for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Sign C Jon Feliciano

GF1080 : 3/14/2022 8:54 pm
Per Garafalo.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Billy Price was a 2018 1st rounder  
Ben in Tampa : 3/14/2022 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15631336 bluefin said:
Quote:
he factors into the depth chart as well


The deepest part hopefully
It’s still very early but this is what having a competent GM  
The_Boss : 3/14/2022 9:33 pm : link
Feels like. It’s been a while since we’ve experienced this.
Better news?  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2022 9:36 pm : link
Feliciano does not count towards the compensatory pick equation because he was released.
RE: It’s still very early but this is what having a competent GM  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2022 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15631360 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Feels like. It’s been a while since we’ve experienced this.


Yeah, good call
RE: I  
DavidinBMNY : 3/14/2022 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15631295 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wish this was more than a 1-year deal.
so If you are the player and you bet on yourself to play well at center would you sign more then 1 year unless the economics were in your favor?

RE: this  
Andy in Boston : 3/14/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
signing in no way affects the Giants draft.


Correct - Lindenbaum could still be in play if they trade down.
RE: They should NOT let this color their draft strategy  
AcidTest : 3/14/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15631323 David B. said:
Quote:
These are all short-term fixes. Nice, but NOT long-term solutions.


Agreed.
these smart preliminary moves......  
thrunthrublue : 3/14/2022 9:44 pm : link
one might conjecture that acquiring some beast like pass rushers/covering defenders of high quality is certainly something they are "winking" at!
RE: RE: Billy Price was a 2018 1st rounder  
shyster : 3/14/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15631353 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15631336 bluefin said:


Quote:


he factors into the depth chart as well



The deepest part hopefully


Since Price is an unrestricted free agent, yes, that's as deep as you can go.
I don't see how a couple of average players  
Chip : 3/14/2022 10:00 pm : link
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.
RE: I don't see how a couple of average players  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15631398 Chip said:
Quote:
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.


These are not just JAGs.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 10:02 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Juice. Swagger. Killer instinct.

That's how former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins described what Jon Feliciano brings to the table:
RE: Looking back it’s amazing how much they neglected the OL last year..  
Kev in Cali : 3/14/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15631288 Sean said:
Quote:
I’m glad they they are addressing it this year in what appears to be a sound process. This isn’t giving Nate Solder a blank check and thinking he’ll solve left tackle.


Not to deflect the positivity of this thread....But we lost one vet OL due retirement last season, and broke gates. These guys we are bringing in aren't ready to retire.
RE: It’s still very early but this is what having a competent GM  
bw in dc : 3/14/2022 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15631360 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Feels like. It’s been a while since we’ve experienced this.


It's very, very early...

RE: I don't see how a couple of average players  
Rory : 3/14/2022 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15631398 Chip said:
Quote:
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.


just because you dont know who they are doesnt make them a JAG.

You're a JAG.
DG had no right to be cocky  
mattlawson : 3/14/2022 10:09 pm : link
About the OL. In 10 years they didn’t address it. He knew coming in. It got worse every year he was here.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2022 10:11 pm : link
Jonathan Feliciano
@MongoFeliciano
Yesss sirrrrr!! Let’s get to work!
Interesting day  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2022 10:17 pm : link
One OL guy never gets hurt, misses no games….

One guy always get hurt, misses lots of games
RE: this  
81_Great_Dane : 3/14/2022 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
signing in no way affects the Giants draft.
Prediction: If Hutchinson, Neal, Thibodeaux and Ekwonu are all taken, whoever the Giants pick someone will post on here that they "panicked."
RE: RE: this  
ColHowPepper : 3/14/2022 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15631376 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said Quote:

signing in no way affects the Giants draft.

Correct - Lindenbaum could still be in play if they trade down.


Disagree strongly: Bill in UT has it right, these signings afford the Giants flexibility at the top of the draft. They don't have to fill 5 or7 with an OL of the guy they like is not there, nor panic if a trade down presents itself
RE: I don't see how a couple of average players  
clatterbuck : 3/14/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15631398 Chip said:
Quote:
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.


The tomato cans they scurried to sign last summer were JAGS. These guys can play.
RE: ...  
Milton : 3/14/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15631402 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Juice. Swagger. Killer instinct.

That's how former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins described what Jon Feliciano brings to the table:
He sounds like Nick Gates! The one-year deal leaves the door open for Gates's return in 2023 and/or the likelihood that a center will be selected somewhere in the draft. There are several interesting prospects projected to go on both Day 2 and 3.
Even an average O line  
kelly : 3/14/2022 10:41 pm : link
Is a huge improvement over last year.

Have to walk before you can run.

I really like Penning. I know guys are rated higher.

But we need attitude on the O line.

Time to have an O line filled with guys with an attitude. The best O lines play together as a unit and have a kick ass mentality.
Hog Mollies  
Alamo : 3/14/2022 10:55 pm : link
I love Hog Mollies..And it seems we will have a decent group this year..Notice..I said decent,not great..But a decent O LINE will help our QB and RB play better,and keep them off IR..I hope !!
RE: I don't see how a couple of average players  
Johnny5 : 3/14/2022 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15631398 Chip said:
Quote:
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.

These are different signings than what we have done over the past few years (aside from Zeitler). These are not jags.
RE: I don't see how a couple of average players  
bronxct1 : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15631398 Chip said:
Quote:
or JAGs should change anything. We have been here before and this does not work.


These are legitimate starters. "Average" players would be a immense step up from what the Giants have trotted out the last decade. Gettleman signed players that weren't proven to bigger money deals. These are low risk deals for players who can still play while we try and identify some young players in the next couple of years.
Allen was great, DESPITE their O-line ....  
Manny in CA : 1:00 am : link

Now we're gobbling up their table scraps; one man's junk is another's treasure.
RE: Hog Mollies  
Ivan15 : 1:06 am : link
In comment 15631454 Alamo said:
Quote:
I love Hog Mollies..And it seems we will have a decent group this year..Notice..I said decent,not great..But a decent O LINE will help our QB and RB play better,and keep them off IR..I hope !!


Isn’t Hog Mollies a banned term on BBI? It should be!
Feliciano at center  
Ira : 2:38 am : link
Quote:
Feliciano has spent most of his career at left and right guard, but 323 of his 2,536 NFL offensive snaps have come at center. He played 203 snaps there for the Bills in 2020.

Ed Valentine @ SBNation - ( New Window )
RE: Keeps the door open  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:40 am : link
In comment 15631325 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
to draft a day 2/early day 3 center to develop for a year. There are more than usual in this class that fit that mold.

Looking forward to your thoughts on Fortner, Parham, Jurgens.
RE: Billy Price was a 2018 1st rounder  
Beer Man : 6:43 am : link
In comment 15631336 bluefin said:
Quote:
he factors into the depth chart as well
Price is currently a FA
He looks like  
giantBCP : 6:51 am : link
the Saudi Arabian prince bin Salman.
RE: this  
Aaroninma : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
signing in no way affects the Giants draft.


Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player
Feliciano is a + player  
WillieYoung : 7:18 am : link
You can't compare him to Price who was terrible in every respect.
RE: Feliciano is a + player  
Big Blue '56 : 7:23 am : link
In comment 15631541 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
You can't compare him to Price who was terrible in every respect.


Couldn’t agree more
RE: RE: this  
Essex : 7:41 am : link
In comment 15631540 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


signing in no way affects the Giants draft.



Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player


so you just signed a 30 year old guard to play center and you still think we should not address OL in this draft with our premium picks? I hope it works out, but count me as skeptical on Feliciano as center. Maybe we are getting depth as well which is absolutely necessary for an OL
Not to knock the guys on the OL  
AnnapolisMike : 7:52 am : link
But the only guy of consequence is Glowinksi. The other guys were cut on not with a team. Let's not act like these guys are huge upgrades because Shoen picked them (although that could be the case)

Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:19 am : link
Here’s what Johnson said about the 30-year-old Feliciano as a center in 2020, via Syracuse.com: “Whoever he’s played next to has said that they like playing next to him because of his communication. It ain’t like Jon is out there giving a dissertation. He’s very clear, he’s very concise and he’s to the point. He takes command ... Jon is also the type of guy, and we all have this type of friend, they’ll speak the truth even if it hurts initially. He’ll call guys out and challenge them. You need that because if you don’t then you get complacent, you get soft. The details get swept under the rug. That’s where a guy like him - he helps a coach like myself a lot because he holds his teammates to a high standard. That’s what’s been one of the biggest things about him coming back is that piece of his personality and his leadership.”
RE: Not to knock the guys on the OL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 am : link
In comment 15631566 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But the only guy of consequence is Glowinksi. The other guys were cut on not with a team. Let's not act like these guys are huge upgrades because Shoen picked them (although that could be the case)

Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.


Bills fans were split on the Feliciano getting cut. Half the fan base didn't like it.
RE: RE: this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15631540 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


signing in no way affects the Giants draft.



Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player


You think a 1-year rental affects our long-term interests? Coaches cannot count on rookies to start.
RE: Not to knock the guys on the OL  
Matt M. : 8:23 am : link
In comment 15631566 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But the only guy of consequence is Glowinksi. The other guys were cut on not with a team. Let's not act like these guys are huge upgrades because Shoen picked them (although that could be the case)

Giants are signing some marginally good players that other teams did not want back. Sounds alot like previous seasons to me. Let's see if coaching is improved.
They are huge upgrades...which is a commentary on the OL that was in place more than the new players. These moves aren't making us a powerhouse. But, they are likely taking us from one of the bottom 3 OL in the league to a middle of the pack OL. That is a big difference.
Counting on a rookie OL that is a 5th round draft choice to start  
Jimmy Googs : 8:31 am : link
may not be smart.

But first round guys are put in basically immediately and do just fine, some thrive.

Even second round guys go in very soon and take their lumps but are serviceable. Beyond that is usually some trouble...
RE: Allen was great, DESPITE their O-line ....  
Johnny5 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15631505 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Now we're gobbling up their table scraps; one man's junk is another's treasure.

Their OL was at a different level than ours. Not great but in the middle of the pack. Middle of the pack would be a huge step for us, especially considering how many starters we need. This is the only way to improve the line to a somewhat serviceable level quickly, it's not like we can just trade for or somehow sign 4 all-pros. If Schoen is worth his salt these are the moves he will be making until cap space and opportunity allow him further upgrades. I likewhat he is ding... at least on paper.
Schoen has done more for the OL in one week than DG did  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:52 am : link
in 4 years.
am I the only one who thought  
fkap : 8:56 am : link
Merry Christmas?
RE: this  
ColHowPepper : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15631598 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15631540 Aaroninma said:
Quote: In comment 15631335 Eric from BBI said: Quote: signing in no way affects the Giants draft.///

Totally disagree. Now you dont have to force yourself to draft a position instead of a player ///////////

You think a 1-year rental affects our long-term interests? Coaches cannot count on rookies to start.


Eric, as is oft observed here--and this observation happens to be true, I think--this rebuild is not going to be done within one year of draft/FA; it's a multiple year undertaking. As quite a few assess this, stabilizing the OL with these FAs allows Schoen and Daboll to be methodical and talent-driven in picking their spots for BPA as well as bringing more talent to the OL, especially if Ekwonu and Neal are gone. There will be reduced compulsion to pick an OL or two where they don't belong, i.e., reaching/forcing picks, in favor of more highly rated players at other positions.

Hopefully they have eyes on a couple of studs on Day 2.
RE: Schoen has done more for the OL in one week than DG did  
Essex : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15631648 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
in 4 years.

In DG's first year he signed the highest paid OL FA signing of all time and drafted Will Hernandez with the 34 pick overall. Now both moves stunk, but this is a bit of hyperbole
I guess  
Carson53 : 9:42 am : link
they would be called incremental upgrades. Feliciano is definitely a stopgap measure. Maybe they keep Price around
as a backup. I would guess you have Lemieux (if healthy),
and Bredson compete at LG. I would like to see their starting
tackle, or RT to come in the draft. Then they could use Gono
as a swing tackle. There were other lineman available that
were released by other teams, the Giants don't have the cap space, simple as that.
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15631402 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Juice. Swagger. Killer instinct.

That's how former Bills teammate Dion Dawkins described what Jon Feliciano brings to the table:
.

He does have a bit of a nasty streak, this OLine could use some of that!
His recent tweet  
AcesUp : 9:53 am : link
Quote:
Jonathan Feliciano
@MongoFeliciano
I was behind dudes making 11 mil a year @ Center my whole career…. Excited to show NY what I got 😈


He clearly feels C is his best position which is probably why he welcomed a 1-year deal. Get a guy motivated to earn a payday that may have some upside in a positional change and can make the line calls with a new staff. Win-Win for both sides, hoping it's a homerun.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 