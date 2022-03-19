for display only
A pair of DBs at 5 & 7? USA Today thinks so

Big Blue '56 : 6:43 am
Quote:


5. New York Giants – S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame: He's 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor.

And with veteran Logan Ryan's release opening a job on the back end, sure seems like pairing Hamilton with improving Xavier McKinney would give Big Blue a heckuva safety tandem.



7. Giants (from Chicago Bears) – CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati: Totally feasible that New York could take a pair of defensive backs in a three-pick span, this one obtained in last year's draft day deal involving QB Justin Fields.

Gardner would be a safe plug-and-play selection, the consensus All-American allowing only 20 receptions in 2021, picking off three passes and – evidence of his all-around game – posting 40 tackles and three sacks.

And talk about shutdown – he never allowed a TD pass while with the Bearcats. His 6-3, 190-pound build is another selling point to a league that likes big corners. Adding Gardner might also trigger a deal of veteran CB James Bradberry and bring more needed draft ammo back to the Giants. 

I'd like the Gardner pick. With Bradberry on his way out, we need a  
Ira : 6:49 am : link
quality corner with size, which Gardner has. With the other pick, I hope the Giants address right tackle.
Here is the thread on this USA Today Mock  
M.S. : 6:50 am : link

from yesterday.

IMO, the chances of this happening are zero.

Given how deep the OL draft may be,  
Big Blue '56 : 6:51 am : link
can we get our guy (s) in rounds 2 or 3? Not endorsing USA Today’s picks, just inquiring
I'd be heartbroken  
section125 : 6:56 am : link
if one of the OTs didn't reach them at 5. But the Giants are so talentless this would not upset me.

Will be interesting to read Sy's write up on Hamilton. I believe he had previously mentioned that his hips might be tight. (forgive me Sy if I mis-remembered!). BBI posters have stated that CBs and Safeties are uber important in Martindale's defensive system. After letting Ryan go, only McKinney and Love have started. I do not know if any of the CBs that drafted/signed last year can be converted to safety, but Hamilton, IMHO, teamed with McKinney would be very nice.
RE: Given how deep the OL draft may be,  
M.S. : 7:12 am : link
In comment 15639015 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
can we get our guy (s) in rounds 2 or 3? Not endorsing USA Today’s picks, just inquiring

Well, probably the best 4 OTs will be gone when the Giants come around to pick again in Round Two. And probably 4 more G/T will also be gone. So, that's about eight O-Lineman off the Board in Round One.

There's probably a few good ones left at 36, but the cream will have already been skimmed off the top. I just don't see the Giants waiting until #36 for their first O-lineman.

No such thing as a sure bet in this Draft, especially with an unknown like Joe Schoen making the final decisions. But I'm betting he goes OL at 5 or 7, and I'll probably win that bet.

Or better yet. Maybe I could lose that bet. But I'd never lose betting against two secondary guys at 5 and 7. Ain't gonna happen.
RE: RE: Given how deep the OL draft may be,  
section125 : 7:20 am : link
In comment 15639025 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15639015 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


can we get our guy (s) in rounds 2 or 3? Not endorsing USA Today’s picks, just inquiring


Well, probably the best 4 OTs will be gone when the Giants come around to pick again in Round Two. And probably 4 more G/T will also be gone. So, that's about eight O-Lineman off the Board in Round One.

There's probably a few good ones left at 36, but the cream will have already been skimmed off the top. I just don't see the Giants waiting until #36 for their first O-lineman.

No such thing as a sure bet in this Draft, especially with an unknown like Joe Schoen making the final decisions. But I'm betting he goes OL at 5 or 7, and I'll probably win that bet.

Or better yet. Maybe I could lose that bet. But I'd never lose betting against two secondary guys at 5 and 7. Ain't gonna happen.


If both tackles are gone by #5, I cannot see Schoen reaching for Cross or Penning at #7 when there are much higher rated players still there. Yes maybe a safety at either spot is a lack of positional value, but the #1 safety is probably still rated much more highly than the #3 and #4 OL. Of course, there are still other players beside Hamilton.
Posted yesterday I think  
BillT : 7:40 am : link
No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.
I don't know yet what we have in Schoen...  
bw in dc : 7:42 am : link
but if he takes a S at #5 or #7 that is tantamount to taking a RB at #2.

And it will be a clear signal we hired the wrong guy for GM.
Possible  
jeff57 : 7:46 am : link
But not my preference
RE: I don't know yet what we have in Schoen...  
jeff57 : 7:47 am : link
In comment 15639037 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but if he takes a S at #5 or #7 that is tantamount to taking a RB at #2.

And it will be a clear signal we hired the wrong guy for GM.


No, it's not comparable to taking an RB at 2, 5 or 7.
RE: Posted yesterday I think  
section125 : 7:49 am : link
In comment 15639035 BillT said:
Quote:
No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.


So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...
RE: RE: Posted yesterday I think  
BillT : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15639045 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15639035 BillT said:


Quote:


No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.



So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...

No, you would take the players that help you build the team. Our front 7 was regularly gashed by the run on the edge and couldn’t generate pressure If they don’t fix that all the DBs in the world won’t make it a better team. Two DBs is a DG “full bloom love” move.
RE: RE: RE: Posted yesterday I think  
section125 : 8:05 am : link
In comment 15639050 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15639045 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15639035 BillT said:


Quote:


No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.



So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...


No, you would take the players that help you build the team. Our front 7 was regularly gashed by the run on the edge and couldn’t generate pressure If they don’t fix that all the DBs in the world won’t make it a better team. Two DBs is a DG “full bloom love” move.


No chasing positions is a DG move. The Giants were "gashed" because the ILBs were horrendous and they lacked a serious NT. If Martinez is healthy, that solves a large part of the problem. Ojulari, Ellerson and Roche will probably improve the outside in their 2nd year.
You can get a solid NT down the line, and I wouldn't mind Jordan Davis with #7, either.

Bill, they have so many holes, picking any position helps.
I've mentioned that this is a possibility  
Biteymax22 : 8:08 am : link
However, as free agency has shook out I think the chances that one of the 2 tackles (Neal, Ickey) make it to 5 is now much higher than it was 3 weeks ago.
One Mo' Time  
M.S. : 8:17 am : link

I could see Giants taking either Kyle Hamilton or Ahmad Gardner at 5 or 7, but taking both in Round One is almost too absurd to even contemplate. Ain't gonna happen.
Sorry section, not buying it  
BillT : 8:20 am : link
You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.
would be completely find with it  
UConn4523 : 8:24 am : link
though I have a hard time seeing 2 DB's being rated higher than that the top 2 tackles. Assuming they are gone and QB or trade down isn't an option, go for it.
RE: Sorry section, not buying it  
UConn4523 : 8:27 am : link
In comment 15639070 BillT said:
Quote:
You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.


You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.
And section  
BillT : 8:28 am : link
Martindale is the DC not the GM. If Schoen is taking orders from him we have the wrong GM.
RE: RE: Sorry section, not buying it  
BillT : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15639081 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15639070 BillT said:


Quote:


You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.



You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.

First of all if you read what I wrote I said that was given equal value for the players and like I said to section since when did Martindale become the GM. And he said he prioritizes CBs not necessarily safeties.
I like how they say a Sub 4.6 40  
Rudy5757 : 8:35 am : link
Thats terrible for a safety these days. even Julian Love beat that time and he is considered slow. I like Hamilton on tape but he better show a lot better 40, thats slow for a safety. I know its not all about 40 times but when your picking in the top 10 things like that tend to be scrutinized more.
RE: Given how deep the OL draft may be,  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15639015 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
can we get our guy (s) in rounds 2 or 3? Not endorsing USA Today’s picks, just inquiring

Even if that were the case (and I think a compelling argument could be made to support it), it would be a disappointment if the Giants didn't address the front 7 with one of those picks. I could live with Sauce OR Hamilton with one of the picks and then one of the top EDGE guys with the other pick.

Although I'll add that I don't see an OT that is likely to be available at #36 that will present really good value, but there should still be some intriguing IOL there. And I think it's starting to look like one of Ekwonu or Neal could make it to #5 rendering this scenario moot.
RE: RE: RE: Sorry section, not buying it  
UConn4523 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15639086 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15639081 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15639070 BillT said:


Quote:


You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.



You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.


First of all if you read what I wrote I said that was given equal value for the players and like I said to section since when did Martindale become the GM. And he said he prioritizes CBs not necessarily safeties.


I did not read every comment on this thread. My point remains, no sense getting bogged down on thinking personnel was the only reason we got pushed around last year.

If you aren't taking input from your OC/DC than what's the point of anything Schoen talks about in regards to collaboration. This doesn't mean you just place an order for exactly what they want, but it should hopefully align with a shared vision on how the team will be built. If Martindale thinks the defense will excel with a top secondary its something you should listen to - he has the track record.

As for Hamilton, I really don't know what Wink sees with him as far as positioning is concerned, but I see a Kam Chancellor with better wheels. If you give me that + a top CB we just added massive potential to the defense in a passing league.
Maybe this sounds  
River Mike : 9:01 am : link
like a messed up Italian dinner, but I'll take Icky,Sauce!
Can they block?  
Joe Beckwith : 9:03 am : link
Detroit, Houston, Jets, GB, and Philly with 3, all have multiple picks ,and a need for a young OL, as well as the rest of the top , and teams like Baltimore , NE, as well as most of the rest of the league could use one.
Even after FA primary phases, June 1 cuts, et.al., the top 7-10 OL will likely be gone.
Not getting one of the top ones early , with the opportunity there,seems foolish.

