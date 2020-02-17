Looks like Lorenzo Carter is leaving

him, think he can be a useful player in this league if he's back to form and stays healthy. But Giants need to upgrade and have more impactful players at the position instead of 4+ year question marks.
Why? Other than the last few games, what has he accomplished as a Giant. What ever he gave the team can easily be replaced
He has more sacks in the last 4 years than anyone else on the the team other than LW. He flashed many times…. His rookie year , his 2nd year and the end of last year. Some pros take 4-5 years to pull it together. He could be one of those guys.
I do find it funny how people here over value production in non important, or even better yet completely lost games and seasons.
Carter has been injured, quiet and provided little impact on game outcomes but somehow people wanted him back.. we need to shed all qw can and do not try to bring back anyone from this current roster beyond a very select few..
I guess we have different views of his performance as a Giant. Saying he has the second most sacks on the Giants over the last 4 years is like saying he is the second tallest midget in the room. The man has averaged only 3.6 sacks per year since joining the Giants, hardly the kind of threat that keep opposing OCs up at night. He's had four years to prove himself, it was time to move on.
RE: RE: Trying to remember a single Lorenzo Carter moment
3 years. Did Carter? He was injured yes, should this change the 3 year threshold? Obviously not to those who matter on the Giants today. I tend to agree with the 3 years but I guess Wink didn’t see much that he wanted.
Seriously, how can anyone really be upset at this?
It's not a loss. The only time he flashed was the last few games of the last couple of seasons. He is not a good pass rusher, he is terrible against the run and setting the edge, and he does nothing in coverage. Tell me, what is the problem here?
So many people got excited last here based on back to back scrimmages where he collected a ton of "sacks". The only problem is there was not tackling, so he got a bunch of 2 hand touch sacks. Whoopee!
Lots of us have a mental block from how bad we have been
Carter was no where near a "high Draft pick." Other than the injury the giants got what you wanted out of a 3rd rounder. Some of you guys need to put down the crack pipe and read a little about draft value. Damn, some draft yrs have about 12 guys who are true first round talent.
Almost every day Carter stood out. Then the Achilles injury 5 games in. Thought maybe he was finally fully recovered from that injury towards the end of last
season, watching him opposite of Ojulari was one of the only things to look forward to those last few weeks. Seems like he would have at least been offered a 1 yr deal
not anything to be upset about. He was a guy I always thought was going to be better than he was. Kept hearing how great he looked and it rarely showed up. I hope he has a good career but he was replaceable. Not a lot to show for 4 years, new regime wants new players.
22:20 time stamp. That’s what I remember.
Link - ( New Window )
And completely not remembering what a quality NFL OLB looks like.
wish Lorenzo Carter all the best and future success.
Quote:
About this …… a mistake in my opinion.
Not sure but I would bet it happend in August
When we draft a great edge rushing OLB or a 3 down ILB/OLB it’ll be the first time in a longggggg time
Quote:
In comment 15638604 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
About this …… a mistake in my opinion.
Quote:
...
22:20 time stamp. That’s what I remember. Link - ( New Window )
Man, that was cruel.
This actually didn't happen. He drafted him in the third round with the Giants' own pick.
NOT!!! I’m sorry, but I’m tired of hearing we’re losing one of our better players! This team has sucked and losing a player of his caliber is no loss in my opinion!
If he signs a prove it deal, I'll be disappointed it wasn't with us.
Link - ( New Window )
I wish him well in ATL and I have a feeling he will do well.