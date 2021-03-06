Seems Like Logan Ryan Has Been Cut...

Schoen can't move on. Schoen is currently eating Gettleman's shit is what he's doing.
None of us can move on yet. This team is going to be horrific in 2022 because Schoen is saddled with bringing this dogshit from less than zero to zero. THEN he can move on. Do you see now why I've been saying the Giants would have been better served this season to be an expansion team? Starting from zero is better than where we are. It's that bad.
Expansion teams in the NHL get to take some of other teams' players. If only....
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
You really haven't been paying attention. Anyone who listened to what the new GM was saying knew this was coming.
Here's where it makes sense to me. Schoen and Daboll are getting a mulligan on this season, no matter what. And if they manage to win five games, they can even claim to have done better than Gettleman and Judge did last season.
As long as no amount of sucking is really going to tarnish your image in Year One, might as well suck by design and get it out of the way as quickly as possible.
Years ago, Chris Rock made a great analogy, actually talking about politics, but it applies here too. Have you ever walked into your hotel room while room service was in the middle of cleaning it? It always looks like a bomb has gone off. But that's how you properly clean a room. If you do it right, it's always gonna look a lot worse before it starts looking better.
Schoen and Daboll are like room service at a nice hotel. They aren't just spot sweeping and leaving a mint on the pillow. They're pulling the sheets off the bed and flipping the mattress over. You can't imagine ever wanting to live in that room. But give them a couple hours. You'll change your mind.
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
Absolutely, manageable contracts and endless future cap space. If you look at it as contracts are not flexible, and think you have to stick to everything as written it may look strapped.
But other teams deal with far worse and can at least pick up decent FAs, not just loser cast offs from their old team, a colts guard who looks ok but had an all pro guard opposite and a top ten center next to him helping him out, a four game player who has been hurt since, and a TE who is a slower version of the terrible TE you just got rid of.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
Pretty close actually. 2 years to clear out the mess of the previous 4 years and add his own guys. By 2024 season you hope to be competitive and in good financial shape. That's what a full on rebuild entails.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”
Most of the players on this team will not be here when the Giants approach a winning record.
You had better come to terms with that.
The Giants would have been better off with an expansion team.
31-year old Logan Ryan? C'mon.
Logan Ryan sucks, don’t care if he is on the team, but could be serviceable in case of injury. A stupid move is a stupid move. Don’t chub up on everything the new GM does just because he is the new GM. Wait til he does anything that deserves credit to give him cred.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The person to blame in this is Gettleman, who's contracts were so thoughtless and poorly designed it ruined their cap flexibility.
You're right, the NFL gives you the flexibility to do the things you're suggesting IF you don't let a lunkhead totally scorch the earth and gum up the works. The Giants are a broken team. They are so broken they need a year to fix the septic tank.
You lost me at "he sucks but could be serviceable."
You are arguing the Giants should have kept a sucky player who was entering the 2nd year of his $31 million contract.
So you want to keep a sucky player on a team that will be lucky to win six games while taking up more cap space on a guy who will be let go?
Personally, I'm not going to lose sleep over a player who wouldn't have been here in 2023.
Don’t cherry pick. A player could suck but be more serviceable than an undrafted FA in case of injury. Especially since the cap savings is nothing to get a UDFA. That’s about all you get. The argument is dumping a player with zero value in return for a replacement player. What street player is more serviceable than Ryan.
I think we are all in agreement that this team will suck this year
This is why I preferred we cut all the high price veterans like Martinez, Shepard, Bradberry, and Ryan and take all the dead cap hit this year in 2022. Instead the Front Office has restructured Martinez and Shepard, and we don’t know what’s going on with Bradberry. Now we know for sure that we will incur dead cap hits for all 3 players that likely won’t be here next season.
They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.
We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.
That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.
This is going to take years to sort out.
^This.
DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.
They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.
We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.
That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.
This is going to take years to sort out.
^This.
DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.
Define improvement; Judge said he saw improvement while the team was being ground into the dirt.
I am not sure what the big deal......different coaches want different
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
should have all ripped the Giants for giving a 30-year old safety $31 million last year.
But back then we were right in the thick of the playoff hunt!
5-9 baby!
Yup, "arrow's pointing up" back then. Had to keep the team together because they were fake-competitive.
For ownership to have allowed DG to make these player deals just shows you how incompetent they are.
Maybe in cutting Ryan, Schoen is sending a message to ownership about how incompetent they were and stay away from football operations.
None of us can move on yet. This team is going to be horrific in 2022 because Schoen is saddled with bringing this dogshit from less than zero to zero. THEN he can move on. Do you see now why I've been saying the Giants would have been better served this season to be an expansion team? Starting from zero is better than where we are. It's that bad.
Expansion teams in the NHL get to take some of other teams' players. If only....
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?
Everyone is saying $775,000 now.
Quote:
700K?
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?
Everyone is saying $775,000 now.
If we are saving close to $1M then this move makes more sense to me.
There are other factors involved here. Money was not one of them.
Quote:
700K?
3 Million?
6 Million?
Who the hell knows?
Everyone is saying $775,000 now.
Thanks Eric!
Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.
You really haven't been paying attention. Anyone who listened to what the new GM was saying knew this was coming.
You have been living in denial.
If you don’t believe in a guy, there’s no reason to pay him another 775K.
More importantly the Giants save 12.25M next year.
Here's where it makes sense to me. Schoen and Daboll are getting a mulligan on this season, no matter what. And if they manage to win five games, they can even claim to have done better than Gettleman and Judge did last season.
As long as no amount of sucking is really going to tarnish your image in Year One, might as well suck by design and get it out of the way as quickly as possible.
Years ago, Chris Rock made a great analogy, actually talking about politics, but it applies here too. Have you ever walked into your hotel room while room service was in the middle of cleaning it? It always looks like a bomb has gone off. But that's how you properly clean a room. If you do it right, it's always gonna look a lot worse before it starts looking better.
Schoen and Daboll are like room service at a nice hotel. They aren't just spot sweeping and leaving a mint on the pillow. They're pulling the sheets off the bed and flipping the mattress over. You can't imagine ever wanting to live in that room. But give them a couple hours. You'll change your mind.
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.
Well said. I hope he's not done either.
Quote:
Schoen is a moron. So far completely unimpressive. Garbage o-line pickups. Terrible TE, when are we going to see the genius? When are we going to see anything that resembles a plan. Basically going into next season with the same roster and he will utilize the draft picks left behind. Clueless on the cap, if tries to indicate there are any cap issues with this team. Learn like real GMs how to manipulate money especially with nothing on the books in two years, and minimal contracts on the books for next year.
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
Absolutely, manageable contracts and endless future cap space. If you look at it as contracts are not flexible, and think you have to stick to everything as written it may look strapped.
But other teams deal with far worse and can at least pick up decent FAs, not just loser cast offs from their old team, a colts guard who looks ok but had an all pro guard opposite and a top ten center next to him helping him out, a four game player who has been hurt since, and a TE who is a slower version of the terrible TE you just got rid of.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
Quote:
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
But this saves barely any money. And costs them one of their best players.
It may be, as Eric suggests, that something else is going on here. But assuming that to be the case also assumes Schoen and company know what they're doing. Which at this point is a leap of faith.
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The reporters all but said it explicitly. It's what I speculated. Logan Ryan was Judge's guy. He could have been a problem in a locker room that is moving in a new direction.
Quote:
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
But this saves barely any money
THIS year. It helps them greatly in 2023.
Quote:
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
But this saves barely any money. And costs them one of their best players.
It may be, as Eric suggests, that something else is going on here. But assuming that to be the case also assumes Schoen and company know what they're doing. Which at this point is a leap of faith.
It saves 12.25M next year. That's what this is about.
The more pain they take now, the cleaner the slate next year.
And remember - there's nothing worth saving on this current team. They've all gotta go and soon.
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
Quote:
In comment 15635939 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15635921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Literally the first thing he said is the money is screwed and they had to make hard choices to get healthy. Did you think he was lying?
But this saves barely any money
THIS year. It helps them greatly in 2023.
The 2 million if cut next year would have crippled them.
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
Pretty close actually. 2 years to clear out the mess of the previous 4 years and add his own guys. By 2024 season you hope to be competitive and in good financial shape. That's what a full on rebuild entails.
Schoen isn't building, he's tearing down.
You and I have had our disagreements, but I believe that this is necessary. I just hope Schoen is getting the correct players in.
I wonder if Wink said, nope! Because business side doesn't seem to be good. He wasn't all that good in 2021, but few people were.
You had better come to terms with that.
The Giants would have been better off with an expansion team.
31-year old Logan Ryan? C'mon.
Quote:
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”
Quote:
In comment 15635969 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15635952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The closest this team started over was hiring Judge, who proved to be over his head.
Hiring Gettleman - who was 2nd runner up to Reese - was not starting over.
Drafting Saquon Barkley to help Eli Manning win another Super Bowl was not starting over.
Loading up on expensive free agents for the last decade and repeatedly kicking the can on that debt into future years was not starting over.
The Giants even publicly admitted they weren't rebuilding during this time period. Over and over again.
Again, how is running back the same team plus rookies “starting over”
Because this will take more than one year to fix.
We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.
That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.
This is going to take years to sort out.
You had better come to terms with that.
The Giants would have been better off with an expansion team.
31-year old Logan Ryan? C'mon.
Logan Ryan sucks, don’t care if he is on the team, but could be serviceable in case of injury. A stupid move is a stupid move. Don’t chub up on everything the new GM does just because he is the new GM. Wait til he does anything that deserves credit to give him cred.
You are arguing the Giants should have kept a sucky player who was entering the 2nd year of his $31 million contract.
So you want to keep a sucky player on a team that will be lucky to win six games while taking up more cap space on a guy who will be let go?
Personally, I'm not going to lose sleep over a player who wouldn't have been here in 2023.
Quote:
What part of "starting over" are you not getting?
This is the denial part I've been screaming about for months.
Starting over does not mean tweaking or shifting cap liability to future years. That's what Gettleman did.
This team has started over numerous times. You can get players while you rebuild. Dead money happens, how is keeping the old roster “starting over”? When does the starting over begin? Schoen get til 2024 when no contracts are left and then he gets to “start over”?
The person to blame in this is Gettleman, who's contracts were so thoughtless and poorly designed it ruined their cap flexibility.
You're right, the NFL gives you the flexibility to do the things you're suggesting IF you don't let a lunkhead totally scorch the earth and gum up the works. The Giants are a broken team. They are so broken they need a year to fix the septic tank.
I think he has value to a team that is in contention.
You are arguing the Giants should have kept a sucky player who was entering the 2nd year of his $31 million contract.
So you want to keep a sucky player on a team that will be lucky to win six games while taking up more cap space on a guy who will be let go?
Personally, I'm not going to lose sleep over a player who wouldn't have been here in 2023.
Don’t cherry pick. A player could suck but be more serviceable than an undrafted FA in case of injury. Especially since the cap savings is nothing to get a UDFA. That’s about all you get. The argument is dumping a player with zero value in return for a replacement player. What street player is more serviceable than Ryan.
You seem to be arguing that we have plenty of cap room next year, so what's the big deal?
A couple of years ago we were all celebrating that FINALLY the Giants had cap room. It evaporated over night. That happens when you keep saying, "what's the big deal?"
Beyond all of that, as I also said above, I don't think he was mainly cut for cap reasons.
It's obvious they didn't want him in the locker room. Daboll and Martindale didn't want him.
We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.
That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.
This is going to take years to sort out.
^This.
DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.
Quote:
They are erasing Gettleman's numerous mistakes as quickly as they can. They can't even trade or cut the players they probably want to trade or cut because of the cap hit.
We were the worst team in the NFL by season's end and we were still $12 million over the cap with a QB still on his rookie deal.
That's almost impossible to do unless you are one screwed up organization.
This is going to take years to sort out.
^This.
DG said that "Rome wasn't built in a day." It also wasn't dismantled in a single offseason. Get ready for some epically bad football in 2022. With any luck we'll begin to see improvement in 2023, but it might 2024 before we really have a chance to compete for the playoffs. Very few players on the current roster will still be playing for the Giants at that time.
Define improvement; Judge said he saw improvement while the team was being ground into the dirt.
Obviously....it has more to do with...him not fitting into what Wink wants.....