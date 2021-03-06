Giants create nearly $2 million more in cap space

The Giants converted $2.63M of kicker Graham Gano’s salary into a bonus, creating $1.753M in cap space. A void year was also added to his contract.
GM Joe Schoen has said he preferred not to do this in ideal world, but it apparently was necessary with Giants tight vs cap. Link
The Giants have 1.6M free space with what they’ve finalized with the league. When all the contracts settle, in reality they have about 325K, before this move.
Disagree. Borrow from 2022 so we don’t suck this year means we’re closer to locking into “don’t suck” status for the foreseeable future. Hold the line on salaries, and next year we’ll have cap space plus draft capital to realistically have a shot at excellence.
Right now we just don’t have the core to push for the top, no matter how much we borrow against the cap.
We have a ton of cap space because we have relatively few players, and even fewer that will be kept off the roster that JS inherited.
During last year's ill-fated spending spree, so many posters defended the cap gymnastics by pointing out that our cap was healthy for 2022 and beyond. And now look.
DG f*cked up so overwhelmingly that it's going to take two years just to get his fingerprints off the roster and get the cap cleaned up.
With all due respect, George - the NFLPA knows better than you.
Did they make a move that’s not been reported to the media or the league?
The report lists 60 players...we should have 61. I think Jamil Douglass is the only unannounced signing.
On OTC if you restructure Gano, it says we have ~$1.7 Million in space which pretty much lines up with report.
$1.6M in cap space for a 4-win team.
Well this should be enough for a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog.
The Giants might be closer to 5M by EOD of that NFLPA filing doesn’t include this Gano restructure.
The NFLPA database lists the Giants with $1.6M in cap space. That's up to date with every move this except for the signings of Ricky Seals-Jones, Casey Kreiter and Jamil Douglas. Those contracts will only shave a few hundred thousand off the cap.
The Bradberry watch continues...
Buying time to make some mid-level signings while they wait out the Bradberry situation?
On restructuring contracts, here is what Joe Schoen said at the Combine: "As a last resort. I would rather not if we don’t have to. Again, eventually you have to pay the piper."
As Giants wait on James Bradberry decision, the last resort has arrived. Not a huge number, tho.
How tight are the Giants against the NFL salary cap?
The NFLPA lists them as $1,607,773 under. And the contracts of TE Ricky Seals-Jones and OL Jamil Douglas aren't accounted for yet. This move is not on their website yet either.
Moving some $ into future years for 34-year-old Graham Gano is certainly in a different category than Schoen going wild with contract restructures.
No reason to think right now Gano won't be here for the rebuild. No apparent drop off age or production wise. That's a factor
I think you're implying that you would be compelled to spend on free agents, and I don't agree. Yes, there's a temptation to spend, but no one's forcing you to overspend. If they fall into the trap, shame on them. The eagles regularly have bountiful cap space and don't fall into this trap.
regardless of whether he's on the team next year, the available cap space just went down.