How Dave Gettleman addressed the OL in 4 years

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am
Free Agents:
LT Nate Solder
OG Patrick Omameh
OG John Greco
OG Zac Kerin
OT Jarron Jones
RT Mike Remmers
OT Cam Fleming
OG Kenny Wiggins
OC/OG Joe Looney
OC/OG Ted Larsen
OG Zach Fulton

Street Free Agents:
OG Chris Scott
OG Malcom Bunche
OT Laurence Gibson
OG Chad Slade
OG Austin Droogsma
OC Jonotthan Harrison

Draft Picks:
OG Will Hernandez
OT George Asafo-Adjei
OT Andrew Thomas
OT Matt Peart
OG Shane Lemieux

Undrafted Free Agents:
OC Evan Brown
OG/OT Nick Gates
OT Tyler Howell
OC James O’Hagan
OT Paul Adams
OC/OG Kyle Murphy
OC/OG Tyler Haycraft
OC/OG Brett Heggie
OT Jake Burton

Trades:
OG Dusty Zeigler
OG Ben Bredeson
OC Billy Price

His first year, he let Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker walk.

Poster asked about Jamon Brown...he was picked up on waivers during the season.
Atrocious  
uncledave : 10:53 am : link
...
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:53 am : link
The other misses:

Flowers and Pugh went on to be more successful with other teams.

I know that is not necessarily on DG - but still..
Dusty Zeigler  
regulator : 10:56 am : link
that's a blast from the past...
RE: RE: Bit of bad luck with Lemieux and  
Justlurking : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15631823 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15631817 barens said:


Quote:


Gates also needs to be said. In the end tho, with Gettleman, it's all going to come down to Daniel Jones. If he somehow has a huge year, then what happens with Gettleman's legacy?



No. It came down to Jones, Barkley, the failure to pick two head coaches, the failure to fix the offensive line, and the horrific cap shape he left the team after bad drafts and free agency.


He literally is the worst general manager in the history of sports. He did nothing right and left the team in a far worse place - despite having an incredible amount of draft capital and cap room.
Last Year OL  
Samiam : 10:57 am : link
Last year was bad luck but it was also total stupidity or blind faith on Gettleman. At the start of training camp, everyone on the starting group was a question mark, some more than others. But the biggest weakness was the depth. When Solder is your best backup, that’s a problem. Gettleman did not address the depth until training camp was over, overpaying for Price and Bredeson. But, the bigger issue was that the new guys did not have the benefit of training camp or coaching and when Gates and Lemioux at the start of the season, and Peart did not live up to expectations, all was lost. After this, this was probably the worst OL the Giants ever put out. I’m thinking that Gettleman was gambling on no big injuries and so it was bad luck. Worst GM.
RE: Last Year OL  
Angel Eyes : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15631864 Samiam said:
Quote:
Last year was bad luck but it was also total stupidity or blind faith on Gettleman. At the start of training camp, everyone on the starting group was a question mark, some more than others. But the biggest weakness was the depth. When Solder is your best backup, that’s a problem. Gettleman did not address the depth until training camp was over, overpaying for Price and Bredeson. But, the bigger issue was that the new guys did not have the benefit of training camp or coaching and when Gates and Lemieux at the start of the season, and Peart did not live up to expectations, all was lost. After this, this was probably the worst OL the Giants ever put out. I’m thinking that Gettleman was gambling on no big injuries and so it was bad luck. Worst GM.

Didn't he say he was gambling on them, that he had more faith in the guys they had than we (the fans) did?
Being a poor evaluator of talent and combining that  
Jimmy Googs : 11:05 am : link
with questionable negotiating/executing of contracts is a bad combination for a GM to have.

real bad...



The obvious issue  
AcesUp : 11:11 am : link
Is the big misses - Solder, Omameh (should never have been a big swing), Hernandez and maybe Peart (although I'd argue a comp 3rd rd OT is really just a dart). The real underlying issue is the lack of draft picks in a complete unit overhaul - only 5 total players drafted over 4 drafts for a unit that really needs 7 competent players. That's neglect. I understand at least 2 of those picks are premium assets but they never invested enough mid to late-round resources into developmental players over the years. You're not going to bat 1000 on your draft picks and it really seemed like the Giants thought they were on the OL, with last year being the glaring example and downside of that unwarranted optimism.
.  
mattlawson : 11:11 am : link
"Who are these F*cking guys?!"
Link - ( New Window )
I think his scouting  
shadow_spinner0 : 11:20 am : link
and player evaluation was his downfall. He hit on ONE OL in the draft. I give him credit for Zeitler but besides that and Thomas he did nothing well. His scouting was bad that most draft picks didn't pan out and his player evaluations was so bad that he famously said he felt better about his OL than what fans and media thought. And he was proven wrong. His undoing was thinking the OL was good heading into last year, I don't understand how he evaluated the line and thought they were a good group.
Gettleman didn't do a good enough job.  
an_idol_mind : 11:20 am : link
That said, I think if he owned his failings or at least presented himself with humility, he might not be so reviled by fans.

The guy strolled in with quips and one-liners, acted as though he should be crowned king, and openly demeaned anybody who questioned him.

His track record is miserable, and made worse by the fact that he spent four years being an asshole about it.
RE: RE: Bit of bad luck with Lemieux and  
an_idol_mind : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15631847 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15631817 barens said:


Quote:


Gates also needs to be said. In the end tho, with Gettleman, it's all going to come down to Daniel Jones. If he somehow has a huge year, then what happens with Gettleman's legacy?



Jones is going to need to have a huge CAREER to salvage DG's legacy. Not just one year.


If Jones has a Hall of Fame career, Gettleman's legacy is still garbage. That would mean that Schoen et al built a supporting cast that made that happen.

Jones having a great career would mean that Gettleman wasted three years somehow making this amazing talent the losingest, most turnover-prone starting quarterback in the league.
He was hired to fix the OL  
Chip : 11:24 am : link
and he failed. Which is why he lost his job. So much for hog mollies.
Maybe 3 total players on that list..  
EricJ : 11:28 am : link
who helped the team.

Someone earlier in the thread mentioned desperate moves. Solder was a prime example of a desperate move. We had a horrible OL and there were not many options via free agency that year.

It shows you have making bad decisions snowballs and forces you into more bad decisions or horrible contracts.
Eric, while Dave pulled the trigger…  
STLGiant : 11:37 am : link
wasn’t this evaluation based on Chris Mara and Petite?
Pettit sp  
STLGiant : 11:40 am : link
Sorry, (not sorry)
I said this on an older thread  
djm : 11:46 am : link
but for a guy who loved to trumpet the virtues of good OL play, DG really only devoted 4* HUGE resource chips to the OL:

Hernandez in round 2 of 2018 draft
Solder FA signing in 2018
Thomas in round 1 of 2020 draft
Zielter trade* (Vernon)

And he traded or cut Zietler one year later?

He also made a bunch of mid to low level signings or draft picks with all the names Eric mentioned. They all failed miserably so I can't chalk those moves up to big resources since he had plenty of time to acknowledge and compensate for those failures.

3 BIG TIME pieces? Over a 4 year span? And Solder was dead man walking 2 years in. That doesn't really constitute devoting a lot of resources to a position that needs five players and even more for depth. If anything that's half-assing it.

DG talked a lot about hog mollies but really didn't practice what he preached. What was scary is he almost appeared stubbornly locked in about it and wasn't going to pivot as needed.

Glad he's gone.
maybe Zietler was traded 2 years later  
djm : 11:47 am : link
doesn't matter though. DG simply took half measures or refused to pivot and address the OL when it was clear it needed more attn.

Agree with BillT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:50 am : link
It has been a decade now where it has been subpar so it is more than Dave. Pugh wound up having a nice career but I did not see a cornerstone OL player with his injury history.

I think the CBA really impacted the Giants and they did not make the necessary adjustments to overcome it.
RE: Gettleman didn't do a good enough job.  
bw in dc : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15631895 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
That said, I think if he owned his failings or at least presented himself with humility, he might not be so reviled by fans.

The guy strolled in with quips and one-liners, acted as though he should be crowned king, and openly demeaned anybody who questioned him.

His track record is miserable, and made worse by the fact that he spent four years being an asshole about it.


That about sums it up...
What's such a head scratcher  
Beer Man : 11:59 am : link
When DG first became GM he acknowledged the significant issues with the OL and the need for Hog Mollies, but then he didn't follow through on it. Consequently, the team is stuck with a bunch of Hog Follies.
RE: RE: Bit of bad luck with Lemieux and  
Johnny5 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15631823 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15631817 barens said:


Quote:


Gates also needs to be said. In the end tho, with Gettleman, it's all going to come down to Daniel Jones. If he somehow has a huge year, then what happens with Gettleman's legacy?



No. It came down to Jones, Barkley, the failure to pick two head coaches, the failure to fix the offensive line, and the horrific cap shape he left the team after bad drafts and free agency.

Yeah, I was always willing to defend DG earlier, at least to let it play out before destroying him. But the whole tale of the tape at this point is abysmal. Jones would have to be the second coming of John Elway for it to even break even. Obviously that ain't happening. He was an absolutely horrible GM, and at this point I would say he was even worse than Reese. He just dug our hole even further.
RE: RE: He traded for Zeitler as well  
Ned In Atlanta : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15631790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15631786 George from PA said:


Quote:


So Thomas, Gates, Zeigler and Hernandez were his best moves.....not enough



He also traded for Price and Bredeson.


After he smugly told us that “we trust our guys more than you do” and adding no one other than journeyman backup players who then retired, he proceeded to trade BJ hill and a high 4th on the eve of the season just to scramble to field an OL. And to think people defended him. And the Giants sent a “thank you for your service” memo to season ticket holders after he “retired”
RE: There was simply no plan here  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15631822 BillT said:
Quote:
Scattershot approach with no discernable goal. Two drafts with no OLs taken, one more with only one (no a single 7th round pick doesn't count). The best possible outcome from this wasn't a decent OL. Stunning.


Sadly, I think there was a plan, and it was the same plan since Accorsi took over:

1. Use a high draft pick (1st or 2nd rounder) infrequently (every 3-5 years). Pettigout - 1999; Snee - 2004; Beatty - 2009; Pugh - 2013. By 2014 the OL was an obvious disaster and Reese had to reach for OL help in the draft - Richburg - 2014, Flowers - 2015. And no high draft pick until Hernandez in Gettleman's first year.

2. Sign one expensive FA starter every 4-6 years. McKenzie - 2005; Baas - 2011; Schwartz - 2015; Solder - 2018.

3. Fill the rest of the roster with cheap FAs, late picks and UDFAs and hope for the best.

The plan kind of worked in 2000(Ron Stone was the FA, signed in Young's last year, 1996, when EA was really running the show. But also Pettigout and a bunch of JAGs - Ziegler, Brown, Parker.

The plan definitely worked in 2006 and after, but was on its last lets in 2011.

But it has been awful otherwise. It's a shit plan that relies on hope as a strategy.

And certainly when you have a horrible evaluator of OL talent like Gettlemen, you are doomed.
Should Isaiah Wilson be listed as well?  
loafin : 12:13 pm : link
He was on the gameday roster a few times IIRC.
RE: RE: Who were the two veterans last season ...  
clatterbuck : 12:14 pm : link
IIRC, these guys retired right after Judge had the team run laps because of fighting in practice. It was never said but I've always wondered if these vets looked around, and just determined, "nah, I'm not up for this shit."
When he traded for KZ  
TrustTheProcess : 12:17 pm : link
That was a big move. Not sure why that was left off the list.
It is not fair to say Gettleman ignored the Oline  
Mike from Ohio : 12:20 pm : link
He spent a lot of time trying to fix it. He just didn't have the skill to do it effectively, which is why he is unemployed now.

Gettleman wasn't negligent, he was just historically bad at the job he was hired to do. He wasn't a guy who fell asleep at the wheel, he just didn't know how to operate a car.
RE: RE: RE: Who were the two veterans last season ...  
Angel Eyes : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15632008 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
IIRC, these guys retired right after Judge had the team run laps because of fighting in practice. It was never said but I've always wondered if these vets looked around, and just determined, "nah, I'm not up for this shit."

Fulton and Looney.
Thirty three offensive linemen 33!  
gtt350 : 12:21 pm : link
and we only have 1 man standing until this week
For a positional group that has 5 starting players  
Rudy5757 : 12:22 pm : link
there was not enough draft capital thrown at the position. You need to be drafting 1-2 OL every year to keep the unit fresh and cheap so an influx of players is needed. 5 picks in 4 seasons isnt going to get it done and 3 of those picks came in one season. Too many drafts without an OL that is an expensive positional group and has 5 starters that play every down on O.

This is how you wind up spending a ton in FA on average players. Hopefully regardless of how the rest of FA goes we still draft 2-3 OL to bring in some youth as depth. Even though we signed 2 OL, we still have 3 long term openings we need to fill as 1 of the signings is a 1 year deal.
I think given the CBA’s lack of practice time  
ThreePoints : 12:23 pm : link
Influenced a lot of decision making. I think the old regime wanted guys who knew how to play in the league and didn’t need a ton of coaching up, given the lack of practice time built into the CBA.

It all fell apart when guys didn’t work out, retired or got hurt. There’s no getting out from under it.
RE: Should Isaiah Wilson be listed as well?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15632003 loafin said:
Quote:
He was on the gameday roster a few times IIRC.


It's tough for me to remember/track the in-season pick-ups. Wilson was signed after the season started to the PS. He never made the regular-season roster.
sb from NYT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:27 pm : link
I think EA had the belief that you get a very good LT and you can fill in the rest with a outstanding OL coach. Reese came up under EA. His term was "Blue Goose" LT.

You also had two session training camps that were physical. You could where pads and hit during the season. The new CBA you are lucky if you can play paddy cake and it makes it much harder to develop OL talent imv. Correctly scouting OL talent is much more important today.
How Gettleman addressed the OL can be summed up thusly:  
ColHowPepper : 12:31 pm : link
Don't sleep on 'Pio.

RE: How Gettleman...  
Matt M. : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15631812 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was allowed to stay for the full length of his contract is all you need to know how unfit Mara is to be the owner of this team.

Gettleman completely destroyed this organization and was enabled to do so.
Exactly. I know some think it's harsh or meaningful guess, but allowing him his "retirement" was an embarrassment. He didn't earn or deserve a thing.
RE: Bit of bad luck with Lemieux and  
Matt M. : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15631817 barens said:
Quote:
Gates also needs to be said. In the end tho, with Gettleman, it's all going to come down to Daniel Jones. If he somehow has a huge year, then what happens with Gettleman's legacy?
It wasn't bad luck with Lemieux. It was an example of poor management. Before the injury, they knew they had no depth on the OL and did nothing. Then he got hurt, they signed 2 guys who immediately retired (no red flag there) and again did nothing other than just pencil in Lemieux to start, even though there was no indication he would be able to. That moved Gates to LG, further exposing the lack of a backup C.
Always remember this buffoonery  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:38 pm : link
The concern I have  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:39 pm : link
Is a lot of the people that performed or signed off on these players evaluation are still in the building. Hopefully Schoen cleans out the rats nest after the draft, UdfA process
This comment was made after he passed on  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:39 pm : link
What would become a rookie all pro lineman in Rasahwn Slater.
The telling thing  
Joe Beckwith : 12:44 pm : link
Of his failure was the 6 , only 6, draft picks in 4 years, including -0- in 2021 which was considered to be a good class regardless of our trade position.down to #20.
The telling thing  
Joe Beckwith : 12:45 pm : link
Of his failure was the 6 , only 6, draft picks in 4 years, including -0- in 2021 which was considered to be a good class regardless of our trade position.down to #20.
RE: The concern I have  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15632071 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Is a lot of the people that performed or signed off on these players evaluation are still in the building. Hopefully Schoen cleans out the rats nest after the draft, UdfA process


Bingo. Hopefully JS is evaluating them now and more importantly taking a very active role in scouting himself (with the assistant GM) till he can fix it.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 12:53 pm : link
1) I don't think Reese or Gettleman ignored the OL. I think they made terrible move after terrible move.
2) ireally despise Gettleman abd I think the OL is his single worst issue. But, pursuant to #1, I think the Giants scouting and personnel depts. we're equally as inept. For mor than a decade, they have shown no ability to judge their own talent, other pro talent, or college prospects on the OL. Zero. Thomas seems to be the blind squirrel scenario.
3) Does anyone really miss the few FAs we let walk? They all sucked while here
4) according may not have spent a lot of draft capital on the OL, but he also brought in 2 of the better FAs in his tenure in O'Hara and McKenzie. He also found both Diehl and Seubert. He and Reese just didn't do anything proactive to sustain good OL play.
RE: It is not fair to say Gettleman ignored the Oline  
bw in dc : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15632022 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He spent a lot of time trying to fix it. He just didn't have the skill to do it effectively, which is why he is unemployed now.



And that was compounded by taking a QB who hasn't lived up to this billing.

In my eyes, the two most important positions in today's NFL are QB and the OL.

And Gettleman failed about as badly as one could.
RE: It is not fair to say Gettleman ignored the Oline  
Samiam : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15632022 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He spent a lot of time trying to fix it. He just didn't have the skill to do it effectively, which is why he is unemployed now.

Gettleman wasn't negligent, he was just historically bad at the job he was hired to do. He wasn't a guy who fell asleep at the wheel, he just didn't know how to operate a car.

He sure was negligent last year. With no depth and question marks at every position, he ignored the OL other than bringing in people from the scrap heap and/or too late for training camp.
DG and his staff's lack of player/talent evaluation is truly  
Dinger : 1:18 pm : link
what got him killed/fired. He put resources towards the OL and he seemed to get players where we needed players. But the combination of his poor talent evaluation and extremely bad contract negotiating skills really sank the team. Getting rid of Flowers and Pugh and Richburg were the absolute 100% correct thing to do AT THE TIME they were done. Flowers wouldn't move to guard and he sucked at tackle. Pugh was a 1st round Tackle moved to guard who couldn't stay on the field and Richburg had the same issue. When you sign two OL pre draft and depend on them as your offseason additions and they retire before camp (or in the 1st week) thats got to say something about your personell evaluation as well as your coaching staff.
Eric's OL list...  
D HOS : 1:53 pm : link
Good God that is one huge list of suck and bad luck! That is nearly unbelievable.
RE: sb from NYT  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15632052 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I think EA had the belief that you get a very good LT and you can fill in the rest with a outstanding OL coach. Reese came up under EA. His term was "Blue Goose" LT.

You also had two session training camps that were physical. You could where pads and hit during the season. The new CBA you are lucky if you can play paddy cake and it makes it much harder to develop OL talent imv. Correctly scouting OL talent is much more important today.


Good points. But I am not sure I agree with Reese and the "blue goose" LT. Remember that he cut Pettigout and said something to the effect of "people make too much of a big deal about left tackles" and then Diehl played LT for those great OLs.

Regardless, I agree about lack of practice and development. Ernie hit on Diehl as a late pick, Seubert as a UDFA and O'Hara as a modestly-priced FA.

The problem was that it was a one time thing; Reese couldn't repeat it and never used the resources to stock the OL with quality depth until it was too late (i.e. 2013) and he started reaching for mediocre, overdrafted players (Pugh, Richburg, Flowers).


And then Gettleman started the whole freakin' pattern over again.
a revolving door  
aka dbrny : 2:49 pm : link
much like their blocking style.

I kid, I kid
