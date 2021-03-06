Positional value and the #5 and #7 picks Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:00 pm : 2:00 pm

As I review the offensive linemen in the upcoming draft, one thought keeps popping into my mind:



Teams usually don't spend premium offensive line picks on right tackles and interior linemen. They usually use top 10 picks on left tackles.



Now, I'm sure someone will come up with counter-examples but this has generally been true in the past. In addition, Schoen has already said he believes certain positions hold more weight than others when asked about investing a top pick in them.



Where am I going with this?



There are a number of offensive linemen in this draft that are right tackle types who are quality prospects who will likely go in round two and possible round three. And that is definitely true of the guards. There are also guys who could be had later in round one (if you trade down or trade up for them).



As Giants fans, we're all so traumatized by the OL that I think we have to be careful not "overspend" on the position too. We have our left tackle. We need a RT and interior linemen.



The key here is does Schoen think it is a good investment in resources to spend the #5 or #7 pick on a RT?



I'm not so sure.