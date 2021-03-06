How Dave Gettleman addressed the OL in 4 years Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am : 10:23 am

Free Agents:

LT Nate Solder

OG Patrick Omameh

OG John Greco

OG Zac Kerin

OT Jarron Jones

RT Mike Remmers

OT Cam Fleming

OG Kenny Wiggins

OC/OG Joe Looney

OC/OG Ted Larsen

OG Zach Fulton



Street Free Agents:

OG Chris Scott

OG Malcom Bunche

OT Laurence Gibson

OG Chad Slade

OG Austin Droogsma

OC Jonotthan Harrison



Draft Picks:

OG Will Hernandez

OT George Asafo-Adjei

OT Andrew Thomas

OT Matt Peart

OG Shane Lemieux



Undrafted Free Agents:

OC Evan Brown

OG/OT Nick Gates

OT Tyler Howell

OC James O’Hagan

OT Paul Adams

OC/OG Kyle Murphy

OC/OG Tyler Haycraft

OC/OG Brett Heggie

OT Jake Burton



Trades:

OG Dusty Zeigler

OG Ben Bredeson

OC Billy Price



His first year, he let Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker walk.



Poster asked about Jamon Brown...he was picked up on waivers during the season.