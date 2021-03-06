for display only
Giants create nearly $2 million more in cap space

jeff57 : 7:45 am
The Giants converted $2.63M of kicker Graham Gano’s salary into a bonus, creating $1.753M in cap space. A void year was also added to his contract.

GM Joe Schoen has said he preferred not to do this in ideal world, but it apparently was necessary with Giants tight vs cap.
We have ton of cap space  
giantBCP : 7:48 am : link
in 2023 and 2024. Nothing wrong with spending some of that money so we can have something competitive for 2022.
Probably the only player  
GNewGiants : 7:49 am : link
In the last 2 years who earned their contract.
I do not mind this when  
section125 : 7:51 am : link
it is a reliable player likely to be on the team in the next two seasons. He will not likely be causing dead money issues.
The voidable years are bullshit  
robbieballs2003 : 8:02 am : link
And people will be bitching about this later on.
The timing is interesting.....as they have around 6 million  
George from PA : 8:02 am : link
Are they signing some FAs?
If he has another good season  
Biteymax22 : 8:09 am : link
They may just be signing him to an extension next year anyway.
OK with this move by Schoen  
Rick in Dallas : 8:10 am : link
RE: The timing is interesting.....as they have around 6 million  
christian : 8:17 am : link
George from PA said:

Are they signing some FAs?


The Giants have 1.6M free space with what they’ve finalized with the league. When all the contracts settle, in reality they have about 325K, before this move.
christian beat me to it  
JonC : 8:18 am : link
they're barely under the cap right now.
RE: We have ton of cap space  
Pepe LePugh : 8:21 am : link
giantBCP said:

in 2023 and 2024. Nothing wrong with spending some of that money so we can have something competitive for 2022.

Disagree. Borrow from 2022 so we don’t suck this year means we’re closer to locking into “don’t suck” status for the foreseeable future. Hold the line on salaries, and next year we’ll have cap space plus draft capital to realistically have a shot at excellence.
Right now we just don’t have the core to push for the top, no matter how much we borrow against the cap.
I respect you guys.....but I think they have more than you think  
George from PA : 8:21 am : link
.
RE: We have ton of cap space  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:26 am : link
giantBCP said:

in 2023 and 2024. Nothing wrong with spending some of that money so we can have something competitive for 2022.

We have a ton of cap space because we have relatively few players, and even fewer that will be kept off the roster that JS inherited.

During last year's ill-fated spending spree, so many posters defended the cap gymnastics by pointing out that our cap was healthy for 2022 and beyond. And now look.

DG f*cked up so overwhelmingly that it's going to take two years just to get his fingerprints off the roster and get the cap cleaned up.
RE: I respect you guys.....but I think they have more than you think  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:27 am : link
George from PA said:

.

With all due respect, George - the NFLPA knows better than you.
 
christian : 8:30 am : link
NFLPA filing that was updated last night, indicating the Giants have 1.6M free space on their top 51.

Did they make a move that’s not been reported to the media or the league?
RE: …  
guitarguybs12 : 8:37 am : link
christian said:

NFLPA filing that was updated last night, indicating the Giants have 1.6M free space on their top 51.

Did they make a move that’s not been reported to the media or the league? Link - ( New Window )


The report lists 60 players...we should have 61. I think Jamil Douglass is the only unannounced signing.

On OTC if you restructure Gano, it says we have ~$1.7 Million in space which pretty much lines up with report.
I stand corrected......thanks all.  
George from PA : 8:38 am : link
I assumed a couple of things....that are might be wrong.
RE: …  
chick310 : 8:41 am : link
christian said:

NFLPA filing that was updated last night, indicating the Giants have 1.6M free space on their top 51.

Did they make a move that’s not been reported to the media or the league? Link - ( New Window )


$1.6M in cap space for a 4-win team.

Well this should be enough for a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog.
RE: I stand corrected......thanks all.  
christian : 8:43 am : link
George from PA said:

I assumed a couple of things....that are might be wrong.


The Giants might be closer to 5M by EOD of that NFLPA filing doesn’t include this Gano restructure.
They still need about 15 million  
ZogZerg : 8:43 am : link
So, long way to go.
they need to clear more  
Beer Man : 8:43 am : link
to sign our draft picks
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:44 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
The NFLPA database lists the Giants with $1.6M in cap space. That's up to date with every move this except for the signings of Ricky Seals-Jones, Casey Kreiter and Jamil Douglas. Those contracts will only shave a few hundred thousand off the cap.

The Bradberry watch continues...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Buying time to make some mid-level signings while they wait out the Bradberry situation?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
On restructuring contracts, here is what Joe Schoen said at the Combine: "As a last resort. I would rather not if we don’t have to. Again, eventually you have to pay the piper."

As Giants wait on James Bradberry decision, the last resort has arrived. Not a huge number, tho.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
How tight are the Giants against the NFL salary cap?

The NFLPA lists them as $1,607,773 under. And the contracts of TE Ricky Seals-Jones and OL Jamil Douglas aren't accounted for yet. This move is not on their website yet either.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Moving some $ into future years for 34-year-old Graham Gano is certainly in a different category than Schoen going wild with contract restructures.

No reason to think right now Gano won't be here for the rebuild. No apparent drop off age or production wise. That's a factor
Having too much cap space is not ideal  
giantBCP : 9:10 am : link
and you're almost certain to get wrecked in free agency as a result. With the minimum cap floor and the way the cap increases year after year, it doesn't make sense to have a massive amount of money available because it's almost certain that you're going to be made to overpay for players.
RE: Having too much cap space is not ideal  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:25 am : link
giantBCP said:

and you're almost certain to get wrecked in free agency as a result. With the minimum cap floor and the way the cap increases year after year, it doesn't make sense to have a massive amount of money available because it's almost certain that you're going to be made to overpay for players.


I think you're implying that you would be compelled to spend on free agents, and I don't agree. Yes, there's a temptation to spend, but no one's forcing you to overspend. If they fall into the trap, shame on them. The eagles regularly have bountiful cap space and don't fall into this trap.
sometimes ya gotta do what ya gotta do  
fkap : 9:31 am : link
Borrowing from the future is never good.
regardless of whether he's on the team next year, the available cap space just went down.
