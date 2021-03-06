Positional value and the #5 and #7 picks

As I review the offensive linemen in the upcoming draft, one thought keeps popping into my mind:
Teams usually don't spend premium offensive line picks on right tackles and interior linemen. They usually use top 10 picks on left tackles.
Now, I'm sure someone will come up with counter-examples but this has generally been true in the past. In addition, Schoen has already said he believes certain positions hold more weight than others when asked about investing a top pick in them.
Where am I going with this?
There are a number of offensive linemen in this draft that are right tackle types who are quality prospects who will likely go in round two and possible round three. And that is definitely true of the guards. There are also guys who could be had later in round one (if you trade down or trade up for them).
As Giants fans, we're all so traumatized by the OL that I think we have to be careful not "overspend" on the position too. We have our left tackle. We need a RT and interior linemen.
The key here is does Schoen think it is a good investment in resources to spend the #5 or #7 pick on a RT?
I'm not so sure.
I would take Ramsey over all of them but then right after, I'd stack Sauce Gardner next. And I know that seems crazy, but athletically, the length, the production, he's the kind of corner you dream of having. Lock up one side of the field.
But, I think beyond Neal and Ickey, we're likely to hold off at 5/7.
All that said, if the draft has ONLY 3 BLUE CHIP players, the likelihood is that the Giants will ONLY choose from red chip guys. So they should pick what they need, and factor the guy's character into the formula.
Again. Schoen said: "It's my job to find 7 guys I love. If I do that, I know I'll get two of them." That's a LOT simpler than most of you are making this.
I think there are more than 3 blue chip players. Particularly if you put Hamilton in the blue-chip category. I absolutely think Sauce is one of them.
If you look at the highest paid lineman in the leagues according to overthecap.com, you have Ryan Ramcyzk, Brian O'Neill, Lane Johnson, Braden Smith in the top 10 and all play RT. The 11th highest paid is also a RT in Taylor Moton. If 5 of the 11 highest paid lineman in the league are RTs, I think you can figure that to mean GMs are placing pretty high value on the position.
Feliciano, Glowinski and Gono are solid pick ups. Adding a guy like Ekwonu could allow you to but your best 5 on the field as ICky can play guard or RT.
If one of the 2 top OT are there draft him and don't get cute.
I also like the prospects on defense better than the OTs.
But it would have been ok to pay a 33 year-old Qb (Wilson) $50 million per as a bunch here opined?
Absolutely. No other OL at 5/7 than those two. And they could easily be gone. We know there will be a top edge there and a top CB is also possible. What if the top OLs and Gardener are gone. Ugh.
In terms of the contracts - there's 5 spots along the OL, you can pay two guys. If you can't? Tunsil just netted the Dolphins a windfall not too long ago. Orlando Brown the same. It's a good problem to have and one that is fairly easy to leverage because of supply issue.
Even if the Giants didn't want to keep both Thomas and whoever they drafted they could easily move one of them for a haul.
That's a good point. Right Tackle has closed the gap on Left Tackle. It's a passing league and it doesn't matter what offense you're in, you need to protect the edge.
With that said, NYG doesn't have to force the issue at 5 or 7. The value should be there at the top of round 2 but that is obviously much more of a gamble.
They still need to find at least 2 other starters most likely. So unless they go RT or guard later in the draft (which is a possibility).
But yes Edge/CB could easily be the two picks and I wouldn't hate it.
I'm really hoping they somehow pull off a trade down with at least 1 of the picks. I'd be happy with a RT in the teens or lower of the 1st round. Starting OG and OC can be found in the 2nd or 3rd round IMHO. Sure a RT can be found in the 2nd but I'd feel safer in the teens or lower with our track record. I'd really like a high quality RT that can push, challenge for, and/or sub in if need be at LT.
As for the possibility of having to pay two great OTs down the road, that's a good problem to have. As to the pass rush can come from either side, this is true but the LT position is still the premier OT position. It's still the blind side. It's still the higher paid position and it's justifiable. If Thomas and Player X end up battling it out for the LT spot, again, that's a good problem to have.
Quote:
I've pointed out for months doling out two top 7 (or top 5) contracts to your starting OTs is eating a huge piece of the pie.
I was not on that bandwagon. If you have an elite QB, it's the new cost of doing business.
I said the same thing earlier. Having two quality bookends is a huge luxury.
But if you have to get the RT first - assuming you don't have the LT solved - it's smart to invest a high pick if a quality RT is available.
A guy like Cross would be an excellent prospect to draft and use at RT or even LT if that's a better idea than AT. I'll worry about the second contract when the time comes.
I would think otherwise - a bit - if we had an OL developer like that wizard Dante Scarnecchia. A guy who could really make chicken salad.
Quote:
5. Walker/Thibodeaux
7. Gardner/Stingley
There will be a RT at 36.
I wonder if, in the event they go defense with both picks, they aren't better off going with two CBs (Gardner and Stingley). We know Martindale rates CB as the position of highest importance. Let's get him what he wants.
You don't want to pay both the left and right tackles but aren't you going to run into the same issue with the corners if both of them are good?
It's a passing league and you have to defend it. But don't you also need your QB upright to take advantage on offense?
The two best NYG offensive lines of my lifetime:
Brad Benson - drafted in 8th round by Pats, cut and picked up by Giants
Billy Ard - 8th round
Bart Oates - USFL signing
Chris Godfrey - cut by Jets, Skins, Packers, ex-USFL
Karl Nelson - 3rd round
David Diehl - 5th round
Rich Seubert - Undrafted
Shaun O'Hara - UFA
Chris Snee - 2nd round
Kareem McKenzie - UFA
Meanwhile, quite a few Giants #1 OL picks never really quite panned out including William Roberts, Eric Moore, Brian Williams (more because of injury), Luke Petitgout, Justin Pugh, Ereck Flowers.
Matter of fact, it's early, but Andrew Thomas is the only one who may buck the trend.
If I have to pay elite players at CB or OT, I'm paying the CB - particularly in Martindale's defense. I think we're entering a period where CB may be the second most important position on the roster. Look back at Baltimore - they already had one good CB in Jimmy Smith; they drafted Humphrey and paid him, and they traded for Peters. And last year when those guys got hurt the defense fell apart.
I don't think you have to have first round talents along the OL to have a good OL. I think coaching, scheme, experience, and the quality of the quarterback can all make the OL's life easier.
We know Martindale's blitz heavy scheme makes a CB's life harder. We are going to need some real players at that position. Alphas like Humphrey and Peters.
If there are no trade offers that are worthy of the pick, Gmen will go with first round double D. (Someone will feel they need the pick but I just wanted to say double D)
Of course, both of those OLs had Hall of Fame QBs (Simms should be in the HoF) and HoF coaches.
So that helps... ;)
It's pretty much the premise of the thread Jon.
I'm thinking defense, and I wouldn't rule out WR either. Although BBI would implode because you're apparently not allowed to pick skill positions until you have have 5 all pro linemen.
I still think you can build great OL's like the Giants did but your scouting has to be really good assessing potential.
No matter what happens, RT will be somewhat of a question mark. The draft doesn't end at 7, and even Cross and Penning still doesn't necessarily mean the position is solved. Get the best players.
How would you feel passing on Gardner and Walker and they both become All Pros and we drafted a league-average RT? Maybe you're fine with that in 2022. But in 2023 and 2024? Are you still feeling fine with it?
Do you believe the Giants are going to compete for the playoffs this year? The fastest way to get back to the playoffs is by getting great players.
That Simms offense was much different that today's game because it was a run dominated era. Even Eli's teams relied on the run. So the characteristics needed were different...
BBI would explode, but that's not an unlikely scenario.
Count me as “exploded.”
Ikky has already said he only wants to play left tackle -- you draft him and he will not be happy at RT and know we have franchise LT. I don't trust Alabama OTs. Cross is a project.
there are at least seven Defensive players who I love at 7 not named Hutchinson or Thibideaux
For me the ideal draft goes Neal, Ikky, Hutchinson, Thibs -- then the Giants pick -- Travon Walker anyone? yes please
I'd also love some Sauce - if Sauce goes at 6 -- there are 5 more players that would make me happy -- the Giants are going to get very good players at 5 and 7
They could also get good players in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th rounds -- bring it -- let's hope these new guys really know what they are doing!!! Wouldn't it be great if Bradberry earned us another pick in there too!!
2. Whether or not they play LT here isn't as important as if they are capable of playing LT. That derives a value, even if it's not utilized, like insurance. which is probably good to have when your current LT has had surgery on his ankle in the last 2 offseasons.
so in summary, i'm personally hoping they just get impact players. Last year pre-draft Parsons was a LB, not an edge, and would have been considered non-premium. Slater had questions about whether he was a guard or a tackle. the lions drafted penei sewell intending for him to start at RT until decker got hurt.
just get 2 impact players we can all enjoy watching change games this year and for many to come.
like the bengals got to with Jamarr Chase,
and Broncos with Surtain,
and Cowboys with Parsons,
and the chargers with Herbert upright thanks to Slater.
imagine having any 2 of those guys? schoen has the chance to do exactly that if he gets the 2 picks right.
It would seem logical to me that now more than ever you'd want to scoop up the good ones when they're available and you have a more than obvious need like we do.
Quote:
Phil Simms and Eli Manning needed good offensive lines. Simms had some mobility in his very early days, but that disappeared.
That Simms offense was much different that today's game because it was a run dominated era. Even Eli's teams relied on the run. So the characteristics needed were different...
Plenty of recent SB winners in recent times have relied heavily on the run. Even those on the losing end. Many good offenses are still built off the running game in the pros and in college. When you can't run the ball the chances are far better your getting ousted come playoff time.
To me, Ekwonu/Neal have significant risk profile with them to some degree. Ekwonu I think can play G very well, but I don't buy him coming out and playing T at a high level right away. He's a development guy at T spot I believe.
Neal has a floor, but I question his ceiling.
Would not shock me to see some of the guys who go late 1 into Round 4 turn out to be more solid pros.
Good post.
The RT/LT argument has nothing to do with where pass rushers line up and is based on the blindside of the QB. As long as quarterbacks still take snaps under center and are predominately right handed, it’s still a relevant distinction
The biggest difference between current NFL and the NFL in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s is that teams don't have as much time to develop young players. Regardless of whether teams prioritize passing or running, the rookie salary cap has incentivized building around young/cheap QB while maximizing the rest of the cap on other premium positions. Taking time to develop OL over 2-3 years is just not that practical any more. For every Nick Gates that works their way into a starting spot there are dozens of Kyle Murphy's who never come close to getting on the field. There are simply not enough reps to go around.
The Giants need to find starters on the OL and getting an RT that they can just plug into the lineup as bookend with AT should be considered a premium position of value. Hoping that mid-round draft picks and UFDAs would stay healthy and develop into solid starters was what got the Giants into trouble last year. It is going to be a tough season in 2022 no matter how the Giants attack the draft, but getting the OL set for 2023 should be the priority so that they Giants can focus on other needs, namely QB.
I'm not so sure about that.
The pressure will be on them to start, but high round status doesn't guarantee anything. Based on his rookie year, BBI called Andrew Thomas a bust.
It's very rare for any highly drafted OT to start at LT position in their rookie year AND be successful that year. I said as such when many on BBI were hard on Thomas.
Who can say if any of these guys are ready to play? The Giants don't have great track record hitting on OL draft picks in any round (Will Hernandez is still available BTW), but that does not mean RT is somehow less valuable compared to other premium positions. Don't get me wrong I will root for whoever they pick and want them to success in the NFL still largely boils down to 2 questions. Can your OL protect the QB? Can your DL disrupt the QB? I think the answer for the Giants is still a big fat NO to both.
RT is not what it used to be. this isn't a running league anymore. you need two good tackles in this league minus having an uber elite QB (which the giants certainly do not have)
paying 2 OTs isn't a problem if the team is good in 5 years and they want to kick the can down the road a little. dallas paid all their offensive lineman and no issues. the saints pay their lineman with no issue. the bucs keep thier entire team together with no issue. any cap concerns with paying 2 really good OTs should not be a big concern.
Quote:
Many teams have very good pass rushers on both sides, while those that don't will often move their best pass rusher from side to side to take advantage of slow tackles on one side or the other.
The RT/LT argument has nothing to do with where pass rushers line up and is based on the blindside of the QB. As long as quarterbacks still take snaps under center and are predominately right handed, it’s still a relevant distinction
Yep.
Yeah, people are overthinking this. Terps has been right a lot but at one point he advocated picking qbs at 5 and 7. The o line has been a train wreck for a decade. If they have Neal or icky rated close to the defensive guys they’ll be the pick at 5. Do people think Schoen is sweating his job security in 2027 when these options will be due ?