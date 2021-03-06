What are you expecting from Golladay in 2022?  

All else, the scheme sucked. You can tell he hated it.
He's a different breed of receiver than Daboll and Kafka are used to, so that's what will be interesting. He's going to be utilized a million times by better by principle alone. Stay healthy, and it will happen.
I do think Toney leads them in catches and yards if he also stays healthy. Going to be so exciting to see what he can do in an offense DESIGNED for yards after catch which both guys, Daboll and Kafka, have a history with.
Beating all offensive linemen in TDs scored would be a nice start.
even when on the field he just didnt look good. He just completely disappears in games. Doesnt seem to have the swagger of a good WR. It is hard to evaluate since the whole O was a complete disaster. I mean WR is a big need whether he is healthy or not. We have Golladay and Toney to go with an injured Shep. Slayton is making a lot of money and I think he either takes a pay cut or gets cut. Too many drops.
which is often as an oversized slot receiver with pre-snap movement to get him into favorable matchups.
when golladay played last year he looked slow but he knows how to use his body to box out in 1 on 1s. he looked best working over the middle and decrepit when they sent him downfield.
the most impressive thing about the chiefs offense is 90% of the production and big plays come from 2 guys who are both best out of the slot and everyone knows it ahead of time. nobody on the giants is close to as good as them, but they should be able to create a functional offense scheming golladay/toney/shepard open with simple routes out of the slot and pre-snap motion.
Better attitude, production and targets by scheme to start, but to me the wheels could come off again if Giants are a sub-500 team by mid-season. Wouldn't stun me to see him missing games later in the year.
But, one could be surprised. I still think a divorce is likely next offseason. It's a theme with WRs on contracts no matter what, once the bonus money/guarantees amortizes for the most part, they start looking to move elsewhere or get new contract.
just over 35 catches 500 yards, with virtually no offensive line to protect the QB and an anemic OC.
Have to think with an improved Daniel Jones, an improved offensive line, and improved offensive coaching staff with a better game plan, that he's capable of a 1000 yard + season and 8-10 touchdowns. Does that seem unrealistic?
performed well last year. IMO it had a lot to do with the terrible OL. If the team can assemble a decent OL for 2022, I think we should see major improvements from Golladay and others (assuming they stay healthy)
If we go heavy OL early at least 2 of the first three picks and the rookies perform. I would expect a lot. If the OL is getting the QBs killed it won't be much. We will be back to the same short throw BS again and no running game. It all starts up front and if it is bad again then we are looking at 2-5 win season and I being generous with the 5. This team sucks right now.
so let's hope that, with a new offensive scheme and better QB play, he'll produce. I just remain unconvinced that he and Jones are a good pairing. His strengths are almost perfectly aligned with Jones's weaknesses. KG isn't going to get a lot of separation, but will win most 50-50 balls, it's just that Jones hasn't shown the ability to throw those consistently.
much. He's been injured the last few years and is really a big possession receiver. Like so many others he doled out, the contract DG gave him is ridiculous. Unless there is a dramatic improvement, I think like Jones and Barkley he'll be gone after this season.
That, against any previously seen medical history, his knees both somehow fuse together. Doctors will marvel for years and wonder how it happened. We’ll still play him because of his contract but not being able to separate his knees makes him less of a deep ball option, or intermediate option. He basically turns inside for the flat pattern and tries to waddle between blockers, mostly falling forward for 1-2 yards. Strangely, this makes him our top WR and the healthiest.
which does metastasize. All the divas with cancer must be told to perform or be cut. Missing all practices and most games is worse than a less talented player who gives it his all. If Golliday and Tony, and others keep on the bike, cut them.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He's a different breed of receiver than Daboll and Kafka are used to, so that's what will be interesting. He's going to be utilized a million times by better by principle alone. Stay healthy, and it will happen.
I do think Toney leads them in catches and yards if he also stays healthy. Going to be so exciting to see what he can do in an offense DESIGNED for yards after catch which both guys, Daboll and Kafka, have a history with.
I have high hopes for a Daboll/Kafka run offense..
All depends on our O-Line.
If it's as good as last season, then Golladay will suck.
If our O-Line miraculously plays at a "middle of the pack" level, then maybe Golladay gets to 1,000 yards assuming he dresses every game.
Can he stay on the field for 17 games?
I don't believe DJ not knowing how to throw to him was the issue.
when golladay played last year he looked slow but he knows how to use his body to box out in 1 on 1s. he looked best working over the middle and decrepit when they sent him downfield.
the most impressive thing about the chiefs offense is 90% of the production and big plays come from 2 guys who are both best out of the slot and everyone knows it ahead of time. nobody on the giants is close to as good as them, but they should be able to create a functional offense scheming golladay/toney/shepard open with simple routes out of the slot and pre-snap motion.
But, one could be surprised. I still think a divorce is likely next offseason. It's a theme with WRs on contracts no matter what, once the bonus money/guarantees amortizes for the most part, they start looking to move elsewhere or get new contract.
Have to think with an improved Daniel Jones, an improved offensive line, and improved offensive coaching staff with a better game plan, that he's capable of a 1000 yard + season and 8-10 touchdowns. Does that seem unrealistic?
1. They were both hurt for the majority of the year.
2. We sucked.
3. Our OL was awful.
4. Our QB play was awful.
I think if number 4 improves, so will number 3. And if those 2 improve - I think those 2 will make more plays. They are not without talent. Health is the bigger issue.
Agree with this take.
Was hard for anyone on offense to do welll given a horrible offensive line and poor scheme.
Have potential to turn those two things around and have the team look much better.
I don't believe DJ not knowing how to throw to him was the issue.
They didn't have much chemistry because he missed most of camp and preseason. Despite that, Jones throwing to Golladay still had a 60+ catch %.
It dwarfed when Jones left. I mean, Glennon and Fromm stunk, but the scheme also was terribad.
Having an significantly upgraded offensive coaching staff should significantly increase KG's production.
We shall see.
He was injured and seemed unmotivated. Contract details said he was going nowhere. Offense was a mess.
This year, he's playing to prove his worth/stick, or show enough to garner another decent contract if he's cut.
injuries/illness are still a factor, but I think he actually puts in an effort this year and we'll see better results.
Why else sign the guy?
Hopefully Daboll drills this into Jones/whomever.
He didn't really seem to catch the 50/50 balls with more than a 50% catch rate, so I hope he returns to pre-Giants form.
Why else sign the guy?
I'm quite sure the previous GM gave zero thought to it. He saw a WR available as a UFA and he negotiated against himself to sign him.
So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...
So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...
You KNOW..
So, KG's production will only be as good as Jones's play. And who the hell knows what's going to happen there...
You KNOW. :)
I see average at best being paid as a top WR. Another DG gem.
But I may be cynical due to recent years.
This
+1
So, if that comes true, I see increased production from Golloday in 2022.
I'd expect more of the same.
So, if that comes true, I see increased production from Golloday in 2022.
This is a good thought.
I completely agree. If Taylor is healthy, if KG is healthy and Daboll can get his system installed effectively, I think KG will perform pretty damn well.
I would say considerably more effort.