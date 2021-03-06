Latest Draft Buzz/Rumors (NFL Talent evaluator) GoDeep13 : 3/20/2022 1:55 pm

Hello BBI fateful. I'm in New York visiting friends/family and just finished breakfast with my friend/former college roommate/NFL College scout. We got to talk about the draft for a while since he finds this draft class particularly interesting. Here Are some of the interesting tidbits.



- If Aidan Hutchinson goes #1 (which seems to be a lock now), Travon Walker of UGA has been gaining a lot of steam as the #2 pick to Detroit. Dan Campbell wants to build a physical defense and sees Walker as a perfect fit for what he wants to build.



- Jordan Davis is getting a lot of consideration by Top 10 teams. Evaluators are chalking is lack of pass rush snaps to Georgia having two DTs (Wyatt and Carter) who were more dynamic interior rushers, but there are those who believe Davis can be disruptive in his own right. Scouts pointing out how a guy like Jermaine Johnson was rotated because he was behind better pass rushers like Ojulari and Anderson when at UGA.



- Kyle Phillips, WR from UCLA, has quietly been moving up draft boards. once considered a late day 2 prospect, his dynamic route running, coupled with his RAC ability, have teams looking at him as one of the best slot receiver options in the draft. He is being slotted in the mid/late 2nd round by scouts now.



- Sticking with WRs. There are those who believe the best WR in this draft is UGA WR George Pickens. While his injury history does give pause, his size, speed, route running, and level of play (when healthy) have scouts high on what he can be in the NFL. He's drawing comparisons to former Jaguar/ current Lions WR DJ Chark.



- The belief is that this is one of the deeper TE classes in a while and that you will still be finding starting quality TEs possibly as late as the 5th round. One guy teams seem to be loving is Jelani Woods of Virginia. Teams love his movement ability at his size as well as his ability as a blocker. he's being mocked as early as the 3rd round.



- It's Possible the 1st 4 picks of the draft are all EDGE defenders.



Jags - Hutchinson

Lions - Walker

Texans - Thibodeaux

Jets - Johnson



That while the Jets need DB and WR help, you can find guys that don't offer much of a drop-off at those positions later. They should get their pick of Stingley or Hamilton at pick 10 and a WR in the 2nd. But impact Edge rushers will be harder to find outside the 1st.



- Sticking with EDGE, Boye Mafe is now seen as a top 25 lock. Teams believe he is the best at turning the EDGE in this draft. They love his physical build with his long arms and strong upper body. He apparently answered some questions in regard to his ability to hold the point vs the run.



- Says the only QB worth spending a 1st round pick on is Willis and that's strictly based on his tools and projection if properly developed. says the bottom of the 1st/top of 2nd is where he expects to see a run on QBs.



- Trading down will be difficult in the 1st half of the 1st round. doesn't see many teams willing to swap picks for picks. if teams want to acquire additional 2nd and 3rd round picks (where the best value in this draft is), they will likely have to trade a player for those picks.



Most Overrated Prospect: Treylon Burks WR, Arkansas (Doesn't see the suddenness or nuance in his game, doesn't see him create enough seperation, and he didn't test like the "freak" he was billed as.)



Most Underrated: Kyren Williams, RB Notre Dame (Loves his vision and toughness. thinks he's being dinged too much for his size. Says he wouldn't be surprised in the least if he's a team's lead RB after his rookie season. can do it all.)



His best guess on Giants 1st two picks? 5. Ekonwu, 7. Gardner.

