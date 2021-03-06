Barring a miracle, is Daniel Jones already doomed?  

Regardless how you feel about him, he's in a terribly difficult position unless Daboll and Kafka are miracle workers and the Giants somehow piece together with glue a functioning unit despite the purge that is ongoing.
It's becoming clear that 2022 is a "clear the decks" year. For a QB in his "make or break" season, that isn't good.
If the Giants go 4-12 or 6-10, he's going to get tied to that record.
Probably.
As is the entire 2022 Season.
I'll never get used to that. sigh
A good run blocking OL....will do wonders for Barkley...a year removed from his ACL.
Hopefully a modern offense will improved the passing game....as long as OL allows plays to develop.
I still contend the defense matches up well with what Winks like to do....as long as they upgrade a few spots.
If not, Jones is out.
The problem they'll have to sort it out to the tune of a huge contact and/or franchise tag (if they don't pick up his option). It's a mess and I'd imagine he'd have to put up fairly substantial numbers to justify retention at the cost it's going to require.
Or is he satisfied with another one year, Giants friendly deal to prove himself?
Or do we just clear the decks, draft a QB this year and plan to go Taylor/Rookie QB sitting year one?
That is the fascinating part of this season.
As for Jones, I don't see anything that says he is a top or upper middle tier guy. Just my opinion watching every game.
The hope is that the line will be better (which it should be) and the coaching is better (which it should be)
And if the team is as bad as you and the Jones haters think it will be, then the Giants will be in line for a shot at Stroud/Young
Of course, the coaching staff can ignore the outcry, but Giants fans are not known for their patience.
I think some reasonable expectations are:
- Barkley is a year healthier.
- The offensive line will be better. They have already added 3 new linemen who are better than everyone they had last year, save Thomas.
- Golladay will (probably) be better. He was a huge disappointment last year and the contract is crazy, but a lot of us really liked what he brought to the table.
- The least productive players on offense (Engram, Hernandez) are gone, so you get some addition by subtraction there.
Then you have the potential upside of Toney, and an offense built by two highly-regarded offensive coaches. So I think Jones is in a better position this year than last.
The defense, though: they will probably be down 4-5 contributors from last year in the end--Peppers, Bradberry, Carter, Johnson, etc, with very, very little depth. So unless they get an enormous level of contribution from the draft class, or some upside surprises from Smith/Roche, I expect the defense to be bad.
You still have Barkley (fully healthy), KG, Toney (maybe healthy), Slayton, Shep
And, much better coaching.
Everyone hated Engram, so you can't now say that is a huge loss.
I don't agree with you that the record will determine DJs fate.
Can he score points?
Can he be clutch in 2 minute drills - whether before half or at end of game.
Can he lead a game winning drive in a close game.
Those questions can all still be answered.
We wont know until after the draft is this O will be functional but you have to think that Daboll/kafka are an upgrade over Judge and Garrett. I think Jones will be in a position to be successful even if the record may not show it in 2022.
Hopefully, with Daboll that mismanagement, which has been defended by many on BBI, will end.
I do think Jones is already doomed but not for the reason you imply. Not because the team is in transition. But because Jones is not good enough. I believe Daboll already knows this, hence all the talk of bringing in Trubisky.
Outcome #1 - he's bad and loses his spot to Taylor. The Giants don't offer him a 2nd contract. Does anyone think the Giants would offer him 5 million in 2023 to be the backup? Taylor is already under contract for 2023 at that price.
Outcome #2 - he gets hurt again and misses significant time. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after another injury plagued year?
Outcome #3 - he plays the large majority of the games, the Giants finish well below .500 and Jones plays as inconsistently as his first 3 years. Good games, horrible games, no late game magic, too many turnovers. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after more of the same with Taylor already under contract for 2023 and an anticipated deep QB class in the draft?
Outcome #4 - The light goes on. The new staff unlocks what he does well and he has a top 15 NFL QB season, less turnovers and the Giants over perform their roster. He's a free agent. What would a 2nd contract look like? Would the Giants franchise him? That's over 30M for a QB. They could franchise him and negotiate a longer term contract. Who would be a comp? Would this GM and HC want to lock themselves into a 2nd contract QB who isn't elite that they didn't draft?
It Jones’ passes their eye test a poor team record doesn’t necessarily doom him.
I just still think the most likely scenario is that this is the last season for Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.
Exactly. Barring the miracle mentioned at the top, there's no reason for Daniel Jones to be here beyond 2022.
The "miracle" would be Jones suddenly becoming a QB he's never been in his life, one who displays the ability to make off-schedule plays and produce at the level of the top tier NFL QBs.
If the goal is to win Super Bowls, you need a QB who is capable of getting you there and winning it. People are going to point out Nick Foles, and that's an EXCEPTION to the rule. Ryan Tannehill has come as close as he's ever going to get to the Super Bowl, and that's the upside comp for even the most optimistic Jones lovers at this point.
I have no interest in paying Daniel Jones $25 million per year to be in the 12-15 group of NFL QBs (at best).
So yeah, he's doomed by the reality that he's not very good and never has been.
Excellent analysis. Also agree that Jones could play well even if the rest of the team, or at least the offense, doesn't.
Anybody see that in the cards this year?
Jones is running out of time, but he can still do it. If he doesn't, he's had 4 years, there are no excuses.
Just kills me that he has had no shot to succeed with no running game, weapons have been injured at uncommon rate, OL worst I have ever seen and brutal play design/calling. What a disservice we did. Somewhat like what the Texans did to David Carr.
Anybody see that in the cards this year?
Justin Herbert has the first 2 but not the 3rd
In comment 15636549 Joey in VA said:
And this year doesn't figure to get much better - even with a killer draft, this figures to be a bottom 5 team in talent (across the board, not just on O).
That said, he hasn't helped himself by not staying healthy, either.
Pittsburgh? Tampa Bay? Green Bay? LA Rams or Chargers?
I don't see it and neither does the rest of the NFL.
I want to see the same from the other skilled players on the O as all of them performed badly in 2021.
Quote:
The only outcome where he stays on the Giants past 2022 is if he makes them pay him. What does that look like? We're not talking about "arrow pointing up" or "showing potential". He has to be great. 35 TD passes, top 10 offense, 11-6 record great.
Anybody see that in the cards this year?
Justin Herbert has the first 2 but not the 3rd
Daniel Jones has none. And I'd bet anything he never will.
He had started 37 games in the NFL. He won't get another 37. He'll be a backup somewhere else for a while and that will be that. He was never starter quality.
barring a 10 or 11 win season, pretty likely.
Granted his injuries could be a cause of him trying to do too much.
In grand scheme of things, I think where you are a DJ fan or hater he is already cooked.
He is a place holder at best.
Listen I am all for him turning into a franchise QB and not having to worry about that position. Honestly though, the damage has been done.
He is doomed.
he produced in the red zone his rookie year. i think history tells us the answer the question is that anything can happen and those who have won CPOY weren't obvious ahead of time and were 4-5-6-7 years into their careers (Brees, Smith, Tannehill to name a few recent ones).
at jones' current career numbers there's actually already a reasonably high floor despite the worst of circumstances (comp%, int%, qb rtg). what's the upside and can daboll get it? is it too high a bar to expect to see him get the best out of jones (whatever that is)?
Honestly, he's the least of my worries. I'm not saying he is SB material, but he's rarely had chances to show how good he can be, and I believe he has shown a lot in those chances he has had. He's accurate, he throws great deep balls, he can run when things break down, and he has improved his fumbling and will likely continue to improve that as he gets more experience.
In fact, there are not a lot of QBs at his age that i would prefer. There are several, but not a lot.
The grass is always greener with the QB when you are losing because your OL/Running game/Coaching/talent/injury plague is horrible
"If the Giants go 4-12 or 6-10, he's going to get tied to that record."
That's the issue right there. If we can't give him a good offense and the O lets us down to the tune of 4, 5, 6 wins... no matter how DJ played (and with a bad offense he probably didn't play great) that's his eval, right there, fair or unfair. He's done, in that case.
If we can give him a good offense, then I think we'll see a competent and at times really good QB.
Either way though we are going to have a problem in 2023.
If the offense and DJ looked good, I think we'd have to commit to him with a big contract to move forward. Maybe not what we ought to be doing, because really, we would like to have better. So no DJ.
If the offense and DJ look bad, then no way can we move forward with him. No DJ.
Either way it seems like QB is a must-find in 2023 and I don't like when we "must" do something. That's when you reach. Or get incredibly lucky.
2023 therefore looks a little scary to me. One problem year at a time though.
Of course, the coaching staff can ignore the outcry, but Giants fans are not known for their patience.
30 TD's? In one season?
2. His agility in the pocket
3. His release time
4. His decision making
5. His ability to throw on the run
6. His accuracy on passes outside the numbers
7. His zip on passes outside the numbers
8. His durability.
Once he fixes those things he'll be the QB that Gettleman saw.
What is this based on? A decent rookie year? We need to unpack that year and see that most of his good play came over 4 games against 4 absolutely awful defenses. No one is arguing that he has had a perfect situation around him, but that is the plight of most highly drafted QB's.
Ugh, here we go with the "great deep ball" BS again. People are using one season where he led the league in deep ball % - a season in which he threw the fewest deep balls of any of the qualifiers - and ignore the other 2, where he was last and next to last.
And if he's not a SB QB (your words, not mine), why in the world would they resign him?
You've covered all the possible scenarios and I think you can say the same about Saquon.. kinda sad really
They are both kinda doomed as Giants no matter what
1. Yet another new offense to learn. This is problematic for Jones and the entire team
2. A makeshift OL that also have to learn a new system and haven't played together to sync up
3. New TEs that, well, same as above
4. Currently no improvement in his WRs or RBs either (pending draft). Can they stay on the field and off the bench?
It's certainly a terrible time and situation to have a prove it year for any QB.
Nothing about him looks natural when dropping back to pass. He isn't even fun to watch.
The benefit of a QB on a rookie contract is huge. What can complicate things is if you see a QB/QB's in the draft you really like but are not able to draft them. In that case I would go with a low cost vet and try again the next year. Keep building the team in the interim. Strike when opportunity presents itself.
It's not good enough to squint and think you see one.
If you have to squint and think you see a franchise QB, you don't pick up the 5th year option.
Personally i think if we can go to the super bowl against the Ravens with the then #10 who was a borderline NFL qb, than DJ should be the giants qb for many years.
They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.
Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.
Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.
I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.
Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.
If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.
Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.
Nothing about him looks natural when dropping back to pass. He isn't even fun to watch.
No. That would be Josh Rosen.
Quote:
doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.
I think Jones' rookie success had to do with 1) lack of game film on him and 2) Shurmur was able to scheme up the offense and they were able to win some matchups until game film was out there for defensive coordinators to figure out how to attack him.
Since then, much like a fading Eli, a basic cover-2 and disguising pre-snap is often enough to befuddle Jones. No bueno. The big thing when I watch Jones is he clearly cannot see chunks of the field, the Tampa 2020 game was a big red flag in this regard, and he hasn't overcome as yet.
I feel like Cutcliffe polished a turd as best as he could, but the speed and ferocity of the NFL game just seems too much for him.
Personally i think if we can go to the super bowl against the Ravens with the then #10 who was a borderline NFL qb, than DJ should be the giants qb for many years.
I think it will soon rain $100 bills on my head and Adriana Lima will wrap her gams around my body and try to pop me like a pimple.
Daniel Jones is still one of the better players on the roster. That’s bad for us, and probably bad for him. But it also means he isn’t a problem they urgently need to solve.
And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.
I wouldn’t mind Giants picking Ridder in second round.
They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.
Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.
Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.
I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.
Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.
If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.
Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.
I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.
His job this year is to force the Giants into extending him or franchising tagging him because of his play. I hope the coaches let him be more aggressive and let it fly again.
And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.
I think he's ok when the pass pro is good in front of him. But, even when he's playing ok or better the lack of pocket awareness and consistency still remain. He's still bird-dogging receivers, doesn't use his eyes to look off DBs, still turns the football over, still puts his down to be drilled when he runs it.
He has never passed the can he win playoff games sniff test for me. What does he truly do well at the NFL level? Nothing. I think he goes down with DG and the rest of the era as a lump of bad football decisions. To prove otherwise would be a shocking reversal of fortunes.
the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.
the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
In comment 15636606 JonC said:
he produced in the red zone his rookie year. i think history tells us the answer the question is that anything can happen and those who have won CPOY weren't obvious ahead of time and were 4-5-6-7 years into their careers (Brees, Smith, Tannehill to name a few recent ones).
at jones' current career numbers there's actually already a reasonably high floor despite the worst of circumstances (comp%, int%, qb rtg). what's the upside and can daboll get it? is it too high a bar to expect to see him get the best out of jones (whatever that is)?
I think Jones' rookie success had to do with 1) lack of game film on him and 2) Shurmur was able to scheme up the offense and they were able to win some matchups until game film was out there for defensive coordinators to figure out how to attack him.
Since then, much like a fading Eli, a basic cover-2 and disguising pre-snap is often enough to befuddle Jones. No bueno. The big thing when I watch Jones is he clearly cannot see chunks of the field, the Tampa 2020 game was a big red flag in this regard, and he hasn't overcome as yet.
I feel like Cutcliffe polished a turd as best as he could, but the speed and ferocity of the NFL game just seems too much for him.
I think he grips it under pressure of the situation a bit too. I don't feel like he gets us into the correct play enough. The defense believed Eli when started to audible, when Jones starts to change the play, the defense is smiling, almost saying, we are still coming and we smell your fear.
the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.
the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
That's a lot of words for, I don't think he's a franchise QB. He's not, and it helps noone to be paralyzed from making the most logucal choice... to move on.
Daniel Jones is not a science project, add a little of this and a little of that and let's see. He was a poor draft pick and he's an even worse player, and we are squandering years pretending he is something he is not.
this i agree with entirely and why i think the calls to run him more are misguided. he is athletic but not a natural runner. almost all of his injuries have come from running.
and yet the previous regime ran him on QB power what 3-5x per game? that's exactly how he hurt his neck vs. the Eagles, which was only weeks after getting himself concussed vs. Dallas, which was only a week after he bowled someone over for a 2 point conversion a week or two earlier (atl?).
when shurmur was the playcaller he averaged 1-2 less carries per game, and it seemed like most of them were runs where the defense was setup/caught off guard and jones was able to complete the run untouched (or could have chosen to if he was better at knowing when to slide or step out). that wasn't an option with the play calling like the eagles game this past year.
i would have probably done the Russell Wilson trade (though it sounds like he only would have been willing to go to a winning team).
the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.
the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
I'd agree Jones is capable of more, perhaps even an average QB if he's got average talent around him. But I feel like hanging onto him is a remnant of PTSD and being shell-shocked as NYG fans in recent years. QBs who win in the NFL usually are able to lift their offense, and Jones rarely does.
If NYG were staring at a franchise QB in the 2022 draft, I think it would be much clearer to see. imho. I hope you're wrong so we can move fwd quicker, grin.
i would have probably done the Russell Wilson trade (though it sounds like he only would have been willing to go to a winning team).
Well first of all you are not being honest about Jones' abilities. In your post you concede maybe you would take Carr over him but not Cousins and several others. I frankly don't know what the hell you are looking at. I watch Cousins a lot thanks to fantasy football, he's fucking Johnny Unitas compared to Jones. Have you watched him? Have you looked at his stats. He just earned $200M playing QB. Jones will never, ever, sniff that money. Jones is worse than all the QBs you mention, but especially Cousins who sits just outside the top 10/12 QBs in the world. And I am not Cousins fan, but there is a giant gulf between Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones.
I'm more bullish on him than many (I think that's obvious), but seeing JonC sour on him worries me more.... lol. I don't know, I have a feeling he has stuff that Daboll and staff can work with... much more so than Judge and the clapper. Either way I don't see him back here in 2023.
The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.
The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.
Exactly. If you need Shurmur to make you look good, it's because you are a bad QB. Shurmur does all the things to make bad and overmatched QBs look competent. But it's unsustainable.
The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.
Exactly. If you need Shurmur to make you look good, it's because you are a bad QB. Shurmur does all the things to make bad and overmatched QBs look competent. But it's unsustainable.
You think? I find Shurmur to be a middling OC. He got schooled in the playoffs the year before we hired him (which is why I didn't want him as a HC). And he didn't do much with Bridgewater last year. I just think his scheme fit Keenum and Jones well.
Let's see how he and his new team does with Jones who had some somewhat similar upsides and issues coming into the NFL.
Remember, Jones has had two failed head coaches with failed staffs under them, plus absolute garbage teams around him and especially in front of him.
You don't throw away guys with the physical talents and leadership skills that Jones exhibits, at least until you have exhausted every opportunity to help them grow. The new regime will give him every chance to continue to improve. And nobody with even half a brain expects this team to have a very good record this season anyway. You can't clean up a full decade of gross incompetence from top to bottom in one season.
The next mile post is a year from now.
i notice you forgot to mention who the franchise qb is that you think the world is missing out on?
I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.
Yeah when is poor Daniel Jones going to catch a break?
It's not like he was:
-Born rich enough to get high level private QB coaching in HS
-On his way to Princeton before David Cutcliffe decided he liked him
-Drafted 6th overall in the NFL which has allowed him to make $25 million
Pretty much everything in his entire life has gone right for him.
If NYG were staring at a franchise QB in the 2022 draft, I think it would be much clearer to see. imho. I hope you're wrong so we can move fwd quicker, grin.
look at jones like an asset. it's in everyone's best interest to maximize it if at all possible if there's not a better alternative. and the coaching staff's best interest is 100% on going with the best option they have if there is a better alternative.
im not 100% convinced they won't pick a QB this year but based on the expert consensus it seems unlikely. If that's the case with Daboll's specialty being coaching offense and more specifically QBs, getting the best out of jones is a good year 1 project - even if it's just to move on from him after that.
Siriani making Hurts functional and Reich making a mistake on Wentz hasn't stopped either of those teams from attempting to upgrade this year in trade talks for watson/wilson. if Jimmy G wasn't hurt he probably would have been traded already (for more than wentz brought back) despite leading his team to success last year. the bills didn't mistake taylors better than expected 2017 for progress, they traded him for a pick and hitched their wagon to a young guy they believed in.
i'd like to see daboll show us something this year that can make us believe he's the next reich/mcvay/shanahan/etc. and getting the most out of jones may be the best litmus test we've got.
You're putting a lot of words in my fingers that i didn't type.
I typed "he throws great deep balls" I didn't write he is Dan Fouts or even mention that statistic.
And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.
Lastly, the grass is always greener, but getting to the other side where it actually is greener (drafting a SB qb), etc., is just about the hardest thing to do in the draft. I'm not against upgrading him, I just said he's the least of my worries for this team. I also didn't say to resign him necessarily. But I believe his best play is in front of him and he can win a lot of games, assuming the bigger problems of talent/health of the team get mitigated.
They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.
Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.
Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.
I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.
Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.
If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.
Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.
I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.
I think by "luck" he was referring to the in-season factors like support from OL/running game, health and consistent playbook and coaching. Not what he was by what he did in the past (including years and years of hard work, btw, to get drafted where he was).
I read the question as being whether DJ is doomed even if he improves, because the team around him is bad and the record is going to be bad. I don't think so. I think if DJ does his part (a very big if), he'll get a fair evaluation. He has to show that he can be part of the answer, and not part of the problem. Any ambiguity on which way the needle points should be lumped in the "ain't going to cut it" column.
My prediction: DJ shows he has potential, but showing potential is in the "ain't going to cut it" column. Another team decides he's worth a risk and picks him up for a low-modest contract.
And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.
Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.
Yeah when is poor Daniel Jones going to catch a break?
It's not like he was:
-Born rich enough to get high level private QB coaching in HS
-On his way to Princeton before David Cutcliffe decided he liked him
-Drafted 6th overall in the NFL which has allowed him to make $25 million
Pretty much everything in his entire life has gone right for him.
This is a ridiculous comment. You completely dismiss all the work and effort it took for him to get where he is.
And by "lucky," I at least read that as health/OL and O support, consistent and decent coaching, in the present/future season(s), and not past accomplishments or struggles.
Jones isn't in the same universe as Cousins or Jimmy G statistically. Both of them have multiple seasons averaging more than 8.0 ypa. And the fact that Cousins and Jimmy G are both viewed as an albatross by their respective fanbases speaks to how far Jones has to go.
Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.
Who would you replace him with ? This offseason ?
Jones isn't in the same universe as Cousins or Jimmy G statistically. Both of them have multiple seasons averaging more than 8.0 ypa. And the fact that Cousins and Jimmy G are both viewed as an albatross by their respective fanbases speaks to how far Jones has to go.
Pretty much this.
When he signs to be a backup somewhere else next year I wonder if we'll continue to see the same whining and excuses about his supporting cast holding him back.
look at jones like an asset. it's in everyone's best interest to maximize it if at all possible if there's not a better alternative. and the coaching staff's best interest is 100% on going with the best option they have if there is a better alternative.
im not 100% convinced they won't pick a QB this year but based on the expert consensus it seems unlikely. If that's the case with Daboll's specialty being coaching offense and more specifically QBs, getting the best out of jones is a good year 1 project - even if it's just to move on from him after that.
Siriani making Hurts functional and Reich making a mistake on Wentz hasn't stopped either of those teams from attempting to upgrade this year in trade talks for watson/wilson. if Jimmy G wasn't hurt he probably would have been traded already (for more than wentz brought back) despite leading his team to success last year. the bills didn't mistake taylors better than expected 2017 for progress, they traded him for a pick and hitched their wagon to a young guy they believed in.
i'd like to see daboll show us something this year that can make us believe he's the next reich/mcvay/shanahan/etc. and getting the most out of jones may be the best litmus test we've got.
And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.
Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.
Who would you replace him with ? This offseason ?
Tyrod Taylor. Already on the roster. Draft a QB.
Even if Jones is ultimately "better than half" of NFL QBs, that's still not good enough to pay him market rate for 2023 and beyond. So I guess in that sense, I don't care if your very scientific method of evaluation is right or wrong - because it's irrelevant to the overall discussion.
the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.
the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
Maybe just maybe, the problem is Daniel Jones - doesn't process well enough, doesn't throw well enough. He's nothing but an undertaker for OC's and receivers' careers. Gettleman and the merry band of misfits in the front office screwed up just about everything they touched but they were right choosing this stiff qb with the 6th pick. That's what Jonestown is trying to sell us.
Hope he does well
but his time in NY is likely done
If jones were actually a rose in a junkyard, you would have seen something to legitimately sink your teeth into. He hasn't done that.
Jones will almost certainly be the QB this year, but I would say it is 95% certain that he is gone after this year even if he plays well. The only way you consider keeping him is if he is a borderline MVP candidate this year.
Jones will almost certainly be the QB this year, but I would say it is 95% certain that he is gone after this year even if he plays well. The only way you consider keeping him is if he is a borderline MVP candidate this year.
yes he needs to play like an all-pro. 4500 yds 35TDs 10INTs
Did the league figure him out or is it a combination of bad fit and bad surroundings?
Jones had many of the same problems at Duke. I saw several of his college games. He played behind an equally bad OL and his receivers had the second most drops in D1 his last year IIRC. He was always running for his life, as he has with the Giants
But Jones locks onto or misses receivers even when he has more than enough time to throw. His pocket presence is also poor. Even in his third year the game at this level still appears too fast for him. His ability to see the whole field, especially post snap, doesn't seem to have improved.
You could put up with his flaws and injury history if he was a backup, but not as a starter. That is especially true given what it would cost to keep him after this season. I doubt he'll show enough improvement this year to warrant that investment, but I'm rooting for him, and not just because I'm a Giants fan. Jones is very tough and works hard.
And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.
To be fair, Glennon is a good yard stick. He went from being a decent backup on other teams to looking like an utter joke on this team.
When he signs to be a backup somewhere else next year I wonder if we'll continue to see the same whining and excuses about his supporting cast holding him back.
He could be in the CFL or USFL in two years and somehow it would be Jason Garrett's fault
Terps says it best - giving Jones more snaps/reps are just wasted opportunities for others.
I bought all of it.
Judge was with Belichick and Saban.
He knows.
No, he did not.
There were enough plays with good protection to know what we have.
We have buptkiss.
OK?
We wasted to the sixth pick in the draft.
Just mourn it now and move on.