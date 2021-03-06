for display only
Barring a miracle, is Daniel Jones already doomed?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am
Regardless how you feel about him, he's in a terribly difficult position unless Daboll and Kafka are miracle workers and the Giants somehow piece together with glue a functioning unit despite the purge that is ongoing.

It's becoming clear that 2022 is a "clear the decks" year. For a QB in his "make or break" season, that isn't good.

If the Giants go 4-12 or 6-10, he's going to get tied to that record.





Barring a miracle, is Daniel Jones already doomed?  
M.S. : 11:36 am : link

Probably.

As is the entire 2022 Season.
Eric. Don’t forget  
SJGiant : 11:36 am : link
There are 17 game seasons now.
RE: Eric. Don’t forget  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15636531 SJGiant said:
Quote:
There are 17 game seasons now.


I'll never get used to that. sigh
I don't think so. Schoen and Daboll are very good talent evaluators.  
Ira : 11:38 am : link
If the Giants don't have a good season, but it's not on him, they'll be able to sort that out.
No  
jeff57 : 11:38 am : link
.
Last year was the “make of break”  
Sean : 11:39 am : link
Came out and started 0-3. Had a good game against NO, but then barreled into the end zone head first against Dallas which was foolish. Was awful against the Rams. Was awful against Tampa. Was bad against Kansas City. Just not good enough.
He's done  
Go Terps : 11:40 am : link
.
is he though?  
GiantsFan84 : 11:40 am : link
the offensive line will be better than last year. barring a new injury or trade he will have a healthy barkley. evan engram is no longer here. he will have a better play caller. and hopefully he will have golladay and toney healthy this year.
Doomed how  
Joey in VA : 11:42 am : link
He's a bad QB, that's all that matters.
Fix OL  
George from PA : 11:42 am : link
I will take my chances.....

A good run blocking OL....will do wonders for Barkley...a year removed from his ACL.

Hopefully a modern offense will improved the passing game....as long as OL allows plays to develop.

I still contend the defense matches up well with what Winks like to do....as long as they upgrade a few spots.

If not, Jones is out.
RE: I don't think so. Schoen and Daboll are very good talent evaluators.  
Lambuth_Special : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15636537 Ira said:
Quote:
If the Giants don't have a good season, but it's not on him, they'll be able to sort that out.


The problem they'll have to sort it out to the tune of a huge contact and/or franchise tag (if they don't pick up his option). It's a mess and I'd imagine he'd have to put up fairly substantial numbers to justify retention at the cost it's going to require.
It depends on what kind of contract extenstion Jones wants.....  
GiantBlue : 11:44 am : link
If he isn't a top tier guy or an upper-middle tier guy, will he still want a second contract in line with the other guys at that level?

Or is he satisfied with another one year, Giants friendly deal to prove himself?

Or do we just clear the decks, draft a QB this year and plan to go Taylor/Rookie QB sitting year one?

That is the fascinating part of this season.

As for Jones, I don't see anything that says he is a top or upper middle tier guy. Just my opinion watching every game.
I would hope the new coaches and front office  
Snablats : 11:44 am : link
can grade on a sliding scale because they know the caliber of players coming and going.

The hope is that the line will be better (which it should be) and the coaching is better (which it should be)

And if the team is as bad as you and the Jones haters think it will be, then the Giants will be in line for a shot at Stroud/Young
If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:45 am : link
the Giants go 5-12, Daniel Jones is going to have to throw for 30 touchdowns to make fans forgive him.

Of course, the coaching staff can ignore the outcry, but Giants fans are not known for their patience.
I think he's probably not going be the guy...  
RHPeel : 11:45 am : link
... but the Giants are mostly putting the "doom" to the defense. The offense is already a good bit better than it was Week 17.

I think some reasonable expectations are:

- Barkley is a year healthier.
- The offensive line will be better. They have already added 3 new linemen who are better than everyone they had last year, save Thomas.
- Golladay will (probably) be better. He was a huge disappointment last year and the contract is crazy, but a lot of us really liked what he brought to the table.
- The least productive players on offense (Engram, Hernandez) are gone, so you get some addition by subtraction there.

Then you have the potential upside of Toney, and an offense built by two highly-regarded offensive coaches. So I think Jones is in a better position this year than last.

The defense, though: they will probably be down 4-5 contributors from last year in the end--Peppers, Bradberry, Carter, Johnson, etc, with very, very little depth. So unless they get an enormous level of contribution from the draft class, or some upside surprises from Smith/Roche, I expect the defense to be bad.
If he can stay on the field and then show a markedly different  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:47 am : link
game than he has already show, sure there's a chance. But four years in we kind of know who and what he is.
What offensive pieces are no longer on the team?  
ZogZerg : 11:51 am : link
It seems like the OL has been upgraded, even before the draft.

You still have Barkley (fully healthy), KG, Toney (maybe healthy), Slayton, Shep

And, much better coaching.

Everyone hated Engram, so you can't now say that is a huge loss.

I don't agree with you that the record will determine DJs fate.

Can he score points?
Can he be clutch in 2 minute drills - whether before half or at end of game.
Can he lead a game winning drive in a close game.

Those questions can all still be answered.


It still depends on the OL & health  
Rudy5757 : 11:53 am : link
You have to think going into next season the OL will be improved over last year especially after the injuries. If we get an OT in the draft on paper the OL is better. Cant possibly be worse than Solder. Our WRs are the same but again health is the concern. TE is TBD but its not like Engram was producing at a high level. Barkley should be better if hes still on the team and we should be able to get Bookers replacement. depth across the board will be paper thin.

We wont know until after the draft is this O will be functional but you have to think that Daboll/kafka are an upgrade over Judge and Garrett. I think Jones will be in a position to be successful even if the record may not show it in 2022.
Oh well  
The_Boss : 11:53 am : link
Life isn't supposed to be easy.
The Giants have lost the plot.  
Producer : 11:54 am : link
They prioritized trying to win with Jones over winning. Loyalty to a high draft pick is not where it is at in the NFL. 5 year internships to *evaluate* the QB is not where it's at.

Hopefully, with Daboll that mismanagement, which has been defended by many on BBI, will end.

I do think Jones is already doomed but not for the reason you imply. Not because the team is in transition. But because Jones is not good enough. I believe Daboll already knows this, hence all the talk of bringing in Trubisky.
I would not rule the kid out just yet  
JerseyCityJoe : 11:54 am : link
But he better start throwing some td's.
I think so at least with the Giants  
arniefez : 11:55 am : link
because of the NFL business realities. Unless the Giants pick up his 5th year option which seems doubtful. I'm basing on his option being declined. Am I missing anything in the possible 2022 outcomes?

Outcome #1 - he's bad and loses his spot to Taylor. The Giants don't offer him a 2nd contract. Does anyone think the Giants would offer him 5 million in 2023 to be the backup? Taylor is already under contract for 2023 at that price.

Outcome #2 - he gets hurt again and misses significant time. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after another injury plagued year?

Outcome #3 - he plays the large majority of the games, the Giants finish well below .500 and Jones plays as inconsistently as his first 3 years. Good games, horrible games, no late game magic, too many turnovers. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after more of the same with Taylor already under contract for 2023 and an anticipated deep QB class in the draft?

Outcome #4 - The light goes on. The new staff unlocks what he does well and he has a top 15 NFL QB season, less turnovers and the Giants over perform their roster. He's a free agent. What would a 2nd contract look like? Would the Giants franchise him? That's over 30M for a QB. They could franchise him and negotiate a longer term contract. Who would be a comp? Would this GM and HC want to lock themselves into a 2nd contract QB who isn't elite that they didn't draft?
I think we need to define "doomed"...  
EricJ : 11:56 am : link
because Jones is going to have a long career in this league as a backup QB.
On bad teams there can be players  
joeinpa : 11:56 am : link
Who pass the “eye test “.

It Jones’ passes their eye test a poor team record doesn’t necessarily doom him.
it is not about the fans  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:57 am : link
it is whether he convinces the new regime that he has significant upside.
I  
AcidTest : 11:58 am : link
think so. As you note, this is a rebuilding year and he's in a contract year. He also hasn't really done much the first three years, although he has flashed in a few games. But the Giants can always franchise him next year if his play this season warrants doing so.

I just still think the most likely scenario is that this is the last season for Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.
I'm pulling for DJ  
Pete from Woodstock : 11:58 am : link
but we can be in a great position for next year IF we trade back with one of our #1 picks this year to get an extra #1 next year. Tyrod could start the season next year with the rookie backing him up until he's ready to go.
RE: Doomed how  
rsjem1979 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15636549 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He's a bad QB, that's all that matters.


Exactly. Barring the miracle mentioned at the top, there's no reason for Daniel Jones to be here beyond 2022.

The "miracle" would be Jones suddenly becoming a QB he's never been in his life, one who displays the ability to make off-schedule plays and produce at the level of the top tier NFL QBs.

If the goal is to win Super Bowls, you need a QB who is capable of getting you there and winning it. People are going to point out Nick Foles, and that's an EXCEPTION to the rule. Ryan Tannehill has come as close as he's ever going to get to the Super Bowl, and that's the upside comp for even the most optimistic Jones lovers at this point.

I have no interest in paying Daniel Jones $25 million per year to be in the 12-15 group of NFL QBs (at best).

So yeah, he's doomed by the reality that he's not very good and never has been.
RE: I think so at least with the Giants  
AcidTest : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15636578 arniefez said:
Quote:
because of the NFL business realities. Unless the Giants pick up his 5th year option which seems doubtful. I'm basing on his option being declined. Am I missing anything in the possible 2022 outcomes?

Outcome #1 - he's bad and loses his spot to Taylor. The Giants don't offer him a 2nd contract. Does anyone think the Giants would offer him 5 million in 2023 to be the backup? Taylor is already under contract for 2023 at that price.

Outcome #2 - he gets hurt again and misses significant time. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after another injury plagued year?

Outcome #3 - he plays the large majority of the games, the Giants finish well below .500 and Jones plays as inconsistently as his first 3 years. Good games, horrible games, no late game magic, too many turnovers. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after more of the same with Taylor already under contract for 2023 and an anticipated deep QB class in the draft?

Outcome #4 - The light goes on. The new staff unlocks what he does well and he has a top 15 NFL QB season, less turnovers and the Giants over perform their roster. He's a free agent. What would a 2nd contract look like? Would the Giants franchise him? That's over 30M for a QB. They could franchise him and negotiate a longer term contract. Who would be a comp? Would this GM and HC want to lock themselves into a 2nd contract QB who isn't elite that they didn't draft?


Excellent analysis. Also agree that Jones could play well even if the rest of the team, or at least the offense, doesn't.
.  
Go Terps : 12:00 pm : link
The only outcome where he stays on the Giants past 2022 is if he makes them pay him. What does that look like? We're not talking about "arrow pointing up" or "showing potential". He has to be great. 35 TD passes, top 10 offense, 11-6 record great.

Anybody see that in the cards this year?
I think he'll get a legitimate shot this year,  
Section331 : 12:00 pm : link
and even if the team struggles, Schoen and Daboll should be able to glean enough information about Jones to determine whether to offer him a 2nd contract. There are things they will look for on film - is he making the proper progressions, is he feeling where the pressure is coming from, can he deliver the ball into tight windows, can he identify pressure packages and coverages - that will determine more than his final stat line.

Jones is running out of time, but he can still do it. If he doesn't, he's had 4 years, there are no excuses.
.  
NYG22 : 12:02 pm : link
I cannot very well argue w the pessimism.

Just kills me that he has had no shot to succeed with no running game, weapons have been injured at uncommon rate, OL worst I have ever seen and brutal play design/calling. What a disservice we did. Somewhat like what the Texans did to David Carr.
RE: .  
Mike in NY : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15636591 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only outcome where he stays on the Giants past 2022 is if he makes them pay him. What does that look like? We're not talking about "arrow pointing up" or "showing potential". He has to be great. 35 TD passes, top 10 offense, 11-6 record great.

Anybody see that in the cards this year?


Justin Herbert has the first 2 but not the 3rd
RE: Doomed how  
loafin : 12:04 pm : link
This is accurate. Jones has not shown enough over the past 3 years to show he is the guy. He stares down receivers, is a turnover machine and makes stupid decisions. He is the Evan Engram of QBs, he does everything right, he is a great teammate, he works hard, he is physically gifted but is just missing "it".

In comment 15636549 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He's a bad QB, that's all that matters.
He can't see half the field  
JonC : 12:06 pm : link
doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.
He's absolutely doomed  
speedywheels : 12:06 pm : link
He's had absolute shit around him for the past three seasons - they've had arguably the worst skill positions and OL in the entire league during that time.

And this year doesn't figure to get much better - even with a killer draft, this figures to be a bottom 5 team in talent (across the board, not just on O).

That said, he hasn't helped himself by not staying healthy, either.

Ask the question a different way  
loafin : 12:11 pm : link
Is there any team in the NFL that if Daniel Jones was there starting QB they would be a TOP contender to win the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh? Tampa Bay? Green Bay? LA Rams or Chargers?

I don't see it and neither does the rest of the NFL.
I'm more of an optimist  
Beer Man : 12:14 pm : link
I know the DJ haters will say it is a forgone conclusion, but I want to see him perform when he has a decent OL in front of him. Ever our beloved Eli struggled behind the terrible OLs the team has placed on the filed over the last several seasons.

I want to see the same from the other skilled players on the O as all of them performed badly in 2021.
Until they can run the ball with consistency  
aka dbrny : 12:17 pm : link
any QB they put back there is doomed
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15636596 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15636591 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only outcome where he stays on the Giants past 2022 is if he makes them pay him. What does that look like? We're not talking about "arrow pointing up" or "showing potential". He has to be great. 35 TD passes, top 10 offense, 11-6 record great.

Anybody see that in the cards this year?



Justin Herbert has the first 2 but not the 3rd


Daniel Jones has none. And I'd bet anything he never will.

He had started 37 games in the NFL. He won't get another 37. He'll be a backup somewhere else for a while and that will be that. He was never starter quality.
Beane and Schoen inherited Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo....  
MOOPS : 12:18 pm : link
and HE was done after one year, so..................

barring a 10 or 11 win season, pretty likely.
Pretty much unless Dabboll really is  
Blue Dream : 12:19 pm : link
The genius behind Josh Allen and can do the same for him. Color me skeptical.
Let me answer your question  
Tom from LI : 12:21 pm : link
How many QB's have this many coach changes and offenses along with the injury situation only to turn it around and put it all together in year 4?

Granted his injuries could be a cause of him trying to do too much.

In grand scheme of things, I think where you are a DJ fan or hater he is already cooked.

He is a place holder at best.

Listen I am all for him turning into a franchise QB and not having to worry about that position. Honestly though, the damage has been done.

He is doomed.
RE: He can't see half the field  
Eric on Li : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15636606 JonC said:
Quote:
doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.


he produced in the red zone his rookie year. i think history tells us the answer the question is that anything can happen and those who have won CPOY weren't obvious ahead of time and were 4-5-6-7 years into their careers (Brees, Smith, Tannehill to name a few recent ones).

at jones' current career numbers there's actually already a reasonably high floor despite the worst of circumstances (comp%, int%, qb rtg). what's the upside and can daboll get it? is it too high a bar to expect to see him get the best out of jones (whatever that is)?
Doomed  
uther99 : 12:24 pm : link
Despite the issues on the team, he hasn't shown enough. And his poor decisions have gotten him injured. His play in Dallas when he got concussed was totally avoidable
I have almost  
Mike in Marin : 12:25 pm : link
no worries about Daniel Jones. He has shown he is very successful when he has some protection and a running game.

Honestly, he's the least of my worries. I'm not saying he is SB material, but he's rarely had chances to show how good he can be, and I believe he has shown a lot in those chances he has had. He's accurate, he throws great deep balls, he can run when things break down, and he has improved his fumbling and will likely continue to improve that as he gets more experience.

In fact, there are not a lot of QBs at his age that i would prefer. There are several, but not a lot.

The grass is always greener with the QB when you are losing because your OL/Running game/Coaching/talent/injury plague is horrible
I think that DJ is a good qb...  
D HOS : 12:26 pm : link
...if he's on a good offense. Give him a good offense, he'll do his part. Is that what we want? Negative. Is that the best we can do right now? Yep.

"If the Giants go 4-12 or 6-10, he's going to get tied to that record."

That's the issue right there. If we can't give him a good offense and the O lets us down to the tune of 4, 5, 6 wins... no matter how DJ played (and with a bad offense he probably didn't play great) that's his eval, right there, fair or unfair. He's done, in that case.

If we can give him a good offense, then I think we'll see a competent and at times really good QB.

Either way though we are going to have a problem in 2023.

If the offense and DJ looked good, I think we'd have to commit to him with a big contract to move forward. Maybe not what we ought to be doing, because really, we would like to have better. So no DJ.

If the offense and DJ look bad, then no way can we move forward with him. No DJ.

Either way it seems like QB is a must-find in 2023 and I don't like when we "must" do something. That's when you reach. Or get incredibly lucky.

2023 therefore looks a little scary to me. One problem year at a time though.
RE: If  
The_Boss : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15636559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants go 5-12, Daniel Jones is going to have to throw for 30 touchdowns to make fans forgive him.

Of course, the coaching staff can ignore the outcry, but Giants fans are not known for their patience.


30 TD's? In one season?
All Jones has to do is improve...  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:34 pm : link
1. His pocket awareness
2. His agility in the pocket
3. His release time
4. His decision making
5. His ability to throw on the run
6. His accuracy on passes outside the numbers
7. His zip on passes outside the numbers
8. His durability.

Once he fixes those things he'll be the QB that Gettleman saw.
RE: I think that DJ is a good qb...  
Section331 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15636645 D HOS said:
Quote:
...if he's on a good offense. Give him a good offense, he'll do his part. Is that what we want? Negative. Is that the best we can do right now? Yep.


What is this based on? A decent rookie year? We need to unpack that year and see that most of his good play came over 4 games against 4 absolutely awful defenses. No one is arguing that he has had a perfect situation around him, but that is the plight of most highly drafted QB's.
RE: I have almost  
Section331 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15636643 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:
no worries about Daniel Jones. He has shown he is very successful when he has some protection and a running game.

Honestly, he's the least of my worries. I'm not saying he is SB material, but he's rarely had chances to show how good he can be, and I believe he has shown a lot in those chances he has had. He's accurate, he throws great deep balls, he can run when things break down, and he has improved his fumbling and will likely continue to improve that as he gets more experience.

In fact, there are not a lot of QBs at his age that i would prefer. There are several, but not a lot.

The grass is always greener with the QB when you are losing because your OL/Running game/Coaching/talent/injury plague is horrible


Ugh, here we go with the "great deep ball" BS again. People are using one season where he led the league in deep ball % - a season in which he threw the fewest deep balls of any of the qualifiers - and ignore the other 2, where he was last and next to last.

And if he's not a SB QB (your words, not mine), why in the world would they resign him?
RE: I think so at least with the Giants  
AROCK1000 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15636578 arniefez said:
Quote:
because of the NFL business realities. Unless the Giants pick up his 5th year option which seems doubtful. I'm basing on his option being declined. Am I missing anything in the possible 2022 outcomes?

Outcome #1 - he's bad and loses his spot to Taylor. The Giants don't offer him a 2nd contract. Does anyone think the Giants would offer him 5 million in 2023 to be the backup? Taylor is already under contract for 2023 at that price.

Outcome #2 - he gets hurt again and misses significant time. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after another injury plagued year?

Outcome #3 - he plays the large majority of the games, the Giants finish well below .500 and Jones plays as inconsistently as his first 3 years. Good games, horrible games, no late game magic, too many turnovers. Do the Giants offer him a 2nd contract after more of the same with Taylor already under contract for 2023 and an anticipated deep QB class in the draft?

Outcome #4 - The light goes on. The new staff unlocks what he does well and he has a top 15 NFL QB season, less turnovers and the Giants over perform their roster. He's a free agent. What would a 2nd contract look like? Would the Giants franchise him? That's over 30M for a QB. They could franchise him and negotiate a longer term contract. Who would be a comp? Would this GM and HC want to lock themselves into a 2nd contract QB who isn't elite that they didn't draft?

You've covered all the possible scenarios and I think you can say the same about Saquon.. kinda sad really
They are both kinda doomed as Giants no matter what
Doomed implies  
JB_in_DC : 12:46 pm : link
the fate of a Greek tragic hero, twisting in his fate determined by gods. Daniel Jones still controls his own destiny.
Not sure I'd say doomed  
USAF NYG Fan : 12:48 pm : link
but the cards are very much stacked against him.

1. Yet another new offense to learn. This is problematic for Jones and the entire team
2. A makeshift OL that also have to learn a new system and haven't played together to sync up
3. New TEs that, well, same as above
4. Currently no improvement in his WRs or RBs either (pending draft). Can they stay on the field and off the bench?

It's certainly a terrible time and situation to have a prove it year for any QB.
He might be the most  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:49 pm : link
robotic QB I've ever seen when throwing the ball.

Nothing about him looks natural when dropping back to pass. He isn't even fun to watch.
The only way he stays  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:50 pm : link
is if it clear to the staff he can lead a team to a championship and shows himself to be a upper tier QB. Upper tier is he wins games this year in the 4th QTR. He makes a few critical throws consistently in games that you go wow. Etc.

The benefit of a QB on a rookie contract is huge. What can complicate things is if you see a QB/QB's in the draft you really like but are not able to draft them. In that case I would go with a low cost vet and try again the next year. Keep building the team in the interim. Strike when opportunity presents itself.
Regarding the fifth year option,  
Producer : 12:53 pm : link
you have to be certain you see a franchise, elite QB.

It's not good enough to squint and think you see one.

If you have to squint and think you see a franchise QB, you don't pick up the 5th year option.
Eric asking that question on this board will not provide useful or  
plato : 12:53 pm : link
interesting nor especially fair information. You have posters like “terps” and “google” who are just ignorant and hateful. DJ deserves to be evaluated with hopefully a competent line and an offense that is qb friendly.

Personally i think if we can go to the super bowl against the Ravens with the then #10 who was a borderline NFL qb, than DJ should be the giants qb for many years.
He's overdue for some good luck.  
David B. : 12:53 pm : link
He literally hasn't had ANY. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. At some point, if nothing else, the basic law of averages dictates that eventually some things will go your way.

They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.

Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.


Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.

I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.

Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.

If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.

Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.


RE: He might be the most  
MOOPS : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15636670 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
robotic QB I've ever seen when throwing the ball.

Nothing about him looks natural when dropping back to pass. He isn't even fun to watch.


No. That would be Josh Rosen.
RE: RE: He can't see half the field  
JonC : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15636639 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15636606 JonC said:


Quote:


doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.



he produced in the red zone his rookie year. i think history tells us the answer the question is that anything can happen and those who have won CPOY weren't obvious ahead of time and were 4-5-6-7 years into their careers (Brees, Smith, Tannehill to name a few recent ones).

at jones' current career numbers there's actually already a reasonably high floor despite the worst of circumstances (comp%, int%, qb rtg). what's the upside and can daboll get it? is it too high a bar to expect to see him get the best out of jones (whatever that is)?


I think Jones' rookie success had to do with 1) lack of game film on him and 2) Shurmur was able to scheme up the offense and they were able to win some matchups until game film was out there for defensive coordinators to figure out how to attack him.

Since then, much like a fading Eli, a basic cover-2 and disguising pre-snap is often enough to befuddle Jones. No bueno. The big thing when I watch Jones is he clearly cannot see chunks of the field, the Tampa 2020 game was a big red flag in this regard, and he hasn't overcome as yet.

I feel like Cutcliffe polished a turd as best as he could, but the speed and ferocity of the NFL game just seems too much for him.
RE: Eric asking that question on this board will not provide useful or  
Producer : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15636680 plato said:
Quote:
interesting nor especially fair information. You have posters like “terps” and “google” who are just ignorant and hateful. DJ deserves to be evaluated with hopefully a competent line and an offense that is qb friendly.

Personally i think if we can go to the super bowl against the Ravens with the then #10 who was a borderline NFL qb, than DJ should be the giants qb for many years.


I think it will soon rain $100 bills on my head and Adriana Lima will wrap her gams around my body and try to pop me like a pimple.

The OL will be somewhat better, at worst  
Bill in UT : 12:58 pm : link
There will be enough of a sample of plays to evaluate whether Jones is making the reads and good throws
We are so accustomed to a GM with no contingency plan…  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:58 pm : link
… that when Schoen and Daboll set up a Plan B, we assume they have jettisoned Plan A. Jones remaining beyond 2022 may now be Plan B or C, but as long as he’s here, he has a chance.

Daniel Jones is still one of the better players on the roster. That’s bad for us, and probably bad for him. But it also means he isn’t a problem they urgently need to solve.
RE: He can't see half the field  
cosmicj : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15636606 JonC said:
Quote:
doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.


And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.
David B and D HOS  
JonC : 12:59 pm : link
good posts, explains the state of affairs and how we've gotten to this point.
He lacks consistency in his performance to be a NFL top tier QB  
Rick in Dallas : 1:01 pm : link
Makes several good throws then makes dumb mistakes that has you shaking your head. I have seen enough in his first 3 seasons.
I wouldn’t mind Giants picking Ridder in second round.
RE: He's overdue for some good luck.  
Sean : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15636681 David B. said:
Quote:
He literally hasn't had ANY. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. At some point, if nothing else, the basic law of averages dictates that eventually some things will go your way.

They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.

Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.


Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.

I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.

Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.

If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.

Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.

I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.
I wouldn't say doomed  
bronxct1 : 1:04 pm : link
I don't think he's doomed but it's really going to be an interesting year for him. He can do a lot of different things at the position which is what Daboll likes so there can be a good match there. The odds are against him though as a lot relies on the health of everyone around him. If Toney, Golladay and Barkley are missing games again there's really nothing to do but move on.

His job this year is to force the Giants into extending him or franchising tagging him because of his play. I hope the coaches let him be more aggressive and let it fly again.
RE: RE: He can't see half the field  
JonC : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15636692 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15636606 JonC said:


Quote:


doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.



And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.


I think he's ok when the pass pro is good in front of him. But, even when he's playing ok or better the lack of pocket awareness and consistency still remain. He's still bird-dogging receivers, doesn't use his eyes to look off DBs, still turns the football over, still puts his down to be drilled when he runs it.

He has never passed the can he win playoff games sniff test for me. What does he truly do well at the NFL level? Nothing. I think he goes down with DG and the rest of the era as a lump of bad football decisions. To prove otherwise would be a shocking reversal of fortunes.
... still puts his HEAD down  
JonC : 1:09 pm : link
instead of going feet first
i see it differently jon  
Eric on Li : 1:10 pm : link
im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).

the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.

the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
RE: RE: RE: He can't see half the field  
Thegratefulhead : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15636684 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15636639 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15636606 JonC said:


Quote:


doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.



he produced in the red zone his rookie year. i think history tells us the answer the question is that anything can happen and those who have won CPOY weren't obvious ahead of time and were 4-5-6-7 years into their careers (Brees, Smith, Tannehill to name a few recent ones).

at jones' current career numbers there's actually already a reasonably high floor despite the worst of circumstances (comp%, int%, qb rtg). what's the upside and can daboll get it? is it too high a bar to expect to see him get the best out of jones (whatever that is)?



I think Jones' rookie success had to do with 1) lack of game film on him and 2) Shurmur was able to scheme up the offense and they were able to win some matchups until game film was out there for defensive coordinators to figure out how to attack him.

Since then, much like a fading Eli, a basic cover-2 and disguising pre-snap is often enough to befuddle Jones. No bueno. The big thing when I watch Jones is he clearly cannot see chunks of the field, the Tampa 2020 game was a big red flag in this regard, and he hasn't overcome as yet.

I feel like Cutcliffe polished a turd as best as he could, but the speed and ferocity of the NFL game just seems too much for him.
Bravo. Perfect, thank you you for writing these words to describe what I saw as well, but lack acumen to frame it.

I think he grips it under pressure of the situation a bit too. I don't feel like he gets us into the correct play enough. The defense believed Eli when started to audible, when Jones starts to change the play, the defense is smiling, almost saying, we are still coming and we smell your fear.
RE: i see it differently jon  
Producer : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15636710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).

the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.

the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.


That's a lot of words for, I don't think he's a franchise QB. He's not, and it helps noone to be paralyzed from making the most logucal choice... to move on.

Daniel Jones is not a science project, add a little of this and a little of that and let's see. He was a poor draft pick and he's an even worse player, and we are squandering years pretending he is something he is not.
RE: ... still puts his HEAD down  
Eric on Li : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15636707 JonC said:
Quote:
instead of going feet first


this i agree with entirely and why i think the calls to run him more are misguided. he is athletic but not a natural runner. almost all of his injuries have come from running.

and yet the previous regime ran him on QB power what 3-5x per game? that's exactly how he hurt his neck vs. the Eagles, which was only weeks after getting himself concussed vs. Dallas, which was only a week after he bowled someone over for a 2 point conversion a week or two earlier (atl?).

when shurmur was the playcaller he averaged 1-2 less carries per game, and it seemed like most of them were runs where the defense was setup/caught off guard and jones was able to complete the run untouched (or could have chosen to if he was better at knowing when to slide or step out). that wasn't an option with the play calling like the eagles game this past year.
There's a signpost up ahead...  
Klaatu : 1:18 pm : link
Producer you tell me who the available franchise QB is  
Eric on Li : 1:19 pm : link
and i'll say let's go get them.

i would have probably done the Russell Wilson trade (though it sounds like he only would have been willing to go to a winning team).
RE: i see it differently jon  
JonC : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15636710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).

the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.

the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.


I'd agree Jones is capable of more, perhaps even an average QB if he's got average talent around him. But I feel like hanging onto him is a remnant of PTSD and being shell-shocked as NYG fans in recent years. QBs who win in the NFL usually are able to lift their offense, and Jones rarely does.

If NYG were staring at a franchise QB in the 2022 draft, I think it would be much clearer to see. imho. I hope you're wrong so we can move fwd quicker, grin.
RE: Producer you tell me who the available franchise QB is  
Producer : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15636728 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and i'll say let's go get them.

i would have probably done the Russell Wilson trade (though it sounds like he only would have been willing to go to a winning team).


Well first of all you are not being honest about Jones' abilities. In your post you concede maybe you would take Carr over him but not Cousins and several others. I frankly don't know what the hell you are looking at. I watch Cousins a lot thanks to fantasy football, he's fucking Johnny Unitas compared to Jones. Have you watched him? Have you looked at his stats. He just earned $200M playing QB. Jones will never, ever, sniff that money. Jones is worse than all the QBs you mention, but especially Cousins who sits just outside the top 10/12 QBs in the world. And I am not Cousins fan, but there is a giant gulf between Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones.
RE: He can't see half the field  
Johnny5 : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15636606 JonC said:
Quote:
doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.

I'm more bullish on him than many (I think that's obvious), but seeing JonC sour on him worries me more.... lol. I don't know, I have a feeling he has stuff that Daboll and staff can work with... much more so than Judge and the clapper. Either way I don't see him back here in 2023.
Shurmur illusion  
Thegratefulhead : 1:31 pm : link
For one year, Shurmur made Case Keenum look like Drew Brees, their stats were pretty close, that year over the same games Keenum started. Keenum never looked like that against.

The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.
RE: Shurmur illusion  
Producer : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15636744 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
For one year, Shurmur made Case Keenum look like Drew Brees, their stats were pretty close, that year over the same games Keenum started. Keenum never looked like that against.

The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.


Exactly. If you need Shurmur to make you look good, it's because you are a bad QB. Shurmur does all the things to make bad and overmatched QBs look competent. But it's unsustainable.
We will  
GiantsRage2007 : 1:38 pm : link
Be drafting a qb in 2023 to go with a new rb
RE: RE: Shurmur illusion  
Johnny5 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15636747 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15636744 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


For one year, Shurmur made Case Keenum look like Drew Brees, their stats were pretty close, that year over the same games Keenum started. Keenum never looked like that against.

The Shurmur 1 year mirage will likely be the best Jones ever looks as a pro too. Something else could happen, lights go on late.....rarely. Don't bank on it.



Exactly. If you need Shurmur to make you look good, it's because you are a bad QB. Shurmur does all the things to make bad and overmatched QBs look competent. But it's unsustainable.

You think? I find Shurmur to be a middling OC. He got schooled in the playoffs the year before we hired him (which is why I didn't want him as a HC). And he didn't do much with Bridgewater last year. I just think his scheme fit Keenum and Jones well.
To answer the original question, no. Definitely not.  
Red Dog : 1:39 pm : link
Daboll was in charge of the team of coaches who turned Josh Allen from a highly questionable prospect into a super star.

Let's see how he and his new team does with Jones who had some somewhat similar upsides and issues coming into the NFL.

Remember, Jones has had two failed head coaches with failed staffs under them, plus absolute garbage teams around him and especially in front of him.

You don't throw away guys with the physical talents and leadership skills that Jones exhibits, at least until you have exhausted every opportunity to help them grow. The new regime will give him every chance to continue to improve. And nobody with even half a brain expects this team to have a very good record this season anyway. You can't clean up a full decade of gross incompetence from top to bottom in one season.

The next mile post is a year from now.
producer seeing things differently is not dishonest  
Eric on Li : 1:39 pm : link
if you want to pay Kirk Cousins 30m per year that's a decision you can make that id not make. Jones is under contract for next year at $8m in a world where Carson Wentz is worth 2 day 2 draft picks despite costing more than 3x that.

i notice you forgot to mention who the franchise qb is that you think the world is missing out on?
RE: RE: He's overdue for some good luck.  
rsjem1979 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15636697 Sean said:
Quote:


I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.


Yeah when is poor Daniel Jones going to catch a break?

It's not like he was:

-Born rich enough to get high level private QB coaching in HS
-On his way to Princeton before David Cutcliffe decided he liked him
-Drafted 6th overall in the NFL which has allowed him to make $25 million

Pretty much everything in his entire life has gone right for him.
I'm hopeful for Danny but....  
morrison40 : 1:45 pm : link
Past performance being the best indicator of future performance, doesn't bode well for him.
I completely understand this Jon but here's a suggestion  
Eric on Li : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15636731 JonC said:
Quote:


If NYG were staring at a franchise QB in the 2022 draft, I think it would be much clearer to see. imho. I hope you're wrong so we can move fwd quicker, grin.


look at jones like an asset. it's in everyone's best interest to maximize it if at all possible if there's not a better alternative. and the coaching staff's best interest is 100% on going with the best option they have if there is a better alternative.

im not 100% convinced they won't pick a QB this year but based on the expert consensus it seems unlikely. If that's the case with Daboll's specialty being coaching offense and more specifically QBs, getting the best out of jones is a good year 1 project - even if it's just to move on from him after that.

Siriani making Hurts functional and Reich making a mistake on Wentz hasn't stopped either of those teams from attempting to upgrade this year in trade talks for watson/wilson. if Jimmy G wasn't hurt he probably would have been traded already (for more than wentz brought back) despite leading his team to success last year. the bills didn't mistake taylors better than expected 2017 for progress, they traded him for a pick and hitched their wagon to a young guy they believed in.

i'd like to see daboll show us something this year that can make us believe he's the next reich/mcvay/shanahan/etc. and getting the most out of jones may be the best litmus test we've got.
RE: RE: I have almost  
Mike in Marin : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15636663 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15636643 Mike in Marin said:


Quote:


no worries about Daniel Jones. He has shown he is very successful when he has some protection and a running game.

Honestly, he's the least of my worries. I'm not saying he is SB material, but he's rarely had chances to show how good he can be, and I believe he has shown a lot in those chances he has had. He's accurate, he throws great deep balls, he can run when things break down, and he has improved his fumbling and will likely continue to improve that as he gets more experience.

In fact, there are not a lot of QBs at his age that i would prefer. There are several, but not a lot.

The grass is always greener with the QB when you are losing because your OL/Running game/Coaching/talent/injury plague is horrible



Ugh, here we go with the "great deep ball" BS again. People are using one season where he led the league in deep ball % - a season in which he threw the fewest deep balls of any of the qualifiers - and ignore the other 2, where he was last and next to last.

And if he's not a SB QB (your words, not mine), why in the world would they resign him?


You're putting a lot of words in my fingers that i didn't type.

I typed "he throws great deep balls" I didn't write he is Dan Fouts or even mention that statistic.

And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.

Lastly, the grass is always greener, but getting to the other side where it actually is greener (drafting a SB qb), etc., is just about the hardest thing to do in the draft. I'm not against upgrading him, I just said he's the least of my worries for this team. I also didn't say to resign him necessarily. But I believe his best play is in front of him and he can win a lot of games, assuming the bigger problems of talent/health of the team get mitigated.
RE: RE: He's overdue for some good luck.  
Mike in Marin : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15636697 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15636681 David B. said:


Quote:


He literally hasn't had ANY. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. At some point, if nothing else, the basic law of averages dictates that eventually some things will go your way.

They're going to design a system around what he does well. They're going to run better/smarter route concepts that help QBs succeed.

Hopefully, the OL will be better. Just basic, middle-of-the-pack average/competent so he's not running for his life would be a HUGE upgrade.


Hopefully HE and his weapons stays healthier, too.

I don't expect miracles or a winning season, but I hope to see progress.

Maybe come out of the season thinking Jones did HIS job, even if other things don't go well. More yards, more TDs, less INTs and fumbles. Show us the arrow is pointed up.

If everything turns to shit (again), the OL still sucks, and he's lousy, at least he took the beating rather than a rookie QB. Then they move on. Taylor starts in 2023 until they find the long term answer.

Doomed? No. But some better luck would sure be nice. And it's long overdue.




I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.


I think by "luck" he was referring to the in-season factors like support from OL/running game, health and consistent playbook and coaching. Not what he was by what he did in the past (including years and years of hard work, btw, to get drafted where he was).
a lot of folk  
fkap : 1:57 pm : link
are arguing whether DJ will show enough to keep his job. That's been argued to death. Obviously, if he shows no better than he has the last 2 years, his future on this team is slim.

I read the question as being whether DJ is doomed even if he improves, because the team around him is bad and the record is going to be bad. I don't think so. I think if DJ does his part (a very big if), he'll get a fair evaluation. He has to show that he can be part of the answer, and not part of the problem. Any ambiguity on which way the needle points should be lumped in the "ain't going to cut it" column.

My prediction: DJ shows he has potential, but showing potential is in the "ain't going to cut it" column. Another team decides he's worth a risk and picks him up for a low-modest contract.
He was over drafter from the start  
UberAlias : 1:59 pm : link
By a bad GM and bad owner. He’s been a starter for 3 years heading into 4th. I wouldn’t call it make or break. He’s on borrowed time, as he should be.
RE: RE: RE: I have almost  
rsjem1979 : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15636767 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:

And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.


Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.
RE: RE: RE: He's overdue for some good luck.  
Mike in Marin : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15636758 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15636697 Sean said:


Quote:




I’d say being overdrafted at #6 is pretty damn lucky.



Yeah when is poor Daniel Jones going to catch a break?

It's not like he was:

-Born rich enough to get high level private QB coaching in HS
-On his way to Princeton before David Cutcliffe decided he liked him
-Drafted 6th overall in the NFL which has allowed him to make $25 million

Pretty much everything in his entire life has gone right for him.


This is a ridiculous comment. You completely dismiss all the work and effort it took for him to get where he is.

And by "lucky," I at least read that as health/OL and O support, consistent and decent coaching, in the present/future season(s), and not past accomplishments or struggles.
RE: i see it differently jon  
Lambuth_Special : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15636710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).


Jones isn't in the same universe as Cousins or Jimmy G statistically. Both of them have multiple seasons averaging more than 8.0 ypa. And the fact that Cousins and Jimmy G are both viewed as an albatross by their respective fanbases speaks to how far Jones has to go.
Eric  
JonC : 2:04 pm : link
Good post, no argument there, as long as they decline the contract option and remove temptation from Mara. Clean up that line of sight at least.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I have almost  
Mike in Marin : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15636773 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15636767 Mike in Marin said:


Quote:



And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.



Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.


Who would you replace him with ? This offseason ?
RE: RE: i see it differently jon  
NINEster : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15636776 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 15636710 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).




Jones isn't in the same universe as Cousins or Jimmy G statistically. Both of them have multiple seasons averaging more than 8.0 ypa. And the fact that Cousins and Jimmy G are both viewed as an albatross by their respective fanbases speaks to how far Jones has to go.


Pretty much this.

.  
Go Terps : 2:08 pm : link
Jones isn't in the same universe as the likes of Cousins and Garoppolo. If you want a comp, it's Blaine Gabbert. Looks great throwing the ball in practice against air, and is serviceable if his first read is wide open. But that's it.

When he signs to be a backup somewhere else next year I wonder if we'll continue to see the same whining and excuses about his supporting cast holding him back.
RE: I completely understand this Jon but here's a suggestion  
Thegratefulhead : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15636766 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15636731 JonC said:


Quote:




If NYG were staring at a franchise QB in the 2022 draft, I think it would be much clearer to see. imho. I hope you're wrong so we can move fwd quicker, grin.



look at jones like an asset. it's in everyone's best interest to maximize it if at all possible if there's not a better alternative. and the coaching staff's best interest is 100% on going with the best option they have if there is a better alternative.

im not 100% convinced they won't pick a QB this year but based on the expert consensus it seems unlikely. If that's the case with Daboll's specialty being coaching offense and more specifically QBs, getting the best out of jones is a good year 1 project - even if it's just to move on from him after that.

Siriani making Hurts functional and Reich making a mistake on Wentz hasn't stopped either of those teams from attempting to upgrade this year in trade talks for watson/wilson. if Jimmy G wasn't hurt he probably would have been traded already (for more than wentz brought back) despite leading his team to success last year. the bills didn't mistake taylors better than expected 2017 for progress, they traded him for a pick and hitched their wagon to a young guy they believed in.

i'd like to see daboll show us something this year that can make us believe he's the next reich/mcvay/shanahan/etc. and getting the most out of jones may be the best litmus test we've got.
I see Jones as a potential asset to trade, he is just a teeny, tiny asset in the body of an NFL QB. I am hoping we take a swing at Willis and trade Jones, sans that, I want a competition with Taylor that I fully expect Jones loses.
What's the success rate of  
phil in arizona : 2:10 pm : link
QBs on their 4th offensive coordinator in 4 years coming off of neck surgery?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I have almost  
rsjem1979 : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15636780 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:

And as far as SB goes, none of us know what his upside is, because he has had not consistency in coaching, OL play, running game and weapons, and I was only admitting that I don't know. But he is better than at least half of the QBs in the league when healthy and has support. Again, not from any statistics, but from what I see from watching football for almost 50 years.



Well, hard to argue with a sophisticated and objective evaluation like that.



Who would you replace him with ? This offseason ?


Tyrod Taylor. Already on the roster. Draft a QB.

Even if Jones is ultimately "better than half" of NFL QBs, that's still not good enough to pay him market rate for 2023 and beyond. So I guess in that sense, I don't care if your very scientific method of evaluation is right or wrong - because it's irrelevant to the overall discussion.
RE: i see it differently jon  
HomerJones45 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15636710 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
im not saying Jones' is a franchise qb, but i see his processing ability and decision making as a passer equal or better than a lot of guys in the middle tier of QBs like Jimmy G, Cousins, Wentz, even Carr at times (look no further than Carr's inability to beat Graham's D this past year). there are non-subjective statistics that validate this beyond cherry picking games here or there. i wouldn't take jones over carr but i would take him over the other 3 for next year (even assuming contract/cost the same for all 3 i just see more upside because he's younger and those guys are what they are).

the glaring issue is in the last 2 years he hasn't been anywhere near productive enough in terms of scoring points. his td% got cut in half from his rookie year.

the chicken or the egg is the offense/coaching vs. regression/defenses adjusting? there's undoubtedly a combination but after watching all curls at the sticks 100x in a row on 3rd downs, and engram running witten routes he has no business being asked to run, and slayton getting balls dislodged by DBs running in breaking routes he had no business running, i lean more the former. everyone regressed in the offense the last 2 years.
If you think Jones' processing ability is equal or better than Cousins, Garappalo, Wentz, blah blah blah, you need professional help to move out of Jonestown. With Jones, it is always someone else's problem- the receivers at Duke were no good,his pro receivers were no good- no matter how many they brought in here, his OL's at Duke and the pros are no good, he has no running game, his OC's are no good . . . This guy has now played 4 years of college ball and 4 years of pro ball and never had anything.

Maybe just maybe, the problem is Daniel Jones - doesn't process well enough, doesn't throw well enough. He's nothing but an undertaker for OC's and receivers' careers. Gettleman and the merry band of misfits in the front office screwed up just about everything they touched but they were right choosing this stiff qb with the 6th pick. That's what Jonestown is trying to sell us.
it in his best interest to play well  
Paulie Walnuts : 2:19 pm : link
no matter what the future brings..

Hope he does well

but his time in NY is likely done
The Question is  
OntheRoad : 2:23 pm : link
whether DJ can succeed with a decent offensive system and an improved line. The one year he had a good system he lit it up despite a bad line. Why would he be doomed?
The deck is as stacked against Jones as it can be  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:27 pm : link
Doomed feels overly dramatic, but it doesn't seem like he has a great chance to pull out of this dive.

If jones were actually a rose in a junkyard, you would have seen something to legitimately sink your teeth into. He hasn't done that.
Outside of an All-Pro type of year  
Mike from Ohio : 2:37 pm : link
You have to let him walk. What other option is there? Sign him to a market level extension after three bad years and one decent year and hope it was not a mirage?

Jones will almost certainly be the QB this year, but I would say it is 95% certain that he is gone after this year even if he plays well. The only way you consider keeping him is if he is a borderline MVP candidate this year.
RE: Outside of an All-Pro type of year  
Producer : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15636812 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You have to let him walk. What other option is there? Sign him to a market level extension after three bad years and one decent year and hope it was not a mirage?

Jones will almost certainly be the QB this year, but I would say it is 95% certain that he is gone after this year even if he plays well. The only way you consider keeping him is if he is a borderline MVP candidate this year.


yes he needs to play like an all-pro. 4500 yds 35TDs 10INTs
 
christian : 2:48 pm : link
I am typically not a fan of the take away all the good or bad, and … approach, but fact is Daniel Jones had 3 big games in 2019.

Did the league figure him out or is it a combination of bad fit and bad surroundings?
The  
AcidTest : 2:50 pm : link
question is why in his third year Jones is still struggling. His OL has been so wretched that he often only has time to make one, maybe two, reads before throwing the ball. That certainly is why it sometimes seems that he's locking onto receivers. He simply doesn't have enough time to throw. He's also had no running game, his receivers can't separate, and his TE ran the wrong routes or dropped too many passes.

Jones had many of the same problems at Duke. I saw several of his college games. He played behind an equally bad OL and his receivers had the second most drops in D1 his last year IIRC. He was always running for his life, as he has with the Giants

But Jones locks onto or misses receivers even when he has more than enough time to throw. His pocket presence is also poor. Even in his third year the game at this level still appears too fast for him. His ability to see the whole field, especially post snap, doesn't seem to have improved.

You could put up with his flaws and injury history if he was a backup, but not as a starter. That is especially true given what it would cost to keep him after this season. I doubt he'll show enough improvement this year to warrant that investment, but I'm rooting for him, and not just because I'm a Giants fan. Jones is very tough and works hard.
RE: RE: He can't see half the field  
FStubbs : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15636692 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15636606 JonC said:


Quote:


doesn't produce in the red zone, has a greater penchant for the big negative play than the big positive play. There's been nothing to see here other than a few outlier performances.



And the bad pocket skills that makes his flawed OL look worse than it is. You’re being too nice to him.


To be fair, Glennon is a good yard stick. He went from being a decent backup on other teams to looking like an utter joke on this team.
RE: .  
Scooter185 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15636784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Jones isn't in the same universe as the likes of Cousins and Garoppolo. If you want a comp, it's Blaine Gabbert. Looks great throwing the ball in practice against air, and is serviceable if his first read is wide open. But that's it.

When he signs to be a backup somewhere else next year I wonder if we'll continue to see the same whining and excuses about his supporting cast holding him back.


He could be in the CFL or USFL in two years and somehow it would be Jason Garrett's fault
Why prolong the agony?  
bw in dc : 3:07 pm : link
If you play the %s, Jones is not going to play at high enough level in '22 to merit a second contract. So, it really makes the most sense to cut the cord now and begin a true rebuild.

Terps says it best - giving Jones more snaps/reps are just wasted opportunities for others.
No one  
Thegratefulhead : 3:23 pm : link
Was higher on Jones than me at the beginning of 2021. I bought it all, I had it all figured out. Jones was awesome on tight window throws down the field and they got him Golloday. You don't tell Joe Judge what players can't do, you tell him they can do and you do that.

I bought all of it.

Judge was with Belichick and Saban.

He knows.

No, he did not.

There were enough plays with good protection to know what we have.

We have buptkiss.

OK?

We wasted to the sixth pick in the draft.

Just mourn it now and move on.

