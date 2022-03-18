I’m not happy Micko : 3/18/2022 11:58 pm

Apologies - but this is about as low as I have felt in a long time as a Giants fan. This is the demolition part of a home renovation where you gut the kitchen and see the mouse shit and mold behind the walls and realize the rotting support beams are going to cost way more and take longer to fix than u realized. The worst part is we are forced to remodel with repurposed cabinets from the junk yard. It just feels shitty. But I guess at least we didn’t dump 3 first round draft picks and 200+ on a potential rapist.