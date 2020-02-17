for display only
Looks like Lorenzo Carter is leaving

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2022 5:24 pm
Says goodbye on Instagram account.
https://twitter.com/DDuggan21/status/1505651529088475139 - ( New Window )
Wish him well  
Giants : 3/20/2022 6:22 pm : link
It was time to move on. He is a quality backup but just not a starter.
Good luck to  
darren in pdx : 3/20/2022 6:24 pm : link
him, think he can be a useful player in this league if he's back to form and stays healthy. But Giants need to upgrade and have more impactful players at the position instead of 4+ year question marks.
He was not worth keeping around  
NY-Fan : 3/20/2022 6:25 pm : link
It was definitely time to move on. Just another wasted pick.
Bye  
Sammo85 : 3/20/2022 6:30 pm : link
That was a nice farewell. Best of luck to Zo  
Ira : 3/20/2022 6:32 pm : link
Later dude  
DC Gmen Fan : 3/20/2022 6:32 pm : link
. Seriously I'll say it again...zero attachment to anyone at this point (maybe Gano).
Be interesting to see what he got...  
Capisce : 3/20/2022 6:35 pm : link
Had about 2M offer here.
just hoping he gets $3m+ for a comp pick  
Eric on Li : 3/20/2022 6:37 pm : link
teams seem to be staying under that threshold for the most part at this point but maybe get lucky.
Played well at end of the season when playing for coin.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/20/2022 6:38 pm : link
Wish him the best, but we will survive.
RE: Trying to remember a single Lorenzo Carter moment  
Sean : 3/20/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15638608 Go Terps said:
Quote:
22:20 time stamp. That’s what I remember.
Link - ( New Window )
I am Ninja : 3/20/2022 6:46 pm : link
Some of you guys are just grasping at shit to be sentimental about.
IMO, we've lost nothing from the  
Bill in UT : 3/20/2022 6:48 pm : link
standpoint of what he's produced in 4 years. As to what he may or may not become, that's anyone's guess. And for all we know, we may have made him an offer and he turned it down
Best  
AcidTest : 3/20/2022 6:53 pm : link
of luck Lorenzo. Thanks for your contributions to the Giants.
RE: ________  
JonC : 3/20/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15638674 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Some of you guys are just grasping at shit to be sentimental about.


And completely not remembering what a quality NFL OLB looks like.
Really good guy  
M.S. : 3/20/2022 7:02 pm : link

wish Lorenzo Carter all the best and future success.
he had a few good games last season  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/20/2022 7:10 pm : link
so some people were hoping he'd come back. The bottom line is we had him here for 4 years and he was mostly invisible.
& DG tried trading up into round 2 for him...  
90.Cal : 3/20/2022 7:20 pm : link
What a terrible evaluator.
RE: Super bummed  
Beer Man : 3/20/2022 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15638604 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
About this …… a mistake in my opinion.
Why? Other than the last few games, what has he accomplished as a Giant. What ever he gave the team can easily be replaced
I will never forget Pat Graham talking him up  
Chris684 : 3/20/2022 7:48 pm : link
this past offseason, as if Carter was like their best kept secret and he was about to be a monster this past season.
RE: RE: Super bummed  
Andy in Boston : 3/20/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15638729 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15638604 Andy in Boston said:


Quote:


About this …… a mistake in my opinion.

Why? Other than the last few games, what has he accomplished as a Giant. What ever he gave the team can easily be replaced



He has more sacks in the last 4 years than anyone else on the the team other than LW. He flashed many times…. His rookie year , his 2nd year and the end of last year. Some pros take 4-5 years to pull it together. He could be one of those guys.
please throw away  
BCD : 3/20/2022 8:01 pm : link
junk mail....
Was getting better  
Rolyrock : 3/20/2022 8:05 pm : link
Hope he comes back.
Problem with Carter is that his best (career) year wasn’t that great.  
Ivan15 : 3/20/2022 8:14 pm : link
Promising but not great or unexpected. Nothing to really measure him against except for injuries.
I hate losing pro-bowlers...  
EricJ : 3/20/2022 8:26 pm : link
RE: Trying to remember a single Lorenzo Carter moment  
Dankbeerman : 3/20/2022 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15638608 Go Terps said:
Quote:
...


Not sure but I would bet it happend in August
He had  
Les in TO : 3/20/2022 8:37 pm : link
4.5 sacks, toots!!
Go Terps : 3/20/2022 8:39 pm : link
You can extrapolate these responses to every player Gettleman brought here. Not a single guy has done anything that mattered. Incredible.
Moving on  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/20/2022 8:40 pm : link
Another wasted high pick
RE: Trying to remember a single Lorenzo Carter moment  
jvm52106 : 3/20/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15638608 Go Terps said:
Quote:
...


I do find it funny how people here over value production in non important, or even better yet completely lost games and seasons.

Carter has been injured, quiet and provided little impact on game outcomes but somehow people wanted him back.. we need to shed all qw can and do not try to bring back anyone from this current roster beyond a very select few..
I liked him better as  
mattnyg05 : 3/20/2022 8:54 pm : link
Gerris Wilkinson, no I mean Clint Sintim-sorry I meant Devon Kennard, Reggie Torbor etc etc etc etc

When we draft a great edge rushing OLB or a 3 down ILB/OLB it’ll be the first time in a longggggg time
No great loss  
jeff57 : 3/20/2022 9:03 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Super bummed  
Beer Man : 3/20/2022 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15638738 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
In comment 15638729 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15638604 Andy in Boston said:


Quote:


About this …… a mistake in my opinion.

Why? Other than the last few games, what has he accomplished as a Giant. What ever he gave the team can easily be replaced




He has more sacks in the last 4 years than anyone else on the the team other than LW. He flashed many times…. His rookie year , his 2nd year and the end of last year. Some pros take 4-5 years to pull it together. He could be one of those guys.
I guess we have different views of his performance as a Giant. Saying he has the second most sacks on the Giants over the last 4 years is like saying he is the second tallest midget in the room. The man has averaged only 3.6 sacks per year since joining the Giants, hardly the kind of threat that keep opposing OCs up at night. He's had four years to prove himself, it was time to move on.
RE: RE: Trying to remember a single Lorenzo Carter moment  
santacruzom : 3/20/2022 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15638664 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15638608 Go Terps said:


Quote:


...


22:20 time stamp. That’s what I remember. Link - ( New Window )


Man, that was cruel.
players other than qbs have to make significant playing/improvement in  
plato : 3/20/2022 9:59 pm : link
3 years. Did Carter? He was injured yes, should this change the 3 year threshold? Obviously not to those who matter on the Giants today. I tend to agree with the 3 years but I guess Wink didn’t see much that he wanted.
Seriously, how can anyone really be upset at this?  
Matt M. : 3/20/2022 10:14 pm : link
It's not a loss. The only time he flashed was the last few games of the last couple of seasons. He is not a good pass rusher, he is terrible against the run and setting the edge, and he does nothing in coverage. Tell me, what is the problem here?

So many people got excited last here based on back to back scrimmages where he collected a ton of "sacks". The only problem is there was not tackling, so he got a bunch of 2 hand touch sacks. Whoopee!
Lots of us have a mental block from how bad we have been  
Aaroninma : 3/20/2022 11:06 pm : link
And it causes some of us to convince ourselves that our marginal players who flash a few times are quality players.
RE: & DG tried trading up into round 2 for him...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/20/2022 11:47 pm : link
In comment 15638707 90.Cal said:
Quote:
What a terrible evaluator.


This actually didn't happen. He drafted him in the third round with the Giants' own pick.
...  
broadbandz : 12:27 am : link
Carter was no where near a "high Draft pick." Other than the injury the giants got what you wanted out of a 3rd rounder. Some of you guys need to put down the crack pipe and read a little about draft value. Damn, some draft yrs have about 12 guys who are true first round talent.
Mark my words  
Bleedin Blue : 12:38 am : link
We will rue the day he signs with another team!!

NOT!!! I’m sorry, but I’m tired of hearing we’re losing one of our better players! This team has sucked and losing a player of his caliber is no loss in my opinion!
Didn’t bring us a championship  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 2:53 am : link
So bye
Good riddance  
Optimus-NY : 3:34 am : link
I remember training camp of 2020  
CTGiants : 6:19 am : link
Almost every day Carter stood out. Then the Achilles injury 5 games in. Thought maybe he was finally fully recovered from that injury towards the end of last
season, watching him opposite of Ojulari was one of the only things to look forward to those last few weeks. Seems like he would have at least been offered a 1 yr deal
Too bad too sad  
MtDizzle : 6:27 am : link
Too little too late. Adios.
Nice farewell  
PakistanPete : 7:30 am : link
Wish him the best.

If he signs a prove it deal, I'll be disappointed it wasn't with us.
good luck to him, but he's essence of JAG  
Victor in CT : 7:44 am : link
Signing with Falcons  
jeff57 : 7:48 am : link
Link - ( New Window )
I liked Carter  
Rjanyg : 8:06 am : link
Ironically I think he might have been a good off ball LB. He just didn’t always show the consistent bend needed to be a top edge. Plenty of straight line speed.

I wish him well in ATL and I have a feeling he will do well.
The more Gettleman stink  
cjac : 8:13 am : link
That walks out of here the better
Nothing to see here  
Rudy5757 : 8:14 am : link
not anything to be upset about. He was a guy I always thought was going to be better than he was. Kept hearing how great he looked and it rarely showed up. I hope he has a good career but he was replaceable. Not a lot to show for 4 years, new regime wants new players.
If Wink wanted Zo, then  
KingBlue : 9:10 am : link
he would still be here. I like Zo, but he is replaceable.
