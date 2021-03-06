Matt Breida signed

Breida is a big play waiting to happen - either way. I've seen him make some big plays and a big mistake that could have cost Buffalo a game that they could not afford to lose, too. He's basically a poor man's Barkley, and the G-men already have one of those.
Somebody asked if he's a short yardage threat - the answer is no, he's not unless the play is designed and blocked perfectly. Then he might pop a TD. The chances of that happening with the G-men are right in there with the chance for an ice cube to last a week in hell.
He's not going to get a couple tough yards or a critical 1st down on his own, especially on 3rd or 4th and short or down near the goal line, an area where the GIANTS have been hurting for years.
Breida's also got a long history of health / injury concerns dating back to college days, so he has trouble staying on the field. That's primarily why he was not drafted when he came out of college despite his excellent speed, and at least partly why San Fran, Miami, and Buffalo have all given up on him, the last two after just one season each. It's not like those teams have a bunch of star RBs either.
Maybe the best thing you can say about him is that he's now the second most experienced RB on the roster, ahead of Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell. And that is worth something.
But overall, this guy is redundant to what they already have and not a guy likely to play anywhere near 17 games this season either. I would have rather seen them fill this rather obvious hole in the roster with a draft pick, and they still might go that way anyway. It's not like any of these RBs after Barkley are guaranteed a roster spot.
Bills have Singletary and Moss, and don't run the ball much. Giants have Barkley and nobody
.
The Bills picked up Duke Johnson too, that team is going
to be loaded this year. Picked up Jamison Crowder yesterday after releasing Cole Beasley as well.
Depth. When healthy a much better runner than the backups we've been trotting out there. BUt the health is a real problem.
more likely just depth. breida made the minimum last year and was inactive a lot so im sure he was just looking for a favorable depth chart with carries available.
Look at the depth chart.
Not really. He's on the smallish side.
Based on availability alone, Giants are going to miss Booker. Booker is a more complete back than Barkley or Breida.
and probably cheaper.
i agree. i really liked booker actually
Camp fodder? Have you seen the depth chart? Breida is now the 2nd best RB on the roster. If he stays healthy during camp and the preseason he’s probably a lock to make the final roster.
He really can do it all. He's just small and always hurt.
I don't like signing guys with injury histories so I don't love the move, but if there is no financial risk, there is no downside risk.
Highlights as 49er - ( New Window )
We're going to need to take some gambles.
Brieda 2021 Bills - ( New Window )
Have you seen the Giants roster the past 10 years, not much to be impressed about
Intriguing.
Look at the depth chart.
Doesn't mean anything. It could mean Barkley is on the way out---As he should be for $7 2 mil of free and clear cap space. We are drafting a RB or 2 for sure.
Is that more or less than last year?
Who'd be more impressive at what is likely the league minimum?
Wouldn’t dismiss him like that. Legit homerun hitter speed. 4.9ypc and over 2200 yards in his career. He’s a rotational back who will likely make the 53, contribute on ST’s and passing downs.
Sorry Eric Dickerson was busy
Have you seen the Giants roster the past 10 years, not much to be impressed about
Also, we're talking about paying peanuts for a depth RB here. This isn't supposed to "impress" people.
Like how many teams are out there signing "impressive" 3rd string RB's?
This and the other 25% aren't worth a damn
Not really impressed with him at all.
Who'd be more impressive at what is likely the league minimum?
Saquon Barkley.
And is exactly what we are looking for at that position...something cheap.
Now hopefully we trade Barkley on draft day and use the pick we get for him to draft another halfback early on Day 3.
Roster Building 101.
that's a nice move by Dorsey.
What specifically are you not impressed with? Also, tell me why you think the Giants signed him.
did Duke sign for the same $ ????
Link - ( New Window )
Buffalo Giants
It's going to be that way for 2022. It will take a while for the Giants to turn over the roster and get to the point where other teams want to bring in their castoffs.
you guys do understand the strategy right?
Right now the incentive to sign with the Giants is to play for coaches you know and have a pretty great opportunity to win a starting job, but not win or play with a winning roster.
No high level FA will want to come here unless we overpay. An thats how we got into the Cap situation we are in now.
So yea I'm A-OK with being the Buffalo Giants
Breida gets injured too often….we have enough of those kind of guys, including Saquon.
did Duke sign for the same $ ????
hello?
down the stretch and the playoffs for Buffalo.
