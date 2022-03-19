A pair of DBs at 5 & 7? USA Today thinks so

|
|Quote:
|
5. New York Giants – S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame: He's 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor.
And with veteran Logan Ryan's release opening a job on the back end, sure seems like pairing Hamilton with improving Xavier McKinney would give Big Blue a heckuva safety tandem.
7. Giants (from Chicago Bears) – CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati: Totally feasible that New York could take a pair of defensive backs in a three-pick span, this one obtained in last year's draft day deal involving QB Justin Fields.
Gardner would be a safe plug-and-play selection, the consensus All-American allowing only 20 receptions in 2021, picking off three passes and – evidence of his all-around game – posting 40 tackles and three sacks.
And talk about shutdown – he never allowed a TD pass while with the Bearcats. His 6-3, 190-pound build is another selling point to a league that likes big corners. Adding Gardner might also trigger a deal of veteran CB James Bradberry and bring more needed draft ammo back to the Giants.
from yesterday.
IMO, the chances of this happening are zero.
Link - ( New Window )
Will be interesting to read Sy's write up on Hamilton. I believe he had previously mentioned that his hips might be tight. (forgive me Sy if I mis-remembered!). BBI posters have stated that CBs and Safeties are uber important in Martindale's defensive system. After letting Ryan go, only McKinney and Love have started. I do not know if any of the CBs that drafted/signed last year can be converted to safety, but Hamilton, IMHO, teamed with McKinney would be very nice.
Well, probably the best 4 OTs will be gone when the Giants come around to pick again in Round Two. And probably 4 more G/T will also be gone. So, that's about eight O-Lineman off the Board in Round One.
There's probably a few good ones left at 36, but the cream will have already been skimmed off the top. I just don't see the Giants waiting until #36 for their first O-lineman.
No such thing as a sure bet in this Draft, especially with an unknown like Joe Schoen making the final decisions. But I'm betting he goes OL at 5 or 7, and I'll probably win that bet.
Or better yet. Maybe I could lose that bet. But I'd never lose betting against two secondary guys at 5 and 7. Ain't gonna happen.
Quote:
can we get our guy (s) in rounds 2 or 3? Not endorsing USA Today’s picks, just inquiring
Well, probably the best 4 OTs will be gone when the Giants come around to pick again in Round Two. And probably 4 more G/T will also be gone. So, that's about eight O-Lineman off the Board in Round One.
There's probably a few good ones left at 36, but the cream will have already been skimmed off the top. I just don't see the Giants waiting until #36 for their first O-lineman.
No such thing as a sure bet in this Draft, especially with an unknown like Joe Schoen making the final decisions. But I'm betting he goes OL at 5 or 7, and I'll probably win that bet.
Or better yet. Maybe I could lose that bet. But I'd never lose betting against two secondary guys at 5 and 7. Ain't gonna happen.
If both tackles are gone by #5, I cannot see Schoen reaching for Cross or Penning at #7 when there are much higher rated players still there. Yes maybe a safety at either spot is a lack of positional value, but the #1 safety is probably still rated much more highly than the #3 and #4 OL. Of course, there are still other players beside Hamilton.
And it will be a clear signal we hired the wrong guy for GM.
And it will be a clear signal we hired the wrong guy for GM.
No, it's not comparable to taking an RB at 2, 5 or 7.
So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...
Quote:
No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.
So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...
No, you would take the players that help you build the team. Our front 7 was regularly gashed by the run on the edge and couldn’t generate pressure If they don’t fix that all the DBs in the world won’t make it a better team. Two DBs is a DG “full bloom love” move.
Quote:
In comment 15639035 BillT said:
Quote:
No to 2 DBs with Thibodeaux sitting there as a top 10 player. Even in a worst case scenario with the to two OL and edge gone they don’t lose sight of their team building over players who aren’t that different in talent.
So if the players are not that much different, respectively, then wouldn't you pick the players that your coaches prefer? I do not know Wink's defensive requirements, but BBI seems to feel he needs excellent DBs over ERs. He creates pressure from scheming and blitzing from odd angles.
I sort of agree that choosing 2 DBs with ER still there seems unlikely(or ILB) but if the 2 DBs are in a tier above the remaining ERs/OLs, do you take the less highly rated player?
IDK, perhaps Schoen and Daboll rate Penning as a top 10 player...
No, you would take the players that help you build the team. Our front 7 was regularly gashed by the run on the edge and couldn’t generate pressure If they don’t fix that all the DBs in the world won’t make it a better team. Two DBs is a DG “full bloom love” move.
No chasing positions is a DG move. The Giants were "gashed" because the ILBs were horrendous and they lacked a serious NT. If Martinez is healthy, that solves a large part of the problem. Ojulari, Ellerson and Roche will probably improve the outside in their 2nd year.
You can get a solid NT down the line, and I wouldn't mind Jordan Davis with #7, either.
Bill, they have so many holes, picking any position helps.
I could see Giants taking either Kyle Hamilton or Ahmad Gardner at 5 or 7, but taking both in Round One is almost too absurd to even contemplate. Ain't gonna happen.
You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.
Quote:
You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.
You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.
First of all if you read what I wrote I said that was given equal value for the players and like I said to section since when did Martindale become the GM. And he said he prioritizes CBs not necessarily safeties.
Even if that were the case (and I think a compelling argument could be made to support it), it would be a disappointment if the Giants didn't address the front 7 with one of those picks. I could live with Sauce OR Hamilton with one of the picks and then one of the top EDGE guys with the other pick.
Although I'll add that I don't see an OT that is likely to be available at #36 that will present really good value, but there should still be some intriguing IOL there. And I think it's starting to look like one of Ekwonu or Neal could make it to #5 rendering this scenario moot.
Quote:
In comment 15639070 BillT said:
Quote:
You counting on late round picks and guys we got on waivers to build the team. We need serious talent in the front 7. Those DBs aren’t worth anything at 2nd and 4. And If NT was a problem it’s a worst problem now.
You can't fix everything in 1 draft. We should know by now that a better player trumps a position need. And we got gashed for many reasons, not just the personnel on the field. I'd like to think Wink knows what he's doing and if he wants an upgrade in the secondary over the line than so be it - just so happens the draft lines up for that anyway in the top 10.
First of all if you read what I wrote I said that was given equal value for the players and like I said to section since when did Martindale become the GM. And he said he prioritizes CBs not necessarily safeties.
I did not read every comment on this thread. My point remains, no sense getting bogged down on thinking personnel was the only reason we got pushed around last year.
If you aren't taking input from your OC/DC than what's the point of anything Schoen talks about in regards to collaboration. This doesn't mean you just place an order for exactly what they want, but it should hopefully align with a shared vision on how the team will be built. If Martindale thinks the defense will excel with a top secondary its something you should listen to - he has the track record.
As for Hamilton, I really don't know what Wink sees with him as far as positioning is concerned, but I see a Kam Chancellor with better wheels. If you give me that + a top CB we just added massive potential to the defense in a passing league.
Even after FA primary phases, June 1 cuts, et.al., the top 7-10 OL will likely be gone.
Not getting one of the top ones early , with the opportunity there,seems foolish.