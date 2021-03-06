for display only
What are you expecting from Golladay in 2022?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:36 am
Honestly, I have no idea.

Effort  
giantBCP : 9:55 am : link
I wouldn’t ask for much else.
Above  
Toth029 : 9:57 am : link
All else, the scheme sucked. You can tell he hated it.

He's a different breed of receiver than Daboll and Kafka are used to, so that's what will be interesting. He's going to be utilized a million times by better by principle alone. Stay healthy, and it will happen.

I do think Toney leads them in catches and yards if he also stays healthy. Going to be so exciting to see what he can do in an offense DESIGNED for yards after catch which both guys, Daboll and Kafka, have a history with.
Beating all offensive linemen in TDs scored would be a nice start.  
j_rud : 9:58 am : link
.
Im not expecting much  
Rudy5757 : 9:58 am : link
even when on the field he just didnt look good. He just completely disappears in games. Doesnt seem to have the swagger of a good WR. It is hard to evaluate since the whole O was a complete disaster. I mean WR is a big need whether he is healthy or not. We have Golladay and Toney to go with an injured Shep. Slayton is making a lot of money and I think he either takes a pay cut or gets cut. Too many drops.
If healthy,  
Big Blue '56 : 10:01 am : link
I’m expecting Golladay to perform as he did before we laid out the big bucks..He didn’t suddenly ‘lose it,’ whether he deserved the big contract or not.

I have high hopes for a Daboll/Kafka run offense..
All in all, I think he was overpaid, but he's better than what we saw  
Ira : 10:02 am : link
last season. So, with some good luck on health and some improvement on the offensive line, I think we'll get more productivity out of him. He's had 2 1,000+ yard seasons in Detroit.
What are you expecting from Golladay in 2022?  
M.S. : 10:03 am : link

All depends on our O-Line.

If it's as good as last season, then Golladay will suck.

If our O-Line miraculously plays at a "middle of the pack" level, then maybe Golladay gets to 1,000 yards assuming he dresses every game.
I have no idea what to expect from Golladay  
Rick in Dallas : 10:08 am : link
Is he motivated after getting his big payday?
Can he stay on the field for 17 games?
I'm bullish  
PakistanPete : 10:08 am : link
I think Golladay is going to do well with Kafka/Daboll.

I don't believe DJ not knowing how to throw to him was the issue.
on a slightly serious note if healthy i hope they use him like kelce  
Eric on Li : 10:10 am : link
which is often as an oversized slot receiver with pre-snap movement to get him into favorable matchups.

when golladay played last year he looked slow but he knows how to use his body to box out in 1 on 1s. he looked best working over the middle and decrepit when they sent him downfield.

the most impressive thing about the chiefs offense is 90% of the production and big plays come from 2 guys who are both best out of the slot and everyone knows it ahead of time. nobody on the giants is close to as good as them, but they should be able to create a functional offense scheming golladay/toney/shepard open with simple routes out of the slot and pre-snap motion.
I expect better  
Sammo85 : 10:11 am : link
Better attitude, production and targets by scheme to start, but to me the wheels could come off again if Giants are a sub-500 team by mid-season. Wouldn't stun me to see him missing games later in the year.

But, one could be surprised. I still think a divorce is likely next offseason. It's a theme with WRs on contracts no matter what, once the bonus money/guarantees amortizes for the most part, they start looking to move elsewhere or get new contract.
obviously terrible year for him....  
Andy in Boston : 10:15 am : link
just over 35 catches 500 yards, with virtually no offensive line to protect the QB and an anemic OC.

Have to think with an improved Daniel Jones, an improved offensive line, and improved offensive coaching staff with a better game plan, that he's capable of a 1000 yard + season and 8-10 touchdowns. Does that seem unrealistic?
RE: I still believe in KG and KT  
thomasa510 : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15636311 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
I know people have given up hope, but lets remember.

1. They were both hurt for the majority of the year.
2. We sucked.
3. Our OL was awful.
4. Our QB play was awful.

I think if number 4 improves, so will number 3. And if those 2 improve - I think those 2 will make more plays. They are not without talent. Health is the bigger issue.


Agree with this take.

Was hard for anyone on offense to do welll given a horrible offensive line and poor scheme.

Have potential to turn those two things around and have the team look much better.
None of the team's offensive skilled players  
Beer Man : 10:20 am : link
performed well last year. IMO it had a lot to do with the terrible OL. If the team can assemble a decent OL for 2022, I think we should see major improvements from Golladay and others (assuming they stay healthy)
RE: I'm bullish  
Toth029 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15636375 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
I think Golladay is going to do well with Kafka/Daboll.

I don't believe DJ not knowing how to throw to him was the issue.


They didn't have much chemistry because he missed most of camp and preseason. Despite that, Jones throwing to Golladay still had a 60+ catch %.

It dwarfed when Jones left. I mean, Glennon and Fromm stunk, but the scheme also was terribad.
At least one TD catch  
jeff57 : 10:21 am : link
.
I expect a lot more  
ZogZerg : 10:22 am : link
Giants coaching was complete trash last year, especially on offense.

Having an significantly upgraded offensive coaching staff should significantly increase KG's production.

We shall see.
Terribad. A new word or a typo?  
Big Blue '56 : 10:23 am : link
I like it..👍🏿👍
not expecting stardom  
fkap : 10:28 am : link
but think he does better than last year.

He was injured and seemed unmotivated. Contract details said he was going nowhere. Offense was a mess.

This year, he's playing to prove his worth/stick, or show enough to garner another decent contract if he's cut.

injuries/illness are still a factor, but I think he actually puts in an effort this year and we'll see better results.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:39 am : link
A big physical WR like Golladay needs to be fed the 50/50 balls more often. The NFL rules are in his favor for at least a PI.

Why else sign the guy?

Hopefully Daboll drills this into Jones/whomever.
Effort and competitiveness  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:39 am : link
...If he doesn't show that then byebye in 2023.
It depends if the QB has time to throw the ball  
Chip : 10:40 am : link
If we go heavy OL early at least 2 of the first three picks and the rookies perform. I would expect a lot. If the OL is getting the QBs killed it won't be much. We will be back to the same short throw BS again and no running game. It all starts up front and if it is bad again then we are looking at 2-5 win season and I being generous with the 5. This team sucks right now.
Hopefully  
Andrew in Austin : 10:45 am : link
a better attitude. He said he was going to start slow, delivered on the promise, and then it actually seemed to get worse (to be fair DJ went down so our passing game went from bad to horrible).

He didn't really seem to catch the 50/50 balls with more than a 50% catch rate, so I hope he returns to pre-Giants form.
RE: .......  
rsjem1979 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15636430 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
A big physical WR like Golladay needs to be fed the 50/50 balls more often. The NFL rules are in his favor for at least a PI.

Why else sign the guy?


I'm quite sure the previous GM gave zero thought to it. He saw a WR available as a UFA and he negotiated against himself to sign him.
I'm expecting him to be gone in 2023  
Go Terps : 10:53 am : link
.
Golladay and his agent...  
bw in dc : 10:57 am : link
sacrificed production for his bank account. Going from a HoF QB to a below average QB was the risk KG was obviously willing to take...

So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...
New injuries  
Giant John : 11:01 am : link
More IR.
RE: Golladay and his agent...  
Big Blue '56 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15636462 bw in dc said:
Quote:
sacrificed production for his bank account. Going from a HoF QB to a below average QB was the risk KG was obviously willing to take...

So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...


You KNOW..
It can't be any worse than last year,  
Section331 : 11:02 am : link
so let's hope that, with a new offensive scheme and better QB play, he'll produce. I just remain unconvinced that he and Jones are a good pairing. His strengths are almost perfectly aligned with Jones's weaknesses. KG isn't going to get a lot of separation, but will win most 50-50 balls, it's just that Jones hasn't shown the ability to throw those consistently.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 11:03 am : link
😎
RE: Golladay and his agent...  
Big Blue '56 : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15636462 bw in dc said:
Quote:
sacrificed production for his bank account. Going from a HoF QB to a below average QB was the risk KG was obviously willing to take...

So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...


You KNOW. :)
Not  
AcidTest : 11:10 am : link
much. He's been injured the last few years and is really a big possession receiver. Like so many others he doled out, the contract DG gave him is ridiculous. Unless there is a dramatic improvement, I think like Jones and Barkley he'll be gone after this season.
At least 1,000 yards  
Doubledeuce22 : 11:18 am : link
and 6 TD's. He will have a good year with Tyrod Taylor as the backup if Jones sucks. Obviously if healthy.
Why doesn’t it work the same way?  
Giant John : 11:20 am : link
Jones production will only be as good as receivers. And who the hell knows about that?
One possibility - Holding the Number 1 Receiver Spot  
Angus : 11:26 am : link
Open for Jameson Williams, if Mr. Williams drops to the second round.
Not Much  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 11:28 am : link
I thought he was injury prone prior to signing him as a free agent.

I see average at best being paid as a top WR. Another DG gem.
Can he be traded to the Packers?  
STLGiant : 11:32 am : link
I hear they’re in need of a WR…js
I’m expecting  
Daniel in MI : 11:38 am : link
That, against any previously seen medical history, his knees both somehow fuse together. Doctors will marvel for years and wonder how it happened. We’ll still play him because of his contract but not being able to separate his knees makes him less of a deep ball option, or intermediate option. He basically turns inside for the flat pattern and tries to waddle between blockers, mostly falling forward for 1-2 yards. Strangely, this makes him our top WR and the healthiest.

But I may be cynical due to recent years.
Seek a possible trade  
Maijay : 11:59 am : link
with GB for one of their 2nd round draft choices 53 or 58. Idk if he would be worth that to them but maybe with Adams gone Golladay would look more attractive to GB.
Anything less that 1000 yards and 6 TD's  
AnnapolisMike : 12:06 pm : link
Would be a disappointment.
“Injuries are a cancer”! We have too many guys on roster with cancer  
plato : 12:44 pm : link
which does metastasize. All the divas with cancer must be told to perform or be cut. Missing all practices and most games is worse than a less talented player who gives it his all. If Golliday and Tony, and others keep on the bike, cut them.
RE: If he stays healthy  
1giantblue : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15636319 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
and Jones learns how to throw to him, I think he should have a good year.


This
RE: Disappointment and soft tissue injuries  
Klaatu : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15636314 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
But hopefully they can get a few good games and trade him for anything they can get at the deadline.


+1
Depends on the QB throwing  
Thegratefulhead : 1:21 pm : link
I expect Taylor to earn the starting role. I just believe it will be obvious to coaches and players to observe who sees the field better, I think he is a little more elusive too.

So, if that comes true, I see increased production from Golloday in 2022.
Pretty much, what you see is what you get.  
TC : 1:51 pm : link
Hasn't he had difficulty staying healthy? And underperformed much of the time on the field with flashes of exceptional ability?

I'd expect more of the same.
I expect more of the same  
OlyWABigBlue : 2:08 pm : link
no separation, dogging it on some routes and throws along with a brutal cap sink that that is 5-10 times the amount production warrants. The glass is half full.....of drano.
I'm expecting 1 TD catch  
BH28 : 2:28 pm : link
So he can say he doubled his production this year. Although 1 divided by 0 produces an error so that would be fitting.
I think they will develop a scheme that  
Simms11 : 2:49 pm : link
should free him up to make catches and be a bigger part of the offense. I think he’ll have Avery good year, but it’s all an assumption.
RE: Depends on the QB throwing  
bw in dc : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15636732 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I expect Taylor to earn the starting role. I just believe it will be obvious to coaches and players to observe who sees the field better, I think he is a little more elusive too.

So, if that comes true, I see increased production from Golloday in 2022.


This is a good thought.

I completely agree. If Taylor is healthy, if KG is healthy and Daboll can get his system installed effectively, I think KG will perform pretty damn well.

RE: Effort  
JohnG in Albany : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15636353 giantBCP said:
Quote:
I wouldn’t ask for much else.



I would say considerably more effort.

