How Dave Gettleman addressed the OL in 4 years

Free Agents:
LT Nate Solder
OG Patrick Omameh
OG John Greco
OG Zac Kerin
OT Jarron Jones
RT Mike Remmers
OT Cam Fleming
OG Kenny Wiggins
OC/OG Joe Looney
OC/OG Ted Larsen
OG Zach Fulton
Street Free Agents:
OG Chris Scott
OG Malcom Bunche
OT Laurence Gibson
OG Chad Slade
OG Austin Droogsma
OC Jonotthan Harrison
Draft Picks:
OG Will Hernandez
OT George Asafo-Adjei
OT Andrew Thomas
OT Matt Peart
OG Shane Lemieux
Undrafted Free Agents:
OC Evan Brown
OG/OT Nick Gates
OT Tyler Howell
OC James O’Hagan
OT Paul Adams
OC/OG Kyle Murphy
OC/OG Tyler Haycraft
OC/OG Brett Heggie
OT Jake Burton
Trades:
OG Dusty Zeigler
OG Ben Bredeson
OC Billy Price
His first year, he let Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker walk.
Poster asked about Jamon Brown...he was picked up on waivers during the season.
Flowers and Pugh went on to be more successful with other teams.
I know that is not necessarily on DG - but still..
Gates also needs to be said. In the end tho, with Gettleman, it's all going to come down to Daniel Jones. If he somehow has a huge year, then what happens with Gettleman's legacy?
No. It came down to Jones, Barkley, the failure to pick two head coaches, the failure to fix the offensive line, and the horrific cap shape he left the team after bad drafts and free agency.
He literally is the worst general manager in the history of sports. He did nothing right and left the team in a far worse place - despite having an incredible amount of draft capital and cap room.
Didn't he say he was gambling on them, that he had more faith in the guys they had than we (the fans) did?
real bad...
Link - ( New Window )
The guy strolled in with quips and one-liners, acted as though he should be crowned king, and openly demeaned anybody who questioned him.
His track record is miserable, and made worse by the fact that he spent four years being an asshole about it.
Jones is going to need to have a huge CAREER to salvage DG's legacy. Not just one year.
If Jones has a Hall of Fame career, Gettleman's legacy is still garbage. That would mean that Schoen et al built a supporting cast that made that happen.
Jones having a great career would mean that Gettleman wasted three years somehow making this amazing talent the losingest, most turnover-prone starting quarterback in the league.
Someone earlier in the thread mentioned desperate moves. Solder was a prime example of a desperate move. We had a horrible OL and there were not many options via free agency that year.
It shows you have making bad decisions snowballs and forces you into more bad decisions or horrible contracts.
Hernandez in round 2 of 2018 draft
Solder FA signing in 2018
Thomas in round 1 of 2020 draft
Zielter trade* (Vernon)
And he traded or cut Zietler one year later?
He also made a bunch of mid to low level signings or draft picks with all the names Eric mentioned. They all failed miserably so I can't chalk those moves up to big resources since he had plenty of time to acknowledge and compensate for those failures.
3 BIG TIME pieces? Over a 4 year span? And Solder was dead man walking 2 years in. That doesn't really constitute devoting a lot of resources to a position that needs five players and even more for depth. If anything that's half-assing it.
DG talked a lot about hog mollies but really didn't practice what he preached. What was scary is he almost appeared stubbornly locked in about it and wasn't going to pivot as needed.
Glad he's gone.
I think the CBA really impacted the Giants and they did not make the necessary adjustments to overcome it.
That about sums it up...
Yeah, I was always willing to defend DG earlier, at least to let it play out before destroying him. But the whole tale of the tape at this point is abysmal. Jones would have to be the second coming of John Elway for it to even break even. Obviously that ain't happening. He was an absolutely horrible GM, and at this point I would say he was even worse than Reese. He just dug our hole even further.
So Thomas, Gates, Zeigler and Hernandez were his best moves.....not enough
He also traded for Price and Bredeson.
After he smugly told us that “we trust our guys more than you do” and adding no one other than journeyman backup players who then retired, he proceeded to trade BJ hill and a high 4th on the eve of the season just to scramble to field an OL. And to think people defended him. And the Giants sent a “thank you for your service” memo to season ticket holders after he “retired”
Sadly, I think there was a plan, and it was the same plan since Accorsi took over:
1. Use a high draft pick (1st or 2nd rounder) infrequently (every 3-5 years). Pettigout - 1999; Snee - 2004; Beatty - 2009; Pugh - 2013. By 2014 the OL was an obvious disaster and Reese had to reach for OL help in the draft - Richburg - 2014, Flowers - 2015. And no high draft pick until Hernandez in Gettleman's first year.
2. Sign one expensive FA starter every 4-6 years. McKenzie - 2005; Baas - 2011; Schwartz - 2015; Solder - 2018.
3. Fill the rest of the roster with cheap FAs, late picks and UDFAs and hope for the best.
The plan kind of worked in 2000(Ron Stone was the FA, signed in Young's last year, 1996, when EA was really running the show. But also Pettigout and a bunch of JAGs - Ziegler, Brown, Parker.
The plan definitely worked in 2006 and after, but was on its last lets in 2011.
But it has been awful otherwise. It's a shit plan that relies on hope as a strategy.
And certainly when you have a horrible evaluator of OL talent like Gettlemen, you are doomed.
Gettleman wasn't negligent, he was just historically bad at the job he was hired to do. He wasn't a guy who fell asleep at the wheel, he just didn't know how to operate a car.
Fulton and Looney.
This is how you wind up spending a ton in FA on average players. Hopefully regardless of how the rest of FA goes we still draft 2-3 OL to bring in some youth as depth. Even though we signed 2 OL, we still have 3 long term openings we need to fill as 1 of the signings is a 1 year deal.
It all fell apart when guys didn’t work out, retired or got hurt. There’s no getting out from under it.
It's tough for me to remember/track the in-season pick-ups. Wilson was signed after the season started to the PS. He never made the regular-season roster.
You also had two session training camps that were physical. You could where pads and hit during the season. The new CBA you are lucky if you can play paddy cake and it makes it much harder to develop OL talent imv. Correctly scouting OL talent is much more important today.
Gettleman completely destroyed this organization and was enabled to do so.
Bingo. Hopefully JS is evaluating them now and more importantly taking a very active role in scouting himself (with the assistant GM) till he can fix it.
2) ireally despise Gettleman abd I think the OL is his single worst issue. But, pursuant to #1, I think the Giants scouting and personnel depts. we're equally as inept. For mor than a decade, they have shown no ability to judge their own talent, other pro talent, or college prospects on the OL. Zero. Thomas seems to be the blind squirrel scenario.
3) Does anyone really miss the few FAs we let walk? They all sucked while here
4) according may not have spent a lot of draft capital on the OL, but he also brought in 2 of the better FAs in his tenure in O'Hara and McKenzie. He also found both Diehl and Seubert. He and Reese just didn't do anything proactive to sustain good OL play.
And that was compounded by taking a QB who hasn't lived up to this billing.
In my eyes, the two most important positions in today's NFL are QB and the OL.
And Gettleman failed about as badly as one could.
Gettleman wasn't negligent, he was just historically bad at the job he was hired to do. He wasn't a guy who fell asleep at the wheel, he just didn't know how to operate a car.
He sure was negligent last year. With no depth and question marks at every position, he ignored the OL other than bringing in people from the scrap heap and/or too late for training camp.
You also had two session training camps that were physical. You could where pads and hit during the season. The new CBA you are lucky if you can play paddy cake and it makes it much harder to develop OL talent imv. Correctly scouting OL talent is much more important today.
Good points. But I am not sure I agree with Reese and the "blue goose" LT. Remember that he cut Pettigout and said something to the effect of "people make too much of a big deal about left tackles" and then Diehl played LT for those great OLs.
Regardless, I agree about lack of practice and development. Ernie hit on Diehl as a late pick, Seubert as a UDFA and O'Hara as a modestly-priced FA.
The problem was that it was a one time thing; Reese couldn't repeat it and never used the resources to stock the OL with quality depth until it was too late (i.e. 2013) and he started reaching for mediocre, overdrafted players (Pugh, Richburg, Flowers).
And then Gettleman started the whole freakin' pattern over again.
I kid, I kid