I’m not happy

Micko : 3/18/2022 11:58 pm
Apologies - but this is about as low as I have felt in a long time as a Giants fan. This is the demolition part of a home renovation where you gut the kitchen and see the mouse shit and mold behind the walls and realize the rotting support beams are going to cost way more and take longer to fix than u realized. The worst part is we are forced to remodel with repurposed cabinets from the junk yard. It just feels shitty. But I guess at least we didn’t dump 3 first round draft picks and 200+ on a potential rapist.
Better to renovate than live in a shit house with  
Saos1n : 12:00 am : link
The mouse turds chilling next to your bowl of spaghetti for years to come

And I understand, you may feel the same way as I do. I’m not shitting on your post. I’m just glad the renovation is under way and I get to judge the new lay out
Lol  
Micko : 12:06 am : link
Indeed. I am as well but the reality that things may continue to get worse (e.g., we may still need a QB) are a bit unsettling. Not
much to look forward. Boo boo. Lol.
…..  
Micko : 12:07 am : link
First world problems.
It's pretty difficult  
Joey in VA : 12:18 am : link
Seeing teams load up LA Rams style to win it all while we spackle the walls and redo the plumbing. It's not an easy thing to deal with as hard-core fans but we are on the right and difficult path. Anything worth doing is worth doing well, and that's the opposite of what the previous regime did. It's painful but necessary. We're all in it together.
It's ten years overdue.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:22 am : link
.
RE: It's pretty difficult  
JohnG in Albany : 12:35 am : link
In comment 15637321 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Seeing teams load up LA Rams style to win it all while we spackle the walls and redo the plumbing. It's not an easy thing to deal with as hard-core fans but we are on the right and difficult path. Anything worth doing is worth doing well, and that's the opposite of what the previous regime did. It's painful but necessary. We're all in it together.


Tear the sheet rock off to the studs, bust out the windows, and start over.

It's the 2022 cap problem  
JonC : 12:38 am : link
there's not much room to operate to fix past mistakes yet.
Plus you dog runs away...  
DonQuixote : 12:45 am : link
and your wife is sleeping with the pool boy...who you needed to hire because he's your bosses nephew.
How long has it been...  
AROCK1000 : 12:49 am : link
Since Acorsi was GM??
Hmm  
Johnny5 : 1:05 am : link
That's a powerful analogy... lol
I haven't been this happy in a long time about the Giants  
NoGainDayne : 1:48 am : link
the contract we paid to Kenny Golladay did not make me excited.

Anyone can overpay free agents. The hard work is being honest with yourself about where your team is really at.

It's the hard work that also yields results.

I find it so odd that people could be relatively "happy" with an incompetent blowhard running our team and have this make them "unhappy."

You are basically saying you'd rather live in a house where everything is broken and falling apart but for a chunk of the year you don't live in the house and the people that are supposed to fix it don't fix it but they are like "hey! we are actually installing a fountain in your living room, it's going to be great" but then you get there and the fountain doesn't work either. You are saying you'd rather get excited about bullshit than people being like hey, everything in this house is broken we actually need to fix it.

Put on your big girl pants, jesus. You may feel like we are throwing in the towel but I'm more confident in this season than I have been in a while that we have a decent chance to be mediocre vs. almost definitely bad.

These people look like they may actually have a real plan. That requires discipline. I'll trust people with a plan every time over people that fly by the seat of their pants and think they are "smart" enough to get away with that.

This post truly shocks me. What are you pining for? We've been one of the most poorly run teams for at least 6 years if not more.
Really?  
Go Terps : 2:33 am : link
This is the best I've felt as a fan in a long time. Each of these past four years we have dug deeper and deeper into a pit of incompetence.

It's obviously early, but to me it's clear that Schoen gets it. To me it looks like he recognizes this is a teardown, and all the guys being signed now are short term placeholders to be able to field a team while we absorb the cap penalties brought on by Gettleman's regime of incompetence.

I don't know if Schoen is going to be the GM to bring us back to Super Bowl contention, but the early returns tell me he may be the guy to pull us out of this hole.

I think we'll look back at this offseason as an inflection point where the Giants finally joined the modern NFL.
I am more in the happy mode than  
jvm52106 : 6:03 am : link
Say the not emotional one way or the other mode and certainly far from the unhappy mode.

This team was bad- not that there isn't talent but that it was so horribly constructed by our GM and then further by our HC who clearly had no idea what he was doing. Judge was so out of his element he was like a bizaro version of Ted Laso. His cliches were born of arrogance, his arrogance bordered on lunacy and it wasn't until the wheels were coming did we see just how effed up he/his plan was.

We have to make changes and it looks even worse as a fan because we are watching March Madness unfold with other teams huge moves. Yet, we have one quiver in our arsenal still to use that many here still argue against:

Trading down from 5 or 7 or both, to accumulate more picks this year and next year to completely rebuild with youth.

If we can come out of this dark period with 2 maybe 3 young Olmen, Edge,1 and maybe 2 TE's and a mid to later round RB then this will be an excellent draft .

Follow that up with a trade deadline deal of Barkley for a pick in 2023 and we are doing very well..
Agree with Terps.  
section125 : 6:05 am : link
Anyone with half a brain knew that this teardown was necessary to get rid of dead weight and overpriced contracts. There will be more next offseason. There will also be a rendering in the scouting department, which will be just as important.

After dealing with shit for the last 10 years, it is liberating to see this happening. They are probably odds on to be a bottom three team next season with a chance at a new QB. (But somehow Jacksonville will pick 1st again)

Like watching Holmes on Homes, when the interior is torn out, and the rot and mistakes are exposed, it can only get better. Time to buck up, it is only football. You could be a Knicks fan...
I agree with Terps  
UberAlias : 6:21 am : link
The team is a mess. It’s very early yet, but at least feels like we’re in competent hands, for a change.
No Giant fan is going to be happy  
cjac : 6:42 am : link
For at least another season, maybe 2. When we drafted Jones it put the team back 5 years. Here we are on year 4. We’re forced to watch him fumble himself off the team for another season.

It’s all good though, we will be in a nice spot to get Bryce Young.
Fans tend to look at their team in a vacuum  
USAF NYG Fan : 6:45 am : link
unless their team has been bad for decades and then they are just use to it.

It's very rare to have a franchise QB and immediately go to another franchise worthy QB. Montana to Young, Favre to Rogers, these cases are rare. I suppose the jury is still out on Jones but I'd be surprised if he pulls it off just because it would be so rare. The odds are very much against us. Picking the right QB in the draft is extremely hard.

Just look at the current franchise/elite QBs and when they were drafted (in comparison to the other QBs in their year)

Allen - 3rd taken behind Mayfield and Darnold
Jackson - 5th taken same year as Allen
Mahomes & Watson - were the 2nd and 3rd pick behind Trubisky at spots 10 & 12
Prescott - 7th QB taken in the 4th round

This list goes on and on and it's actually rare for it to be the 1st QB taken. I will admit both Mannings did it.

What I'm saying is it's not easy and I do find it funny that fans act like it is. There are 31 other teams trying to do the same thing and always remember, the Giants have been more successful at it over their history than most of those team. 4 Lombardi's. Only 4 teams can say they have more Lombardi's then the Giants which means historically, the Giants are one of the best in the league. That's pretty damn good.

I focused on the QB for this but we have made other mistakes in the past as well. What could have been if we kept and promoted Vince Lombardi or Tom Landry or Bill Belichick to HC. How many more SB wins would we have? They will right the ship but it will take time.
Some of us have known for a decade that the foundation  
EricJ : 7:04 am : link
was crumbling and we need to start there.
Lotta dead-on comments here  
M.S. : 7:08 am : link

Just wanna add that the true re-building begins with the upcoming Draft. That's when all the brand-spanking new building materials are purchased. The installation will require some patience. Make that a lot of patience (as in three years.)

In the meantime, you can think of the Free Agents Schoen/Daboll have brought in as opaque sheeting spread all over the construction site so we don't see the complete gut renovation.

Anything over 6 wins this season should make us feel very good about Schoen/Daboll. Anything close to .500 and they should be selected GM and Head Coach of the Year!
The good news is that rebuilds can happen quickly in 2022.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:31 am : link
The roster is far worse than in 1996 or 2003. I think it's worse than 2017, maybe even 1978. But in the current NFL, a few good moves and some luck can elevate an awful team to competitiveness in a year or two.

If rooting for a terrible team depresses you, don't even watch the 2022 Giants. They will almost certainly stink. If they steal a few wins early, maybe tune in for some October games out of curiosity, but don't kid yourself: this season is, at best, the 2004 stage of the rebuild, and even that much early promise (remember the 5-2 start with Warner?) is unlikely.

I just want to see progress, and signs that a few key building blocks are in place. Most of the roster will turn over within two years anyway, so I'm not going to lose sleep when Ricky Seals-Jones drops a pass or Tae Crowder gets burned for a touchdown.
When they start drafting consistently better  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:31 am : link
things will improve. Until then, expect similar results.

'17 Engram, Tomlinson, Webb, Gallman, Moss, Bisnowaty
'18 Barkley, Hernandez, Carter, Hill, Lauletta, McIntosh
'19 Jones, Lawrence, Baker, xman, love, Connelly, Slayton, Ballentine, Asafu, Slayton

We may not have one player from these drafts next year on the roster. Really tough to compete like this and it then you double down by trying to make up for it in FA.

Compare this to the Giants drafts of 2004-07 and you see why the results were vastly different. Hopefully '20-'21 produce some players and they excel the next two drafts. Wins will follow.

It’s part of being a fan  
BillT : 7:36 am : link
There are no guarantees in sports. That’s why we like them.
I should charge for the therapy......  
George from PA : 7:40 am : link
Who did the Giants lose that was painful?

The only benefit from a horrible season....is we lose no one that we wanted.

Bradberry will hurt....but let see how that goes....

I actually feel Schoen and Daboll has done more.....the OL is better already.

Gono will not excite anyone...but he still is better than Peart.

Same goes for Glowinski is better than Hernandez.Feliciano will be better than Price....even this guy, even Douglas is better than Sukura.....not drastic, but improvement in all 4 spots across the OL.

TE has taken a step back....

We knew the draft was going to be key to the off season.

A TE will be drafted....so will a RT, probably a corner ( to offset losing Bradberry)....a monster edge would be ideal but

expect the draft not to fix everything.

At least, we got a response to the disaster of Glennon/Fromm.....and possibly a bridge if Jones fails.

But the key is still the coaches.

People can blame whoever....but I blame the lack of steady coaches.

Team can not win with revolving doors with coaching staffs.....that lead to constant roster turnovers.

Losing L.Ryan is a perfect example. We now do not have last years defensive captain, 10 million in dead cap and minus a player......you can win doing this....but

New coaches have different priorities.

I pray and hope we keep these coaches for a long time.
love the analogy...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:02 am : link
...!

Yep, the subfloor has rot and it's time for the old plaster walls to go.
The demo is going to be a big job.
But, the floor joists and wall studs are good...

The 2022 draft will be the new subfloor going in.

This is an exciting time.
Piggy backing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:16 am : link
on what a lot of people are saying...

The way the Giants were operating wasn't working. Worse, it was getting worse.

This is the reset. It comes at a cost.

You can't half-ass a reset or it really isn't a reset.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:22 am : link
Giants were getting to the point that not only were they throwing $$$ at free agent mistakes to cover poor drafting, they were starting to trade for players who weren't good (Price, Bredeson) or one-year rentals (Crossen). It was getting worse.
The reset  
thevett : 8:26 am : link
I’m not sure we have suffered as greatly as did Giant fans from the end of the Y.A. Tittle era until the arrival of George Young. If I remember correctly, it took Young a few drafts to get the ship upright again.
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience
RE: The reset  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:37 am : link
In comment 15637398 thevett said:
Quote:
I’m not sure we have suffered as greatly as did Giant fans from the end of the Y.A. Tittle era until the arrival of George Young. If I remember correctly, it took Young a few drafts to get the ship upright again.
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience


This is just starting.

I tried to warn people.

The "rebuilding" (if you want to call it that) that started under McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge are completely irrelevant. It never happened. So fans who are saying, "How much longer are we going to have to do this?" don't really get it. We've been moved back to the starting blocks again.
RE: The reset  
M.S. : 8:44 am : link
In comment 15637398 thevett said:
Quote:
I’m not sure we have suffered as greatly as did Giant fans from the end of the Y.A. Tittle era until the arrival of George Young. If I remember correctly, it took Young a few drafts to get the ship upright again.
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience

1964-1980. Was there for every game.
What did you  
cokeduplt : 9:04 am : link
Expect. 4-13 last year with no cap room thanks to one of the worst GMs of all time. Atleast we have GM that seems to have a plan and doing the smart things so far. It seems like they are headed in the right direction at least.
This year is fix the cracks  
k2tampa : 9:18 am : link
In the foundation. Next year is put in the upgrades. Remember that we are in very good condition versus the cap next year, and Schoen is doing a good job of not mortgaging that.

This year was always going to be about the draft. Anyone who thought differently was fooling themselves. Schoen has done much more this month than I expected.
This is the best I’ve felt about the Giants in 6 or 7 years.  
cosmicj : 9:32 am : link
I’m looking forward to the season even though the team will be terrible.

I’d be even more excited if they managed to trade Saquon and Jones. Never want to see those guys in a Giants uniform again.
I just posted in another thread  
UberAlias : 9:43 am : link
They literally made the same mistake with Jones they made with Eli. With Eli, they thought they could make another run. With Jones, they set out to prove to the world in his make or break 3rd year that they were going to compete with him.

Of all the shitty decisions, it’s the strategic miscalculations leading to misappropriation of resources that set the franchise back most. And in four years, DG has done this twice. Just unbelievable.

So unraveling that mess is what this new group inherited.
While you’re feeling shitty (understood)  
Big Blue '56 : 9:47 am : link
avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again. Works for me and would work for most of the NFL’s fanbase who have yet to experience or rarely experience, the absolute euphoria.

That is all..😎
So you enjoyed the last 3/4 years  
UConn4523 : 9:47 am : link
?
RE: This is the best I’ve felt about the Giants in 6 or 7 years.  
Scooter185 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15637450 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m looking forward to the season even though the team will be terrible.

I’d be even more excited if they managed to trade Saquon and Jones. Never want to see those guys in a Giants uniform again.


ditto. Continue to jettison DG's mistakes and I'll feel even better
RE: So you enjoyed the last 3/4 years  
Big Blue '56 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15637471 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?


Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.
This time last year the majority of this board was very happy  
Jimmy Googs : 10:00 am : link
with the Judge working nicely with Getts, looking for Daniel Jones to become a top 10-15 QB, presuming the Defense would excel, the Offense would improve with Saquon back, and excited with all the big free agent signings like Golladay.

Although some posters weren’t buying it all...
RE: RE: So you enjoyed the last 3/4 years  
UConn4523 : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15637484 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15637471 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.


No, the OP
You seem like you are from the generation  
pjcas18 : 10:03 am : link
that would write a "strongly worded letter". Maybe if you voice your concerns to Giants ownership they will stop making you unhappy and decide to win.

just a suggestion.
In fact there are multiple posters on this very thread that defined  
Jimmy Googs : 10:05 am : link
that exact view and would lose their minds at anyone displaying a view that didn’t share in that optimism.
RE: RE: RE: So you enjoyed the last 3/4 years  
Big Blue '56 : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15637489 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15637484 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15637471 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


?



Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.



No, the OP


Whew! You’re one of the few go to posters on here that I love discussing stuff with, whether we agree or disagree..😎
I'm Not UNhappy  
BlueVinnie : 10:09 am : link
I'm not sure why anyone (with the exception of those who were wearing the Paul Dottino signature model rose colored glasses) would be feeling bad about what Schoen & Daboll are doing. We finally have a true GM and HC in place, that have a plan to fix this mess of a team. It will take time but it will be worth the wait.
I’m never unhappy  
UConn4523 : 10:12 am : link
it’s not that serious to me. But if you let the Giants or a sports team in general get you down you should have felt that way before this offseason.
RE: In fact there are multiple posters on this very thread that defined  
Mike from SI : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15637495 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that exact view and would lose their minds at anyone displaying a view that didn’t share in that optimism.


Well there were plenty of us that did not.

Thought I do recall someone posting something like "how could you look at the end of last season and think things are not improving?" There were people who were really buying the "late-season irrelevant wins = improvement" nonsense.
Look, my feelings about the future success of DJ have been out there  
Big Blue '56 : 10:13 am : link
for quite awhile, But, if the majority here are correct and he fails to ultimately measure up, I am confident we finally have the “builders” we need to be in charge.

That’s comforting.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:18 am : link
We tried spackle and paint for a long time. It didn't work, and it kept making it worse.

We had to tear the entire fucking thing down. This is going to be painful, but it's necessary. We're going to need to sit through another couple of years with a lot of losses and understand that it is part of this process.

Schoen and Daboll need to be given a full, legitimate 3 years here to get the needle pointing back upwards from zero. If progress isn't visibly made by then, welp.. we're in for even more misery.

But, this is how it has to go. We can't cut corners anymore.
RE: It's ten years overdue.  
mattlawson : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15637322 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.



No exaggeration. Same issues since 2012
forget 3 years there needs to progress day 1  
Eric on Li : 10:26 am : link
not saying they should get fired if there's no progress, but how is it possible for Nick Siriani to win 9 games with an inherited jalen hurts (who single handedly lost the game to the nyg this year) and their best player on offense a rookie? Or stefanski turning around the browns with 2 winning years. or Flores winning 7 games when the dolphins traded all their best players trying to tank (now officially known!) and a career backup at QB?

im not saying they should be a winning team but if Daboll is the guy there should be visible progress day 1. i know it seems impossible because we haven't seen positive progress in 10 years but look around the league at the teams who have rebuilt and it tends to be visible pretty suddenly.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:31 am : link
Progress is going to be subjective. My point is that we need to be prepared for a ~4 win season in year one and can't start talking about firing everyone again when that happens. I don't care how good Daboll is, this roster is absolutely gutted. We have almost nothing. No depth. No true star players.

Gettleman wrecked this entire roster.

I'm not saying I need 3 years to see anything change, but I don't realistically see the Giants as a legitimate, winning football team much sooner than that. We are starting from literal zero here.

Sure, if Schoen absolutely knocks this draft out of the park, it'll accelerate the process. But there's no shortcut when it's done this way. We're not going to win 7+ games next year. No way.
The first thing any sports team needs  
Dave on the UWS : 10:37 am : link
is a GM who sees the big picture, draws up a plan to clean up the mess and make the team successful again. There is a lot of pain for fans along the way. We will take our lumps but if you look closely, you can see REAL progress.
Take the OL.
For a decade, the Giants have thrown indiscriminate resources at the problem to try to solve it (many posters here pointed out the stupidity of going that route).
Contrast that with Schoen’s plan (which is pretty obvious). Sign stop gap players you are familiar with to construct an “adequate” functioning line to stabilize things. Then add young prospects ( draft, post draft FA) to develop and eventually replace them. One piece at a time. Now that’s a plan, if executed correctly WILL work.
Building a team for sustained success takes time, a good sound plan and patient execution. As Terps said early returns are promising for Schoen which is great news for us.
RE: The first thing any sports team needs  
Del Shofner : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15637550 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is a GM who sees the big picture, draws up a plan to clean up the mess and make the team successful again. There is a lot of pain for fans along the way. We will take our lumps but if you look closely, you can see REAL progress.
Take the OL.
For a decade, the Giants have thrown indiscriminate resources at the problem to try to solve it (many posters here pointed out the stupidity of going that route).
Contrast that with Schoen’s plan (which is pretty obvious). Sign stop gap players you are familiar with to construct an “adequate” functioning line to stabilize things. Then add young prospects ( draft, post draft FA) to develop and eventually replace them. One piece at a time. Now that’s a plan, if executed correctly WILL work.
Building a team for sustained success takes time, a good sound plan and patient execution. As Terps said early returns are promising for Schoen which is great news for us.


+1
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15637541 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Progress is going to be subjective. My point is that we need to be prepared for a ~4 win season in year one and can't start talking about firing everyone again when that happens. I don't care how good Daboll is, this roster is absolutely gutted. We have almost nothing. No depth. No true star players.

Gettleman wrecked this entire roster.

I'm not saying I need 3 years to see anything change, but I don't realistically see the Giants as a legitimate, winning football team much sooner than that. We are starting from literal zero here.

Sure, if Schoen absolutely knocks this draft out of the park, it'll accelerate the process. But there's no shortcut when it's done this way. We're not going to win 7+ games next year. No way.


so when judge won 6 as a rookie hc in 2020 was that a miracle?

for as many times as we've seen it happen it's not any easier to find the right coach, but with the right coach teams turn around.

Arians inherited a tampa team that had won 5 games each of the prior 2 years and before Brady got there won 7 with Winston.

The single most compelling reason to hire Flores was the job he did in 2018. That was a practice squad roster through and through and they won 7 games, including beating the Pats week 16 when they needed it.

non-embarrassing is not the high bar we've been conditioned to believe it is.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:53 am : link
Eric, the 2020 team wasn't a gutted roster. We weren't doing then what we are doing now.

We won 6 games because we approached that season actually trying to win games still in patchwork fashion. We signed free agents like Martinez and Bradberry who were both major impact players that year. We had traded for Leonard Williams and eventually signed him to a totally new deal.

The 2020 team was operating under a completely different premise than this one is.

We are literally starting from zero here. Schoen is not going to try to patch together 6-7 wins.

This team will be very bad this coming year and we need to be ok with that.
arc most of those same players are still here  
Eric on Li : 11:01 am : link
and thus far schoen has chosen to keep them and not purge. the only starters of consequence from that team not currently under contract are zeitler (replaced by glowinski) and tomlinson (not replaced at the moment). barkley missed all of 2020. there was no toney/golladay/adoree jackson.

there are sure to be more moves that reduce salary (bradberry being most likely) but the possible impact of picks 5+7 dwarf anything else. last year those picks were chase and sewell. there is every opportunity for schoen/daboll to add 2 impact players and put a non-embarassing product on the field. the 2020 team w/ judge wasn't good but for the most part it wasn't embarrassing.
.  
arcarsenal : 11:30 am : link
They are, but obviously we were trying to deal Bradberry. We cut Logan Ryan (I know his play wasn't anything to write home about anyway), Peppers is gone. We probably would have dealt Barkley if we had seen any decent offers for him.

Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.

It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.

I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.

Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.

Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15637623 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
They are, but obviously we were trying to deal Bradberry. We cut Logan Ryan (I know his play wasn't anything to write home about anyway), Peppers is gone. We probably would have dealt Barkley if we had seen any decent offers for him.

Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.

It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.

I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.

Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.

Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.


'22 McKinney should be a neutral trade off with '20 Ryan. I agree Bradberry is likely not back but 1 of he/Jackson will be. but i wasn't saying every starter is back or that the '20 nyg are a yardstick they should aspire to. that'd be a shitty yardstick. just that most of the key players from a non-embarassing 6 win team will be back.

and the 5th/7th/toney/golladay/barkley are where the ceiling should be higher on this year's version vs. 2020 team that was led by Gallman/Slayton in terms of production. that team averaged 17 ppg and was 31st/32 in scoring so just hitting 20ppg would be a pretty big step in the right direction.

so i don't see any good reason to lower the bar for daboll year 1 below judge year 1. especially w/r/t scoring since that's his core competency. wouldn't that be a pretty disappointing outcome?
This is a joy to watch, intelligent moves with hope  
gtt350 : 11:55 am : link
for our future and a very exciting draft coming up.
Live in the present moment. A new GM coach and staff
the kool aids on me
I disagree with a lot of the takes here  
giantBCP : 11:59 am : link
I’m not seeing anything that indicates that we’re rebuilding this offseason. The previous regime spent big and wanted to compete in 2021 and 2022, and it looks like the organization still wants to continue with that model. We’re going to see a lot of change in 2023, but that was always the plan.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15637623 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15637623 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


They are, but obviously we were trying to deal Bradberry. We cut Logan Ryan (I know his play wasn't anything to write home about anyway), Peppers is gone. We probably would have dealt Barkley if we had seen any decent offers for him.

Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.

It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.

I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.

Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.

Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.



'22 McKinney should be a neutral trade off with '20 Ryan. I agree Bradberry is likely not back but 1 of he/Jackson will be. but i wasn't saying every starter is back or that the '20 nyg are a yardstick they should aspire to. that'd be a shitty yardstick. just that most of the key players from a non-embarassing 6 win team will be back.

and the 5th/7th/toney/golladay/barkley are where the ceiling should be higher on this year's version vs. 2020 team that was led by Gallman/Slayton in terms of production. that team averaged 17 ppg and was 31st/32 in scoring so just hitting 20ppg would be a pretty big step in the right direction.

so i don't see any good reason to lower the bar for daboll year 1 below judge year 1. especially w/r/t scoring since that's his core competency. wouldn't that be a pretty disappointing outcome?


I think it's actually totally possible to have a lower win total than 2020, but a better team with a much different and more promising foundation to move ahead with.

The 2020 team was just a lot of patchwork garbage. The foundation was shit.

We can and should improve offensively - we shouldn't still be at the very bottom of the league.

So, we're going to see internal progress and improvements, but I think it'll be at least a year before that actually translates to more wins on the field.
I think Schoen expects both building and winning.  
Big Blue '56 : 12:10 pm : link
How many wins he’d think that would be, no clue..If he builds/tweaks areas of weakness, it’s possible that Wink could keep us in/win games as the O develops their identity.

But no, I’m not really expecting to compete for the division and we might only get to 4-5 wins. That said, in this parity league, I’ve learned never to say never.
like i said i just don't think it's unfair to expect progress day 1  
Eric on Li : 12:14 pm : link
you are 100% right that there can be progress that doesn't translate to the standings. but there's no reason this team should be embarrassing or non-competitive. especially on offense since that's daboll's thing.

a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.
Building over means  
kelly : 12:27 pm : link
Building the trenches first. That is the foundation of both offense and defense. Stop with picking skill positions over the trenches until the OL and DL are are great.

Draft Penning. Draft Georgia nose tackle. Then edge rusher, interior OL, defensive tackle.

Let's get the trenches back to a real strength.

And yes, nose tackle is both a need and a critical position. can't rush the passer or cover a wide receiver if you can't stop the run.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:28 pm : link
No disagreement on any of that.

When we lose games this coming season, I want it to be clear that we are losing them because we simply don't have the star power yet - not because we are being completely outcoached or because we're a stupid football team that doesn't do basic things.

I can watch losses and deal with it because we're roster deficient.

What I can't and won't do, is continue to watch losses littered with slop, turnovers, complete inability to score points, and stupid mistakes.

I just don't want people to point to a 4 win season as evidence that these guys don't know what they're doing, there's no plan, etc. This was a serious, serious mess to clean up.
I don't think they expect to win this year  
Go Terps : 12:30 pm : link
They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.
RE: like i said i just don't think it's unfair to expect progress day 1  
NoGainDayne : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15637661 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
you are 100% right that there can be progress that doesn't translate to the standings. but there's no reason this team should be embarrassing or non-competitive. especially on offense since that's daboll's thing.

a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.


I completely agree with this. I'm not going to say we hired the wrong guys if we are sitting at 4 wins again at the end of next season.

However, I feel like people seem to forget the fact that situations are always shitty when a new GM AND coach comes in. I've done the record analysis before and how bad of a team DG inherited is vastly overestimated. I will say this, the Giants are on the bad end of the spectrum, shitty talent and capped out is a horrible situation even among traditionally bad ones.

That being said, first year football administrations make an impact all the time. While you can knock us down for the above having the 5th and 7th pick and 5 picks in the top 81 can turn around a team pretty fast.

Tyrod Taylor isn't leading this team to the playoffs but he is infinitely more competent than DJ and I don't hate our weapons as much as a lot of people. Golladay, Toney (if healthy) and Saquon used well as a receiving weapon aren't bad and I'd bet we add another weapon in the first 3 rounds. I do think the way FA has shaken out we stand a decent shot at Ekwonu or Neal and with that a shot at a vastly superior OL vs. the one we shamefully trotted out last year. Which along with an offense that has a modicum of innovation attached to it could help us win some games. Not necessarily against good teams but if we use our picks well I really don't see us as a laughing stock.

It's odd to me that the general consensus appears to be a desire to lower expectations here when I think they should be raised. So odd that everyone got so hopeful for DG every year and are down on these buys because they aren't signing names that you know.

I say GOOD to that. You pay for that name recognition.

I'll be really looking forward to this season for the first time in a while and I could just as easily see us at 9 wins as 3.

When these guys first got hired I was very much like, well let's wait and see how much they are in charge vs. faced with the same Mara meddling and while this may be a honeymoon of lack of meddling the approach this team is making is clearly different. And I can't help but think that Mara is like some of these fans, it was often said that Mara thinks like a fan and honestly I read this post and feel like I can envision Mara pouting in his office about this offseason because he like you is bummed he isn't getting any shiny new toys. And Schoen having to go in and be like, it's ok buddy, thinks are tight right now but we are going to get you a big toy next year.

It's time to enjoy the fact that at least for now we have professional adults with autonomy running this thing. I also can't help but think Abrams was loved as a cap guy because he probably just structured the contracts whenever he was told to sign someone instead of acting like a competent financial professional that is supposed to say. Hey, we can't really afford this...
RE: I don't think they expect to win this year  
giantBCP : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15637676 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.


Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.
We can still beat Alabama  
gtt350 : 1:11 pm : link
Before that topic comes up again
We are in capitulation  
PatersonPlank : 1:18 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I don't think they expect to win this year  
Go Terps : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15637676 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15637676 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.



Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.


That's your read? There's only so much chopping they can do.
We are going to suck this fall.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:30 pm : link
I think Schoen & Daboll know that too. You don't need to be an Einstein to see this roster is devoid of talent.
Yes, that’s my read  
giantBCP : 1:31 pm : link
We’ll see a rebuild in 2023 when we have more cap available, but that was always going to be the case. I haven’t seen anything thus far that tells me that we’re throwing 2022 away.
Year after year  
giantBCP : 1:34 pm : link
and people still don’t understand the parity that exists in the NFL.
No. I understand there is parity in the league.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:38 pm : link
But this might be the worst roster in the league so I am fairly certain the odds are that we suck hard this season.
I don’t conflate  
giantBCP : 1:52 pm : link
the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.
Not happy?  
JerseyCityJoe : 2:03 pm : link
How can you be when the best thing to that can happen god forbid is the plane goes down.
RE: Not happy?  
pjcas18 : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15637731 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
How can you be when the best thing to that can happen god forbid is the plane goes down.


dude
RE: I don’t conflate  
Go Terps : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15637725 giantBCP said:
Quote:
the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.


The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.
RE: Yes, that’s my read  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15637718 giantBCP said:
Quote:
We’ll see a rebuild in 2023 when we have more cap available, but that was always going to be the case. I haven’t seen anything thus far that tells me that we’re throwing 2022 away.

SEE THIS: We're throwing 2022 away.

If you can't see that for yourself, no one needs to read another post on here from you, ever.
RE: RE: I don’t conflate  
giantBCP : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15637735 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15637725 giantBCP said:


Quote:


the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.



The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.


It wasn’t good enough, but to say that losing Jones wasn’t a big deal is being disingenuous. You’re fond of digging up stats, so why don’t you dig up stats showing the drop off that we saw when Jones went down. It shouldn’t be that hard.

RE: I should charge for the therapy......  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15637386 George from PA said:
Quote:
Who did the Giants lose that was painful?

The only benefit from a horrible season....is we lose no one that we wanted.

Bradberry will hurt....but let see how that goes....

I actually feel Schoen and Daboll has done more.....the OL is better already.

Gono will not excite anyone...but he still is better than Peart.

Same goes for Glowinski is better than Hernandez.Feliciano will be better than Price....even this guy, even Douglas is better than Sukura.....not drastic, but improvement in all 4 spots across the OL.

TE has taken a step back....

We knew the draft was going to be key to the off season.

A TE will be drafted....so will a RT, probably a corner ( to offset losing Bradberry)....a monster edge would be ideal but

expect the draft not to fix everything.

At least, we got a response to the disaster of Glennon/Fromm.....and possibly a bridge if Jones fails.

But the key is still the coaches.

People can blame whoever....but I blame the lack of steady coaches.

Team can not win with revolving doors with coaching staffs.....that lead to constant roster turnovers.

Losing L.Ryan is a perfect example. We now do not have last years defensive captain, 10 million in dead cap and minus a player......you can win doing this....but

New coaches have different priorities.

I pray and hope we keep these coaches for a long time.

George, you don't provide therapy. You provide denial.
RE: RE: Yes, that’s my read  
giantBCP : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15637718 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15637718 giantBCP said:


Quote:


We’ll see a rebuild in 2023 when we have more cap available, but that was always going to be the case. I haven’t seen anything thus far that tells me that we’re throwing 2022 away.


SEE THIS: We're throwing 2022 away.

If you can't see that for yourself, no one needs to read another post on here from you, ever.


I’m not seeing it.
I'm happy with how things have gone since 2021 ended  
arniefez : 2:49 pm : link
I've been in favor of a complete reset for years. That said I still will be hoping for wins. The days of rooting for a draft pick are hopefully over. Of course if the season is over before Halloween again I reserve the right to change that position.

I hope the new GM and HC are spending most of their time figuring out how to beat Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington. That is the 1st mission. Be competitive in the division. I doubt that happens in 2022 but I'm not ready to say the team will be 4-13 again.

Let's see what we all think after a few pre season games. Understanding that pre season games are generally meaningless there are some things I want to see. The one on one pass and run blocking. The energy level on defense. I expect a big improvement right away in both areas. Of course a big improvement might not even be league average considering the state of the team at the end of 2021.
RE: RE: I don't think they expect to win this year  
arcarsenal : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15637676 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15637676 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.



Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.


There's a difference between keeping certain building blocks in place that you think can help down the road and actually actively trying to win right now.

I can assure you Schoen knows this team cannot compete for the division or playoffs in year one and won't make any move that says otherwise. He hasn't to date and he's not going to.

There's a certain point where chopping the roster down becomes counterproductive. You need to keep *some* players and try to build back up and you need to actually field a football team.

What other players do you want them to cut or get rid of who are going to create significant cap relief without kicking dead money into the future?
RE: RE: RE: I don’t conflate  
Go Terps : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15637765 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15637735 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15637725 giantBCP said:


Quote:


the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.



The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.



It wasn’t good enough, but to say that losing Jones wasn’t a big deal is being disingenuous. You’re fond of digging up stats, so why don’t you dig up stats showing the drop off that we saw when Jones went down. It shouldn’t be that hard.


There was a dropoff, but the stats were still awful with Jones. Glennon and Fromm being terrible isn't proof that Jones is good. Jones has had 37 starts - we have plenty of proof of what he is.

They can't chop down the entire roster in an offseason, but they will chop it all down over a couple offseasons. By 2024 all or almost all of these players will be gone.
Hypothetically talking about  
giantBCP : 3:29 pm : link
what we’re going to do in the future while completely disregarding what we’re doing now. We were always going to have a lot of turnover in 2023. We signed a lot of free agents to 3 year contracts to compete in 2021 and 2022, and nothing that Schoen and co. have done so far shows that we’re deviating from that. We haven’t seen anything drastic to show that we’re giving up on 2022. Cutting Logan Ryan doesn’t constitute a “total rebuild”.
RE: RE: like i said i just don't think it's unfair to expect progress day 1  
Eric on Li : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15637661 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15637661 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


you are 100% right that there can be progress that doesn't translate to the standings. but there's no reason this team should be embarrassing or non-competitive. especially on offense since that's daboll's thing.

a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.



I completely agree with this. I'm not going to say we hired the wrong guys if we are sitting at 4 wins again at the end of next season.

However, I feel like people seem to forget the fact that situations are always shitty when a new GM AND coach comes in. I've done the record analysis before and how bad of a team DG inherited is vastly overestimated. I will say this, the Giants are on the bad end of the spectrum, shitty talent and capped out is a horrible situation even among traditionally bad ones.

That being said, first year football administrations make an impact all the time. While you can knock us down for the above having the 5th and 7th pick and 5 picks in the top 81 can turn around a team pretty fast.

Tyrod Taylor isn't leading this team to the playoffs but he is infinitely more competent than DJ and I don't hate our weapons as much as a lot of people. Golladay, Toney (if healthy) and Saquon used well as a receiving weapon aren't bad and I'd bet we add another weapon in the first 3 rounds. I do think the way FA has shaken out we stand a decent shot at Ekwonu or Neal and with that a shot at a vastly superior OL vs. the one we shamefully trotted out last year. Which along with an offense that has a modicum of innovation attached to it could help us win some games. Not necessarily against good teams but if we use our picks well I really don't see us as a laughing stock.

It's odd to me that the general consensus appears to be a desire to lower expectations here when I think they should be raised. So odd that everyone got so hopeful for DG every year and are down on these buys because they aren't signing names that you know.

I say GOOD to that. You pay for that name recognition.

I'll be really looking forward to this season for the first time in a while and I could just as easily see us at 9 wins as 3.

When these guys first got hired I was very much like, well let's wait and see how much they are in charge vs. faced with the same Mara meddling and while this may be a honeymoon of lack of meddling the approach this team is making is clearly different. And I can't help but think that Mara is like some of these fans, it was often said that Mara thinks like a fan and honestly I read this post and feel like I can envision Mara pouting in his office about this offseason because he like you is bummed he isn't getting any shiny new toys. And Schoen having to go in and be like, it's ok buddy, thinks are tight right now but we are going to get you a big toy next year.

It's time to enjoy the fact that at least for now we have professional adults with autonomy running this thing. I also can't help but think Abrams was loved as a cap guy because he probably just structured the contracts whenever he was told to sign someone instead of acting like a competent financial professional that is supposed to say. Hey, we can't really afford this...


Mostly agree. My first choice was Harbough and letting him hire whoever he wanted at GM, but I like a lot of what we've seen so far. I hope this is the approach in FA even in years where they have more money. Way better to get guys on short term deals after getting cut.

in a really simplified hypothetical i think the upside is being underrated if:
the offense can be functional like 2019
the defense can be functional like 2020/2021
game management can be functional like Coughlin

they won't be a playoff team but that would be light years ahead of everything we've seen since coughlin. people forget the offense mostly sucked under mcadoo, even in 2016.
RE: Hypothetically talking about  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15637817 giantBCP said:
Quote:
what we’re going to do in the future while completely disregarding what we’re doing now. We were always going to have a lot of turnover in 2023. We signed a lot of free agents to 3 year contracts to compete in 2021 and 2022, and nothing that Schoen and co. have done so far shows that we’re deviating from that. We haven’t seen anything drastic to show that we’re giving up on 2022. Cutting Logan Ryan doesn’t constitute a “total rebuild”.


You haven't really justified your position on this. This roster isn't breaking 6 wins. I dont understand what you're looking for short of Joe Shoen wearing a sandwich board with "we are scrapping the last roster" painted on it.
I’m not happy.  
johnboyw : 4:46 pm : link
None of us are. We’ve had 10 years of shitty football and we may not be done yet. And because of the poor stewardship of the last 2 GMs we are only able to sign lower tier FAs to start the rebuild.

When you draft poorly you end up overpaying free agents to cover your mistakes. When you do it for 10 years, you’re in the crapper. Joe Schoen has the unenviable task of fixing this mess and it probably won’t happen overnight.

That said, he seems like he knows what to do and how to do it. I also think he will be a smart and shrewd drafter so there is hope.

I’ll go out on a limb and say he fields a decent team this year and if they can protect Jones and block for Barclay(?), they could go 8-8 or even 9-7.
What is he scrapping?  
giantBCP : 4:53 pm : link
He inherited a roster that had 8 players signed for the 2024 season. Literally only the 2021 draft class and Kenny Golladay are under contract from the Gettleman regime. Outside of some minor inconveniences this offseason, Schoen has stepped into a very favorable situation. If they need money this offseason, I expect them to kick the can on Leonard Williams rather than make any tough cuts, because they're in a good position to do so.
