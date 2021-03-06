Art on what OL looks like, and what it could look like Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2022 9:49 am : 3/20/2022 9:49 am

Art Stapleton ✔ @art_stapleton



Giants offensive line through first wave of free agency



LT Andrew Thomas

LG Ben Bredeson

C Jon Feliciano

RG Mark Glowinski

RT Matt Gono



T Korey Cunningham

G Jamil Douglas

T Devery Hamilton

G Wes Martin



* Nick Gates

* Shane Lemieux

* Matt Peart



* Rehab from injury



I think this pretty much shows that, at minimum, Giants need to draft starting caliber tackle and starting caliber guard in first three rounds



Something like this:



LT Andrew Thomas

LG Zion Johnson/Tyler Smith

C Jon Feliciano

RG Mark Glowinski

RT Evan Neal/Ickey Ekwonu