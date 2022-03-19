A pair of DBs at 5 & 7? USA Today thinks so





5. New York Giants – S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame: He's 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor.



And with veteran Logan Ryan's release opening a job on the back end, sure seems like pairing Hamilton with improving Xavier McKinney would give Big Blue a heckuva safety tandem.







7. Giants (from Chicago Bears) – CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati: Totally feasible that New York could take a pair of defensive backs in a three-pick span, this one obtained in last year's draft day deal involving QB Justin Fields.



Gardner would be a safe plug-and-play selection, the consensus All-American allowing only 20 receptions in 2021, picking off three passes and – evidence of his all-around game – posting 40 tackles and three sacks.



And talk about shutdown – he never allowed a TD pass while with the Bearcats. His 6-3, 190-pound build is another selling point to a league that likes big corners. Adding Gardner might also trigger a deal of veteran CB James Bradberry and bring more needed draft ammo back to the Giants.



