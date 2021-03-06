Giants are signing QB Tyrod Taylor

Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants have agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor, source confirms. Structure will be interesting, certainly an upgrade behind Daniel Jones, but it's a little bit richer on face value than I expected.
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
A strong veteran backup QB was important to the Giants. Also mobile. They do not want a repeat of what happened at the end of last season. They guaranteed $8.5M to make sure it didn’t.
Jones is the starter
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
if Jones doesn't cement his place as the franchise guy this coming year, and next year's free agency period and draft doesn't afford us a viable replacement, having Taylor on the roster can get us at least to 2024.
but it is also about the offense .... T2 give them the ability evaluate other players the, system, etc if Jones cant make the step in the Off-season/Pre-season I have a feeling it'll be more open competition than we might expect.
a fan of giving Tyrod Taylor that kind of money unless they intend to trade Jones, which is unlikely. More than likely they want Taylor here for two years to mentor the QB they will draft in 2023 to replace Jones.
As others have noted, Taylor has been very pedestrian the last few years and is 33.
This seems like a gross overpay, especially since Taylor isn't going to make us a playoff team if Jones gets hurt, and it likely eliminates the fifth round comp pick for Engram as someone else said.
pick i don't like it.
he's 33 and he hasn't started more than 6 games since 2017.
he has 8tds / 7ints in those 4 years combined.
trubisky at least has some upside and was in daboll's system last year.
if they trade jones in a follow-up move i'd kind of get it because they need a veteran QB, but then why not do that in the first place so you can get your first choice in trubisky and not lose out for an insignificant amount of money?
that’s a lot of money for a guy that historically has been a place holder for a team in quarterback transition. makes me wonder if there is more to this. is jones being moved? are we drafting a guy this year or are we just overpaying for a bu quarterback
Curious to see how much of that is incentive and what the outs are. Not a fan of doubling the QB cap allocation on another short term option in what should be a lean payroll year. Would have rather went a tier down. Structure will be important.
The approach is likely the worst thing we have going in to this season is Tyrod. If Jones makes a huge leap great if he gets beat by Taylor Jones is toast. They may be looking to move him now like others have said. I would be surprised if Taylor doesn’t take the job from him.
And covered him throughout his career there. He’s a really good guy and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him as a backup.
I’m definitely bias but I havent seen one thing from Trubisky or Mariota that I havent seen out of Tyrod, and unlike those guys he’s actually had success as a starter in the NFL. Bills were 8-6 with him behind center in 2017 and he helped them end their playoff drought… then shipped him off to Cleveland and he’s been dealt shitty hands ever since, including nearly getting killed by a damn medical staff.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
4m
It’s a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said — $5.5M per year. There are incentives he’d have to hit to bring it to $17M.
Yeah, that's reasonable. At the very worst you have a quality backup who can win some games...oh, and a guy who will constantly piss Greg off.
VT won the ACC tournament, which they had to do to get into the NCAA tournament. UVA meanwhile scored only 13 points in the first half against UNC, lost, and had to settle for the NIT. Greg can't be any more pissed than he is right now.
Jones clearly is in a make or break in 2022. Taylor will keep the heat on him to keep his starting job. If Jones flames out, Taylor is there to keep the operation moving for what Daboll is trying to build. A lesson learned last year with the backup QB situation that essentially threw away the last month + of the season and cost Judge his job.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
Jones clearly is in a make or break in 2022. Taylor will keep the heat on him to keep his starting job. If Jones flames out, Taylor is there to keep the operation moving for what Daboll is trying to build. A lesson learned last year with the backup QB situation that essentially threw away the last month + of the season and cost Judge his job.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
what's your gut on whether or not this makes the 5yo more or less likely? or irrelevant/already priced in to that decision for all the reasons above?
really paid much attention to his career, but looking at his Wiki page..he comes off as more injury prone than Jones. He last three stops he was replaced by a rookie QB because he got injured. Whether or not he's a better starting quality QB than Jones, I question if he could even survive a full season.
I see it as they want him to be Jones backup this season as his 'final shot' and will be the interim QB for 2023's rookie draft pick, or they're looking to trade Jones now and will be the starter for this year's rookie draft pick until he inevitable gets injured..
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Tyrod Taylor isn't only a backup for Daniel Jones. His 2-year contract also gives the Giants a QB who can start for them in early 2023 should they decide to move on from Jones and possibly draft a new QB next year. He's played that role graciously for rookies Mayfield & Herbert.
Jones clearly is in a make or break in 2022. Taylor will keep the heat on him to keep his starting job. If Jones flames out, Taylor is there to keep the operation moving for what Daboll is trying to build. A lesson learned last year with the backup QB situation that essentially threw away the last month + of the season and cost Judge his job.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
what's your gut on whether or not this makes the 5yo more or less likely? or irrelevant/already priced in to that decision for all the reasons above?
Giants don't touch his option, at least that's my guess. Let him show he deserves it. The Giants cap will be much cleaner in 2023, so if Jones plays well and earns a new deal, the Giants are ready for it.
I agree completely. If given a fair shot, Taylor would be out Jones. Unfortunately, I don't think he will be given that shot.
I believe Beane and Schoen were in Buffalo when Taylor last played in Buffalo. So, there is familiarity for sure. But until I see otherwise, I tend to agree with you - if Jones is around for 2022, Taylor ain't getting a fair shot.
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
Jones is being traded or something. Nobody wants Jones and Taylor, while solid, hasn’t put up noteworthy stats since like 2017. I wouldn’t exactly count on him to come in and do huge things. He’s a guy who can give you quality QB play in a pinch unlike what happened last year.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Tyrod Taylor isn't only a backup for Daniel Jones. His 2-year contract also gives the Giants a QB who can start for them in early 2023 should they decide to move on from Jones and possibly draft a new QB next year. He's played that role graciously for rookies Mayfield & Herbert.
^This. The two year contract is likely because they strongly and rightly believe they'll need to replace Jones after this season.
Since they'll probably keep Webb, I don't see us drafting a QB, unless this signing is a precursor to trading Jones. That seems unlikely, but is certainly possible.
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
The chances of Jones getting traded shot up to at least 50-50
For a salary cap challenged team in the beginning of a long rebuilding proces.
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
pick (is that true?), I'm kinda meh on this. Good backup, but not a fan of the money or costing us that Engram comp pick (if that is indeed true). We very much earned that Engram comp pick, and for us to not have it anymore because of Tyrod Taylor is...uh...insane.
Jones clearly is in a make or break in 2022. Taylor will keep the heat on him to keep his starting job. If Jones flames out, Taylor is there to keep the operation moving for what Daboll is trying to build. A lesson learned last year with the backup QB situation that essentially threw away the last month + of the season and cost Judge his job.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
Absolutely. This is the right take and one I think the Giants have taken.
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
Granted, it's against the Jags and it's nothing eye-popping, but just from these clips, you can tell he's got more pocket awareness than Jones, and seems to have decent touch. The big question mark will be durability.
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
JFC, I hope you didn't strain yourself twisting this to fit your narrative.
MT was quoted as saying he wanted to go somewhere where he could WIN GAMES. And as are all painfully aware, PIT's roster is SIGNIFICANTLY better than NYG.
The Giants are working hard to ensure I don't have a QB to like
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
So even with Schoene, Daboll, and Browne, we still have a Jints Central?
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
why not trade jones a week ago and get trubisky then?
For a salary cap challenged team in the beginning of a long rebuilding proces.
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
We’ll see.
There are some people claiming that his neck is still an issue.
RE: I don’t understand how a backup is going to “push” Jones
Jones is a self motivated player, who always in the facility. What’s going to motivate him is millions of dollars on a second contract.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
why not trade jones a week ago and get trubisky then?
Maybe the Giants want to wait until the draft and buy time for Jones to be medically cleared. Gives them 6 weeks or so to do the paperwork and then field offers
RE: I don’t understand how a backup is going to “push” Jones
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
backup QB is such a terrible thing unless some here are OK with the likes of a Mike Glennon actually playing. He's a back up. If Jones doesn't "prove it," Taylor takes over until a new QB is drafted in 2023. Sounds like a plan.
RE: Once again, with Trubisky, he's going somewhere
Jones is a self motivated player, who always in the facility. What’s going to motivate him is millions of dollars on a second contract.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
All I’m saying is that Jones doesn’t need a “push” from another player to motivate him. The guy is a tireless worker who’s constantly at the facility. The only thing that should motivate him to excel is the million of dollars on a second contract.
RE: Wasn't Taylor's last injury caused by the team doctor?
For a salary cap challenged team in the beginning of a long rebuilding proces.
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
We’ll see.
There are some people claiming that his neck is still an issue.
Not to mention $5.5M is no longer high for a backup. Look at contracts guys like Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Jacoby Brissett, and Ryan Fitzpatrick have received.
I see this as more likely they extend Jones 5th year
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
I would say the former. Yes Taylor has had fluke injuries, but he also has never made it through a full season as a starter because he takes a lot of sacks. I don’t like Jones, but no rookie 7th Rounder will replicate what he can do when Taylor gets hurt
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Taylor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
You truly are a case of can't see the forest because of the trees. When you hate something so much the only thing you can see is what you want to see.
Trubisky wants to win now. Does he go the Pittsburgh or NY for that?
Trubisky wants to start. Does he have competition with Jones or go the Pitt where there is no competition?
I thought nothing of Trubisky. I think little of Taylor. Jones is not the future - he just cannot complete a drive(or stay on the field). They are all inferior QBs. Taylor, if he can stay healthy may be the best of the group. That is not saying much.
Jones is a self motivated player, who always in the facility. What’s going to motivate him is millions of dollars on a second contract.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
All I’m saying is that Jones doesn’t need a “push” from another player to motivate him. The guy is a tireless worker who’s constantly at the facility. The only thing that should motivate him to excel is the million of dollars on a second contract.
Maybe he can get a position at the commissary, since everybody takes notice of how often he's at the facility, yet can't play QB very well.
Hard work just doesn't replace talent, sorry. A lot of people can work hard. Tens of thousands. Maybe millions. Only 10 or so have the talent to become elite QBs. Hard work is completely meaningless in this conversation.
If they do it will be after next season. This gives the Giants flexibility to see if Jones has it or not this next season, and if not, Taylor is a great mentor for whatever rookie they grab in the 2023 draft. Taylor starts 2023 while the Rookie learns
If they do it will be after next season. This gives the Giants flexibility to see if Jones has it or not this next season, and if not, Taylor is a great mentor for whatever rookie they grab in the 2023 draft. Taylor starts 2023 while the Rookie learns
He doesn't have it.
They have 3 years of shitty tape. How big of a sample size do they need?
Head scratching fans here. It's 5.5 mil per season, if he starts and hits all incentives its S much as 17.5 over 2 years. The fans complain when they have a shit backup then complain when they pay for a good backup. Just unreal. This is a decent QB period. Jones has a neck injury, just in case you forgot. Plus he stinks.
Hand up, I ate the trash on the initial contract report. $5.5M/year has been firmly established as Taylor's value. He signed a one-year, $5.5M deal with Houston last year and a two-year, $11M deal with the Chargers in 2019.
is no more assured of being the long-term starter in Pittsburgh than in New York. The Steelers are now his third team. The league likely views him as a "bridge" QB and a competent backup. The difference is that Trubisky has less competition to start now with Mason Rudolph than he would against Jones. That at least gives him a chance to prove to the league that he can still be a #1 QB, albeit probably just a game manger. Pittsburgh is also more ready to win now than the Giants, which will also help his chances in that regard. And I think the Steelers offered a little more money.
I still think it's unlikely Jones is traded, although the fact that the Giants made a big move for Trubisky and gave Taylor a two year contract is some evidence they are interested in doing so. I could nonetheless see it happening on draft day if a QB they like falls, especially if they don't have to move up far to get him. But this is a weak QB class, so I still think the most likely scenario is that they wait until next year to draft a QB.
If they do it will be after next season. This gives the Giants flexibility to see if Jones has it or not this next season, and if not, Taylor is a great mentor for whatever rookie they grab in the 2023 draft. Taylor starts 2023 while the Rookie learns
None of us really knows what they are going to do. Which is pretty cool, I think. Their comments and actions do not tip anything. I wouldn't be surprised by any outcome.
1. They might dump Jones before the season.
2. They might let him start the season until he plays himself out of the job.
3. They might let him play out the entire season.
4. They might draft a QB which would signal the end of Jones' run as a Giant.
For now, it's a big mystery. I think if you're honest you have to admit this.
For now, it seems they are not thrilled with him. But they may have concluded that it is practical to let him have the season. But if they really don't like him, they should be aggressive about replacing him. If they draft a QB in the first 2 rounds, Jones is probably a goner before the season starts. Nothing I have seen or heard indicates they won't draft a QB. Nor does it indicate they will. Just as it should be.
Hallelujah!!! Best two days of Giant personnel moves in as long as I can remember. Great job Joe Schoen. Now move Jones prior to the draft for whatever they can get, draft best player available with first three picks and draft a day three quarterback to learn behind Taylor....
Good to be a Giants fan today. Let's hope they keep up the good work. Starting to feel, dare I say, mildly optimistic?
RE: RE: Makes more sense to move Jones now than ever
You truly are a case of can't see the forest because of the trees. When you hate something so much the only thing you can see is what you want to see.
Trubisky wants to win now. Does he go the Pittsburgh or NY for that?
Trubisky wants to start. Does he have competition with Jones or go the Pitt where there is no competition?
I thought nothing of Trubisky. I think little of Taylor. Jones is not the future - he just cannot complete a drive(or stay on the field). They are all inferior QBs. Taylor, if he can stay healthy may be the best of the group. That is not saying much.
I do hope they trade Jones.
I don't get where I am throwing off some hate vibe...?
I don't look at it your way. Trubisky wants to go somewhere where he can START. That's the most important piece since he was once a starter in the league. If he plays well anywhere, the winning will follow. That's how good QB play, largely, goes.
Now, MT may win more Pittsburgh, but I highly doubt he his is their long-term solution. Hell, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Pittsburgh still drafts a QB high (Pickett?) in a six-weeks. So, whether he would be here or in Pittsburgh, I believe it's a bridge role either way...
My reason for wanting MT was straightforward - he's a guy that understands the Daboll system and he could be a good mentor if we drafted a QB (e.g. Willis, Ridder, Corral, etc) this year. And then in 2023, we hand the keys over to whomever is that apprentice...
All the stars seemed aligned for a good one-year marriage here for MT. Maybe two or more if he really shines if we don't draft a QB in April. But something drove him to Western PA, and I think it was because starting was likely not guaranteed. Whereas it was in Pittsburgh...
Head scratching fans here. It's 5.5 mil per season, if he starts and hits all incentives its S much as 17.5 over 2 years. The fans complain when they have a shit backup then complain when they pay for a good backup. Just unreal. This is a decent QB period. Jones has a neck injury, just in case you forgot. Plus he stinks.
It’s only the Jones excuse makers complaining about this. They are petrified of competition for some reason
mostly because of the $$ being spent on a guy thats not part of the long term plan. If you dont believe in Jones you shouldnt believe in Taylor. If jones and Taylor are on the team and we let them battle it out I dont think we are a better team.
With so many holes that money could be used elsewhere to someone who will actually be on the team in 2024. Instead we are paying real money for a guy we hope never plays. I think a guy like Taylor is easy to find at a better salary.
Yes it was terrible watching Glennon last season but we paid him $1.3 mil. I think we could find another option in the $3mil range and still get the same production. I guess we will have to see what the actual contract is but whats being reported is pretty gross.
I don't know how many times I suggested signing this guy (or Brissett, or Mariota, or a similar guy) only to get yelled at. Now I'm sure you won't hear a negative word.
I'm going to say this right now: Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's a smarter, cleaner player that gets the ball out fast and doesn't throw many picks.
If it's an honest competition he will end the season as the starter.
He’s making more than Jones this upcoming season, that’s all you need to know about what Schoen/Daboll think.
Possibly-- but I also think this is a byproduct of a combo of a) Jones seeming to be injury prone + b) the especially atrocious play we got from our backup QBs last year. Having a guy coming off the bench who can maybe actually win a game is valuable given the way last year went. And any vet QB who's proven he can win a game in the NFL is going to cost some money-- more money than the avg salary of most QB rookie deals I would think.
That said I definitely think Taylor presents a real challenge to DJ if given a fair shot.
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
But if he sucks as badly as some here think, why would anyone trade anything?
Exactly, If he's so bad as some on here think why would anyone trade anything for him?
There are always teams that think they are are the ones that can “fix” broken players. That’s been going on since the beginning of time. Just ask Sam Darnold. And I don’t think anyone is suggesting we could get a 1st round pick…
Head scratching fans here. It's 5.5 mil per season, if he starts and hits all incentives its S much as 17.5 over 2 years. The fans complain when they have a shit backup then complain when they pay for a good backup. Just unreal. This is a decent QB period. Jones has a neck injury, just in case you forgot. Plus he stinks.
It’s only the Jones excuse makers complaining about this. They are petrified of competition for some reason
I want competition that would have come from Mariota, this is just an insurance policy in case Jones' neck is bad or he craps the bed in the first 4 games. Competition this is not.
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Head scratching fans here. It's 5.5 mil per season, if he starts and hits all incentives its S much as 17.5 over 2 years. The fans complain when they have a shit backup then complain when they pay for a good backup. Just unreal. This is a decent QB period. Jones has a neck injury, just in case you forgot. Plus he stinks.
Wait you mean this isn’t part of the super secret plan to trade Jones straight up for A-Rod? LOL. Trubiski was their backup target until the market went nuts, so now it’s Taylor. Jones is the starter because he’s here. Daboll hasn’t even had the opportunity to see when Jones can do In practice, why would they trade him? For what?
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
Hallelujah!!! Best two days of Giant personnel moves in as long as I can remember. Great job Joe Schoen. Now move Jones prior to the draft for whatever they can get, draft best player available with first three picks and draft a day three quarterback to learn behind Taylor....
Good to be a Giants fan today. Let's hope they keep up the good work. Starting to feel, dare I say, mildly optimistic?
Totally agree...whoda thunk a couple of interior line signings would make me feel like we turned a corner,but it did
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
Jones is the starter
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
I don't think it says Jones is the starter at all. If anything, I think it says he may not be
RE: RE: RE: Ummm.... this is not a backup QB contract IMO
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
and smartly. But most of you are completely clueless. One guy thinks signing Taylor means the Giants are going to pick up Jones 5th option. To quote the legendary Bill Murray I want to party with you, cowboy.
Taylor is 32 years old. He's obviously a place holder whether he's the starter or the backup. He's the definition of a game manager at this point in his career. He played 3 full seasons for Buffalo when he was younger. He won a lot more games than Jones, missed less games than Jones, Threw more TD's, less INT's and certainly fumbled less. At this stage of their careers if Jones can't beat him out he can't start in the NFL.
The likely outcome is that Taylor is a Giant in 2023 and Jones is not. Unless Jones suddenly turns into a QB that is worth a top 10 starting QB contract I think the Giants will draft a QB, this year or next and Taylor will start the 2023 season until the rookie is ready to take over.
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Maybe, it could be that simple. But the dollar figure to Taylor seems high. Miami got Bridgewater for $6.5M. That seems more reasonable for this role. It doesn't totally add up
and can't help but notice that the QB they've inherited doesn't throw many touchdowns. A paltry number. What do you expect them to do? Admit undying loyalty to Jones?
Tyrod Taylor is a bridge quarterback. It's a good signing. Too many of you are overthinking this. The only question really concerning me is whether or not they draft Malik Willis.
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Maybe, it could be that simple. But the dollar figure to Taylor seems high. Miami got Bridgewater for $6.5M. That seems more reasonable for this role. It doesn't totally add up
Dan Duggan is saying the initial numbers are inflated. The maximum value is 17m, but that's not the baseline. It's incentive-laden.
RE: RE: RE: Putting the pieces of the puzzle together...
All the stars seemed aligned for a good one-year marriage here for MT. Maybe two or more if he really shines if we don't draft a QB in April. But something drove him to Western PA, and I think it was because starting was likely not guaranteed. Whereas it was in Pittsburgh...
LOL! Maybe MT didn't want a one year marriage here? Maybe - as he has been quoted - he wanted to win games, which clearly he wouldn't do here?!?!
a veteran, mobile QB presence if DJ were to get injured , and an upgrade over Glennon or most of the available QBs, and at a decent price.
And as mentioned, a little mentoring , and a push to DJ to perform with a HC that likely is not afraid to pull his starter.
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
So even with Schoene, Daboll, and Browne, we still have a Jints Central?
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
Hahaha 8.5 million guarantee over two years…. Not this year… meaning something like 5 million signing, 1 million fully guaranteed this year and 2 next or something similar. People are crazy. Best backup QB we have had since David Carr maybe
Jones is the starter
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
I don't think it says Jones is the starter at all. If anything, I think it says he may not be
Agree. The thing is neither guy stays healthy. So regardless a second QB of some sort is needed, but with Taylor you can “reboot”.
T.T. is a better QB than Jones, and it's only a matter of time before Jones is either benched, or injured again. It's good to have a decent backup QB to turn to in those situations.
I'd still like to see the Giants draft Malik Willis and let Jones go via trade, then Tyrod Taylor could guide Willis into the NFL.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants have agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor, source confirms. Structure will be interesting, certainly an upgrade behind Daniel Jones, but it's a little bit richer on face value than I expected.
✔
@JordanRaanan
A strong veteran backup QB was important to the Giants. Also mobile. They do not want a repeat of what happened at the end of last season. They guaranteed $8.5M to make sure it didn’t.
I would've opted for Mariota, but I do like Tyrod
✔
@DDuggan21
We’ll see on the structure but don’t understand giving real money to a backup QB with so many other holes
2 years seems like a longer commitment when we are most likely NOT doing the 5th year option on JOnes.
✔
@DDuggan21
We’ll see on the structure but don’t understand giving real money to a backup QB with so many other holes
Duggan must have just woken up from a three year coma and thinks we are set at QB.
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
After seeing the years and money it was my first thought.
Last thing we need is to be like the Commanders...
But I must say, I am totally having schadenfreude at Greg in LI's expense. He may have to accept a Hokie as our starting QB and may be forced to root for him.
What I was thinking with the backup making more than the starter = $8.5 vs $8.3 Mill .
Interesting
The ultimate “bridge” QB
2 year deal- perhaps he is the stop gap before Bryce Young/CJ Stroud
This.
I'm going to say this right now: Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's a smarter, cleaner player that gets the ball out fast and doesn't throw many picks.
If it's an honest competition he will end the season as the starter.
Just a thought though. They could also see him as a solid backup for a young QB who has missed many games and has injury questions.
Either way, I think backup QB is a position that should only be splurged on if the rest of the roster is ready to win. Not the case here.
I think they still think add a development QB in this draft.
Yeah, they might be moving on from Jones..😂😂
Who's the chucklehead on here that say's get your popcorn...
I always give props to the first poster unless the thread title is off.
There's about $13M in incentives as part of Trubisky's deal in Pitt. I'd imagine some of those incentives are a foregone conclusion (like starting x number of games)
I'm going to say this right now: Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's a smarter, cleaner player that gets the ball out fast and doesn't throw many picks.
If it's an honest competition he will end the season as the starter.
I agree completely. If given a fair shot, Taylor would be out Jones. Unfortunately, I don't think he will be given that shot.
Quote:
Took 14 over 2 to play in Pittsburgh? Is that really right
There's about $13M in incentives as part of Trubisky's deal in Pitt. I'd imagine some of those incentives are a foregone conclusion (like starting x number of games)
Ahhhh
I'm going to say this right now: Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's a smarter, cleaner player that gets the ball out fast and doesn't throw many picks.
If it's an honest competition he will end the season as the starter.
He’s making more than Jones this upcoming season, that’s all you need to know about what Schoen/Daboll think.
Yes. Heard it was about the same, almost like 1a and 1b...
As others have noted, Taylor has been very pedestrian the last few years and is 33.
This seems like a gross overpay, especially since Taylor isn't going to make us a playoff team if Jones gets hurt, and it likely eliminates the fifth round comp pick for Engram as someone else said.
Per Jeff Howe - ( New Window )
he's 33 and he hasn't started more than 6 games since 2017.
he has 8tds / 7ints in those 4 years combined.
trubisky at least has some upside and was in daboll's system last year.
if they trade jones in a follow-up move i'd kind of get it because they need a veteran QB, but then why not do that in the first place so you can get your first choice in trubisky and not lose out for an insignificant amount of money?
Interesting
Quote:
The Giants have agreed to sign QB Tyrod Taylor for two years and $11M, per source. The deal could reach $17M in total money through a number of play-time and statistical incentives.
Per Jeff Howe - ( New Window )
5.5m was what Taylor made the last 2 years so they paid market rate. i don't think this will cancel out the engram comp pick.
But yes, let's all freakout before we know the real #s. Amazing.
That would make sense. Our cap situation is limited, Taylor was signed to a two, not one year deal, and Jones would be a lot less expensive than say Wilson or Watson.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
4m
It’s a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said — $5.5M per year. There are incentives he’d have to hit to bring it to $17M.
After serving up some fresh squeezed orange juice and fresh brewed coffee yesterday, Schoen just pissed in our Corn Flakes.
Yuck.
push DJ as well and be a mentor to a young QB... nothing wrong with that. But he's not the starter smh
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
4m
It’s a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said — $5.5M per year. There are incentives he’d have to hit to bring it to $17M.
Yeah, that's reasonable. At the very worst you have a quality backup who can win some games...oh, and a guy who will constantly piss Greg off.
Quote:
Quote:
The Giants have agreed to sign QB Tyrod Taylor for two years and $11M, per source. The deal could reach $17M in total money through a number of play-time and statistical incentives.
Per Jeff Howe - ( New Window )
5.5m was what Taylor made the last 2 years so they paid market rate. i don't think this will cancel out the engram comp pick.
We can always make up for it with the future Saquon comp pick...
:-)
I’m definitely bias but I havent seen one thing from Trubisky or Mariota that I havent seen out of Tyrod, and unlike those guys he’s actually had success as a starter in the NFL. Bills were 8-6 with him behind center in 2017 and he helped them end their playoff drought… then shipped him off to Cleveland and he’s been dealt shitty hands ever since, including nearly getting killed by a damn medical staff.
Quote:
at all.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
4m
It’s a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said — $5.5M per year. There are incentives he’d have to hit to bring it to $17M.
Yeah, that's reasonable. At the very worst you have a quality backup who can win some games...oh, and a guy who will constantly piss Greg off.
VT won the ACC tournament, which they had to do to get into the NCAA tournament. UVA meanwhile scored only 13 points in the first half against UNC, lost, and had to settle for the NIT. Greg can't be any more pissed than he is right now.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
This smells like a bridge QB.
What's our record over the last 5 years?
We draft our future QB in 2023 and Taylor starts the first 3 or 4 games of 2023 before yielding to the new guy.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
what's your gut on whether or not this makes the 5yo more or less likely? or irrelevant/already priced in to that decision for all the reasons above?
I see it as they want him to be Jones backup this season as his 'final shot' and will be the interim QB for 2023's rookie draft pick, or they're looking to trade Jones now and will be the starter for this year's rookie draft pick until he inevitable gets injured..
✔
@TyrodTaylor
NYC!!!!!
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Tyrod Taylor isn't only a backup for Daniel Jones. His 2-year contract also gives the Giants a QB who can start for them in early 2023 should they decide to move on from Jones and possibly draft a new QB next year. He's played that role graciously for rookies Mayfield & Herbert.
Quote:
Jones clearly is in a make or break in 2022. Taylor will keep the heat on him to keep his starting job. If Jones flames out, Taylor is there to keep the operation moving for what Daboll is trying to build. A lesson learned last year with the backup QB situation that essentially threw away the last month + of the season and cost Judge his job.
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
what's your gut on whether or not this makes the 5yo more or less likely? or irrelevant/already priced in to that decision for all the reasons above?
Giants don't touch his option, at least that's my guess. Let him show he deserves it. The Giants cap will be much cleaner in 2023, so if Jones plays well and earns a new deal, the Giants are ready for it.
I agree completely. If given a fair shot, Taylor would be out Jones. Unfortunately, I don't think he will be given that shot.
I believe Beane and Schoen were in Buffalo when Taylor last played in Buffalo. So, there is familiarity for sure. But until I see otherwise, I tend to agree with you - if Jones is around for 2022, Taylor ain't getting a fair shot.
Only thing Trubisky outside of knowing system is draft pedigree, which means little
We'll see, but you are wrong if you think this means DJ gets traded. Rookie contract, why would you move him. Be careful of your head exploding when DJ is still the starter for Game 1.
Might just "push" him out.
After serving up some fresh squeezed orange juice and fresh brewed coffee yesterday, Schoen just pissed in our Corn Flakes.
Yuck.
Why? He's a steady stop gap or reliable backup until they get the QB they want. The only people who should hate this are Daniel Jones fans. And I don't think there are any of them left.
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
https://www.draftsharks.com/fantasy/injury-history/tyrod-taylor/4785
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Tyrod Taylor isn't only a backup for Daniel Jones. His 2-year contract also gives the Giants a QB who can start for them in early 2023 should they decide to move on from Jones and possibly draft a new QB next year. He's played that role graciously for rookies Mayfield & Herbert.
^This. The two year contract is likely because they strongly and rightly believe they'll need to replace Jones after this season.
Since they'll probably keep Webb, I don't see us drafting a QB, unless this signing is a precursor to trading Jones. That seems unlikely, but is certainly possible.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
I think the plan is now:
--Try to trade Jones
--Tyrod starts in 2022
--Giants draft a QB in 2023
--Tyrod starts for a few games in 2023 and makes way for the draft pick (Young/Stroud/McCall)?
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
We’ll see.
You are convinced the entire league is better than Jones.
Quote:
Jones.
You are convinced the entire league is better than Jones.
Yes, because Jones sucks. I'd rather have the fucking Texans QB over Jones.
He seems like a gamer, not sure if he's last till our second round pick though
If Jones does well and earns a new contract, you have Taylor as a solid backup in 2023, or potentially released for a new/younger backup to groom.
If Jones flames out, the Giants are drafting a QB in 2023 (with a deeper QB class) and Taylor likely starts at QB in 2023 to keep the seat warm until the new QB is ready to play.
Absolutely. This is the right take and one I think the Giants have taken.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
Tyrod Taylor 2021 Week 1 highlights vs Jags
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
JFC, I hope you didn't strain yourself twisting this to fit your narrative.
MT was quoted as saying he wanted to go somewhere where he could WIN GAMES. And as are all painfully aware, PIT's roster is SIGNIFICANTLY better than NYG.
Quote:
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
https://www.draftsharks.com/fantasy/injury-history/tyrod-taylor/4785
Wow, this guy is a sure bet to get injured even if he comes in off the bench. I sure hope we draft a qb too.
Yeah, they might be moving on from Jones..😂😂
They only had a brief overlap in 2017. Not sure how much he really got to evaluate Tyrod with injuries, etc.
What's our record over the last 5 years?
I forgot he was even alive. When was the last time Tyrod Taylor played?
Went to Cleveland, lost his job when Baker Mayfield was drafted.
Next went to LA Chargers, lost his job when Justin Herbert was drafted
Next to Houston, lost his job when Davis Mills was drafted.
His motto is “ Keep your bag packed” ! 😁
Quote:
Not saying against the signing but for those who say Daniel Jones can’t stay healthy.. Tyrod Taylor injury is more concerning for those you picture him as bearing out Jones or him as a bridge.. can he step in few games here or there but to expect a full injury free season as a starter is probably not realistic
https://www.draftsharks.com/fantasy/injury-history/tyrod-taylor/4785
Wow, this guy is a sure bet to get injured even if he comes in off the bench. I sure hope we draft a qb too.
I think we draft a QB but in the mid-rounds. So instead of Pickett, Corral, Willis, etc., think of Sam Howell if he drops into the 3rd round or something like that
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
So even with Schoene, Daboll, and Browne, we still have a Jints Central?
Quote:
In comment 15632857 bw in dc said:
Quote:
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
why not trade jones a week ago and get trubisky then?
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
We’ll see.
There are some people claiming that his neck is still an issue.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
Quote:
In comment 15632872 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15632857 bw in dc said:
Quote:
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
i think this is the correct read, minus the insinuation that daboll or schoen would self sabotage by choosing any current roster player they didn't choose over any available player they preferred.
No, I think Schoen is going to trade Jones and start Tyrod Taylor, who knows Daboll's system from Buffalo. Giants might pick a QB in the mid-rounds as a backup and then go for the franchise QB in 2023
why not trade jones a week ago and get trubisky then?
Maybe the Giants want to wait until the draft and buy time for Jones to be medically cleared. Gives them 6 weeks or so to do the paperwork and then field offers
Self-motivated which I’m sure DJ is and being pushed by a vet QB are not mutually exclusive things. Both can be true.
Maybe the Giants want to wait until the draft and buy time for Jones to be medically cleared. Gives them 6 weeks or so to do the paperwork and then field offers
he could be cleared already for all we know. The QB market is moving now so if there was a time to deal now would seem to be it but i suppose that could still be the case post-watson deal.
i just don't think they would have lost their plan A, who was with daboll last year and also happens to have legitimate starting upside, over a few mil.
It’s time you grew up. There’s nothing more pathetic than a mid 40’s adult thinking he’s still a frat boy at UVA.
why not trade jones a week ago and get trubisky then?
Trubisky didn't want to come here.
1. Secure a stop gap
2. Trade Jones
I could be wrong, but that's my hunch.
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Because he's not the backup.
He's the bridge.
the steelers are connected with willis and pickett as the 2 most common picks in mocks - and they officially met with both + corral at the combine.
Trubisky has no more guarantee that pitt wont draft a QB in round 1 this year or next than he would have at nyg.
https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/teams/2022/pittsburgh-steelers - ( New Window )
yes had his lung punctured during a pain killing injection i think?
i like to think that was an enterprising LAC employee who saw what herbert was doing in practice.
Quote:
Jones is a self motivated player, who always in the facility. What’s going to motivate him is millions of dollars on a second contract.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
All I’m saying is that Jones doesn’t need a “push” from another player to motivate him. The guy is a tireless worker who’s constantly at the facility. The only thing that should motivate him to excel is the million of dollars on a second contract.
Yes, and that was unbelievable.
Wally Pip outcome, too, as that led to Herbert grabbing the job and never looking back on his was to two great years.
Tyrod Taylor 2021 Highlights - ( New Window )
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
Quote:
For a salary cap challenged team in the beginning of a long rebuilding proces.
The only way spending that amount on a backup QB makes sense to me is if the prognosis for Jones’ neck is pretty bad and his chances of being approved for contact are low. Then this is “low expectations stop gap starter money”.
We’ll see.
There are some people claiming that his neck is still an issue.
Not to mention $5.5M is no longer high for a backup. Look at contracts guys like Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Jacoby Brissett, and Ryan Fitzpatrick have received.
From my perspective, we now have two backups. I’d be happy if we unloaded Jones and drafted someone to study behind Taylor.
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
I think the Giants are going to move Jones and draft a guy like Howell in the mid-rounds with one of the extra picks they get from a Jones trade
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
I would say the former. Yes Taylor has had fluke injuries, but he also has never made it through a full season as a starter because he takes a lot of sacks. I don’t like Jones, but no rookie 7th Rounder will replicate what he can do when Taylor gets hurt
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
This would be the smart move imo.
Don't force a high pick on QB, but get a young guy in the room.
So Taylor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
You truly are a case of can't see the forest because of the trees. When you hate something so much the only thing you can see is what you want to see.
Trubisky wants to win now. Does he go the Pittsburgh or NY for that?
Trubisky wants to start. Does he have competition with Jones or go the Pitt where there is no competition?
I thought nothing of Trubisky. I think little of Taylor. Jones is not the future - he just cannot complete a drive(or stay on the field). They are all inferior QBs. Taylor, if he can stay healthy may be the best of the group. That is not saying much.
I do hope they trade Jones.
Neither is a starter you want in the NFL.
I think there is a chance they draft someone in the first two rounds.
Why?
I’d love to hear your rationale for this one?
I'd rather have Taylor than Trubisky
Jones threw 10 and rushed for 2 touchdowns in 11 games.
11 years between Simms and Eli. Collins did some real good stuff in between.
Quote:
.
Why?
Because he sees things...
Quote:
This is very close to the deal I heard we were offering Trubisky. Off by a million.
I'd rather have Taylor than Trubisky
I don't think so. The book on Taylor is written. He has no upside. With Trubisky there is a narrow chance he takes a leap. And he has a better arm and produces more. Taylor is just a ball manager.
Quote:
In comment 15632843 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Jones is a self motivated player, who always in the facility. What’s going to motivate him is millions of dollars on a second contract.
You completely contradict yourself. You first say competition can’t possibly motivate Jones because he’s a “self motivated player”, then you follow it up by saying money will motivate him. Alrighty then!
All I’m saying is that Jones doesn’t need a “push” from another player to motivate him. The guy is a tireless worker who’s constantly at the facility. The only thing that should motivate him to excel is the million of dollars on a second contract.
Maybe he can get a position at the commissary, since everybody takes notice of how often he's at the facility, yet can't play QB very well.
Hard work just doesn't replace talent, sorry. A lot of people can work hard. Tens of thousands. Maybe millions. Only 10 or so have the talent to become elite QBs. Hard work is completely meaningless in this conversation.
He doesn't have it.
They have 3 years of shitty tape. How big of a sample size do they need?
If he doesn't, they let him go and they don't have to scramble for a starter in 2023.
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
But if he sucks as badly as some here think, why would anyone trade anything?
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Hand up, I ate the trash on the initial contract report. $5.5M/year has been firmly established as Taylor's value. He signed a one-year, $5.5M deal with Houston last year and a two-year, $11M deal with the Chargers in 2019.
It's well in line with backup contracts around the NFL, so no.
I still think it's unlikely Jones is traded, although the fact that the Giants made a big move for Trubisky and gave Taylor a two year contract is some evidence they are interested in doing so. I could nonetheless see it happening on draft day if a QB they like falls, especially if they don't have to move up far to get him. But this is a weak QB class, so I still think the most likely scenario is that they wait until next year to draft a QB.
None of us really knows what they are going to do. Which is pretty cool, I think. Their comments and actions do not tip anything. I wouldn't be surprised by any outcome.
1. They might dump Jones before the season.
2. They might let him start the season until he plays himself out of the job.
3. They might let him play out the entire season.
4. They might draft a QB which would signal the end of Jones' run as a Giant.
For now, it's a big mystery. I think if you're honest you have to admit this.
For now, it seems they are not thrilled with him. But they may have concluded that it is practical to let him have the season. But if they really don't like him, they should be aggressive about replacing him. If they draft a QB in the first 2 rounds, Jones is probably a goner before the season starts. Nothing I have seen or heard indicates they won't draft a QB. Nor does it indicate they will. Just as it should be.
Good to be a Giants fan today. Let's hope they keep up the good work. Starting to feel, dare I say, mildly optimistic?
Quote:
What's the preferable QB room?
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
But if he sucks as badly as some here think, why would anyone trade anything?
Exactly, If he's so bad as some on here think why would anyone trade anything for him?
You truly are a case of can't see the forest because of the trees. When you hate something so much the only thing you can see is what you want to see.
Trubisky wants to win now. Does he go the Pittsburgh or NY for that?
Trubisky wants to start. Does he have competition with Jones or go the Pitt where there is no competition?
I thought nothing of Trubisky. I think little of Taylor. Jones is not the future - he just cannot complete a drive(or stay on the field). They are all inferior QBs. Taylor, if he can stay healthy may be the best of the group. That is not saying much.
I do hope they trade Jones.
I don't get where I am throwing off some hate vibe...?
I don't look at it your way. Trubisky wants to go somewhere where he can START. That's the most important piece since he was once a starter in the league. If he plays well anywhere, the winning will follow. That's how good QB play, largely, goes.
Now, MT may win more Pittsburgh, but I highly doubt he his is their long-term solution. Hell, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Pittsburgh still drafts a QB high (Pickett?) in a six-weeks. So, whether he would be here or in Pittsburgh, I believe it's a bridge role either way...
My reason for wanting MT was straightforward - he's a guy that understands the Daboll system and he could be a good mentor if we drafted a QB (e.g. Willis, Ridder, Corral, etc) this year. And then in 2023, we hand the keys over to whomever is that apprentice...
All the stars seemed aligned for a good one-year marriage here for MT. Maybe two or more if he really shines if we don't draft a QB in April. But something drove him to Western PA, and I think it was because starting was likely not guaranteed. Whereas it was in Pittsburgh...
It’s only the Jones excuse makers complaining about this. They are petrified of competition for some reason
With so many holes that money could be used elsewhere to someone who will actually be on the team in 2024. Instead we are paying real money for a guy we hope never plays. I think a guy like Taylor is easy to find at a better salary.
Yes it was terrible watching Glennon last season but we paid him $1.3 mil. I think we could find another option in the $3mil range and still get the same production. I guess we will have to see what the actual contract is but whats being reported is pretty gross.
How about a TE?
That and if it's true that we lost the comp pick for Engram, too. If Taylor was decent, maybe that's different. But he sucks and he's 33.
Quote:
I don't know how many times I suggested signing this guy (or Brissett, or Mariota, or a similar guy) only to get yelled at. Now I'm sure you won't hear a negative word.
I'm going to say this right now: Tyrod Taylor is a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's a smarter, cleaner player that gets the ball out fast and doesn't throw many picks.
If it's an honest competition he will end the season as the starter.
He’s making more than Jones this upcoming season, that’s all you need to know about what Schoen/Daboll think.
Possibly-- but I also think this is a byproduct of a combo of a) Jones seeming to be injury prone + b) the especially atrocious play we got from our backup QBs last year. Having a guy coming off the bench who can maybe actually win a game is valuable given the way last year went. And any vet QB who's proven he can win a game in the NFL is going to cost some money-- more money than the avg salary of most QB rookie deals I would think.
That said I definitely think Taylor presents a real challenge to DJ if given a fair shot.
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Quote:
In comment 15632923 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What's the preferable QB room?
Jones
Taylor
Webb
Or
Taylor
Rookie
Webb
Even if the rookie is a 7th rounder, that is the better option.
Get something for Jones in trade now before he walks for nothing.
But if he sucks as badly as some here think, why would anyone trade anything?
Exactly, If he's so bad as some on here think why would anyone trade anything for him?
There are always teams that think they are are the ones that can “fix” broken players. That’s been going on since the beginning of time. Just ask Sam Darnold. And I don’t think anyone is suggesting we could get a 1st round pick…
Quote:
Head scratching fans here. It's 5.5 mil per season, if he starts and hits all incentives its S much as 17.5 over 2 years. The fans complain when they have a shit backup then complain when they pay for a good backup. Just unreal. This is a decent QB period. Jones has a neck injury, just in case you forgot. Plus he stinks.
It’s only the Jones excuse makers complaining about this. They are petrified of competition for some reason
I want competition that would have come from Mariota, this is just an insurance policy in case Jones' neck is bad or he craps the bed in the first 4 games. Competition this is not.
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Wait you mean this isn’t part of the super secret plan to trade Jones straight up for A-Rod? LOL. Trubiski was their backup target until the market went nuts, so now it’s Taylor. Jones is the starter because he’s here. Daboll hasn’t even had the opportunity to see when Jones can do In practice, why would they trade him? For what?
Willis is DJ 2.0. No thanks, let's wait til next year
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Huh?
Quote:
In comment 15632927 George from PA said:
Quote:
.
Why?
Because he sees things...
Lmaoooo
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
Remember when folks here wanted Haskins?
Pepperidge Farms remembers....
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
Huh?
i think the logic is you don't lose a guy you prefer as a starting QB over a few million $ in FA. and I think it's sound.
Good to be a Giants fan today. Let's hope they keep up the good work. Starting to feel, dare I say, mildly optimistic?
Totally agree...whoda thunk a couple of interior line signings would make me feel like we turned a corner,but it did
Quote:
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Quote:
.
It’s time you grew up. There’s nothing more pathetic than a mid 40’s adult thinking he’s still a frat boy at UVA.
I was never a frat boy. How dare you!
Quote:
In comment 15632713 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
Quote:
In comment 15633001 sb from NYT Forum said:
Jones is $8.3 mil
Quote:
In comment 15632713 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
Taylor is 32 years old. He's obviously a place holder whether he's the starter or the backup. He's the definition of a game manager at this point in his career. He played 3 full seasons for Buffalo when he was younger. He won a lot more games than Jones, missed less games than Jones, Threw more TD's, less INT's and certainly fumbled less. At this stage of their careers if Jones can't beat him out he can't start in the NFL.
The likely outcome is that Taylor is a Giant in 2023 and Jones is not. Unless Jones suddenly turns into a QB that is worth a top 10 starting QB contract I think the Giants will draft a QB, this year or next and Taylor will start the 2023 season until the rookie is ready to take over.
Quote:
In comment 15633016 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Maybe, it could be that simple. But the dollar figure to Taylor seems high. Miami got Bridgewater for $6.5M. That seems more reasonable for this role. It doesn't totally add up
Tyrod Taylor is a bridge quarterback. It's a good signing. Too many of you are overthinking this. The only question really concerning me is whether or not they draft Malik Willis.
And in Jones's case, he probably gets hurt along the way anyway since he always has gotten hurt.
Quote:
In comment 15633025 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15633016 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15633002 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
they would have brought in Troubiski. This guy is coming as a backup.
They did want to bring in Trubisky though. Trubisky even said he was deciding in the end between the Steelers and NYG, so the Giants must’ve made a decent pitch to get into the final 2. Trubisky said it was a close decision but came down to the fact he just felt it was more likely he’d get the starting job w/ the Steelers and that’s what he was basing his decision on. For the Giants to come that close to getting him Daboll & Schoen must’ve made him really believe he’d have a decent shot at starting, because the competing offer was the Steelers where he was basically guaranteed the starting role. But again the only reason Trubisky isn’t a Giant right now is because HE chose the Steelers narrowly over rhe Giants.
Exactly. The whole flirtation with Trubisky may indicate they don't have confidence in Jones.
or since they offered trubisky almost the same amount of money as they signed Taylor for, they liked both as backups, but preferred Trubisky > Taylor?
Maybe, it could be that simple. But the dollar figure to Taylor seems high. Miami got Bridgewater for $6.5M. That seems more reasonable for this role. It doesn't totally add up
Dan Duggan is saying the initial numbers are inflated. The maximum value is 17m, but that's not the baseline. It's incentive-laden.
All the stars seemed aligned for a good one-year marriage here for MT. Maybe two or more if he really shines if we don't draft a QB in April. But something drove him to Western PA, and I think it was because starting was likely not guaranteed. Whereas it was in Pittsburgh...
LOL! Maybe MT didn't want a one year marriage here? Maybe - as he has been quoted - he wanted to win games, which clearly he wouldn't do here?!?!
They don't.
Jones threw 10 and rushed for 2 touchdowns in 11 games.
NYG might have won more games in 2021 but really, would anyone argue that NYG is not as close to (if not equally as) bad as the Texans?
And as mentioned, a little mentoring , and a push to DJ to perform with a HC that likely is not afraid to pull his starter.
Quote:
here. Trubisky was definitely Plan A, but my gut feeling is Jints Central did not give the impression he could truly win the job - if Jones's is healthy. But Team Trubisky just got a better opportunity with a saner, clearer thinking organization.
So Tayor was Plan B. And he seems to have accepted his backup role.
I'm going to assume, therefor, Jones's scholarship has been renewed.
So even with Schoene, Daboll, and Browne, we still have a Jints Central?
LOL!!
Quote:
Taylor threw 5 and rushed for 3 touchdowns in six starts last year. On a bad team.
Jones threw 10 and rushed for 2 touchdowns in 11 games.
NYG might have won more games in 2021 but really, would anyone argue that NYG is not as close to (if not equally as) bad as the Texans?
We have more rot on our roster given the cap.
Texans front office is a mess, though.
Quote:
In comment 15633006 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15633001 sb from NYT Forum said:
Jones is $8.3 mil
Quote:
In comment 15632713 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Tyrod Taylor is getting a two-year, $17 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to @AdamSchefter. That feels like way too much for a backup for a cap-strapped team, but the structure might indicate the deal is smaller than it appears. We'll see.
Taylor will be making more money than Jones. This contract was almost surely:
1. Insurance if Jones's neck doesn't let him play a part or all of 2022; and
2. If Jones's neck is fine, Taylor is competition for the starting job.
Apparently you missed the multiple posts earlier that cleared up the actual numbers on the contract?
Taylor is guaranteed $8.5 million according to the Schefter. How much is Jones guaranteed this year?
Hahaha 8.5 million guarantee over two years…. Not this year… meaning something like 5 million signing, 1 million fully guaranteed this year and 2 next or something similar. People are crazy. Best backup QB we have had since David Carr maybe
Quote:
Jones is the starter
Jones inability to stay healthy is a big concern
Taylor could legit win the starting spot if Jones struggles
Giants will have strong continuity in the QB room if they draft a QB next year
I don't think it says Jones is the starter at all. If anything, I think it says he may not be
I'd still like to see the Giants draft Malik Willis and let Jones go via trade, then Tyrod Taylor could guide Willis into the NFL.