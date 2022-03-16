Giants sign Ricky Seals-Jones

addition. In the Washington games I saw, he definitely made some plays for them. Not sure about his blocking, but he's a big target with soft hands and a large catch radius. No burner but he can drag tacklers.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have a new tight end. They are signing Ricky Seals-Jones. He caught a touchdown pass against them in Week 2 last season. Has 30 receptions in 2021 for Washington.
I actually like Seals Jones. Nothing great at all but
can do a few things and when you have nothing he is fine.
I still think my favorite DG moment last year was that moron making up a lie during a presser talking about when he knew about the Rudolph injury. And the reporters knew he was lying and let him keep going. And then the Giants media team had to redact his words on the website,
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Ricky Seals-Jones played on a one-year deal with Washington for 990K clear. No bells and whistles. Waiting to get confirmation and terms, but can't imagine the numbers in new deal with Giants are far off from that.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Seals-Jones caught a huge 4th quarter TD with Adoree Jackson in coverage in Week 2 #Giants loss at Washington last season. Played 60% of snaps last year. Has talent but this is his 5th team in 5 years.
still going to have to sign some scrub in-line blocking tight end. We don't have one on the roster. Don't have enough draft picks to take more than one, possibly two.
there are a few decent FA still out there, hopefully they can clear some money in time to grab one. Hooper was 10th in run block reps last year among TE in a very good rushing offense. would guess his contract ends up similar to what the jets gave conklin today.
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
The OL is already better, the coaching is already better because it cant be worse, not sure how the RBs are really undermanned since Barkley will be a year removed from injury and they can draft someone or sign someone to backup, Martinez will be back at LB and they will draft at least one (plus have players that can hopefully play better with better coaching like Ojulari and Smith)
Many of you underestimate how important coaching is. Just look at the NY Rangers as proof
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
I had the same thought today. This team is going to be completely bereft. It's amazing that Gettleman was allowed to retire. Looking back at his moves - the guy operated like he breathes through gills. That slob should have been thrown out into the fucking swamp where he belonged.
Schoen doesn’t come off like he buys the magical thinking that everything will be fine.
That’s the best thing he’s shown. He seems to get it’s a mess and will take time.
I'm getting this vibe too and I'm encouraged. Seals-Jones vs. Rudolph is a great example. Seals-Jones is a guy that could flash that isn't going to cost you much but could end up adding little. Rudolph was paying a higher price for someone with honestly a similar risk / reward profile with the added very small chance that you could get the pro bowl player he was. But the Giants tended to weigh their fantasies way too much.
Prioritizing Trubisky and Taylor was also huge. You can be in full bloom love with Jones and also acknowledge that bare minimum him style of play is risky and the line is poor. (I know I know they loved their guys more than us) It seems like there are people that understand winning is more about ensuring a solid foundation than taking a bunch of moonshots. The kind of math and strategy that is vital to success and DG viewed as beneath his brilliant football mind
He's not a blocker and has more drops than Engram. What does he
Pro-football-refrerence career stats. - ( New Window )
....and if he needs surgery on his foot this offseason LOL.
Haha...winner
I just asked him, "Is Ricky Seals-Jones any good?"
He laughed and said, "No, he's horrible."
3rd string TE:
3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed
@NYPost_Schwartz
Seals-Jones was a wide receiver at Texas A&M. More of a pass-catcher than a blocker. Turned 27 yesterday.
@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have a new tight end. They are signing Ricky Seals-Jones. He caught a touchdown pass against them in Week 2 last season. Has 30 receptions in 2021 for Washington.
I still think my favorite DG moment last year was that moron making up a lie during a presser talking about when he knew about the Rudolph injury. And the reporters knew he was lying and let him keep going. And then the Giants media team had to redact his words on the website,
What a doofus...
@art_stapleton
Ricky Seals-Jones played on a one-year deal with Washington for 990K clear. No bells and whistles. Waiting to get confirmation and terms, but can't imagine the numbers in new deal with Giants are far off from that.
@giantswfan
Seals-Jones came into the NFL as a 6-5 WR with the Cardinals, so view him as a flex TE
@PLeonardNYDN
Seals-Jones caught a huge 4th quarter TD with Adoree Jackson in coverage in Week 2 #Giants loss at Washington last season. Played 60% of snaps last year. Has talent but this is his 5th team in 5 years.
@DDuggan21
This brings the count of NFL caliber tight ends on the roster to 1.
That's a net gain of 2 over Engram
@BobbySkinner_
I regret to inform Giants fans that Ricky Seals-Jones has a higher drop percentage than Evan Engram in each of the past 4 seasons
*2020 was 1 drop on 1 target
Awesome! Haha. Also, I hope you're like DeNiro in 'Meet the Parents' with Stiller.
What is this in reference to?
YouTube highlights - ( New Window )
Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.
A side benefit with Daboll years of experience.....should have plenty of past players.
Beats EEs 33 and 1/3 rate. And his drops are drops, not pop ups for I N T.
so probably looking at:
10-15 udfas
5-10 more lower end free agents
if we try hard enough maybe we can will michael pierce into reality. DL depth is yikes. wouldn't even hate a nice sentimental reunion with Linval Joseph.
there are a few decent FA still out there, hopefully they can clear some money in time to grab one. Hooper was 10th in run block reps last year among TE in a very good rushing offense. would guess his contract ends up similar to what the jets gave conklin today.
So far.
Dude it was an obvious joke. Relax
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
Rb ol and te wont be undermanned.
We will be drsfting one of each
I don’t much about Jones, but he seems like a 2nd tight end. I think this going to be pretty ugly.
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
The OL is already better, the coaching is already better because it cant be worse, not sure how the RBs are really undermanned since Barkley will be a year removed from injury and they can draft someone or sign someone to backup, Martinez will be back at LB and they will draft at least one (plus have players that can hopefully play better with better coaching like Ojulari and Smith)
Many of you underestimate how important coaching is. Just look at the NY Rangers as proof
Right.. Lmao.. I needed a good laugh.
The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.
From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.
It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
I had the same thought today. This team is going to be completely bereft. It's amazing that Gettleman was allowed to retire. Looking back at his moves - the guy operated like he breathes through gills. That slob should have been thrown out into the fucking swamp where he belonged.
That’s the best thing he’s shown. He seems to get it’s a mess and will take time.
As pointed out earlier, this us true bottom of the roster bargain shopping.
I'd expect another in-line TE via FA, then probably 2 TEs via the draft.
This is the worst signing by Schoenfeld to date, but it's very cheap with no economic impact.
That’s the best thing he’s shown. He seems to get it’s a mess and will take time.
I'm getting this vibe too and I'm encouraged. Seals-Jones vs. Rudolph is a great example. Seals-Jones is a guy that could flash that isn't going to cost you much but could end up adding little. Rudolph was paying a higher price for someone with honestly a similar risk / reward profile with the added very small chance that you could get the pro bowl player he was. But the Giants tended to weigh their fantasies way too much.
Prioritizing Trubisky and Taylor was also huge. You can be in full bloom love with Jones and also acknowledge that bare minimum him style of play is risky and the line is poor. (I know I know they loved their guys more than us) It seems like there are people that understand winning is more about ensuring a solid foundation than taking a bunch of moonshots. The kind of math and strategy that is vital to success and DG viewed as beneath his brilliant football mind