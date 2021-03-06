for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Seems Like Logan Ryan Has Been Cut...

Anando : 3:50 pm
Seems like via his twitter post
Quote:


Logan Ryan
@RealLoganRyan
Thank You NY ❤️ Captain Log Out 🤙🏾
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: We  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15635688 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15635656 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


should have all ripped the Giants for giving a 30-year old safety $31 million last year.



But back then we were right in the thick of the playoff hunt!

5-9 baby!


Yup, "arrow's pointing up" back then. Had to keep the team together because they were fake-competitive.
Good guy but another terrible contract  
trueblueinpw : 7:55 pm : link
Never made any sense to extend him. Didn’t think so then, and this was another obvious blunder by Gettleman. Just never made any sense.
Thank God we kept Abrams  
kelly : 8:05 pm : link
and let DG finish out the year.

For ownership to have allowed DG to make these player deals just shows you how incompetent they are.

Maybe in cutting Ryan, Schoen is sending a message to ownership about how incompetent they were and stay away from football operations.
RE: joeinpa  
Mike from SI : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15635674 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Schoen can't move on. Schoen is currently eating Gettleman's shit is what he's doing.

None of us can move on yet. This team is going to be horrific in 2022 because Schoen is saddled with bringing this dogshit from less than zero to zero. THEN he can move on. Do you see now why I've been saying the Giants would have been better served this season to be an expansion team? Starting from zero is better than where we are. It's that bad.


Expansion teams in the NHL get to take some of other teams' players. If only....
No worries  
mdthedream : 8:14 pm : link
he was avg at best so not the end of the world.
RE: So is Ryan being cut means we save on the cap  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15635775 montanagiant said:
Quote:
700K?
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?


Everyone is saying $775,000 now.
RE: RE: So is Ryan being cut means we save on the cap  
PatersonPlank : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15635870 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15635775 montanagiant said:


Quote:


700K?
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?



Everyone is saying $775,000 now.


If we are saving close to $1M then this move makes more sense to me.
PatersonPlank  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 pm : link
Financially this makes no sense. It will cost more than that to replace him.

There are other factors involved here. Money was not one of them.
RE: RE: So is Ryan being cut means we save on the cap  
montanagiant : 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15635870 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15635775 montanagiant said:


Quote:


700K?
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?



Everyone is saying $775,000 now.

Thanks Eric!
Are the Beat Writers upset with this  
montanagiant : 8:44 pm : link
Due to Ryan being a good source for them?
If this is 775k savings  
Giants73 : 8:44 pm : link
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
We're seeing the plan  
Go Terps : 8:52 pm : link
Undo Gettleman's errors is the correct first step.

Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.
RE: If this is 775k savings  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.


You really haven't been paying attention. Anyone who listened to what the new GM was saying knew this was coming.

You have been living in denial.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 pm : link
just said it more succinctly.
 
christian : 8:54 pm : link
Logan Ryan had a rough back half of the season.

If you don’t believe in a guy, there’s no reason to pay him another 775K.

More importantly the Giants save 12.25M next year.
Eric  
Go Terps : 8:55 pm : link
The light is starting to shine brightly enough on the Gettleman project that even the pollyannas can't deny it. They're in for a hell of an education these next few months.
When you consider that cutting Ryan elevated the team's 51st salary  
BlackLight : 8:57 pm : link
we almost lost cap space just by releasing him.

Here's where it makes sense to me. Schoen and Daboll are getting a mulligan on this season, no matter what. And if they manage to win five games, they can even claim to have done better than Gettleman and Judge did last season.

As long as no amount of sucking is really going to tarnish your image in Year One, might as well suck by design and get it out of the way as quickly as possible.

Years ago, Chris Rock made a great analogy, actually talking about politics, but it applies here too. Have you ever walked into your hotel room while room service was in the middle of cleaning it? It always looks like a bomb has gone off. But that's how you properly clean a room. If you do it right, it's always gonna look a lot worse before it starts looking better.

Schoen and Daboll are like room service at a nice hotel. They aren't just spot sweeping and leaving a mint on the pillow. They're pulling the sheets off the bed and flipping the mattress over. You can't imagine ever wanting to live in that room. But give them a couple hours. You'll change your mind.
RE: If this is 775k savings  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.


Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
RE: We're seeing the plan  
bleedgiantsblue : 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15635930 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Undo Gettleman's errors is the correct first step.

Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.


Well said. I hope he's not done either.
RE: RE: If this is 775k savings  
Giants73 : 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:


Quote:


Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.



Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?

Absolutely, manageable contracts and endless future cap space. If you look at it as contracts are not flexible, and think you have to stick to everything as written it may look strapped.

But other teams deal with far worse and can at least pick up decent FAs, not just loser cast offs from their old team, a colts guard who looks ok but had an all pro guard opposite and a top ten center next to him helping him out, a four game player who has been hurt since, and a TE who is a slower version of the terrible TE you just got rid of.
Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:08 pm : link
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
None of the guys being signed now are part of the plan  
Go Terps : 9:13 pm : link
These guys are all placeholders while the front office gets the draft pipeline started again.
RE: RE: If this is 775k savings  
Seventh Spiel : 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:


Quote:




Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?


But this saves barely any money. And costs them one of their best players.

It may be, as Eric suggests, that something else is going on here. But assuming that to be the case also assumes Schoen and company know what they're doing. Which at this point is a leap of faith.
RE: Giants73  
Giants73 : 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.


This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
Seventh Spiel  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:18 pm : link
Read between the lines.

The reporters all but said it explicitly. It's what I speculated. Logan Ryan was Judge's guy. He could have been a problem in a locker room that is moving in a new direction.

RE: RE: RE: If this is 775k savings  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15635966 Seventh Spiel said:
Quote:
In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:


Quote:




Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?



But this saves barely any money


THIS year. It helps them greatly in 2023.
RE: RE: RE: If this is 775k savings  
Go Terps : 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15635966 Seventh Spiel said:
Quote:
In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:


Quote:




Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?



But this saves barely any money. And costs them one of their best players.

It may be, as Eric suggests, that something else is going on here. But assuming that to be the case also assumes Schoen and company know what they're doing. Which at this point is a leap of faith.


It saves 12.25M next year. That's what this is about.

The more pain they take now, the cleaner the slate next year.

And remember - there's nothing worth saving on this current team. They've all gotta go and soon.
RE: RE: Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.



This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?


The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.

Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.

Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.

Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.

The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If this is 775k savings  
Giants73 : 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15635976 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15635966 Seventh Spiel said:


Quote:


In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:


Quote:




Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?



But this saves barely any money



THIS year. It helps them greatly in 2023.


The 2 million if cut next year would have crippled them.
RE: RE: Giants73  
bleedgiantsblue : 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.



This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?


Pretty close actually. 2 years to clear out the mess of the previous 4 years and add his own guys. By 2024 season you hope to be competitive and in good financial shape. That's what a full on rebuild entails.
RE: We're seeing the plan  
Mike in NY : 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15635930 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Undo Gettleman's errors is the correct first step.

Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.


You and I have had our disagreements, but I believe that this is necessary. I just hope Schoen is getting the correct players in.
2020 year was great-did anyone have a good year 2021?  
MeanBunny : 9:22 pm : link
"Safety Logan Ryan was released Thursday. The salary-cap-strapped Giants only are saving $775,000 while incurring a dead-cap hit of more than $11 million to move on from Ryan"

I wonder if Wink said, nope! Because business side doesn't seem to be good. He wasn't all that good in 2021, but few people were.
Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 pm : link
Most of the players on this team will not be here when the Giants approach a winning record.

You had better come to terms with that.

The Giants would have been better off with an expansion team.

31-year old Logan Ryan? C'mon.
RE: RE: RE: Giants73  
Giants73 : 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15635980 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:


Quote:


In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.



This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?



The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.

Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.

Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.

Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.

The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.


Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants73  
bleedgiantsblue : 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15635993 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635980 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:


Quote:


In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.



This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?



The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.

Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.

Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.

Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.

The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.




Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”


Because this will take more than one year to fix.
Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:26 pm : link
They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.

We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.

That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.

This is going to take years to sort out.
RE: Giants73  
Giants73 : 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15635992 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Most of the players on this team will not be here when the Giants approach a winning record.

You had better come to terms with that.

The Giants would have been better off with an expansion team.

31-year old Logan Ryan? C'mon.


Logan Ryan sucks, don’t care if he is on the team, but could be serviceable in case of injury. A stupid move is a stupid move. Don’t chub up on everything the new GM does just because he is the new GM. Wait til he does anything that deserves credit to give him cred.
Excellent move  
Harvest Blend : 9:28 pm : link
.
Adoreeeeeeee suckeeeeeee  
MeanBunny : 9:28 pm : link
Adoree was totally terrible last year. Logan was at least functional until he got injured.
Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:30 pm : link
You lost me at "he sucks but could be serviceable."

You are arguing the Giants should have kept a sucky player who was entering the 2nd year of his $31 million contract.

So you want to keep a sucky player on a team that will be lucky to win six games while taking up more cap space on a guy who will be let go?

Personally, I'm not going to lose sleep over a player who wouldn't have been here in 2023.
RE: RE: Giants73  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What part of "starting over" are you not getting?

This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.

Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.



This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?


The person to blame in this is Gettleman, who's contracts were so thoughtless and poorly designed it ruined their cap flexibility.

You're right, the NFL gives you the flexibility to do the things you're suggesting IF you don't let a lunkhead totally scorch the earth and gum up the works. The Giants are a broken team. They are so broken they need a year to fix the septic tank.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:32 pm : link
I don't think Logan Ryan sucks.

I think he has value to a team that is in contention.
RE: Giants73  
Giants73 : 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15636010 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You lost me at "he sucks but could be serviceable."

You are arguing the Giants should have kept a sucky player who was entering the 2nd year of his $31 million contract.

So you want to keep a sucky player on a team that will be lucky to win six games while taking up more cap space on a guy who will be let go?

Personally, I'm not going to lose sleep over a player who wouldn't have been here in 2023.


Don’t cherry pick. A player could suck but be more serviceable than an undrafted FA in case of injury. Especially since the cap savings is nothing to get a UDFA. That’s about all you get. The argument is dumping a player with zero value in return for a replacement player. What street player is more serviceable than Ryan.
I think we are all in agreement that this team will suck this year  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:36 pm : link
This is why I preferred we cut all the high price veterans like Martinez, Shepard, Bradberry, and Ryan and take all the dead cap hit this year in 2022. Instead the Front Office has restructured Martinez and Shepard, and we don’t know what’s going on with Bradberry. Now we know for sure that we will incur dead cap hits for all 3 players that likely won’t be here next season.
Giants73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:48 pm : link
I said above that financially it doesn't make immediate financial sense. But it does when you understand that he was due another $3 million in guaranteed money on Friday.

You seem to be arguing that we have plenty of cap room next year, so what's the big deal?

A couple of years ago we were all celebrating that FINALLY the Giants had cap room. It evaporated over night. That happens when you keep saying, "what's the big deal?"

Beyond all of that, as I also said above, I don't think he was mainly cut for cap reasons.

It's obvious they didn't want him in the locker room. Daboll and Martindale didn't want him.
I blame Chris Mara  
Jimmy Googs : 9:54 pm : link
...
You get rid of the dead money this year rather than next  
Vanzetti : 9:55 pm : link
That’s what this is about

RE: Giants73  
AcidTest : 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15635998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.

We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.

That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.

This is going to take years to sort out.


^This.

DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.
RE: RE: Giants73  
Angel Eyes : 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15636077 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15635998 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.

We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.

That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.

This is going to take years to sort out.



^This.

DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.

Define improvement; Judge said he saw improvement while the team was being ground into the dirt.
I am not sure what the big deal......different coaches want different  
George from PA : 10:31 pm : link
Kind of players.

Obviously....it has more to do with...him not fitting into what Wink wants.....
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 