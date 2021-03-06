Barring a miracle, is Daniel Jones already doomed? Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : 11:35 am

Regardless how you feel about him, he's in a terribly difficult position unless Daboll and Kafka are miracle workers and the Giants somehow piece together with glue a functioning unit despite the purge that is ongoing.



It's becoming clear that 2022 is a "clear the decks" year. For a QB in his "make or break" season, that isn't good.



If the Giants go 4-12 or 6-10, he's going to get tied to that record.











