for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Matt Breida signed

mort christenson : 3/21/2022 11:41 am
Per Fowler
…..  
Ray_Ray (NYG) : 3/21/2022 11:42 am : link
Link!
Link - ( New Window )
Had a feeling they would  
jeff57 : 3/21/2022 11:43 am : link
Because of the Buffalo connection.
if by some miracle he can stay healthy....  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 11:43 am : link
he's really good for like 3 games a year.
would imagine this will be for the minimum like BUF last year  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 11:44 am : link
looks like at least the new regime knows not to overpay backup running backs. progress.
Career 4.9 YPC  
jeff57 : 3/21/2022 11:45 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
not a bad depth move  
KDavies : 3/21/2022 11:45 am : link
has always been a decent RB
Does this mean Barkley on way out or just another back  
GiantBlue : 3/21/2022 11:45 am : link
Intriguing.
RE: Does this mean Barkley on way out or just another back  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15639342 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Intriguing.


Depth. When healthy a much better runner than the backups we've been trotting out there. BUt the health is a real problem.
RE: Does this mean Barkley on way out or just another back  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15639342 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Intriguing.


more likely just depth. breida made the minimum last year and was inactive a lot so im sure he was just looking for a favorable depth chart with carries available.
RE: Does this mean Barkley on way out or just another back  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 11:50 am : link
In comment 15639342 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Intriguing.


Look at the depth chart.
Is he a good short yardage back  
Ira : 3/21/2022 11:50 am : link
?
He was a healthy scratch  
Rudy5757 : 3/21/2022 11:52 am : link
down the stretch and the playoffs for Buffalo.
They’re going to  
cjac : 3/21/2022 11:52 am : link
Have to put an addition on the training room
Almost a yard better average per rush then Booker  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/21/2022 11:53 am : link
and probably cheaper.
Always loved him as a player  
Saos1n : 3/21/2022 11:53 am : link
Good signing
RE: He was a healthy scratch  
KDavies : 3/21/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15639355 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
down the stretch and the playoffs for Buffalo.


Bills have Singletary and Moss, and don't run the ball much. Giants have Barkley and nobody
Following the injury report will be electric this season  
Heisenberg : 3/21/2022 11:54 am : link
.
RE: Is he a good short yardage back  
jeff57 : 3/21/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15639353 Ira said:
Quote:
?


Not really. He's on the smallish side.
camp fodder  
mavric : 3/21/2022 11:55 am : link
.
RE: Almost a yard better average per rush then Booker  
Ivan15 : 3/21/2022 11:56 am : link
In comment 15639358 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
and probably cheaper.


Based on availability alone, Giants are going to miss Booker. Booker is a more complete back than Barkley or Breida.
Solid addition if he can stay healthy  
Jay on the Island : 3/21/2022 11:57 am : link
I’m hoping the Giants can land James Cook in round 3. He’s my favorite RB in the draft and will go a long way towards fixing the running game. Cook would be the starter in 2023.
RE: RE: Almost a yard better average per rush then Booker  
BleedBlue : 3/21/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15639367 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15639358 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


and probably cheaper.



Based on availability alone, Giants are going to miss Booker. Booker is a more complete back than Barkley or Breida.


i agree. i really liked booker actually
RE: camp fodder  
Jay on the Island : 3/21/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15639366 mavric said:
Quote:
.

Camp fodder? Have you seen the depth chart? Breida is now the 2nd best RB on the roster. If he stays healthy during camp and the preseason he’s probably a lock to make the final roster.
Meh.....  
Red Dog : 3/21/2022 12:01 pm : link
Not really impressed with him at all.
He's an extremely efficient and undersized runner  
Heisenberg : 3/21/2022 12:02 pm : link
North south guy. Can catch. He's pretty strong for his size too.

He really can do it all. He's just small and always hurt.
Link - ( New Window )
...  
broadbandz : 3/21/2022 12:06 pm : link
yeah lets sign hurt guys. that always works out great for the giants.
If signed for the minimum he is a good guy to bring to camp  
Mike from Ohio : 3/21/2022 12:07 pm : link
Fortunately we don't have DG anymore who would have signed him for $3M/per for 3 years, most of it guaranteed.

I don't like signing guys with injury histories so I don't love the move, but if there is no financial risk, there is no downside risk.
Why do all the highlight reels show us [NYG]  
Dave in VA : 3/21/2022 12:10 pm : link
for the wrong reason...hope he helps us with a few TDs this season
Highlights as 49er - ( New Window )
.  
arcarsenal : 3/21/2022 12:16 pm : link
Like it a lot. These are the types of moves we're looking at right now - he can fly, isn't old and has upside. Yes, also injury prone. If he weren't, he wouldn't be available at this price.

We're going to need to take some gambles.
The few bills highlights below  
The Dude : 3/21/2022 12:20 pm : link
I still like the way he gets north and south. With Singletary and Moss ahead of him in BUF, hard to get touches. Him + a rookie this year builds some decent depth.
Brieda 2021 Bills - ( New Window )
75% of the giants roster is going to be camp fodder guys  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/21/2022 12:21 pm : link
.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2022 12:23 pm : link
might as well
Love  
BeckShepEli : 3/21/2022 12:26 pm : link
when posters say "not impressed"

Have you seen the Giants roster the past 10 years, not much to be impressed about
RE: RE: Does this mean Barkley on way out or just another back  
jvm52106 : 3/21/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15639351 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15639342 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Intriguing.



Look at the depth chart.


Doesn't mean anything. It could mean Barkley is on the way out---As he should be for $7 2 mil of free and clear cap space. We are drafting a RB or 2 for sure.
RE: 75% of the giants roster is going to be camp fodder guys  
jvm52106 : 3/21/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15639416 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Is that more or less than last year?
He also has 2 receiving Tds last year  
jvm52106 : 3/21/2022 12:31 pm : link
Which would have had him right at the top for this team.
RE: Meh.....  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15639382 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Not really impressed with him at all.


Who'd be more impressive at what is likely the league minimum?
RE: camp fodder  
Breeze_94 : 3/21/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15639366 mavric said:
Quote:
.


Wouldn’t dismiss him like that. Legit homerun hitter speed. 4.9ypc and over 2200 yards in his career. He’s a rotational back who will likely make the 53, contribute on ST’s and passing downs.
RE: Meh.....  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15639382 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Not really impressed with him at all.


Sorry Eric Dickerson was busy
Really like this signing  
AcesUp : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
Might be the fastest running back in the NFL or at least he was at one point. Has experience, just a matter of health. Solid depth that brings a home run element.
RE: Love  
arcarsenal : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15639422 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
when posters say "not impressed"

Have you seen the Giants roster the past 10 years, not much to be impressed about


Also, we're talking about paying peanuts for a depth RB here. This isn't supposed to "impress" people.

Like how many teams are out there signing "impressive" 3rd string RB's?
RE: 75% of the giants roster is going to be camp fodder guys  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/21/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15639416 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


This and the other 25% aren't worth a damn
Was a GA  
GoDeep13 : 3/21/2022 12:40 pm : link
At Southern when Breida was there. Great kid. Stupid fast. Love this pickup.
Love this signing. I reminds me Singletary who carved up  
Blue21 : 3/21/2022 12:44 pm : link
defenses. Pick a hole quickly and hit it hard and then make your moves.
RE: RE: Meh.....  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15639432 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15639382 Red Dog said:


Quote:


Not really impressed with him at all.



Who'd be more impressive at what is likely the league minimum?


Saquon Barkley.
Matt Breida will do just fine for our needs.  
Jimmy Googs : 3/21/2022 12:59 pm : link
Georgia Southern guy that has pretty good speed. Some injuries but that's what happens to running backs.

And is exactly what we are looking for at that position...something cheap.

Now hopefully we trade Barkley on draft day and use the pick we get for him to draft another halfback early on Day 3.

Roster Building 101.

the  
YANKEE28 : 3/21/2022 1:20 pm : link
Bills just signed RB Duke Johnson to replace Breida
It seems like a good signing to me whether we keep or trade  
Ira : 3/21/2022 1:21 pm : link
Saquon.
RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15639540 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
Bills just signed RB Duke Johnson to replace Breida


that's a nice move by Dorsey.
It’s hysterical that  
Dave on the UWS : 3/21/2022 1:44 pm : link
unless we are signing a pro bowler for the minimum, people are « not impressed”.
RE: Meh.....  
EricJ : 3/21/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15639382 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Not really impressed with him at all.


What specifically are you not impressed with? Also, tell me why you think the Giants signed him.
I know, I Know, We've been Wowed before with Just Player Highlights  
Piranah In NC : 3/21/2022 2:01 pm : link
But I've Always thought The Giants play better when they have had a Dave Meggett, Ahmad Bradshaw type of Elusive back doing that Change of pace thing.
Rather have Duke Johnson  
5BowlsSoon : 3/21/2022 2:01 pm : link
Breida gets injured too often….we have enough of those kind of guys, including Saquon.
We've got the Bills Bros. now when Barkley gets hurt again.  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 2:05 pm : link
Matt Breda and Antonio Williams. Best one-two punch we've had in a long time.
EricJ, here's your answer.  
Red Dog : 3/21/2022 2:17 pm : link
Breida is a big play waiting to happen - either way. I've seen him make some big plays and a big mistake that could have cost Buffalo a game that they could not afford to lose, too. He's basically a poor man's Barkley, and the G-men already have one of those.

Somebody asked if he's a short yardage threat - the answer is no, he's not unless the play is designed and blocked perfectly. Then he might pop a TD. The chances of that happening with the G-men are right in there with the chance for an ice cube to last a week in hell.

He's not going to get a couple tough yards or a critical 1st down on his own, especially on 3rd or 4th and short or down near the goal line, an area where the GIANTS have been hurting for years.

Breida's also got a long history of health / injury concerns dating back to college days, so he has trouble staying on the field. That's primarily why he was not drafted when he came out of college despite his excellent speed, and at least partly why San Fran, Miami, and Buffalo have all given up on him, the last two after just one season each. It's not like those teams have a bunch of star RBs either.

Maybe the best thing you can say about him is that he's now the second most experienced RB on the roster, ahead of Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell. And that is worth something.

But overall, this guy is redundant to what they already have and not a guy likely to play anywhere near 17 games this season either. I would have rather seen them fill this rather obvious hole in the roster with a draft pick, and they still might go that way anyway. It's not like any of these RBs after Barkley are guaranteed a roster spot.
RE: Rather have Duke Johnson  
Rory : 3/21/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15639642 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Breida gets injured too often….we have enough of those kind of guys, including Saquon.


did Duke sign for the same $ ????
......  
Route 9 : 3/21/2022 3:36 pm : link
Buffalo Giants
Matt Brieda on film  
Hilary : 3/21/2022 4:15 pm : link
He has good speed but will need improved line play with less easy penetration than what the giants have shown the last few years to succeed.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ......  
81_Great_Dane : 3/21/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15639810 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Buffalo Giants
It's going to be that way for 2022. It will take a while for the Giants to turn over the roster and get to the point where other teams want to bring in their castoffs.
RE: RE: ......  
Rory : 3/21/2022 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15639951 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15639810 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Buffalo Giants

It's going to be that way for 2022. It will take a while for the Giants to turn over the roster and get to the point where other teams want to bring in their castoffs.


you guys do understand the strategy right?

Right now the incentive to sign with the Giants is to play for coaches you know and have a pretty great opportunity to win a starting job, but not win or play with a winning roster.

No high level FA will want to come here unless we overpay. An thats how we got into the Cap situation we are in now.

So yea I'm A-OK with being the Buffalo Giants
RE: RE: Rather have Duke Johnson  
Rory : 3/21/2022 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15639764 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15639642 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Breida gets injured too often….we have enough of those kind of guys, including Saquon.



did Duke sign for the same $ ????


hello?
RE: RE: He was a healthy scratch  
Carson53 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15639361 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15639355 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


down the stretch and the playoffs for Buffalo.



Bills have Singletary and Moss, and don't run the ball much. Giants have Barkley and nobody
.

The Bills picked up Duke Johnson too, that team is going
to be loaded this year. Picked up Jamison Crowder yesterday after releasing Cole Beasley as well.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 