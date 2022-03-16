Mike G: NYG not planning to release Bradberry

|
|Quote:
|Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
1m
As we wait to see what happens with potential trades for #Giants CB James Bradberry, what's clear is the team isn't planning to release him, source says. They'll carry him even as $2 million of his salary becomes guaranteed today.
✔
@art_stapleton
And if that's the case, Giants will likely have no choice but to hit the brakes on free agency.
THat is exactly what Schoen said they wouldn't do.
Waiting for these "tough" decisions.
Yes, but why would the team choose to eat the extra $2 million in cap space if they don't have to? If they get a 7th rounder in 2026 draft for trading Bradbury, that's still better than cutting him and getting nothing.
But if Schoen doesn't really care about getting getting "fair value" for Bradbury, so long as he gets something, then sure, no need to rush this.
THat is exactly what Schoen said they wouldn't do.
Waiting for these "tough" decisions.
Is the draft today?
I’d imagine any trading partner was holding off to see if the Giants would cut him outright today because of the guarantees.
Now that the Giants have made it clear they won’t, the real trade negotiations begin.
But if Schoen doesn't really care about getting getting "fair value" for Bradbury, so long as he gets something, then sure, no need to rush this.
Or teams that hoped to get CB help in FA that didn't become more inclined to do a deal to get him.
I’d imagine any trading partner was holding off to see if the Giants would cut him outright today because of the guarantees.
Now that the Giants have made it clear they won’t, the real trade negotiations begin.
Good point
Quote:
they will need to restructure contracts to save a ton of money now just to sign there draft picks.
THat is exactly what Schoen said they wouldn't do.
Waiting for these "tough" decisions.
Is the draft today?
its not easier to trade a guy late in the offseason when other teams have spent most of there money.
^^^^
Quote:
and worrying about affording the draft class shows people don't understand the cap.
What specifically about the cap do you think they do not understand?
They want to hold Schoen to not restructuring deals to create cap space, for some bizarre reason. That's the game in the NFL today.
We have people on other threads saying we can't afford Watson because of the cap. That's utterly moronic. If we want Watson we can create room for him. Period. That's how the game is played today. Add great players, create space.
Likewise, if we have to create space for the draft class, we cut some dead weight or restructure.
People have the idea that the cap is their family budget. That it has to b e balanced. It's not. Schoen has to use the established mechanisms to create cap space, or he's not competing on an even playing field with the other top dogs in the league.
The Giants have a hard number the top 51 players under contract must fit under in an hour and a half.
That number is 206,564,386. How they get there is of interest to plenty of smart folks on this site.
So to say people don't "understand" the cap is not right. They understand it, they just don't think we are a team that should be "restructuring" a team with very little talent on it just to create room.
That is why we are in the position we are in now...a bad team needing to potentially restructure players we probably don't even want to keep 2-3 years down the road.
The Giants have a hard number the top 51 players under contract must fit under in an hour and a half.
That number is 206,564,386. How they get there is of interest to plenty of smart folks on this site.
The cap is not a reason to pass on Watson. If someone thinks that, they are seriously misinformed.
Of course the Giants can employ both wise and unwise tools to manage their resources.
because our GM said as much in his press conference.
Quote:
The “tough decisions” need to be about cutting players? Why can’t it be about extending and allocating cap space?
because our GM said as much in his press conference.
He lied. Ok. He needs to use all the tools in the toolbox to set this team up.
I don’t believe Deshaun Watson is currently a New York Giant, so it would be super weird if that played a part in them getting under their cap number today.
Quote:
In comment 15634242 afann said:
Quote:
The “tough decisions” need to be about cutting players? Why can’t it be about extending and allocating cap space?
because our GM said as much in his press conference.
He lied. Ok. He needs to use all the tools in the toolbox to set this team up.
ok and I believe extending or restructuring players that have been on this team is not a good idea because the Giants record speaks for itself. This is not a talented team.
Terron Armstead OT - think the Giants could use a good vet OT? oops no CAP MONEY
Bobby Wagner LB - HOF player, leader, maybe an upgrade from Mr. Irrelevant? oops no CAP MONEY
J.C. Tretter C - instead of handing the position to a depth guy who has never played the position? oops no CAP MONEY
Bradley Bozeman C/G - another IOL who would be a huge upgrade oops no CAP MONEY
How about a TE or an Edge Rusher or a DT? oops no CAP MONEY
I'm not saying the Giants would sign more than one or two of them even if they had the cap money. FA should be used to fill holes before the draft not build a team but the Giants only have 5 picks in the first 100 and 20 holes on the roster that math doesn't work. And before anyone suggests they can push money into 2023 and 2024 the only QB signed after this year is Taylor. They're going to need every penny in 2023 and 2024 to make the Giants a playoff team. This is not the year to borrow against the future.
When you've been the worst team in the NFL for 5 years and have 20 free agents no one really wants and no cap money when your QB is still on his rookie contract your organization really really sucks.
Quote:
In comment 15634247 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15634242 afann said:
Quote:
The “tough decisions” need to be about cutting players? Why can’t it be about extending and allocating cap space?
because our GM said as much in his press conference.
He lied. Ok. He needs to use all the tools in the toolbox to set this team up.
ok and I believe extending or restructuring players that have been on this team is not a good idea because the Giants record speaks for itself. This is not a talented team.
I'm with you. They can cut half the team for all I care. But restructuring a couple of good players isn't going to change much.
Quote:
In comment 15634248 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15634247 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15634242 afann said:
Quote:
The “tough decisions” need to be about cutting players? Why can’t it be about extending and allocating cap space?
because our GM said as much in his press conference.
He lied. Ok. He needs to use all the tools in the toolbox to set this team up.
ok and I believe extending or restructuring players that have been on this team is not a good idea because the Giants record speaks for itself. This is not a talented team.
I'm with you. They can cut half the team for all I care. But restructuring a couple of good players isn't going to change much.
I think the difference is people are suggesting restructuring Leonard Williams. Leonard Williams is a fine player he is a horrible contract for his production. Making him hard to cut next year is not a good thing.
Right now he only comes with 8 MM dead cap...I would prefer to keep it that way because from the trade to the signing has been a mistake and I don't want to double down on that by shifting more base salary to bonus to make him less likely to be cut next year.
Hold out for a trade and worst case scenario you shuffle a few million around and hang onto him. Remember, Giants are very healthy cap wise in 2023 and beyond.
I know ppl hate the idea of kicking the can, but it would be rather insignificant in the scheme of things. Especially considering there aren’t many (if any) guys here that this FO will look to re-sign next off-season, and a few guys (Golladay) that they can get off the books in 23’.
The actual CAP management by the Giants has been responsible
I will attempt to explain again
The Giants are not in CAP purgatory
Moving forward they have $78,521,579 in CAP space next year
They have $213,011,637 in 2024.
The $213,011,637. is the second most money available other than the Falcons, however with the Falcon's potential acquisition of Watson that will change that.
The Giants have no long term contracts with the exception of Golladay beyond 2024. They have no long term commitments.
The Giants accomplished this by giving short term contracts and minimizing the future impacts.
This means that the Giants have a balanced budget.
Most other teams give 4-5 year contracts so they can spread out the pain. So the Giants did not mortgage their future.
If the Giants wanted to sign Watson theoretically they could
by modifying his contract to spread it out over a few years and changing his $35,000,000 to a bonus.
The Giants should not be in a rush to release Bradberry.
He is still a good player and the Giants can trade him later in the year when injuries occur and his market improves.
This also applies to Barkley.
The Giants will likely be prudent in signing free agents so that they do not impact their future flexibility. This is a 2-3 year reset and the Giants are not ready to spend on high end free agents
The only caveat is that if an very good young player becomes available in a position of need they may make him an offer.
Austin Hooper is the type of player I see them possibly being interested in
The actual CAP management by the Giants has been responsible
I will attempt to explain again
The Giants are not in CAP purgatory
Moving forward they have $78,521,579 in CAP space next year
They have $213,011,637 in 2024.
The $213,011,637. is the second most money available other than the Falcons, however with the Falcon's potential acquisition of Watson that will change that.
The Giants have no long term contracts with the exception of Golladay beyond 2024. They have no long term commitments.
The Giants accomplished this by giving short term contracts and minimizing the future impacts.
This means that the Giants have a balanced budget.
Most other teams give 4-5 year contracts so they can spread out the pain. So the Giants did not mortgage their future.
If the Giants wanted to sign Watson theoretically they could
by modifying his contract to spread it out over a few years and changing his $35,000,000 to a bonus.
The Giants should not be in a rush to release Bradberry.
He is still a good player and the Giants can trade him later in the year when injuries occur and his market improves.
This also applies to Barkley.
The Giants will likely be prudent in signing free agents so that they do not impact their future flexibility. This is a 2-3 year reset and the Giants are not ready to spend on high end free agents
The only caveat is that if an very good young player becomes available in a position of need they may make him an offer.
Austin Hooper is the type of player I see them possibly being interested in
Yes, yes and yes.
We finally agree on something.
If anything, the Giants are underleveraged long term.
And affording Watson would be a total walk in the park if we wanted him and acquired him.
Yes they aren't mortgaged longer term but no need to take any bows since the real reason is crappy player evaluation decisions...
Yes they aren't mortgaged longer term but no need to take any bows since the real reason is crappy player evaluation decisions...
correct
its like we should give DG a medal for wasting 1st round picks and signing horrible FA's we have to cut...but hey we have the most cap space in 2 years!!!!
The actual CAP management by the Giants has been responsible
I will attempt to explain again
The Giants are not in CAP purgatory
Moving forward they have $78,521,579 in CAP space next year
They have $213,011,637 in 2024.
The $213,011,637. is the second most money available other than the Falcons, however with the Falcon's potential acquisition of Watson that will change that.
The Giants have no long term contracts with the exception of Golladay beyond 2024. They have no long term commitments.
The Giants accomplished this by giving short term contracts and minimizing the future impacts.
This means that the Giants have a balanced budget.
Most other teams give 4-5 year contracts so they can spread out the pain. So the Giants did not mortgage their future.
If the Giants wanted to sign Watson theoretically they could
by modifying his contract to spread it out over a few years and changing his $35,000,000 to a bonus.
The Giants should not be in a rush to release Bradberry.
He is still a good player and the Giants can trade him later in the year when injuries occur and his market improves.
This also applies to Barkley.
The Giants will likely be prudent in signing free agents so that they do not impact their future flexibility. This is a 2-3 year reset and the Giants are not ready to spend on high end free agents
The only caveat is that if an very good young player becomes available in a position of need they may make him an offer.
Austin Hooper is the type of player I see them possibly being interested in
yup...and whats amazing about the Falcons is isn't Matt Ryan's contract like $50MM or something crazy like that
I love Bradbury and think he and Jackson are a top CB combo.
All teams need a stud RB and ours may as well be Saquon-who graded out higher than anyone not named Peyton Manning out of college
The actual CAP management by the Giants has been responsible
I will attempt to explain again
The Giants are not in CAP purgatory
Moving forward they have $78,521,579 in CAP space next year
They have $213,011,637 in 2024.
The $213,011,637. is the second most money available other than the Falcons, however with the Falcon's potential acquisition of Watson that will change that.
The Giants have no long term contracts with the exception of Golladay beyond 2024. They have no long term commitments.
The Giants accomplished this by giving short term contracts and minimizing the future impacts.
This means that the Giants have a balanced budget.
Most other teams give 4-5 year contracts so they can spread out the pain. So the Giants did not mortgage their future.
If the Giants wanted to sign Watson theoretically they could
by modifying his contract to spread it out over a few years and changing his $35,000,000 to a bonus.
The Giants should not be in a rush to release Bradberry.
He is still a good player and the Giants can trade him later in the year when injuries occur and his market improves.
This also applies to Barkley.
The Giants will likely be prudent in signing free agents so that they do not impact their future flexibility. This is a 2-3 year reset and the Giants are not ready to spend on high end free agents
The only caveat is that if an very good young player becomes available in a position of need they may make him an offer.
Austin Hooper is the type of player I see them possibly being interested in
Excellent post!
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
So CB James Bradberry remains on the Giants roster at the start of the new league year. That triggers $2 million of his $13.4M base salary to be guaranteed.
Giants still expected to try to move Bradberry.
That’s Gettleman-esque.
Here are some 2022 cap numbers:
Leonard Williams 27.3M
James Bradberry 21.8M
Kenny Golladay 21.3M
Adore Jackson 15.3M
Logan Ryan 12.2M
That's GM and cap management malpractice.
Leonard Williams number for next year is 26.3M so either they cut him or extend him? 8M dead money if they cut him and he's one of their better players. They could try to force him to take a pay cut but why would he? They threaten to cut him? Ok cut me and I'll sign somewhere else.
Kenny Golladay's number for next year is 21.4 million so either they cut him or extend him? 10M dead money if they cut him. They could try to force him to take a pay cut maybe he would depending on how 2022 goes.
They can save cap money cutting Jackson and Ryan next year but still 7.5M dead money.
Responsible? I don't see it.
Or is it you think that Giants will become big spenders?
The Giants can sign any player they want right now.
Some players contracts would be difficult to fit in but they can do it.
It will cost more to replace Bradberry on the field.
The Giants do not have a #1 corner if he leaves.
They can use draft capital to replace him, but what if Sauce is taken by another team ?
I would prefer that the Giants can go into the draft and select the best player rather than drafting for need.
It would appear that if Icky or Neal are there the Giants will draft one.
If Bradberry is gone Sauce or Stingley may be the only corners who project as #1s
This could limit their choices and they could pass over Walker, Thibodeaux, etc.
The best case scenario maybe that they keep Bradberry see what happens in the draft and then attempt to trade him.
I am not saying that the money was well spent or that they selected good players.
My point is clear and precise
I am saying that the contracts that were given were of short duration and as such does not impact the Giants spending ability
I think that yi should rethink who is stupid
Or is it you think that Giants will become big spenders?
The Giants can sign any player they want right now.
Some players contracts would be difficult to fit in but they can do it.
It will cost more to replace Bradberry on the field.
The Giants do not have a #1 corner if he leaves.
They can use draft capital to replace him, but what if Sauce is taken by another team ?
I would prefer that the Giants can go into the draft and select the best player rather than drafting for need.
It would appear that if Icky or Neal are there the Giants will draft one.
If Bradberry is gone Sauce or Stingley may be the only corners who project as #1s
This could limit their choices and they could pass over Walker, Thibodeaux, etc.
The best case scenario maybe that they keep Bradberry see what happens in the draft and then attempt to trade him.
A couple things:
who are you restructuring to free up 10-15 MM?
Bradberry didn't play anything close to a CB1 last year even though he's paid as one.
The giants aren't going to be good next year and its unlikely that we sign a soon to be 30 year old corner to an extension.
He was first in touchdowns surrendered and third in yards surrendered among all defenders in 2021.
There are certainly mitigating circumstances there, but those are seriously big problems for a move corner you pay to follow a team’s best player.
And despite the constant insistence of a one or two posters on this site, Bradberry has played both press and off in his career, and done well.
He didn’t just start getting his ass torched last year because Graham didn’t something exotic to him.
The perfect guy to replace Bradberry after he is traded or cut.
Quote:
Are you excited about getting a 5th or 6th?
Or is it you think that Giants will become big spenders?
The Giants can sign any player they want right now.
Some players contracts would be difficult to fit in but they can do it.
It will cost more to replace Bradberry on the field.
The Giants do not have a #1 corner if he leaves.
They can use draft capital to replace him, but what if Sauce is taken by another team ?
I would prefer that the Giants can go into the draft and select the best player rather than drafting for need.
It would appear that if Icky or Neal are there the Giants will draft one.
If Bradberry is gone Sauce or Stingley may be the only corners who project as #1s
This could limit their choices and they could pass over Walker, Thibodeaux, etc.
The best case scenario maybe that they keep Bradberry see what happens in the draft and then attempt to trade him.
A couple things:
who are you restructuring to free up 10-15 MM?
Bradberry didn't play anything close to a CB1 last year even though he's paid as one.
The giants aren't going to be good next year and its unlikely that we sign a soon to be 30 year old corner to an extension.
Why do they need to restructure anyone right now? Clearly they have a plan and Im sure they have a plan if they want to sign a free agent
that among many reasons is why they are in no rush to trade bradberry now, it's hard to find physical corners with his kind of ball production, and if sauce gets picked top 4 the right play may be keeping him on an extension.
and the only reason to need his money right now is to spend it on a UFA.
if they urgently liked a UFA better than Glowinski or Tyrod they would have been signed yesterday.
so they will get by value hunting and making minor maneuvers until something bigger materializes. i'd be surprised if they don't get some breathing room from Logan Ryan's deal somehow before the guarantee goes full in a few days.
point being they have some leverage on Bradberry since most of his base this year is not guaranteed, he's 28 years old, if wink thinks he's a good fit for his system they might be able to tack on a team friendly 2nd year that gives them an option for next year - even if that option is trading him at a lower rate than the anticipated going rate for UFAs.
If Wink likes him and thinks he can get a bounce back year out of him, it's essentially buying low to either keep him or sell him higher in the future.
Bringing him into the season on the current deal with no modification can't happen but there's time to play things out towards a better outcome than cutting him for nothing.
Quote:
In comment 15634356 Archer said:
Quote:
Are you excited about getting a 5th or 6th?
Or is it you think that Giants will become big spenders?
The Giants can sign any player they want right now.
Some players contracts would be difficult to fit in but they can do it.
It will cost more to replace Bradberry on the field.
The Giants do not have a #1 corner if he leaves.
They can use draft capital to replace him, but what if Sauce is taken by another team ?
I would prefer that the Giants can go into the draft and select the best player rather than drafting for need.
It would appear that if Icky or Neal are there the Giants will draft one.
If Bradberry is gone Sauce or Stingley may be the only corners who project as #1s
This could limit their choices and they could pass over Walker, Thibodeaux, etc.
The best case scenario maybe that they keep Bradberry see what happens in the draft and then attempt to trade him.
A couple things:
who are you restructuring to free up 10-15 MM?
Bradberry didn't play anything close to a CB1 last year even though he's paid as one.
The giants aren't going to be good next year and its unlikely that we sign a soon to be 30 year old corner to an extension.
Why do they need to restructure anyone right now? Clearly they have a plan and Im sure they have a plan if they want to sign a free agent
Right now? No one.
But we will need to clear 15-20 before the draft. You need to sign draft picks UDFA and unless you think we won't have any injuries we will need money to sign guys throughout the season.
The Giants don't have many more cutable guys to make a dent in opening up space.
So the options remain
Trade/cut bradberry
Trade barkley (unlikely)
Restructure a contract like Leonard Williams (not something I am interested in at all)
If he is traded his saving is $12,136,111
If he is released post June his saving is $11,500,000
If Bradberry is not traded it makes sense to release or trade him post June
Omg, this total belief is just ridiculous. We need cap space now if we still want to sign players (TE and OL- both thin to completely bare). We don't have enough space for our draft class... What matters is cap space not when the fucking money is owed. We aren't writing the checks and the Giants are not hurting for cash...
The more time that passes, the less teams and cap space will be available for him as a FA if he eventually does get cut. So as time passes the Giants create more trade leverage AND more renegotiation leverage. All while still maintaining the ability to cut him for nothing but cap space, if they have to. I see no downside
No...BBI thinks we just need to cut everyone.
If they believe JB can blunce back st 29, i have no reason to believe it csnt happen. Personally...im all for it...a 6th rounder is jack shit. Give me Jb as it allows more flexi ility at top of draft...
Take
OL and edge at 5 and 7 and a corner in round 3 or later to develop. Then nxt yr bradberry gone and we have a whole drsft and FA with money to plug holes.