I’m not happy.  

Apologies - but this is about as low as I have felt in a long time as a Giants fan. This is the demolition part of a home renovation where you gut the kitchen and see the mouse shit and mold behind the walls and realize the rotting support beams are going to cost way more and take longer to fix than u realized. The worst part is we are forced to remodel with repurposed cabinets from the junk yard. It just feels shitty. But I guess at least we didn’t dump 3 first round draft picks and 200+ on a potential rapist.
And I understand, you may feel the same way as I do. I’m not shitting on your post. I’m just glad the renovation is under way and I get to judge the new lay out
much to look forward. Boo boo. Lol.
Tear the sheet rock off to the studs, bust out the windows, and start over.
Anyone can overpay free agents. The hard work is being honest with yourself about where your team is really at.
It's the hard work that also yields results.
I find it so odd that people could be relatively "happy" with an incompetent blowhard running our team and have this make them "unhappy."
You are basically saying you'd rather live in a house where everything is broken and falling apart but for a chunk of the year you don't live in the house and the people that are supposed to fix it don't fix it but they are like "hey! we are actually installing a fountain in your living room, it's going to be great" but then you get there and the fountain doesn't work either. You are saying you'd rather get excited about bullshit than people being like hey, everything in this house is broken we actually need to fix it.
Put on your big girl pants, jesus. You may feel like we are throwing in the towel but I'm more confident in this season than I have been in a while that we have a decent chance to be mediocre vs. almost definitely bad.
These people look like they may actually have a real plan. That requires discipline. I'll trust people with a plan every time over people that fly by the seat of their pants and think they are "smart" enough to get away with that.
This post truly shocks me. What are you pining for? We've been one of the most poorly run teams for at least 6 years if not more.
It's obviously early, but to me it's clear that Schoen gets it. To me it looks like he recognizes this is a teardown, and all the guys being signed now are short term placeholders to be able to field a team while we absorb the cap penalties brought on by Gettleman's regime of incompetence.
I don't know if Schoen is going to be the GM to bring us back to Super Bowl contention, but the early returns tell me he may be the guy to pull us out of this hole.
I think we'll look back at this offseason as an inflection point where the Giants finally joined the modern NFL.
This team was bad- not that there isn't talent but that it was so horribly constructed by our GM and then further by our HC who clearly had no idea what he was doing. Judge was so out of his element he was like a bizaro version of Ted Laso. His cliches were born of arrogance, his arrogance bordered on lunacy and it wasn't until the wheels were coming did we see just how effed up he/his plan was.
We have to make changes and it looks even worse as a fan because we are watching March Madness unfold with other teams huge moves. Yet, we have one quiver in our arsenal still to use that many here still argue against:
Trading down from 5 or 7 or both, to accumulate more picks this year and next year to completely rebuild with youth.
If we can come out of this dark period with 2 maybe 3 young Olmen, Edge,1 and maybe 2 TE's and a mid to later round RB then this will be an excellent draft .
Follow that up with a trade deadline deal of Barkley for a pick in 2023 and we are doing very well..
After dealing with shit for the last 10 years, it is liberating to see this happening. They are probably odds on to be a bottom three team next season with a chance at a new QB. (But somehow Jacksonville will pick 1st again)
Like watching Holmes on Homes, when the interior is torn out, and the rot and mistakes are exposed, it can only get better. Time to buck up, it is only football. You could be a Knicks fan...
It’s all good though, we will be in a nice spot to get Bryce Young.
It's very rare to have a franchise QB and immediately go to another franchise worthy QB. Montana to Young, Favre to Rogers, these cases are rare. I suppose the jury is still out on Jones but I'd be surprised if he pulls it off just because it would be so rare. The odds are very much against us. Picking the right QB in the draft is extremely hard.
Just look at the current franchise/elite QBs and when they were drafted (in comparison to the other QBs in their year)
Allen - 3rd taken behind Mayfield and Darnold
Jackson - 5th taken same year as Allen
Mahomes & Watson - were the 2nd and 3rd pick behind Trubisky at spots 10 & 12
Prescott - 7th QB taken in the 4th round
This list goes on and on and it's actually rare for it to be the 1st QB taken. I will admit both Mannings did it.
What I'm saying is it's not easy and I do find it funny that fans act like it is. There are 31 other teams trying to do the same thing and always remember, the Giants have been more successful at it over their history than most of those team. 4 Lombardi's. Only 4 teams can say they have more Lombardi's then the Giants which means historically, the Giants are one of the best in the league. That's pretty damn good.
I focused on the QB for this but we have made other mistakes in the past as well. What could have been if we kept and promoted Vince Lombardi or Tom Landry or Bill Belichick to HC. How many more SB wins would we have? They will right the ship but it will take time.
Just wanna add that the true re-building begins with the upcoming Draft. That's when all the brand-spanking new building materials are purchased. The installation will require some patience. Make that a lot of patience (as in three years.)
In the meantime, you can think of the Free Agents Schoen/Daboll have brought in as opaque sheeting spread all over the construction site so we don't see the complete gut renovation.
Anything over 6 wins this season should make us feel very good about Schoen/Daboll. Anything close to .500 and they should be selected GM and Head Coach of the Year!
If rooting for a terrible team depresses you, don't even watch the 2022 Giants. They will almost certainly stink. If they steal a few wins early, maybe tune in for some October games out of curiosity, but don't kid yourself: this season is, at best, the 2004 stage of the rebuild, and even that much early promise (remember the 5-2 start with Warner?) is unlikely.
I just want to see progress, and signs that a few key building blocks are in place. Most of the roster will turn over within two years anyway, so I'm not going to lose sleep when Ricky Seals-Jones drops a pass or Tae Crowder gets burned for a touchdown.
'17 Engram, Tomlinson, Webb, Gallman, Moss, Bisnowaty
'18 Barkley, Hernandez, Carter, Hill, Lauletta, McIntosh
'19 Jones, Lawrence, Baker, xman, love, Connelly, Slayton, Ballentine, Asafu, Slayton
We may not have one player from these drafts next year on the roster. Really tough to compete like this and it then you double down by trying to make up for it in FA.
Compare this to the Giants drafts of 2004-07 and you see why the results were vastly different. Hopefully '20-'21 produce some players and they excel the next two drafts. Wins will follow.
The only benefit from a horrible season....is we lose no one that we wanted.
Bradberry will hurt....but let see how that goes....
I actually feel Schoen and Daboll has done more.....the OL is better already.
Gono will not excite anyone...but he still is better than Peart.
Same goes for Glowinski is better than Hernandez.Feliciano will be better than Price....even this guy, even Douglas is better than Sukura.....not drastic, but improvement in all 4 spots across the OL.
TE has taken a step back....
We knew the draft was going to be key to the off season.
A TE will be drafted....so will a RT, probably a corner ( to offset losing Bradberry)....a monster edge would be ideal but
expect the draft not to fix everything.
At least, we got a response to the disaster of Glennon/Fromm.....and possibly a bridge if Jones fails.
But the key is still the coaches.
People can blame whoever....but I blame the lack of steady coaches.
Team can not win with revolving doors with coaching staffs.....that lead to constant roster turnovers.
Losing L.Ryan is a perfect example. We now do not have last years defensive captain, 10 million in dead cap and minus a player......you can win doing this....but
New coaches have different priorities.
I pray and hope we keep these coaches for a long time.
Yep, the subfloor has rot and it's time for the old plaster walls to go.
The demo is going to be a big job.
But, the floor joists and wall studs are good...
The 2022 draft will be the new subfloor going in.
This is an exciting time.
The way the Giants were operating wasn't working. Worse, it was getting worse.
This is the reset. It comes at a cost.
You can't half-ass a reset or it really isn't a reset.
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience
This is just starting.
I tried to warn people.
The "rebuilding" (if you want to call it that) that started under McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge are completely irrelevant. It never happened. So fans who are saying, "How much longer are we going to have to do this?" don't really get it. We've been moved back to the starting blocks again.
Patience, Giant Fan’s Patience
1964-1980. Was there for every game.
This year was always going to be about the draft. Anyone who thought differently was fooling themselves. Schoen has done much more this month than I expected.
I’d be even more excited if they managed to trade Saquon and Jones. Never want to see those guys in a Giants uniform again.
Of all the shitty decisions, it’s the strategic miscalculations leading to misappropriation of resources that set the franchise back most. And in four years, DG has done this twice. Just unbelievable.
So unraveling that mess is what this new group inherited.
That is all..😎
I’d be even more excited if they managed to trade Saquon and Jones. Never want to see those guys in a Giants uniform again.
ditto. Continue to jettison DG's mistakes and I'll feel even better
Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.
Although some posters weren’t buying it all...
Quote:
?
Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.
No, the OP
just a suggestion.
Quote:
In comment 15637471 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
?
Are you actually asking ME that question? I said, “While you’re feeling shitty (understood) avail yourself of a nice remedy, SB XLII and XLVI until we become competitive again.
No, the OP
Whew! You’re one of the few go to posters on here that I love discussing stuff with, whether we agree or disagree..😎
Well there were plenty of us that did not.
Thought I do recall someone posting something like "how could you look at the end of last season and think things are not improving?" There were people who were really buying the "late-season irrelevant wins = improvement" nonsense.
That’s comforting.
We had to tear the entire fucking thing down. This is going to be painful, but it's necessary. We're going to need to sit through another couple of years with a lot of losses and understand that it is part of this process.
Schoen and Daboll need to be given a full, legitimate 3 years here to get the needle pointing back upwards from zero. If progress isn't visibly made by then, welp.. we're in for even more misery.
But, this is how it has to go. We can't cut corners anymore.
No exaggeration. Same issues since 2012
im not saying they should be a winning team but if Daboll is the guy there should be visible progress day 1. i know it seems impossible because we haven't seen positive progress in 10 years but look around the league at the teams who have rebuilt and it tends to be visible pretty suddenly.
Gettleman wrecked this entire roster.
I'm not saying I need 3 years to see anything change, but I don't realistically see the Giants as a legitimate, winning football team much sooner than that. We are starting from literal zero here.
Sure, if Schoen absolutely knocks this draft out of the park, it'll accelerate the process. But there's no shortcut when it's done this way. We're not going to win 7+ games next year. No way.
Take the OL.
For a decade, the Giants have thrown indiscriminate resources at the problem to try to solve it (many posters here pointed out the stupidity of going that route).
Contrast that with Schoen’s plan (which is pretty obvious). Sign stop gap players you are familiar with to construct an “adequate” functioning line to stabilize things. Then add young prospects ( draft, post draft FA) to develop and eventually replace them. One piece at a time. Now that’s a plan, if executed correctly WILL work.
Building a team for sustained success takes time, a good sound plan and patient execution. As Terps said early returns are promising for Schoen which is great news for us.
Take the OL.
For a decade, the Giants have thrown indiscriminate resources at the problem to try to solve it (many posters here pointed out the stupidity of going that route).
Contrast that with Schoen’s plan (which is pretty obvious). Sign stop gap players you are familiar with to construct an “adequate” functioning line to stabilize things. Then add young prospects ( draft, post draft FA) to develop and eventually replace them. One piece at a time. Now that’s a plan, if executed correctly WILL work.
Building a team for sustained success takes time, a good sound plan and patient execution. As Terps said early returns are promising for Schoen which is great news for us.
+1
Gettleman wrecked this entire roster.
I'm not saying I need 3 years to see anything change, but I don't realistically see the Giants as a legitimate, winning football team much sooner than that. We are starting from literal zero here.
Sure, if Schoen absolutely knocks this draft out of the park, it'll accelerate the process. But there's no shortcut when it's done this way. We're not going to win 7+ games next year. No way.
so when judge won 6 as a rookie hc in 2020 was that a miracle?
for as many times as we've seen it happen it's not any easier to find the right coach, but with the right coach teams turn around.
Arians inherited a tampa team that had won 5 games each of the prior 2 years and before Brady got there won 7 with Winston.
The single most compelling reason to hire Flores was the job he did in 2018. That was a practice squad roster through and through and they won 7 games, including beating the Pats week 16 when they needed it.
non-embarrassing is not the high bar we've been conditioned to believe it is.
We won 6 games because we approached that season actually trying to win games still in patchwork fashion. We signed free agents like Martinez and Bradberry who were both major impact players that year. We had traded for Leonard Williams and eventually signed him to a totally new deal.
The 2020 team was operating under a completely different premise than this one is.
We are literally starting from zero here. Schoen is not going to try to patch together 6-7 wins.
This team will be very bad this coming year and we need to be ok with that.
there are sure to be more moves that reduce salary (bradberry being most likely) but the possible impact of picks 5+7 dwarf anything else. last year those picks were chase and sewell. there is every opportunity for schoen/daboll to add 2 impact players and put a non-embarassing product on the field. the 2020 team w/ judge wasn't good but for the most part it wasn't embarrassing.
Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.
It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.
I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.
Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.
Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.
Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.
It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.
I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.
Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.
Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.
'22 McKinney should be a neutral trade off with '20 Ryan. I agree Bradberry is likely not back but 1 of he/Jackson will be. but i wasn't saying every starter is back or that the '20 nyg are a yardstick they should aspire to. that'd be a shitty yardstick. just that most of the key players from a non-embarassing 6 win team will be back.
and the 5th/7th/toney/golladay/barkley are where the ceiling should be higher on this year's version vs. 2020 team that was led by Gallman/Slayton in terms of production. that team averaged 17 ppg and was 31st/32 in scoring so just hitting 20ppg would be a pretty big step in the right direction.
so i don't see any good reason to lower the bar for daboll year 1 below judge year 1. especially w/r/t scoring since that's his core competency. wouldn't that be a pretty disappointing outcome?
Live in the present moment. A new GM coach and staff
the kool aids on me
Quote:
They are, but obviously we were trying to deal Bradberry. We cut Logan Ryan (I know his play wasn't anything to write home about anyway), Peppers is gone. We probably would have dealt Barkley if we had seen any decent offers for him.
Gates' career might be wrecked now. Not sure what we'll get from Lemieux.
It's not that Schoen is trying to lose, but I do think Gettleman was actually trying to WIN going into 2020. We're clearly not doing that at this point.
I would be stunned if NYG won more than 4-5 games in 2022-23.
Jones would need to take a huge step forward, we'd need to have a killer draft and Daboll would need to be the real deal.
Impossible? Certainly not. But, I'd be very, very surprised.
'22 McKinney should be a neutral trade off with '20 Ryan. I agree Bradberry is likely not back but 1 of he/Jackson will be. but i wasn't saying every starter is back or that the '20 nyg are a yardstick they should aspire to. that'd be a shitty yardstick. just that most of the key players from a non-embarassing 6 win team will be back.
and the 5th/7th/toney/golladay/barkley are where the ceiling should be higher on this year's version vs. 2020 team that was led by Gallman/Slayton in terms of production. that team averaged 17 ppg and was 31st/32 in scoring so just hitting 20ppg would be a pretty big step in the right direction.
so i don't see any good reason to lower the bar for daboll year 1 below judge year 1. especially w/r/t scoring since that's his core competency. wouldn't that be a pretty disappointing outcome?
I think it's actually totally possible to have a lower win total than 2020, but a better team with a much different and more promising foundation to move ahead with.
The 2020 team was just a lot of patchwork garbage. The foundation was shit.
We can and should improve offensively - we shouldn't still be at the very bottom of the league.
So, we're going to see internal progress and improvements, but I think it'll be at least a year before that actually translates to more wins on the field.
But no, I’m not really expecting to compete for the division and we might only get to 4-5 wins. That said, in this parity league, I’ve learned never to say never.
a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.
Draft Penning. Draft Georgia nose tackle. Then edge rusher, interior OL, defensive tackle.
Let's get the trenches back to a real strength.
And yes, nose tackle is both a need and a critical position. can't rush the passer or cover a wide receiver if you can't stop the run.
When we lose games this coming season, I want it to be clear that we are losing them because we simply don't have the star power yet - not because we are being completely outcoached or because we're a stupid football team that doesn't do basic things.
I can watch losses and deal with it because we're roster deficient.
What I can't and won't do, is continue to watch losses littered with slop, turnovers, complete inability to score points, and stupid mistakes.
I just don't want people to point to a 4 win season as evidence that these guys don't know what they're doing, there's no plan, etc. This was a serious, serious mess to clean up.
a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.
I completely agree with this. I'm not going to say we hired the wrong guys if we are sitting at 4 wins again at the end of next season.
However, I feel like people seem to forget the fact that situations are always shitty when a new GM AND coach comes in. I've done the record analysis before and how bad of a team DG inherited is vastly overestimated. I will say this, the Giants are on the bad end of the spectrum, shitty talent and capped out is a horrible situation even among traditionally bad ones.
That being said, first year football administrations make an impact all the time. While you can knock us down for the above having the 5th and 7th pick and 5 picks in the top 81 can turn around a team pretty fast.
Tyrod Taylor isn't leading this team to the playoffs but he is infinitely more competent than DJ and I don't hate our weapons as much as a lot of people. Golladay, Toney (if healthy) and Saquon used well as a receiving weapon aren't bad and I'd bet we add another weapon in the first 3 rounds. I do think the way FA has shaken out we stand a decent shot at Ekwonu or Neal and with that a shot at a vastly superior OL vs. the one we shamefully trotted out last year. Which along with an offense that has a modicum of innovation attached to it could help us win some games. Not necessarily against good teams but if we use our picks well I really don't see us as a laughing stock.
It's odd to me that the general consensus appears to be a desire to lower expectations here when I think they should be raised. So odd that everyone got so hopeful for DG every year and are down on these buys because they aren't signing names that you know.
I say GOOD to that. You pay for that name recognition.
I'll be really looking forward to this season for the first time in a while and I could just as easily see us at 9 wins as 3.
When these guys first got hired I was very much like, well let's wait and see how much they are in charge vs. faced with the same Mara meddling and while this may be a honeymoon of lack of meddling the approach this team is making is clearly different. And I can't help but think that Mara is like some of these fans, it was often said that Mara thinks like a fan and honestly I read this post and feel like I can envision Mara pouting in his office about this offseason because he like you is bummed he isn't getting any shiny new toys. And Schoen having to go in and be like, it's ok buddy, thinks are tight right now but we are going to get you a big toy next year.
It's time to enjoy the fact that at least for now we have professional adults with autonomy running this thing. I also can't help but think Abrams was loved as a cap guy because he probably just structured the contracts whenever he was told to sign someone instead of acting like a competent financial professional that is supposed to say. Hey, we can't really afford this...
Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.
Quote:
They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.
Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.
That's your read? There's only so much chopping they can do.
dude
The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.
SEE THIS: We're throwing 2022 away.
If you can't see that for yourself, no one needs to read another post on here from you, ever.
Quote:
the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.
The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.
It wasn’t good enough, but to say that losing Jones wasn’t a big deal is being disingenuous. You’re fond of digging up stats, so why don’t you dig up stats showing the drop off that we saw when Jones went down. It shouldn’t be that hard.
The only benefit from a horrible season....is we lose no one that we wanted.
Bradberry will hurt....but let see how that goes....
I actually feel Schoen and Daboll has done more.....the OL is better already.
Gono will not excite anyone...but he still is better than Peart.
Same goes for Glowinski is better than Hernandez.Feliciano will be better than Price....even this guy, even Douglas is better than Sukura.....not drastic, but improvement in all 4 spots across the OL.
TE has taken a step back....
We knew the draft was going to be key to the off season.
A TE will be drafted....so will a RT, probably a corner ( to offset losing Bradberry)....a monster edge would be ideal but
expect the draft not to fix everything.
At least, we got a response to the disaster of Glennon/Fromm.....and possibly a bridge if Jones fails.
But the key is still the coaches.
People can blame whoever....but I blame the lack of steady coaches.
Team can not win with revolving doors with coaching staffs.....that lead to constant roster turnovers.
Losing L.Ryan is a perfect example. We now do not have last years defensive captain, 10 million in dead cap and minus a player......you can win doing this....but
New coaches have different priorities.
I pray and hope we keep these coaches for a long time.
George, you don't provide therapy. You provide denial.
Quote:
We’ll see a rebuild in 2023 when we have more cap available, but that was always going to be the case. I haven’t seen anything thus far that tells me that we’re throwing 2022 away.
SEE THIS: We're throwing 2022 away.
If you can't see that for yourself, no one needs to read another post on here from you, ever.
I’m not seeing it.
I hope the new GM and HC are spending most of their time figuring out how to beat Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington. That is the 1st mission. Be competitive in the division. I doubt that happens in 2022 but I'm not ready to say the team will be 4-13 again.
Let's see what we all think after a few pre season games. Understanding that pre season games are generally meaningless there are some things I want to see. The one on one pass and run blocking. The energy level on defense. I expect a big improvement right away in both areas. Of course a big improvement might not even be league average considering the state of the team at the end of 2021.
Quote:
They know the roster is garbage. Success at this stage is measured in how much of it they disassemble.
Their actions indicate otherwise. If they didn’t expect to win this season, they would have chopped the roster much more than we’ve seen thus far, and freed up more money for next season.
There's a difference between keeping certain building blocks in place that you think can help down the road and actually actively trying to win right now.
I can assure you Schoen knows this team cannot compete for the division or playoffs in year one and won't make any move that says otherwise. He hasn't to date and he's not going to.
There's a certain point where chopping the roster down becomes counterproductive. You need to keep *some* players and try to build back up and you need to actually field a football team.
What other players do you want them to cut or get rid of who are going to create significant cap relief without kicking dead money into the future?
Quote:
In comment 15637725 giantBCP said:
Quote:
the performance level that we saw from a team that given up with an injury ravaged roster led by Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon and coached by Joe Judge with our actual performance level.
The actual performance level was awful too. Losing Daniel Jones wasn't a big deal.
It wasn’t good enough, but to say that losing Jones wasn’t a big deal is being disingenuous. You’re fond of digging up stats, so why don’t you dig up stats showing the drop off that we saw when Jones went down. It shouldn’t be that hard.
There was a dropoff, but the stats were still awful with Jones. Glennon and Fromm being terrible isn't proof that Jones is good. Jones has had 37 starts - we have plenty of proof of what he is.
They can't chop down the entire roster in an offseason, but they will chop it all down over a couple offseasons. By 2024 all or almost all of these players will be gone.
Quote:
you are 100% right that there can be progress that doesn't translate to the standings. but there's no reason this team should be embarrassing or non-competitive. especially on offense since that's daboll's thing.
a fair bar for the offense is probably at least what shurmur was able to do in 2019 (21 ppg). if daboll can get the offense back to 'functional' the season will be a step in the right direction, and i suspect if that happens the W/L record will be better than expected bc martindale should field a functional unit too and it will be the first time we've had 2 functional units at the same time in a decade.
I completely agree with this. I'm not going to say we hired the wrong guys if we are sitting at 4 wins again at the end of next season.
However, I feel like people seem to forget the fact that situations are always shitty when a new GM AND coach comes in. I've done the record analysis before and how bad of a team DG inherited is vastly overestimated. I will say this, the Giants are on the bad end of the spectrum, shitty talent and capped out is a horrible situation even among traditionally bad ones.
That being said, first year football administrations make an impact all the time. While you can knock us down for the above having the 5th and 7th pick and 5 picks in the top 81 can turn around a team pretty fast.
Tyrod Taylor isn't leading this team to the playoffs but he is infinitely more competent than DJ and I don't hate our weapons as much as a lot of people. Golladay, Toney (if healthy) and Saquon used well as a receiving weapon aren't bad and I'd bet we add another weapon in the first 3 rounds. I do think the way FA has shaken out we stand a decent shot at Ekwonu or Neal and with that a shot at a vastly superior OL vs. the one we shamefully trotted out last year. Which along with an offense that has a modicum of innovation attached to it could help us win some games. Not necessarily against good teams but if we use our picks well I really don't see us as a laughing stock.
It's odd to me that the general consensus appears to be a desire to lower expectations here when I think they should be raised. So odd that everyone got so hopeful for DG every year and are down on these buys because they aren't signing names that you know.
I say GOOD to that. You pay for that name recognition.
I'll be really looking forward to this season for the first time in a while and I could just as easily see us at 9 wins as 3.
When these guys first got hired I was very much like, well let's wait and see how much they are in charge vs. faced with the same Mara meddling and while this may be a honeymoon of lack of meddling the approach this team is making is clearly different. And I can't help but think that Mara is like some of these fans, it was often said that Mara thinks like a fan and honestly I read this post and feel like I can envision Mara pouting in his office about this offseason because he like you is bummed he isn't getting any shiny new toys. And Schoen having to go in and be like, it's ok buddy, thinks are tight right now but we are going to get you a big toy next year.
It's time to enjoy the fact that at least for now we have professional adults with autonomy running this thing. I also can't help but think Abrams was loved as a cap guy because he probably just structured the contracts whenever he was told to sign someone instead of acting like a competent financial professional that is supposed to say. Hey, we can't really afford this...
Mostly agree. My first choice was Harbough and letting him hire whoever he wanted at GM, but I like a lot of what we've seen so far. I hope this is the approach in FA even in years where they have more money. Way better to get guys on short term deals after getting cut.
in a really simplified hypothetical i think the upside is being underrated if:
the offense can be functional like 2019
the defense can be functional like 2020/2021
game management can be functional like Coughlin
they won't be a playoff team but that would be light years ahead of everything we've seen since coughlin. people forget the offense mostly sucked under mcadoo, even in 2016.
You haven't really justified your position on this. This roster isn't breaking 6 wins. I dont understand what you're looking for short of Joe Shoen wearing a sandwich board with "we are scrapping the last roster" painted on it.
When you draft poorly you end up overpaying free agents to cover your mistakes. When you do it for 10 years, you’re in the crapper. Joe Schoen has the unenviable task of fixing this mess and it probably won’t happen overnight.
That said, he seems like he knows what to do and how to do it. I also think he will be a smart and shrewd drafter so there is hope.
I’ll go out on a limb and say he fields a decent team this year and if they can protect Jones and block for Barclay(?), they could go 8-8 or even 9-7.