Giants Sign C Jon Feliciano

Correct - Lindenbaum could still be in play if they trade down.
Disagree strongly: Bill in UT has it right, these signings afford the Giants flexibility at the top of the draft. They don't have to fill 5 or7 with an OL of the guy they like is not there, nor panic if a trade down presents itself
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Juice. Swagger. Killer instinct.
That's how former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins described what Jon Feliciano brings to the table:
He sounds like Nick Gates! The one-year deal leaves the door open for Gates's return in 2023 and/or the likelihood that a center will be selected somewhere in the draft. There are several interesting prospects projected to go on both Day 2 and 3.
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.
These are legitimate starters. "Average" players would be a immense step up from what the Giants have trotted out the last decade. Gettleman signed players that weren't proven to bigger money deals. These are low risk deals for players who can still play while we try and identify some young players in the next couple of years.
Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player
so you just signed a 30 year old guard to play center and you still think we should not address OL in this draft with our premium picks? I hope it works out, but count me as skeptical on Feliciano as center. Maybe we are getting depth as well which is absolutely necessary for an OL
Here’s what Johnson said about the 30-year-old Feliciano as a center in 2020, via Syracuse.com: “Whoever he’s played next to has said that they like playing next to him because of his communication. It ain’t like Jon is out there giving a dissertation. He’s very clear, he’s very concise and he’s to the point. He takes command ... Jon is also the type of guy, and we all have this type of friend, they’ll speak the truth even if it hurts initially. He’ll call guys out and challenge them. You need that because if you don’t then you get complacent, you get soft. The details get swept under the rug. That’s where a guy like him - he helps a coach like myself a lot because he holds his teammates to a high standard. That’s what’s been one of the biggest things about him coming back is that piece of his personality and his leadership.”
But the only guy of consequence is Glowinksi. The other guys were cut on not with a team. Let's not act like these guys are huge upgrades because Shoen picked them (although that could be the case)
Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
They are huge upgrades...which is a commentary on the OL that was in place more than the new players. These moves aren't making us a powerhouse. But, they are likely taking us from one of the bottom 3 OL in the league to a middle of the pack OL. That is a big difference.
Counting on a rookie OL that is a 5th round draft choice to start
Now we're gobbling up their table scraps; one man's junk is another's treasure.
Their OL was at a different level than ours. Not great but in the middle of the pack. Middle of the pack would be a huge step for us, especially considering how many starters we need. This is the only way to improve the line to a somewhat serviceable level quickly, it's not like we can just trade for or somehow sign 4 all-pros. If Schoen is worth his salt these are the moves he will be making until cap space and opportunity allow him further upgrades. I likewhat he is ding... at least on paper.
Schoen has done more for the OL in one week than DG did
In comment 15631540 Aaroninma said:
Quote: In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said: Quote: signing in no way affects the Giants draft.///
Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player ///////////
You think a 1-year rental affects our long-term interests? Coaches cannot count on rookies to start.
Eric, as is oft observed here--and this observation happens to be true, I think--this rebuild is not going to be done within one year of draft/FA; it's a multiple year undertaking. As quite a few assess this, stabilizing the OL with these FAs allows Schoen and Daboll to be methodical and talent-driven in picking their spots for BPA as well as bringing more talent to the OL, especially if Ekwonu and Neal are gone. There will be reduced compulsion to pick an OL or two where they don't belong, i.e., reaching/forcing picks, in favor of more highly rated players at other positions.
Hopefully they have eyes on a couple of studs on Day 2.
RE: Schoen has done more for the OL in one week than DG did
they would be called incremental upgrades. Feliciano is definitely a stopgap measure. Maybe they keep Price around
as a backup. I would guess you have Lemieux (if healthy),
and Bredson compete at LG. I would like to see their starting
tackle, or RT to come in the draft. Then they could use Gono
as a swing tackle. There were other lineman available that
were released by other teams, the Giants don't have the cap space, simple as that.
Jonathan Feliciano
@MongoFeliciano
I was behind dudes making 11 mil a year @ Center my whole career…. Excited to show NY what I got 😈
He clearly feels C is his best position which is probably why he welcomed a 1-year deal. Get a guy motivated to earn a payday that may have some upside in a positional change and can make the line calls with a new staff. Win-Win for both sides, hoping it's a homerun.
The deepest part hopefully
Yeah, good call
Agreed.
Quote:
he factors into the depth chart as well
The deepest part hopefully
Since Price is an unrestricted free agent, yes, that's as deep as you can go.
These are not just JAGs.
Not to deflect the positivity of this thread....But we lost one vet OL due retirement last season, and broke gates. These guys we are bringing in aren't ready to retire.
It's very, very early...
just because you dont know who they are doesnt make them a JAG.
You're a JAG.
@MongoFeliciano
Yesss sirrrrr!! Let’s get to work!
One guy always get hurt, misses lots of games
signing in no way affects the Giants draft.
Disagree strongly: Bill in UT has it right, these signings afford the Giants flexibility at the top of the draft. They don't have to fill 5 or7 with an OL of the guy they like is not there, nor panic if a trade down presents itself
The tomato cans they scurried to sign last summer were JAGS. These guys can play.
Have to walk before you can run.
I really like Penning. I know guys are rated higher.
But we need attitude on the O line.
Time to have an O line filled with guys with an attitude. The best O lines play together as a unit and have a kick ass mentality.
These are different signings than what we have done over the past few years (aside from Zeitler). These are not jags.
These are legitimate starters. "Average" players would be a immense step up from what the Giants have trotted out the last decade. Gettleman signed players that weren't proven to bigger money deals. These are low risk deals for players who can still play while we try and identify some young players in the next couple of years.
Now we're gobbling up their table scraps; one man's junk is another's treasure.
Isn’t Hog Mollies a banned term on BBI? It should be!
Ed Valentine @ SBNation - ( New Window )
Looking forward to your thoughts on Fortner, Parham, Jurgens.
Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player
Couldn’t agree more
so you just signed a 30 year old guard to play center and you still think we should not address OL in this draft with our premium picks? I hope it works out, but count me as skeptical on Feliciano as center. Maybe we are getting depth as well which is absolutely necessary for an OL
Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
Bills fans were split on the Feliciano getting cut. Half the fan base didn't like it.
You think a 1-year rental affects our long-term interests? Coaches cannot count on rookies to start.
Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
But first round guys are put in basically immediately and do just fine, some thrive.
Even second round guys go in very soon and take their lumps but are serviceable. Beyond that is usually some trouble...
Now we're gobbling up their table scraps; one man's junk is another's treasure.
Their OL was at a different level than ours. Not great but in the middle of the pack. Middle of the pack would be a huge step for us, especially considering how many starters we need. This is the only way to improve the line to a somewhat serviceable level quickly, it's not like we can just trade for or somehow sign 4 all-pros. If Schoen is worth his salt these are the moves he will be making until cap space and opportunity allow him further upgrades. I likewhat he is ding... at least on paper.
You think a 1-year rental affects our long-term interests? Coaches cannot count on rookies to start.
Eric, as is oft observed here--and this observation happens to be true, I think--this rebuild is not going to be done within one year of draft/FA; it's a multiple year undertaking. As quite a few assess this, stabilizing the OL with these FAs allows Schoen and Daboll to be methodical and talent-driven in picking their spots for BPA as well as bringing more talent to the OL, especially if Ekwonu and Neal are gone. There will be reduced compulsion to pick an OL or two where they don't belong, i.e., reaching/forcing picks, in favor of more highly rated players at other positions.
Hopefully they have eyes on a couple of studs on Day 2.
In DG's first year he signed the highest paid OL FA signing of all time and drafted Will Hernandez with the 34 pick overall. Now both moves stunk, but this is a bit of hyperbole
as a backup. I would guess you have Lemieux (if healthy),
and Bredson compete at LG. I would like to see their starting
tackle, or RT to come in the draft. Then they could use Gono
as a swing tackle. There were other lineman available that
were released by other teams, the Giants don't have the cap space, simple as that.
He does have a bit of a nasty streak, this OLine could use some of that!
He clearly feels C is his best position which is probably why he welcomed a 1-year deal. Get a guy motivated to earn a payday that may have some upside in a positional change and can make the line calls with a new staff. Win-Win for both sides, hoping it's a homerun.