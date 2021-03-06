Latest Draft Buzz/Rumors (NFL Talent evaluator)

Hello BBI fateful. I'm in New York visiting friends/family and just finished breakfast with my friend/former college roommate/NFL College scout. We got to talk about the draft for a while since he finds this draft class particularly interesting. Here Are some of the interesting tidbits.
- If Aidan Hutchinson goes #1 (which seems to be a lock now), Travon Walker of UGA has been gaining a lot of steam as the #2 pick to Detroit. Dan Campbell wants to build a physical defense and sees Walker as a perfect fit for what he wants to build.
- Jordan Davis is getting a lot of consideration by Top 10 teams. Evaluators are chalking is lack of pass rush snaps to Georgia having two DTs (Wyatt and Carter) who were more dynamic interior rushers, but there are those who believe Davis can be disruptive in his own right. Scouts pointing out how a guy like Jermaine Johnson was rotated because he was behind better pass rushers like Ojulari and Anderson when at UGA.
- Kyle Phillips, WR from UCLA, has quietly been moving up draft boards. once considered a late day 2 prospect, his dynamic route running, coupled with his RAC ability, have teams looking at him as one of the best slot receiver options in the draft. He is being slotted in the mid/late 2nd round by scouts now.
- Sticking with WRs. There are those who believe the best WR in this draft is UGA WR George Pickens. While his injury history does give pause, his size, speed, route running, and level of play (when healthy) have scouts high on what he can be in the NFL. He's drawing comparisons to former Jaguar/ current Lions WR DJ Chark.
- The belief is that this is one of the deeper TE classes in a while and that you will still be finding starting quality TEs possibly as late as the 5th round. One guy teams seem to be loving is Jelani Woods of Virginia. Teams love his movement ability at his size as well as his ability as a blocker. he's being mocked as early as the 3rd round.
- It's Possible the 1st 4 picks of the draft are all EDGE defenders.
Jags - Hutchinson
Lions - Walker
Texans - Thibodeaux
Jets - Johnson
That while the Jets need DB and WR help, you can find guys that don't offer much of a drop-off at those positions later. They should get their pick of Stingley or Hamilton at pick 10 and a WR in the 2nd. But impact Edge rushers will be harder to find outside the 1st.
- Sticking with EDGE, Boye Mafe is now seen as a top 25 lock. Teams believe he is the best at turning the EDGE in this draft. They love his physical build with his long arms and strong upper body. He apparently answered some questions in regard to his ability to hold the point vs the run.
- Says the only QB worth spending a 1st round pick on is Willis and that's strictly based on his tools and projection if properly developed. says the bottom of the 1st/top of 2nd is where he expects to see a run on QBs.
- Trading down will be difficult in the 1st half of the 1st round. doesn't see many teams willing to swap picks for picks. if teams want to acquire additional 2nd and 3rd round picks (where the best value in this draft is), they will likely have to trade a player for those picks.
Most Overrated Prospect: Treylon Burks WR, Arkansas (Doesn't see the suddenness or nuance in his game, doesn't see him create enough seperation, and he didn't test like the "freak" he was billed as.)
Most Underrated: Kyren Williams, RB Notre Dame (Loves his vision and toughness. thinks he's being dinged too much for his size. Says he wouldn't be surprised in the least if he's a team's lead RB after his rookie season. can do it all.)
His best guess on Giants 1st two picks? 5. Ekonwu, 7. Gardner.
Quote:
Was this conversation made, knowing that David Ojabo tore his Achilles? I was just wondering if a Ojabo‘s injury has influenced more of teams being aggressive in taking ER earlier.
Yes. Ojabo's injury inflated the need. then the problem of other edge guys afterward being more specialists or tweeners. The "best of the rest" are Ebiketie and Myjai Sanders. some question on whether Cameron Thomas is a 4-3 DE or a 3-4 DE. doesn't have the speed and bend of a 4-3 guy but may not be strong enough against NFL tackles to play a consistent 5T.
Thanks! I am wondering if the Giants should take a chance on Ojabo at 36. Sit him for a while wean him into the line up. I guess it depends how severe the injury the Giants feel he has.
Quote:
if ojabo was there at 36? Yes
can see a team like pats or packers grabbing him in late first
i would think he get on the field in late Nov as a pash rusher
to get his feet wet and contribute to playoff push
But this yr a learning yr for sure
lotsa weight room and conceptual work 5th yr option would be important may not hit stride till mid yr two
On the other Davis is 70 pounds larger making him literally an even bigger athletic freak - and while he may not have a big stat line he was productive enough to finish top 10 in the heisman as a nt (and he won dpoy).
If you are Detroit and not sold on thibodeaux for whatever reason, I completely understand liking either UGA guy. I don’t get writing off Davis but not walker just because 1 lines up a few more yards to the outside.
walker looks like he can play 95% of snaps
Pretty sure Davis played like 50 snaps in the NC game. When you have Wyatt and Carter to rotate and the kind of sub packages uga had for pass rush - noln smith, Tindall, walker, dean, etc guys aren’t necessarily coming off the field to huff o2 like Gilbert brown.
Also what does it say that the guy was named the best defender in cfb only playing 50% of snaps?
I wouldn't be surprised. Campbell wants to add an element of physicality to his front. I think both Davis and Walker have an element of uncertainty to them. They did get brutalized by the run last year, so Davis makes sense, but I think the belief there is that there are other DT prospects (Travis Jones, John Ridgeway) that can be had in probably the 3rd/4th respectively that can give you run stopping. Walker's size/athletic ability put him in rare company (though, same can be said about Davis).
Campbell really trikes me as an old fashioned coach--not a negative--and would be interested in Davis at 2.
More importantly, Davis doesn't get enough sacks to warrant such a high investment. Unless a DT is getting Aaron Danold or Warren Sapp like production at the college level, I'm not sniffing a one-way DT in the in the lottery. NFW.
Davis was totally gassed and had to come out of the SEC championship game. Still looks to me like a 2 down NT.
50 high quality snaps not his norm he is huffing and puffing after 2 series of downs I dont see it at #2 great guy to have if your deep in dline rotation i dont see him chasing down a rodgers in q4
Even them taking Walker increases our chance of having at least one OT available. Worst case is them getting an attractive package for Decker and then replacing him with Neal or Ekwonu.
I don't think the Giants could pay for three high #1 picks on the OL (including Andrews) on their second contracts.
GoDeep - thanks for the great post. You can tell the care you put into it.
sy where are you on ekwonu vs. neal? consensus seems split, vegas odds for either at 1OA are equal, tied behind Hutchinson.
It sounds like we'll get either Neal or Ekwonu at #5 and then Gardner at #7, which is fine with me.
Like Woods a lot.
Think it will be hard to trade down. Teams only typically trade up in the first for QBs, and none appear worth doing so this year.
You'll see soon
They're super close though
At 7, Gardner makes the most sense. Lock down corner and starts right away. Fits the style from Wink. I would NOT oppose Travon Walker there but I don't see him exiting the top 5.
Looking forward to SYs evaluation
If it’s Travon at 5 and Jermaine Johnson at 7 I’d be thrilled
Get the RT in second. IE. Tyler Smith
Travon Walker can play DE while Johnson is edge
Wink would have a field day with Walker Ojulari and Johnson
Sy, so you think even if Neal and Ekwonu are gone that the Giants will take an OT at 5 or 7, which then would be either Cross or Penning?
I hear this concern, but would be thrilled with the problem. We haven’t even been getting first rounders to a second contract in recent history
Would love Walker at 5
I am also interested in what Sy has to say about Kyle Hamilton. He might be part of the discussion as well -- especially if he makes it to #7.
If you have your choice of Neal or Ekwonu at 5, the Giants almost have to take one of them — they can't trade down more than 1 slot and be sure of still getting one of them. But the choices get very tough if two or more of Walker, Hamilton and Gardner are also on the board.
Imagine sitting there at five and knowing you can get two of those guys, and have your choice, except for whoever goes at 6. And that might be Malik Willis.
We likely don't have a QB rated high enough but if we did Jones "starting" shouldn't have anything to do with it. Jones is only starting because he's here and we don't have anyone else.
There are also no guarantees in 2023.
This thick-set RB has "star" written all over him. He reminds me a little bit like Tiki Barber. Has tremendous weaving run style and can spin-arama with the best of them. Great running back!
I am also interested in what Sy has to say about Kyle Hamilton. He might be part of the discussion as well -- especially if he makes it to #7.
First year GM, have to stabilize OL, can't risk Rd 2 or 3 guys, low chance to obtain credible OT via free agency or trade.
Schoen goes OT at #5 and likely best defender on the board at #7.