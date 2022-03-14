Giants sign Mark Glowinski

was drafted by the Colts 1 pick before the Giants selected Shane Lemieux.
A TE and then T for Ball State Danny was drafted as a guard/C and started 3 games last year at C. Very athletic (2nd fastest OL at the combine). I thought he fit the mold of what the Giants were looking for and wondered if he hadn't been picked by Indy (he said the Giants had interest in him) would they have picked Danny instead.
But my real point is that I wonder if Danny's development as a G/C made Glowinski expendable. I'll have to wait for the first Colts game to see how much Danny benefits from this move.
So we have no money. $20 million over 3 years with $11 million guaranteed is not peanuts. These guys sometime are clueless. There are ways to come up with money if you need to. This was smart signing. Add another OL at reasonable dollars and all of a sudden it gives us some flexibility come draft time.
solid signing - a little surprised they went with him over williams
but they know those kinds of specifics better than anyone else. if anything it should probably give us some confidence that last year Schoen/Daboll valued Daryl Williams at 28m, and this year they chose Glowinski over him.
the more second guessable aspect of the deal may be choosing to sign a guard over a center, but i'd imagine they have a plan there. Felciano and Ryan Bates should be within their spending range and they can each at least provide depth there. Maybe Austin Blythe too.
the good news is it looks like there's a chance this deal won't cancel out the comp pick from Engram, but that depends on the Crossen/Johnson deals. Crossen looks like it will be worth a 7th round pick but haven't seen any money on Johnson yet.
best case scenario right now they are up a 5th + 7th in 2023 even with Glowinski signed.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
PFF sucks I wish people would stop posting their stats as a reliable reference. Hernandez was god awful, I watched the colts pretty often (love their running game) Glowinski was light years better than Hernandez.
Giant. Just think of last season with the response here for #19. He really earned it on the field as a Giant. 😻. Glowinski is probably a good signing, i’ll hold my enthusiasm until the season starts and he performs.
the urge on the board to get DG even after he has left reminds me a bit of Marc Antony’s speech after Caesar was killed.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
PFF sucks I wish people would stop posting their stats as a reliable reference. Hernandez was god awful, I watched the colts pretty often (love their running game) Glowinski was light years better than Hernandez.
PFF is so trash they predicted glowinski's next contract almost exactly.
RE: too much orgasmic posts for a guy who has yet to see the field as a
Giant. Just think of last season with the response here for #19. He really earned it on the field as a Giant. 😻. Glowinski is probably a good signing, i’ll hold my enthusiasm until the season starts and he performs.
the urge on the board to get DG even after he has left reminds me a bit of Marc Antony’s speech after Caesar was killed.
How about you stop worrying about what anyone else posts? Who the hell are you?
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
PFF sucks I wish people would stop posting their stats as a reliable reference. Hernandez was god awful, I watched the colts pretty often (love their running game) Glowinski was light years better than Hernandez.
PFF is so trash they predicted glowinski's next contract almost exactly.
Yeah, it's called looking at position average salaries. A high school match class could predict that. What's that have anything to do with evaluating talent?
He should fit in just fine. Bradberry with size of some of these contracts today makes Bradberry look very reasonable. Hopefully they can finder a buyer and get a pick. Kind of hamstrung now with no cap space.
Matt Parrino @MattParrino
1m
SOURCE: Former #Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson in New York. He'll play center for the Giants. It's a one-year deal. Could hit market again in 2023 after big year.
Yeah, it's called looking at position average salaries. A high school match class could predict that. What's that have anything to do with evaluating talent?
how else do you know which salaries to match?
you realize free agency isn't a bunch of players just getting the same offers of the average salary for their position right?
I don't need to be versed on how NFL salary cap works. What I'm saying is it's not very difficult to predict what FA's are going to get. I'm Not trying to turn this into a pissing match or make it seem like you can't disagree with me. I just don't agree with PFF a good bit on player evaluations.
Matt Parrino @MattParrino
1m
SOURCE: Former #Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson in New York. He'll play center for the Giants. It's a one-year deal. Could hit market again in 2023 after big year.
*Sign a moderately priced Guard in free agency to start at one spot.
*Sign a cheaper swing Tackle that can possibly start some games if needed at beginning of season, and when needed due to injuries.
*Lemieux or Bredeson start at other Guard spot and loser becomes swing Guard,
*Draft an OT in Rd 1 to start at Right Tackle
*Draft a Center in Rd 2 or 3 to ultimately become starting Center. If Gates returns then compete.
*Thomas fixed at Left Tackle.
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
This is how smart teams structure contracts. Use the workout bonuses and other tools to juice up contracts while maintaining flexibility. The last regime didn't do this.
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
It's a modest contract.
What we really need is for these players to actually be competent and good. That would be a great differentiator between the Gettleman Era and the Schoen Era.
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
Did people think we would have an entire roster of 1 year contracts this season? This has little to no impact on the cap space for 2023.
That a player who plays in 2023 and 2024 will get paid?
In the Ranaan "the Giants have no money" thread earlier today you and others kept saying the Giants cant sign anyone because they have no cap left this year and wont spend future money
To which I said they CAN spend future money if they CHOOSE to. Its not that they couldnt, it was a choice they were making to not push money into future cap years. But then they decided to spend future cap year money on Glowinski
Proving that people in the Ranaan thread saying they have no money and acting as if it was illegal to spend future cap money because Schoen said he wouldnt, as you did, were wrong
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
Did people think we would have an entire roster of 1 year contracts this season? This has little to no impact on the cap space for 2023.
I never said it did. In fact, I argued the opposite. In the Ranaan thread people, including Eric, were stating that the Giants had no money this year and couldnt take from future cap years because Schoen said he wouldnt. I said he was choosing not to and it wasnt absolute. And then he did with this contract
The 2022 cap constraints do limit spending. Even if you spread bonus money across the life of the deal, some percentage + the salary will land on year one.
The Giants can make a few modest moves, but anything more substantial will require making more room.
Schoen didn’t seem to imply he wouldn’t sign players to multi year deals. I suspect what he meant is he wouldn’t restructure existing bad deals, and kick the cap hold down the road to free money now.
I agree, but people in that Ranaan thread were adamant that he wouldnt use future cap money, so they dont have money to spend today. And he did use future cap money with this contract, and it was a good move. And it proves, again, that you can manipulate the cap however you want to
Schoen can go full Jacksonville right now if he wants to with all the 2023 and 2024 money he has available. But he is choosing not to. And I think that is one thing we all agree is a good choice
That a player who plays in 2023 and 2024 will get paid?
In the Ranaan "the Giants have no money" thread earlier today you and others kept saying the Giants cant sign anyone because they have no cap left this year and wont spend future money
To which I said they CAN spend future money if they CHOOSE to. Its not that they couldnt, it was a choice they were making to not push money into future cap years. But then they decided to spend future cap year money on Glowinski
Proving that people in the Ranaan thread saying they have no money and acting as if it was illegal to spend future cap money because Schoen said he wouldnt, as you did, were wrong
No. That's not what I was arguing. I was arguing that it did make sense for the Giants to restructure current contracts on the team to create immediate cap room. This is what Gettleman has done in the past. I was quite clear about that.
If you sign a new player now with a multi-year contract, of course that player is going to be compensated in those years. Duh.
Signing Mark Glowinski was a great way to begin rebuilding the blocking unit. Glowinski had been a rock-solid guard for several years in Indianapolis, and he should continue to play that way in New York. Glowinski turns 30 this May, but interior offensive linemen tend to play well into their mid-30s. I thought Glowinski would get a larger contract, so I love this deal for the Giants.
A TE and then T for Ball State Danny was drafted as a guard/C and started 3 games last year at C. Very athletic (2nd fastest OL at the combine). I thought he fit the mold of what the Giants were looking for and wondered if he hadn't been picked by Indy (he said the Giants had interest in him) would they have picked Danny instead.
But my real point is that I wonder if Danny's development as a G/C made Glowinski expendable. I'll have to wait for the first Colts game to see how much Danny benefits from this move.
the more second guessable aspect of the deal may be choosing to sign a guard over a center, but i'd imagine they have a plan there. Felciano and Ryan Bates should be within their spending range and they can each at least provide depth there. Maybe Austin Blythe too.
the good news is it looks like there's a chance this deal won't cancel out the comp pick from Engram, but that depends on the Crossen/Johnson deals. Crossen looks like it will be worth a 7th round pick but haven't seen any money on Johnson yet.
best case scenario right now they are up a 5th + 7th in 2023 even with Glowinski signed.
OL strategies layed out here about a month ago...
@JordanRaanan
Scouting report on Mark Glowinski from a source: “Great guy… good run blocker… below average [pass protector].”
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
The 38 pressures are a bit concerning though, even if he only allowed 2 sacks all season.
Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts' Chris Reed for several games midseason after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left, FYI. Also PFF charged him with 38 pressures in 16 games. Will Hernandez, whom he's replacing, allowed 36 in 17 games.
PFF sucks I wish people would stop posting their stats as a reliable reference. Hernandez was god awful, I watched the colts pretty often (love their running game) Glowinski was light years better than Hernandez.
No! Don't jinx it!
the urge on the board to get DG even after he has left reminds me a bit of Marc Antony’s speech after Caesar was killed.
It's amazing that you were present for that. :-)
PFF sucks I wish people would stop posting their stats as a reliable reference. Hernandez was god awful, I watched the colts pretty often (love their running game) Glowinski was light years better than Hernandez.
PFF is so trash they predicted glowinski's next contract almost exactly.
the urge on the board to get DG even after he has left reminds me a bit of Marc Antony’s speech after Caesar was killed.
How about you stop worrying about what anyone else posts? Who the hell are you?
Yeah, it's called looking at position average salaries. A high school match class could predict that. What's that have anything to do with evaluating talent?
Yeah, it's called looking at position average salaries. A high school match class could predict that. What's that have anything to do with evaluating talent?
how else do you know which salaries to match?
you realize free agency isn't a bunch of players just getting the same offers of the average salary for their position right?
I was thinking that too. Well, Diehl was Croatian but still.
1m
SOURCE: Former #Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson in New York. He'll play center for the Giants. It's a one-year deal. Could hit market again in 2023 after big year.
I don't need to be versed on how NFL salary cap works. What I'm saying is it's not very difficult to predict what FA's are going to get. I'm Not trying to turn this into a pissing match or make it seem like you can't disagree with me. I just don't agree with PFF a good bit on player evaluations.
1m
SOURCE: Former #Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson in New York. He'll play center for the Giants. It's a one-year deal. Could hit market again in 2023 after big year.
wow - needs a separate thread if true
*Sign a cheaper swing Tackle that can possibly start some games if needed at beginning of season, and when needed due to injuries.
*Lemieux or Bredeson start at other Guard spot and loser becomes swing Guard,
*Draft an OT in Rd 1 to start at Right Tackle
*Draft a Center in Rd 2 or 3 to ultimately become starting Center. If Gates returns then compete.
*Thomas fixed at Left Tackle.
Soounds like Schoen is on same agenda...
Mark Glowinski's contract details with the Giants, per source: Three years, $18.3M (additional $1.7M available in playing time incentives).
$11.4M guaranteed: $4.5M signing bonus, $1M 2023 roster bonus, 2022 and 2023 salaries.
2022: $3.35M cap ($1.25M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2023: $7.75M cap ($4.65M salary, $1.5M SB, $1M roster bonus, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
2024: $7.2M cap ($5.1M salary, $1.5M SB, $300K per game bonus, $300K workout bonus)
Very clean break after 2023 with just $1.5M in dead money. So really a two-year, $12.6M deal and 2024 is essentially a team option. Glowinski will be 32 then and the Giants will have had time to find a long-term answer.
This is how smart teams structure contracts. Use the workout bonuses and other tools to juice up contracts while maintaining flexibility. The last regime didn't do this.
Also from Duggan
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
That a player who plays in 2023 and 2024 will get paid?
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Giants' Mark Glowinski deal: three years, $18.3M, $11.4M gtd, $4.5M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M (gtd), $4.65M, $5.1M; up to $1M roster bonus, $300K annual workout bonus
Extra practice and coaching time does not matter. No one can ever prove the Giants wouldn’t have had the most losses for the past 5 years if they actually practiced and thought about football more.
Sincerely,
Defenders of the Faith (you know who u are)
It's a modest contract.
What we really need is for these players to actually be competent and good. That would be a great differentiator between the Gettleman Era and the Schoen Era.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
That a player who plays in 2023 and 2024 will get paid?
In the Ranaan "the Giants have no money" thread earlier today you and others kept saying the Giants cant sign anyone because they have no cap left this year and wont spend future money
To which I said they CAN spend future money if they CHOOSE to. Its not that they couldnt, it was a choice they were making to not push money into future cap years. But then they decided to spend future cap year money on Glowinski
Proving that people in the Ranaan thread saying they have no money and acting as if it was illegal to spend future cap money because Schoen said he wouldnt, as you did, were wrong
So the Giants CHOSE to use some of the monster cap room they have in 2023 and 2024 with this signing
Just as I said earlier they could CHOOSE to do
And Bradberry is still there with his huge cap number
Did people think we would have an entire roster of 1 year contracts this season? This has little to no impact on the cap space for 2023.
I never said it did. In fact, I argued the opposite. In the Ranaan thread people, including Eric, were stating that the Giants had no money this year and couldnt take from future cap years because Schoen said he wouldnt. I said he was choosing not to and it wasnt absolute. And then he did with this contract
The Giants can make a few modest moves, but anything more substantial will require making more room.
Schoen didn’t seem to imply he wouldn’t sign players to multi year deals. I suspect what he meant is he wouldn’t restructure existing bad deals, and kick the cap hold down the road to free money now.
The Giants can make a few modest moves, but anything more substantial will require making more room.
Schoen didn’t seem to imply he wouldn’t sign players to multi year deals. I suspect what he meant is he wouldn’t restructure existing bad deals, and kick the cap hold down the road to free money now.
I agree, but people in that Ranaan thread were adamant that he wouldnt use future cap money, so they dont have money to spend today. And he did use future cap money with this contract, and it was a good move. And it proves, again, that you can manipulate the cap however you want to
Schoen can go full Jacksonville right now if he wants to with all the 2023 and 2024 money he has available. But he is choosing not to. And I think that is one thing we all agree is a good choice
They can cut more players, compel players to take pay cuts, or restructure and kick money down the road to free money.
But short of creating more money in 2022, or getting players to forego substantial money into the future, they can’t spend that much of future money.
I like it.
Welcome back arc.
Link - ( New Window )
I don’t care what he thinks. I care what Schoen and Daboll think
No. That's not what I was arguing. I was arguing that it did make sense for the Giants to restructure current contracts on the team to create immediate cap room. This is what Gettleman has done in the past. I was quite clear about that.
If you sign a new player now with a multi-year contract, of course that player is going to be compensated in those years. Duh.
Signing Mark Glowinski was a great way to begin rebuilding the blocking unit. Glowinski had been a rock-solid guard for several years in Indianapolis, and he should continue to play that way in New York. Glowinski turns 30 this May, but interior offensive linemen tend to play well into their mid-30s. I thought Glowinski would get a larger contract, so I love this deal for the Giants.
He was originally drafted by the Seahawks and didn't do to well.
He ended up with the Colts and began getting coached by Bobby Johnson.
Glowinski in the interview gave a lot of credit to Johnson for turning his career around.
Not a surprise that he wants to join the Giants, and will be coached again by Bobby Johnson
You always find the gems and I enjoy your posts. Thank you!