Art on what OL looks like, and what it could look like

Giants offensive line through first wave of free agency
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
C Jon Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Matt Gono
T Korey Cunningham
G Jamil Douglas
T Devery Hamilton
G Wes Martin
* Nick Gates
* Shane Lemieux
* Matt Peart
* Rehab from injury
I think this pretty much shows that, at minimum, Giants need to draft starting caliber tackle and starting caliber guard in first three rounds
Something like this:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Zion Johnson/Tyler Smith
C Jon Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal/Ickey Ekwonu
Oh No!!!
If you like mean offensive linemen then you will love Tyler Smith.
I’m a huge Tyler Smith fan too. But I think his best position would be RT
There will be a lot of competition for the interior line.
The glaring weakness is a staring RT.
I hope that the Giants can come away with one of Neal, Icky, and Penning.
I do not think that the Giants will use another high draft pick for another OL. There are many good OL options that can be acquired towards the end of the draft.
The Giants can go for the best available players with the other high draft picks
DE/Edge
TE
OG/C
DL
I doubt that's how it will shake out probably a RB or WR in one or more of those 5. But that's my wish list. Someone started a thread about the path to contention. IMO it's going to happen when the Giants have an above average two way OL & DL. Meaning above average run and pass blocking and above average run and pass defense.
If the Giants land both Ekwonu and Smith then I will consider the draft a success by those two picks alone. Smith’s value is huge because he has the talent to be a good starter at every position besides center. If Thomas or Ekwonu are injured Smith can swing outside without a noticeable drop in performance.
He could be a pro bowl RT IMO but also a nasty LG due to his athleticism. He is a great athlete who they can pull in the running game. Smith needs to work on his technique specifically his hand placement but that should be no problem.
It’s probably meaningless to discuss Smith because I doubt he gets past the OL needy teams like Miami and Cincinnati in round 1.
1. They draft the starting RT at #5, then sign a UFA guard like Chris Reed or Ike Boettger to compete for LG spot with Lemiuex, Bredeson, and any other later picks.
2. They don't get an OT at #5/7 and instead get either an iol or a more developmental player at #36, so they sign someone more capable in FA like Daryl Williams or Billy Turner as a 1 year stop gap.
If they trade back to say 12 to 14, how do you know Penning is going to not be taken by then? Do they roll the dice to snag a 2023 #1 and say a 3rd for the Giants #7 and hope penning is there - or do you just take him at #7?
If the Giants land both Ekwonu and Smith then I will consider the draft a success by those two picks alone. Smith’s value is huge because he has the talent to be a good starter at every position besides center. If Thomas or Ekwonu are injured Smith can swing outside without a noticeable drop in performance.
+2. Big Smith fan. Think he goes in the bottom of round one.
Looking at the list made me think that we absolutely need to go OL with either 5 or 7, and need to grab another interior line there after. The big unknown is how well they can be coached up paired with the new system. I've been jaded by the play of the line far too long to get excited about 4 average OLinemen and one legit starter to have any high expectations. I do however look forward to seeing what the new coaching staff can do.
I have seen him described here as a "finesse" player, a LT only player, etc. Is that true, or is it just a narrative that has gained steam for some reason?
As usual, will look forward to Sy's evaluation. Cross might be in play at 5 or 7 if the first two tackles are gone.
I have seen him described here as a "finesse" player, a LT only player, etc. Is that true, or is it just a narrative that has gained steam for some reason?
As usual, will look forward to Sy's evaluation. Cross might be in play at 5 or 7 if the first two tackles are gone.
I've watched as much YouTube of Charles Cross as I could lay my hands on. (Certainly, no substitute for a professional like Sy'56 who's watching All-22 film.) But I'll say this: Charles Cross can flat out pass block. He looks so smooth and so rhythmical in his hand/foot/body/movements.
1. They draft the starting RT at #5, then sign a UFA guard like Chris Reed or Ike Boettger to compete for LG spot with Lemiuex, Bredeson, and any other later picks.
2. They don't get an OT at #5/7 and instead get either an iol or a more developmental player at #36, so they sign someone more capable in FA like Daryl Williams or Billy Turner as a 1 year stop gap.
If Smith or Zion Johnson are there in round 2 I don’t see how the Giants can justify passing on them. I know mocks mean nothing but I don’t really see a CB, ER, DT, or WR that will likely be on the board there. TE is a real possibility at 36 but i hope they wait until round 3 to land Cade Otten, Jelani Woods, or Jeremy Ruckert. Smith would be a big steal at 36 but again it’s probably wishful thinking that he is.
The giants might be set for this season after taking Ekwonu or another OT in round 1 but what about next year. Glowinski is really a 2 year deal and Feliciano is one a 1 year contract. I don’t love the idea of Lemieux/Bredeson as the only options at LG. I like Lemieux more than many here but I’m not willing to pass on a player like Johnson or Smith. Best case scenario is that Lemieux is a good starting guard then the Giants are in great shape in 2023 with Smith/Johnson, Glowinski, and Lemieux.
I hope the Giants come out looking something like this after the first two days.
5th OT Ikem Ekwonu
7th ER Travon Walker
36 OL Tyler Smith
3rd TE Cade Otten
3rd RB James Cook
36 will also be influenced by where they view talent dropoffs, and i think that difference will be greater at other positions compared to the iol at 36 vs. 67.
so if they get Neal at #5 i think it's too likely there's a tempting offensive skill player at #36 (like Jameson Williams or George Pickens or Jahan Dotson). or an edge like Ebiketie or Mafe at positions this team is known to double up on. or if they don't get a DB in round 1 and mcreary or gordon or elam is sitting there since we know that's a position wink values and current starter is likely to depart.
Drafting 2 solid starters on the OL will go a long way to fix OL with depth to handle injuries....
They might get away with just drafting a stud at RT....but I am total agreement....
Going all in with fixing OL
.
Most of the signings are JAGs, the rest TBD. They need talent at RT, C, and OG. Feliciano is on a one year deal. At a minimum they need two plug and play OL out of this draft at RT and OG. Ideally they’d add a quality C/OG guy who can slide into C next year when Feliciano is gone.
DL is a much bigger need than many realize so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Giants take a DT at 36 if Devante Wyatt falls there.
on BBI, although he is highly ranked elsewhere. On GBN Report, for example, he is at #5 on their big board.
I have seen him described here as a "finesse" player, a LT only player, etc. Is that true, or is it just a narrative that has gained steam for some reason?
As usual, will look forward to Sy's evaluation. Cross might be in play at 5 or 7 if the first two tackles are gone.
Not only that, but playing for Mike Leach the past couple of years, he doesn't play in a smash mouth type of offense at all. They pass the ball almost every down, so in my opinion, there is a lot to mold as a run blocker. It's not that he's just a finesse player, which is totally false.
and 4 starting OL positions are essentially set, I don't see them using 36 to set all 5 of them before camp.
not saying it's impossible but it would be a definite departure from how they valued OL in Buffalo.
In comment 15638236 j_Booker said:
on BBI, although he is highly ranked elsewhere. On GBN Report, for example, he is at #5 on their big board.
I have seen him described here as a "finesse" player, a LT only player, etc. Is that true, or is it just a narrative that has gained steam for some reason?
As usual, will look forward to Sy's evaluation. Cross might be in play at 5 or 7 if the first two tackles are gone.
Not only that, but playing for Mike Leach the past couple of years, he doesn't play in a smash mouth type of offense at all. They pass the ball almost every down, so in my opinion, there is a lot to mold as a run blocker. It's not that he's just a finesse player, which is totally false.
How do you know that its totally false? Not saying you are right or wrong, just want to know where your claim that him being only finesse is false comes from
If Bradberry is traded that's a huge hole we need to fill in the secondary.
With the interior, I would be ok grabbing a couple of developmental guys on Day 3 if we solidified OT early. It’s a little easier to patchwork and I wouldn’t completely rule out our incumbent IOL guys being capable 4th-6th best players on a stable OL. If the draft lines up Ickey/Defense/Zion even better but double dipping IOL a little later works too imo.
RT Penning to transform that line and the overall attitude of the line.
If they trade back to say 12 to 14, how do you know Penning is going to not be taken by then? Do they roll the dice to snag a 2023 #1 and say a 3rd for the Giants #7 and hope penning is there - or do you just take him at #7?
My thought is stay within 11.. But yeah, they may have to take him at 7.
This is the best the Giants OL has looked in a long, long time, and they've still got the draft.
LG? Lemieux seems more like a RG in skillset.
Well, for one thing, Lance Zierlein (whose father was a long-time OL coach at both the college and pro levels) had this to say about him:
Is it fair to label Cross a "finesse" player? What, exactly does that mean? Soft? A "technician" rather than a "mauler?" Personally, I don't put much stock in these types of labels. I'd rather look at tools and traits, and the willingness to take good coaching to heart and apply lessons learned when the money's on the line.
I don’t agree with this at all. On paper it’s probably comparable to some of the recent OLs we have had heading into a season, you’re probably a little too bullish on the guys we brought in if you’re making that statement. It’s a lot better than the blackhole Schoen started with but I wouldn’t even expect a top 20-25 unit as currently constructed. A lot of work to do but it’s likely a 2 year project.
And we've still got the draft, where I expect at least 1 more premium OL.
I guess we see it differently. For me, as ho-hum as this OL might currently look, it's arguably the best OL we've had since 2011. Even before the draft.
A bit too much optimism overshadowing reality.
Lemieux can be a starter but difficult to project any type of +player from him. He struggled mightily in pass protection as a rookie and that seemed like a long time ago. More likely he or Bredeson, along with Gono and probably Feliciano are all best served as backups.
And speaking of backups, based on the names listed in the OP, we should all hope they don't make this roster and certainly don't get a chance to play other then in preseason.
Schoen needs to put a talented OT and Center on this roster and hopefully they are both starting fairly soon. This will relegate some of the starters of today to the bench, and the bench of today off the team altogether.
What does your comment mean? The were ranked 31st in 2020 by PFF, And in 2021 they were ranked 30th. You mean they went from God_Awful to "Awful" and that's supposed to be okay?
"Scrappy, proven vets" who most likely couldn't start for any other team in the league. That's probably why they're here. Couple that with the fact that they've never played together and won't have much time to gel, and it's a pretty bleak future.
One premium OT would be okay with me, a plug-and-play RT. But in my view a really good C/OG should be high on their list, followed by a decent developmental OT prospect to put in the pipeline now, so we're not scrambling to fill holes in the future due to injuries or deteriorating play.
I can see where you're coming from, but, Jesus...how the mighty have fallen. We're reduced to not quite sucking as much as we have for the last ten years. God help us.
can they afford that without BUF matching? would be a pretty stone cold move by Schoen.
I can see where you're coming from, but, Jesus...how the mighty have fallen. We're reduced to not quite sucking as much as we have for the last ten years. God help us.
The problem with posters like Mitt is that they post the same type of bullshit every year. Heaven forbid they had ever citizen DG.
But in regards to the OL we hear the type of nonsense that he just posted every year.
1-- Recall when we let Pugh goes and got Omameh? It was supposedly an improvement because of "Availability."
2-- When we signed Solder and then moved Flowers to RT- that was another supposed good move.
3-- Then we got rid of Flowers and that was "Addition and improvement by subtraction."
4-- And we traded for Zeitler. He'll supposedly stabilize the line.
5-- Then we lose Zeitler, our best OL player, supposedly no big deal.
6-- Then in 202 shortened season our young OL all thought to improve in 2021 and they have yet another disaster season. The excuse previously was in 202 they only had 6 weeks to prepare,.
And through all this turmoil over the years we keep hearing from posters like Mitt say the same freaking thing every year. The type of poster(s) that would want to give DG a hug.
That's right, I have no clue, that Cross has played successfully in the toughest league in college football, under a coach who has runs the air raid offense with limited run blocking. But keep it up with your douchey retort.
and the finesse tag may be legit, just wanted to clarify
That's right, I have no clue, that Cross has played successfully in the toughest league in college football, under a coach who has runs the air raid offense with limited run blocking. But keep it up with your douchey retort.
You said its "totally false" that Cross is a finesse player, but the truth is you have no idea. If he had few run blocking duties, then how can you say its "totally false" that he is a finesse player? The fact is that NFL draft people are also wondering if he is a finesse player
He may be, or he may not be. But for you to call someone else's statement "totally false" without having even one piece of evidence to back it up is moronic
All I did was ask why you claim someone else's statement is totally false. And you said Common Sense, which means you've never seen him play and have no evidence that he isnt finesse. Now you're claiming you've seen him play
I said I don't know if he's finesse or not. But if you're calling someone else's statement totally false, you need to have evidence to back that up. And you have none
Unless they trade down I don't expect an OT until round 2.
You do know that my original statement was my opinion, right? I watch a shit ton of college football, and I've seen Cross play plenty, and I have a strong opinion. My common sense reply was to your extremely snarky response to me.
And since you are so into mincing words, you said "The fact is that NFL draft people are also wondering if he is a finesse player". I'm still waiting for your concrete evidence.
And while I don't tend to drive thinking this way, Cross has been reported to have only played 4 college snaps at Right Tackle. Probably not the fit we are looking for in Rd 1.