks based on need.
it begins with scouting IMO.
I don't believe we've met
Let's wait and see how it all plays out...
I don't believe we've met
LOL
Agreed. Ride out the 2022 shitstorm and start over next year. Kicking the can down the road only limits us. We need a clean slate not mediocre assets on margin.
is absolutely *not* fools gold, but to take advantage of it most effectively (and for the long-term), IMO, your team needs a solid core, usually built through the draft and/or trades and you should be filling in holes not building your team.
Only one team that was built in the era of FA IMO won a SB without the benefit of meaningful FA investment among starters and it was the 2006 Colts. 22 out of 22 offensive and defensive Super Bowl starters were either drafted by Polian, claimed off waivers, traded for, or street free agents.
That's pretty amazing PJ and some good knowledge right there.
That's what the Giants need to get back to, drafting competently and developing UDFAs.........ever the optimist, I believe they will.
Why did they abandon this approach?
Because they missed on key draft picks, compounded it by missing on massive free agent contracts they signed to fix the missed draft picks and then poured good money after bad trying to fix it with more FA and forcing draft picks based on need.
it begins with scouting IMO.
Seemed to be DG's philosophy. We found some good UDFA even in Reese's latter years.
than a statement of fact. Perhaps, Schoen would prefer not to spend on a top tier FA knowing we are not likely to be all that good this year. Save those for a year or two from now when we have more cap space and we are improving.
No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.
That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.
No, we're in cap hell. Schoen has repeatedly stated that. It's why he said we need to cut $40 million from the cap.
That doesn't mean we won't sign players, perhaps even one or two decent contracts. But there is no mystery to this.
To me, "cap hell" is a derivative of "QB hell". If you have the right QB, the managing the cap is a lot easier.
Some people are not paying attention.
This is a CHOICE Schoen/Giants are making. They could sign players for big money and structure the contract with a low cap hit this year/big cap hits in future years
But they are CHOOSING not to
And thats fine. But its a choice they are making, not something they have to do
Let's wait and see how it all plays out...
I don't believe we've met
LOL
Lol, classic. “Uncle Leo, is that you”
This is a CHOICE Schoen/Giants are making. They could sign players for big money and structure the contract with a low cap hit this year/big cap hits in future years
But they are CHOOSING not to
And thats fine. But its a choice they are making, not something they have to do
Yes and no.
The Giants are always tight against the cap BECAUSE they have always pushed the debt into the next year.
That's why every year, you saw posts, "Hey, the Giants will be in great cap shape next year" but it never happened.
You want them to do math, too?
Let all the craziness go buy and come in for the value.
It might be painful, but at least the team is no longer living in fantasy land.
Free agency is fools gold. Build through the draft. Plug some holes with cheap free agents where needed. Re-sign your core drafted players if they have earned their second deal.
Honestly even with a new GM, assistant GM and new Head Coach, I have no faith in these Scouts to finally get shit right. I know it is hard to replace these guys at this point in the game but Schoen needs to clean house completely after the draft.
I said this two years ago and was called an idiot for it.
A few of them, and they were ardent defenders, have disappeared into the BBI Witness Protection Program.
Take a look in the archives a year ago today and you'll find defense of Gettleman all over the place. It's hilarious.
Many of those posters left. The ones that remained you know not to take seriously.
The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.
It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.
The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.
Here's one of the guys that left and came back. Not to be taken seriously.
It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.
The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.
So will Raanan now retract his statement? Looking a bit foolish right now.
It still pisses me off he was allowed to 'retire'. Yes, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but his ass should have been fired.
The team with no money just signed their starting RG. Just saying. You can find money if they want to plain and simple.
So will Raanan now retract his statement? Looking a bit foolish right now.
Is it? He’s not a superstar and his cap hit is likely to be $2.5-$3.5 million
I can't believe some people still don't understand the relationship between the roster and the salary cap.
Look at the defensive line in 2020: Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Johnson and the Giants were 10th pressure percentage.
Fast-forward to today Williams, Lawrence and who knows, coming off a year where they were 29th in pressure percentage.
The Giants lost Austin Johnson today, because they signed an olineman.
Schoen is still playing the game of musical chairs Gettleman left him.
easily the worst employee the Giants have ever had as GM. And many people on here defended him, all the way up until the middle of the year this year.
I said this two years ago and was called an idiot for it.
I have been saying this for probably longer and been called worse than idiot.
No big deal...they are either gone or morphed into the crowd that says I know they aren’t good but I am still hoping...
Look at the defensive line in 2020: Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Johnson and the Giants were 10th pressure percentage.
Fast-forward to today Williams, Lawrence and who knows, coming off a year where they were 29th in pressure percentage.
The Giants lost Austin Johnson today, because they signed an olineman.
Schoen is still playing the game of musical chairs Gettleman left him.
Seems like a drastic take. think run stuffing DL are easier to find over the course of a few years vs offensive line (the weakest unit of the roster)
Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
The point is the Giants had a good unit. But they didn’t have the resources available to keep that unit together and add other good players.
They didn’t have the resources because they’re paying a bunch of B players A money.
But you’re right, over the next few years with proper scouting and proper evaluation the Giants can fix the d-line. As of now, it’s weak link.
This whole thing will take a few years to dig out of.
Seems like a drastic take. think run stuffing DL are easier to find over the course of a few years vs offensive line (the weakest unit of the roster)
The point is the Giants had a good unit. But they didn’t have the resources available to keep that unit together and add other good players.
They didn’t have the resources because they’re paying a bunch of B players A money.
But you’re right, over the next few years with proper scouting and proper evaluation the Giants can fix the d-line. As of now, it’s weak link.
This whole thing will take a few years to dig out of.
vikings just cut michael pierce who was in BAL with Wink - he'd be a really good signing at the right price.
Oh I get it, you're just mad because you're seeing negative impacts of cap irresponsibility that you believe don't exist.
Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it
But I know facts are pesky.
whether it's a cut, restructure, etc. but the Giants don't have money
His performance indicated differently. Dave GM'ed the NYG like I performed my hobby, golf. I am probably a little better at golf than Dave was at GM'ing...
He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).
Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it
Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.
But I know facts are pesky.
haha...
Like I posted yesterday, Schoen was playing possum.
He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).
Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it
Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.
But I know facts are pesky.
So let me get this straight - ranaan makes a statement assuming another transaction was going to take place (MT), and then backtracks from that statement when the assumed transaction doesn’t actually take place?
I don’t see how him assuming a nonexistent transaction makes him look any better.
3 capable starters up front now, granted two are stop gap but hey it’s better than nothing. You’d think an OL will be taken over the first 3 premium picks. We’re getting there.
It's refreshing watching a real GM work....
He claimed they couldn’t sign a mid-high end guard for 6-10 per. They signed Glowinski for 3/20 - almost 7 per. And everyone agrees he is at LEAST a mid range guard (debatably, a high(ish) one).
Once again, Ranaan hasn’t a clue.
Sure, but only if you ignore his tweet immediately after it
Now, maybe Trubisky landing elsewhere changes one of those situations. Still ... you get the point.
But I know facts are pesky.
So let me get this straight - ranaan makes a statement assuming another transaction was going to take place (MT), and then backtracks from that statement when the assumed transaction doesn’t actually take place?
I don’t see how him assuming a nonexistent transaction makes him look any better.
I know you’re not the brightest bulb in the room but those two tweets were a minute apart, and Raanans original tweet said things he’s heard “the past few days” aka when the Giants were expected to have a good chance at bringing in Tribusky. So people told him that stuff under the expectation Tribusky was a possibility. Not sure how he can be backtracking on a statement that wasn’t his opinion.