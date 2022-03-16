for display only
Giants sign Ricky Seals-Jones

CMicks3110 : 3/16/2022 8:55 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
· 1m
The Giants are signing TE Ricky Seals-Jones, per source. The opportunity to play a big role gets him to jump from Washington to New York.

Seals-Jones had 30 catches for 271 yards and 2 TDs last season for Washington.
Nice  
AcidTest : 3/16/2022 9:36 pm : link
addition. In the Washington games I saw, he definitely made some plays for them. Not sure about his blocking, but he's a big target with soft hands and a large catch radius. No burner but he can drag tacklers.
Now this is an interesting signing...  
Kev in Cali : 3/16/2022 9:41 pm : link
He's been a gypsy....could be a diamond???


Pro-football-refrerence career stats. - ( New Window )
RE: I think he's a pretty solid player...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2022 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15634599 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...Let's see what the contract is.


....and if he needs surgery on his foot this offseason LOL.


Haha...winner
so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:44 pm : link
my daughter's boyfriend is a big Washington fan.

I just asked him, "Is Ricky Seals-Jones any good?"

He laughed and said, "No, he's horrible."
..  
HewlettGiant : 3/16/2022 9:46 pm : link
His cousin is Eric Dickerson
Schoen contracts  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/16/2022 9:46 pm : link
So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:46 pm : link
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Seals-Jones was a wide receiver at Texas A&M. More of a pass-catcher than a blocker. Turned 27 yesterday.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:46 pm : link
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have a new tight end. They are signing Ricky Seals-Jones. He caught a touchdown pass against them in Week 2 last season. Has 30 receptions in 2021 for Washington.
I actually like Seals Jones. Nothing great at all but  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2022 9:47 pm : link
can do a few things and when you have nothing he is fine.

I still think my favorite DG moment last year was that moron making up a lie during a presser talking about when he knew about the Rudolph injury. And the reporters knew he was lying and let him keep going. And then the Giants media team had to redact his words on the website,

What a doofus...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:47 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Ricky Seals-Jones played on a one-year deal with Washington for 990K clear. No bells and whistles. Waiting to get confirmation and terms, but can't imagine the numbers in new deal with Giants are far off from that.
He's more of an H-Back than TE  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:47 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
Seals-Jones came into the NFL as a 6-5 WR with the Cardinals, so view him as a flex TE
For  
AcidTest : 3/16/2022 9:47 pm : link
the most part (Gano, Foster, Board, Sills, Seals-Jones), we're shopping in the bargain bin.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:48 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Seals-Jones caught a huge 4th quarter TD with Adoree Jackson in coverage in Week 2 #Giants loss at Washington last season. Played 60% of snaps last year. Has talent but this is his 5th team in 5 years.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 9:48 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
This brings the count of NFL caliber tight ends on the roster to 1.
If  
AcidTest : 3/16/2022 9:50 pm : link
he actually catches the ball he'll be a huge upgrade over Engram.
RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 3/16/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15634628 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
This brings the count of NFL caliber tight ends on the roster to 1.


That's a net gain of 2 over Engram
.  
Woodstock : 3/16/2022 9:52 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
19m
I regret to inform Giants fans that Ricky Seals-Jones has a higher drop percentage than Evan Engram in each of the past 4 seasons

*2020 was 1 drop on 1 target
I will say the Giants  
Breeze_94 : 3/16/2022 9:56 pm : link
haven't had a TE who could elevate and make a catch like the one RSJ had over Adoree in the week 2 game since Martellus Bennett was here..

Does  
AcidTest : 3/16/2022 9:58 pm : link
this signing eliminate the fifth round comp pick for Engram?
RE: so  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15634617 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my daughter's boyfriend is a big Washington fan.

I just asked him, "Is Ricky Seals-Jones any good?"

He laughed and said, "No, he's horrible."


Awesome! Haha. Also, I hope you're like DeNiro in 'Meet the Parents' with Stiller.
Based  
Toth029 : 3/16/2022 10:01 pm : link
On advanced stats, decent year in DC and did well in Cleveland. But has issues with drops it seems. Schoen should be looking at more FA TE's.
RE: Schoen contracts  
adamg : 3/16/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed


What is this in reference to?
You can  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 10:15 pm : link
tell he is a receiving-type, H-Back. He's not an in-line blocker.
YouTube highlights - ( New Window )
The Kid  
NYGiants19 : 3/16/2022 10:16 pm : link
don't have a problem with drops he has had 8 in his career
He's more of an H-back than a traditional TE  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2022 10:17 pm : link
Was a WR in college.
RE: Schoen contracts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed


Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.
Having seen him play in many Redskins games  
DC Gmen Fan : 3/16/2022 10:22 pm : link
I like this signing. Solid player.
We're  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2022 10:25 pm : link
still going to have to sign some scrub in-line blocking tight end. We don't have one on the roster. Don't have enough draft picks to take more than one, possibly two.
The Giants this year might grab 20 UDFA  
George from PA : 3/16/2022 10:32 pm : link
I also heard on sirius over 700 FAs.....

A side benefit with Daboll years of experience.....should have plenty of past players.

RE: His catch % is just above 50% for his career  
Joe Beckwith : 3/16/2022 10:43 pm : link
In comment 15634594 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Beats EEs 33 and 1/3 rate. And his drops are drops, not pop ups for I N T.
seals-jones puts them at 59 contracts (+9 picks) = 68  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2022 10:43 pm : link
plus 3 spots for specialists since the 90 usually has 2x k/p/ls.

so probably looking at:

10-15 udfas
5-10 more lower end free agents

if we try hard enough maybe we can will michael pierce into reality. DL depth is yikes. wouldn't even hate a nice sentimental reunion with Linval Joseph.
RE: We're  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15634661 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still going to have to sign some scrub in-line blocking tight end. We don't have one on the roster. Don't have enough draft picks to take more than one, possibly two.


there are a few decent FA still out there, hopefully they can clear some money in time to grab one. Hooper was 10th in run block reps last year among TE in a very good rushing offense. would guess his contract ends up similar to what the jets gave conklin today.
He's alive  
Joey in VA : 3/16/2022 10:51 pm : link
And inexpensive. Those are the musts for 2022.
RE: RE: Schoen contracts  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/16/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15634658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed



Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.



Dude it was an obvious joke. Relax
RE: RE: RE: Schoen contracts  
Anakim : 3/16/2022 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15634681 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15634658 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed



Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.




Dude it was an obvious joke. Relax



Didn't seem like an obvious joke, Joey...
 
christian : 3/16/2022 11:12 pm : link
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.

The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.

From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.

It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.
.  
Banks : 3/16/2022 11:13 pm : link
Engram was a disaster, but he's much better than Jones. That said, Jones is the best TE on the roster. This is just where we are at the moment.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Schoen contracts  
section125 : 3/16/2022 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15634687 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15634681 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15634658 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed



Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.




Dude it was an obvious joke. Relax




Didn't seem like an obvious joke, Joey...


Of course it did. Quite clearly a poke at DG overpaying everyone. Especially when it says 3rd String TE...

Youse guys need to get a grip
RE: …  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2022 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15634689 christian said:
Quote:
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.

The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.

From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.

It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.


Rb ol and te wont be undermanned.

We will be drsfting one of each
RE: .  
christian : 3/16/2022 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15634690 Banks said:
Quote:
Engram was a disaster, but he's much better than Jones. That said, Jones is the best TE on the roster. This is just where we are at the moment.


I don’t much about Jones, but he seems like a 2nd tight end. I think this going to be pretty ugly.
RE: …  
Snablats : 3/16/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15634689 christian said:
Quote:
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.

The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.

From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.

It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.

The OL is already better, the coaching is already better because it cant be worse, not sure how the RBs are really undermanned since Barkley will be a year removed from injury and they can draft someone or sign someone to backup, Martinez will be back at LB and they will draft at least one (plus have players that can hopefully play better with better coaching like Ojulari and Smith)

Many of you underestimate how important coaching is. Just look at the NY Rangers as proof
RE: He's alive  
prdave73 : 3/16/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15634679 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
And inexpensive. Those are the musts for 2022.


Right.. Lmao.. I needed a good laugh.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 3/16/2022 11:39 pm : link
In comment 15634689 christian said:
Quote:
Reality is setting in for me the Giants are going to have a rough roster.

The TEs, DL, OL, RBs, LBs, and maybe the secondary (if Bradberry or Ryan get moved) are really undermanned.

From here on out it’s going to be brick in/out to add any more players above the minimum.

It’s the right play, but this is going to be a really bad team.


I had the same thought today. This team is going to be completely bereft. It's amazing that Gettleman was allowed to retire. Looking back at his moves - the guy operated like he breathes through gills. That slob should have been thrown out into the fucking swamp where he belonged.

 
christian : 3/16/2022 11:46 pm : link
Schoen doesn’t come off like he buys the magical thinking that everything will be fine.

That’s the best thing he’s shown. He seems to get it’s a mess and will take time.
 
christian : 3/16/2022 11:49 pm : link
Juxtaposed against Rabbit Foot Dave and his view that because he did it, it would inevitably be awesome.
I've always thought of Seals-Jones as a more athletic  
Tom in NY : 1:05 am : link
Larry Donnell.
As pointed out earlier, this us true bottom of the roster bargain shopping.

I'd expect another in-line TE via FA, then probably 2 TEs via the draft.

This is the worst signing by Schoenfeld to date, but it's very cheap with no economic impact.
RE: Schoen contracts  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:18 am : link
In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed

You seem to be going out of your way to pull your own pants down on here this week.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Schoen contracts  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:20 am : link
In comment 15634691 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15634687 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15634681 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15634658 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15634620 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


So far.


3rd string TE:

3 years $14 million with 8 million guaranteed



Posting misinformation like that can get you banned.




Dude it was an obvious joke. Relax




Didn't seem like an obvious joke, Joey...



Of course it did. Quite clearly a poke at DG overpaying everyone. Especially when it says 3rd String TE...

Youse guys need to get a grip

JBB has been trying to drag Schoen all week with every signing. It definitely wasn't a shot at DG.
RE: …  
NoGainDayne : 1:27 am : link
In comment 15634701 christian said:
Quote:
Schoen doesn’t come off like he buys the magical thinking that everything will be fine.

That’s the best thing he’s shown. He seems to get it’s a mess and will take time.


I'm getting this vibe too and I'm encouraged. Seals-Jones vs. Rudolph is a great example. Seals-Jones is a guy that could flash that isn't going to cost you much but could end up adding little. Rudolph was paying a higher price for someone with honestly a similar risk / reward profile with the added very small chance that you could get the pro bowl player he was. But the Giants tended to weigh their fantasies way too much.

Prioritizing Trubisky and Taylor was also huge. You can be in full bloom love with Jones and also acknowledge that bare minimum him style of play is risky and the line is poor. (I know I know they loved their guys more than us) It seems like there are people that understand winning is more about ensuring a solid foundation than taking a bunch of moonshots. The kind of math and strategy that is vital to success and DG viewed as beneath his brilliant football mind
He's not a blocker and has more drops than Engram. What does he  
Ira : 2:09 am : link
do well?
