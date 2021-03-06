for display only
Positional value and the #5 and #7 picks

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:00 pm
As I review the offensive linemen in the upcoming draft, one thought keeps popping into my mind:

Teams usually don't spend premium offensive line picks on right tackles and interior linemen. They usually use top 10 picks on left tackles.

Now, I'm sure someone will come up with counter-examples but this has generally been true in the past. In addition, Schoen has already said he believes certain positions hold more weight than others when asked about investing a top pick in them.

Where am I going with this?

There are a number of offensive linemen in this draft that are right tackle types who are quality prospects who will likely go in round two and possible round three. And that is definitely true of the guards. There are also guys who could be had later in round one (if you trade down or trade up for them).

As Giants fans, we're all so traumatized by the OL that I think we have to be careful not "overspend" on the position too. We have our left tackle. We need a RT and interior linemen.

The key here is does Schoen think it is a good investment in resources to spend the #5 or #7 pick on a RT?

I'm not so sure.
How much do I think of Sauce Gardner?  
allstarjim : 2:46 pm : link
Put all the CB prospects since 2016, that's a group with Denzel Ward, Jeff Okudah, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II, and Jalen Ramsey...

I would take Ramsey over all of them but then right after, I'd stack Sauce Gardner next. And I know that seems crazy, but athletically, the length, the production, he's the kind of corner you dream of having. Lock up one side of the field.

The big question for Andrew Thomas is  
JonC : 2:50 pm : link
that wheel, he's got to get it fixed so he's able to anchor and raise the run blocking profile. If there's worry there, then obviously OT is an even bigger consideration.

But, I think beyond Neal and Ickey, we're likely to hold off at 5/7.
RE: You're overthinking this  
allstarjim : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15635246 David B. said:
Quote:
There are maybe 3 BLUE CHIP players in this draft and the Giants don't pick till 5 and 7. Two of the blue chip guys are the OTs. If Thomas is a OLT, there's still a glaring need at ORT. If one of the two blue chip OTs drops, you take them. The difference between OLT and ORT these days is less than it once was. Great pass rushers line up on both sides.

All that said, if the draft has ONLY 3 BLUE CHIP players, the likelihood is that the Giants will ONLY choose from red chip guys. So they should pick what they need, and factor the guy's character into the formula.

Again. Schoen said: "It's my job to find 7 guys I love. If I do that, I know I'll get two of them." That's a LOT simpler than most of you are making this.



I think there are more than 3 blue chip players. Particularly if you put Hamilton in the blue-chip category. I absolutely think Sauce is one of them.

I don't even know that the argument can be made that RT isn't viewed  
Mike in NJ : 2:56 pm : link
as a position of value anymore.

If you look at the highest paid lineman in the leagues according to overthecap.com, you have Ryan Ramcyzk, Brian O'Neill, Lane Johnson, Braden Smith in the top 10 and all play RT. The 11th highest paid is also a RT in Taylor Moton. If 5 of the 11 highest paid lineman in the league are RTs, I think you can figure that to mean GMs are placing pretty high value on the position.
I'll take one of the nasty pancaking OLinemen early  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:58 pm : link
in the hopes we discover the alchemy of putting together a nasty line with 3 1000 yard rushers averaging over 5 ypcs.
ROT at #5  
PatersonPlank : 3:00 pm : link
best defensive value on the board at #7 (CB, Edge, S, LB)
OT is a premium position  
Rjanyg : 3:00 pm : link
There will be 3-4 guys who will be very good pros in Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Penning. Some may think drafting Cross or Penning at 7 is a reach but if you take a DE at 5 you may your choice of one or both at 7 and you can immediately chalk up the OL as being well on its way to not being the achilles heal of the NY Giants. Draft another IOL or 2 on day 2 and 3 and this unit now becomes a viable unit.

Feliciano, Glowinski and Gono are solid pick ups. Adding a guy like Ekwonu could allow you to but your best 5 on the field as ICky can play guard or RT.

If one of the 2 top OT are there draft him and don't get cute.
RE: Edge and CB wouldn't surprise me  
Big Blue '56 : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15635250 JonC said:
Quote:
I've pointed out for months doling out two top 7 (or top 5) contracts to your starting OTs is eating a huge piece of the pie.

I also like the prospects on defense better than the OTs.


But it would have been ok to pay a 33 year-old Qb (Wilson) $50 million per as a bunch here opined?
RE: The big question for Andrew Thomas is  
BillT : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15635277 JonC said:
Quote:
that wheel, he's got to get it fixed so he's able to anchor and raise the run blocking profile. If there's worry there, then obviously OT is an even bigger consideration.

But, I think beyond Neal and Ickey, we're likely to hold off at 5/7.

Absolutely. No other OL at 5/7 than those two. And they could easily be gone. We know there will be a top edge there and a top CB is also possible. What if the top OLs and Gardener are gone. Ugh.
After Pick 36 it gets a little thin at OT  
AcesUp : 3:06 pm : link
There are guys out there but you're going to be looking at Peart-like projects. New coaching staff/GM should help but it doesn't guarantee a thing, those types flame out at a high rate around the league. We're probably reaching a little big too with that pick on a Faalele type but that's fine if we're grabbing difference makers with our first two picks. It's a position scarcity thing, there aren't enough guys big enough to play OT with the athleticism to play at the NFL level, it drives up their draft position.

In terms of the contracts - there's 5 spots along the OL, you can pay two guys. If you can't? Tunsil just netted the Dolphins a windfall not too long ago. Orlando Brown the same. It's a good problem to have and one that is fairly easy to leverage because of supply issue.
you can always never have enough good lineman  
mphbullet36 : 3:06 pm : link
if Neal or Ekwonu are the good you pick them because of the trade value a stud tackle has in the league.

Even if the Giants didn't want to keep both Thomas and whoever they drafted they could easily move one of them for a haul.
RE: I don't even know that the argument can be made that RT isn't viewed  
Peppers : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15635284 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
as a position of value anymore.

If you look at the highest paid lineman in the leagues according to overthecap.com, you have Ryan Ramcyzk, Brian O'Neill, Lane Johnson, Braden Smith in the top 10 and all play RT. The 11th highest paid is also a RT in Taylor Moton. If 5 of the 11 highest paid lineman in the league are RTs, I think you can figure that to mean GMs are placing pretty high value on the position.


That's a good point. Right Tackle has closed the gap on Left Tackle. It's a passing league and it doesn't matter what offense you're in, you need to protect the edge.

With that said, NYG doesn't have to force the issue at 5 or 7. The value should be there at the top of round 2 but that is obviously much more of a gamble.

Before we worry about future contracts, future tradeability,  
Big Blue '56 : 3:08 pm : link
let’s first and foremost build ourselves an OL so we can compete with the big boys
I get the logic  
mphbullet36 : 3:09 pm : link
but Schoen says they have to fix the O-line and basically all they have done is sign a couple lower end jouneyman lineman. To Andrew Thomas.

They still need to find at least 2 other starters most likely. So unless they go RT or guard later in the draft (which is a possibility).

But yes Edge/CB could easily be the two picks and I wouldn't hate it.
what RT will be "plug & play" at pick 36?  
Clearwater Joe : 3:16 pm : link
.
I've been saying the same thing  
USAF NYG Fan : 3:24 pm : link
I fully admit the OL needs to be a high priority but teams don't generally go after a RT in the top 10. Still, it would be nice to have a RT that could move to the LT if, knock on wood, something happens to Thomas.

I'm really hoping they somehow pull off a trade down with at least 1 of the picks. I'd be happy with a RT in the teens or lower of the 1st round. Starting OG and OC can be found in the 2nd or 3rd round IMHO. Sure a RT can be found in the 2nd but I'd feel safer in the teens or lower with our track record. I'd really like a high quality RT that can push, challenge for, and/or sub in if need be at LT.

As for the possibility of having to pay two great OTs down the road, that's a good problem to have. As to the pass rush can come from either side, this is true but the LT position is still the premier OT position. It's still the blind side. It's still the higher paid position and it's justifiable. If Thomas and Player X end up battling it out for the LT spot, again, that's a good problem to have.
RE: RE: Edge and CB wouldn't surprise me  
JonC : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15635293 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635250 JonC said:


Quote:


I've pointed out for months doling out two top 7 (or top 5) contracts to your starting OTs is eating a huge piece of the pie.

I also like the prospects on defense better than the OTs.



But it would have been ok to pay a 33 year-old Qb (Wilson) $50 million per as a bunch here opined?


I was not on that bandwagon. If you have an elite QB, it's the new cost of doing business.
RE: I don't even know that the argument can be made that RT isn't viewed  
bw in dc : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15635284 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
as a position of value anymore.

If you look at the highest paid lineman in the leagues according to overthecap.com, you have Ryan Ramcyzk, Brian O'Neill, Lane Johnson, Braden Smith in the top 10 and all play RT. The 11th highest paid is also a RT in Taylor Moton. If 5 of the 11 highest paid lineman in the league are RTs, I think you can figure that to mean GMs are placing pretty high value on the position.


I said the same thing earlier. Having two quality bookends is a huge luxury.

But if you have to get the RT first - assuming you don't have the LT solved - it's smart to invest a high pick if a quality RT is available.

A guy like Cross would be an excellent prospect to draft and use at RT or even LT if that's a better idea than AT. I'll worry about the second contract when the time comes.

I would think otherwise - a bit - if we had an OL developer like that wizard Dante Scarnecchia. A guy who could really make chicken salad.
RE: RE: I would be fine with we went Def with 5 and 7...  
Chris684 : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15635237 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15635219 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


5. Walker/Thibodeaux
7. Gardner/Stingley

There will be a RT at 36.



I wonder if, in the event they go defense with both picks, they aren't better off going with two CBs (Gardner and Stingley). We know Martindale rates CB as the position of highest importance. Let's get him what he wants.


You don't want to pay both the left and right tackles but aren't you going to run into the same issue with the corners if both of them are good?

It's a passing league and you have to defend it. But don't you also need your QB upright to take advantage on offense?
..  
Chris684 : 3:32 pm : link
I think it's fortuitous that we have 2 top 10 picks in a draft where it is highly likely we come away with a day 1 starter at RT that will have fallen right in our laps and now we're acting like that position is of little consequence.
I haven't noticed anyone act like that  
JonC : 3:35 pm : link
.
Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:35 pm : link
I'm not minimizing the importance of the OL. But I think we've all been conditioned to crave that it get fixed once and for all.

The two best NYG offensive lines of my lifetime:

Brad Benson - drafted in 8th round by Pats, cut and picked up by Giants
Billy Ard - 8th round
Bart Oates - USFL signing
Chris Godfrey - cut by Jets, Skins, Packers, ex-USFL
Karl Nelson - 3rd round

David Diehl - 5th round
Rich Seubert - Undrafted
Shaun O'Hara - UFA
Chris Snee - 2nd round
Kareem McKenzie - UFA

Meanwhile, quite a few Giants #1 OL picks never really quite panned out including William Roberts, Eric Moore, Brian Williams (more because of injury), Luke Petitgout, Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers.

Matter of fact, it's early, but Andrew Thomas is the only one who may buck the trend.
RE: ..  
Go Terps : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15635328 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I think it's fortuitous that we have 2 top 10 picks in a draft where it is highly likely we come away with a day 1 starter at RT that will have fallen right in our laps and now we're acting like that position is of little consequence.


If I have to pay elite players at CB or OT, I'm paying the CB - particularly in Martindale's defense. I think we're entering a period where CB may be the second most important position on the roster. Look back at Baltimore - they already had one good CB in Jimmy Smith; they drafted Humphrey and paid him, and they traded for Peters. And last year when those guys got hurt the defense fell apart.

I don't think you have to have first round talents along the OL to have a good OL. I think coaching, scheme, experience, and the quality of the quarterback can all make the OL's life easier.

We know Martindale's blitz heavy scheme makes a CB's life harder. We are going to need some real players at that position. Alphas like Humphrey and Peters.
Hmm  
Johnny5 : 3:41 pm : link
Good points Eric. I wonder how different it looks though if you look at more recent OL signings from other teams?
Will not be surpised to see  
SgtDog : 3:42 pm : link
Based on the Bills recent history of not drafting 1st round OL and the Giants current salary cap situation and many needs, it makes sense to trade one pick and go defense with the other.

If there are no trade offers that are worthy of the pick, Gmen will go with first round double D. (Someone will feel they need the pick but I just wanted to say double D)
RE: Again  
bw in dc : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15635336 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not minimizing the importance of the OL. But I think we've all been conditioned to crave that it get fixed once and for all.

The two best NYG offensive lines of my lifetime:

Brad Benson - drafted in 8th round by Pats, cut and picked up by Giants
Billy Ard - 8th round
Bart Oates - USFL signing
Chris Godfrey - cut by Jets, Skins, Packers, ex-USFL
Karl Nelson - 3rd round

David Diehl - 5th round
Rich Seubert - Undrafted
Shaun O'Hara - UFA
Chris Snee - 2nd round
Kareem McKenzie - UFA

Meanwhile, quite a few Giants #1 OL picks never really quite panned out including William Roberts, Eric Moore, Brian Williams (more because of injury), Luke Petitgout, Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers.

Matter of fact, it's early, but Andrew Thomas is the only one who may buck the trend.


Of course, both of those OLs had Hall of Fame QBs (Simms should be in the HoF) and HoF coaches.

So that helps... ;)
RE: I haven't noticed anyone act like that  
Chris684 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15635335 JonC said:
Quote:
.


It's pretty much the premise of the thread Jon.
I want  
uncledave : 3:45 pm : link
Walker and Davis in the first and Faalele in the second
The cost of second contracts is an issue  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:45 pm : link
If they take a tackle in the top 10 they likely aren't that impressed with Thomas.

I'm thinking defense, and I wouldn't rule out WR either. Although BBI would implode because you're apparently not allowed to pick skill positions until you have have 5 all pro linemen.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link
Phil Simms and Eli Manning needed good offensive lines. Simms had some mobility in his very early days, but that disappeared.
Eric those two lines had two big differences  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:50 pm : link
The OL at that time were in run heavy offenses in colleges and were better trained in translating to the NFL imv. Then you had two a day hitting training camps and hitting during practice in season to address issues and develop. Almost non existent today.

I still think you can build great OL's like the Giants did but your scouting has to be really good assessing potential.
Yes  
allstarjim : 3:52 pm : link
I like Ickey and Neal,and would be happy to solve that position. You just can't overdraft for need if you have an elite prospect at another premium position, both Edge and corner qualify.

No matter what happens, RT will be somewhat of a question mark. The draft doesn't end at 7, and even Cross and Penning still doesn't necessarily mean the position is solved. Get the best players.


How would you feel passing on Gardner and Walker and they both become All Pros and we drafted a league-average RT? Maybe you're fine with that in 2022. But in 2023 and 2024? Are you still feeling fine with it?

Do you believe the Giants are going to compete for the playoffs this year? The fastest way to get back to the playoffs is by getting great players.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15635381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Phil Simms and Eli Manning needed good offensive lines. Simms had some mobility in his very early days, but that disappeared.


That Simms offense was much different that today's game because it was a run dominated era. Even Eli's teams relied on the run. So the characteristics needed were different...
RE: Go Terps  
M.S. : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15635241 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I would not be shocked by that scenario...CB and S.

BBI would explode, but that's not an unlikely scenario.

Count me as “exploded.”
The Only Tackle I'd consider taking at 5 or 7 is Pennington  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:56 pm : link
but for my money there is more bang for the buck with Defense in this draft in round 1 -- I definitely wait to later rounds for a RT or G or C --

Ikky has already said he only wants to play left tackle -- you draft him and he will not be happy at RT and know we have franchise LT. I don't trust Alabama OTs. Cross is a project.

there are at least seven Defensive players who I love at 7 not named Hutchinson or Thibideaux

For me the ideal draft goes Neal, Ikky, Hutchinson, Thibs -- then the Giants pick -- Travon Walker anyone? yes please

I'd also love some Sauce - if Sauce goes at 6 -- there are 5 more players that would make me happy -- the Giants are going to get very good players at 5 and 7

They could also get good players in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th rounds -- bring it -- let's hope these new guys really know what they are doing!!! Wouldn't it be great if Bradberry earned us another pick in there too!!




Eric specific to OL remember a couple things  
Eric on Li : 3:58 pm : link
1. there's precedent for OL to go early and live up to the value of the slot outside of LT. Lane Jackson being the main example that's relevant here, but also Nelson/Scherff/Wirfs. If they think Ekwonu or Neal are blue chip, the position value isn't impossible.

2. Whether or not they play LT here isn't as important as if they are capable of playing LT. That derives a value, even if it's not utilized, like insurance. which is probably good to have when your current LT has had surgery on his ankle in the last 2 offseasons.

so in summary, i'm personally hoping they just get impact players. Last year pre-draft Parsons was a LB, not an edge, and would have been considered non-premium. Slater had questions about whether he was a guard or a tackle. the lions drafted penei sewell intending for him to start at RT until decker got hurt.

just get 2 impact players we can all enjoy watching change games this year and for many to come.
like the bengals got to with Jamarr Chase,
and Broncos with Surtain,
and Cowboys with Parsons,
and the chargers with Herbert upright thanks to Slater.

imagine having any 2 of those guys? schoen has the chance to do exactly that if he gets the 2 picks right.
I've heard Carl Banks talk many times about  
Chris684 : 3:58 pm : link
OL becoming fewer and far between the good one due to the safety rules at the NCAA level.

It would seem logical to me that now more than ever you'd want to scoop up the good ones when they're available and you have a more than obvious need like we do.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15635396 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15635381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Phil Simms and Eli Manning needed good offensive lines. Simms had some mobility in his very early days, but that disappeared.



That Simms offense was much different that today's game because it was a run dominated era. Even Eli's teams relied on the run. So the characteristics needed were different...


Plenty of recent SB winners in recent times have relied heavily on the run. Even those on the losing end. Many good offenses are still built off the running game in the pros and in college. When you can't run the ball the chances are far better your getting ousted come playoff time.
There  
Sammo85 : 4:03 pm : link
are some real intriguing and talented interior OL and RT types down deep into 3rd/4th rounds this year.

To me, Ekwonu/Neal have significant risk profile with them to some degree. Ekwonu I think can play G very well, but I don't buy him coming out and playing T at a high level right away. He's a development guy at T spot I believe.

Neal has a floor, but I question his ceiling.

Would not shock me to see some of the guys who go late 1 into Round 4 turn out to be more solid pros.
RE: Eric specific to OL remember a couple things  
Johnny5 : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15635416 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
1. there's precedent for OL to go early and live up to the value of the slot outside of LT. Lane Jackson being the main example that's relevant here, but also Nelson/Scherff/Wirfs. If they think Ekwonu or Neal are blue chip, the position value isn't impossible.

2. Whether or not they play LT here isn't as important as if they are capable of playing LT. That derives a value, even if it's not utilized, like insurance. which is probably good to have when your current LT has had surgery on his ankle in the last 2 offseasons.

so in summary, i'm personally hoping they just get impact players. Last year pre-draft Parsons was a LB, not an edge, and would have been considered non-premium. Slater had questions about whether he was a guard or a tackle. the lions drafted penei sewell intending for him to start at RT until decker got hurt.

just get 2 impact players we can all enjoy watching change games this year and for many to come.
like the bengals got to with Jamarr Chase,
and Broncos with Surtain,
and Cowboys with Parsons,
and the chargers with Herbert upright thanks to Slater.

imagine having any 2 of those guys? schoen has the chance to do exactly that if he gets the 2 picks right.

Good post.
RE: There's much less difference between right and left tackle these days.  
aGiantGuy : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15635216 Ira said:
Quote:
Many teams have very good pass rushers on both sides, while those that don't will often move their best pass rusher from side to side to take advantage of slow tackles on one side or the other.


The RT/LT argument has nothing to do with where pass rushers line up and is based on the blindside of the QB. As long as quarterbacks still take snaps under center and are predominately right handed, it’s still a relevant distinction
RE: bw in dc  
kdog77 : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15635381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Phil Simms and Eli Manning needed good offensive lines. Simms had some mobility in his very early days, but that disappeared.


The biggest difference between current NFL and the NFL in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s is that teams don't have as much time to develop young players. Regardless of whether teams prioritize passing or running, the rookie salary cap has incentivized building around young/cheap QB while maximizing the rest of the cap on other premium positions. Taking time to develop OL over 2-3 years is just not that practical any more. For every Nick Gates that works their way into a starting spot there are dozens of Kyle Murphy's who never come close to getting on the field. There are simply not enough reps to go around.

The Giants need to find starters on the OL and getting an RT that they can just plug into the lineup as bookend with AT should be considered a premium position of value. Hoping that mid-round draft picks and UFDAs would stay healthy and develop into solid starters was what got the Giants into trouble last year. It is going to be a tough season in 2022 no matter how the Giants attack the draft, but getting the OL set for 2023 should be the priority so that they Giants can focus on other needs, namely QB.
kdog77  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:17 pm : link
Are the top OL's in this draft "more ready to play" than the guys who will be taken in the second round?

I'm not so sure about that.

The pressure will be on them to start, but high round status doesn't guarantee anything. Based on his rookie year, BBI called Andrew Thomas a bust.
RE: kdog77  
USAF NYG Fan : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15635606 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are the top OL's in this draft "more ready to play" than the guys who will be taken in the second round?

I'm not so sure about that.

The pressure will be on them to start, but high round status doesn't guarantee anything. Based on his rookie year, BBI called Andrew Thomas a bust.

It's very rare for any highly drafted OT to start at LT position in their rookie year AND be successful that year. I said as such when many on BBI were hard on Thomas.
Our offense has no weapons  
Mike from SI : 5:39 pm : link
unless you consider Barkley to be back to his rookie year. Do not be surprised if we take a WR with one of those picks.
RE: kdog77  
kdog77 : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15635606 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Are the top OL's in this draft "more ready to play" than the guys who will be taken in the second round?

I'm not so sure about that.

The pressure will be on them to start, but high round status doesn't guarantee anything. Based on his rookie year, BBI called Andrew Thomas a bust.


Who can say if any of these guys are ready to play? The Giants don't have great track record hitting on OL draft picks in any round (Will Hernandez is still available BTW), but that does not mean RT is somehow less valuable compared to other premium positions. Don't get me wrong I will root for whoever they pick and want them to success in the NFL still largely boils down to 2 questions. Can your OL protect the QB? Can your DL disrupt the QB? I think the answer for the Giants is still a big fat NO to both.
i don't understand the positional value argument and RT  
GiantsFan84 : 7:28 pm : link
look at some of the best teams in the league lately, notably the saints and the buccaneers. they have STUDS at LT and RT. the bucs had Smith at LT and drafted Wirfs with an early to mid first. The Saints had Armstead and drafted Ramzyck with a mid first. i'd say that worked out pretty well for them. OT is a premium position.

RT is not what it used to be. this isn't a running league anymore. you need two good tackles in this league minus having an uber elite QB (which the giants certainly do not have)

paying 2 OTs isn't a problem if the team is good in 5 years and they want to kick the can down the road a little. dallas paid all their offensive lineman and no issues. the saints pay their lineman with no issue. the bucs keep thier entire team together with no issue. any cap concerns with paying 2 really good OTs should not be a big concern.
RE: RE: There's much less difference between right and left tackle these days.  
JonC : 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15635495 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15635216 Ira said:


Quote:


Many teams have very good pass rushers on both sides, while those that don't will often move their best pass rusher from side to side to take advantage of slow tackles on one side or the other.



The RT/LT argument has nothing to do with where pass rushers line up and is based on the blindside of the QB. As long as quarterbacks still take snaps under center and are predominately right handed, it’s still a relevant distinction


Yep.
You have one legitimate NFL starter  
Giants73 : 9:00 pm : link
On your offensive line, take what’s there and fix this line for once and all. Shouldn’t be playing games with where guys should be taken based on positional value. That’s what got this team players like engram and apple.
RE: You have one legitimate NFL starter  
Ned In Atlanta : 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15635941 Giants73 said:
Quote:
On your offensive line, take what’s there and fix this line for once and all. Shouldn’t be playing games with where guys should be taken based on positional value. That’s what got this team players like engram and apple.


Yeah, people are overthinking this. Terps has been right a lot but at one point he advocated picking qbs at 5 and 7. The o line has been a train wreck for a decade. If they have Neal or icky rated close to the defensive guys they’ll be the pick at 5. Do people think Schoen is sweating his job security in 2027 when these options will be due ?
